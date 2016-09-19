Trending

Eneco Tour: Groenewegen wins stage 1

Bouhanni second and Peter Sagan third in Bolsward sprint

Image 1 of 38

Dutch champion Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) wins stage 1 at Eneco Tour

Dutch champion Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) wins stage 1 at Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 38

Bert Van Lerberghe in the green jersey at Eneco Tour

Bert Van Lerberghe in the green jersey at Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 38

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) in the red jersey at Eneco Tour

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) in the red jersey at Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 38

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) in the white jersey at Eneco Tour

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) in the white jersey at Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 38

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo)

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 38

Manuel Quinziato (BMC) at Eneco Tour

Manuel Quinziato (BMC) at Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 38

Rohan Dennis (BMC) at Eneco Tour

Rohan Dennis (BMC) at Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 38

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) won stage 1 of the Eneco Tour

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) won stage 1 of the Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 38

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) won stage 1 of the Eneco Tour

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) won stage 1 of the Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 38

Marco Haller (Katusha)

Marco Haller (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 38

Marco Haller (Katusha)

Marco Haller (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 38

Hugo Houle (AG2R)

Hugo Houle (AG2R)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 38

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) won stage 1 of the Eneco Tour

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) won stage 1 of the Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 38

Julien Berard (AG2R La Mondiale)

Julien Berard (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 38

Rohan Dennis (BMC) leading the field at Eneco Tour

Rohan Dennis (BMC) leading the field at Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 38

Etixx-QuickStep singing in at the Eneco Tour opener

Etixx-QuickStep singing in at the Eneco Tour opener
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 38

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), Olympic gold medallist, at Eneco Tour

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), Olympic gold medallist, at Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 38

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), Olympic gold medallist, at Eneco Tour

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), Olympic gold medallist, at Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 38

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) set to start stage 1 at Eneco Tour

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) set to start stage 1 at Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 38

Rohan Dennis (BMC) at Eneco Tour

Rohan Dennis (BMC) at Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 38

Taylor Phinney (BMC) signs in for Eneco Tour

Taylor Phinney (BMC) signs in for Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 38

Nils Politt (Katusha)

Nils Politt (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 38

Dutch champion Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) wins stage 1 at Eneco Tour

Dutch champion Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) wins stage 1 at Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 38

Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep)

Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 38

Daniel Oss (BMC)

Daniel Oss (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 38

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), Peter Sagan (Tinkoff), Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), Peter Sagan (Tinkoff), Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 38

Brian Van Goethem and Bert Van Lerberghe in the day's breakaway at Eneco Tour stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Brian Van Goethem and Bert Van Lerberghe in the day's breakaway at Eneco Tour stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 38

LIjo Keisse (Etixx-QuickStep)

LIjo Keisse (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 38

Heinrich Haussler (IAM)

Heinrich Haussler (IAM)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 38

Pieter Vanspreybrouck (Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise)

Pieter Vanspreybrouck (Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 38

Christoph Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale)

Christoph Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 38

Riders signing in for Eneco Tour

Riders signing in for Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 38

Riders signing in for Eneco Tour

Riders signing in for Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 38

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) on the start line for the Eneco Tour stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) on the start line for the Eneco Tour stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 38

Marco Haller (BMC)

Marco Haller (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 38

Gren Van Avermaet (BMC)

Gren Van Avermaet (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 38

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) signs autographs at start of Eneco Tour

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) signs autographs at start of Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 38

Katusha leading out Alexander Kristoff at Eneco Tour stage 1

Katusha leading out Alexander Kristoff at Eneco Tour stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) won stage 1 of the Eneco Tour in a bunch sprint in Bolsward to claim the first leader's jersey of the race and further highlight his credentials ahead of the World Championships in Doha next month.

The Dutch champion had already show his form at the recent Tour of Britain and he was on song again on home roads on the Eneco Tour's opening day, beating a roll call of Worlds contenders in the keenly-contested bunch finish.

