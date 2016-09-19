Eneco Tour: Groenewegen wins stage 1
Bouhanni second and Peter Sagan third in Bolsward sprint
Stage 1: Bolsward - Bolsward
Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) won stage 1 of the Eneco Tour in a bunch sprint in Bolsward to claim the first leader's jersey of the race and further highlight his credentials ahead of the World Championships in Doha next month.
The Dutch champion had already show his form at the recent Tour of Britain and he was on song again on home roads on the Eneco Tour's opening day, beating a roll call of Worlds contenders in the keenly-contested bunch finish.
In a blanket finish, Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) was narrowly beaten into second after making up ground in the final 50 metres, while world champion Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) – who also came from a long way back – had to settle for third place on the stage. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) took fourth ahead of fellow countryman Alexander Kristoff (Katusha), while Italian champion Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo).
Neither André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) nor Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep), who are vying for leadership of the German team in Qatar, made any real impact in the finale. Kittel seemed poorly-placed and sat up before the sprint began while Greipel, whose team had been prominent in setting up the grand finale, could only manage 9th in what was an admittedly fraught finish.
Though the final sprint was fought out on a wide finishing straight, competition for places at the front was still at a premium and no one team managed to bring much order to proceedings on the last lap of the finishing circuit, where Danny van Poppel (Sky) was among the riders to come down in a crash with 15 kilometres remaining.
Lotto Soudal, Cofidis and FDJ were all prominent in the finale, though it was Katusha, riding in support of Alexander Kristoff, who led into the final kilometre, where – despite the wide roads – space was at such a premium that some riders were forced to simply veer (safely) onto the grass verge.
Despite the red guard's efforts, however, it was Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) who opened the sprint with a powerful effort, but Groenewegen timed his effort perfectly to emerge from the tumult and claim the win ahead of the fast-closing Bouhanni and Sagan, who, by contrast, had been forced to make up too much ground.
"The team worked well to help me get this win," Groenewegen said. "It's a very important win, I took it in front of the best sprinters in the world. Winning a big sprint like that is special.
"This is a WorldTour race in my home country too and so winning feels really, really nice. We worked really hard together as a team today and in the end we did it. I'm very happy."
Early break
With so many top line sprinters in the field, and with such a flat parcours before them, the opening day of the Eneco Tour was never going to yield anything other than a bunch finish, but five willing attackers looked to upset the odds early on and stuck gamely to their task for the duration.
The stage was animated by a five-man move featuring Matteo Bono (Lampre-Merida), Laurens De Vreese (Astana), Bert Van Lerberghe (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Brian Van Goethem (Roompo Oranje Peloton) and Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), but they could only build up a maxium lead of 3:40 as the sprinters' teams struck up a working alliance behind to keep tabs on their lead.
Lotto Soudal, LottoNL-Jumbo, Cofidis, Orica-BikeExchange and Etixx-QuickStep were all happy to contribute a rider to the effort for much of the stage, meaning that the escapees were kept on a relatively tight leash for much of the afternoon.
With 50 kilometres to go, the gap was a very manageable 2:30 and the bunch slowly set about making the catch thereafter. The escapees remained clear until the so-called "Golden Kilometre," the troika of intermediate sprints with 20 kilometres to go, however, meaning that they divided the bonus seconds on offer between them,
Backaert won the first two to claim 6 bonus seconds in total, while De Vreese took two third places and a first to rack up 5 seconds of his own, but after reaching the finish line for the penultimate time with 17.4 kilometres to go, their lead was down to just 1:11.
Lotto Soudal were prominent on the final lap of the finishing circuit, where Danny van Poppel was among the fallers, and though the escapees were eventually swept up with three kilometres to go.
A bunch sprint was inevitable, but with so many fast man on show, the outcome was anything put. The 23-year-old Groenewegen showed his increasing comfort in such exalted company to claim the win.
