Eneco Tour: Peter Sagan beats Greipel in stage 4 photo-finish sprint
World champion takes overall lead
Stage 4: Aalter - St-Pieters-Leeuw
Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) made it back-to-back stage wins at the Eneco Tour, taking the leader’s jersey after a photo finish saw him edge out André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) in a hectic stage 4 sprint.
The 202km leg from Aalter to St-Pieters-Leeuw, with a finishing circuit in Brabantsje Pijl territory, was a chaotic and uncontrolled affair, but things came back together late on for a bunch kick, and the world champion once again proved himself to be the strongest.
Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) led out the sprint, and Sagan bumped shoulders with Arnaud Démare (FDJ) in a battle for the slipstream, with the Frenchman remonstrating as he crossed the line before Sagan vented his own anger once his victory had been confirmed.
As it was, the Slovak powered past Kristoff, but the biggest threat was coming from behind as Greipel, keen to prove a point to German Worlds selectors with Kittel out of the equation, came soaring up on the left. The Lotto Soudal man, whose teammates had done the lion’s share of the work in the final 5km, finished faster but essentially ran out of road, with Sagan securing the victory with a superior bike throw.
“There are some riders who are not happy [with the final sprint]. I didn’t know I won because it was a very close sprint with Andre and I had to wait for the final results. I’m very happy because it was another sprint with very good timing; a headwind finish,” Sagan said.
“I had a little problem with Démare, but that is sprinting. If I did something bad, I’m sorry, but I don’t think I did. I was in my line and he was very aggressive to me.”
Sagan was second overall at the start of the day, trailing time trial winner Rohan Dennis by three seconds, but he collected 10 bonus seconds for his win and now leads the BMC rider by seven seconds, with Jos Van Emden (LottoNL-Jumbo) third overall at 12 seconds.
“I’m happy that I got more seconds from today and we want to make a good team time trial tomorrow, then we will see how we are going. We want to do our best here,” added Sagan.
How it unfolded
The 202km stage started out from Aalter, near Gent, before making its way towards the south of Brussels, where the true challenges awaited, with two laps of a 32km finishing circuit that featured two categorised sectors of pavé – not to mention plenty of cobbles elsewhere – and two short climbs.
There was an early breakaway of four riders, with Mark McNally (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Brian Van Goethem (Roompot Oranje Peloton) going clear before being joined by the latter’s teammate, Sjoerd Van Ginneken, and Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise's Bert Van Lerberghe. The quartet carved out a lead of around four minutes but it started to fall at the half-way mark as the cobbles began to appear.
The race came back together just ahead of the first crossing of the line with 64km remaining and, after the Brabantsebaan sector of pavé, the race really kicked off.
It was Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) who shook it up first and caused a six-rider group to form, giving those who missed out in the peloton plenty to worry about. It only lasted several minutes, but after they had been reeled back in, chaos continued as riders, one after another, pinged off the front to try their luck and test the water, with no one able to exert control.
Nelson Oliveira (Movistar) and Nico Denz (AG2R-La Mondiale) took a small lead over the first climb of the Alsemberg before a few more moves – including a strong one with race leader Dennis and Edvald Boasson Hagen – came and went. When that one had been shut down there was a lull in the peloton and the Astana duo of Dimitriy Gruzdev and Andriy Grivko took full advantage, launching a two-up move that would stick until the final kilometres.
They had 30 seconds as they crossed the line for the second time with 32km to go, and on the final lap Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) rolled the dice and was joined by fellow rouleur Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) in a promising move.
Despite their collective strength, they never got within 15 seconds of the leaders and, having spent time hesitating over whether to commit, spent most of their time in no-man’s land ahead of the bunch. They were caught on the Bruine Put climb, with gradients of eight per cent, where Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) attacked over the top and linked up with the Astana duo on the descent.
By that stage they had just 10 seconds, and the balance was in favour of the sprinters’ teams in the final 10km. Lotto Soudal and Dimension Data were the prominent forces, and the Astana duo gave up with 3km to go, with Stuyven staying out for a further kilometre.
