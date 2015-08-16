Trending

Wellens secures overall title at Eneco Tour

Quinziato wins final stage in Geraardsbergen

Nearly a decade on from his only individual victory as a professional, Manuel Quinziato (BMC) returned to the scene of that triumph and made it two on the final stage of the Eneco Tour on Sunday. Meanwhile Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal) didn’t take as long to double up as he crossed the line safely in the bunch to secure a second overall victory in two years.

Quinziato won a stage in the 2006 edition of the race and here on the hilly and cobbled terrain of Flanders, he attacked from a leading trio on the penultimate climb and managed to hold on to the finish line halfway up the Muur van Geraardsbergen.

Bjorn Leukemans (Wanty Groupe Gobert) and Yves Lampaert (Etixx-QuickStep) came home second and third respectively having had no reply to the Italian’s attack on the 700-metre long Denderoordberg, which has an average gradient of eight per cent. Quinziato knew he couldn’t leave it until the final climb and after stretching out his lead on the flat run in to Geraardsbergen he faded on the Muur to make it a nerve-wracking conclusion.

“I looked back with 500 metres to go and saw they were coming, and I thought either you win, or you die. And I won so I’m happy,” said a delighted Quinziato.

“I wasn’t supposed to be in the break but it was a really fast start. I was happy to end up in the break, there were 14 guys but we didn’t really believe could make it. I like the parcours, I was fourth two years ago here, I saw on the first [ascent of the] Muur I was feeling good, better than the other guys. Then I was with two strong guys, Leukemans and Lampaert.

“I’m 35, I’ve not won so many races, it doesn’t happen that often to feel good at the front of the break, so I thought no mistake, no regrets. I did exactly as I planned to do. I made a gap and the guys behind disappeared. I was flat out, thinking ‘don’t look back! Don’t look back!”

Wellens’ race has been almost a carbon copy of last year’s as he once again enjoyed a successful final-day defense of the race lead he picked up on stage 6. As was to be expected in Flanders, it was an aggressive day of racing but his white leader’s jersey was not truly threatened at any stage. Wellens had plenty of men with him at all times who were able to close gaps and bring back attackers with a modicum of fuss.

Second-placed Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) sprinted from the bunch for fourth on the day but by that stage Wellens’ victory was in the bag and he finished the race with a 59-second lead over his compatriot, with Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo) third overall at 1:17.

How it unfolded

The 188.6-kilometre route from St.Pieters-Leeuw to Geraardsbergen would feature two laps of a 25-kilometre finishing circuit, with two full ascents of the Muur Van Geraardsbergen and the finish line halfway up on the third time of asking.

In between were several short cobbled climbs like the Bosberg and the Denderoordberg and with such a parcours it was no surprise to see many men keen to make it into the breakaway. 14 riders did so but they failed to build a significant advantage and the game was up for most of them when they hit the Muur for the first time.

That blew the group to pieces and from it emerged Quinziato, Lampaert, and Leukemans, a trio that would stay away for the rest of the day. Arnaud Démare and Michael Valgren were the aggressors in the bunch and soon there were multiple chase groups on the road, which eventually became one of about 10 riders. That included Simon Geschke and George Preidler (Giant-Alpecin), Dries Devenyns (IAM), Stijn Vandenbergh (Etixx), Gijs Van Hoecke (Topsport), Roy Jans (Wanty), Johnny Hoogerland (Rompoot), and Rudiger Selig (Katusha).

While the make-up of the chasing pack chopped and changed over the final lap, what stayed constant was the leading trio’s advantage of just under a minute. In any case, André Greipel and the other Lotto-Soudal henchman were slowly but surely pegging the chasers back and made the catch with just over 10 kilometres to go. There were attacks off the front once more from Simon Spilak (Katusha) and others but the men in red shut them down with ease.

