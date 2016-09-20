Trending

Eneco Tour: Dennis wins stage 2 time trial

BMC rider moves into overall lead

Image 1 of 46

Rohan Dennis (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 46

Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 46

Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 46

Julien Berard (AG2R)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 46

Julien Berard (AG2R)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 46

US champion Taylor Pinney (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 46

US champion Taylor Pinney (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 46

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 46

Jos Van Emden (LottoNL-Jumbo) finished second during stage 2 at the Eneco Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 46

Greg van Avermaet (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 46

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 46

Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 46

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 46

Peter Sagan leads the points classification after stage 2

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 46

Rohan Dennis pulling on the leader's jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 46

Stage winner Rohan Dennis with his prize

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 46

Peter

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 46

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 46

Matteo Trentin (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 46

German national champion Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 46

Alexis Gougeard (AG2R-La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 46

Race leader Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 46

Tom Dumoulin (GiantAalpecin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 46

Manuel Quinziato (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 46

Luxembourg champion Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 46

Marcel Kittel on his way to 9th during stage 2 at the Eneco Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 46

Alexander Kristoff en route during stage 2 at the Eneco Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 46

Bert Van Lerberghe in the green jersey during stage 2 at the Eneco Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 46

Marcel Kittel on his way to 9th during stage 2 at the Eneco Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 46

Alexander Kristoff en route during stage 2 at the Eneco Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 46

Daniel Oss (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 46

Marco Haller (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 46

Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 46

Iljo Keisse (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 46

Ramunas Navardauskas (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 46

Luxembourg champion Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 46

Dries devenyns (IAM Cycling)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 46

Ben Gastauer (AG2R)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 46

Joey Rosskopf (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 46

Tom Bohli (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 46

Christophe Riblon (AG2R)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 46

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 46

Rohan Dennis on his way to winning the stage 2 time trial at the Eneco Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 46

Rohan Dennis on his way to winning the stage 2 time trial at the Eneco Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 46

Rohan Dennis on the Eneco Tour podium after winning the stage 2 time trial

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 46

Rohan Dennis on the Eneco Tour podium after winning the stage 2 time trial

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Rohan Dennis (BMC) won the 9.6km time trial stage at the Eneco Tour and took the race leader’s white jersey after a dominant ride in against the clock in Breda in the Netherlands.

The Australian national time trial and former Hour Record holder went off early and set a time of 10:48 for the flat course. Jos Van Emden (LottoNL-Jumbo) finished second at five seconds back, with Jasha Sütterlin (Movistar) third at 14 seconds but the rest of the field failed to dislodge Dennis from the hot seat at the finish area. Both Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) and Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) were off the pace, finishing 20 seconds slower than Dennis.

Taylor Phinney (BMC) showed some form by finishing seventh fastest at 16 seconds; with British national champion Alex Dowsett (Movistar) tenth at 18 seconds.

Dennis leads Van Emden in the overall classification, with the Dutchman at five seconds. Peter Sagan is third overall at 13 seconds after setting a time of 11:05 for the time trial and thanks to the time bonus he took for finishing second on Monday’s opening road race stage. Stage winner Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) was off the pace in the time trial, finishing 85th.

Dennis is now a contender for overall success thanks to BMC’s expected strength in the key team time trial on stage 5.

"From what I saw from my side, it was close to perfection in a time trial. I took all the risks and kind of crossed my fingers every time I went through a corner. But it worked out. Today was as quick as I could possibly go," Dennis said with pride after his strong ride.

"It's great to win the stage and even better to take the lead. It's going to put pressure on the team to perform every day but we're here to win with either myself or Greg (Van Avermaet). The team time trial will be another big day for the GC. So it's just about making sure we all stay up front and don't lose time each day. I think the Limburg stage and the final stage are also big concern for the GC."

Watch out for Sagan 

Dennis pointed to Sagan as his biggest rival. "It's got to be Peter," he said with respect. "Today I was worried about him once Tom Dumoulin and Tony Martin had gone through. He was the main guy that stressed me out."

Sagan made a rare appearance in the standard Tinkoff colours and not his road race world champion's rainbow jersey. He gave it everything in the short time trial but stopped the clock in 11:05 to secure eighth place, amongst the many sprinters in the race. With time bonuses of ten, six and four seconds on offer at stage finishes and a maximum of nine seconds up for grabs on each of the Golden Kilometre sprint points, Sagan knows he is within reach of Dennis and the race lead but is cautious of the 20.9km team time trial on sage 5 in Sittard-Geleen.

"The general classification will come down to seconds, I think," Sagan predicted.

"Today I'm happy that I did a great time trial but there is still a long way to go until Sunday. There are a lot of stages and how we do the team time trial will be very important. We will see because then there are still dangerous stages where there could be crashes or a lot of wind. I think we will see what will happen better after the team time trial. I'm very happy with everything that I have done this season and I am here to make more fun."

Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) is the current world time trial champion and so raced in the rainbow stripes today. However he had an embarrassing ride when he started 45 seconds later than scheduled. That meant he started just 15 seconds ahead of his minute-man Dennis, and the Australian caught and past him before the finish.

Dylan van Baarle (Cannondale-Drapac) also had a slightly late start, while Erik Baska (Tinkoff) made it on to the start ramp and got his bike just in time for his start time.

Wednesday's 186km third stage is on a circuit around Blankenberge and Ardooie in Belgium and is expected to see the sprinters and their lead-out trains return to the forefront. 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:10:48
2Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:05
3Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:00:14
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:15
5Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling
6Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:16
7Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
8Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:00:17
9Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
10Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:00:18
11Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:19
12Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
13Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:20
14Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
15Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
16Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:21
17Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
18Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:00:22
19Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
20Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
21Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ0:00:23
22Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
23Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
24Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
25Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:24
26Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
27Michael Matthews (Aus)
28Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling0:00:25
29Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:27
30Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
31André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
32Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:29
33Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
34Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:30
35Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
36Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:32
37Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
38Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
39Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
40Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
41Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
42Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:33
43Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
44Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:00:34
45Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff Team
46Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
47Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
48Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
49Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
50Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha0:00:37
51Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
52Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:38
53Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
54Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:00:39
55Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:40
56Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
57Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
58Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:41
59Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
60Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
61Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team0:00:42
62Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
63Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
64Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
65Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
66Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
67Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:00:43
68Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:44
69Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:46
70Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
71John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
72Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
73Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:47
74Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
75Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:48
76William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
77Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
78Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
79Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ0:00:49
80Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
81Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
82Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:50
83Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
84Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
85Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:52
86Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
87Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
88Berden de Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
89Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Katusha
90Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:00:53
91Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
92Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:56
93Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
94Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:00:57
95Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
96Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
97Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
98Alex Edmondson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:00:58
99Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
100Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:59
101Tom Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:00
102Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha0:01:01
103Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:02
104Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
105Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
106Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:03
107Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
108Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
109Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
110Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:04
111Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
112Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
113Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
114Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
115Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:01:05
116Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
117Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
118Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
119Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:01:06
120Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
121Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
122Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:07
123Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
124Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
125Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:08
126Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:09
127Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
128Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange0:01:10
129Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
130Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:01:11
131Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:01:12
132Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
133Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
134Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
135Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ0:01:14
136Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:15
137Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:16
138Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:17
139Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
140Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
141Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
142Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:18
143Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
144Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
145Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:19
146Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
147Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
148Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
149Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:21
150Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
151Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
152Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:23
153Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:24
154Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:25
155Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:26
156Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:27
157Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
158Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:28
159Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
160Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
161Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:29
162Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:31
163Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:33
164Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
165Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
166Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:01:36
167Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
168Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data0:01:37
169Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:01:38
170Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:41
171Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:45
172Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
173Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:01:46
174Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:51
175Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:01:56
DNSMathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team30pts
2Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo25
3Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team22
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo19
5Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling17
6Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15
7Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team13
8Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team12
9Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step11
10Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team10

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team4:24:48
2Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:05
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:00:13
4Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:00:14
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:15
6Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling
7Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:16
8Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
9Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:17
10Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:00:18
11Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:19
12Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
13Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:20
14Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
15Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
16Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:21
17Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
18Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:00:22
19Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
20Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
21Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ0:00:23
22Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
23Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
24Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
25Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:24
26Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
27Michael Matthews (Aus)
28Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling0:00:25
29André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:27
30Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
31Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
32Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:29
33Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
34Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:30
35Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
36Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:32
37Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
38Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
39Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
40Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
41Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
42Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:33
43Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
44Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:00:34
45Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
46Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
47Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff Team
48Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
49Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
50Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:36
51Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha0:00:37
52Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
53Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:38
54Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:00:39
55Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:00:40
56Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
57Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
58Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:41
59Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
60Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
61Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:00:42
62Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
63Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
64Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
65Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
66Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
67Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
68Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:00:43
69Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:44
70John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:46
71Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
72Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
73Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
74Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:47
75Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
76Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
77Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:48
78Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
79William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
80Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
81Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:49
82Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
83Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
84Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:50
85Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
86Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
87Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Katusha0:00:52
88Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
89Berden de Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
90Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:00:53
91Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
92Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:56
93Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
94Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:57
95Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
96Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
97Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
98Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:58
99Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:59
100Tom Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:00
101Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha0:01:01
102Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:02
103Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
104Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
105Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:03
106Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
107Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
108Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
109Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky0:01:04
110Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
111Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
112Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
113Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:05
114Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
115Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
116Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:06
117Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
118Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
119Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:07
120Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
121Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
122Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:09
123Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
124Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange0:01:10
125Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
126Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:01:11
127Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling0:01:12
128Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
129Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
130Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
131Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ0:01:14
132Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:15
133Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:16
134Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:17
135Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
136Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
137Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
138Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:18
139Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
140Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
141Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:19
142Alex Edmondson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
143Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
144Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
145Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
146Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:21
147Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
148Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
149Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:22
150Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:23
151Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
152Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
153Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:24
154Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:27
155Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
156Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:28
157Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
158Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:29
159Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:31
160Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:33
161Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
162Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:01:36
163Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
164Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data0:01:37
165Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:01:38
166Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:41
167Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:45
168Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
169Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:01:46
170Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:51
171Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:01:56
172Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:02:22
173Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky0:02:32
174Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data0:02:43
175Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:08:51

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team34pts
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team30
3Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo30
4Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo25
5Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits25
6Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team22
7Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step22
8Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo19
9Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data19
10Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling17
11Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha17
12Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15
13Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo15
14Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team13
15Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ13
16Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
17Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team10
18Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert10

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo13:15:00
2BMC Racing
3Team Movistar0:00:15
4Etixx - Quick Step0:00:22
5IAM Cycling0:00:27
6Team Giant - Alpecin0:00:28
7Tinkoff0:00:38
8Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling0:00:42
9Astana Pro Team0:00:43
10FDJ0:01:00
11Lotto Soudal0:01:05
12Team Katusha0:01:06
13Team Sky0:01:29
14AG2R La Mondiale0:01:30
15Orica-Bikeexchange0:01:32
16Trek - Segafredo0:01:38
17Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:48
18Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:02:05
19Team Dimension Data0:02:10
20Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:14
21Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:43
22Lampre - Merida0:02:59

