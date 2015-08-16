Wellens secures overall title at Eneco Tour
Quinziato wins final stage in Geraardsbergen
Stage 7: St.Pieters-Leeuw - Geraardsbergen
Nearly a decade on from his only individual victory as a professional, Manuel Quinziato (BMC) returned to the scene of that triumph and made it two on the final stage of the Eneco Tour on Sunday. Meanwhile Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal) didn’t take as long to double up as he crossed the line safely in the bunch to secure a second overall victory in two years.
Quinziato won a stage in the 2006 edition of the race and here on the hilly and cobbled terrain of Flanders, he attacked from a leading trio on the penultimate climb and managed to hold on to the finish line halfway up the Muur van Geraardsbergen.
Bjorn Leukemans (Wanty Groupe Gobert) and Yves Lampaert (Etixx-QuickStep) came home second and third respectively having had no reply to the Italian’s attack on the 700-metre long Denderoordberg, which has an average gradient of eight per cent. Quinziato knew he couldn’t leave it until the final climb and after stretching out his lead on the flat run in to Geraardsbergen he faded on the Muur to make it a nerve-wracking conclusion.
“I looked back with 500 metres to go and saw they were coming, and I thought either you win, or you die. And I won so I’m happy,” said a delighted Quinziato.
“I wasn’t supposed to be in the break but it was a really fast start. I was happy to end up in the break, there were 14 guys but we didn’t really believe could make it. I like the parcours, I was fourth two years ago here, I saw on the first [ascent of the] Muur I was feeling good, better than the other guys. Then I was with two strong guys, Leukemans and Lampaert.
“I’m 35, I’ve not won so many races, it doesn’t happen that often to feel good at the front of the break, so I thought no mistake, no regrets. I did exactly as I planned to do. I made a gap and the guys behind disappeared. I was flat out, thinking ‘don’t look back! Don’t look back!”
Wellens’ race has been almost a carbon copy of last year’s as he once again enjoyed a successful final-day defense of the race lead he picked up on stage 6. As was to be expected in Flanders, it was an aggressive day of racing but his white leader’s jersey was not truly threatened at any stage. Wellens had plenty of men with him at all times who were able to close gaps and bring back attackers with a modicum of fuss.
Second-placed Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) sprinted from the bunch for fourth on the day but by that stage Wellens’ victory was in the bag and he finished the race with a 59-second lead over his compatriot, with Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo) third overall at 1:17.
How it unfolded
The 188.6-kilometre route from St.Pieters-Leeuw to Geraardsbergen would feature two laps of a 25-kilometre finishing circuit, with two full ascents of the Muur Van Geraardsbergen and the finish line halfway up on the third time of asking.
In between were several short cobbled climbs like the Bosberg and the Denderoordberg and with such a parcours it was no surprise to see many men keen to make it into the breakaway. 14 riders did so but they failed to build a significant advantage and the game was up for most of them when they hit the Muur for the first time.
That blew the group to pieces and from it emerged Quinziato, Lampaert, and Leukemans, a trio that would stay away for the rest of the day. Arnaud Démare and Michael Valgren were the aggressors in the bunch and soon there were multiple chase groups on the road, which eventually became one of about 10 riders. That included Simon Geschke and George Preidler (Giant-Alpecin), Dries Devenyns (IAM), Stijn Vandenbergh (Etixx), Gijs Van Hoecke (Topsport), Roy Jans (Wanty), Johnny Hoogerland (Rompoot), and Rudiger Selig (Katusha).
While the make-up of the chasing pack chopped and changed over the final lap, what stayed constant was the leading trio’s advantage of just under a minute. In any case, André Greipel and the other Lotto-Soudal henchman were slowly but surely pegging the chasers back and made the catch with just over 10 kilometres to go. There were attacks off the front once more from Simon Spilak (Katusha) and others but the men in red shut them down with ease.
With a lead of over a minute, it was looking good for the trio and thoughts soon turned to tactics. Quinziato, the weakest climber of the three, could not afford to wait for the Muur, and his attack came just shy of the summit of the Denderoordberg. Lampaert lost contact immediately and it looked like Leukemans might just hang on but he too fell away as Quinziato used his power on the flat.