In a blanket finish, Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) was narrowly beaten into second after making up ground in the final 50 metres, while world champion Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) – who also came from a long way back – had to settle for third place on the stage. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) took fourth ahead of fellow countryman Alexander Kristoff (Katusha), while Italian champion Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo).

Neither André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) nor Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep), who are vying for leadership of the German team in Qatar, made any real impact in the finale. Kittel seemed poorly-placed and sat up before the sprint began while Greipel, whose team had been prominent in setting up the grand finale, could only manage 9th in what was an admittedly fraught finish.

Though the final sprint was fought out on a wide finishing straight, competition for places at the front was still at a premium and no one team managed to bring much order to proceedings on the last lap of the finishing circuit, where Danny van Poppel (Sky) was among the riders to come down in a crash with 15 kilometres remaining.

Lotto Soudal, Cofidis and FDJ were all prominent in the finale, though it was Katusha, riding in support of Alexander Kristoff, who led into the final kilometre, where – despite the wide roads – space was at such a premium that some riders were forced to simply veer (safely) onto the grass verge.

Despite the red guard's efforts, however, it was Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) who opened the sprint with a powerful effort, but Groenewegen timed his effort perfectly to emerge from the tumult and claim the win ahead of the fast-closing Bouhanni and Sagan, who, by contrast, had been forced to make up too much ground.

"The team worked well to help me get this win," Groenewegen said. "It's a very important win, I took it in front of the best sprinters in the world. Winning a big sprint like that is special.

"This is a WorldTour race in my home country too and so winning feels really, really nice. We worked really hard together as a team today and in the end we did it. I'm very happy."

Early break

With so many top line sprinters in the field, and with such a flat parcours before them, the opening day of the Eneco Tour was never going to yield anything other than a bunch finish, but five willing attackers looked to upset the odds early on and stuck gamely to their task for the duration.

The stage was animated by a five-man move featuring Matteo Bono (Lampre-Merida), Laurens De Vreese (Astana), Bert Van Lerberghe (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Brian Van Goethem (Roompo Oranje Peloton) and Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), but they could only build up a maxium lead of 3:40 as the sprinters' teams struck up a working alliance behind to keep tabs on their lead.

Lotto Soudal, LottoNL-Jumbo, Cofidis, Orica-BikeExchange and Etixx-QuickStep were all happy to contribute a rider to the effort for much of the stage, meaning that the escapees were kept on a relatively tight leash for much of the afternoon.

With 50 kilometres to go, the gap was a very manageable 2:30 and the bunch slowly set about making the catch thereafter. The escapees remained clear until the so-called "Golden Kilometre," the troika of intermediate sprints with 20 kilometres to go, however, meaning that they divided the bonus seconds on offer between them,

Backaert won the first two to claim 6 bonus seconds in total, while De Vreese took two third places and a first to rack up 5 seconds of his own, but after reaching the finish line for the penultimate time with 17.4 kilometres to go, their lead was down to just 1:11.

Lotto Soudal were prominent on the final lap of the finishing circuit, where Danny van Poppel was among the fallers, and though the escapees were eventually swept up with three kilometres to go.

A bunch sprint was inevitable, but with so many fast man on show, the outcome was anything put. The 23-year-old Groenewegen showed his increasing comfort in such exalted company to claim the win.

