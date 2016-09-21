Eneco Tour: Peter Sagan wins stage 3
Dennis holds leader's jersey by three seconds over world champion
Stage 3: Blankenberge - Ardooie
Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) won a gripping but messy sprint to take stage 3 of the Eneco Tour after the break of the day was caught inside the final 150 metres.
The World Champion came through a sea of riders and through gaps that didn’t appear to exist to win ahead of Danny van Poppel (Team Sky) and Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis).
Overnight race leader Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing) kept his leader's jersey.
Such a remarkable and unexpected win – given that the break looked on course to decide the stage – that Sagan immediately made a beeline for the nearest television monitor to witness what he had just achieved. He came from no where, and through a line of Marcel Kittel, Bouhanni and the desperate late lunges of the break, to send a major message ahead of next month’s World Championships.
It was a win snatched from the jaws of defeat but for the break, who unravelled spectacularly in the closing metres, it was wasted opportunity.
They had toiled in the autumnal Belgian weather for almost the entire stage and at one point held a lead of over six minutes.
Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling), Jesper Asselman (Roompot), Mark McNally (Wanty Groupe Gobert), Stijn Steels (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), and Yukiya Arashiro (Lampre Merida) cooperated perfectly in the opening kilometres.
First they set about establishing their lead and once they had completed their first task they turned their attentions to the all-important consolidation.
The bunch, led by BMC Racing and the yellow jersey of Rohan Dennis, made sure that the five leaders never had too much rope, especially with Elmiger starting the stage at just 23 seconds off the lead.
The IAM Cycling rider, in the autumn of his career, clearly feels as though his time within the sport is not up and he took nine seconds in bonuses as the race headed into the finale.
With 20 kilometres to go everything looked on course for the predicted bunch sprint with the break at less than two minutes and a collage of sprinters’ teams on the front.
The problem, however, was that despite the general interest not one team was willing to fully commit to the chase. The result: a lot of hand gesturing from the likes of Lars Bak, and little in the way of commitment.
Meanwhile, Elmiger, who was a 2000 trainee with Saeco back in the day, dragged the break along. Laurent Dufaux, Armin Meier, Dario Pieri and Mario Scirea have long since left the sport but Elmiger and his present companions still held 1:23 with 13 kilometres to go.
When Etixx-QuickStep rolled out Tony Martin and BMC did likewise with Daniel Oss, it looked as though the break would finally relent but even with the help of Katusha, Cofidis and Cannondale the beak remained with a healthy enough gap. Or so it seemed.
As they passed under the final 1,000 metres hesitation began to creep in and where there was once confidence was now doubt.
It was all the peloton needed, and even though the break opened up their sprint with 150 metres to go, the peloton had all the momentum.
Call it luck if you will but whereas Kittel and the majority of the other sprinters found themselves blocked in by the scattering of breakaway riders, Sagan was faultless.
It looked as though he was moving at a different speed, in a different race, effortlessly gliding through gaps before emerging through the centre to take the stage.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|4:10:36
|2
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|8
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|11
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|12
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|13
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|14
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|15
|Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ
|16
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|17
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|18
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|19
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|20
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
|22
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|23
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|24
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|25
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|26
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|27
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|28
|Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|29
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|30
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|31
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|32
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|33
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|34
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|35
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|38
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|39
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|41
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|42
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|43
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|44
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|45
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|46
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|47
|Michael Matthews (Aus)
|48
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|49
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|50
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|51
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|53
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|54
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|55
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|56
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|58
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|59
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|60
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
|61
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|62
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|63
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|64
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|65
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|66
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|67
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|68
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|69
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|70
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|71
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|72
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|73
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|75
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|76
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|77
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|78
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|79
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|80
|Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|81
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|82
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|83
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|84
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|85
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|86
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|87
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|88
|Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|89
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|90
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|91
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|92
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|93
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|94
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|95
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|96
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|97
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|98
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|99
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|100
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|101
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|102
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|103
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|104
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|105
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|106
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|107
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|108
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|109
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|110
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|111
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|112
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|113
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|114
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|115
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|116
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|117
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|118
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|119
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|120
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|121
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|122
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|123
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|124
|Berden de Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|125
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|126
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|127
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|128
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|129
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|130
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|131
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|132
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|133
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|134
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|135
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|136
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|137
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|138
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|139
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|140
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|141
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|142
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Katusha
|143
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:25
|144
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|145
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|146
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:38
|147
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:43
|148
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:53
|149
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:56
|150
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|151
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|152
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:01:06
|153
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:18
|154
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:23
|155
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|156
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:01:56
|157
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|158
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:02:07
|159
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|160
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|161
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|162
|Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|163
|Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|164
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|165
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|166
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|167
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|168
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|169
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|170
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|171
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|0:02:33
|172
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|173
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|174
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|15
|pts
|2
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13
|3
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|11
|4
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|9
|5
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|7
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|pts
|2
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|3
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|8
|4
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|6
|5
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:03
|2
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:02