From there it was a question of how best to wind up a slightly uphill headwind sprint, and Sagan combined physical presence, positioning, timing and speed to notch his 10th WorldTour win of the season.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|4:42:12
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|4
|Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ
|5
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|8
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|9
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
|11
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|12
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|13
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|14
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|15
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|18
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|19
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|21
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|22
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|24
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|25
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|26
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|27
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|28
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|29
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|30
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|31
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|32
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|33
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|34
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|36
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|37
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|38
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|40
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|41
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|42
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|44
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|45
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|46
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|47
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|48
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|49
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|50
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|51
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|52
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|53
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|54
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|55
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|56
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|57
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Katusha
|58
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|59
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|60
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|61
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|62
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|63
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|64
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|65
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|66
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|67
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|68
|Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|69
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|71
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|72
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|73
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|74
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|75
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|76
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|77
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|78
|Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|79
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|80
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|81
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|82
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|83
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|84
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|85
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|86
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|87
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|88
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|89
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|90
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|91
|Berden de Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|92
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|93
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|94
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|95
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|96
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|97
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|98
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|99
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
|100
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|101
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|102
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|103
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|104
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|105
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|106
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:25
|107
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|108
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|109
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:51
|110
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|111
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|112
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|113
|Michael Matthews (Aus)
|114
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|115
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|116
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|117
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|118
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|119
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:03:38
|120
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|121
|Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|122
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:05:30
|123
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|124
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:48
|125
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|126
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|127
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|128
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|129
|Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|130
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|131
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|132
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|133
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|134
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|135
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:08:43
|136
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|137
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|138
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|139
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|140
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|141
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|142
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|143
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|144
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|145
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|146
|Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|147
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|148
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|149
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|150
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|151
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|152
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|153
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|154
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|155
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|156
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|157
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|158
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:10:29
|159
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:11:07
|160
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|161
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:16:28
|162
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|163
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|164
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|165
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|166
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|167
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|168
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|169
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|170
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:16:35
|DNF
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|DNF
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|15
|pts
|2
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13
|3
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|11
|4
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|9
|5
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|11
|pts
|2
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|9
|3
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|4
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|5
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:03
|2
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:03
|2
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:03
|2
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|13:17:29
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:07
|3
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:12
|4
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:20
|5
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:00:21
|6
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|7
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:22
|8
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|9
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:23
|10
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:24
|12
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:00:25
|13
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:26
|15
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
|16
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:27
|17
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:28
|18
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|19
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|20
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:00:29
|21
|Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:30
|22
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|23
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|24
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:31
|25
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|26
|Michael Matthews (Aus)
|27
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:00:32
|28
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:34
|29
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:36
|31
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:37
|33
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:39
|35
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|37
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|38
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|39
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:40
|40
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|41
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:00:41
|42
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|43
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|44
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:44
|45
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|46
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|47
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:45
|48
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:46
|49
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:00:47
|50
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:48
|52
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|53
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:49
|54
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|55
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|56
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|57
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|58
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:53
|59
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|60
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|61
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:54
|62
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:55
|63
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:56
|64
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:57
|65
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|66
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:59
|67
|Berden de Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|68
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|69
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Katusha
|70
|Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:00
|71
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:04
|72
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|73
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|74
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:05
|75
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:06
|76
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:07
|77
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:08
|78
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:09
|79
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|80
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:10
|81
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|82
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|83
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:12
|84
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:13
|85
|Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:14
|86
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:15
|87
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:16
|88
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:01:17
|89
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:01:18
|90
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:01:19
|91
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|92
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|93
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:22
|94
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|95
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:24
|96
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:25
|97
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|98
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:01:26
|99
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|100
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:28
|101
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:34
|102
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:36
|103
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:38
|104
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:40
|105
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:43
|106
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:52
|107
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|108
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|109
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:01:53
|110
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:12
|111
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:18
|112
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:02:30
|113
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:02:31
|114
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:04
|115
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:22
|116
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:03:46
|117
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:04:25
|118
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:50
|119
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:04:55
|120
|Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:05:02
|121
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:05:41
|122
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:41
|123
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:37
|124
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:05
|125
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:08:08
|126
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:13
|127
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:08:16
|128
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:23
|129
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:46
|130
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:08:53
|131
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:10
|132
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:12
|133
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|0:09:24
|134
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|135
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:09:26
|136
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:30
|137
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:09:31
|138
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:37
|139
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:09:47
|140
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:09:51
|141
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:09:53
|142
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:09:54
|143
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|144
|Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:09:58
|145
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|0:10:04
|146
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:10:11
|147
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:10:28
|148
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:40
|149
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:10:47
|150
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:11:12
|151
|Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:11:58
|152
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:11:59
|153
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:12:00
|154
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:12:26
|155
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:30
|156
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:12:36
|157
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|0:13:29
|158
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|0:14:06
|159
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:14:28
|160
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:24
|161
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:17:17
|162
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:23
|163
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:31
|164
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|0:17:39
|165
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:59
|166
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|0:18:12
|167
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:18:38
|168
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:19:37
|169
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:20:27
|170
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:26:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|43
|pts
|2
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|40
|3
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|31
|4
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|29
|5
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|22
|6
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|19
|7
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16
|8
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|15
|9
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|12
|10
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|11
|11
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|11
|12
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|11
|13
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|9
|14
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|15
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|94
|pts
|2
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|66
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|49
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|47
|5
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|41
|6
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|36
|7
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|34
|8
|Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ
|32
|9
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|30
|10
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|25
|11
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|25
|12
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|22
|13
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|19
|14
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|19
|15
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|17
|16
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|17
|17
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15
|18
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15
|19
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|13
|20
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|13
|21
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|13
|22
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|23
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|24
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|10
|25
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
|10
|26
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|39:53:24
|2
|BMC Racing
|3
|Movistar
|0:00:16
|4
|Etixx - Quick Step
|0:00:22
|5
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:27
|6
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:00:28
|7
|Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:00:42
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:43
|9
|Fdj
|0:01:00
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:05
|11
|Team Katusha
|0:01:06
|12
|Team Sky
|0:01:29
|13
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:30
|14
|Orica-Bikeexchange
|0:01:32
|15
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:01:38
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:48
|17
|Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:02:05
|18
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:14
|19
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:43
|20
|Lampre - Merida
|0:02:59
|21
|Team Dimension Data
|0:03:35
|22
|Tinkoff
|0:04:16
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Gaviria, Sagan team up in Sagan Fondo Colombia - Gallery2000 riders partake in former world champion's event
-
De Marchi furious and 'fed up' after near-miss with angry driverCCC Team rider training to come back from Tour de France crash
-
De Ketele and Ghys win Gent Six DayThrilling final Madison comes down to the final sprint
-
Lotto Soudal Ladies sign Parkinson from DropsBritish rider racing 'cross for the first time in five years
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy