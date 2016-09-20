Eneco Tour: Dennis wins stage 2 time trial
BMC rider moves into overall lead
Stage 2: Breda - Breda (ITT)
Rohan Dennis (BMC) won the 9.6km time trial stage at the Eneco Tour and took the race leader’s white jersey after a dominant ride in against the clock in Breda in the Netherlands.
The Australian national time trial and former Hour Record holder went off early and set a time of 10:48 for the flat course. Jos Van Emden (LottoNL-Jumbo) finished second at five seconds back, with Jasha Sütterlin (Movistar) third at 14 seconds but the rest of the field failed to dislodge Dennis from the hot seat at the finish area. Both Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) and Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) were off the pace, finishing 20 seconds slower than Dennis.
Taylor Phinney (BMC) showed some form by finishing seventh fastest at 16 seconds; with British national champion Alex Dowsett (Movistar) tenth at 18 seconds.
Dennis leads Van Emden in the overall classification, with the Dutchman at five seconds. Peter Sagan is third overall at 13 seconds after setting a time of 11:05 for the time trial and thanks to the time bonus he took for finishing second on Monday’s opening road race stage. Stage winner Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) was off the pace in the time trial, finishing 85th.
Dennis is now a contender for overall success thanks to BMC’s expected strength in the key team time trial on stage 5.
"From what I saw from my side, it was close to perfection in a time trial. I took all the risks and kind of crossed my fingers every time I went through a corner. But it worked out. Today was as quick as I could possibly go," Dennis said with pride after his strong ride.
"It's great to win the stage and even better to take the lead. It's going to put pressure on the team to perform every day but we're here to win with either myself or Greg (Van Avermaet). The team time trial will be another big day for the GC. So it's just about making sure we all stay up front and don't lose time each day. I think the Limburg stage and the final stage are also big concern for the GC."
Watch out for Sagan
Dennis pointed to Sagan as his biggest rival. "It's got to be Peter," he said with respect. "Today I was worried about him once Tom Dumoulin and Tony Martin had gone through. He was the main guy that stressed me out."
Sagan made a rare appearance in the standard Tinkoff colours and not his road race world champion's rainbow jersey. He gave it everything in the short time trial but stopped the clock in 11:05 to secure eighth place, amongst the many sprinters in the race. With time bonuses of ten, six and four seconds on offer at stage finishes and a maximum of nine seconds up for grabs on each of the Golden Kilometre sprint points, Sagan knows he is within reach of Dennis and the race lead but is cautious of the 20.9km team time trial on sage 5 in Sittard-Geleen.
"The general classification will come down to seconds, I think," Sagan predicted.
"Today I'm happy that I did a great time trial but there is still a long way to go until Sunday. There are a lot of stages and how we do the team time trial will be very important. We will see because then there are still dangerous stages where there could be crashes or a lot of wind. I think we will see what will happen better after the team time trial. I'm very happy with everything that I have done this season and I am here to make more fun."
Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) is the current world time trial champion and so raced in the rainbow stripes today. However he had an embarrassing ride when he started 45 seconds later than scheduled. That meant he started just 15 seconds ahead of his minute-man Dennis, and the Australian caught and past him before the finish.
Dylan van Baarle (Cannondale-Drapac) also had a slightly late start, while Erik Baska (Tinkoff) made it on to the start ramp and got his bike just in time for his start time.
