Image 1 of 64 Nathan Haas (Cannondale-Garmin) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 64 Nico Denz (Ag2r-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 64 Johnny Hoogerland (Roompot) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 64 Enrico Gasparotto (Wanty) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 64 Belgian champion Preben Van Hecke (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 64 Swiss champion Danilo Wyss (BMC) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 64 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Garmin) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 64 Lieuwe Westra (Astana) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 64 Ben Gastauer (Ag2r) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 64 Yoann Offredo (FDJ) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 64 Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 64 Elia Viviani (Team Sky) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 64 Tom Boonen is congratulated after winning stage 3 of the 2015 Eneco Tour. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 64 Stage 3 of the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 64 Stage 3 of the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 64 Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quickstep) comes up the middle to win stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 64 Tom Boonen wins stage 3 of the 2015 Eneco Tour. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 64 Plenty to celebrate with for Boonen after winning stage 3. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 64 Tom Boonen on the stage 3 podium of the 2015 Eneco Tour. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 64 Tom Boonen on the stage 3 podium of the 2015 Eneco Tour. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 64 Tom Boonen on the stage 3 podium of the 2015 Eneco Tour. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 64 Tom Boonen on the stage 3 podium at the Eneco Tour. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 64 Tom Boonen wins stage 3 of the 2015 Eneco Tour. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 64 Tom Boonen wins stage 3 of the 2015 Eneco Tour. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 64 Latvian champion Aleksejs Saramotins in the bunch (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 26 of 64 Luka Pibernik rounds a bend (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 27 of 64 Tom Boonen wins stage 3 of the 2015 Eneco Tour. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 64 Tom Boonen outsprints Arnaud Démare (FDJ) and Elia Viviani (Team Sky) during stage 3 of the Eneco Tour. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 64 Philippe Gilbert grans some water from the team car. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 64 Andre Greipel on the Eneco Tour's stage 3 podium. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 64 Jesper Asselman in the Eneco Tour's green jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 64 Jesper Asselman in the Eneco Tour's white leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 64 Jesper Asselman in the Eneco Tour's white leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 64 David Boucher (FDJ), Edward Theuns (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) and Frederik Veuchelen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 64 David Boucher (FDJ), Edward Theuns (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) and Frederik Veuchelen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 64 David Boucher (FDJ), Edward Theuns (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) and Frederik Veuchelen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 64 David Boucher (FDJ), Edward Theuns (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) and Frederik Veuchelen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 64 Tom Boonen wins stage 3 of the 2015 Eneco Tour. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 64 Dutch champion Niki Terpstra in the bunch (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 40 of 64 André Greipel takes a bend in the bunch (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 41 of 64 Stig Broeckx (Lotto Soudal) and Hayden Roulston (Trek) at the front near the finish of stage 3. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 64 Boonen and Démare going for the line (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 43 of 64 Boonen takes the sprint (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 44 of 64 Boones crosses the line (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 45 of 64 Boonen takes his hands off the bars ready for victory salute (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 46 of 64 Boonen celebrates his win (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 47 of 64 Boonen after crossing the line (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 48 of 64 Boonen takes on some refreshment after the stage (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 49 of 64 Boonen celebrates his victory on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 50 of 64 Lotto Soudal lead the peloton (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 51 of 64 David Boucher in the breakaway (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 52 of 64 Points classification leader André Greipel enjoys a trip to the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 53 of 64 Jesper Asselman collects the combatively award (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 54 of 64 Jesper Asselman pulls on the leader's jersey (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 55 of 64 Bonen raises his arms in celebration (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 56 of 64 Tom Boonen heads to the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 57 of 64 Koren Kristjan gets back on his bike after sign on (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 58 of 64 New race leader Jesper Asselman (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 59 of 64 Rick Zabel would be hoping to get into the mix at the finish (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 60 of 64 Lieuwe Westra (Astana) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 61 of 64 Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 62 of 64 Australian Champion Heinrich Haussler (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 63 of 64 Wilco Kelderman makes his way to the start (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 64 of 64 Dutch Champion Niki Terpstra (Image credit: Sirotti)

Twelve months after his teammate Zdenek Stybar crashed heavily in the Ardooie finale, Tom Boonen put it right for Etixx-QuickStep with a convincing victory on stage 3 of the Eneco Tour. Boonen capitalised on a strong performance by his team in the final kilometre to beat Arnaud Démare (FDJ) and Elia Viviani (Team Sky).

