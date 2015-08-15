Trending

Eneco Tour: Wellens wins in Houffalize

Lotto Soudal rider takes race lead

Image 1 of 63

The riders in the select group battle it out

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 63

Wellens celebrates as he crosses the line

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 63

Wellens raises his arms in celebration

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 63

Wellens punches the air

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 63

Wellens sits up and enjoys his victory

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 63

Van Avermaet outsprints Geschke for second

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 63

Geschke comes home third

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 63

Bakelants crosses the line

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 63

Slagter crosses the line

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 63

Wellens celebrates from the podium

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 63

Wellens pulls on the leader's jersey

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 63

Wellens atop the podium

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 63

Mick Rogers forges clear

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 63

Felline on the move

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 63

Rick Zabel (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 63

Philippe Gilbert fights with the bike

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 63

Wilco Kelderman fights to stay with the main group

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 63

Lutnseko puts in another attack

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 63

Tom Jelte Slagter on the offensive

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 63

Matthias Brandle out in front

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 63

More rain for the riders on stage 6

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 63

The riders brave the tough conditions

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 63

The riders head uphill

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 63

Sebastian Turgot was in the day's breakaway

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 63

LottoNL-Jumbo lead the chase before the race burst into life

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 26 of 63

Wellens pushes on alone

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 27 of 63

Wellens gets some home support

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 28 of 63

BMC staff handing out water bottles to his riders

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 63

The rain poured down over the peloton during stage 6

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 63

LottoNL-Jumbo leads the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 63

Eneco Tour stage 6

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 63

The peloton climbing a steep hill at the Eneco Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 63

The peloton climbing at the Eneco Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 63

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 63

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 63

Jan Bakelants (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 63

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 63

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 63

Simon Gescke (Giant-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 63

Pavel Kotchetkov (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 63

Having a little stretch on the bike during stage 6 a the Eneco Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 63

Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 63

The peloton during stage 6 at the Eneco Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 63

Wheel change at the Eneco Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 63

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 63

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 63

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 63

Nikolas Maes (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 63

Alexander Prosev (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 63

Rudiger Selig (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 63

LottoNL-Jumbo leads the race for overall leader Wilco Kelderman

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 63

Race leader Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 63

Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 63

LottoNL Jumbo at the Eneco Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 63

The day's breakaway during stage 6 at the Eneco Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 63

Mathias Brändle (IAM Cycling)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 63

Jan Polanc (Lampre-Merida)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 63

The peloton racing stage 6 at the Eneco Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 63

Manuel Quinziato and Lois Vliegen (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 63

Lois Vliegen (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 63

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 63

Fabio Sabatini (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 63

Tim Wellens took a late-race flyer.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Lotto Soudal's Tim Wellens served up a dose of déja vu on Saturday, taking a solo victory on stage 6 of the Eneco Tour and pulling on the white leader’s jersey.

The Belgian, who won the corresponding stage in the Ardennes last year to take the race lead en route to overall victory, was strongest on a chaotic day’s racing and finished 49 seconds ahead of a chasing duo of Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) and Simon Geschke (Giant-Alpecin).

Race leader at the start of the day, Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo), came home in a fragmented main group over a minute down on Wellens, who now leads the race by 1:03 over Van Avermaet and 1:17 over Kelderman, thanks in part to nine bonus seconds picked up over the golden kilometre.

This year’s stage in the Ardennes lacked the finish at La Redoute that characterised the corresponding stage in the previous two editions, but the racing was no less intense because of it.

A breakaway group made up of Jan Polanc (Lampre-Merida), Mathias Brändle (IAM Cycling), Nikias Arndt (Giant-Alpecin), Sébastien Turgot (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Jérôme Baugnies (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) had a four-minute advantage but shortly after the peloton came through the line in Rouffalize for the first of three finishing laps, the race burst into life.

Andrey Amador (Movistar) kicked things off and after a flurry of attacks, counter attacks, lulls, and injections of pace, a group of eight went clear, including Tiesj Benoot (Lotto-Soudal), Chris Juul Jenson (Tinkoff-Saxo), Andriy Grivko and Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), David Tanner (IAM), Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Katusha), Greg van Avermaet (BMC) and Jan Bakelants (Ag2r-La Mondiale). Kelderman was distanced for a while but, isolated, managed to get himself back up there as the break was caught and the leading group swelled to 19 riders, among them Philippe Gilbert (BMC), Tom Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Garmin), Mick Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Geschke.

