Eneco Tour: Peter Sagan beats Greipel in stage 4 photo-finish sprint

World champion takes overall lead

Image 1 of 33

Peter Sagan wins a photos finish ahead of Andre Greipel during stage 4 of the Eneco Tour

Peter Sagan wins a photos finish ahead of Andre Greipel during stage 4 of the Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 2 of 33

Tom Boonen hit the deck hard at the Eneco Tour was was forced to abandon

Tom Boonen hit the deck hard at the Eneco Tour was was forced to abandon
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 3 of 33

Peter Sagan in the Eneco leader's jersey after stage 4

Peter Sagan in the Eneco leader's jersey after stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 33

Peter Sagan wins stage 4 at the Eneco Tour

Peter Sagan wins stage 4 at the Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 33

Peter sagan's bike throw beat Andre Greipel at the line during stage 4 at the Eneco Tour

Peter sagan's bike throw beat Andre Greipel at the line during stage 4 at the Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 33

The sprinters approach the line during stage 4 at the Eneco Tour

The sprinters approach the line during stage 4 at the Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 33

The sprinters approach the line during stage 4 at the Eneco Tour

The sprinters approach the line during stage 4 at the Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 33

Alexander Kristoff led out the sprint but couldn't close the deal during stage 4 at the Eneco Tour

Alexander Kristoff led out the sprint but couldn't close the deal during stage 4 at the Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 33

Peter Sagan wins stage 4 at the Eneco Tour

Peter Sagan wins stage 4 at the Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 33

Peter Sagan in the Eneco leader's jersey after stage 4

Peter Sagan in the Eneco leader's jersey after stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 33

Peter Sagan wins a photos finish ahead of Andre Greipel during stage 4 of the Eneco Tour

Peter Sagan wins a photos finish ahead of Andre Greipel during stage 4 of the Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 33

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 33

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 33

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 33

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 33

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 33

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 33

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 33

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 33

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 33

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 33

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 33

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 33

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 33

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 33

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 33

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 33

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 33

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 33

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 33

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 33

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 33

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) made it back-to-back stage wins at the Eneco Tour, taking the leader’s jersey after a photo finish saw him edge out André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) in a hectic stage 4 sprint.

The 202km leg from Aalter to St-Pieters-Leeuw, with a finishing circuit in Brabantsje Pijl territory, was a chaotic and uncontrolled affair, but things came back together late on for a bunch kick, and the world champion once again proved himself to be the strongest.

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) led out the sprint, and Sagan bumped shoulders with Arnaud Démare (FDJ) in a battle for the slipstream, with the Frenchman remonstrating as he crossed the line before Sagan vented his own anger once his victory had been confirmed.

As it was, the Slovak powered past Kristoff, but the biggest threat was coming from behind as Greipel, keen to prove a point to German Worlds selectors with Kittel out of the equation, came soaring up on the left. The Lotto Soudal man, whose teammates had done the lion’s share of the work in the final 5km, finished faster but essentially ran out of road, with Sagan securing the victory with a superior bike throw.

“There are some riders who are not happy [with the final sprint]. I didn’t know I won because it was a very close sprint with Andre and I had to wait for the final results. I’m very happy because it was another sprint with very good timing; a headwind finish,” Sagan said.

“I had a little problem with Démare, but that is sprinting. If I did something bad, I’m sorry, but I don’t think I did. I was in my line and he was very aggressive to me.”

Sagan was second overall at the start of the day, trailing time trial winner Rohan Dennis by three seconds, but he collected 10 bonus seconds for his win and now leads the BMC rider by seven seconds, with Jos Van Emden (LottoNL-Jumbo) third overall at 12 seconds.

“I’m happy that I got more seconds from today and we want to make a good team time trial tomorrow, then we will see how we are going. We want to do our best here,” added Sagan.

