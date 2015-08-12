Eneco Tour: Boonen wins stage 3 sprint in Ardooie
Demare second, Viviani third
Stage 3: Beveren - Ardooie
Twelve months after his teammate Zdenek Stybar crashed heavily in the Ardooie finale, Tom Boonen put it right for Etixx-QuickStep with a convincing victory on stage 3 of the Eneco Tour. Boonen capitalised on a strong performance by his team in the final kilometre to beat Arnaud Démare (FDJ) and Elia Viviani (Team Sky).
“I'm very pleased, it's a very nice victory. The Eneco Tour is one of my home races, and it's nice to have a victory here. I've started the last part of the season very well,” Boonen said at the finish.
The Belgian has been steadily improving over the opening days of the Eneco Tour, finishing third on day two. Lotto-Soudal and Giant-Alpecin did much of the work in the last five kilometres, but Etixx-QuickStep drove a hard pace in the final, forcing a split in the bunch and putting several of the sprinters in trouble.
Démare was able to hold on and struck out for glory as the final Etixx rider peeled off. Boonen kept his cool and stayed on the Frenchman’s wheel before sailing straight around him in the last few metres. Behind them, there was a mass of riders fighting for third but Viviani edged it out.
Jesper Asselman (Team Roompot) retained his leader’s jersey by a single second over Boonen with Viviani remaining in third. "It will be very nice to ride the time trial, starting in last place and riding in the white jersey. I'm going to give it all tomorrow and see where I end up," said the Dutchman.
How it happened
The third stage of the Eneco Tour would be the final opportunity for the sprinters to take a stage win. The 171.9-kilometre stage took the riders from Beveren to Ardooie, where Stybar so spectacularly crashed last year. The sprinters would be hoping for a much cleaner finish to the day.
Asselman began the day as the new race leader after taking all three sprints in the so-called golden kilometre and he held a five-second lead over the two previous stage winners, André Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) and Viviani. The day would be marked by a three-man break that consisted of David Boucher (FDJ), Edward Theuns (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) and Frederik Veuchelen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert).
It was a fairly straight-forward day with the gap to the escapees fluctuating as the sprinters’ teams martialled the pace. Roompot didn’t shirk their responsibilities and pitched in on the front of the bunch.
Things seemed to be ticking along nicely for the peloton when Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) and Hugo Houle (Ag2r-La Mondiale) crashed on a corner. The Canadian was able to get up and on his way fairly quickly but the result was much more serious for Izagirre. The former Spanish champion was immediately taken away from the race by ambulance and ushered to hospital for further tests. The team later confirmed on Twitter that he was conscious but had received a blow to the head in the crash.
Back in the race and Theuns took all three sprints in the golden kilometre to earn himself nine bonus seconds. It wouldn’t be enough for the leader’s jersey though as he began the day 15 seconds behind Asselman. The break’s day was soon over after that and the final two riders were reeled in with 20 kilometres remaining. Nathan Haas (Cannondale-Garmin) tried his hand at an attack around a kilometre later but the sprint teams had him pegged.
After missing out on the opening two days, Giant-Alpecin put on a strong show in the final kilometres. The German team hammered the pace and strung the peloton out but they were unable to shake their key rivals. However, when Etixx-QuickStep took up the pace setting the bunch began to break up under the strain.
