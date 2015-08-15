Image 1 of 63 The riders in the select group battle it out (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 63 Wellens celebrates as he crosses the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 63 Wellens raises his arms in celebration (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 63 Wellens punches the air (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 63 Wellens sits up and enjoys his victory (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 63 Van Avermaet outsprints Geschke for second (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 63 Geschke comes home third (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 63 Bakelants crosses the line (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 63 Slagter crosses the line (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 63 Wellens celebrates from the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 63 Wellens pulls on the leader's jersey (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 63 Wellens atop the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 63 (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Lotto Soudal's Tim Wellens served up a dose of déja vu on Saturday, taking a solo victory on stage 6 of the Eneco Tour and pulling on the white leader’s jersey.

The Belgian, who won the corresponding stage in the Ardennes last year to take the race lead en route to overall victory, was strongest on a chaotic day’s racing and finished 49 seconds ahead of a chasing duo of Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) and Simon Geschke (Giant-Alpecin).

Race leader at the start of the day, Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo), came home in a fragmented main group over a minute down on Wellens, who now leads the race by 1:03 over Van Avermaet and 1:17 over Kelderman, thanks in part to nine bonus seconds picked up over the golden kilometre.

This year’s stage in the Ardennes lacked the finish at La Redoute that characterised the corresponding stage in the previous two editions, but the racing was no less intense because of it.

A breakaway group made up of Jan Polanc (Lampre-Merida), Mathias Brändle (IAM Cycling), Nikias Arndt (Giant-Alpecin), Sébastien Turgot (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Jérôme Baugnies (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) had a four-minute advantage but shortly after the peloton came through the line in Rouffalize for the first of three finishing laps, the race burst into life.

Andrey Amador (Movistar) kicked things off and after a flurry of attacks, counter attacks, lulls, and injections of pace, a group of eight went clear, including Tiesj Benoot (Lotto-Soudal), Chris Juul Jenson (Tinkoff-Saxo), Andriy Grivko and Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), David Tanner (IAM), Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Katusha), Greg van Avermaet (BMC) and Jan Bakelants (Ag2r-La Mondiale). Kelderman was distanced for a while but, isolated, managed to get himself back up there as the break was caught and the leading group swelled to 19 riders, among them Philippe Gilbert (BMC), Tom Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Garmin), Mick Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Geschke.

As the riders took on short, sharp climbs like the Côte Saint-Roche and the Côte d’Achouffe, there was barely any respite in the attritional racing. Brändle enjoyed a spell alone out front and when Van Avermaet pegged him back Geschke immediately launched a move of his own.The German was joined by Rogers but Wellens set off in pursuit and gained time on the third climb of Saint-Roche, which features in the Liège-Bastogne-Liège classic.

Wellens soon forged clear and led through each of the three intermediate sprints in the golden kilometre to pick up nine bonus seconds, while Van Avermaet came through behind in second to earn six for himself. After being dropped for a while, Kelderman got himself back in touch with the main group but it soon became clear they now lacked the urgency needed to prevent Wellens from taking the day’s honours. Geschke joined up with Van Avermaet in a leading chase duo, while Bakelants and Slagter also set off from the bunch.

Wellens’ lead, though, was growing all the time, and with a large downhill section to tackle before entering the town of Houffalize, he was already riding himself into the race lead.

Last year he defended his jersey on the final day but tomorrow the race heads in to Flanders and up cobbled climbs. He’s in the driving seat but another day of frenetic racing lies in store.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5:28:46 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:49 3 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin 0:00:51 4 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:03 5 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:01:07 6 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:13 7 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 9 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 10 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:17 11 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 13 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:21 14 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick Step 15 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:04:16 16 Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 17 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin 0:04:19 18 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 19 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 20 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 21 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 22 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 23 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 24 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 25 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 26 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin 27 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 28 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant - Alpecin 29 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 30 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 31 Dayer Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 32 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 33 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 34 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 35 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:31 36 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 0:04:44 37 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:09:03 38 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:09:05 39 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 40 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Cannondale - Garmin 41 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 42 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 43 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 44 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 45 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 46 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 47 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 48 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 49 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 50 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 51 Juan Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:30 52 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:11:48 53 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 54 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 55 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 56 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 57 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 58 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 59 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 60 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 61 JÈrÙme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 62 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:11:52 63 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:12:00 64 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:14:50 65 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick Step 0:15:50 66 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:17:24 67 Sebastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:10 68 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step 0:20:20 69 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step 70 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step 71 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 72 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 73 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 74 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 75 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step 76 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 77 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 78 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant - Alpecin 79 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 80 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 81 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:25:28 82 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:28:21 83 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 84 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 85 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 86 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 87 Jasha S¸tterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 88 Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 89 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 90 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 91 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 92 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step 93 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 94 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 95 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 96 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 97 Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 98 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 99 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 100 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 101 Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 102 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 103 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 104 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 105 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida 106 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 107 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 108 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 109 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 110 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 111 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 112 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 113 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida 114 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 115 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant - Alpecin 116 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Team Cannondale - Garmin 117 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 118 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 119 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 120 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant - Alpecin 121 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick Step 122 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Cannondale - Garmin 123 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 124 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 125 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 126 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 127 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 128 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 129 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 130 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 131 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 132 Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 133 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 134 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 135 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 136 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 137 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 138 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 139 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 140 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge DNF Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge DNF Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling DNF Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale DNS Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky DNS Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10 pts 2 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 8 3 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 4 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 4 5 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 2

