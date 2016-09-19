Image 1 of 38 Dutch champion Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) wins stage 1 at Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 38 Bert Van Lerberghe in the green jersey at Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 38 Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) in the red jersey at Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 38 Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) in the white jersey at Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 38 Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 38 Manuel Quinziato (BMC) at Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 38 Rohan Dennis (BMC) at Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 38 Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) won stage 1 of the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 38 Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) won stage 1 of the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 38 Marco Haller (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 38 Marco Haller (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 38 Hugo Houle (AG2R) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 38 Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) won stage 1 of the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 38 Julien Berard (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 38 Rohan Dennis (BMC) leading the field at Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 38 Etixx-QuickStep singing in at the Eneco Tour opener (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 38 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), Olympic gold medallist, at Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 38 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), Olympic gold medallist, at Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 38 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) set to start stage 1 at Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 38 Rohan Dennis (BMC) at Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 38 Taylor Phinney (BMC) signs in for Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 38 Nils Politt (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 38 Dutch champion Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) wins stage 1 at Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 38 Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 38 Daniel Oss (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 38 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), Peter Sagan (Tinkoff), Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 38 Brian Van Goethem and Bert Van Lerberghe in the day's breakaway at Eneco Tour stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 38 LIjo Keisse (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 38 Heinrich Haussler (IAM) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 38 Pieter Vanspreybrouck (Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 38 Christoph Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 38 Riders signing in for Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 38 Riders signing in for Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 38 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) on the start line for the Eneco Tour stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 38 Marco Haller (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 38 Gren Van Avermaet (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 38 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) signs autographs at start of Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 38 Katusha leading out Alexander Kristoff at Eneco Tour stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) won stage 1 of the Eneco Tour in a bunch sprint in Bolsward to claim the first leader's jersey of the race and further highlight his credentials ahead of the World Championships in Doha next month.

The Dutch champion had already show his form at the recent Tour of Britain and he was on song again on home roads on the Eneco Tour's opening day, beating a roll call of Worlds contenders in the keenly-contested bunch finish.

In a blanket finish, Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) was narrowly beaten into second after making up ground in the final 50 metres, while world champion Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) – who also came from a long way back – had to settle for third place on the stage. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) took fourth ahead of fellow countryman Alexander Kristoff (Katusha), while Italian champion Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo).

Neither André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) nor Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep), who are vying for leadership of the German team in Qatar, made any real impact in the finale. Kittel seemed poorly-placed and sat up before the sprint began while Greipel, whose team had been prominent in setting up the grand finale, could only manage 9th in what was an admittedly fraught finish.

Though the final sprint was fought out on a wide finishing straight, competition for places at the front was still at a premium and no one team managed to bring much order to proceedings on the last lap of the finishing circuit, where Danny van Poppel (Sky) was among the riders to come down in a crash with 15 kilometres remaining.

Lotto Soudal, Cofidis and FDJ were all prominent in the finale, though it was Katusha, riding in support of Alexander Kristoff, who led into the final kilometre, where – despite the wide roads – space was at such a premium that some riders were forced to simply veer (safely) onto the grass verge.

Despite the red guard's efforts, however, it was Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) who opened the sprint with a powerful effort, but Groenewegen timed his effort perfectly to emerge from the tumult and claim the win ahead of the fast-closing Bouhanni and Sagan, who, by contrast, had been forced to make up too much ground.

"The team worked well to help me get this win," Groenewegen said. "It's a very important win, I took it in front of the best sprinters in the world. Winning a big sprint like that is special.

"This is a WorldTour race in my home country too and so winning feels really, really nice. We worked really hard together as a team today and in the end we did it. I'm very happy."

Early break

With so many top line sprinters in the field, and with such a flat parcours before them, the opening day of the Eneco Tour was never going to yield anything other than a bunch finish, but five willing attackers looked to upset the odds early on and stuck gamely to their task for the duration.

The stage was animated by a five-man move featuring Matteo Bono (Lampre-Merida), Laurens De Vreese (Astana), Bert Van Lerberghe (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Brian Van Goethem (Roompo Oranje Peloton) and Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), but they could only build up a maxium lead of 3:40 as the sprinters' teams struck up a working alliance behind to keep tabs on their lead.

Lotto Soudal, LottoNL-Jumbo, Cofidis, Orica-BikeExchange and Etixx-QuickStep were all happy to contribute a rider to the effort for much of the stage, meaning that the escapees were kept on a relatively tight leash for much of the afternoon.

With 50 kilometres to go, the gap was a very manageable 2:30 and the bunch slowly set about making the catch thereafter. The escapees remained clear until the so-called "Golden Kilometre," the troika of intermediate sprints with 20 kilometres to go, however, meaning that they divided the bonus seconds on offer between them,

Backaert won the first two to claim 6 bonus seconds in total, while De Vreese took two third places and a first to rack up 5 seconds of his own, but after reaching the finish line for the penultimate time with 17.4 kilometres to go, their lead was down to just 1:11.

