BMC Racing put in a commanding performance in the last team time trial before the World Championships with victory on stage 5 of the Eneco Tour on Friday.

The American-registered team covered the technical 20.9-kilometre course in a time of 23:11 to nudge perennial rivals, Etixx QuickStep, into second place by six seconds. LottoNL-Jumbo claimed a surprise third, in a time of 23:34.

The win for BMC Racing was enough for Rohan Dennis to reclaim the race lead he had lost to Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) the previous day. The road world champion's team started last but could only manage 8th on the stage, with Sagan slipping down the overall.

Dennis, who is targeting two gold medals at the Worlds, now leads the race by 16 seconds, with his teammate Taylor Phinney in second. Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) is third, 24 seconds adrift, with Sagan a further three seconds down.

With the World Championships just a few weeks away, the Eneco Tour provided the best possible battle ground for squads to fight over a potentially morale-boosting victory. BMC Racing, who have won the TTT at the last two Worlds, were in control as soon as they rolled down the start ramp.

While the majority of teams struggled to the line with the bare number of riders needed, Dennis and his squad remained strong and coherent. Etixx QuickStep, who briefly held the fastest time, had enough in the tank to take second, despite starting with a man less after Tom Boonen crashed out on stage 4, and they will have seen enough to know that the gold medal in Doha is up for grabs.

"This shows why we’re the best in the world," Dennis said at the finish. "This was a very good test for Qatar. In the last 3km we averaged 60km/h to equal Etixx, and we came home six seconds quicker than them, so it’s a good way to finish."

The Australian, who is having a fine end to the season, would not rule out Sagan from coming back in the GC with two more days of the race remaining.

"It’s still Sagan. He’s only 27 seconds behind and he’s won every sprint stage, I think. If he gets a couple of Golden Kilometres bonus it makes a pretty difficult situation for us, so we have to race very smart, and he’s definitely, outside of our team, the biggest threat.

"We still have Greg [Van Avermaet], and Taylor is second as well. So we’ve got myself and Taylor in first and second. We’re in a great position. We’ve got cards to play and we’re going to play them."

Among the other squads, Team Sky posted a decent time of 23:49 but they were soon eclipsed by Lotto Soudal, a team still brimming with motivation after a long campaign. IAM Cycling then posted a respectable 23:37 before Etixx, and then BMC dominated. Movistar, another strong time trial team, finished fourth at 23:36.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 0:23:11 2 Etixx - Quick Step 0:00:06 3 Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 0:00:23 4 Movistar Team 0:00:25 5 IAM Cycling 0:00:26 6 Lotto Soudal 0:00:29 7 Team Giant - Alpecin 0:00:33 8 Tinkoff 0:00:34 9 Team Sky 0:00:38 10 FDJ 0:00:40 11 Team Katusha 0:00:41 12 Astana Pro Team 13 Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team 0:00:42 14 Orica-Bikeexchange 0:01:11 15 Trek - Segafredo 0:01:12 16 Lampre - Merida 0:01:21 17 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:22 18 Ag2r La Mondiale 0:01:30 19 Team Dimension Data 0:01:36 20 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:38 21 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:44 22 Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:01:51

General classfication # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 13:40:47 2 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:16 3 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick Step 0:00:24 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff 0:00:27 5 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick Step 6 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 0:00:28 7 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:29 8 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:33 9 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick Step 0:00:36 10 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick Step 0:00:37 11 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 0:00:38 12 Primož Roglic (Slo) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 0:00:39 13 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 14 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step 0:00:40 15 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 16 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:00:41 17 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:00:43 18 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:44 19 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:00:47 20 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:00:50 21 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:00:51 22 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin 0:00:53 23 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step 24 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant - Alpecin 0:00:54 25 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 26 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:55 27 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 28 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant - Alpecin 0:00:56 29 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff 0:00:57 30 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:58 31 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:01 32 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team 33 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:01:03 34 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 35 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 0:01:05 36 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 37 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:07 38 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:01:08 39 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 40 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team 0:01:09 41 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:10 42 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:11 43 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 44 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 0:01:13 45 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 0:01:14 46 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team 47 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:01:15 48 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 0:01:18 49 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:01:19 50 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin 51 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:01:21 52 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:22 53 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:26 54 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:28 55 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team 56 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 0:01:29 57 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:31 58 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team 0:01:32 59 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 60 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 0:01:33 61 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:01:35 62 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 0:01:36 63 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team 0:01:41 64 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:42 65 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:57 66 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 67 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:04 68 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek - Segafredo 69 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:08 70 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant - Alpecin 71 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 0:02:09 72 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:10 73 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Dimension Data 74 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin 0:02:15 76 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:02:20 77 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange 0:02:21 78 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:02:27 79 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:28 80 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 81 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 0:02:29 82 Alexander Edmonson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:02:30 83 Aimé Degendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:34 84 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:39 85 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data 86 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:41 87 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 88 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 89 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:02:43 90 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:46 91 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:48 92 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:02:51 93 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 94 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:55 95 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:56 96 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:59 97 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:03:02 98 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:03:03 99 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:03:05 100 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:03:06 101 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:07 102 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:11 103 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:26 104 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:03:32 105 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:43 106 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:03:44 107 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 0:04:00 108 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:04:04 109 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange 0:04:26 110 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:04:28 111 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin 0:04:37 112 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team 0:04:47 113 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:04:48 114 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:43 115 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek - Segafredo 0:05:44 116 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek - Segafredo 0:05:55 117 Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:06:16 118 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Team Dimension Data 0:06:24 119 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff 0:06:52 120 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:07:28 121 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:08:02 122 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:09:03 123 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:09:05 124 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:09:21 125 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:09:23 126 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:09:53 127 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:54 128 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff 0:09:58 129 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team 0:09:59 130 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:05 131 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:17 132 Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Dimension Data 0:10:22 133 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:10:33 134 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff 0:10:41 135 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:10:51 136 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:11:10 137 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:11:17 138 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 0:11:25 139 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:11:54 140 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:11:55 141 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step 0:11:56 142 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:12:01 143 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin 0:12:06 144 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff 0:12:21 145 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:12:31 146 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 0:12:32 147 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 148 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek - Segafredo 0:12:45 149 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 0:12:49 150 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:13:14 151 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:13:20 152 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:13:29 153 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff 0:13:39 154 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:13:40 155 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:14:13 156 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:31 157 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Dimension Data 0:15:59 158 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:16:05 159 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 0:16:21 160 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff 0:17:44 161 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:18:15 162 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:49 163 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:54 164 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Team Dimension Data 0:19:51 165 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 0:20:31 166 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:20:41 167 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:21:34 168 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:21:47 169 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Team Dimension Data 0:22:00 170 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 0:27:27

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff 94 pts 2 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 66 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 49 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 47 5 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 41 6 Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 36 7 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick Step 34 8 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 32 9 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 30 10 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 25 11 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 25 12 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 22 13 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 19 14 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Dimension Data 19 15 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 17 16 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 17 17 Primož Roglic (Slo) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 15 18 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin 15 19 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 13 20 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 13 21 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data 13 22 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 23 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 24 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 10 25 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange 10 26 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 43 pts 2 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 40 3 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 31 4 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 29 5 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 22 6 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 19 7 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 16 8 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 15 9 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 12 10 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 11 11 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 11 12 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 11 13 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 9 14 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 15 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2