Trending

Terpstra wins Eneco Tour as Dennis crashes out

Boasson Hagen wins stage 7 finale in the rain

Image 1 of 18

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) wins Eneco Tour

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) wins Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 18

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) wins stage 7 finale at Eneco Tour

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) wins stage 7 finale at Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 18

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) wins stage 7 finale at Eneco Tour

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) wins stage 7 finale at Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 18

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) wins stage 7 finale at Eneco Tour

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) wins stage 7 finale at Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 18

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 18

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) wins stage 7 finale at Eneco Tour

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) wins stage 7 finale at Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 18

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep)

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 18

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) wins Eneco Tour

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) wins Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 18

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) wins stage 7 finale at Eneco Tour

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) wins stage 7 finale at Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 18

A long lined out peloton at the Eneco Tour on stage 7

A long lined out peloton at the Eneco Tour on stage 7
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 18

BMC lead Rohan Dennis during stage 7 at Eneco Tour

BMC lead Rohan Dennis during stage 7 at Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 18

BMC lead Rohan Dennis during stage 7 at Eneco Tour

BMC lead Rohan Dennis during stage 7 at Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 18

Nico Denz in the breakaway at Eneco Tour stage 7

Nico Denz in the breakaway at Eneco Tour stage 7
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 18

Stijn Steels walks up the steep cobbled climb at Eneco Tour stage 7

Stijn Steels walks up the steep cobbled climb at Eneco Tour stage 7
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 18

The breakaway at Eneco Tour stage 7

The breakaway at Eneco Tour stage 7
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 18

Rohan Dennis was in the overall lead at Eneco Tour but ended up crashing out

Rohan Dennis was in the overall lead at Eneco Tour but ended up crashing out
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 18

The breakaway - Tour de France stage 10 from Escaldes-Engordany to Revel

The breakaway - Tour de France stage 10 from Escaldes-Engordany to Revel
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 18

Eneco Tour stage 7 breakaway

Eneco Tour stage 7 breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) emerged as the winner of the Eneco Tour after heavy rain and slippy roads turned the final stage into a Classic and leader Rohan Dennis (BMC) crashed and abandoned the race.

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) won the stage on the lower slopes of the Geraardsbergen climb, beating Terpstra and Oliver Naesen (IAM Cycling) with a huge final effort.

Terpstra was fifth overall before the stage and used his form and ability in the rain and on the roads of Flanders to fight for overall victory. Naesen finished 31 behind the Dutchman in the overall classification, with Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) finishing third overall at 1:00 after finishing sixth on the stage in a chase group.

Rain in the final 60km of the race caused havoc with Dennis crashing hard after an apparent touch of wheels. He tried to chase but eventually abandoned the race. Taylor Phinney tried to save BMC’s chances but he finished two minutes behind. Greg Van Avermaet became BMC’s best finisher overall, taking fourth place at 1:02.

A planned attack

Terpstra cracked a huge smile when he realised he’d gained enough time to secure overall success. He secured the Etixx-QuickStep an 18th WorldTour win for the season.

“We planned to attack and all give it everything,” he said.

“With five riders within a minute in the standings, we were in an ideal situation. During the second passage on the Geraardsbergen, both BMC and Tinkoff seemed in difficulty in the rain, so we went on the attack. I didn’t take any risk by also trying to win the stage and so did everything I could to gain time and secure overall victory.”

Boasson Hagen needed time to recover from his huge finale but was happy to have won the final stage.

“It’s really nice to win today. I’s been a while since I won and to win on the Geraardsbergen is really nice too,” he said.

“I managed to be in a good position at the important moments of the race today and got away in the right group. I waited and followed the attacks in the finale and not waste too much energy. I knew the other guys were riding for the GC and so I could wait and give it everything on the final climb. We were lucky that they didn’t catch us from behind too.

“I’ve been feeling quite strong during the Eneco Tour but we didn’t get what we were hoping to get. I was hoping to win the GC but I’m far from that, so I’m happy to win the final stage.”

