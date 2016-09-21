Image 1 of 47 Yukiya Arashiro (Lampre - Merida) in the breakaway (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 47 The leaders approach the line during stage 3 at the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 47 Peter Sagan wins stage 3 at the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 47 Peter Sagan wins stage 3 at the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 47 Tinkoff and BMC chase down the escapees at the end of the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 6 of 47 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) wins stage 3 at Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 47 Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek - Segafredo) chats at the team car during the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 8 of 47 TV cameras catch the action at the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 9 of 47 LottoNL-Jumbo and Astana riders take their turn on the front. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 10 of 47 Peter Sagan wins stage 3 at the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 11 of 47 Peter Sagan wins stage 3 at the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 12 of 47 Eneco stage 3 winner Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 13 of 47 BMC's Rohan Dennis and Greg Van Avermaet before the start of stage 3 at the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 14 of 47 Roy Jans (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) and Roy Curvers (Team Giant - Alpecin) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 15 of 47 The peloton waits for the start of stage 3 at the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 16 of 47 Jesper Asselman (Roompot - Oranje Peloton) drives the breakaway during stage 3 at the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 17 of 47 Davide Cimolai (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 18 of 47 In the peloton during stage 3 at the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 19 of 47 Yukiya Arashiro (Team Lampre - Merida) at the front of the breakaway during stage 3 at the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 20 of 47 Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 47 Joey Rosskopf sets the pace for BMC at the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 47 The peloton in action during stage 3 at the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 47 The peloton in action during stage 3 at the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 47 Bob Jungels on the front during stage 3 at the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 47 Patrick Gretsch and Bob Jungels on the front during stage 3 at the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 47 Taylor Phinney sets the pace for BMC at the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 47 Peter Sagan wins stage 3 at the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 47 The sprinters approach the line during stage 3 at the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 47 Peter Sagan wins the sprint for stage 3 victory at the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 47 Peter sagan on the podium after winning stage 3 at the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 47 Rohan Dennis on the stage 3 podium at the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 47 Joey Rosskopf (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 47 Rohan Dennis in the leader's jersey at the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 47 Patrick Gretsch drives the pace at the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 47 Rohan Dennis on the stage 3 podium at the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 47 BMC lead the peloton to protect the leader's jersey at Eneco Tour stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 47 Stage 3 at Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 47 Gijs Van Hoecke crashes at Eneco Tour stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 47 Chad Haga with torn shorts after a crash during stage 3 at Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 47 Marco Haller (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 47 Rohan Dennis (BMC) riding in the white leader's jersey at Eneco Tour stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 47 Daniel Oss (BMC) does his work for the day at Eneco Tour stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 47 Eneco Tour stage 3 breakaway: Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling), Jesper Asselman (Roompot), Mark McNally (Wanty Groupe Gobert), Stijn Steels (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), and Yukiya Arashiro (Lampre Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 47 Eneco Tour stage 3 breakaway: Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling), Jesper Asselman (Roompot), Mark McNally (Wanty Groupe Gobert), Stijn Steels (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), and Yukiya Arashiro (Lampre Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 47 BMC line up in front of overall race leader Rohan Dennis at Eneco Tour stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 47 Race leader Rohan Dennis (BMC), Olympic gold medallist Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) and world champion Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 47 Eneco Tour stage 3 breakaway: Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling), Jesper Asselman (Roompot), Mark McNally (Wanty Groupe Gobert), Stijn Steels (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), and Yukiya Arashiro (Lampre Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) won a gripping but messy sprint to take stage 3 of the Eneco Tour after the break of the day was caught inside the final 150 metres.

The World Champion came through a sea of riders and through gaps that didn’t appear to exist to win ahead of Danny van Poppel (Team Sky) and Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis).

Overnight race leader Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing) kept his leader's jersey.

