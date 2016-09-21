Trending

Eneco Tour: Peter Sagan wins stage 3

Dennis holds leader's jersey by three seconds over world champion

Image 1 of 47

Yukiya Arashiro (Lampre - Merida) in the breakaway

Image 2 of 47

The leaders approach the line during stage 3 at the Eneco Tour

Image 3 of 47

Peter Sagan wins stage 3 at the Eneco Tour

Image 4 of 47

Peter Sagan wins stage 3 at the Eneco Tour

Image 5 of 47

Tinkoff and BMC chase down the escapees at the end of the Eneco Tour

Image 6 of 47

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) wins stage 3 at Eneco Tour

Image 7 of 47

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek - Segafredo) chats at the team car during the Eneco Tour

Image 8 of 47

TV cameras catch the action at the Eneco Tour

Image 9 of 47

LottoNL-Jumbo and Astana riders take their turn on the front.

Image 10 of 47

Peter Sagan wins stage 3 at the Eneco Tour

Image 11 of 47

Peter Sagan wins stage 3 at the Eneco Tour

Image 12 of 47

Eneco stage 3 winner Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)

Image 13 of 47

BMC's Rohan Dennis and Greg Van Avermaet before the start of stage 3 at the Eneco Tour

Image 14 of 47

Roy Jans (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) and Roy Curvers (Team Giant - Alpecin)

Image 15 of 47

The peloton waits for the start of stage 3 at the Eneco Tour

Image 16 of 47

Jesper Asselman (Roompot - Oranje Peloton) drives the breakaway during stage 3 at the Eneco Tour

Image 17 of 47

Davide Cimolai (Lampre - Merida)

Image 18 of 47

In the peloton during stage 3 at the Eneco Tour

Image 19 of 47

Yukiya Arashiro (Team Lampre - Merida) at the front of the breakaway during stage 3 at the Eneco Tour

Image 20 of 47

Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep)

Image 21 of 47

Joey Rosskopf sets the pace for BMC at the Eneco Tour

Image 22 of 47

The peloton in action during stage 3 at the Eneco Tour

Image 23 of 47

The peloton in action during stage 3 at the Eneco Tour

Image 24 of 47

Bob Jungels on the front during stage 3 at the Eneco Tour

Image 25 of 47

Patrick Gretsch and Bob Jungels on the front during stage 3 at the Eneco Tour

Image 26 of 47

Taylor Phinney sets the pace for BMC at the Eneco Tour

Image 27 of 47

Peter Sagan wins stage 3 at the Eneco Tour

Image 28 of 47

The sprinters approach the line during stage 3 at the Eneco Tour

Image 29 of 47

Peter Sagan wins the sprint for stage 3 victory at the Eneco Tour

Image 30 of 47

Peter sagan on the podium after winning stage 3 at the Eneco Tour

Image 31 of 47

Rohan Dennis on the stage 3 podium at the Eneco Tour

Image 32 of 47

Joey Rosskopf (BMC Racing)

Image 33 of 47

Rohan Dennis in the leader's jersey at the Eneco Tour

Image 34 of 47

Patrick Gretsch drives the pace at the Eneco Tour

Image 35 of 47

Rohan Dennis on the stage 3 podium at the Eneco Tour

Image 36 of 47

BMC lead the peloton to protect the leader's jersey at Eneco Tour stage 3

Image 37 of 47

Stage 3 at Eneco Tour

Image 38 of 47

Gijs Van Hoecke crashes at Eneco Tour stage 3

Image 39 of 47

Chad Haga with torn shorts after a crash during stage 3 at Eneco Tour

Image 40 of 47

Marco Haller (Katusha)

Image 41 of 47

Rohan Dennis (BMC) riding in the white leader's jersey at Eneco Tour stage 3

Image 42 of 47

Daniel Oss (BMC) does his work for the day at Eneco Tour stage 3

Image 43 of 47

Eneco Tour stage 3 breakaway: Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling), Jesper Asselman (Roompot), Mark McNally (Wanty Groupe Gobert), Stijn Steels (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), and Yukiya Arashiro (Lampre Merida)

Image 44 of 47

Eneco Tour stage 3 breakaway: Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling), Jesper Asselman (Roompot), Mark McNally (Wanty Groupe Gobert), Stijn Steels (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), and Yukiya Arashiro (Lampre Merida)

Image 45 of 47

BMC line up in front of overall race leader Rohan Dennis at Eneco Tour stage 3

Image 46 of 47

Race leader Rohan Dennis (BMC), Olympic gold medallist Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) and world champion Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)

Image 47 of 47

Eneco Tour stage 3 breakaway: Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling), Jesper Asselman (Roompot), Mark McNally (Wanty Groupe Gobert), Stijn Steels (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), and Yukiya Arashiro (Lampre Merida)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) won a gripping but messy sprint to take stage 3 of the Eneco Tour after the break of the day was caught inside the final 150 metres.

The World Champion came through a sea of riders and through gaps that didn’t appear to exist to win ahead of Danny van Poppel (Team Sky) and Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis).

Overnight race leader Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing) kept his leader's jersey.

Such a remarkable and unexpected win – given that the break looked on course to decide the stage – that Sagan immediately made a beeline for the nearest television monitor to witness what he had just achieved. He came from no where, and through a line of Marcel Kittel, Bouhanni and the desperate late lunges of the break, to send a major message ahead of next month’s World Championships.

It was a win snatched from the jaws of defeat but for the break, who unravelled spectacularly in the closing metres, it was wasted opportunity.

They had toiled in the autumnal Belgian weather for almost the entire stage and at one point held a lead of over six minutes.

Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling), Jesper Asselman (Roompot), Mark McNally (Wanty Groupe Gobert), Stijn Steels (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), and Yukiya Arashiro (Lampre Merida) cooperated perfectly in the opening kilometres.

First they set about establishing their lead and once they had completed their first task they turned their attentions to the all-important consolidation.

The bunch, led by BMC Racing and the yellow jersey of Rohan Dennis, made sure that the five leaders never had too much rope, especially with Elmiger starting the stage at just 23 seconds off the lead.

The IAM Cycling rider, in the autumn of his career, clearly feels as though his time within the sport is not up and he took nine seconds in bonuses as the race headed into the finale.

With 20 kilometres to go everything looked on course for the predicted bunch sprint with the break at less than two minutes and a collage of sprinters’ teams on the front.

The problem, however, was that despite the general interest not one team was willing to fully commit to the chase. The result: a lot of hand gesturing from the likes of Lars Bak, and little in the way of commitment.

Meanwhile, Elmiger, who was a 2000 trainee with Saeco back in the day, dragged the break along. Laurent Dufaux, Armin Meier, Dario Pieri and Mario Scirea have long since left the sport but Elmiger and his present companions still held 1:23 with 13 kilometres to go.

When Etixx-QuickStep rolled out Tony Martin and BMC did likewise with Daniel Oss, it looked as though the break would finally relent but even with the help of Katusha, Cofidis and Cannondale the beak remained with a healthy enough gap. Or so it seemed.

As they passed under the final 1,000 metres hesitation began to creep in and where there was once confidence was now doubt.

It was all the peloton needed, and even though the break opened up their sprint with 150 metres to go, the peloton had all the momentum.

Call it luck if you will but whereas Kittel and the majority of the other sprinters found themselves blocked in by the scattering of breakaway riders, Sagan was faultless.

It looked as though he was moving at a different speed, in a different race, effortlessly gliding through gaps before emerging through the centre to take the stage.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team4:10:36
2Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
4Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
5Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
6Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
7Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
8Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
9André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
10Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
11Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
12Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
13Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
14Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
15Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ
16Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
17Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
18Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
19Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
20Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
21Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
22John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
23Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
24Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
25Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
26Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
27Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
28Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
29Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
30Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
31Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
32Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
33Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
34Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
35Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
36Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
37Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
38Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
39Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
40Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
41Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
42Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
43Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
44Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
45Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
46Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
47Michael Matthews (Aus)
48Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
49Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
50Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
51Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
52Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
53Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
54Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
55Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
56Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
57Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
58Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
59Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
60Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
61Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
62Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
63Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
64Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
65Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
66Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
67Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
68Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
69Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
70Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
71Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
72Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
73Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
74Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
75Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
76Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
77Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
78Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
79Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
80Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
81Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
82Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
83Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
84Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
85Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
86Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
87Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling
88Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
89Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
90Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
91Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
92Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
93Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
94Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
95Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
96Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
97Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
98Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
99Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
100Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
101Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
102Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
103Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff Team
104Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
105Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
106Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
107Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
108Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
109Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
110Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
111Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
112Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
113Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
114Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
115Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
116Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
117Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
118Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
119Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
120Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
121Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
122Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
123Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
124Berden de Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
125Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
126Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
127Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
128Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
129Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
130Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
131Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
132Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
133Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
134Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
135Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
136Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
137Tom Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
138Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
139Alex Edmondson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
140Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
141Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
142Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Katusha
143Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:00:25
144Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
145Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
146Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:38
147Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:43
148Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:53
149Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:56
150Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
151Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
152Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:01:06
153Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:18
154William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:01:23
155Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
156Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:01:56
157Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
158Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:02:07
159Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
160Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
161Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
162Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
163Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
164Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
165Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
166Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
167Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
168Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
169Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
170Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
171Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data0:02:33
172Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
173Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
174Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:48

Primus check point 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise15pts
2Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert13
3Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton11
4Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida9
5Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling7

Primus check point 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise12pts
2Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert10
3Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton8
4Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida6
5Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling4

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:03
2Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida0:00:02
3Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:01

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:03
2Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida0:00:02
3Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:01

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:03
2Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:02
3Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:01

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team30pts
2Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky25
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits22
4Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo19
5Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert17
6Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo15
7Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling13
8Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step12
9André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal11
10Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha10

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team8:35:24
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:00:03
3Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:05
4Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:00:14
5Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:15
7Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling
8Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:16
9Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
10Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:17
11Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:00:18
12Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:19
13Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
14Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:20
15Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
16Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
17Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:21
18Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
19Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:00:22
20Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
21Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
22Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ0:00:23
23Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
24Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
25Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:24
26Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
27Michael Matthews (Aus)
28Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling0:00:25
29Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:27
30Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
31André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
32Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:29
33Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
34Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:30
35Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
36Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:32
37Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
38Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
39Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
40Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
41Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:33
42Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
43Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:00:34
44Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff Team
45Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
46Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
47Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
48Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:36
49Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:00:37
50Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
51Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
52Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:38
53Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:00:39
54Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:40
55Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
56Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
57Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:41
58Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
59Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
60Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team0:00:42
61Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
62Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
63Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
64Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
65Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
66Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
67Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:44
68Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:46
69John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
70Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
71Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:00:47
72Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
73Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:48
74Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
75Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ0:00:49
76Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:50
77Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
78Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:00:52
79Berden de Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
80Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Katusha
81Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:00:53
82Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
83Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:56
84Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:00:57
85Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
86Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
87Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
88Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:58
89Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:59
90Tom Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:00
91Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:02
92Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
93Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
94Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:03
95Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
96Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
97Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
98Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:04
99Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
100Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
101Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
102Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:01:05
103Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
104Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:06
105Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
106Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:07
107Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
108Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida0:01:08
109Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:09
110Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange0:01:10
111Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
112Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:01:11
113Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:01:12
114Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
115Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
116Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:13
117Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ0:01:14
118Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:15
119Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
120Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:17
121Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
122Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:18
123Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
124Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
125Alex Edmondson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:01:19
126Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
127Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:21
128Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
129Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
130Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:22
131Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:23
132Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:24
133Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:27
134Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:28
135Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:01:29
136Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:31
137Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:33
138Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:01:36
139Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data0:01:37
140Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:01:38
141Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:45
142Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
143Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
144Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:01:46
145Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:48
146Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:50
147Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:51
148Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:01:56
149Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:05
150William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:02:11
151Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:02:22
152Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:02:23
153Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:02:24
154Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:02:35
155Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:56
156Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:57
157Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:03:02
158Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:03
159Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha0:03:08
160Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:03:10
161Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:14
162Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:15
163Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data0:03:16
164Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:03:23
165Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:24
166Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:03:36
167Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:40
168Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:03:43
169Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:03:52
170Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
171Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky0:04:39
172Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data0:05:16
173Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:29
174Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:09:47

Primus classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise28pts
2Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise27
3Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert23
4Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton22
5Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team22
6Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton19
7Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert16
8Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida15
9Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida12
10Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling11

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team64pts
2Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo49
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits47
4Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step34
5Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team30
6Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo30
7Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha27
8Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo25
9Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky25
10Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team22
11Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo19
12Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data19
13Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling17
14Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert17
15Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15
16Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling13
17Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team13
18Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ13
19Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
20André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal11
21Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team10
22Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert10

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo25:48:48
2BMC Racing
3Movistar0:00:15
4Etixx - Quick Step0:00:22
5IAM Cycling0:00:27
6Team Giant - Alpecin0:00:28
7Tinkoff0:00:38
8Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling0:00:42
9Astana Pro Team0:00:43
10Fdj0:01:00
11Lotto Soudal0:01:05
12Team Katusha0:01:06
13Team Sky0:01:29
14Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:30
15Orica-Bikeexchange0:01:32
16Trek - Segafredo0:01:38
17Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:48
18Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:02:05
19Team Dimension Data0:02:10
20Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:14
21Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:43
22Lampre - Merida0:02:59