In the general classification, Groenewegen is 4 seconds clear of Bouhanni and Backaert, with De Vreese a further second back in fourth. The race continues on Tuesday with a 9.4-kilometre time trial in Breda that ought to see another Dutch champion, Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin), to the fore.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4:14:00
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|4
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|6
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ
|8
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|11
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|12
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|13
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|14
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|15
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|18
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|19
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|20
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|21
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|22
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|23
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|24
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|25
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|26
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|27
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|28
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|29
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|30
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|32
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|33
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|35
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|36
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|37
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|38
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|39
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|40
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|41
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Katusha
|43
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|44
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|45
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|46
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|47
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|48
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|49
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|50
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|51
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|52
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|53
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|54
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|55
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|56
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|57
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|58
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|59
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|60
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|61
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|62
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|63
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|64
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|65
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|66
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|67
|Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|68
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|69
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|70
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
|71
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|73
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|75
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|76
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|77
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|78
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|79
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|80
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|81
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|82
|Michael Matthews (Aus)
|83
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|84
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|85
|Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|86
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|87
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|88
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|89
|Berden de Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|90
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|91
|Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|92
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|93
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|94
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|95
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|96
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|97
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|98
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|99
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|100
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|101
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|102
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|103
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|104
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|105
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|106
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|107
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|108
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|109
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|110
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|111
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|112
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|113
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|114
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|115
|Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|116
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|117
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|118
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|119
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|120
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|121
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|122
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|123
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|124
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|125
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|126
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|127
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|128
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|129
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|130
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|131
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|132
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|133
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|134
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|135
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|136
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|137
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|138
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|139
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|140
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|141
|Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|142
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|143
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|144
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|145
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|146
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|147
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|148
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|149
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|150
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|151
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|152
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
|153
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|154
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|155
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|156
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|157
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|158
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|159
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|160
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|161
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|162
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|163
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|164
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|165
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|166
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|167
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|168
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|169
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|170
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|171
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:00:21
|172
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|173
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|0:01:10
|174
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:17
|175
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|0:01:28
|176
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|pts
|2
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|5
|3
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|pts
|2
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|3
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|5
|3
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|30
|pts
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|22
|4
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|19
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|17
|6
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|7
|Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ
|13
|8
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|9
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|11
|10
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4:13:50
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:04
|3
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:05
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:06
|6
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:07
|7
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:08
|8
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|9
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:00:10
|10
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|11
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ
|13
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|17
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|18
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|19
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|20
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|21
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|22
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|23
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|24
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|25
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|26
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|27
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|28
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|29
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|30
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|31
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|32
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|33
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|34
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|35
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|37
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|38
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|40
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|41
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|42
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|43
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|45
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Katusha
|47
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|48
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|49
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|50
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|51
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|52
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|53
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|54
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|55
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|56
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|57
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|58
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|59
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|60
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|61
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|62
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|63
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|64
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|66
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|67
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|68
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|69
|Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|70
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|71
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|72
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
|73
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|75
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|77
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|78
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|79
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|80
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|81
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|82
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|83
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|84
|Michael Matthews (Aus)
|85
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|86
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|87
|Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|88
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|89
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|90
|Berden de Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|91
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|92
|Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|93
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|94
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|95
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|96
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|97
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|98
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|99
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|100
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|101
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|102
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|103
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|104
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|105
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|106
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|107
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|108
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|109
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|110
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|111
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|112
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|113
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|114
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|115
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|116
|Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|117
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|118
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|119
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|120
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|121
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|122
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|123
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|124
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|125
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|126
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|127
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|128
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|129
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|130
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|131
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|132
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|133
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|134
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|135
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|136
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|137
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|138
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|139
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|140
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|141
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|142
|Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|143
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|144
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|145
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|146
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|147
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|148
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|149
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|150
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|151
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|152
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
|153
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|154
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|155
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|156
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|157
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|158
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|159
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|160
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|161
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|162
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|163
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|164
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|165
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|166
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|167
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|168
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|169
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|170
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|171
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|172
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:00:31
|173
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|0:01:20
|174
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:27
|175
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|0:01:38
|176
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|30
|pts
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|22
|4
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|19
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|17
|6
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16
|7
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|8
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|14
|9
|Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ
|13
|10
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|11
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|11
|12
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|13
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|8
|14
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|15
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Etixx-QuickStep
|12:42:00
|2
|Tinkoff
|3
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|Team Dimension Data
|5
|Team Katusha
|6
|Trek - Segafredo
|7
|IAM Cycling
|8
|Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|10
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|11
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|13
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|14
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|15
|Lampre - Merida
|16
|Movistar Team
|17
|FDJ
|18
|AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Orica-BikeExchange
|20
|Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|21
|Team Sky
|22
|BMC Racing Team