Lotto Soudal were prominent on the final lap of the finishing circuit, where Danny van Poppel was among the fallers, and though the escapees were eventually swept up with three kilometres to go.

A bunch sprint was inevitable, but with so many fast man on show, the outcome was anything put. The 23-year-old Groenewegen showed his increasing comfort in such exalted company to claim the win.

In the general classification, Groenewegen is 4 seconds clear of Bouhanni and Backaert, with De Vreese a further second back in fourth. The race continues on Tuesday with a 9.4-kilometre time trial in Breda that ought to see another Dutch champion, Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin), to the fore.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4:14:00 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 6 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 7 Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ 8 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 11 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 12 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 13 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 14 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 15 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 16 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 18 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 19 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 20 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 21 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 22 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 23 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 24 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 25 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 26 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 27 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 28 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 29 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 30 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 32 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 33 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 34 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 35 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 36 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 37 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 38 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 39 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 40 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 41 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Katusha 43 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 44 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 45 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 46 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 47 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 48 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 49 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 50 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 51 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 52 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 53 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 54 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 55 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 56 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 57 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 58 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 59 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 60 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 61 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 62 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 63 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 64 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 65 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 66 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 67 Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 68 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 69 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 70 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange 71 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 72 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 73 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 75 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 76 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 77 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 78 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 79 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 80 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 81 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 82 Michael Matthews (Aus) 83 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 84 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 85 Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 86 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 87 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 88 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 89 Berden de Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 90 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 91 Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 92 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 93 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff Team 94 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 95 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 96 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 97 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 98 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 99 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 100 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 101 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 102 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 103 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 104 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 105 Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 106 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 107 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 108 Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling 109 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 110 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 111 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 112 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 113 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 114 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 115 Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 116 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 117 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 118 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 119 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 120 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 121 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 122 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 123 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 124 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 125 Tom Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 126 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 127 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 128 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 129 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 130 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 131 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 132 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 133 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 134 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 135 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 136 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 137 Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 138 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 139 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 140 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 141 Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 142 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 143 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 144 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 145 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 146 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 147 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 148 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 149 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 150 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 151 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 152 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac 153 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 154 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 155 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 156 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 157 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 158 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 159 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 160 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 161 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 162 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 163 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 164 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 165 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 166 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 167 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 168 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida 169 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 170 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 171 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:00:21 172 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 173 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 0:01:10 174 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:01:17 175 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 0:01:28 176 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:49

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 pts 2 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 5 3 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 3

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 pts 2 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 3 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 3

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 8 pts 2 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 5 3 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 30 pts 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 22 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 19 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 17 6 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 15 7 Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ 13 8 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 9 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 11 10 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4:13:50 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:04 3 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:00:05 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:00:06 6 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:00:07 7 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:08 8 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 9 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:00:10 10 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 11 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 12 Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ 13 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 15 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 16 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 17 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 18 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 19 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 20 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 21 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 22 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 23 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 24 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 25 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 26 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 27 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 28 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 29 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 30 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 31 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 32 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 33 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 34 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 35 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 37 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 38 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 39 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 40 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 41 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 42 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 43 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 44 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 45 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 46 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Katusha 47 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 48 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 49 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 50 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 51 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 52 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 53 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 54 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 55 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 56 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 57 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 58 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 59 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 60 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 61 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 62 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 63 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 64 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 65 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 66 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 67 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 68 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 69 Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 70 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 71 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 72 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange 73 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 75 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 77 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 78 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 79 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 80 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 81 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 82 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 83 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 84 Michael Matthews (Aus) 85 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 86 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 87 Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 88 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 89 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 90 Berden de Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 91 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 92 Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 93 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 94 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff Team 95 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 96 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 97 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 98 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 99 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 100 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 101 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 102 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 103 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 104 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 105 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 106 Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 107 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 108 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 109 Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling 110 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 111 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 112 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 113 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 114 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 115 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 116 Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 117 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 118 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 119 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 120 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 121 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 122 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 123 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 124 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 125 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 126 Tom Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 127 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 128 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 129 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 130 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 131 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 132 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 133 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 134 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 135 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 136 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 137 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 138 Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 139 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 140 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 141 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 142 Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 143 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 144 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 145 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 146 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 147 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 148 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 149 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 150 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 151 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 152 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac 153 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 154 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 155 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 156 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 157 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 158 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 159 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 160 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 161 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 162 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 163 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 164 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 165 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 166 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 167 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 168 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida 169 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 170 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 171 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 172 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:00:31 173 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 0:01:20 174 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:01:27 175 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 0:01:38 176 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:59

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 30 pts 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 22 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 19 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 17 6 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 16 7 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 15 8 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 14 9 Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ 13 10 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 11 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 11 12 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 13 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 8 14 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 15 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 5