Eneco Tour: Greipel shows his speed in Breda
Asselman takes over race lead thanks to Golden Kilometre bonus
Stage 2: Breda - Breda
André Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) dismissed any notion that he might be suffering from a post-Tour de France hangover as he powered to victory in the bunch sprint in Breda at the end of stage 2 of the Eneco Tour, while Jesper Asselman (Team Roompot) moved into the overall lead.
Aided by a pitch-perfect lead-out from his Lotto-Soudal team, Greipel made amends for his fourth-place finish the previous day by seeing off the challenges of Jacopo Guarnieri (Katusha) and Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep).
Greipel won from the front, opening his effort after Jens Debuscchere had swung off and he had enough in reserve to hold off the fast-closing Guarnieri and Boonen, while Jean-Pierre Drucker (BMC) took fourth.
“The team almost carried me to the finish,” said Greipel, who picked up his 14th victory of the season, continuing the fine run of form that saw him claim four stage wins at the Tour de France, including the grand finale on the Champs-Élysées.
Despite the pan-flat parcours and the still conditions prevalent in the Netherlands on Tuesday afternoon, the stage was not entirely a sprinters’ benefit, as early escapee Asselman divested Elia Viviani (Team Sky) of the race lead thanks to the time bonuses he picked up during the trio of sprints in the so-called “Golden Kilometre” on the final lap of the finishing circuit.
Asselman was in the break of the day for the second successive stage, joining Gijs Van Hoecke (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) when he forged clear in the opening kilometres, and their steady working alliance saw them amass a maximum lead of almost seven minutes over the peloton.
Sky’s pace-setting pegged them back gradually thereafter, with Ian Stannard particularly prominent, but the two leaders still had almost two minutes in hand when they reached the trio of bonus sprints with 22 kilometres remaining.
Asselman’s and Van Hoecke’s smooth understanding was to manifest itself once again here. After allowing Van Hoecke to claim the two Primus combativity sprints, Asselman was repaid by being permitted to lead through the Golden Kilometre and pick up the bonuses he needed to move into the provisional overall lead.
With the final overall classification in mind, meanwhile, Philippe Gilbert (BMC) clipped off the front of the peloton in search of the remaining bonuses, and he enjoyed an entertaining battle with Andriy Grivko (Astana). Gilbert picked up third place in the first and third sprints, while Grivko pipped him in the second.
Lotto-Soudal lead-out
By that point, Lotto-Soudal had begun to make their presence felt at the head of the peloton and they would step up their efforts still further in the final 20 kilometres, where neo-professional Tiesj Benoot caught the eye once again with a series of long, long turns on the front.
The two escapees were swept up with 15 kilometres remaining and the scene was set for a bunch finish, though the finale would be a fraught one, with the preponderance of road furniture adding to the nervousness in the peloton.
Leigh Howard (Orica-GreenEdge) was a faller with seven kilometres remaining and the in-form Matti Breschel (Tinkoff-Saxo) hit the ground in a crash in the final two kilometres, though both men were able to remount and finish the stage.
Inside the final three kilometres, a delegation from Etixx-QuickStep attempted to seize control of affairs in support of Boonen, but they were unable to outstrip the Lotto-Soudal train, which swarmed to the front once again underneath the flamme rouge.
Twenty-four hours earlier, Greipel had lost his train in the final kilometre and then compounded his difficulties by opening his sprint too soon and fading to fourth place. There would be no such errors this time around, and when he hit the front with 150 metres remaining, the result was never in doubt.
There were, initially at least, some doubts from the organisation over the general classification situation, with Greipel briefly credited as the new race leader to boot. The result was quickly rectified, however, and Asselman was brought to the podium to receive the white and red jersey of race leader.
