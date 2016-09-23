Eneco Tour: BMC Racing wins team time trial
Dennis takes lead back from Sagan
Stage 5: Sittard-Geleen - Sittard-Geleen (TTT)
BMC Racing put in a commanding performance in the last team time trial before the World Championships with victory on stage 5 of the Eneco Tour on Friday.
The American-registered team covered the technical 20.9-kilometre course in a time of 23:11 to nudge perennial rivals, Etixx QuickStep, into second place by six seconds. LottoNL-Jumbo claimed a surprise third, in a time of 23:34.
The win for BMC Racing was enough for Rohan Dennis to reclaim the race lead he had lost to Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) the previous day. The road world champion's team started last but could only manage 8th on the stage, with Sagan slipping down the overall.
Dennis, who is targeting two gold medals at the Worlds, now leads the race by 16 seconds, with his teammate Taylor Phinney in second. Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) is third, 24 seconds adrift, with Sagan a further three seconds down.
With the World Championships just a few weeks away, the Eneco Tour provided the best possible battle ground for squads to fight over a potentially morale-boosting victory. BMC Racing, who have won the TTT at the last two Worlds, were in control as soon as they rolled down the start ramp.
While the majority of teams struggled to the line with the bare number of riders needed, Dennis and his squad remained strong and coherent. Etixx QuickStep, who briefly held the fastest time, had enough in the tank to take second, despite starting with a man less after Tom Boonen crashed out on stage 4, and they will have seen enough to know that the gold medal in Doha is up for grabs.
"This shows why we’re the best in the world," Dennis said at the finish. "This was a very good test for Qatar. In the last 3km we averaged 60km/h to equal Etixx, and we came home six seconds quicker than them, so it’s a good way to finish."
The Australian, who is having a fine end to the season, would not rule out Sagan from coming back in the GC with two more days of the race remaining.
"It’s still Sagan. He’s only 27 seconds behind and he’s won every sprint stage, I think. If he gets a couple of Golden Kilometres bonus it makes a pretty difficult situation for us, so we have to race very smart, and he’s definitely, outside of our team, the biggest threat.
"We still have Greg [Van Avermaet], and Taylor is second as well. So we’ve got myself and Taylor in first and second. We’re in a great position. We’ve got cards to play and we’re going to play them."
Among the other squads, Team Sky posted a decent time of 23:49 but they were soon eclipsed by Lotto Soudal, a team still brimming with motivation after a long campaign. IAM Cycling then posted a respectable 23:37 before Etixx, and then BMC dominated. Movistar, another strong time trial team, finished fourth at 23:36.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|0:23:11
|2
|Etixx - Quick Step
|0:00:06
|3
|Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:00:23
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:00:25
|5
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:26
|6
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:29
|7
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:00:33
|8
|Tinkoff
|0:00:34
|9
|Team Sky
|0:00:38
|10
|FDJ
|0:00:40
|11
|Team Katusha
|0:00:41
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|13
|Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|14
|Orica-Bikeexchange
|0:01:11
|15
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:01:12
|16
|Lampre - Merida
|0:01:21
|17
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:22
|18
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:01:30
|19
|Team Dimension Data
|0:01:36
|20
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:38
|21
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:44
|22
|Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:01:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|13:40:47
|2
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:16
|3
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick Step
|0:00:24
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff
|0:00:27
|5
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick Step
|6
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:00:28
|7
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:29
|8
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:33
|9
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick Step
|0:00:36
|10
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick Step
|0:00:37
|11
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:00:38
|12
|Primož Roglic (Slo) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:00:39
|13
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|14
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step
|0:00:40
|15
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|16
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:00:41
|17
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:00:43
|18
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:44
|19
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:00:47
|20
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:50
|21
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:00:51
|22
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:00:53
|23
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step
|24
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:00:54
|25
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:55
|27
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|28
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:00:56
|29
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff
|0:00:57
|30
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:58
|31
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:01
|32
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:03
|34
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|35
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:01:05
|36
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|37
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:07
|38
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:08
|39
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|40
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|41
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:10
|42
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:11
|43
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|44
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:13
|45
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|0:01:14
|46
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:01:15
|48
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:01:18
|49
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:19
|50
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin
|51
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:01:21
|52
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:22
|53
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:26
|54
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:28
|55
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:29
|57
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:31
|58
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:32
|59
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|60
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|0:01:33
|61
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:01:35
|62
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|0:01:36
|63
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|64
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:42
|65
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:57
|66
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|67
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:04
|68
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek - Segafredo
|69
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:08
|70
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant - Alpecin
|71
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|0:02:09
|72
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:10
|73
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Dimension Data
|74
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:02:15
|76
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:20
|77
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:02:21
|78
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:02:27
|79
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:28
|80
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|81
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|0:02:29
|82
|Alexander Edmonson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:02:30
|83
|Aimé Degendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:34
|84
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:39