The Italian soon had half a minute and the result was in the bag, but not before a nervy final ascent of the Muur. The two Belgians hit the cobbles and immediately started to gain on Quinziato, who had them breathing down his neck around the final corner. In the end he won it by just seven seconds but it proved he had timed it to perfection.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4:18:18
|2
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:03
|3
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|0:00:08
|4
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:38
|5
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick Step
|6
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:40
|7
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|8
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:42
|9
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|11
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant - Alpecin
|12
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|13
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin
|14
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|15
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|18
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|20
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick Step
|21
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|22
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|23
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:48
|24
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant - Alpecin
|25
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|26
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:53
|27
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|28
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|29
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin
|30
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|31
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|32
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|33
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|34
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|35
|Jasha S¸tterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|36
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|38
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:00
|39
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:01
|40
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|41
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|42
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|43
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|44
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|45
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|46
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|47
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:08
|48
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:10
|49
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:13
|50
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|51
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|52
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:19
|53
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|54
|JÈrÙme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:24
|55
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step
|0:01:28
|56
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|57
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:45
|58
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:04
|59
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:03:06
|60
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|61
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|62
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|63
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:32
|65
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|66
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|67
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|68
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|69
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|70
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:40
|71
|AndrÈ Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:53
|72
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|73
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:04:04
|74
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:04:32
|75
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin
|76
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:07:12
|77
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:08:21
|78
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|79
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|80
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|81
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|82
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|83
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|84
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|85
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|87
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|88
|Juan Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|89
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick Step
|90
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|91
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|92
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|93
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|94
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|95
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:08:27
|96
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:08:32
|97
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|98
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|99
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|100
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|101
|SÈbastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|102
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|103
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:51
|104
|AndrÈ Looij (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|105
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|106
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|107
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|108
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:18:06
|109
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|0:18:08
|DNF
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|CÈdric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Dayer Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|DNF
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|DNF
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNF
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|DNF
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|DNF
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|DNS
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant - Alpecin
|DNS
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|pts
|2
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|3
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|6
|4
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|5
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|3
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|6
|4
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant - Alpecin
|4
|5
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|30
|pts
|2
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|25
|3
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|22
|4
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|19
|5
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick Step
|17
|6
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|7
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|13
|8
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|9
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|11
|10
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|12:56:14
|2
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:08
|3
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:26
|4
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:52
|5
|Lampre-Merida
|0:01:06
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:15
|7
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:16
|8
|Team Katusha
|9
|Movistar Team
|0:01:19
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:21
|11
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:28
|12
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:54
|13
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:15
|14
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:27
|15
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:55
|16
|IAM Cycling
|0:04:42
|17
|Team Roompot
|0:06:19
|18
|FDJ.fr
|0:06:45
|19
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:00
|20
|Team Sky
|0:25:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|26:31:59
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:59
|3
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:17
|4
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:40
|5
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:48
|6
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:54
|7
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:02
|8
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:11
|9
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick Step
|11
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:13
|12
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:02:16
|13
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:52
|14
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:05:06
|15
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:05:08
|16
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:05:13
|17
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:05:21
|18
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:47
|19
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:05:50
|20
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:06:04
|21
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:30
|22
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|23
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:06:51
|24
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:25
|25
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:07:28
|26
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:07:31
|27
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:07:37
|28
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:36
|29
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:09:25
|30
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:43
|31
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:10:13
|32
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:58
|33
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:11:17
|34
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:12:12
|35
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:45
|36
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:12:54
|37
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:12:59
|38
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:13:14
|39
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|0:13:40
|40
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:13:46
|41
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|0:15:59
|42
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:16:43
|43
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:16:44
|44
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick Step
|0:17:29
|45
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:17:45
|46
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:19:56
|47
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|0:20:34
|48
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:35
|49
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:21:57
|50
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|0:22:07
|51
|JÈrÙme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:22:21
|52
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|0:22:49
|53
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:22:51
|54
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:24:16
|55
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:24:19
|56
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|0:25:15
|57
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:13
|58
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:51
|59
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:28:10
|60
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:28:42
|61
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|0:29:21
|62
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step
|0:29:29
|63
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:29:38
|64
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:30:05
|65
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|0:30:07
|66
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|0:30:37
|67
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:32:29
|68
|AndrÈ Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:32:53
|69
|Juan Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:33:03
|70
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:33:39
|71
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:33:47
|72
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:35:30
|73
|Jasha S¸tterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:36:01
|74
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:36:05
|75
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:36:08
|76
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:37:23
|77
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:37:27
|78
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:38:57
|79
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:39:14
|80
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:39:31
|81
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|0:39:47
|82
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:41:19
|83
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:41:38
|84
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:41:45
|85
|SÈbastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:41:51
|86
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:42:55
|87
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:42:59
|88
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:43:22
|89
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:43:54
|90
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:43:58
|91
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:44:44
|92
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:44:55
|93
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:44:57
|94
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:45:02
|95
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:45:10
|96
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick Step
|0:45:12
|97
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:45:17
|98
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:49:03
|99
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:49:43
|100
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:49:49
|101
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:50:18
|102
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:50:29
|103
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:51:16
|104
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|0:51:29
|105
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:52:48
|106
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:53:16
|107
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:55:03
|108
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:58:52
|109
|AndrÈ Looij (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|1:00:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|63
|pts
|2
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|56
|3
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|41
|4
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|29
|5
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|13
|6
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|12
|7
|JÈrÙme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|11
|8
|Bjˆrn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|11
|9
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|10
|10
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|9
|11
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|9
|12
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|8
|13
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant - Alpecin
|7
|14
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin
|7
|15
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|16
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|17
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|18
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|19
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|20
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|5
|21
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|5
|22
|AndrÈ Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|4
|23
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|24
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|2
|25
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|26
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|27
|SÈbastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|AndrÈ Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|79
|pts
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|59
|3
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|52
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|52
|5
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|49
|6
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|49
|7
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|45
|8
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|43
|9
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|41
|10
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|40
|11
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|40
|12
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|13
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|30
|14
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|30
|15
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|29
|16
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|27
|17
|Bjˆrn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|25
|18
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|25
|19
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|25
|20
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin
|22
|21
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|22
|22
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick Step
|17
|23
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|17
|24
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|17
|25
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|17
|26
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant - Alpecin
|13
|27
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|13
|28
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|13
|29
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|13
|30
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|12
|31
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|32
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|11
|33
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|34
|SÈbastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|35
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|11
|36
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto Soudal
|79:44:03
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:13
|3
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:38
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:44
|5
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:58
|6
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:10:19
|7
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:13:13
|8
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:07
|9
|Movistar Team
|0:21:37
|10
|IAM Cycling
|0:23:00
|11
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:24:17
|12
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:26:52
|13
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:31:59
|14
|Team Katusha
|0:43:51
|15
|Lampre-Merida
|0:45:01
|16
|FDJ.fr
|0:46:03
|17
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:53:44
|18
|Team Sky
|1:08:32
|19
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:14:49
|20
|Team Roompot
|1:22:11