Démare tried to use the element of surprise and went early in the sprint, but he couldn’t hold off Boonen in the end.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|3:54:25
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|4
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|6
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|7
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|8
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|9
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|11
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|12
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|14
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|16
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin
|17
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|18
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|19
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|20
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|21
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|23
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|25
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|28
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant - Alpecin
|29
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|30
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|31
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|32
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|33
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|34
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|36
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|37
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|38
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|39
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|41
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|42
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|43
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|45
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|46
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|47
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick Step
|48
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|49
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|50
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|52
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|53
|Dayer Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|54
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|55
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|56
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|57
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|58
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|59
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|60
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|61
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant - Alpecin
|62
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|63
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|64
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|65
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant - Alpecin
|66
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|67
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick Step
|68
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|69
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|70
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick Step
|71
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|72
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|73
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|74
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|75
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|76
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|77
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|78
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|79
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|80
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|81
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|82
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|83
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|84
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|85
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|86
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|87
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|88
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|89
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|90
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|91
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|92
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|93
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|94
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin
|95
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|96
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|97
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|98
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|99
|Juan Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|100
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|101
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|102
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|103
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|104
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|105
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|106
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|107
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|108
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|109
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|110
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|111
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|112
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|113
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|114
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|115
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|116
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|117
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|118
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|119
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|120
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|121
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|122
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|123
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|124
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|125
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin
|126
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|127
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|128
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|129
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|130
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|131
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|132
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant - Alpecin
|133
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|134
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|135
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|136
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step
|137
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|138
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|139
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|140
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|141
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:25
|142
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:42
|143
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:57
|144
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:09
|145
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|0:01:36
|146
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:01:48
|147
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:02:41
|148
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|149
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|150
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:03
|151
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|152
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:42
|153
|David Boucher (Bel) FDJ
|0:06:10
|DNF
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNS
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin
|DNS
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|30
|pts
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|25
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|22
|4
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19
|5
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|17
|6
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|15
|7
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|13
|8
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|12
|9
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|11
|10
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|10
|pts
|2
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|9
|3
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|4
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|6
|5
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|4
|6
|David Boucher (Bel) FDJ
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|pts
|2
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|3
|David Boucher (Bel) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|pts
|2
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|3
|David Boucher (Bel) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|pts
|2
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|3
|David Boucher (Bel) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|14
|pts
|2
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|3
|David Boucher (Bel) FDJ
|10
|4
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|5
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|pts
|2
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|3
|David Boucher (Bel) FDJ
|8
|4
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|5
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto Soudal
|11:43:15
|2
|Trek Factory Racing
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|Team Katusha
|5
|Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|7
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|Lampre-Merida
|9
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|11
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|FDJ.fr
|14
|IAM Cycling
|15
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|17
|Movistar Team
|18
|Team Sky
|19
|AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Orica GreenEdge
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|12:13:20
|2
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|0:00:01
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|4
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:05
|5
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:06
|6
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:09
|7
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|8
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|9
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|11
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:10
|12
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:11
|14
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:13
|15
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|16
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:14
|17
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:00:15
|18
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|19
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|20
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|21
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|23
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|24
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|25
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin
|26
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|27
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|28
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|29
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|32
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|33
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|34
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|35
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|37
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|38
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|39
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|40
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|41
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|42
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|43
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick Step
|44
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick Step
|45
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|46
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|47
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|48
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|49
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|50
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|51
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|52
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Dayer Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|54
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|55
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant - Alpecin
|56
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin
|58
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|59
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|60
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|61
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|62
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|63
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick Step
|64
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|65
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|66
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|67
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|68
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|69
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|70
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant - Alpecin
|71
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|72
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|73
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant - Alpecin
|74
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant - Alpecin
|75
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|76
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|77
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|78
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|79
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|80
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|81
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|83
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|84
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|85
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step
|86
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|87
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|88
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|89
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|90
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|91
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|92
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|93
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|94
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|95
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|96
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|97
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|98
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|99
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|100
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|101
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|102
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|103
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|104
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|105
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|106
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|107
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|108
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|109
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|110
|Juan Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|111
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|112
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|113
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|114
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|115
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|116
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|117
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|118
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|119
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|120
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|121
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|122
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|123
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|124
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|125
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|126
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|127
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|128
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|129
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|130
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|131
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|132
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|133
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|134
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|135
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin
|136
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|137
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|138
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|139
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|140
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:40
|141
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:57
|142
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:12
|143
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|0:01:51
|144
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:02:03
|145
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:41
|146
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:02:56
|147
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|148
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|149
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:18
|150
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:04:12
|151
|David Boucher (Bel) FDJ
|0:06:22
|152
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:55
|153
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:09:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|64
|pts
|2
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|53
|3
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|52
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|52
|5
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|41
|6
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|40
|7
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|34
|8
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|27
|9
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|25
|10
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|22
|11
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|22
|12
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|17
|13
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|13
|14
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|13
|15
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|13
|16
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|17
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|18
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|46
|pts
|2
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|41
|3
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|37
|4
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|30
|5
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|27
|6
|David Boucher (Bel) FDJ
|27
|7
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|23
|8
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|9
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|10
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|11
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|12
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto Soudal
|36:40:45
|2
|Team Katusha
|3
|Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|4
|Trek Factory Racing
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|6
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|IAM Cycling
|9
|Lampre-Merida
|10
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|12
|Orica GreenEdge
|13
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|14
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|15
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|16
|FDJ.fr
|17
|Movistar Team
|18
|AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Team Sky
