Terpstra wins Eneco Tour as Dennis crashes out
Boasson Hagen wins stage 7 finale in the rain
Stage 7: Bornem - Geraardsbergen
Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) emerged as the winner of the Eneco Tour after heavy rain and slippy roads turned the final stage into a Classic and leader Rohan Dennis (BMC) crashed and abandoned the race.
Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) won the stage on the lower slopes of the Geraardsbergen climb, beating Terpstra and Oliver Naesen (IAM Cycling) with a huge final effort.
Terpstra was fifth overall before the stage and used his form and ability in the rain and on the roads of Flanders to fight for overall victory. Naesen finished 31 behind the Dutchman in the overall classification, with Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) finishing third overall at 1:00 after finishing sixth on the stage in a chase group.
Rain in the final 60km of the race caused havoc with Dennis crashing hard after an apparent touch of wheels. He tried to chase but eventually abandoned the race. Taylor Phinney tried to save BMC’s chances but he finished two minutes behind. Greg Van Avermaet became BMC’s best finisher overall, taking fourth place at 1:02.
A planned attack
Terpstra cracked a huge smile when he realised he’d gained enough time to secure overall success. He secured the Etixx-QuickStep an 18th WorldTour win for the season.
“We planned to attack and all give it everything,” he said.
“With five riders within a minute in the standings, we were in an ideal situation. During the second passage on the Geraardsbergen, both BMC and Tinkoff seemed in difficulty in the rain, so we went on the attack. I didn’t take any risk by also trying to win the stage and so did everything I could to gain time and secure overall victory.”
Boasson Hagen needed time to recover from his huge finale but was happy to have won the final stage.
“It’s really nice to win today. I’s been a while since I won and to win on the Geraardsbergen is really nice too,” he said.
“I managed to be in a good position at the important moments of the race today and got away in the right group. I waited and followed the attacks in the finale and not waste too much energy. I knew the other guys were riding for the GC and so I could wait and give it everything on the final climb. We were lucky that they didn’t catch us from behind too.
“I’ve been feeling quite strong during the Eneco Tour but we didn’t get what we were hoping to get. I was hoping to win the GC but I’m far from that, so I’m happy to win the final stage.”
“It was a very hard race for the last day and the weather was bad with rain but I’m very happy I didn’t crash,” Sagan said.
“I came up to third place but against everyone, it is very hard to race. I wanted to come back in the front group but no one wanted to work with me. It’s like that, what can I do? It’s cycling, it’s unfair and I just do my best. Everyone was racing to not win, just to be beaten, and I don’t understanding. It’s a part of cycling.”
How it happened
The riders signed on for the stage in the sun but the weather worsened as the peloton headed south to the Flemish hills.
The early break of the day included nine riders and formed after a fast opening 65km of racing that tested BMC’s control of the race.
Winner of the last two editions of the Eneco Tour Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) was in the attack, along with Roy Curvers (Giant-Alpecin), Lars-Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky), Carlos Verona (Orica-Bike Exchange), Ruslan Tleubayev (Astana), Marc Sarreau (FDJ), Winner Anacona (Movistar), Brian Van Goethem (Roompot) and Simone Antonini (Wanty-Groupe Gobert).
They opened a lead of 2:00 and Anacona was only 1:07 off the lead and so BMC lead the chase. However Wellens took off on the passage of the Geraardsbergen, splitting the break and the peloton also broke up as the decisive action began and Tinkoff looked to position Sagan.
Dennis’ chances ended on flat section of road when he seemed to touch wheels. He went down hard and Las Boom (Astana) crashed too. Dennis got up but was in pain. With the peloton split and lined out, the BMC car struggled to get to their leader and the rest of the race disappeared up the road. The Australian chased for a while but eventually abandoned in pain.
The crashes, attacks and nasty weather conditions sparked several other attacks and split. Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) was in the front group with 35km to go and looked strong but he crashed alongside Boy Van Poppel (Team Sky).
A group of nine strong riders eventually emerged, with Sagan caught in the chase group and marked by Zdenek Stybar, who was defending Terpstra’s effort in the attack. Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) was there but lacked the strength to help Sagan close the gap.
On the next passage of the Geraardsbergen, with the Bosberg and other lesser climbs all hurting the rider’s legs, Terpstra split the attack up front and wet away with Boasson Hagen, Naesen and Germany’s Jasha Sütterlin (Movistar). They worked together to stay, with Terpstra sweeping up nine bonus seconds in the three Golden Kilometre sprints.
Sütterlin also had a chance of a place on the final podium but he cracked when Naesen and Terpstra put down several surges to ensure they stayed away. Boasson Hagen cleverly missed a few turns and saved his strength for one last final effort on the Geraardsbergen. He dug deep and hit the front, leading Naesen and Terpstra up to the finish. He celebrated a much-needed stage victory, while Terpstra and Naesen celebrated their places on the final podium.