“It was a very hard race for the last day and the weather was bad with rain but I’m very happy I didn’t crash,” Sagan said.

“I came up to third place but against everyone, it is very hard to race. I wanted to come back in the front group but no one wanted to work with me. It’s like that, what can I do? It’s cycling, it’s unfair and I just do my best. Everyone was racing to not win, just to be beaten, and I don’t understanding. It’s a part of cycling.”

How it happened

The riders signed on for the stage in the sun but the weather worsened as the peloton headed south to the Flemish hills.

The early break of the day included nine riders and formed after a fast opening 65km of racing that tested BMC’s control of the race.

Winner of the last two editions of the Eneco Tour Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) was in the attack, along with Roy Curvers (Giant-Alpecin), Lars-Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky), Carlos Verona (Orica-Bike Exchange), Ruslan Tleubayev (Astana), Marc Sarreau (FDJ), Winner Anacona (Movistar), Brian Van Goethem (Roompot) and Simone Antonini (Wanty-Groupe Gobert).

They opened a lead of 2:00 and Anacona was only 1:07 off the lead and so BMC lead the chase. However Wellens took off on the passage of the Geraardsbergen, splitting the break and the peloton also broke up as the decisive action began and Tinkoff looked to position Sagan.

Dennis’ chances ended on flat section of road when he seemed to touch wheels. He went down hard and Las Boom (Astana) crashed too. Dennis got up but was in pain. With the peloton split and lined out, the BMC car struggled to get to their leader and the rest of the race disappeared up the road. The Australian chased for a while but eventually abandoned in pain.

The crashes, attacks and nasty weather conditions sparked several other attacks and split. Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) was in the front group with 35km to go and looked strong but he crashed alongside Boy Van Poppel (Team Sky).

A group of nine strong riders eventually emerged, with Sagan caught in the chase group and marked by Zdenek Stybar, who was defending Terpstra’s effort in the attack. Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) was there but lacked the strength to help Sagan close the gap.

On the next passage of the Geraardsbergen, with the Bosberg and other lesser climbs all hurting the rider’s legs, Terpstra split the attack up front and wet away with Boasson Hagen, Naesen and Germany’s Jasha Sütterlin (Movistar). They worked together to stay, with Terpstra sweeping up nine bonus seconds in the three Golden Kilometre sprints.

Sütterlin also had a chance of a place on the final podium but he cracked when Naesen and Terpstra put down several surges to ensure they stayed away. Boasson Hagen cleverly missed a few turns and saved his strength for one last final effort on the Geraardsbergen. He dug deep and hit the front, leading Naesen and Terpstra up to the finish. He celebrated a much-needed stage victory, while Terpstra and Naesen celebrated their places on the final podium.

Everyone else was just happy to have finished on of the most dramatic and toughest stages in the 12-year history of the Eneco Tour. The race shook out the WorldTour standings and showed who is on form for the rapidly approaching world road race championships in Qatar.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data4:33:36
2Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:01
3Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:42
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:00:46
7Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
8Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:48
9Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
10Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
11Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
12Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
13Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
14Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange0:00:58
15Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:04
16John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
17Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
18Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:01:10
19Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
20André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:01:35
21Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:01:46
22Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
23Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ0:01:49
24Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:50
25Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
26Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
27Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
28Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
29Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
30Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
31Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
32Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
33Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
34Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
35Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
36Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:57
37Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:01:59
38Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
39Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:02:03
40Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
41Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:02:05
42Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:08
43Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
44Berden de Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
45Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:02:23
46Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
47Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
48Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha0:03:45
49Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:56
50Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:01
51Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
52Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
53Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
54Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
55Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
56Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
57Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
58Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
59Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
60Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
61Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
62Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
63Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
64Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
65Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
66Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
67Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
68Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Katusha
69Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
70Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
71Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:07:14
72Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:46
73Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:09:55
74Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
75Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
76Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
77Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
78Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:11
79Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
80Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:12:46
81Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
82Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
83Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
84Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFBorut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFHugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFGeoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFAnthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFMichael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFGijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFStijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFPieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFJesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFRoger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
DNFMarc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
DNFWilliam Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
DNFWinner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
DNFNelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
DNFAlex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
DNFAlexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFJulien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFChristophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFBen Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFMatthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling
DNFDaniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
DNFIgnatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
DNFOlivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
DNFLars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
DNFGatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
DNFAndrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFJay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
DNFSacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
DNFMatteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
DNFDavide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
DNFTyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
DNFNathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
DNFYoucef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
DNFMarko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
DNFAlberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
DNFJohann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
DNFMaarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFMatteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFMarco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
DNFVyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFJurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
DNFMichal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
DNFAndrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
DNFLars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
DNFLuke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
DNFRyan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
DNFRamunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
DNFJack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
DNFDylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
DNFWouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
DNFPatrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
DNFMichael Matthews (Aus)
DNFCaleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
DNFMichael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
DNFTim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFMaciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
DNFPavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
DNFOscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
DNFMatteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
DNFNikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
DNFMichael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff Team
DNFErik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
DNFChad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFGeorg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFRamon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFAlbert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFRoy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFRohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
DNFDaniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
DNFJoey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
DNFTom Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFRaymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFWesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFSjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFKevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFGaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNSMarcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNSReinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
DNSMartin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
DNSNacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

