Rohan Dennis (BMC) won the 9.6km time trial stage at the Eneco Tour and took the race leader’s white jersey after a dominant ride in against the clock in Breda in the Netherlands.

The Australian national time trial and former Hour Record holder went off early and set a time of 10:48 for the flat course. Jos Van Emden (LottoNL-Jumbo) finished second at five seconds back, with Jasha Sütterlin (Movistar) third at 14 seconds but the rest of the field failed to dislodge Dennis from the hot seat at the finish area. Both Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) and Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) were off the pace, finishing 20 seconds slower than Dennis.

Taylor Phinney (BMC) showed some form by finishing seventh fastest at 16 seconds; with British national champion Alex Dowsett (Movistar) tenth at 18 seconds.

Dennis leads Van Emden in the overall classification, with the Dutchman at five seconds. Peter Sagan is third overall at 13 seconds after setting a time of 11:05 for the time trial and thanks to the time bonus he took for finishing second on Monday’s opening road race stage. Stage winner Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) was off the pace in the time trial, finishing 85th.

Dennis is now a contender for overall success thanks to BMC’s expected strength in the key team time trial on stage 5.

"From what I saw from my side, it was close to perfection in a time trial. I took all the risks and kind of crossed my fingers every time I went through a corner. But it worked out. Today was as quick as I could possibly go," Dennis said with pride after his strong ride.

"It's great to win the stage and even better to take the lead. It's going to put pressure on the team to perform every day but we're here to win with either myself or Greg (Van Avermaet). The team time trial will be another big day for the GC. So it's just about making sure we all stay up front and don't lose time each day. I think the Limburg stage and the final stage are also big concern for the GC."

Watch out for Sagan

Dennis pointed to Sagan as his biggest rival. "It's got to be Peter," he said with respect. "Today I was worried about him once Tom Dumoulin and Tony Martin had gone through. He was the main guy that stressed me out."

Sagan made a rare appearance in the standard Tinkoff colours and not his road race world champion's rainbow jersey. He gave it everything in the short time trial but stopped the clock in 11:05 to secure eighth place, amongst the many sprinters in the race. With time bonuses of ten, six and four seconds on offer at stage finishes and a maximum of nine seconds up for grabs on each of the Golden Kilometre sprint points, Sagan knows he is within reach of Dennis and the race lead but is cautious of the 20.9km team time trial on sage 5 in Sittard-Geleen.

"The general classification will come down to seconds, I think," Sagan predicted.

"Today I'm happy that I did a great time trial but there is still a long way to go until Sunday. There are a lot of stages and how we do the team time trial will be very important. We will see because then there are still dangerous stages where there could be crashes or a lot of wind. I think we will see what will happen better after the team time trial. I'm very happy with everything that I have done this season and I am here to make more fun."

Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) is the current world time trial champion and so raced in the rainbow stripes today. However he had an embarrassing ride when he started 45 seconds later than scheduled. That meant he started just 15 seconds ahead of his minute-man Dennis, and the Australian caught and past him before the finish.

Dylan van Baarle (Cannondale-Drapac) also had a slightly late start, while Erik Baska (Tinkoff) made it on to the start ramp and got his bike just in time for his start time.