Everyone else was just happy to have finished on of the most dramatic and toughest stages in the 12-year history of the Eneco Tour. The race shook out the WorldTour standings and showed who is on form for the rapidly approaching world road race championships in Qatar.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|4:33:36
|2
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:01
|3
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:42
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:46
|7
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|8
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:48
|9
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|13
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:00:58
|15
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:04
|16
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|17
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:01:10
|19
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|20
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:35
|21
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:01:46
|22
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|23
|Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:49
|24
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:50
|25
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
|26
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|27
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|28
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|29
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|30
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|31
|Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|32
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|33
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|35
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|36
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:57
|37
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:59
|38
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|39
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:02:03
|40
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|41
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:05
|42
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:08
|43
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|44
|Berden de Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|45
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:02:23
|46
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|47
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|48
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:03:45
|49
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:56
|50
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:01
|51
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|52
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|53
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|54
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|57
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|58
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|59
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|60
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|61
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|62
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|63
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|64
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|65
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|66
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|67
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|68
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Katusha
|69
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|71
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:14
|72
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:46
|73
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:55
|74
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|75
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|76
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|77
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|78
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:11
|79
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|80
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:46
|81
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|82
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|83
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|84
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|DNF
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|DNF
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|DNF
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|DNF
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|DNF
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|DNF
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|DNF
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|DNF
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|DNF
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
|DNF
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|DNF
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|DNF
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|DNF
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|DNF
|Michael Matthews (Aus)
|DNF
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|DNF
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|DNF
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|DNF
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|DNF
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|DNF
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|DNF
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|DNF
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|DNF
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|DNF
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|DNF
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNS
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNS
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|DNS
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|DNS
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|12
|pts
|2
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|3
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|4
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|5
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|pts
|2
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|8
|3
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|4
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|4
|5
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|30
|pts
|2
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|25
|3
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|22
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|19
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|17
|6
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|15
|7
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|13
|8
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12
|9
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|10
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|22:43:26
|2
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:00:31
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:00
|4
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:02
|5
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:03
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:11
|7
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:15
|8
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:19
|9
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:22
|10
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:31
|11
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:01:36
|12
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:01:44
|13
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:49
|14
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:53
|15
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:01
|16
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:12
|17
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:17
|18
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:25
|19
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:32
|20
|Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:39
|21
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:40
|22
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:41
|23
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:02:42
|24
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:48
|25
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:49
|26
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:02:52
|27
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:02:54
|28
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:00
|29
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:03
|30
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:09
|31
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:03:13
|32
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:03:20
|33
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:28
|34
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:34
|35
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:03:37
|36
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|37
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:03:38
|38
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:41
|39
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:54
|40
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:00
|41
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:23
|42
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|0:04:24
|44
|Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:04:53
|45
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:05:16
|46
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:06:38
|47
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:07:11
|48
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:17
|49
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:07:42
|50
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:07:43
|51
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:08:16
|52
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Katusha
|0:08:21
|53
|Berden de Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:08:27
|54
|Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:45
|55
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:56
|56
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:57
|57
|Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:09:12
|58
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:16
|59
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:09:26
|60
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:39
|61
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:09:51
|62
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:10:20
|63
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:10:32
|64
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:10:35
|65
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:01
|66
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:30
|67
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:32
|68
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:03
|69
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:14:19
|70
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:24
|71
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:16:41
|72
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:18:18
|73
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:18:28
|74
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:19:29
|75
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:20:48
|76
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:21:54
|77
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:22:33
|78
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:22:47
|79
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:28
|80
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:23:38
|81
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:24:41
|82
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:10
|83
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:03
|84
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|70
|pts
|2
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|59
|3
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|31
|4
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|22
|5
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16
|6
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|15
|7
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|15
|8
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|11
|9
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|9
|10
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|11
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|12
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|13
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|14
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|109
|pts
|2
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|66
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|61
|4
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|56
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|49
|6
|Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ
|43
|7
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|42
|8
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|37
|9
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|36
|10
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|32
|11
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|30
|12
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|25
|13
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|25
|14
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|22
|15
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|22
|16
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|22
|17
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|19
|18
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|17
|19
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15
|20
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15
|21
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|13
|22
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|23
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|24
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|10
|25
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
|10
|26
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|10
|27
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Etixx-Quickstep
|67:26:20
|2
|Movistar
|0:01:15
|3
|Lottonl-Jumbo
|0:01:29
|4
|IAM Cycling
|0:02:40
|5
|Lotto Soudal
|0:03:36
|6
|Team Sky
|0:06:16
|7
|Team Katusha
|0:06:54
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|0:07:06
|9
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:07:16
|10
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:08:40
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|0:08:58
|12
|Fdj
|0:09:53
|13
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:11:15
|14
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:11:34
|15
|Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:11:53
|16
|Lampre - Merida
|0:12:47
|17
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:16:27
|18
|Orica-Bikeexchange
|0:17:08
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy