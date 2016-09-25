Image 1 of 18 Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) wins Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 18 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) wins stage 7 finale at Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 18 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) wins stage 7 finale at Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 18 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) wins stage 7 finale at Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 18 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 18 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) wins stage 7 finale at Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 18 Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 18 Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) wins Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 18 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) wins stage 7 finale at Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 18 A long lined out peloton at the Eneco Tour on stage 7 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 18 BMC lead Rohan Dennis during stage 7 at Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 18 BMC lead Rohan Dennis during stage 7 at Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 18 Nico Denz in the breakaway at Eneco Tour stage 7 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 18 Stijn Steels walks up the steep cobbled climb at Eneco Tour stage 7 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 18 The breakaway at Eneco Tour stage 7 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 18 Rohan Dennis was in the overall lead at Eneco Tour but ended up crashing out (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 18 The breakaway - Tour de France stage 10 from Escaldes-Engordany to Revel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 18 Eneco Tour stage 7 breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) emerged as the winner of the Eneco Tour after heavy rain and slippy roads turned the final stage into a Classic and leader Rohan Dennis (BMC) crashed and abandoned the race.

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) won the stage on the lower slopes of the Geraardsbergen climb, beating Terpstra and Oliver Naesen (IAM Cycling) with a huge final effort.

Terpstra was fifth overall before the stage and used his form and ability in the rain and on the roads of Flanders to fight for overall victory. Naesen finished 31 behind the Dutchman in the overall classification, with Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) finishing third overall at 1:00 after finishing sixth on the stage in a chase group.

Rain in the final 60km of the race caused havoc with Dennis crashing hard after an apparent touch of wheels. He tried to chase but eventually abandoned the race. Taylor Phinney tried to save BMC’s chances but he finished two minutes behind. Greg Van Avermaet became BMC’s best finisher overall, taking fourth place at 1:02.

A planned attack

Terpstra cracked a huge smile when he realised he’d gained enough time to secure overall success. He secured the Etixx-QuickStep an 18th WorldTour win for the season.

“We planned to attack and all give it everything,” he said.

“With five riders within a minute in the standings, we were in an ideal situation. During the second passage on the Geraardsbergen, both BMC and Tinkoff seemed in difficulty in the rain, so we went on the attack. I didn’t take any risk by also trying to win the stage and so did everything I could to gain time and secure overall victory.”

Boasson Hagen needed time to recover from his huge finale but was happy to have won the final stage.

“It’s really nice to win today. I’s been a while since I won and to win on the Geraardsbergen is really nice too,” he said.

“I managed to be in a good position at the important moments of the race today and got away in the right group. I waited and followed the attacks in the finale and not waste too much energy. I knew the other guys were riding for the GC and so I could wait and give it everything on the final climb. We were lucky that they didn’t catch us from behind too.

“I’ve been feeling quite strong during the Eneco Tour but we didn’t get what we were hoping to get. I was hoping to win the GC but I’m far from that, so I’m happy to win the final stage.”





“It was a very hard race for the last day and the weather was bad with rain but I’m very happy I didn’t crash,” Sagan said.

“I came up to third place but against everyone, it is very hard to race. I wanted to come back in the front group but no one wanted to work with me. It’s like that, what can I do? It’s cycling, it’s unfair and I just do my best. Everyone was racing to not win, just to be beaten, and I don’t understanding. It’s a part of cycling.”

How it happened

The riders signed on for the stage in the sun but the weather worsened as the peloton headed south to the Flemish hills.

The early break of the day included nine riders and formed after a fast opening 65km of racing that tested BMC’s control of the race.

Winner of the last two editions of the Eneco Tour Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) was in the attack, along with Roy Curvers (Giant-Alpecin), Lars-Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky), Carlos Verona (Orica-Bike Exchange), Ruslan Tleubayev (Astana), Marc Sarreau (FDJ), Winner Anacona (Movistar), Brian Van Goethem (Roompot) and Simone Antonini (Wanty-Groupe Gobert).

They opened a lead of 2:00 and Anacona was only 1:07 off the lead and so BMC lead the chase. However Wellens took off on the passage of the Geraardsbergen, splitting the break and the peloton also broke up as the decisive action began and Tinkoff looked to position Sagan.

Dennis’ chances ended on flat section of road when he seemed to touch wheels. He went down hard and Las Boom (Astana) crashed too. Dennis got up but was in pain. With the peloton split and lined out, the BMC car struggled to get to their leader and the rest of the race disappeared up the road. The Australian chased for a while but eventually abandoned in pain.

The crashes, attacks and nasty weather conditions sparked several other attacks and split. Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) was in the front group with 35km to go and looked strong but he crashed alongside Boy Van Poppel (Team Sky).

A group of nine strong riders eventually emerged, with Sagan caught in the chase group and marked by Zdenek Stybar, who was defending Terpstra’s effort in the attack. Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) was there but lacked the strength to help Sagan close the gap.

On the next passage of the Geraardsbergen, with the Bosberg and other lesser climbs all hurting the rider’s legs, Terpstra split the attack up front and wet away with Boasson Hagen, Naesen and Germany’s Jasha Sütterlin (Movistar). They worked together to stay, with Terpstra sweeping up nine bonus seconds in the three Golden Kilometre sprints.