Wednesday's 186km third stage is on a circuit around Blankenberge and Ardooie in Belgium and is expected to see the sprinters and their lead-out trains return to the forefront.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:10:48 2 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:05 3 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:00:14 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:15 5 Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling 6 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:16 7 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 8 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:00:17 9 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:00:18 11 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:19 12 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac 13 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:20 14 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 15 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 16 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:21 17 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 18 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:00:22 19 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 20 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 21 Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ 0:00:23 22 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 23 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 24 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 25 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:24 26 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 27 Michael Matthews (Aus) 28 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:00:25 29 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:27 30 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 31 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 32 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:29 33 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 34 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:30 35 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 36 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:32 37 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 38 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 39 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 40 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 41 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 42 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:33 43 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 44 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:00:34 45 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff Team 46 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 47 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 48 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 49 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 50 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 0:00:37 51 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 52 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:38 53 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 54 Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:00:39 55 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:40 56 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 57 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:41 59 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 60 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 61 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:42 62 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 63 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 64 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 65 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 66 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 67 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:43 68 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:00:44 69 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:00:46 70 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 71 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 72 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 73 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:47 74 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 75 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:48 76 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 77 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 78 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 79 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 0:00:49 80 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 81 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 82 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:50 83 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 84 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 85 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:52 86 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 87 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 88 Berden de Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 89 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Katusha 90 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:53 91 Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 92 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:56 93 Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 94 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:57 95 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 96 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 97 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 98 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:00:58 99 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 100 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:59 101 Tom Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:00 102 Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 0:01:01 103 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:02 104 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 105 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 106 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:03 107 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 108 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 109 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 110 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:04 111 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 112 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 113 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 114 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 115 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:05 116 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 117 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 118 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 119 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:01:06 120 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 121 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 122 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:07 123 Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 124 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 125 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:08 126 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:09 127 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 128 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange 0:01:10 129 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 130 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:01:11 131 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:01:12 132 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 133 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 134 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 135 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 0:01:14 136 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:15 137 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:16 138 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:17 139 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 140 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 141 Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 142 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:18 143 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 144 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 145 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:19 146 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 147 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 148 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 149 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:21 150 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 151 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 152 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:23 153 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:24 154 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:25 155 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:01:26 156 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:01:27 157 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 158 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:28 159 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 160 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 161 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:01:29 162 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:31 163 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:33 164 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 165 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 166 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:01:36 167 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida 168 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 0:01:37 169 Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:01:38 170 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:41 171 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:45 172 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 173 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:01:46 174 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:51 175 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:01:56 DNS Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 30 pts 2 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 25 3 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 22 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 19 5 Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling 17 6 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 15 7 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 13 8 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 12 9 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 11 10 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 10

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4:24:48 2 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:05 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:00:13 4 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:00:14 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:15 6 Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling 7 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:16 8 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 9 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:17 10 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:00:18 11 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:19 12 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac 13 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:20 14 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 15 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 16 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:21 17 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 18 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:00:22 19 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 20 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 21 Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ 0:00:23 22 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 23 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 24 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 25 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:24 26 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 27 Michael Matthews (Aus) 28 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:00:25 29 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:00:27 30 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 31 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 32 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:29 33 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 34 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:30 35 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 36 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:32 37 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 38 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 39 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 40 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 41 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 42 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:33 43 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 44 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:00:34 45 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 46 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 47 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff Team 48 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 49 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 50 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:00:36 51 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 0:00:37 52 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 53 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:38 54 Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:00:39 55 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:00:40 56 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 58 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:41 59 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 60 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 61 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:00:42 62 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 63 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 64 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 65 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 66 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 67 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 68 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:43 69 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:00:44 70 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:46 71 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 72 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 73 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 74 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:47 75 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 76 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 77 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:48 78 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 79 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 80 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 81 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:49 82 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 83 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 84 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:50 85 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 86 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 87 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Katusha 0:00:52 88 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 89 Berden de Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 90 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:53 91 Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 92 Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:56 93 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 94 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:57 95 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 96 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 97 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 98 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:58 99 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:59 100 Tom Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:00 101 Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 0:01:01 102 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:02 103 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 104 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 105 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:03 106 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 107 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 108 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 109 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:04 110 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 111 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 112 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 113 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:05 114 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 115 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 116 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:01:06 117 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 118 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 119 Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:07 120 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 121 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 122 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:09 123 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 124 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange 0:01:10 125 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 126 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:01:11 127 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:01:12 128 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 129 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 130 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 131 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 0:01:14 132 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:15 133 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:16 134 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:17 135 Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 136 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 137 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 138 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:18 139 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 140 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 141 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:19 142 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 143 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 144 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 145 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 146 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:21 147 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 148 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 149 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:22 150 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:23 151 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 152 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 153 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:24 154 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:01:27 155 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 156 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:28 157 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 158 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:01:29 159 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:31 160 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:33 161 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 162 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:01:36 163 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida 164 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 0:01:37 165 Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:01:38 166 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:41 167 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:45 168 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 169 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:01:46 170 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:51 171 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:01:56 172 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:02:22 173 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 0:02:32 174 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 0:02:43 175 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:51

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 34 pts 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 30 3 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 30 4 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 25 5 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 6 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 22 7 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 22 8 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 19 9 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 19 10 Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling 17 11 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 17 12 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 15 13 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 15 14 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 13 15 Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ 13 16 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 17 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 10 18 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10