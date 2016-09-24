Trending

Eneco Tour: Pibernik wins stage 6 breakaway sprint

Dennis takes leader's jersey into cobbled finale

Image 1 of 25

Luka Pibernik (Lampre-Merida) wins breakaway sprint

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 25

BMC leads the peloton for leader Rohan Dennis

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 25

The day's breakaway of five made it to the finish line ahead of the bunch sprint

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 25

The five-man breakaway was a success

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 25

The day's breakaway: Luka Pibernik (Lampre-Merida), Mark McNally (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Bert Van Lerberghe (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), Chad Haga (Giant-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 25

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) points leader at Eneco Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 25

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 25

Rohan Dennis (BMC) is the overall leader at Eneco Tour after stage 6

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 25

Peter Sagan (Tinkff) points leader at Eneco Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 25

Rohan Dennis (BMC) is the overall leader at Eneco Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 25

Rohan Dennis (BMC) keeps white leader's jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 25

Luka Pibernik (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 6 Eneco Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 25

Back in the field Etixx-QuickStep sit behind BMC riders

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 25

Ag2R gets assistance from a team car

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 25

Katusha collects bottles for a feed

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 25

BMC leads the peloton for Rohan Dennis

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 25

BMC leads the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 25

Etixx-QuickStep come to the front of the field

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 25

BMC Racing control the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 25

The day's breakaway: Luka Pibernik (Lampre-Merida), Mark McNally (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Bert Van Lerberghe (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), Chad Haga (Giant-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 25

The day's breakaway: Luka Pibernik (Lampre-Merida), Mark McNally (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Bert Van Lerberghe (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), Chad Haga (Giant-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 25

Luka Pibernik (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 6 Eneco Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 25

Overall leader Rohan Dennis (BMC) during stage 6 Eneco Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 25

Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) is in third overall at Eneco Tour after stage 6

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 25

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) during stage 6 at Eneco Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Luka Pibernik (Lampre-Merida) took a surprised victory at the Eneco Tour on Saturday, winning the sprint from a five-man breakaway that barely made it to the finish line ahead of the peloton. 

The 22-year-old Slovenian rider produced a long sprint effort to beat Briton’s Mark McNally (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Bert Van Lerberghe (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), while Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale) was fourth and the USA's Chad Haga (Giant-Alpecin) finished just behind in fifth, after also being in the move of the day and leading out the sprint.

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) took the bunch sprint for sixth place beating Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis), Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) and Arnaud Demare (FDJ).

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) was only 45th on the day and failed to take back any time on race leader Rohan Dennis (BMC) despite his Tinkoff doing a lot of work in the finale to help chase the break. The world champion now only has Sunday’s final stage in the Flemish hills to pull back 27 seconds on Dennis.

Taylor Phinney remains second overall at 16 seconds back on his BMC teammate, while Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) remains a threat at 24 seconds.

Luka Pibernik was overjoyed but also stunned to have won the stage.

Playing with the peloton

The peloton played with the breakaway for much of the 197km stage from Riemst to Laneken in the rolling hills east of Maastricht. However the break also played with the peloton and worked smoothly together to ensure they had a chance in the finale. The break never gained a massive lead, with the gap at 4:00 with 100km remaining but they managed to retain much of that gap despite the string of often steep hills.

A couple of crashes, including one that saw Marcel Sieberg (Lotto Soudal) go down hard also slowed the peloton. The sprinters’ teams played it cautious on the climbs, with Etixx-QuickStep helping Marcel Kittel get back on several times. That helped the break believe in their chances and stay clear.

The BMC team did much of the chasing to keep Haga within reach because he was only 56 seconds down overall. However they never seemed interested in catching the break because it was in their advantage to let riders sweep up and take the bonus seconds during the stage and at the finish. Haga won all three sprints in the Golden Kilometre positioned with 20km to go and then Sagan and his teammates failed to take control of the race.

Sagan is perhaps waiting for Sunday’s far tougher final stage but arguably missed out on a chance for another stage victory and some precious time bonuses.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida4:28:45
2Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
3Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
4Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
5Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
6Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:05
7Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
8Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
9Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ
10Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
11Michael Matthews (Aus)
12Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
13Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
14Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
15Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
16Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
17Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
18Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
19Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
20Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
21Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
22Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
23André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
24Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
25Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
26Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
27Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
28Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
29Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
30Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
31Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
32Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
33Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
34Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
35Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
36Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
37Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
38Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
39Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
40Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
41Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
42Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
43Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
44Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
45Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
46Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
47Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
48Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
49Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
50Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
51Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
52Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
53Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
54Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
55Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
56Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
57Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
58Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
59Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
60Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
61Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
62Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
63Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
64Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
65Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
66Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
67Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
68Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
69Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
70Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
71Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
72Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
73Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
74Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
75Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
76Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
77Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
78Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
79Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
80Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
81Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
82Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
83Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
84Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
85Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
86Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
87Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
88Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Katusha
89Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
90Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
91Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:24
92Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:29
93Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:32
94Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:44
95John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
96Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
97Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:47
98Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:00:55
99William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
100Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
101Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:13
102Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
103Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:01:16
104Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:01:23
105Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
106Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:01:24
107Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
108Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:30
109Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
110Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
111Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
112Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:45
113Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ0:01:53
115Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:06
116Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:10
117Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
118Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:02:21
119Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ0:02:50
120Tom Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:55
121Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team0:03:43
122Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
123Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
124Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
125Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
126Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
127Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data0:03:54
128Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
129Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
130Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
131Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
132Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
133Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
134Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
135Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
136Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
137Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
138Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
139Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
140Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
141Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
142Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
143Berden de Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
144Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
145Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
146Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:18
147Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:04:30
148Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
149Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky0:06:14
150Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
151Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
152Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
153Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
154Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
155Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
156Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
157Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
158Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
159Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
160Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
161Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
162Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff Team0:06:27
163Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:08:22
164Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
DNFMarcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
DNFRobert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFGrégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
DNFAnton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
DNSAlex Edmondson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
DNSHeinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling

Primus check point 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise15pts
2Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert13
3Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida11
4Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
5Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin7

Premus check point 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise12pts
2Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
3Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin8
4Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6
5Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida4

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:03
2Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:02
3Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:00:01

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:03
2Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:02
3Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:00:01

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:03
2Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:02
3Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:01

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida30pts
2Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert25
3Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise22
4Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale19
5Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin17
6Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo15
7Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13
8Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data12
9Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ11
10Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling10

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team18:09:37
2Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:16
3Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:24
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:00:27
5Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
6Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:28
7Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:29
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:33
9Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:36
10Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:38
11Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:39
12Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
13Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:40
14Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
15Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:42
16Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:00:43
17Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:44
18Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:00:47
19André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:50
20Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling0:00:51
21Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:53
22Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
23Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:54
24Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
25Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:55
26Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
27Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:00:57
28Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:58
29Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:01
30Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ0:01:03
31Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
32Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:05
33Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team0:01:07
34Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:01:08
35Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:09
36Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:01:10
37Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:01:11
38Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ0:01:14
39Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
40Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:01:15
41Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha0:01:18
42Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:01:21
43Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:26
44Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:01:28
45Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
46Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:32
47Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
48Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Katusha0:01:33
49Michael Matthews (Aus)0:01:35
50Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:36
51Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:41
52Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:42
53Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:50
54Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:57
55Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
56John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:58
57Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:04
58Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
59Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:08
60Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
61Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:02:09
62Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:10
63Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
64Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
65Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:28
66Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
67Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida0:02:29
68Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:02:38
69Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:39
70Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:41
71Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:46
72Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:48
73Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:51
74Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:54
75Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:55
76Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:56
77Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:59
78Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:03:02
79Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:03:03
80Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:06
81Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:16
82Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:03:17
83Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:31
84Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling0:03:32
85Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:35
86Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange0:03:39
87William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:03:41
88Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:03:44
89Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:03:47
90Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ0:04:14
91Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:37
92Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:04:48
93Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team0:04:51
94Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
95Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:04:55
96Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:05:00
97Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:05:06
98Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:05:21
99Tom Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:31
100Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:05:44
101Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:05:55
102Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:06:01
103Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:06:12
104Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:22
105Berden de Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:06:32
106Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:06:52
107Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:06:55
108Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:06:56
109Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:15
110Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:31
111Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:07:35
112Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:08:15
113Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:08:48
114Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:08:54
115Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:21
116Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:53
117Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:10:00
118Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:10:13
119Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:11:17
120Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:30
121Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:22
122Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:12:42
123Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:13:05
124Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:13:06
125Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:13:12
126Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:13:30
127Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:13:31
128Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:32
129Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:13:41
130Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:13:56
131Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data0:14:11
132Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
133Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:14:29
134Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ0:14:37
135Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:14:59
136Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:15:12
137Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:15:45
138Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:16:07
139Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac0:16:08
140Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha0:16:21
141Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
142Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff Team0:17:03
143Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:17:09
144Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:17:18
145Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:17:40
146Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:18:09
147Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:18:30
148Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:18:40
149Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:43
150Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:23
151Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:19:48
152Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
153Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:19:49
154Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data0:19:51
155Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:19:54
156Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky0:20:10
157Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:21:47
158Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:07
159Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:23:53
160Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:25:49
161Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky0:26:40
162Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:26:50
163Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:27:43
164Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:31:05

Primus classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise70pts
2Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert59
3Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton31
4Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise29
5Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team22
6Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton19
7Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale19
8Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert16
9Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida15
10Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin15
11Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida15
12Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida12
13Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team11
14Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton11
15Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling11
16Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team9
17Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise6
18Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team94pts
2Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo66
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits60
4Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo56
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha49
6Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ43
7Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert42
8André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal36
9Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step34
10Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data31
11Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team30
12Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida30
13Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo25
14Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky25
15Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team22
16Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise22
17Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo19
18Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale19
19Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin17
20Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling17
21Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15
22John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin15
23Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team13
24Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling13
25Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data13
26Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise12
27Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
28Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team10
29Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling10
30Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange10
31Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert10

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing53:43:05
2Team Lottonl-Jumbo0:00:23
3Etixx-Quickstep0:00:28
4Movistar Team0:00:40
5IAM Cycling0:00:53
6Team Giant - Alpecin0:00:56
7Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling0:01:24
8Astana Pro Team
9Lotto Soudal0:01:34
10Fdj0:01:40
11Team Katusha0:01:47
12Team Sky0:02:07
13Trek - Segafredo0:02:50
14Ag2R La Mondiale0:02:55
15Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:31
16Orica-Bikeexchange0:04:01
17Lampre - Merida0:04:15
18Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:16
19Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:22
20Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:04:23
21Tinkoff0:04:50
22Team Dimension Data0:09:00