Primus check point 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky12pts
2Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team10
3Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step8
4Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
5Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin4

Primus check point 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal10pts
2Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team8
3Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step6
4Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team4
5Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step2

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data30pts
2Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step25
3Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling22
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin19
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team17
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team15
7Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo13
8Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo12
9Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team11
10Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team10

Final general classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step22:43:26
2Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling0:00:31
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:01:00
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:02
5Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:03
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:11
7Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:15
8Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:19
9Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:22
10Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:31
11Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:01:36
12Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:01:44
13Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:49
14Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:53
15Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:01
16André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:02:12
17Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:17
18Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:25
19Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:32
20Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ0:02:39
21Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:02:40
22Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:41
23Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange0:02:42
24Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:02:48
25John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:49
26Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:02:52
27Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:02:54
28Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:00
29Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:03
30Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:03:09
31Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:03:13
32Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:03:20
33Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:03:28
34Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:34
35Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:03:37
36Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
37Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:03:38
38Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:41
39Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:54
40Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:00
41Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:23
42Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida0:04:24
44Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:04:53
45Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange0:05:16
46Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:06:38
47Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:07:11
48Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:07:17
49Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin0:07:42
50Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:07:43
51Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:08:16
52Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Katusha0:08:21
53Berden de Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:08:27
54Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:45
55Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:56
56Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:08:57
57Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:09:12
58Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:16
59Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:09:26
60Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:39
61Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:09:51
62Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling0:10:20
63Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:10:32
64Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:10:35
65Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:12:01
66Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:30
67Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:12:32
68Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:14:03
69Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:14:19
70Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:24
71Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:16:41
72Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:18:18
73Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:18:28
74Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:19:29
75Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:20:48
76Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:21:54
77Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:22:33
78Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:22:47
79Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:23:28
80Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:23:38
81Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:24:41
82Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:25:10
83Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:26:03
84Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:26:14

Primus classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise70pts
2Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert59
3Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton31
4Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team22
5Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert16
6Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida15
7Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida15
8Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team11
9Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team9
10Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step8
11Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step6
12Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise6
13Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step2
14Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team109pts
2Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo66
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data61
4Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo56
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha49
6Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ43
7Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert42
8Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo37
9André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal36
10Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo32
11Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida30
12Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step25
13Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky25
14Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling22
15Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team22
16Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise22
17Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin19
18Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team17
19Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15
20John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin15
21Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team13
22Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise12
23Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team11
24Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team10
25Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange10
26Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling10
27Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert10

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Etixx-Quickstep67:26:20
2Movistar0:01:15
3Lottonl-Jumbo0:01:29
4IAM Cycling0:02:40
5Lotto Soudal0:03:36
6Team Sky0:06:16
7Team Katusha0:06:54
8BMC Racing Team0:07:06
9Team Giant - Alpecin0:07:16
10Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:08:40
11Astana Pro Team0:08:58
12Fdj0:09:53
13Trek - Segafredo0:11:15
14Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:11:34
15Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:11:53
16Lampre - Merida0:12:47
17Ag2R La Mondiale0:16:27
18Orica-Bikeexchange0:17:08

Latest on Cyclingnews