|3
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:03
|2
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:02
|3
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:03
|2
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:02
|3
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|30
|pts
|2
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|25
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22
|4
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|19
|5
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|17
|6
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|7
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|13
|8
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|9
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|11
|10
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|8:35:24
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:05
|4
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:00:14
|5
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:15
|7
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|8
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:16
|9
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:17
|11
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:00:18
|12
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:19
|13
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
|14
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:20
|15
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|16
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:21
|18
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|19
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:22
|20
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|22
|Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:23
|23
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|24
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|25
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:24
|26
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|27
|Michael Matthews (Aus)
|28
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:00:25
|29
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:27
|30
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|31
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|32
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:29
|33
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:30
|35
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:32
|37
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|38
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|39
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|40
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|41
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:33
|42
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|43
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:00:34
|44
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|45
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|46
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|47
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|48
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:36
|49
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:37
|50
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|51
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|52
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:38
|53
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:39
|54
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:40
|55
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|56
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:41
|58
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|59
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|60
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:42
|61
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|62
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|63
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|64
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|65
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|66
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|67
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:00:44
|68
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:46
|69
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|70
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|71
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:47
|72
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|73
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:48
|74
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|75
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:49
|76
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:50
|77
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|78
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:52
|79
|Berden de Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|80
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Katusha
|81
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:53
|82
|Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|83
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:56
|84
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:57
|85
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|86
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|87
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|88
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:58
|89
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:59
|90
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:00
|91
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:02
|92
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|93
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|94
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:03
|95
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|96
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|97
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|98
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:04
|99
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|100
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|101
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|102
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:05
|103
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|104
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:06
|105
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|106
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:07
|107
|Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|108
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:08
|109
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:09
|110
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:01:10
|111
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|112
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:01:11
|113
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:01:12
|114
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|115
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|116
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:13
|117
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|0:01:14
|118
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:15
|119
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|120
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:17
|121
|Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|122
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:18
|123
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|124
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|125
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:01:19
|126
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|127
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:21
|128
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|129
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|130
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:22
|131
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:23
|132
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:24
|133
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:27
|134
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:28
|135
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:29
|136
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:31
|137
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:33
|138
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:36
|139
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|0:01:37
|140
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:01:38
|141
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:45
|142
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|143
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|144
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:01:46
|145
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:48
|146
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:50
|147
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:51
|148
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:01:56
|149
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:05
|150
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:11
|151
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:02:22
|152
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:02:23
|153
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:02:24
|154
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:02:35
|155
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:56
|156
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:57
|157
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:03:02
|158
|Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:03
|159
|Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:03:08
|160
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:03:10
|161
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:14
|162
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:15
|163
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:03:16
|164
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:03:23
|165
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:24
|166
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:03:36
|167
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:40
|168
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:03:43
|169
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:03:52
|170
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|171
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|0:04:39
|172
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|0:05:16
|173
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:29
|174
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|28
|pts
|2
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|27
|3
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|23
|4
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|22
|5
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|22
|6
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|19
|7
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16
|8
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|15
|9
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|12
|10
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|64
|pts
|2
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|49
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|47
|4
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|34
|5
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|30
|6
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|30
|7
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|27
|8
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|25
|9
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|25
|10
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|22
|11
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|19
|12
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|19
|13
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|17
|14
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|17
|15
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15
|16
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|13
|17
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|13
|18
|Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ
|13
|19
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|20
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|11
|21
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|10
|22
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|25:48:48
|2
|BMC Racing
|3
|Movistar
|0:00:15
|4
|Etixx - Quick Step
|0:00:22
|5
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:27
|6
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:00:28
|7
|Tinkoff
|0:00:38
|8
|Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:00:42
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:43
|10
|Fdj
|0:01:00
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:05
|12
|Team Katusha
|0:01:06
|13
|Team Sky
|0:01:29
|14
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:30
|15
|Orica-Bikeexchange
|0:01:32
|16
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:01:38
|17
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:48
|18
|Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:02:05
|19
|Team Dimension Data
|0:02:10
|20
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:14
|21
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:43
|22
|Lampre - Merida
|0:02:59
