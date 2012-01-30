Etoile de Bessèges past winners
1971-2011
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2011
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|2010
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2009
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Boygyues Telecom
|2008
|Iouri Trofimov (Rus) Bouygues Telecom
|2007
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Cofidis
|2006
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Chocolade Jacques Vlaanderen
|2005
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) La Française des Jeux
|2004
|Laurent Brochard (Fra) Ag2r-Prevoyance
|2003
|Fabio Baldato (Ita) Alessio
|2002
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Lotto-Adecco
|2001
|Nico Eeckhout (Bel)
|2000
|Jo Planckaert (Bel)
|1999
|Daniel Lefevre (Fra)
|1998
|Jo Planckaert (Bel)
|1997
|Patrice Halgand (Fra)
|1996
|Jan Svorada (Cze)
|1995
|Sergej Outschakov (Ukr)
|1994
|Jean-Paul Van Poppel (Ned)
|1993
|Armand De las Cuevas (Fra)
|1992
|Beat Zberg (Swi)
|1991
|Jan Wijnands (Ned)
|1990
|Frans Maassen (Ned)
|1989
|Etienne De Wilde (Bel)
|1988
|Adri Van der Poel (Ned)
|1987
|Ronan Pensec (Fra)
|1986
|Niki Ruttimann (Swi)
|1985
|Guy Nulens (Bel)
|1984
|Eddy Planckaert (Bel)
|1983
|Bert Oosterbosch (Ned)
|1982
|Cees Priem (Ned)
|1981
|Jan Raas (Ned)
|1980
|Franky De Gent (Bel)
|1979
|Jacques Michaud (Fra)
|1978
|Dietrich Thurau (Ger)
|1977
|Willy Planckaert (Bel)
|1976
|Maurice Le Guilloux (Fra)
|1975
|Patrick Beon (Fra)
|1974
|Jacques Esclassan (Fra)
|1973
|Robert Mintkiewicz (Fra)
|1972
|Jean-Luc Molineris (Fra)
|1971
|Jean-Luc Molineris (Fra)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish expecting a big fight for the win in Gent Six Day'We're not here just to ride around' says Manxman
-
Robbie McEwen, Anna Meares and Simon Gerrans lend support to unified AusCycling proposalPotential for Australia's different cycling disciplines' national bodies to become one entity
-
WNT-Rotor sign European points race champion Confalonieri for 2020Italian to race Classics and act as lead-out rider for team's sprinters
-
Ewan recalls mental stress of first Tour de France participation'I went into the Tour with a lot of pressure' says Australian sprinter
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy