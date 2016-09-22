Image 1 of 33 Peter Sagan wins a photos finish ahead of Andre Greipel during stage 4 of the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 33 Tom Boonen hit the deck hard at the Eneco Tour was was forced to abandon (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 33 Peter Sagan in the Eneco leader's jersey after stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 33 Peter Sagan wins stage 4 at the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 33 Peter sagan's bike throw beat Andre Greipel at the line during stage 4 at the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 33 The sprinters approach the line during stage 4 at the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 33 The sprinters approach the line during stage 4 at the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 33 Alexander Kristoff led out the sprint but couldn't close the deal during stage 4 at the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 33 Peter Sagan wins stage 4 at the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 33 Peter Sagan in the Eneco leader's jersey after stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 33 Peter Sagan wins a photos finish ahead of Andre Greipel during stage 4 of the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 33 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 33 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 33 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 33 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 33 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 33 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 33 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 33 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 33 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 33 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 33 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 33 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 33 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 33 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 33 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 33 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 33 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 33 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 33 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 33 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 33 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 33 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) made it back-to-back stage wins at the Eneco Tour, taking the leader’s jersey after a photo finish saw him edge out André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) in a hectic stage 4 sprint.

The 202km leg from Aalter to St-Pieters-Leeuw, with a finishing circuit in Brabantsje Pijl territory, was a chaotic and uncontrolled affair, but things came back together late on for a bunch kick, and the world champion once again proved himself to be the strongest.

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) led out the sprint, and Sagan bumped shoulders with Arnaud Démare (FDJ) in a battle for the slipstream, with the Frenchman remonstrating as he crossed the line before Sagan vented his own anger once his victory had been confirmed.

As it was, the Slovak powered past Kristoff, but the biggest threat was coming from behind as Greipel, keen to prove a point to German Worlds selectors with Kittel out of the equation, came soaring up on the left. The Lotto Soudal man, whose teammates had done the lion’s share of the work in the final 5km, finished faster but essentially ran out of road, with Sagan securing the victory with a superior bike throw.

“There are some riders who are not happy [with the final sprint]. I didn’t know I won because it was a very close sprint with Andre and I had to wait for the final results. I’m very happy because it was another sprint with very good timing; a headwind finish,” Sagan said.

“I had a little problem with Démare, but that is sprinting. If I did something bad, I’m sorry, but I don’t think I did. I was in my line and he was very aggressive to me.”

Sagan was second overall at the start of the day, trailing time trial winner Rohan Dennis by three seconds, but he collected 10 bonus seconds for his win and now leads the BMC rider by seven seconds, with Jos Van Emden (LottoNL-Jumbo) third overall at 12 seconds.

“I’m happy that I got more seconds from today and we want to make a good team time trial tomorrow, then we will see how we are going. We want to do our best here,” added Sagan.

How it unfolded

The 202km stage started out from Aalter, near Gent, before making its way towards the south of Brussels, where the true challenges awaited, with two laps of a 32km finishing circuit that featured two categorised sectors of pavé – not to mention plenty of cobbles elsewhere – and two short climbs.

There was an early breakaway of four riders, with Mark McNally (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Brian Van Goethem (Roompot Oranje Peloton) going clear before being joined by the latter’s teammate, Sjoerd Van Ginneken, and Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise's Bert Van Lerberghe. The quartet carved out a lead of around four minutes but it started to fall at the half-way mark as the cobbles began to appear.

The race came back together just ahead of the first crossing of the line with 64km remaining and, after the Brabantsebaan sector of pavé, the race really kicked off.

It was Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) who shook it up first and caused a six-rider group to form, giving those who missed out in the peloton plenty to worry about. It only lasted several minutes, but after they had been reeled back in, chaos continued as riders, one after another, pinged off the front to try their luck and test the water, with no one able to exert control.

Nelson Oliveira (Movistar) and Nico Denz (AG2R-La Mondiale) took a small lead over the first climb of the Alsemberg before a few more moves – including a strong one with race leader Dennis and Edvald Boasson Hagen – came and went. When that one had been shut down there was a lull in the peloton and the Astana duo of Dimitriy Gruzdev and Andriy Grivko took full advantage, launching a two-up move that would stick until the final kilometres.

They had 30 seconds as they crossed the line for the second time with 32km to go, and on the final lap Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) rolled the dice and was joined by fellow rouleur Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) in a promising move.

Despite their collective strength, they never got within 15 seconds of the leaders and, having spent time hesitating over whether to commit, spent most of their time in no-man’s land ahead of the bunch. They were caught on the Bruine Put climb, with gradients of eight per cent, where Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) attacked over the top and linked up with the Astana duo on the descent.

By that stage they had just 10 seconds, and the balance was in favour of the sprinters’ teams in the final 10km. Lotto Soudal and Dimension Data were the prominent forces, and the Astana duo gave up with 3km to go, with Stuyven staying out for a further kilometre.

From there it was a question of how best to wind up a slightly uphill headwind sprint, and Sagan combined physical presence, positioning, timing and speed to notch his 10th WorldTour win of the season.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 4:42:12 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 4 Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ 5 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 8 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 9 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange 11 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 12 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 13 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 14 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 15 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 18 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 19 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 20 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 21 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 22 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 24 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 25 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 26 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 27 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 28 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 29 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 30 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 31 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 32 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 33 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 34 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 35 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 36 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 37 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 38 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 39 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 40 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 41 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 42 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 43 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 44 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 45 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 46 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 47 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 48 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 49 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 50 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 51 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 52 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 53 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 54 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 55 Tom Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 56 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 57 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Katusha 58 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 59 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 60 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 61 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 62 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 63 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 64 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 65 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 66 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 67 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 68 Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 69 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 70 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 71 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 72 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 73 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 74 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 75 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 76 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 77 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 78 Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 79 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 80 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 81 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 82 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 83 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 84 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 85 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 86 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 87 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 88 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 89 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 90 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 91 Berden de Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 92 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 93 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 94 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 95 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 96 Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling 97 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 98 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 99 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac 100 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 101 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 102 Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 103 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 104 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 105 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 106 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:25 107 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 108 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 109 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:01:51 110 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 111 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida 112 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 113 Michael Matthews (Aus) 114 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 115 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 116 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 117 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 118 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 119 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:03:38 120 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 121 Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 122 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 0:05:30 123 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 124 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:48 125 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 126 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 127 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 128 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 129 Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 130 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 131 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 132 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 133 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 134 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 135 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:08:43 136 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff Team 137 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 138 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 139 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 140 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 141 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 142 Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 143 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 144 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 145 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 146 Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 147 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 148 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 149 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 150 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 151 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 152 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 153 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 154 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 155 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 156 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 157 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 158 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:10:29 159 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:11:07 160 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 161 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:16:28 162 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 163 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 164 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 165 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 166 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 167 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 168 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 169 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 170 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:16:35 DNF Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step DNF Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky DNF Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data DNF Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert

Primus check point 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 15 pts 2 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 13 3 Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 11 4 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 9 5 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2

Primus check point 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 11 pts 2 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 9 3 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 4 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 5 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:00:03 2 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:02 3 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:01

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:00:03 2 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:02 3 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:01

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:00:03 2 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:02 3 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:01

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 13:17:29 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:07 3 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:12 4 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:00:20 5 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:00:21 6 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 7 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:22 8 Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling 9 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:23 10 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 11 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:24 12 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:00:25 13 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 14 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:26 15 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac 16 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:27 17 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:28 18 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 19 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 20 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:00:29 21 Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ 0:00:30 22 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 23 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 24 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:31 25 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 26 Michael Matthews (Aus) 27 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:00:32 28 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:34 29 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 30 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:36 31 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 32 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:37 33 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 34 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:39 35 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 36 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 37 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 38 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 39 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:40 40 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 41 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:00:41 42 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 43 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 44 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:44 45 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 46 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 47 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:45 48 Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:00:46 49 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:00:47 50 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 51 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:48 52 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 53 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:49 54 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 55 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 56 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 57 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 58 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:53 59 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 60 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 61 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:54 62 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:55 63 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 0:00:56 64 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:57 65 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 66 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 0:00:59 67 Berden de Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 68 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 69 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Katusha 70 Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:00 71 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:04 72 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 73 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 74 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:05 75 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:06 76 Tom Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:07 77 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:08 78 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:09 79 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 80 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:10 81 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 82 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 83 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:01:12 84 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:01:13 85 Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:14 86 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 0:01:15 87 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:16 88 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange 0:01:17 89 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:01:18 90 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:01:19 91 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 92 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 93 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:22 94 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 95 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:24 96 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:25 97 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 98 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:01:26 99 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 100 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:28 101 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:34 102 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:01:36 103 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:38 104 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:40 105 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:01:43 106 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:52 107 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 108 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 109 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:01:53 110 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:12 111 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:02:18 112 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:02:30 113 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:02:31 114 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:04 115 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:22 116 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:03:46 117 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:04:25 118 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:50 119 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:04:55 120 Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:05:02 121 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:05:41 122 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:06:41 123 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:37 124 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:05 125 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:08:08 126 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:08:13 127 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:08:16 128 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:23 129 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:46 130 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 0:08:53 131 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:09:10 132 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:09:12 133 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff Team 0:09:24 134 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 135 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:09:26 136 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:09:30 137 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:09:31 138 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:09:37 139 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:09:47 140 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:09:51 141 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:09:53 142 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:09:54 143 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 144 Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:09:58 145 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 0:10:04 146 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:10:11 147 Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:10:28 148 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:10:40 149 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:10:47 150 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:11:12 151 Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 0:11:58 152 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:11:59 153 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:12:00 154 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:12:26 155 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:30 156 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:12:36 157 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 0:13:29 158 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 0:14:06 159 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:14:28 160 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:24 161 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:17:17 162 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:23 163 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:31 164 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 0:17:39 165 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:17:59 166 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 0:18:12 167 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:18:38 168 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:19:37 169 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:20:27 170 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:26:22

Primus classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 43 pts 2 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 40 3 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 31 4 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 29 5 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 22 6 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 19 7 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 16 8 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 15 9 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 12 10 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 11 11 Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 11 12 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 11 13 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 9 14 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 15 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 94 pts 2 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 66 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 49 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 47 5 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 41 6 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 36 7 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 34 8 Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ 32 9 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 30 10 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 25 11 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 25 12 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 22 13 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 19 14 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 19 15 Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling 17 16 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 17 17 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 15 18 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 15 19 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 13 20 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 13 21 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 13 22 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 23 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 24 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 10 25 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange 10 26 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10