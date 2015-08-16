Image 1 of 49 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 49 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 49 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) surrounded by press (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 49 Manuel Quinziato (BMC) victory salute during final stage at the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 49 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) congratulated by his teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 49 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 49 Oliver Naesen (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 49 Oliver Naesen (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 49 Jens Debusschere leads the peloton for overall leader Tim Wellens (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 49 Manuel Quinziato (BMC) attacks at the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 49 Yves Lampaert (Etixx-QuickStep) finished third on the day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 49 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) was hit behind by a TV motorcycle at the Clasica San Sebastian (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 49 Manuel Quinziato (BMC) wins final stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 49 Lotto Soudal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 49 Lotto Soudal setting pace at the front of the field for Tim Wellens (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 49 Bjorn Leukemans leads the the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 49 Manuel Quinziato (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 49 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 49 Manuel Quinziato (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 49 The peloton on the climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 49 Jacopo Guarnieri (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 49 Jan Bakelants (Ag2r-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 49 Liewe Westra (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 49 Manuel Quinziato (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 49 Manuel Quinziato (BMC) wins stage 7 Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 49 Ruiger Selig (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 49 BMC riders on the climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 49 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) wearing the Eneco Tour leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 49 Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 49 Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 49 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 49 Simon Geschke (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 49 Frederik Veuchelen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 49 Rick Zabel (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 49 Bjorn Leukemans and Manuel Quinziato (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 49 Yves Lampaert (Etixx-QuickStep) takes a drink (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 49 Rick Zabel (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 49 Gijs Van Hoecke (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 49 Katusha rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 49 Philippe Gilbert and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 49 Manuel Quinziato (BMC) waves to the crowd (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 49 Yves Lampaert (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 49 Manuel Quinziato (BMC) on the final podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 49 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) wins Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 49 Manuel Quinziato (BMC) wins the final stage at the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 49 Lotto Soudal's Tim Wellens wins the Eneco Tour for a second year in a row (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 49 Manuel Quinziato (BMC) looks back to see how far of a lead he has before crossing the finish line with the stage 7 win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 49 Manuel Quinziato (BMC) wins stage 7 at Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 49 Manuel Quinziato (BMC) wins the final stage at the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Nearly a decade on from his only individual victory as a professional, Manuel Quinziato (BMC) returned to the scene of that triumph and made it two on the final stage of the Eneco Tour on Sunday. Meanwhile Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal) didn’t take as long to double up as he crossed the line safely in the bunch to secure a second overall victory in two years.

Quinziato won a stage in the 2006 edition of the race and here on the hilly and cobbled terrain of Flanders, he attacked from a leading trio on the penultimate climb and managed to hold on to the finish line halfway up the Muur van Geraardsbergen.

Bjorn Leukemans (Wanty Groupe Gobert) and Yves Lampaert (Etixx-QuickStep) came home second and third respectively having had no reply to the Italian’s attack on the 700-metre long Denderoordberg, which has an average gradient of eight per cent. Quinziato knew he couldn’t leave it until the final climb and after stretching out his lead on the flat run in to Geraardsbergen he faded on the Muur to make it a nerve-wracking conclusion.

“I looked back with 500 metres to go and saw they were coming, and I thought either you win, or you die. And I won so I’m happy,” said a delighted Quinziato.

“I wasn’t supposed to be in the break but it was a really fast start. I was happy to end up in the break, there were 14 guys but we didn’t really believe could make it. I like the parcours, I was fourth two years ago here, I saw on the first [ascent of the] Muur I was feeling good, better than the other guys. Then I was with two strong guys, Leukemans and Lampaert.

“I’m 35, I’ve not won so many races, it doesn’t happen that often to feel good at the front of the break, so I thought no mistake, no regrets. I did exactly as I planned to do. I made a gap and the guys behind disappeared. I was flat out, thinking ‘don’t look back! Don’t look back!”

Wellens’ race has been almost a carbon copy of last year’s as he once again enjoyed a successful final-day defense of the race lead he picked up on stage 6. As was to be expected in Flanders, it was an aggressive day of racing but his white leader’s jersey was not truly threatened at any stage. Wellens had plenty of men with him at all times who were able to close gaps and bring back attackers with a modicum of fuss.

Second-placed Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) sprinted from the bunch for fourth on the day but by that stage Wellens’ victory was in the bag and he finished the race with a 59-second lead over his compatriot, with Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo) third overall at 1:17.