Such a remarkable and unexpected win – given that the break looked on course to decide the stage – that Sagan immediately made a beeline for the nearest television monitor to witness what he had just achieved. He came from no where, and through a line of Marcel Kittel, Bouhanni and the desperate late lunges of the break, to send a major message ahead of next month’s World Championships.

It was a win snatched from the jaws of defeat but for the break, who unravelled spectacularly in the closing metres, it was wasted opportunity.

They had toiled in the autumnal Belgian weather for almost the entire stage and at one point held a lead of over six minutes.

Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling), Jesper Asselman (Roompot), Mark McNally (Wanty Groupe Gobert), Stijn Steels (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), and Yukiya Arashiro (Lampre Merida) cooperated perfectly in the opening kilometres.

First they set about establishing their lead and once they had completed their first task they turned their attentions to the all-important consolidation.

The bunch, led by BMC Racing and the yellow jersey of Rohan Dennis, made sure that the five leaders never had too much rope, especially with Elmiger starting the stage at just 23 seconds off the lead.

The IAM Cycling rider, in the autumn of his career, clearly feels as though his time within the sport is not up and he took nine seconds in bonuses as the race headed into the finale.

With 20 kilometres to go everything looked on course for the predicted bunch sprint with the break at less than two minutes and a collage of sprinters’ teams on the front.

The problem, however, was that despite the general interest not one team was willing to fully commit to the chase. The result: a lot of hand gesturing from the likes of Lars Bak, and little in the way of commitment.

Meanwhile, Elmiger, who was a 2000 trainee with Saeco back in the day, dragged the break along. Laurent Dufaux, Armin Meier, Dario Pieri and Mario Scirea have long since left the sport but Elmiger and his present companions still held 1:23 with 13 kilometres to go.

When Etixx-QuickStep rolled out Tony Martin and BMC did likewise with Daniel Oss, it looked as though the break would finally relent but even with the help of Katusha, Cofidis and Cannondale the beak remained with a healthy enough gap. Or so it seemed.

As they passed under the final 1,000 metres hesitation began to creep in and where there was once confidence was now doubt.

It was all the peloton needed, and even though the break opened up their sprint with 150 metres to go, the peloton had all the momentum.

Call it luck if you will but whereas Kittel and the majority of the other sprinters found themselves blocked in by the scattering of breakaway riders, Sagan was faultless.

It looked as though he was moving at a different speed, in a different race, effortlessly gliding through gaps before emerging through the centre to take the stage.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 4:10:36 2 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 7 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 8 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 10 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 11 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 12 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 13 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 14 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 15 Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ 16 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 17 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 18 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 19 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 20 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac 22 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 23 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 24 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 25 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 26 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 27 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 28 Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 29 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 30 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 31 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 32 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 33 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 34 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 35 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 36 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 37 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 38 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 39 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 40 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 41 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 42 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 43 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 44 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 45 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 46 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 47 Michael Matthews (Aus) 48 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 49 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 50 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 51 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 52 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 53 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 54 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 55 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 56 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 57 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 58 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 59 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 60 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange 61 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 62 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 63 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 64 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 65 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 66 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 67 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 68 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 69 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 70 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 71 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 72 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 73 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 75 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 76 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 77 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 78 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 79 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 80 Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 81 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 82 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 83 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 84 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 85 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 86 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 87 Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling 88 Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 89 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 90 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 91 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 92 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 93 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 94 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 95 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 96 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 97 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 98 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 99 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 100 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 101 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 102 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 103 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff Team 104 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 105 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 106 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 107 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 108 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 109 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 110 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 111 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 112 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 113 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 114 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 115 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 116 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 117 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 118 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 119 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 120 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 121 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 122 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 123 Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 124 Berden de Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 125 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 126 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 127 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 128 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 129 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 130 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 131 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 132 Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 133 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 134 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 135 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 136 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 137 Tom Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 138 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 139 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 140 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 141 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 142 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Katusha 143 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:00:25 144 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 145 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 146 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:38 147 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:00:43 148 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:53 149 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:56 150 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 151 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 152 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:01:06 153 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:18 154 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:01:23 155 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 156 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:01:56 157 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 158 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:02:07 159 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 160 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 161 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 162 Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 163 Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 164 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 165 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 166 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 167 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 168 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 169 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida 170 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 171 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 0:02:33 172 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 173 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 174 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:48