Wednesday's 186km third stage is on a circuit around Blankenberge and Ardooie in Belgium and is expected to see the sprinters and their lead-out trains return to the forefront.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:48
|2
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:05
|3
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:00:14
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:15
|5
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|6
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:16
|7
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:17
|9
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:00:18
|11
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:19
|12
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
|13
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:20
|14
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:21
|17
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|18
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:22
|19
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|21
|Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:23
|22
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|23
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|24
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|25
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:24
|26
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|27
|Michael Matthews (Aus)
|28
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:00:25
|29
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:27
|30
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|31
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|32
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:29
|33
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:30
|35
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:32
|37
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|38
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|39
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|40
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|41
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|42
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:33
|43
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:00:34
|45
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|46
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|47
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|48
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|49
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|50
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:00:37
|51
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|52
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:38
|53
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|54
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:39
|55
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:40
|56
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|57
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:41
|59
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|60
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|61
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:42
|62
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|63
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|64
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|65
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|66
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|67
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:43
|68
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:00:44
|69
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:46
|70
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|71
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|72
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|73
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:47
|74
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|75
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:48
|76
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|77
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|78
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|79
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:49
|80
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|81
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|82
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:50
|83
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|84
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|85
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:52
|86
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|87
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|88
|Berden de Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|89
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Katusha
|90
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:53
|91
|Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|92
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:56
|93
|Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|94
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:57
|95
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|96
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|97
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|98
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:00:58
|99
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|100
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:59
|101
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:00
|102
|Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:01:01
|103
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:02
|104
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|105
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|106
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:03
|107
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|108
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|109
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|110
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:04
|111
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|112
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|113
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|114
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|115
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:05
|116
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|117
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|118
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|119
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:01:06
|120
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|121
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|122
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:07
|123
|Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|124
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|125
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:08
|126
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:09
|127
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|128
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:01:10
|129
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|130
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:01:11
|131
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:01:12
|132
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|133
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|134
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|135
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|0:01:14
|136
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:15
|137
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:16
|138
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:17
|139
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|140
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|141
|Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|142
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:18
|143
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|144
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|145
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:19
|146
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|147
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|148
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|149
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:21
|150
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|151
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|152
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:23
|153
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:24
|154
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:25
|155
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:26
|156
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:27
|157
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|158
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:28
|159
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|160
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|161
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:29
|162
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:31
|163
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:33
|164
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|165
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|166
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:36
|167
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|168
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|0:01:37
|169
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:01:38
|170
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:41
|171
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:45
|172
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|173
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:01:46
|174
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:51
|175
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:01:56
|DNS
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|30
|pts
|2
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|25
|3
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|22
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|19
|5
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|17
|6
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15
|7
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|13
|8
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|12
|9
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|11
|10
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4:24:48
|2
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:05
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:13
|4
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:00:14
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:15
|6
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|7
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:16
|8
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:17
|10
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:00:18
|11
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:19
|12
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
|13
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:20
|14
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:21
|17
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|18
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:22
|19
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|21
|Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:23
|22
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|23
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|24
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|25
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:24
|26
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|27
|Michael Matthews (Aus)
|28
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:00:25
|29
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:27
|30
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|31
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|32
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:29
|33
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:30
|35
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|36
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:32
|37
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|38
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|39
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|40
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|41
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|42
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:33
|43
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:00:34
|45
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|46
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|47
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|48
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|49
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|50
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:36
|51
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:00:37
|52
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|53
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:38
|54
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:39
|55
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:40
|56
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:41
|59
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|60
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|61
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:42
|62
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|63
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|64
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|65
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|66
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|67
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|68
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:43
|69
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:00:44
|70
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:46
|71
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|72
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|73
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|74
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:47
|75
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|76
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|77
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:48
|78
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|79
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|80
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|81
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:49
|82
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|83
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|84
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:50
|85
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|86
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|87
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Katusha
|0:00:52
|88
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|89
|Berden de Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|90
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:53
|91
|Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|92
|Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:56
|93
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:57
|95
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|96
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|97
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|98
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:58
|99
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:59
|100
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:00
|101
|Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:01:01
|102
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:02
|103
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|104
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|105
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:03
|106
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|107
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|108
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|109
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:04
|110
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|111
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|112
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|113
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:05
|114
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|115
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|116
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:06
|117
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|118
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|119
|Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:07
|120
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|121
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|122
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:09
|123
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|124
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:01:10
|125
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|126
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:01:11
|127
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:01:12
|128
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|129
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|130
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|131
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|0:01:14
|132
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:15
|133
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:16
|134
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:17
|135
|Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|136
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|137
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|138
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:18
|139
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|140
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|141
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:19
|142
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|143
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|144
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|145
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|146
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:21
|147
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|148
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|149
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:22
|150
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:23
|151
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|152
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|153
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:24
|154
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:27
|155
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|156
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:28
|157
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|158
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:29
|159
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:31
|160
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:33
|161
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|162
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:36
|163
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|164
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|0:01:37
|165
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:01:38
|166
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:41
|167
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:45
|168
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|169
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:01:46
|170
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:51
|171
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:01:56
|172
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:02:22
|173
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|0:02:32
|174
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|0:02:43
|175
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|34
|pts
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|30
|3
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|30
|4
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|25
|5
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|6
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|22
|7
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|22
|8
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|19
|9
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|19
|10
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|17
|11
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|17
|12
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15
|13
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|14
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|13
|15
|Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ
|13
|16
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|17
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|10
|18
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|13:15:00
|2
|BMC Racing
|3
|Team Movistar
|0:00:15
|4
|Etixx - Quick Step
|0:00:22
|5
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:27
|6
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:00:28
|7
|Tinkoff
|0:00:38
|8
|Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:00:42
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:43
|10
|FDJ
|0:01:00
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:05
|12
|Team Katusha
|0:01:06
|13
|Team Sky
|0:01:29
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:30
|15
|Orica-Bikeexchange
|0:01:32
|16
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:01:38
|17
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:48
|18
|Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:02:05
|19
|Team Dimension Data
|0:02:10
|20
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:14
|21
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:43
|22
|Lampre - Merida
|0:02:59
