Image 1 of 25 Luka Pibernik (Lampre-Merida) wins breakaway sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 25 BMC leads the peloton for leader Rohan Dennis (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 25 The day's breakaway of five made it to the finish line ahead of the bunch sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 25 The five-man breakaway was a success (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 25 The day's breakaway: Luka Pibernik (Lampre-Merida), Mark McNally (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Bert Van Lerberghe (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), Chad Haga (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 25 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) points leader at Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 25 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 25 Rohan Dennis (BMC) is the overall leader at Eneco Tour after stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 25 Peter Sagan (Tinkff) points leader at Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 25 Rohan Dennis (BMC) is the overall leader at Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 25 Rohan Dennis (BMC) keeps white leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 25 Luka Pibernik (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 6 Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 25 Back in the field Etixx-QuickStep sit behind BMC riders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 25 Ag2R gets assistance from a team car (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 25 Katusha collects bottles for a feed (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 25 BMC leads the peloton for Rohan Dennis (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 25 BMC leads the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 25 Etixx-QuickStep come to the front of the field (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 25 BMC Racing control the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 25 The day's breakaway: Luka Pibernik (Lampre-Merida), Mark McNally (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Bert Van Lerberghe (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), Chad Haga (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 25 The day's breakaway: Luka Pibernik (Lampre-Merida), Mark McNally (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Bert Van Lerberghe (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), Chad Haga (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 25 Luka Pibernik (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 6 Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 25 Overall leader Rohan Dennis (BMC) during stage 6 Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 25 Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) is in third overall at Eneco Tour after stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 25 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) during stage 6 at Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Luka Pibernik (Lampre-Merida) took a surprised victory at the Eneco Tour on Saturday, winning the sprint from a five-man breakaway that barely made it to the finish line ahead of the peloton.

The 22-year-old Slovenian rider produced a long sprint effort to beat Briton’s Mark McNally (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Bert Van Lerberghe (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), while Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale) was fourth and the USA's Chad Haga (Giant-Alpecin) finished just behind in fifth, after also being in the move of the day and leading out the sprint.

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) took the bunch sprint for sixth place beating Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis), Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) and Arnaud Demare (FDJ).

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) was only 45th on the day and failed to take back any time on race leader Rohan Dennis (BMC) despite his Tinkoff doing a lot of work in the finale to help chase the break. The world champion now only has Sunday’s final stage in the Flemish hills to pull back 27 seconds on Dennis.

Taylor Phinney remains second overall at 16 seconds back on his BMC teammate, while Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) remains a threat at 24 seconds.

Luka Pibernik was overjoyed but also stunned to have won the stage.





Playing with the peloton

The peloton played with the breakaway for much of the 197km stage from Riemst to Laneken in the rolling hills east of Maastricht. However the break also played with the peloton and worked smoothly together to ensure they had a chance in the finale. The break never gained a massive lead, with the gap at 4:00 with 100km remaining but they managed to retain much of that gap despite the string of often steep hills.

A couple of crashes, including one that saw Marcel Sieberg (Lotto Soudal) go down hard also slowed the peloton. The sprinters’ teams played it cautious on the climbs, with Etixx-QuickStep helping Marcel Kittel get back on several times. That helped the break believe in their chances and stay clear.

The BMC team did much of the chasing to keep Haga within reach because he was only 56 seconds down overall. However they never seemed interested in catching the break because it was in their advantage to let riders sweep up and take the bonus seconds during the stage and at the finish. Haga won all three sprints in the Golden Kilometre positioned with 20km to go and then Sagan and his teammates failed to take control of the race.

Sagan is perhaps waiting for Sunday’s far tougher final stage but arguably missed out on a chance for another stage victory and some precious time bonuses.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 4:28:45 2 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:05 7 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 9 Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ 10 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 11 Michael Matthews (Aus) 12 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 13 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 14 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 15 Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 17 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 18 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 19 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 20 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 21 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 22 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 23 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 24 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 25 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 26 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 27 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 28 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 29 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 30 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 31 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 32 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 33 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 34 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 35 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 36 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 37 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 38 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 39 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 40 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 41 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 42 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 43 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 44 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 45 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 46 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 47 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 48 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 49 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 50 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 51 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 52 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 53 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 54 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 55 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 56 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 57 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 58 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 59 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 60 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 61 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 62 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 63 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 64 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 65 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 66 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 67 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 68 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac 69 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 70 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 71 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 72 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 73 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 74 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 75 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 76 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 77 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 78 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 79 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 80 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 81 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 82 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 84 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 85 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 86 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 87 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 88 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Katusha 89 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 90 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 91 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:24 92 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:29 93 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:00:32 94 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:44 95 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 96 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 97 Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:47 98 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:00:55 99 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 100 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 101 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:13 102 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 103 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:01:16 104 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:01:23 105 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange 106 Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:01:24 107 Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 108 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:30 109 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 110 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 111 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 112 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:45 113 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 0:01:53 115 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:06 116 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:10 117 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 118 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:02:21 119 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 0:02:50 120 Tom Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:55 121 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 0:03:43 122 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 123 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 124 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 125 Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 126 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 127 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 0:03:54 128 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 129 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 130 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 131 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 132 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 133 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 134 Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 135 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 136 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 137 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 138 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 139 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 140 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 141 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 142 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 143 Berden de Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 144 Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 145 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 146 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:18 147 Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:04:30 148 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 149 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 0:06:14 150 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 151 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 152 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 153 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 154 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 155 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 156 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 157 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 158 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 159 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 160 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 161 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 162 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff Team 0:06:27 163 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:08:22 164 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team DNF Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal DNF Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo DNF Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo DNF Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha DNS Alex Edmondson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange DNS Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling

Primus check point 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 15 pts 2 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 13 3 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 11 4 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 5 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 7

Premus check point 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 pts 2 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 3 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 8 4 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 5 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 4

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:03 2 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:02 3 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:00:01

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:03 2 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:02 3 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:00:01

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:03 2 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:02 3 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:01

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 30 pts 2 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 25 3 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 22 4 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 5 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 17 6 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 15 7 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 8 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 12 9 Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ 11 10 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 10

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 18:09:37 2 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:16 3 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:24 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:00:27 5 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:28 7 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:29 8 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:33 9 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:36 10 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:38 11 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:39 12 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 13 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:40 14 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 15 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:42 16 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:00:43 17 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:44 18 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:00:47 19 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:00:50 20 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:00:51 21 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:53 22 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 23 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:54 24 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 25 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:55 26 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 27 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:00:57 28 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:58 29 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:01 30 Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ 0:01:03 31 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 32 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:05 33 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:07 34 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:01:08 35 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:09 36 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:10 37 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:01:11 38 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 0:01:14 39 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 40 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:01:15 41 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 0:01:18 42 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:01:21 43 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:26 44 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:28 45 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 46 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:32 47 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 48 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Katusha 0:01:33 49 Michael Matthews (Aus) 0:01:35 50 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:36 51 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:41 52 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:42 53 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:50 54 Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:57 55 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 56 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:58 57 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:04 58 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 59 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:08 60 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 61 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:09 62 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:10 63 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 64 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 65 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:28 66 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 67 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 0:02:29 68 Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:02:38 69 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:39 70 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:41 71 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:46 72 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:48 73 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:51 74 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:54 75 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:55 76 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:56 77 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:59 78 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:03:02 79 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:03:03 80 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:06 81 Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:16 82 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:03:17 83 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:31 84 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:03:32 85 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:35 86 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange 0:03:39 87 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:03:41 88 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:03:44 89 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:03:47 90 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 0:04:14 91 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:37 92 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:04:48 93 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 0:04:51 94 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 95 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:04:55 96 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:05:00 97 Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:05:06 98 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:05:21 99 Tom Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:05:31 100 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:44 101 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:55 102 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:06:01 103 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:06:12 104 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:22 105 Berden de Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:06:32 106 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:06:52 107 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:06:55 108 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:06:56 109 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:15 110 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:07:31 111 Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:07:35 112 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:08:15 113 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:08:48 114 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:08:54 115 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:09:21 116 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:09:53 117 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:10:00 118 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:10:13 119 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:11:17 120 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:30 121 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:22 122 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:12:42 123 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:13:05 124 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:13:06 125 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:13:12 126 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:13:30 127 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:13:31 128 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:32 129 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:13:41 130 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:13:56 131 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 0:14:11 132 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 133 Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:14:29 134 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 0:14:37 135 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:14:59 136 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:15:12 137 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:15:45 138 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:16:07 139 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:16:08 140 Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 0:16:21 141 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 142 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff Team 0:17:03 143 Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:17:09 144 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:17:18 145 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:17:40 146 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:18:09 147 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:18:30 148 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:18:40 149 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:43 150 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:19:23 151 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:19:48 152 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 153 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:19:49 154 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 0:19:51 155 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:19:54 156 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 0:20:10 157 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:21:47 158 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:07 159 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:23:53 160 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:25:49 161 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 0:26:40 162 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:26:50 163 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:27:43 164 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:31:05

Primus classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 70 pts 2 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 59 3 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 31 4 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 29 5 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 22 6 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 19 7 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 8 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 16 9 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 15 10 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 15 11 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 15 12 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 12 13 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 11 14 Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 11 15 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 11 16 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 9 17 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 18 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 94 pts 2 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 66 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 60 4 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 56 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 49 6 Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ 43 7 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 42 8 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 36 9 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 34 10 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 31 11 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 30 12 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 30 13 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 25 14 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 25 15 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 22 16 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 22 17 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 19 18 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 19 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 17 20 Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling 17 21 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 15 22 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 15 23 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 13 24 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 13 25 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 13 26 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 27 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 28 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 10 29 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 10 30 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange 10 31 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10