Sütterlin also had a chance of a place on the final podium but he cracked when Naesen and Terpstra put down several surges to ensure they stayed away. Boasson Hagen cleverly missed a few turns and saved his strength for one last final effort on the Geraardsbergen. He dug deep and hit the front, leading Naesen and Terpstra up to the finish. He celebrated a much-needed stage victory, while Terpstra and Naesen celebrated their places on the final podium.

Everyone else was just happy to have finished on of the most dramatic and toughest stages in the 12-year history of the Eneco Tour. The race shook out the WorldTour standings and showed who is on form for the rapidly approaching world road race championships in Qatar.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 4:33:36 2 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:01 3 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:42 5 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:00:46 7 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 8 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:48 9 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 10 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 11 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 13 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 14 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 0:00:58 15 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:04 16 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 17 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 18 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:01:10 19 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 20 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:01:35 21 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:01:46 22 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 23 Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ 0:01:49 24 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:50 25 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange 26 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 27 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 28 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 29 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 30 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 31 Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 32 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 33 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 34 Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 35 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 36 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:57 37 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:01:59 38 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 39 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:02:03 40 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 41 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:05 42 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:08 43 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 44 Berden de Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 45 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:02:23 46 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 47 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 48 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 0:03:45 49 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:56 50 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:01 51 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 52 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 53 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 54 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 55 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 56 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 57 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 58 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 59 Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 60 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 61 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 62 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 63 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 64 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 65 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 66 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 67 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 68 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Katusha 69 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 70 Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 71 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:07:14 72 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:46 73 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:09:55 74 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 75 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 76 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 77 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 78 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:10:11 79 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 80 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:12:46 81 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 82 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 83 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 84 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNF Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise DNF Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise DNF Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise DNF Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton DNF Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling DNF Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ DNF William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ DNF Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team DNF Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team DNF Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team DNF Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling DNF Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ DNF Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ DNF Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ DNF Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team DNF Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team DNF Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team DNF Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data DNF Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida DNF Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida DNF Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida DNF Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data DNF Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data DNF Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data DNF Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida DNF Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac DNF Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data DNF Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo DNF Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step DNF Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo DNF Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha DNF Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha DNF Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky DNF Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky DNF Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky DNF Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky DNF Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac DNF Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac DNF Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac DNF Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac DNF Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac DNF Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac DNF Michael Matthews (Aus) DNF Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange DNF Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange DNF Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team DNF Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team DNF Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team DNF Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team DNF Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team DNF Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff Team DNF Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team DNF Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin DNF Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin DNF Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin DNF Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin DNF Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin DNF Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team DNF Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team DNF Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team DNF Tom Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo DNF Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton DNF Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton DNF Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton DNF Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNF Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNS Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step DNS Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data DNS Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling DNS Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

Primus check point 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 12 pts 2 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 10 3 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 4 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 5 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 4

Primus check point 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 pts 2 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 8 3 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 4 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 4 5 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 2

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 30 pts 2 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 25 3 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 22 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 19 5 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 17 6 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 15 7 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 13 8 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 12 9 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 11 10 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 10

Final general classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 22:43:26 2 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:00:31 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:01:00 4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:02 5 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:03 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:11 7 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:15 8 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:19 9 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:22 10 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:31 11 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:01:36 12 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:01:44 13 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:49 14 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:53 15 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:01 16 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:02:12 17 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:17 18 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:25 19 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:32 20 Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ 0:02:39 21 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:02:40 22 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:41 23 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 0:02:42 24 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:02:48 25 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:49 26 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:02:52 27 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:02:54 28 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:00 29 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:03 30 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 0:03:09 31 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:03:13 32 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:03:20 33 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:28 34 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:34 35 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:03:37 36 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 37 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:03:38 38 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:41 39 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:54 40 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:00 41 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:04:23 42 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 0:04:24 44 Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:04:53 45 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange 0:05:16 46 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:06:38 47 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:07:11 48 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:07:17 49 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:07:42 50 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:07:43 51 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:08:16 52 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Katusha 0:08:21 53 Berden de Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:08:27 54 Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:45 55 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:56 56 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:57 57 Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:09:12 58 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:16 59 Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:09:26 60 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:39 61 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:09:51 62 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:10:20 63 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:10:32 64 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:10:35 65 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:12:01 66 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:30 67 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:32 68 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:03 69 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:14:19 70 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:24 71 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:16:41 72 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:18 73 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:28 74 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:19:29 75 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:20:48 76 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:21:54 77 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:22:33 78 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:22:47 79 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:23:28 80 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:23:38 81 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:24:41 82 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:25:10 83 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:26:03 84 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:26:14

Primus classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 70 pts 2 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 59 3 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 31 4 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 22 5 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 16 6 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 15 7 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 15 8 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 11 9 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 9 10 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 11 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 12 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 13 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 14 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 109 pts 2 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 66 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 61 4 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 56 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 49 6 Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ 43 7 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 42 8 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 37 9 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 36 10 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 32 11 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 30 12 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 25 13 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 25 14 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 22 15 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 22 16 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 22 17 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 19 18 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 17 19 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 15 20 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 15 21 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 13 22 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 23 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 11 24 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 10 25 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange 10 26 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 10 27 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10