Primus check point 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 15 pts 2 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 13 3 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 11 4 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 9 5 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 7

Primus check point 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 pts 2 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 3 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 8 4 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 6 5 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 4

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:03 2 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 0:00:02 3 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:01

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:03 2 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 0:00:02 3 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:01

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:03 2 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:00:02 3 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:01

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 30 pts 2 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 25 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 22 4 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 19 5 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 17 6 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 15 7 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 13 8 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 9 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 11 10 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 10

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 8:35:24 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:00:03 3 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:05 4 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:00:14 5 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:15 7 Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling 8 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:16 9 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 10 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:17 11 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:00:18 12 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:19 13 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac 14 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:20 15 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 16 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 17 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:21 18 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 19 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:00:22 20 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 21 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 22 Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ 0:00:23 23 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 24 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 25 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:24 26 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 27 Michael Matthews (Aus) 28 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:00:25 29 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:27 30 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 31 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 32 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:29 33 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 34 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:30 35 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 36 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:32 37 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 38 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 39 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 40 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 41 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:33 42 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 43 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:00:34 44 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff Team 45 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 46 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 47 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 48 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:00:36 49 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:37 50 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 51 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 52 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:38 53 Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:00:39 54 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:40 55 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 56 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:41 58 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 59 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 60 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:42 61 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 62 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 63 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 64 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 65 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 66 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 67 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:00:44 68 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:46 69 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 70 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 71 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:00:47 72 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 73 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:48 74 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 75 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 0:00:49 76 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:50 77 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 78 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 0:00:52 79 Berden de Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 80 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Katusha 81 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:53 82 Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 83 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:56 84 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:57 85 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 86 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 87 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 88 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:58 89 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:59 90 Tom Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:00 91 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:02 92 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 93 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 94 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:03 95 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 96 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 97 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 98 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:04 99 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 100 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 101 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 102 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:05 103 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 104 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:01:06 105 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 106 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:07 107 Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 108 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 0:01:08 109 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:09 110 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange 0:01:10 111 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 112 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:01:11 113 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:01:12 114 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 115 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 116 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:13 117 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 0:01:14 118 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:15 119 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 120 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:17 121 Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 122 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:18 123 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 124 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 125 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:01:19 126 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 127 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:21 128 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 129 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 130 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:22 131 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:23 132 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:24 133 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:27 134 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:28 135 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:01:29 136 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:31 137 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:33 138 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:01:36 139 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 0:01:37 140 Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:01:38 141 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:45 142 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 143 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 144 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:01:46 145 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:01:48 146 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:50 147 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:51 148 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:01:56 149 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:05 150 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:02:11 151 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:02:22 152 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:02:23 153 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:02:24 154 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:02:35 155 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:56 156 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:57 157 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:03:02 158 Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:03 159 Jurgen Van den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 0:03:08 160 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:03:10 161 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:14 162 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:15 163 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 0:03:16 164 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:03:23 165 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:24 166 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:03:36 167 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:40 168 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:03:43 169 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:03:52 170 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 171 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 0:04:39 172 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 0:05:16 173 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:29 174 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:47

Primus classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 28 pts 2 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 27 3 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 23 4 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 22 5 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 22 6 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 19 7 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 16 8 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 15 9 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 12 10 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 11

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 64 pts 2 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 49 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 47 4 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 34 5 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 30 6 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 30 7 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 27 8 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 25 9 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 25 10 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 22 11 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 19 12 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 19 13 Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling 17 14 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 17 15 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 15 16 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 13 17 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 13 18 Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ 13 19 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 20 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 11 21 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 10 22 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10