The 25-year-old Dutchman is five seconds clear of Greipel and Viviani in the overall standings, while Danny van Poppel (Trek) lies fourth, some nine seconds back. The Eneco Tour crosses into Belgium for stage 3 on Wednesday, with a 171km trek from Bevern to Ardooie.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|4:12:52
|2
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|3
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|4
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|7
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|11
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|12
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|13
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant - Alpecin
|14
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|15
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|16
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|18
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|19
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|21
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|22
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|23
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin
|24
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick Step
|25
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant - Alpecin
|26
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|28
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|30
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|31
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|33
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|34
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|35
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|37
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida
|38
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|39
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|40
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|41
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|42
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|43
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|44
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|45
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick Step
|46
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|47
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|48
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|49
|David Boucher (Bel) FDJ
|50
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin
|52
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|53
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|54
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|55
|Dayer Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|56
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|57
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|58
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|59
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|60
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|61
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|62
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|63
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|64
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|65
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|66
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick Step
|67
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|68
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|69
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|70
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|71
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|72
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant - Alpecin
|73
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|74
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|75
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|76
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|77
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|79
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|80
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|81
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|82
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|83
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant - Alpecin
|84
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|86
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|87
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|88
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|89
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|91
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|92
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|93
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step
|94
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|95
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|96
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|97
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|98
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|99
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|100
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|101
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|102
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|103
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|104
|Juan Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|105
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|106
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|107
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|108
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|109
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|110
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|111
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|112
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|113
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|114
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|115
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|116
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|117
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|118
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|119
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|120
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|121
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|122
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|123
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|124
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|125
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|126
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|127
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|128
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|129
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|130
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|131
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|132
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|133
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|134
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|135
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|136
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|137
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|138
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|139
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|140
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|141
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|142
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|143
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|144
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|145
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin
|146
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|147
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|148
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|149
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|4:15:18
|150
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4:12:52
|151
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|152
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|153
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin
|4:16:49
|154
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|155
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4:17:50
|156
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4:20:36
|157
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4:12:52
|DNS
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|10
|pts
|2
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|9
|3
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|6
|4
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|5
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|4
|6
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|7
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|30
|pts
|2
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|25
|3
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|22
|4
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|19
|5
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|17
|6
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|15
|7
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|13
|8
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|9
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|10
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|3
|pts
|2
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|3
|pts
|2
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|3
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|3
|pts
|2
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|15
|pts
|2
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|13
|3
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|4
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|5
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|14
|pts
|2
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|12
|3
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|4
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|5
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha
|12:38:36
|2
|Trek Factory Racing
|3
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|Lampre-Merida
|7
|Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|9
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|11
|FDJ.fr
|12
|Movistar Team
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16
|Orica GreenEdge
|17
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|19
|IAM Cycling
|20
|Team Sky
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|8:18:55
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:05
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|4
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:09
|5
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|6
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|7
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:10
|8
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:11
|10
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|11
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:13
|12
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|13
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:14
|14
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:15
|15
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|17
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|18
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|19
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|21
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|22
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin
|24
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|25
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|27
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|28
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|29
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|30
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant - Alpecin
|31
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|32
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|33
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|34
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|35
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|37
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|38
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida
|39
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|40
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick Step
|41
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|42
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|43
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|44
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|45
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|46
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin
|48
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|49
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|50
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick Step
|51
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|52
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|53
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|54
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|55
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|57
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|58
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step
|59
|Dayer Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|60
|David Boucher (Bel) FDJ
|61
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|62
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|63
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick Step
|64
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|65
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|67
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|68
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|69
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|70
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|71
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|72
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|74
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|75
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|76
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|77
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|78
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant - Alpecin
|79
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|80
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|81
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|82
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|83
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|84
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|85
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|86
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant - Alpecin
|87
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|88
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|89
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|90
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|91
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|92
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|93
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|94
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|95
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|96
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|97
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|98
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|99
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|100
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|101
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|102
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|103
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|104
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|105
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|106
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|107
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|108
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|109
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|110
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|111
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant - Alpecin
|112
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|113
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|114
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|115
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|116
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|117
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|118
|Juan Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|119
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|120
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|121
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|122
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|123
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|124
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|125
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|126
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|127
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|128
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|129
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|130
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|131
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|132
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|133
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|134
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|135
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|136
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|137
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|138
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|139
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|140
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|141
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|142
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|143
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|144
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin
|145
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|146
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|147
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|148
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|149
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|150
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|151
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|152
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|153
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:41
|154
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:04:12
|155
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin
|156
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:13
|157
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:07:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|49
|pts
|2
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|42
|3
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|41
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|30
|5
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|25
|6
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|22
|7
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|17
|8
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|15
|9
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|10
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|13
|11
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|13
|12
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|13
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|14
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|15
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|16
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|10
|17
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|44
|pts
|2
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|29
|3
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|27
|4
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|23
|5
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|19
|6
|David Boucher (Bel) FDJ
|9
|7
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|8
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|9
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|10
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|11
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|24:57:30
|2
|Team Katusha
|3
|Trek Factory Racing
|4
|Lotto Soudal
|5
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|IAM Cycling
|8
|Lampre-Merida
|9
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|Orica GreenEdge
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|12
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|13
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|14
|FDJ.fr
|15
|Movistar Team
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|BMC Racing Team
|18
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|19
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Team Sky