With a lead of over a minute, it was looking good for the trio and thoughts soon turned to tactics. Quinziato, the weakest climber of the three, could not afford to wait for the Muur, and his attack came just shy of the summit of the Denderoordberg. Lampaert lost contact immediately and it looked like Leukemans might just hang on but he too fell away as Quinziato used his power on the flat.

The Italian soon had half a minute and the result was in the bag, but not before a nervy final ascent of the Muur. The two Belgians hit the cobbles and immediately started to gain on Quinziato, who had them breathing down his neck around the final corner. In the end he won it by just seven seconds but it proved he had timed it to perfection.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team4:18:18
2Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:03
3Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step0:00:08
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:38
5Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick Step
6Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:40
7Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida
8Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:42
9Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
10Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
11Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant - Alpecin
12Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
13Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin
14Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
15Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
16Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
17Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
18Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
19Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
20Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick Step
21Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
22Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
23Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:48
24Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant - Alpecin
25Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
26Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:00:53
27Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
28Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
29Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin
30Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
31Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
32Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
33Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
34Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
35Jasha S¸tterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
36Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
37Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
38Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:01:00
39Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:01
40Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
41Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
42Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
43Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
44Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
45Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
46Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
47Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:01:08
48Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:01:10
49Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:13
50Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
51Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
52Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:19
53Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
54JÈrÙme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:24
55Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step0:01:28
56Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
57Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:01:45
58Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:04
59Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:03:06
60Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
61Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
62Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
63Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
64Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:32
65Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
66Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
67Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
68Kristijan Koren (Slo) Team Cannondale - Garmin
69Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
70Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:03:40
71AndrÈ Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:03:53
72Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
73Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:04:04
74Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:04:32
75Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin
76Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:07:12
77Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant - Alpecin0:08:21
78Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Cannondale - Garmin
79Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
80Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
81Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
82Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
83Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
84Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
85Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
86Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
87Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
88Juan Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
89Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick Step
90Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
91Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
92Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
93Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
94Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
95Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:08:27
96Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:08:32
97Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
98Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
99Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
100Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
101SÈbastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
102Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
103Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:51
104AndrÈ Looij (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
105Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
106Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
107Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
108Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:18:06
109Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky0:18:08
DNFEdward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFEnrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFRoy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFCÈdric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
DNFAdriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
DNFDayer Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
DNFEnrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFAlberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
DNFRamunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Cannondale - Garmin
DNFDavid Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
DNFStig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFGreg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
DNFDanilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFManuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFGiacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
DNFHayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
DNFDanny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
DNFBernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
DNFElia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
DNFAndrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFLieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
DNFThomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFMaarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFRobert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFRick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFVladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFSacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
DNFMaximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida
DNFAdam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
DNSChad Haga (USA) Team Giant - Alpecin
DNSHuub Duijn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise10pts
2Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise8
3Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton6
4Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise4
5Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin2

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team10pts
2Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert8
3Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step6
4Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant - Alpecin4
5Kristijan Koren (Slo) Team Cannondale - Garmin2

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team30pts
2Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert25
3Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step22
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team19
5Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick Step17
6Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
7Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida13
8Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale12
9Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team11
10Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge10

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team12:56:14
2Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:08
3Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:26
4Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:52
5Lampre-Merida0:01:06
6Astana Pro Team0:01:15
7Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:16
8Team Katusha
9Movistar Team0:01:19
10Lotto Soudal0:01:21
11Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:28
12Trek Factory Racing0:01:54
13Orica GreenEdge0:02:15
14Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:27
15Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:03:55
16IAM Cycling0:04:42
17Team Roompot0:06:19
18FDJ.fr0:06:45
19AG2R La Mondiale0:11:00
20Team Sky0:25:53