As the riders took on short, sharp climbs like the Côte Saint-Roche and the Côte d’Achouffe, there was barely any respite in the attritional racing. Brändle enjoyed a spell alone out front and when Van Avermaet pegged him back Geschke immediately launched a move of his own.The German was joined by Rogers but Wellens set off in pursuit and gained time on the third climb of Saint-Roche, which features in the Liège-Bastogne-Liège classic.

Wellens soon forged clear and led through each of the three intermediate sprints in the golden kilometre to pick up nine bonus seconds, while Van Avermaet came through behind in second to earn six for himself. After being dropped for a while, Kelderman got himself back in touch with the main group but it soon became clear they now lacked the urgency needed to prevent Wellens from taking the day’s honours. Geschke joined up with Van Avermaet in a leading chase duo, while Bakelants and Slagter also set off from the bunch.

Wellens’ lead, though, was growing all the time, and with a large downhill section to tackle before entering the town of Houffalize, he was already riding himself into the race lead.

Last year he defended his jersey on the final day but tomorrow the race heads in to Flanders and up cobbled climbs. He’s in the driving seat but another day of frenetic racing lies in store.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal5:28:46
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:49
3Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin0:00:51
4Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:03
5Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin0:01:07
6Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:13
7Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
8Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
9Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
10Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:17
11Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
12Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
13Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:21
14Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick Step
15Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:04:16
16Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
17Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin0:04:19
18Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
19Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
20Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
21Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
22Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
23Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
24Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
25Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
26Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin
27Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
28Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant - Alpecin
29Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
30Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
31Dayer Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
32Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
33Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
34Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
35Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:31
36Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ0:04:44
37Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:09:03
38Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:09:05
39Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
40Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Cannondale - Garmin
41Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
42Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
43Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
44Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
45Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
46Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
47Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
48Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
49Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
50Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
51Juan Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:30
52Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:11:48
53Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
54Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
55Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
56Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
57Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
58Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
59David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
60Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
61JÈrÙme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
62Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:11:52
63Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:12:00
64Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:14:50
65Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick Step0:15:50
66Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:17:24
67Sebastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:10
68Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step0:20:20
69Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
70Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
71Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
72Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
73Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
74Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
75Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
76Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
77Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
78Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant - Alpecin
79Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
80Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
81Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:25:28
82Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:28:21
83Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
84Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
85Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
86Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
87Jasha S¸tterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
88Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
89Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
90Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
91Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
92Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
93Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
94Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
95Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
96Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
97Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
98Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
99Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
100Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
101Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
102Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
103Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
104Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
105Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida
106Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
107Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
108Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
109Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
110Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
111Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
112Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
113Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida
114Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
115Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant - Alpecin
116Kristijan Koren (Slo) Team Cannondale - Garmin
117Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
118Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
119Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
120Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant - Alpecin
121Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick Step
122Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Cannondale - Garmin
123Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
124Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
125Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
126Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
127Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
128Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
129Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
130Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
131Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
132Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
133Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
134Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
135Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
136Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
137Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
138Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
139Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
140Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
DNFJurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFJens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
DNFAleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
DNFDamien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFBen Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
DNSIan Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
DNSChristopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise10pts
2Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise8
3Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise6
4Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton4
5Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton2

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jerume Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert10pts
2Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling8
3Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin6
4Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida4
5SÈbastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal30pts
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team25
3Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin22
4Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale19
5Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin17
6Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team15
7Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal13
8Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing12
9Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team11
10Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo10

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto Soudal16:31:50
2Astana Pro Team0:01:18
3Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:21
4Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:57
5BMC Racing Team0:05:35
6Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:07:22
7Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:12:09
8Movistar Team0:12:11
9Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:13:45
10IAM Cycling0:19:40
11Trek Factory Racing0:20:20
12Lampre-Merida0:24:26
13Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:27:53
14Team Sky0:28:12
15FDJ.fr0:31:52
16Etixx - Quick-Step0:31:59
17Team Katusha0:36:13
18AG2R La Mondiale0:44:02
19Orica GreenEdge0:46:29
20Team Roompot1:08:37

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal22:12:59
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:03
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:17
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:40
5Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:01:48
6Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:51
7Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:01:54
8Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:05
9Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:13
10Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
11Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick Step0:02:15
12Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin0:02:16
13Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:41
14Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:04:27
15Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:05:02
16Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:05:04
17Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin0:05:06
18Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:07
19Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant - Alpecin
20Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:36
21Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:05:50
22Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:53
23Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:06:04
24Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:13
25Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:06:14
26Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:19
27Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin0:07:17
28Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:07:18
29Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:08:36
30Dayer Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:08:57
31Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin0:09:06
32Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin0:09:24
33Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:09:25
34Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:09:34
35Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:09:56
36Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:10:02
37Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Cannondale - Garmin0:10:35
38Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:10:58
39Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:11:07
40Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:12:01
41Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:12:17
42Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:12:55
43Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:12:59
44Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ0:13:09
45Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:13:14
46Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:13:54
47Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:13:56
48Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin0:14:05
49Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:16:23
50Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:16:24
51Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:16:26
52Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick Step0:17:29
53Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:17:34
54Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky0:17:36
55Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:19:34
56Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:19:45
57David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling0:19:50
58Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:20:12
59Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:20:20
60Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step0:21:17
61Jerume Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:21:39
62Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky0:21:48
63Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant - Alpecin0:21:57
64Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step0:22:30
65Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky0:22:38
66Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:22:40
67Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:23:48
68Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:25:15
69Juan Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team0:25:24
70Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:28:11
71Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:28:15
72Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step0:28:43
73Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:29:15
74Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step0:29:21
75Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
76Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:29:38
77Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:29:39
78Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:29:42
79Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
80Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:29:44
81Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:29:46
82Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:29:49
83Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step0:30:06
84Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:30:49
85Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:31:31
86Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling0:31:35
87Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:33:40
88Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:33:44
89Sebastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:34:01
90Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky0:34:03
91Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:34:27
92Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:35:16
93Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:35:43
94Jasha S¸tterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:35:50
95Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:35:54
96Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:35:58
97Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:35:59
98Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:36:07
99Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:36:14
100Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ0:36:15
101Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:36:19
102Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:36:20
103Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:36:33
104Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:37:04
105Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Cannondale - Garmin0:37:05
106Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant - Alpecin0:37:31
107Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick Step0:37:33
108Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:37:54
109Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:38:16
110Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky0:38:22
111Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:38:33
112Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:40:57
113Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida0:41:14
114Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:41:15
115Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:41:24
116Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant - Alpecin0:41:32
117Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha0:41:43
118Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
119Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:41:47
120Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:41:51
121Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin0:41:53
122Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:41:55
123Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:41:58
124Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:41:59
125Kristijan Koren (Slo) Team Cannondale - Garmin0:42:05
126Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:42:06
127Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:42:07
128Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:42:38
129Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:42:39
130Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:42:40
131Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha0:42:50
132Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:42:53
133Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:42:55
134AndrÈ Looij (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:42:59
135Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:43:05
136Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:43:26
137Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:43:48
138Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:45:09
139Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:45:19
140Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:45:35

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise55pts
2Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton50
3Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise42
4Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert41
5Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team29
6Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton12
7Jerume Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert11
8Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ10
9Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling9
10Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin8
11Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin7
12Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo6
13Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise6
14Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise6
15Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise6
16Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida5
17Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal4
18Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale4
19Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky2
20Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge2
21Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
22Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
23SÈbastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal79pts
2Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing53
3Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step52
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky52
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo52
6Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal49
7Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team41
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team40
9Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ40
10Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team38
11Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge35
12Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team34
13Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ30
14Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo30
15Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team29
16Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton27
17Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal25
18Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin25
19Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha25
20Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin22
21Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida22
22Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team22
23Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert22
24Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale19
25Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin17
26Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling17
27Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling17
28Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant - Alpecin13
29Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team13
30Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha13
31Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha13
32Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing12
33Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo12
34Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team11
35Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team11
36Sebastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
37Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge11
38Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo10

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto Soudal66:46:28
2Astana Pro Team0:01:19
3Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:32
4Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:27
5BMC Racing Team0:05:05
6Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:11:14
7Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:13:18
8Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:14:33
9IAM Cycling0:19:39
10Movistar Team0:21:39
11Trek Factory Racing0:23:44
12Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:26:45
13Etixx - Quick-Step0:33:12
14FDJ.fr0:40:39
15Team Katusha0:43:56
16Team Sky0:44:00
17Lampre-Merida0:45:16
18Orica GreenEdge0:52:50
19AG2R La Mondiale1:05:10
20Team Roompot1:17:13