How it unfolded

The 188.6-kilometre route from St.Pieters-Leeuw to Geraardsbergen would feature two laps of a 25-kilometre finishing circuit, with two full ascents of the Muur Van Geraardsbergen and the finish line halfway up on the third time of asking.

In between were several short cobbled climbs like the Bosberg and the Denderoordberg and with such a parcours it was no surprise to see many men keen to make it into the breakaway. 14 riders did so but they failed to build a significant advantage and the game was up for most of them when they hit the Muur for the first time.

That blew the group to pieces and from it emerged Quinziato, Lampaert, and Leukemans, a trio that would stay away for the rest of the day. Arnaud Démare and Michael Valgren were the aggressors in the bunch and soon there were multiple chase groups on the road, which eventually became one of about 10 riders. That included Simon Geschke and George Preidler (Giant-Alpecin), Dries Devenyns (IAM), Stijn Vandenbergh (Etixx), Gijs Van Hoecke (Topsport), Roy Jans (Wanty), Johnny Hoogerland (Rompoot), and Rudiger Selig (Katusha).

While the make-up of the chasing pack chopped and changed over the final lap, what stayed constant was the leading trio’s advantage of just under a minute. In any case, André Greipel and the other Lotto-Soudal henchman were slowly but surely pegging the chasers back and made the catch with just over 10 kilometres to go. There were attacks off the front once more from Simon Spilak (Katusha) and others but the men in red shut them down with ease.

With a lead of over a minute, it was looking good for the trio and thoughts soon turned to tactics. Quinziato, the weakest climber of the three, could not afford to wait for the Muur, and his attack came just shy of the summit of the Denderoordberg. Lampaert lost contact immediately and it looked like Leukemans might just hang on but he too fell away as Quinziato used his power on the flat.

The Italian soon had half a minute and the result was in the bag, but not before a nervy final ascent of the Muur. The two Belgians hit the cobbles and immediately started to gain on Quinziato, who had them breathing down his neck around the final corner. In the end he won it by just seven seconds but it proved he had timed it to perfection.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4:18:18 2 Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:03 3 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step 0:00:08 4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:38 5 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick Step 6 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:40 7 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida 8 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:42 9 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 11 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant - Alpecin 12 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 13 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin 14 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 15 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 16 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 17 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 18 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 19 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 20 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick Step 21 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 22 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 23 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:48 24 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant - Alpecin 25 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 26 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:00:53 27 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 28 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 29 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin 30 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 31 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 32 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 33 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 34 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 35 Jasha S¸tterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 36 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 37 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 38 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:01:00 39 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:01 40 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 41 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 42 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 43 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step 44 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 45 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 46 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 47 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:08 48 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:01:10 49 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:13 50 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step 51 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 52 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:19 53 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 54 JÈrÙme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:24 55 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step 0:01:28 56 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step 57 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:45 58 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:04 59 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:03:06 60 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 61 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 62 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 63 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:32 65 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 66 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 67 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 68 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Team Cannondale - Garmin 69 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 70 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:03:40 71 AndrÈ Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:03:53 72 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 73 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:04:04 74 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:04:32 75 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin 76 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:07:12 77 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant - Alpecin 0:08:21 78 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Cannondale - Garmin 79 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 80 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 81 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 82 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 83 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 84 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 85 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 86 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 87 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 88 Juan Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 89 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick Step 90 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 91 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 92 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 93 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 94 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 95 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:08:27 96 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:08:32 97 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 98 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 99 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 100 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 101 SÈbastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 102 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 103 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:51 104 AndrÈ Looij (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 105 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 106 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 107 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 108 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:18:06 109 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 0:18:08 DNF Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise DNF Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNF Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNF CÈdric Pineau (Fra) FDJ DNF Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team DNF Dayer Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team DNF Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin DNF Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Cannondale - Garmin DNF David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling DNF Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal DNF Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team DNF Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo DNF Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing DNF Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing DNF Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing DNF Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky DNF Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky DNF Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team DNF Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team DNF Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo DNF Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo DNF Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo DNF Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo DNF Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha DNF Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida DNF Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida DNF Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge DNS Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant - Alpecin DNS Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10 pts 2 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 8 3 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 6 4 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 5 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 2

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 10 pts 2 Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 3 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step 6 4 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant - Alpecin 4 5 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Team Cannondale - Garmin 2