How it unfolded

The 202km stage started out from Aalter, near Gent, before making its way towards the south of Brussels, where the true challenges awaited, with two laps of a 32km finishing circuit that featured two categorised sectors of pavé – not to mention plenty of cobbles elsewhere – and two short climbs.

There was an early breakaway of four riders, with Mark McNally (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Brian Van Goethem (Roompot Oranje Peloton) going clear before being joined by the latter’s teammate, Sjoerd Van Ginneken, and  Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise's Bert Van Lerberghe. The quartet carved out a lead of around four minutes but it started to fall at the half-way mark as the cobbles began to appear.

The race came back together just ahead of the first crossing of the line with 64km remaining and, after the Brabantsebaan sector of pavé, the race really kicked off.

It was Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) who shook it up first and caused a six-rider group to form, giving those who missed out in the peloton plenty to worry about. It only lasted several minutes, but after they had been reeled back in, chaos continued as riders, one after another, pinged off the front to try their luck and test the water, with no one able to exert control.

Nelson Oliveira (Movistar) and Nico Denz (AG2R-La Mondiale) took a small lead over the first climb of the Alsemberg before a few more moves – including a strong one with race leader Dennis and Edvald Boasson Hagen – came and went. When that one had been shut down there was a lull in the peloton and the Astana duo of Dimitriy Gruzdev and Andriy Grivko took full advantage, launching a two-up move that would stick until the final kilometres.

They had 30 seconds as they crossed the line for the second time with 32km to go, and on the final lap Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) rolled the dice and was joined by fellow rouleur Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) in a promising move.

Despite their collective strength, they never got within 15 seconds of the leaders and, having spent time hesitating over whether to commit, spent most of their time in no-man’s land ahead of the bunch. They were caught on the Bruine Put climb, with gradients of eight per cent, where Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) attacked over the top and linked up with the Astana duo on the descent.

By that stage they had just 10 seconds, and the balance was in favour of the sprinters’ teams in the final 10km. Lotto Soudal and Dimension Data were the prominent forces, and the Astana duo gave up with 3km to go, with Stuyven staying out for a further kilometre.

From there it was a question of how best to wind up a slightly uphill headwind sprint, and Sagan combined physical presence, positioning, timing and speed to notch his 10th WorldTour win of the season.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team4:42:12
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
4Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ
5Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
6John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
7Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
8Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
9Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
10Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
11Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
12Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
13Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
14Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
15Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
16Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
17Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
18Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
19Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
20Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
21Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
22Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
23Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
24Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
25Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
26Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
27Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
28Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
29Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
30Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
31Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
32Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
33Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
34Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
35Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
36Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
37Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
38Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
39Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
40Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
41Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
42Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
43Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
44Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
45Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
46Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
47Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
48Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
49Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
50Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
51Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
52Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
53Alex Edmondson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
54Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
55Tom Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
56Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
57Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Katusha
58Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
59Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
60Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
61Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
62Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
63Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
64Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
65Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
66Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
67Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
68Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
69Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
70Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
71Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
72Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
73Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
74Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
75Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
76Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
77Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
78Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
79Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
80Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
81Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
82Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
83Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
84Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
85Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
86Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
87William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
88Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
89Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
90Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
91Berden de Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
92Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
93Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
94Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
95Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
96Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling
97Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
98Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
99Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
100Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
101Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
102Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
103Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
104Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
105Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
106Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:25
107Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
108Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
109Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:51
110Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
111Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
112Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
113Michael Matthews (Aus)
114Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
115Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
116Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
117Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
118Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
119Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:03:38
120Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
121Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
122Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data0:05:30
123Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
124Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:06:48
125Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
126Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
127Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
128Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
129Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
130Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
131Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
132Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
133Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
134Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
135Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:08:43
136Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff Team
137Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
138Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
139Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
140Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
141Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
142Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
143Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
144Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
145Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
146Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
147Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
148Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
149Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
150Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
151Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
152Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
153Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
154Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
155Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
156Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
157Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
158Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:10:29
159Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:11:07
160Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
161Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:16:28
162Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
163Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
164Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
165Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
166Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
167Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
168Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
169Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
170Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:16:35
DNFTom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFVasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
DNFBernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
DNFDimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert

Primus check point 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise15pts
2Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert13
3Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton11
4Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton9
5Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2