Final general classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal26:31:59
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:59
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:17
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:40
5Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:01:48
6Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:01:54
7Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:02
8Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:11
9Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
10Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick Step
11Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:13
12Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin0:02:16
13Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:52
14Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin0:05:06
15Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:05:08
16Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant - Alpecin0:05:13
17Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:05:21
18Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:47
19Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:05:50
20Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:06:04
21Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:30
22Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
23Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:06:51
24Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:07:25
25Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin0:07:28
26Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:31
27Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:07:37
28Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:08:36
29Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin0:09:25
30Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:09:43
31Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:10:13
32Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:10:58
33Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:11:17
34Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:12:12
35Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:12:45
36Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:12:54
37Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:12:59
38Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin0:13:14
39Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:13:40
40Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:13:46
41Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ0:15:59
42Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:16:43
43Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:16:44
44Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick Step0:17:29
45Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:17:45
46Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:19:56
47Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step0:20:34
48Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:21:35
49Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant - Alpecin0:21:57
50Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky0:22:07
51JÈrÙme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:22:21
52Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step0:22:49
53Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:22:51
54Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:24:16
55Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:24:19
56Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky0:25:15
57Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:27:13
58Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:27:51
59Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:28:10
60Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:28:42
61Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge0:29:21
62Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step0:29:29
63Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:29:38
64Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:30:05
65Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step0:30:07
66Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step0:30:37
67Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:32:29
68AndrÈ Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:32:53
69Juan Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team0:33:03
70Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:33:39
71Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:33:47
72Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:35:30
73Jasha S¸tterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:36:01
74Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:36:05
75Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:36:08
76Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:37:23
77Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:37:27
78Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:38:57
79Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling0:39:14
80Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:39:31
81Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky0:39:47
82Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:41:19
83Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:41:38
84Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:41:45
85SÈbastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:41:51
86Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:42:55
87Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:42:59
88Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:43:22
89Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ0:43:54
90Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:43:58
91Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Cannondale - Garmin0:44:44
92Kristijan Koren (Slo) Team Cannondale - Garmin0:44:55
93Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:44:57
94Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:45:02
95Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant - Alpecin0:45:10
96Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick Step0:45:12
97Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:45:17
98Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:49:03
99Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin0:49:43
100Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:49:49
101Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:50:18
102Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha0:50:29
103Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:51:16
104Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky0:51:29
105Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:52:48
106Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:53:16
107Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:55:03
108Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:58:52
109AndrÈ Looij (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton1:00:08

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise63pts
2Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton56
3Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert41
4Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team29
5Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team13
6Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton12
7JÈrÙme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert11
8Bjˆrn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert11
9Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ10
10Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step9
11Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling9
12Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin8
13Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant - Alpecin7
14Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin7
15Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo6
16Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise6
17Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise6
18Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise6
19Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise6
20Kristijan Koren (Slo) Team Cannondale - Garmin5
21Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida5
22AndrÈ Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal4
23Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale4
24Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky2
25Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge2
26Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
27SÈbastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1AndrÈ Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal79pts
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team59
3Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step52
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo52
5Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal49
6Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team49
7Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge45
8Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team43
9Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team41
10Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal40
11Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ40
12Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale31
13Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ30
14Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo30
15Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team29
16Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton27
17Bjˆrn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert25
18Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin25
19Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha25
20Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin22
21Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step22
22Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick Step17
23Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin17
24Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling17
25Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling17
26Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant - Alpecin13
27Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha13
28Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida13
29Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha13
30Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing12
31Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo12
32Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team11
33Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team11
34SÈbastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
35Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge11
36Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo10

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto Soudal79:44:03
2Astana Pro Team0:01:13
3Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:38
4BMC Racing Team0:03:44
5Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:58
6Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:10:19
7Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:13:13
8Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:17:07
9Movistar Team0:21:37
10IAM Cycling0:23:00
11Trek Factory Racing0:24:17
12Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:26:52
13Etixx - Quick-Step0:31:59
14Team Katusha0:43:51
15Lampre-Merida0:45:01
16FDJ.fr0:46:03
17Orica GreenEdge0:53:44
18Team Sky1:08:32
19AG2R La Mondiale1:14:49
20Team Roompot1:22:11

 