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 30 pts 2 Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 25 3 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step 22 4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 19 5 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick Step 17 6 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 7 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida 13 8 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 12 9 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 11 10 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 10

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 12:56:14 2 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:08 3 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:26 4 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:52 5 Lampre-Merida 0:01:06 6 Astana Pro Team 0:01:15 7 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:16 8 Team Katusha 9 Movistar Team 0:01:19 10 Lotto Soudal 0:01:21 11 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:28 12 Trek Factory Racing 0:01:54 13 Orica GreenEdge 0:02:15 14 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:27 15 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:55 16 IAM Cycling 0:04:42 17 Team Roompot 0:06:19 18 FDJ.fr 0:06:45 19 AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:00 20 Team Sky 0:25:53

Final general classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 26:31:59 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:59 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:17 4 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:40 5 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:48 6 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:01:54 7 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:02 8 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:11 9 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick Step 11 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:13 12 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:02:16 13 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:52 14 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin 0:05:06 15 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:05:08 16 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant - Alpecin 0:05:13 17 Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:05:21 18 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:47 19 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:05:50 20 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:06:04 21 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:30 22 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:06:51 24 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:07:25 25 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin 0:07:28 26 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:07:31 27 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:07:37 28 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:08:36 29 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:09:25 30 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:09:43 31 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:10:13 32 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:10:58 33 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:11:17 34 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:12:12 35 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:12:45 36 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:12:54 37 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:12:59 38 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin 0:13:14 39 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:13:40 40 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:13:46 41 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 0:15:59 42 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:16:43 43 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:16:44 44 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick Step 0:17:29 45 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:17:45 46 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:19:56 47 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step 0:20:34 48 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:21:35 49 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant - Alpecin 0:21:57 50 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 0:22:07 51 JÈrÙme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:22:21 52 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step 0:22:49 53 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:22:51 54 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:24:16 55 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:24:19 56 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 0:25:15 57 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:27:13 58 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:27:51 59 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:28:10 60 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:28:42 61 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 0:29:21 62 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step 0:29:29 63 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:29:38 64 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:30:05 65 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step 0:30:07 66 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step 0:30:37 67 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:32:29 68 AndrÈ Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:32:53 69 Juan Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 0:33:03 70 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:33:39 71 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:33:47 72 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:35:30 73 Jasha S¸tterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:36:01 74 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:36:05 75 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:36:08 76 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:37:23 77 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:37:27 78 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:38:57 79 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:39:14 80 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:39:31 81 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 0:39:47 82 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:41:19 83 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:41:38 84 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:41:45 85 SÈbastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:41:51 86 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:42:55 87 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:42:59 88 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:43:22 89 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:43:54 90 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:43:58 91 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:44:44 92 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:44:55 93 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:44:57 94 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:45:02 95 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant - Alpecin 0:45:10 96 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick Step 0:45:12 97 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:45:17 98 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:49:03 99 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:49:43 100 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:49:49 101 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:50:18 102 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 0:50:29 103 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:51:16 104 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 0:51:29 105 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:52:48 106 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:53:16 107 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:55:03 108 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:58:52 109 AndrÈ Looij (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 1:00:08

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 63 pts 2 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 56 3 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 41 4 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 29 5 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 13 6 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 12 7 JÈrÙme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 11 8 Bjˆrn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 11 9 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 10 10 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step 9 11 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 9 12 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 8 13 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant - Alpecin 7 14 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin 7 15 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 6 16 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 17 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 18 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 19 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 20 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Team Cannondale - Garmin 5 21 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 5 22 AndrÈ Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 4 23 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 4 24 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 2 25 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 2 26 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 27 SÈbastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 AndrÈ Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 79 pts 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 59 3 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step 52 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 52 5 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 49 6 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 49 7 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 45 8 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 43 9 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 41 10 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 40 11 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 40 12 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 31 13 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 30 14 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 30 15 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 29 16 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 27 17 Bjˆrn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 25 18 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 25 19 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 25 20 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin 22 21 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step 22 22 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick Step 17 23 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 17 24 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 17 25 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 17 26 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant - Alpecin 13 27 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 13 28 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida 13 29 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 13 30 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 12 31 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 12 32 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 11 33 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 11 34 SÈbastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 35 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 11 36 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 10