Primus check point 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team11pts
2Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team9
3Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise6
4Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4
5Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:00:03
2Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:02
3Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:01

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:00:03
2Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:02
3Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:01

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:00:03
2Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:02
3Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:00:01

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team13:17:29
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:07
3Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:12
4Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:00:20
5Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:00:21
6Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
7Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:22
8Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling
9Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:23
10Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
11Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:24
12Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:00:25
13Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
14Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:26
15Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
16Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:27
17Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:28
18Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
19André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
20Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:00:29
21Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ0:00:30
22Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
23Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
24Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:31
25Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
26Michael Matthews (Aus)
27Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling0:00:32
28Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:34
29Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
30Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:36
31Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
32Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:37
33Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
34Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:39
35Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
36Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
37Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
38Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
39Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:40
40Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
41Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:00:41
42Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
43Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
44Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:00:44
45Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
46Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
47Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:45
48Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:00:46
49Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:47
50Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
51Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:48
52Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
53Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team0:00:49
54Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
55Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
56Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
57Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
58Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:53
59John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
60Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
61Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:54
62Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:55
63Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ0:00:56
64Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:57
65Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
66Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:00:59
67Berden de Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
68Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
69Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Katusha
70Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:00
71Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:01:04
72Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
73Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
74Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:05
75Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:06
76Tom Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:07
77Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:08
78Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:09
79Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
80Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:10
81Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
82Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
83Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:01:12
84Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:13
85Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:14
86Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida0:01:15
87Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:16
88Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange0:01:17
89Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:01:18
90Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:01:19
91Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
92Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
93Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:22
94Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
95Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:24
96Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:25
97Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
98Alex Edmondson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:01:26
99Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
100Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:28
101Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:34
102Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:01:36
103Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:38
104Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:40
105Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:01:43
106Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:52
107Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
108Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
109Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:01:53
110Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:12
111William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:02:18
112Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:02:30
113Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:02:31
114Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:04
115Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:22
116Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:03:46
117Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:04:25
118Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:04:50
119Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:04:55
120Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:05:02
121Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:05:41
122Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:41
123Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:37
124Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:08:05
125Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:08:08
126Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:08:13
127Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:08:16
128Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:23
129Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:46
130Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data0:08:53
131Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:09:10
132Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:09:12
133Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff Team0:09:24
134Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
135Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:09:26
136Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:09:30
137Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:09:31
138Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:09:37
139Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:09:47
140Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:09:51
141Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:09:53
142Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:09:54
143Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
144Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:09:58
145Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ0:10:04
146Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:10:11
147Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:10:28
148Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:10:40
149Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:10:47
150Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:11:12
151Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha0:11:58
152Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:11:59
153Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:12:00
154Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:12:26
155Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:30
156Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:12:36
157Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky0:13:29
158Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data0:14:06
159Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:14:28
160Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:24
161Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:17:17
162Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:23
163Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:31
164Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky0:17:39
165Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:17:59
166Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data0:18:12
167Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:18:38
168Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:19:37
169Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:20:27
170Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:26:22

Primus classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise43pts
2Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert40
3Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton31
4Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise29
5Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team22
6Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton19
7Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert16
8Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida15
9Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida12
10Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team11
11Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton11
12Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling11
13Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team9
14Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise6
15Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team94pts
2Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo66
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha49
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits47
5Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo41
6André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal36
7Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step34
8Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ32
9Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team30
10Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo25
11Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky25
12Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team22
13Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo19
14Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data19
15Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling17
16Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert17
17Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15
18John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin15
19Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling13
20Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team13
21Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data13
22Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise12
23Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
24Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team10
25Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange10
26Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert10

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo39:53:24
2BMC Racing
3Movistar0:00:16
4Etixx - Quick Step0:00:22
5IAM Cycling0:00:27
6Team Giant - Alpecin0:00:28
7Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling0:00:42
8Astana Pro Team0:00:43
9Fdj0:01:00
10Lotto Soudal0:01:05
11Team Katusha0:01:06
12Team Sky0:01:29
13Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:30
14Orica-Bikeexchange0:01:32
15Trek - Segafredo0:01:38
16Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:48
17Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:02:05
18Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:14
19Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:43
20Lampre - Merida0:02:59
21Team Dimension Data0:03:35
22Tinkoff0:04:16