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jerume Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 pts 2 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 8 3 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin 6 4 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 4 5 SÈbastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 30 pts 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 25 3 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin 22 4 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 19 5 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 17 6 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 7 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 8 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 12 9 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 11 10 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 10

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lotto Soudal 16:31:50 2 Astana Pro Team 0:01:18 3 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:21 4 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:57 5 BMC Racing Team 0:05:35 6 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:07:22 7 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:12:09 8 Movistar Team 0:12:11 9 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:13:45 10 IAM Cycling 0:19:40 11 Trek Factory Racing 0:20:20 12 Lampre-Merida 0:24:26 13 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:27:53 14 Team Sky 0:28:12 15 FDJ.fr 0:31:52 16 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:31:59 17 Team Katusha 0:36:13 18 AG2R La Mondiale 0:44:02 19 Orica GreenEdge 0:46:29 20 Team Roompot 1:08:37

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 22:12:59 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:03 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:17 4 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:40 5 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:48 6 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:51 7 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:01:54 8 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:05 9 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:13 10 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick Step 0:02:15 12 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:02:16 13 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:41 14 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:04:27 15 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:05:02 16 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:05:04 17 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin 0:05:06 18 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:07 19 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant - Alpecin 20 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:36 21 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:05:50 22 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:53 23 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:06:04 24 Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:06:13 25 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:06:14 26 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:19 27 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin 0:07:17 28 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:07:18 29 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:08:36 30 Dayer Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:08:57 31 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:09:06 32 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin 0:09:24 33 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:09:25 34 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:09:34 35 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:09:56 36 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:10:02 37 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:10:35 38 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:10:58 39 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:11:07 40 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:12:01 41 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:12:17 42 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:12:55 43 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:12:59 44 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 0:13:09 45 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:13:14 46 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:13:54 47 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:13:56 48 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:14:05 49 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:16:23 50 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:16:24 51 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:16:26 52 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick Step 0:17:29 53 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:17:34 54 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 0:17:36 55 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:19:34 56 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:19:45 57 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:19:50 58 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:20:12 59 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:20:20 60 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step 0:21:17 61 Jerume Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:21:39 62 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 0:21:48 63 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant - Alpecin 0:21:57 64 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step 0:22:30 65 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 0:22:38 66 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:22:40 67 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:23:48 68 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:25:15 69 Juan Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 0:25:24 70 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:28:11 71 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:28:15 72 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step 0:28:43 73 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:29:15 74 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step 0:29:21 75 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 76 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:29:38 77 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:29:39 78 Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:29:42 79 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 80 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:29:44 81 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:29:46 82 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:29:49 83 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step 0:30:06 84 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:30:49 85 Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:31:31 86 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:31:35 87 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:33:40 88 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:33:44 89 Sebastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:34:01 90 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 0:34:03 91 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:34:27 92 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:35:16 93 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:35:43 94 Jasha S¸tterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:35:50 95 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:35:54 96 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:35:58 97 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:35:59 98 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:36:07 99 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:36:14 100 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:36:15 101 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:36:19 102 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:36:20 103 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:36:33 104 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:37:04 105 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:37:05 106 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant - Alpecin 0:37:31 107 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick Step 0:37:33 108 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:37:54 109 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:38:16 110 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 0:38:22 111 Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:38:33 112 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:40:57 113 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida 0:41:14 114 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:41:15 115 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:41:24 116 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant - Alpecin 0:41:32 117 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:41:43 118 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 119 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:41:47 120 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:41:51 121 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:41:53 122 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:41:55 123 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:41:58 124 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:41:59 125 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:42:05 126 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:42:06 127 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:42:07 128 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:42:38 129 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:42:39 130 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:42:40 131 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 0:42:50 132 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:42:53 133 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 0:42:55 134 AndrÈ Looij (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:42:59 135 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:43:05 136 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:43:26 137 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:43:48 138 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:45:09 139 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:45:19 140 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:45:35

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 55 pts 2 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 50 3 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 42 4 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 41 5 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 29 6 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 12 7 Jerume Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 11 8 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 10 9 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 9 10 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 8 11 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin 7 12 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 6 13 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 14 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 15 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 16 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 5 17 Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 4 18 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 4 19 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 2 20 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 2 21 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 22 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 23 SÈbastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 79 pts 2 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 53 3 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step 52 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 52 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 52 6 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 49 7 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 41 8 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 40 9 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 40 10 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 38 11 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 35 12 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 34 13 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 30 14 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 30 15 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 29 16 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 27 17 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 18 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 25 19 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 25 20 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin 22 21 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 22 22 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 22 23 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 22 24 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 19 25 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 17 26 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 17 27 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 17 28 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant - Alpecin 13 29 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 13 30 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 13 31 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 13 32 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 12 33 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 12 34 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 11 35 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 11 36 Sebastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 37 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 11 38 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 10