|85
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|86
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:41
|87
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|88
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|89
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:02:43
|90
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:46
|91
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:48
|92
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:51
|93
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|94
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:55
|95
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:56
|96
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:59
|97
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:03:02
|98
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:03:03
|99
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:03:05
|100
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:03:06
|101
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:07
|102
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:11
|103
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:26
|104
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:03:32
|105
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:43
|106
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:03:44
|107
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:04:00
|108
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:04:04
|109
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:04:26
|110
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:04:28
|111
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:04:37
|112
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:47
|113
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:48
|114
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:43
|115
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
|0:05:44
|116
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek - Segafredo
|0:05:55
|117
|Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:06:16
|118
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|0:06:24
|119
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff
|0:06:52
|120
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:07:28
|121
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:08:02
|122
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:03
|123
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:05
|124
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:21
|125
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:23
|126
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:53
|127
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:54
|128
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff
|0:09:58
|129
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:59
|130
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:05
|131
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:17
|132
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Dimension Data
|0:10:22
|133
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:33
|134
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff
|0:10:41
|135
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:10:51
|136
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:11:10
|137
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:11:17
|138
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:11:25
|139
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:11:54
|140
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:11:55
|141
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|0:11:56
|142
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:01
|143
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:12:06
|144
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff
|0:12:21
|145
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:12:31
|146
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:12:32
|147
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|148
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek - Segafredo
|0:12:45
|149
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|0:12:49
|150
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:13:14
|151
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:13:20
|152
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:13:29
|153
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff
|0:13:39
|154
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:13:40
|155
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:14:13
|156
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:31
|157
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Dimension Data
|0:15:59
|158
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:16:05
|159
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|0:16:21
|160
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff
|0:17:44
|161
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:18:15
|162
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:49
|163
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:54
|164
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Team Dimension Data
|0:19:51
|165
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|0:20:31
|166
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:20:41
|167
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:21:34
|168
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:47
|169
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|0:22:00
|170
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|0:27:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff
|94
|pts
|2
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|66
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|49
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|47
|5
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|41
|6
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|36
|7
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick Step
|34
|8
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|32
|9
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|30
|10
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|25
|11
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|25
|12
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|22
|13
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|19
|14
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Dimension Data
|19
|15
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|17
|16
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|17
|17
|Primož Roglic (Slo) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|15
|18
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin
|15
|19
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|13
|20
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|13
|21
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|13
|22
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|23
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|24
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|10
|25
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
|10
|26
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|43
|pts
|2
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|40
|3
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|31
|4
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|29
|5
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|22
|6
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|19
|7
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16
|8
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|15
|9
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|12
|10
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|11
|11
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|11
|12
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|11
|13
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|9
|14
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|15
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|40:16:35
|2
|Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:00:23
|3
|Etixx - Quick Step
|0:00:28
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:00:40
|5
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:53
|6
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:01:01
|7
|Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:24
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:34
|10
|FDJ
|0:01:40
|11
|Team Katusha
|0:01:47
|12
|Team Sky
|0:02:07
|13
|Orica-Bikeexchange
|0:02:43
|14
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:02:50
|15
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:03:00
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:26
|17
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:36
|18
|Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:03:56
|19
|Lampre - Merida
|0:04:20
|20
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:27
|21
|Tinkoff
|0:04:50
|22
|Team Dimension Data
|0:05:11
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy