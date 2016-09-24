Eneco Tour: Pibernik wins stage 6 breakaway sprint
Dennis takes leader's jersey into cobbled finale
Stage 6: Riemst - Lanaken
Luka Pibernik (Lampre-Merida) took a surprised victory at the Eneco Tour on Saturday, winning the sprint from a five-man breakaway that barely made it to the finish line ahead of the peloton.
The 22-year-old Slovenian rider produced a long sprint effort to beat Briton’s Mark McNally (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Bert Van Lerberghe (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), while Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale) was fourth and the USA's Chad Haga (Giant-Alpecin) finished just behind in fifth, after also being in the move of the day and leading out the sprint.
Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) took the bunch sprint for sixth place beating Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis), Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) and Arnaud Demare (FDJ).
Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) was only 45th on the day and failed to take back any time on race leader Rohan Dennis (BMC) despite his Tinkoff doing a lot of work in the finale to help chase the break. The world champion now only has Sunday’s final stage in the Flemish hills to pull back 27 seconds on Dennis.
Taylor Phinney remains second overall at 16 seconds back on his BMC teammate, while Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) remains a threat at 24 seconds.
Luka Pibernik was overjoyed but also stunned to have won the stage.
Playing with the peloton
The peloton played with the breakaway for much of the 197km stage from Riemst to Laneken in the rolling hills east of Maastricht. However the break also played with the peloton and worked smoothly together to ensure they had a chance in the finale. The break never gained a massive lead, with the gap at 4:00 with 100km remaining but they managed to retain much of that gap despite the string of often steep hills.
A couple of crashes, including one that saw Marcel Sieberg (Lotto Soudal) go down hard also slowed the peloton. The sprinters’ teams played it cautious on the climbs, with Etixx-QuickStep helping Marcel Kittel get back on several times. That helped the break believe in their chances and stay clear.
The BMC team did much of the chasing to keep Haga within reach because he was only 56 seconds down overall. However they never seemed interested in catching the break because it was in their advantage to let riders sweep up and take the bonus seconds during the stage and at the finish. Haga won all three sprints in the Golden Kilometre positioned with 20km to go and then Sagan and his teammates failed to take control of the race.
Sagan is perhaps waiting for Sunday’s far tougher final stage but arguably missed out on a chance for another stage victory and some precious time bonuses.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|4:28:45
|2
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:05
|7
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|9
|Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ
|10
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|11
|Michael Matthews (Aus)
|12
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|13
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|17
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|19
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|20
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|21
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|22
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|23
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|24
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|26
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|27
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|29
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|30
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|31
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|32
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|33
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|35
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|37
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|38
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|39
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|40
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|41
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|42
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|43
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|44
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|46
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|48
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|49
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|50
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|51
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|52
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|53
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|54
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|55
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|57
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|58
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|59
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|60
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|61
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|62
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|63
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|64
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|66
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|67
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|68
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
|69
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|70
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|71
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|72
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|73
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|74
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|75
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|76
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|77
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|78
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|79
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|80
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|81
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|82
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|84
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|85
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|86
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|87
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|88
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Katusha
|89
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|90
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|91
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:24
|92
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:29
|93
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:32
|94
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:44
|95
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|96
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|97
|Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:47
|98
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:55
|99
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|100
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|101
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:13
|102
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|103
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:01:16
|104
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:01:23
|105
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
|106
|Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:24
|107
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|108
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:30
|109
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|110
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|111
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|112
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:45
|113
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|0:01:53
|115
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:06
|116
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:10
|117
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|118
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:02:21
|119
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:50
|120
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:55
|121
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:43
|122
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|123
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|124
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|125
|Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|126
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|127
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:03:54
|128
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|129
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|130
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|131
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|132
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|133
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|134
|Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|135
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|136
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|137
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|138
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|139
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|140
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|141
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|142
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|143
|Berden de Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|144
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|145
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|146
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:18
|147
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:04:30
|148
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|149
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|0:06:14
|150
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|151
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|152
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|153
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|154
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|155
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|156
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|157
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|158
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|159
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|160
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|161
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|162
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|0:06:27
|163
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:08:22
|164
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|DNF
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNS
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|DNS
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|15
|pts
|2
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13
|3
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|11
|4
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|5
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|pts
|2
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|3
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|4
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|5
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:03
|2
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:02
|3
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:03
|2
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:02
|3
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:03
|2
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:02
|3
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|30
|pts
|2
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|25
|3
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|22
|4
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|5
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|17
|6
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|7
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|8
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|12
|9
|Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ
|11
|10
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|18:09:37
|2
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:16
|3
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:24
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:27
|5
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:28
|7
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:29
|8
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:33
|9
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:36
|10
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:38
|11
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:39
|12
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|13
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:40
|14
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|15
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:42
|16
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:00:43
|17
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:44
|18
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:00:47
|19
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:50
|20
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:00:51
|21
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:53
|22
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|23
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:54
|24
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:55
|26
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|27
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:57
|28
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:58
|29
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:01
|30
|Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:03
|31
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|32
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:05
|33
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:07
|34
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:08
|35
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:09
|36
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:10
|37
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:11
|38
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|0:01:14
|39
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|40
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:01:15
|41
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:01:18
|42
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:01:21
|43
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:26
|44
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:28
|45
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|46
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:32
|47
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|48
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Katusha
|0:01:33
|49
|Michael Matthews (Aus)
|0:01:35
|50
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:36
|51
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:41
|52
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:42
|53
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:50
|54
|Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:57
|55
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|56
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:58
|57
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:04
|58
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|59
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:08
|60
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|61
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:09
|62
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:10
|63
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|64
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:28
|66
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|67
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|0:02:29
|68
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:38
|69
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:39
|70
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:41
|71
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:46
|72
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:48
|73
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:51
|74
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:54
|75
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:55
|76
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:56
|77
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:59
|78
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:03:02
|79
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:03:03
|80
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:06
|81
|Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:16
|82
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:03:17
|83
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:31
|84
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:03:32
|85
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:35
|86
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:03:39
|87
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:41
|88
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:03:44
|89
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:03:47
|90
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:14
|91
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:37
|92
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:48
|93
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:51
|94
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|95
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:04:55
|96
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:00
|97
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:05:06
|98
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:05:21
|99
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:05:31
|100
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:44
|101
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:55
|102
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:06:01
|103
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:06:12
|104
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:22
|105
|Berden de Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:06:32
|106
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:06:52
|107
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:06:55
|108
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:06:56
|109
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:15
|110
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:31
|111
|Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:07:35
|112
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:08:15
|113
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:08:48
|114
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:08:54
|115
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:21
|116
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:53
|117
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:10:00
|118
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:10:13
|119
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:11:17
|120
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:30
|121
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:22
|122
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:12:42
|123
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:13:05
|124
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:13:06
|125
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:13:12
|126
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:30
|127
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:13:31
|128
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:32
|129
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:41
|130
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:13:56
|131
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:14:11
|132
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|133
|Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:14:29
|134
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|0:14:37
|135
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:14:59
|136
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:12
|137
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:15:45
|138
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:16:07
|139
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:16:08
|140
|Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:16:21
|141
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|142
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|0:17:03
|143
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:17:09
|144
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:17:18
|145
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:40
|146
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:18:09
|147
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:18:30
|148
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:18:40
|149
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:43
|150
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:19:23
|151
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:19:48
|152
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|153
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:19:49
|154
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|0:19:51
|155
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:19:54
|156
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|0:20:10
|157
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:47
|158
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:07
|159
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:23:53
|160
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:25:49
|161
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|0:26:40
|162
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:26:50
|163
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:27:43
|164
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:31:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|70
|pts
|2
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|59
|3
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|31
|4
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|29
|5
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|22
|6
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|19
|7
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|8
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16
|9
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|15
|10
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15
|11
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|15
|12
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|12
|13
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|11
|14
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|11
|15
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|11
|16
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|9
|17
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|18
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|94
|pts
|2
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|66
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|60
|4
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|56
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|49
|6
|Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ
|43
|7
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|42
|8
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|36
|9
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|34
|10
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|31
|11
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|30
|12
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|30
|13
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|25
|14
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|25
|15
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|22
|16
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|22
|17
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|19
|18
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|19
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|17
|20
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|17
|21
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15
|22
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15
|23
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|13
|24
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|13
|25
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|13
|26
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|27
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|28
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|10
|29
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|10
|30
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
|10
|31
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing
|53:43:05
|2
|Team Lottonl-Jumbo
|0:00:23
|3
|Etixx-Quickstep
|0:00:28
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:00:40
|5
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:53
|6
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:00:56
|7
|Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:01:24
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:34
|10
|Fdj
|0:01:40
|11
|Team Katusha
|0:01:47
|12
|Team Sky
|0:02:07
|13
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:02:50
|14
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:02:55
|15
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:31
|16
|Orica-Bikeexchange
|0:04:01
|17
|Lampre - Merida
|0:04:15
|18
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:16
|19
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:22
|20
|Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:04:23
|21
|Tinkoff
|0:04:50
|22
|Team Dimension Data
|0:09:00