In the general classification, Groenewegen is 4 seconds clear of Bouhanni and Backaert, with De Vreese a further second back in fourth. The race continues on Tuesday with a 9.4-kilometre time trial in Breda that ought to see another Dutch champion, Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin), to the fore.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4:14:00
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
6Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
7Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ
8Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
9Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
10Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
11Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
12Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
13Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
14Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
15Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
16Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
17Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
18André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
19Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
20Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
21Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
22Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
23Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
24Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
25John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
26Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
27Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
28Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
29Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
30Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
31Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
32Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
33Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
34Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
35Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
36Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
37Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
38Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
39Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
40Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
41Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
42Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Katusha
43Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
44Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
45Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
46Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
47Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
48Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
49Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
50Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
51Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
52Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
53Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
54Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
55Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
56Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
57Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
58Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
59Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
60Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
61Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
62Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
63Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
64Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
65Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
66Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
67Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
68Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
69Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
70Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
71Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
72Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
73Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
74Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
75Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
76Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
77Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
78Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
79Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
80Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
81Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
82Michael Matthews (Aus)
83Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
84Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
85Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
86Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
87Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
88Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
89Berden de Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
90Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
91Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
92Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
93Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff Team
94Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
95Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
96Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
97Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
98Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
99Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
100Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
101Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
102Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
103Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
104Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
105Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
106Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
107Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
108Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling
109Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
110Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
111Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
112Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
113Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
114Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
115Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
116Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
117Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
118Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
119Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
120Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
121Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
122Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
123Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
124Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
125Tom Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
126Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
127Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
128Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
129Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
130Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
131Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
132Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
133Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
134Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
135Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
136Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
137Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
138Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
139Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
140Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
141Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
142Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
143Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
144Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
145Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
146Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
147Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
148Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
149Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
150Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
151Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
152Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
153Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
154Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
155Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
156Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
157Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
158Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
159Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
160William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
161Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
162Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
163Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
164Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
165Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
166Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
167Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
168Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
169Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
170Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
171Alex Edmondson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:00:21
172Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
173Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data0:01:10
174Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:01:17
175Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky0:01:28
176Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:07:49

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert8pts
2Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida5
3Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team3

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert8pts
2Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise5
3Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team3

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team8pts
2Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton5
3Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida3

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo30pts
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits25
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team22
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data19
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha17
6Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo15
7Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ13
8Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
9Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step11
10Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert10

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4:13:50
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:04
3Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
4Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:00:05
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:00:06
6Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:00:07
7Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:08
8Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
9Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:00:10
10Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
11Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
12Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ
13Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
14Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
15Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
16Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
17Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
18Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
19Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
20Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
21Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
22Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
23André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
24Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
25Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
26Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
27Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
28Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
29Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
30John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
31Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
32Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
33Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
34Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
35Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
36Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
37Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
38Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
39Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
40Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
41Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
42Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
43Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
44Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
45Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
46Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Katusha
47Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
48Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
49Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
50Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
51Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
52Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
53Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
54Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
55Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
56Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
57Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
58Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
59Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
60Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
61Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
62Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
63Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
64Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
65Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
66Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
67Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
68Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
69Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
70Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
71Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
72Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
73Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
74Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
75Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
76Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
77Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
78Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
79Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
80Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
81Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
82Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
83Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
84Michael Matthews (Aus)
85Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
86Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
87Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
88Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
89Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
90Berden de Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
91Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
92Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
93Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
94Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff Team
95Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
96Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
97Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
98Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
99Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
100Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
101Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
102Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
103Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
104Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
105Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
106Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
107Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
108Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
109Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling
110Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
111Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
112Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
113Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
114Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
115Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
116Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
117Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
118Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
119Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
120Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
121Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
122Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
123Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
124Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
125Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
126Tom Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
127Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
128Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
129Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
130Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
131Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
132Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
133Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
134Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
135Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
136Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
137Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
138Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
139Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
140Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
141Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
142Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
143Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
144Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
145Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
146Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
147Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
148Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
149Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
150Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
151Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
152Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
153Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
154Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
155Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
156Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
157Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
158Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
159Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
160William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
161Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
162Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
163Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
164Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
165Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
166Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
167Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
168Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
169Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
170Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
171Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
172Alex Edmondson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:00:31
173Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data0:01:20
174Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:01:27
175Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky0:01:38
176Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:07:59

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo30pts
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits25
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team22
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data19
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha17
6Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert16
7Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo15
8Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team14
9Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ13
10Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
11Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step11
12Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert10
13Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida8
14Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise5
15Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton5

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Etixx-QuickStep12:42:00
2Tinkoff
3Cofidis, Solutions Credits
4Team Dimension Data
5Team Katusha
6Trek - Segafredo
7IAM Cycling
8Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
9Astana Pro Team
10Wanty - Groupe Gobert
11Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
12Lotto Soudal
13Team Giant - Alpecin
14Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
15Lampre - Merida
16Movistar Team
17FDJ
18AG2R La Mondiale
19Orica-BikeExchange
20Roompot - Oranje Peloton
21Team Sky
22BMC Racing Team

