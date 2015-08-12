Trending

Eneco Tour: Boonen wins stage 3 sprint in Ardooie

Demare second, Viviani third

Twelve months after his teammate Zdenek Stybar crashed heavily in the Ardooie finale, Tom Boonen put it right for Etixx-QuickStep with a convincing victory on stage 3 of the Eneco Tour. Boonen capitalised on a strong performance by his team in the final kilometre to beat Arnaud Démare (FDJ) and Elia Viviani (Team Sky).

Boonen back on top with Worlds in sight

“I'm very pleased, it's a very nice victory. The Eneco Tour is one of my home races, and it's nice to have a victory here. I've started the last part of the season very well,” Boonen said at the finish.

The Belgian has been steadily improving over the opening days of the Eneco Tour, finishing third on day two. Lotto-Soudal and Giant-Alpecin did much of the work in the last five kilometres, but Etixx-QuickStep drove a hard pace in the final, forcing a split in the bunch and putting several of the sprinters in trouble.

Démare was able to hold on and struck out for glory as the final Etixx rider peeled off. Boonen kept his cool and stayed on the Frenchman’s wheel before sailing straight around him in the last few metres. Behind them, there was a mass of riders fighting for third but Viviani edged it out.

Jesper Asselman (Team Roompot) retained his leader’s jersey by a single second over Boonen with Viviani remaining in third. "It will be very nice to ride the time trial, starting in last place and riding in the white jersey. I'm going to give it all tomorrow and see where I end up," said the Dutchman.

How it happened

The third stage of the Eneco Tour would be the final opportunity for the sprinters to take a stage win. The 171.9-kilometre stage took the riders from Beveren to Ardooie, where Stybar so spectacularly crashed last year. The sprinters would be hoping for a much cleaner finish to the day.

Asselman began the day as the new race leader after taking all three sprints in the so-called golden kilometre and he held a five-second lead over the two previous stage winners, André Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) and Viviani. The day would be marked by a three-man break that consisted of David Boucher (FDJ), Edward Theuns (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) and Frederik Veuchelen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert).

It was a fairly straight-forward day with the gap to the escapees fluctuating as the sprinters’ teams martialled the pace. Roompot didn’t shirk their responsibilities and pitched in on the front of the bunch.

Things seemed to be ticking along nicely for the peloton when Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) and Hugo Houle (Ag2r-La Mondiale) crashed on a corner. The Canadian was able to get up and on his way fairly quickly but the result was much more serious for Izagirre. The former Spanish champion was immediately taken away from the race by ambulance and ushered to hospital for further tests. The team later confirmed on Twitter that he was conscious but had received a blow to the head in the crash.

Back in the race and Theuns took all three sprints in the golden kilometre to earn himself nine bonus seconds. It wouldn’t be enough for the leader’s jersey though as he began the day 15 seconds behind Asselman. The break’s day was soon over after that and the final two riders were reeled in with 20 kilometres remaining. Nathan Haas (Cannondale-Garmin) tried his hand at an attack around a kilometre later but the sprint teams had him pegged.

After missing out on the opening two days, Giant-Alpecin put on a strong show in the final kilometres. The German team hammered the pace and strung the peloton out but they were unable to shake their key rivals. However, when Etixx-QuickStep took up the pace setting the bunch began to break up under the strain.

Démare tried to use the element of surprise and went early in the sprint, but he couldn’t hold off Boonen in the end.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step3:54:25
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
4Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
5Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
6André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
7Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
8Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
9Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
10Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
11Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
12Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
13Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
14Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
15Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
16Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin
17Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
18Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
19André Looij (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
20Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
21Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
22Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
23Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
24Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
25Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
26Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
27Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
28Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant - Alpecin
29Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
30Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
31Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
32Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
33Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Cannondale - Garmin
34Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
35Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
36Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
37Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
38Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
39Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
40Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
41Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
42Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
43Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
44Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
45Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
46Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
47Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick Step
48Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
49Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
50Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
51Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
52David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
53Dayer Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
54Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
55Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
56Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
57Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
58Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Cannondale - Garmin
59Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
60Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
61Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant - Alpecin
62Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
63Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
64Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
65Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant - Alpecin
66Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
67Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick Step
68Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
69Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
70Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick Step
71Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
72Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
73Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
74Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
75Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
76Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
77Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
78Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
79Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
80Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
81Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
82Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Cannondale - Garmin
83Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
84Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
85Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
86Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
87Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
88Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
89Kristijan Koren (Slo) Team Cannondale - Garmin
90Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
91Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
92Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
93Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
94Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin
95Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
96Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
97Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
98Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
99Juan Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
100Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
101Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
102Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
103Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
104Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
105Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
106Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
107Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
108Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
109Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
110Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
111Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
112Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
113Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
114Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
115Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
116Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
117Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
118Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida
119Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
120Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
121Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
122Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
123Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
124Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
125Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin
126Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
127Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
128Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
129Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
130Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
131Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
132Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant - Alpecin
133Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
134Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
135Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
136Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step
137Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
138Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
139Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
140Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
141Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:00:25
142Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:42
143Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida0:00:57
144Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:01:09
145Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky0:01:36
146Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:01:48
147Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:02:41
148Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
149Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
150Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:03
151Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
152Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:42
153David Boucher (Bel) FDJ0:06:10
DNFGorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFMatti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNSAlbert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin
DNSPieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step30pts
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ25
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky22
4Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team19
5Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton17
6André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal15
7Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha13
8Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida12
9Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing11
10Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert10