Related Articles Boonen back on top with Worlds in sight

“I'm very pleased, it's a very nice victory. The Eneco Tour is one of my home races, and it's nice to have a victory here. I've started the last part of the season very well,” Boonen said at the finish.

The Belgian has been steadily improving over the opening days of the Eneco Tour, finishing third on day two. Lotto-Soudal and Giant-Alpecin did much of the work in the last five kilometres, but Etixx-QuickStep drove a hard pace in the final, forcing a split in the bunch and putting several of the sprinters in trouble.

Démare was able to hold on and struck out for glory as the final Etixx rider peeled off. Boonen kept his cool and stayed on the Frenchman’s wheel before sailing straight around him in the last few metres. Behind them, there was a mass of riders fighting for third but Viviani edged it out.

Jesper Asselman (Team Roompot) retained his leader’s jersey by a single second over Boonen with Viviani remaining in third. "It will be very nice to ride the time trial, starting in last place and riding in the white jersey. I'm going to give it all tomorrow and see where I end up," said the Dutchman.

How it happened

The third stage of the Eneco Tour would be the final opportunity for the sprinters to take a stage win. The 171.9-kilometre stage took the riders from Beveren to Ardooie, where Stybar so spectacularly crashed last year. The sprinters would be hoping for a much cleaner finish to the day.

Asselman began the day as the new race leader after taking all three sprints in the so-called golden kilometre and he held a five-second lead over the two previous stage winners, André Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) and Viviani. The day would be marked by a three-man break that consisted of David Boucher (FDJ), Edward Theuns (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) and Frederik Veuchelen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert).

It was a fairly straight-forward day with the gap to the escapees fluctuating as the sprinters’ teams martialled the pace. Roompot didn’t shirk their responsibilities and pitched in on the front of the bunch.

Things seemed to be ticking along nicely for the peloton when Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) and Hugo Houle (Ag2r-La Mondiale) crashed on a corner. The Canadian was able to get up and on his way fairly quickly but the result was much more serious for Izagirre. The former Spanish champion was immediately taken away from the race by ambulance and ushered to hospital for further tests. The team later confirmed on Twitter that he was conscious but had received a blow to the head in the crash.

Back in the race and Theuns took all three sprints in the golden kilometre to earn himself nine bonus seconds. It wouldn’t be enough for the leader’s jersey though as he began the day 15 seconds behind Asselman. The break’s day was soon over after that and the final two riders were reeled in with 20 kilometres remaining. Nathan Haas (Cannondale-Garmin) tried his hand at an attack around a kilometre later but the sprint teams had him pegged.

After missing out on the opening two days, Giant-Alpecin put on a strong show in the final kilometres. The German team hammered the pace and strung the peloton out but they were unable to shake their key rivals. However, when Etixx-QuickStep took up the pace setting the bunch began to break up under the strain.

Démare tried to use the element of surprise and went early in the sprint, but he couldn’t hold off Boonen in the end.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step 3:54:25 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 4 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 6 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 7 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 8 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 9 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 10 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 11 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 12 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 14 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 16 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin 17 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 18 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 19 André Looij (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 20 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 21 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 22 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 23 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 24 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 25 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 26 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 27 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 28 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant - Alpecin 29 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 30 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 31 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 32 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step 33 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Cannondale - Garmin 34 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 36 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 37 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 38 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 39 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 40 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 41 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step 42 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 43 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 44 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 45 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 46 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 47 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick Step 48 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 49 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 50 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 51 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 52 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 53 Dayer Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 54 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 55 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 56 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 57 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 58 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Cannondale - Garmin 59 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 60 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 61 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant - Alpecin 62 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 63 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 64 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 65 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant - Alpecin 66 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 67 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick Step 68 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 69 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 70 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick Step 71 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 72 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 73 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 74 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 75 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 76 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 77 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 78 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 79 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 80 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 81 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step 82 Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Cannondale - Garmin 83 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 84 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 85 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 86 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 87 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 88 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 89 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Team Cannondale - Garmin 90 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 91 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 92 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 93 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 94 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin 95 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 96 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 97 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 98 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 99 Juan Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 100 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 101 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 102 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 103 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 104 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 105 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 106 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 107 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 108 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 109 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 110 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 111 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 112 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 113 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 114 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 115 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 116 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 117 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 118 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida 119 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 120 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 121 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 122 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 123 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 124 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 125 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin 126 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 127 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 128 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 129 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 130 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 131 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 132 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant - Alpecin 133 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 134 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 135 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 136 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step 137 Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 138 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 139 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 140 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 141 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 0:00:25 142 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:00:42 143 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida 0:00:57 144 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:09 145 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 0:01:36 146 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:01:48 147 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:02:41 148 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 149 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 150 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:03 151 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 152 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:42 153 David Boucher (Bel) FDJ 0:06:10 DNF Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo DNS Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin DNS Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step 30 pts 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 25 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 22 4 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 5 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 17 6 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 15 7 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 13 8 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 12 9 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 11 10 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10

