Eneco Tour: BMC Racing wins team time trial

Dennis takes lead back from Sagan

Image 1 of 49

Tinkoff take off the start ramp at the Eneco Tour

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 2 of 49

Dimension Data finished in 19th place during the Eneco team time trial

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 49

Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise in action during the stage 5 team time trial at Eneco Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 49

Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise in action during the stage 5 team time trial at Eneco Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 49

Team Wanty-Groupe Gobert in action during the stage 5 team time trial at Eneco Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 49

Team Wanty-Groupe Gobert in action during the stage 5 team time trial at Eneco Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 49

Daniel Oss leads the BMC team time trial squad

Image 8 of 49

Sacha Modolo powers Lampre-Merida during the Eneco team time trial

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 49

Dimension Data on course during the team trial at the Eneco Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 49

Tinkoff en route during the Eneco team time trial

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 49

Peter Sagan in the mix with Tinkoff during the team time trial at Eneco Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 49

LottoNL-Jumbo in action during the Eneco team time trial

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 49

AG2R La Mondiale on course at the Eneco Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 49

Katusha on course during the Eneco team time trial

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 49

Katusha on course during the Eneco team time trial

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 49

Katusha on course during the Eneco team time trial

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 49

Scenery along the route of the Eneco team time trial

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 49

Christophe Riblon drives AG2R La Mondiale in the Eneco team time trial

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 49

Rohan Dennis in the leader's jersey at Eneco Tour

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 20 of 49

AG2R La Mondiale in the Eneco team time trial

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 49

LottoNL-Jumbo on course durung the stage 5 time trial at Eneco Tour

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 22 of 49

Lampre-Merida riders warming up for the Eneco team time trial

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 23 of 49

Movistar riders waiting for their start

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 24 of 49

Lampre-Merida in action during stage 5 at the Eneco Tour

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 25 of 49

Katusha on course during the Eneco team time trial

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 49

Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise in action during the stage 5 team time trial at Eneco Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 49

Matteo Bono (Lampre-Merida)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 28 of 49

Peter Sagan and Tinkoff finished 8th during the Eneco team time trial

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 29 of 49

BMC Racing en route to winning the team time trial at Eneco Tour

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 30 of 49

Peter Sagan and Tinkoff finished 8th during the Eneco team time trial

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 31 of 49

Peter Sagan and Tinkoff finished 8th during the Eneco team time trial

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 32 of 49

Astana riders roll off the start ramp for the stage 5 time trial at Eneco Tour

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 33 of 49

BMC Racing riders finish stage 5 at the Eneco Tour

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 34 of 49

Lampre-Merida in action during stage 5 at the Eneco Tour

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 35 of 49

Etixx-QuickStep finished second during stage 5 at the Eneco Tour

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 36 of 49

BMC's Taylor Phinney takes a selfie on the podium after stage 5 at the Eneco Tour

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 37 of 49

BMC Racing en route to first place in the Eneco stage 5 team time trial

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 49

BMC Racing on the podium after winning the Eneco Tour team time trial

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 49

BMC Racing on the podium after winning the Eneco Tour team time trial

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 49

BMC Racing en route to first place in the Eneco stage 5 team time trial

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 49

Greg Van Avermaet leads the charge for BMC during the stage 5 time trial at Eneco Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 49

BMC Racing en route to first place in the Eneco stage 5 team time trial

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 49

BMC Racing en route to first place in the Eneco stage 5 team time trial

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 49

Etixx-QuickStep on the way to second place in the Eneco Tour team time trial

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 49

Etixx-QuickStep on the way to second place in the Eneco Tour team time trial

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 49

Etixx-QuickStep on the way to second place in the Eneco Tour team time trial

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 49

Rohan Dennis on the Eneco Tour podium after BMC won the team time trial stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 49

Rohan Dennis back in the Eneco Tour lead after the team time trial

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 49

Etixx-QuickStep on the way to second place in the Eneco Tour team time trial

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

BMC Racing put in a commanding performance in the last team time trial before the World Championships with victory on stage 5 of the Eneco Tour on Friday.

The American-registered team covered the technical 20.9-kilometre course in a time of 23:11 to nudge perennial rivals, Etixx QuickStep, into second place by six seconds. LottoNL-Jumbo claimed a surprise third, in a time of 23:34.

The win for BMC Racing was enough for Rohan Dennis to reclaim the race lead he had lost to Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) the previous day. The road world champion's team started last but could only manage 8th on the stage, with Sagan slipping down the overall. 

Dennis, who is targeting two gold medals at the Worlds, now leads the race by 16 seconds, with his teammate Taylor Phinney in second. Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) is third, 24 seconds adrift, with Sagan a further three seconds down.

With the World Championships just a few weeks away, the Eneco Tour provided the best possible battle ground for squads to fight over a potentially morale-boosting victory. BMC Racing, who have won the TTT at the last two Worlds, were in control as soon as they rolled down the start ramp.

While the majority of teams struggled to the line with the bare number of riders needed, Dennis and his squad remained strong and coherent. Etixx QuickStep, who briefly held the fastest time, had enough in the tank to take second, despite starting with a man less after Tom Boonen crashed out on stage 4, and they will have seen enough to know that the gold medal in Doha is up for grabs.

"This shows why we’re the best in the world," Dennis said at the finish. "This was a very good test for Qatar. In the last 3km we averaged 60km/h to equal Etixx, and we came home six seconds quicker than them, so it’s a good way to finish."

The Australian, who is having a fine end to the season, would not rule out Sagan from coming back in the GC with two more days of the race remaining.

"It’s still Sagan. He’s only 27 seconds behind and he’s won every sprint stage, I think. If he gets a couple of Golden Kilometres bonus it makes a pretty difficult situation for us, so we have to race very smart, and he’s definitely, outside of our team, the biggest threat.

"We still have Greg [Van Avermaet], and Taylor is second as well. So we’ve got myself and Taylor in first and second. We’re in a great position. We’ve got cards to play and we’re going to play them."

Among the other squads, Team Sky posted a decent time of 23:49 but they were soon eclipsed by Lotto Soudal, a team still brimming with motivation after a long campaign. IAM Cycling then posted a respectable 23:37 before Etixx, and then BMC dominated. Movistar, another strong time trial team, finished fourth at 23:36.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team0:23:11
2Etixx - Quick Step0:00:06
3Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:00:23
4Movistar Team0:00:25
5IAM Cycling0:00:26
6Lotto Soudal0:00:29
7Team Giant - Alpecin0:00:33
8Tinkoff0:00:34
9Team Sky0:00:38
10FDJ0:00:40
11Team Katusha0:00:41
12Astana Pro Team
13Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team0:00:42
14Orica-Bikeexchange0:01:11
15Trek - Segafredo0:01:12
16Lampre - Merida0:01:21
17Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:22
18Ag2r La Mondiale0:01:30
19Team Dimension Data0:01:36
20Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:38
21Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:44
22Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:01:51