Time bonuses
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step10pts
2Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise9
3Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6
4Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ6
5Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky4
6David Boucher (Bel) FDJ3

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3pts
2Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
3David Boucher (Bel) FDJ1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3pts
2Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
3David Boucher (Bel) FDJ1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3pts
2Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
3David Boucher (Bel) FDJ1

Primus Check Point 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise14pts
2Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert12
3David Boucher (Bel) FDJ10
4Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise4
5Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2

Primus Check Point 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise12pts
2Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert10
3David Boucher (Bel) FDJ8
4Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise4
5Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto Soudal11:43:15
2Trek Factory Racing
3Astana Pro Team
4Team Katusha
5Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
6BMC Racing Team
7Etixx - Quick-Step
8Lampre-Merida
9Team LottoNL-Jumbo
10Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
11Wanty - Groupe Gobert
12Team Giant-Alpecin
13FDJ.fr
14IAM Cycling
15Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
16Tinkoff-Saxo
17Movistar Team
18Team Sky
19AG2R La Mondiale
20Orica GreenEdge

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton12:13:20
2Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step0:00:01
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
4André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:05
5Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:06
6Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:00:09
7Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
8Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
9Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
10Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
11Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:00:10
12Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
13Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:00:11
14Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:13
15Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Cannondale - Garmin
16Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:00:14
17Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:00:15
18Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
19Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
20Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
21Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
22Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
23Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
24Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
25Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin
26André Looij (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
27Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
28Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
29Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
30Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
32Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
33Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Cannondale - Garmin
34Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
35Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
36Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
37Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
38Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
39Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
40Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
41Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
42Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
43Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick Step
44Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick Step
45Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
46Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
47Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
48Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
49Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
50Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
51Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
52Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
53Dayer Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
54Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
55Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant - Alpecin
56Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
57Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin
58Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
59Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
60Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
61Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
62Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
63Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick Step
64Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
65Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
66David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
67Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
68Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
69Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
70Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant - Alpecin
71Kristijan Koren (Slo) Team Cannondale - Garmin
72Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
73Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant - Alpecin
74Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant - Alpecin
75Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
76Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
77Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
78Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
79Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
80Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
81Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
82Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
83Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
84Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
85Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step
86Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Cannondale - Garmin
87Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
88Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
89Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
90Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
91Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
92Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
93Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
94Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
95Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
96Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
97Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
98Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
99Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
100Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
101Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
102Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
103Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
104Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
105Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida
106Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
107Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
108Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
109Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
110Juan Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
111Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
112Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
113Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
114Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
115Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
116Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
117Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
118Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
119Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
120Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
121Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
122Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
123Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
124Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
125Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
126Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
127Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
128Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
129Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
130Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
131Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
132Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
133Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
134Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
135Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin
136Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
137Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
138Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
139Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
140Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:00:40
141Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:57
142Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida0:01:12
143Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky0:01:51
144Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:02:03
145Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:02:41
146Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:02:56
147Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
148Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
149Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:18
150Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:04:12
151David Boucher (Bel) FDJ0:06:22
152Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:55
153Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:09:08

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal64pts
2Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing53
3Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step52
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky52
5Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team41
6Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ40
7Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team34
8Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton27
9Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha25
10Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert22
11Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida22
12Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling17
13Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha13
14Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha13
15Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge13
16Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo12
17Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team11
18Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton46pts
2Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert41
3Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise37
4Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise30
5Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Cannondale - Garmin27
6David Boucher (Bel) FDJ27
7Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team23
8Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise6
9Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise6
10Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale4
11Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
12Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto Soudal36:40:45
2Team Katusha
3Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
4Trek Factory Racing
5Astana Pro Team
6Etixx - Quick-Step
7Team Giant-Alpecin
8IAM Cycling
9Lampre-Merida
10Wanty - Groupe Gobert
11BMC Racing Team
12Orica GreenEdge
13Team LottoNL-Jumbo
14Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
15Tinkoff-Saxo
16FDJ.fr
17Movistar Team
18AG2R La Mondiale
19Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
20Team Sky