Time bonuses # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step 10 pts 2 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 9 3 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 4 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 6 5 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 4 6 David Boucher (Bel) FDJ 3

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 pts 2 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 3 David Boucher (Bel) FDJ 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 pts 2 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 3 David Boucher (Bel) FDJ 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 pts 2 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 3 David Boucher (Bel) FDJ 1

Primus Check Point 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 14 pts 2 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12 3 David Boucher (Bel) FDJ 10 4 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 5 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2

Primus Check Point 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 pts 2 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 3 David Boucher (Bel) FDJ 8 4 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 5 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lotto Soudal 11:43:15 2 Trek Factory Racing 3 Astana Pro Team 4 Team Katusha 5 Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 6 BMC Racing Team 7 Etixx - Quick-Step 8 Lampre-Merida 9 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 10 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 11 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12 Team Giant-Alpecin 13 FDJ.fr 14 IAM Cycling 15 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 16 Tinkoff-Saxo 17 Movistar Team 18 Team Sky 19 AG2R La Mondiale 20 Orica GreenEdge

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 12:13:20 2 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step 0:00:01 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 4 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:00:05 5 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:06 6 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:09 7 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 8 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 9 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 11 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:00:10 12 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:00:11 14 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:13 15 Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Cannondale - Garmin 16 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:00:14 17 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:00:15 18 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 19 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 20 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 21 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 22 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 23 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 24 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 25 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin 26 André Looij (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 27 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 28 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 29 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 30 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 32 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 33 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Cannondale - Garmin 34 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 35 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 36 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step 37 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 38 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step 39 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 40 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 41 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 42 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 43 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick Step 44 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick Step 45 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 46 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 47 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 48 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 49 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 50 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 51 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 52 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 53 Dayer Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 54 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 55 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant - Alpecin 56 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin 58 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 59 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 60 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 61 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 62 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 63 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick Step 64 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 65 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 66 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 67 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 68 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 69 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 70 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant - Alpecin 71 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Team Cannondale - Garmin 72 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 73 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant - Alpecin 74 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant - Alpecin 75 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 76 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 77 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 78 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 79 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 80 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 81 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 82 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 83 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step 84 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 85 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step 86 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Cannondale - Garmin 87 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 88 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 89 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 90 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 91 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 92 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 93 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 94 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 95 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 96 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 97 Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 98 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 99 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 100 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 101 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 102 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 103 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 104 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 105 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida 106 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 107 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 108 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 109 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 110 Juan Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 111 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 112 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 113 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 114 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 115 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 116 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 117 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 118 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 119 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 120 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 121 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 122 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 123 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 124 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 125 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 126 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 127 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 128 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 129 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 130 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 131 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 132 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 133 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 134 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 135 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin 136 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 137 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 138 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 139 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 140 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 0:00:40 141 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:00:57 142 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida 0:01:12 143 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 0:01:51 144 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:02:03 145 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:41 146 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:02:56 147 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 148 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 149 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:18 150 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:04:12 151 David Boucher (Bel) FDJ 0:06:22 152 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:55 153 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:09:08

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 64 pts 2 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 53 3 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step 52 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 52 5 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 41 6 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 40 7 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 34 8 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 27 9 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 25 10 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 22 11 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 22 12 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 17 13 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 13 14 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 13 15 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 13 16 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 12 17 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 11 18 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 46 pts 2 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 41 3 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 37 4 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 30 5 Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Cannondale - Garmin 27 6 David Boucher (Bel) FDJ 27 7 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 23 8 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 9 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 10 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 4 11 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 12 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 2