General classfication
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team13:40:47
2Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:16
3Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick Step0:00:24
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff0:00:27
5Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick Step
6Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:00:28
7Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:29
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:33
9Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick Step0:00:36
10Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick Step0:00:37
11Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:00:38
12Primož Roglic (Slo) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:00:39
13Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
14Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step0:00:40
15Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
16Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:41
17Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:00:43
18Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:44
19Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:00:47
20André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:50
21Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling0:00:51
22Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin0:00:53
23Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step
24Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant - Alpecin0:00:54
25Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
26Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:55
27Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
28Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant - Alpecin0:00:56
29Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff0:00:57
30Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:58
31Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:01
32Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team
33Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:01:03
34Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
35Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:01:05
36Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
37Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team0:01:07
38Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:01:08
39Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
40Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team0:01:09
41Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:01:10
42Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:11
43Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
44Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team0:01:13
45Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ0:01:14
46Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team
47Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:01:15
48Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha0:01:18
49Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:01:19
50John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin
51Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:01:21
52Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:22
53Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:26
54Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:01:28
55Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team
56Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ0:01:29
57Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:31
58Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team0:01:32
59Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
60Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha0:01:33
61Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:01:35
62Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek - Segafredo0:01:36
63Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team0:01:41
64Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:42
65Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:57
66Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
67Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:04
68Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek - Segafredo
69Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:08
70Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant - Alpecin
71Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek - Segafredo0:02:09
72Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:10
73Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Dimension Data
74Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
75Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin0:02:15
76Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:02:20
77Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange0:02:21
78Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:02:27
79Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:28
80Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
81Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida0:02:29
82Alexander Edmonson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:02:30
83Aimé Degendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:34
84Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:39
85Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data
86Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:41
87Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
88Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
89Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:02:43
90Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:46
91Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:48
92William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:02:51
93Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
94Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:55
95Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:56
96Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:59
97Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:03:02
98Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:03:03
99Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:03:05
100Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:03:06
101Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:07
102Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:11
103Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:26
104Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling0:03:32
105Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:43
106Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:03:44
107Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:04:00
108Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:04:04
109Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange0:04:26
110Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:04:28
111Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin0:04:37
112Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team0:04:47
113Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:04:48
114Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:43
115Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek - Segafredo0:05:44
116Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek - Segafredo0:05:55
117Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:06:16
118Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Team Dimension Data0:06:24
119Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff0:06:52
120Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:07:28
121Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:08:02
122Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:09:03
123Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:09:05
124Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:21
125Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:09:23
126Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:53
127Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:54
128Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff0:09:58
129Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team0:09:59
130Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:05
131Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:17
132Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Dimension Data0:10:22
133Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:10:33
134Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff0:10:41
135Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:10:51
136Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:11:10
137Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:11:17
138Robert Wagner (Ger) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:11:25
139Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:11:54
140Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:11:55
141Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step0:11:56
142Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:12:01
143Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin0:12:06
144Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff0:12:21
145Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:12:31
146Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha0:12:32
147Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
148Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek - Segafredo0:12:45
149Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ0:12:49
150Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:13:14
151Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:13:20
152Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:13:29
153Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff0:13:39
154Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:13:40
155Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:14:13
156Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:31
157Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Dimension Data0:15:59
158Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:16:05
159Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky0:16:21
160Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff0:17:44
161Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:18:15
162Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:49
163Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:54
164Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Team Dimension Data0:19:51
165Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky0:20:31
166Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:20:41
167Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:21:34
168Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:21:47
169Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Team Dimension Data0:22:00
170Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek - Segafredo0:27:27

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff94pts
2Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo66
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha49
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits47
5Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek - Segafredo41
6Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal36
7Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick Step34
8Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ32
9Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team30
10Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo25
11Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky25
12Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team22
13Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo19
14Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Dimension Data19
15Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling17
16Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert17
17Primož Roglic (Slo) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo15
18John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin15
19Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team13
20Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling13
21Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data13
22Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise12
23Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
24Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team10
25Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange10
26Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert10

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise43pts
2Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert40
3Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton31
4Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise29
5Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team22
6Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton19
7Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert16
8Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida15
9Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida12
10Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team11
11Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton11
12Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling11
13Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team9
14Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise6
15Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team40:16:35
2Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:00:23
3Etixx - Quick Step0:00:28
4Movistar Team0:00:40
5IAM Cycling0:00:53
6Team Giant - Alpecin0:01:01
7Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team0:01:24
8Astana Pro Team
9Lotto Soudal0:01:34
10FDJ0:01:40
11Team Katusha0:01:47
12Team Sky0:02:07
13Orica-Bikeexchange0:02:43
14Trek - Segafredo0:02:50
15Ag2r La Mondiale0:03:00
16Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:26
17Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:36
18Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:03:56
19Lampre - Merida0:04:20
20Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:27
21Tinkoff0:04:50
22Team Dimension Data0:05:11

