André Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) dismissed any notion that he might be suffering from a post-Tour de France hangover as he powered to victory in the bunch sprint in Breda at the end of stage 2 of the Eneco Tour, while Jesper Asselman (Team Roompot) moved into the overall lead.

Aided by a pitch-perfect lead-out from his Lotto-Soudal team, Greipel made amends for his fourth-place finish the previous day by seeing off the challenges of Jacopo Guarnieri (Katusha) and Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep).

Greipel won from the front, opening his effort after Jens Debuscchere had swung off and he had enough in reserve to hold off the fast-closing Guarnieri and Boonen, while Jean-Pierre Drucker (BMC) took fourth.

“The team almost carried me to the finish,” said Greipel, who picked up his 14th victory of the season, continuing the fine run of form that saw him claim four stage wins at the Tour de France, including the grand finale on the Champs-Élysées.

Despite the pan-flat parcours and the still conditions prevalent in the Netherlands on Tuesday afternoon, the stage was not entirely a sprinters’ benefit, as early escapee Asselman divested Elia Viviani (Team Sky) of the race lead thanks to the time bonuses he picked up during the trio of sprints in the so-called “Golden Kilometre” on the final lap of the finishing circuit.

Asselman was in the break of the day for the second successive stage, joining Gijs Van Hoecke (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) when he forged clear in the opening kilometres, and their steady working alliance saw them amass a maximum lead of almost seven minutes over the peloton.

Sky’s pace-setting pegged them back gradually thereafter, with Ian Stannard particularly prominent, but the two leaders still had almost two minutes in hand when they reached the trio of bonus sprints with 22 kilometres remaining.

Asselman’s and Van Hoecke’s smooth understanding was to manifest itself once again here. After allowing Van Hoecke to claim the two Primus combativity sprints, Asselman was repaid by being permitted to lead through the Golden Kilometre and pick up the bonuses he needed to move into the provisional overall lead.

With the final overall classification in mind, meanwhile, Philippe Gilbert (BMC) clipped off the front of the peloton in search of the remaining bonuses, and he enjoyed an entertaining battle with Andriy Grivko (Astana). Gilbert picked up third place in the first and third sprints, while Grivko pipped him in the second.

Lotto-Soudal lead-out

By that point, Lotto-Soudal had begun to make their presence felt at the head of the peloton and they would step up their efforts still further in the final 20 kilometres, where neo-professional Tiesj Benoot caught the eye once again with a series of long, long turns on the front.

The two escapees were swept up with 15 kilometres remaining and the scene was set for a bunch finish, though the finale would be a fraught one, with the preponderance of road furniture adding to the nervousness in the peloton.

Leigh Howard (Orica-GreenEdge) was a faller with seven kilometres remaining and the in-form Matti Breschel (Tinkoff-Saxo) hit the ground in a crash in the final two kilometres, though both men were able to remount and finish the stage.

Inside the final three kilometres, a delegation from Etixx-QuickStep attempted to seize control of affairs in support of Boonen, but they were unable to outstrip the Lotto-Soudal train, which swarmed to the front once again underneath the flamme rouge.

Twenty-four hours earlier, Greipel had lost his train in the final kilometre and then compounded his difficulties by opening his sprint too soon and fading to fourth place. There would be no such errors this time around, and when he hit the front with 150 metres remaining, the result was never in doubt.

There were, initially at least, some doubts from the organisation over the general classification situation, with Greipel briefly credited as the new race leader to boot. The result was quickly rectified, however, and Asselman was brought to the podium to receive the white and red jersey of race leader.

The 25-year-old Dutchman is five seconds clear of Greipel and Viviani in the overall standings, while Danny van Poppel (Trek) lies fourth, some nine seconds back. The Eneco Tour crosses into Belgium for stage 3 on Wednesday, with a 171km trek from Bevern to Ardooie.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 4:12:52 2 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 3 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step 4 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 5 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 6 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 7 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 8 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 11 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 12 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 13 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant - Alpecin 14 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 15 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 16 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 17 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 18 André Looij (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 19 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 21 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 22 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin 24 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick Step 25 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant - Alpecin 26 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 27 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 28 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 29 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 30 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 31 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 33 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step 34 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 35 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 36 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 37 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida 38 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 39 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step 40 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 41 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 42 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 43 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Cannondale - Garmin 44 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 45 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick Step 46 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 47 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 48 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 49 David Boucher (Bel) FDJ 50 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 51 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin 52 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 53 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 54 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 55 Dayer Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 56 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 57 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 58 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 59 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 60 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 61 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 62 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 63 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 64 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 65 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 66 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick Step 67 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 68 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Team Cannondale - Garmin 69 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 70 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 71 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 72 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant - Alpecin 73 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 74 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 75 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 76 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 77 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 78 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 79 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 80 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 81 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 82 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 83 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant - Alpecin 84 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 85 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 86 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 87 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida 88 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 89 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 90 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 91 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 92 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 93 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step 94 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 95 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 96 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 97 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 98 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 99 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 100 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 101 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 102 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 103 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 104 Juan Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 105 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 106 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 107 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 108 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 109 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 110 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 111 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 112 Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Cannondale - Garmin 113 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 114 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 115 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 116 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 117 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 118 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 119 Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 120 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 121 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 122 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 123 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 124 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 125 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 126 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 127 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 128 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 129 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step 130 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 131 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Cannondale - Garmin 132 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 133 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 134 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 135 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 136 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 137 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 138 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 139 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 140 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 141 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 142 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 143 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 144 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 145 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin 146 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 147 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 148 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 149 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 4:15:18 150 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 4:12:52 151 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 152 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 153 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin 4:16:49 154 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 155 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4:17:50 156 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4:20:36 157 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4:12:52 DNS Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert

Time bonuses # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 10 pts 2 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 9 3 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 6 4 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 5 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step 4 6 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 7 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 30 pts 2 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 25 3 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step 22 4 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 19 5 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 17 6 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 15 7 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 13 8 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12 9 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 10 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 10

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 3 pts 2 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 3 pts 2 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 3 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 3 pts 2 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1

Combativity 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 15 pts 2 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 13 3 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 4 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 5 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2

Combativity 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 14 pts 2 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 12 3 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 4 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 5 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Katusha 12:38:36 2 Trek Factory Racing 3 Lotto Soudal 4 Etixx - Quick-Step 5 Team Giant-Alpecin 6 Lampre-Merida 7 Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 8 Astana Pro Team 9 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 Tinkoff-Saxo 11 FDJ.fr 12 Movistar Team 13 BMC Racing Team 14 AG2R La Mondiale 15 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 16 Orica GreenEdge 17 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 18 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 19 IAM Cycling 20 Team Sky

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 8:18:55 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:00:05 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 4 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:09 5 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 6 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 7 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:00:10 8 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:00:11 10 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step 11 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:13 12 Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Cannondale - Garmin 13 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:00:14 14 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:15 15 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 16 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 17 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 18 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 19 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 20 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 21 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 22 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 23 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin 24 André Looij (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 25 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 27 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 28 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 29 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 30 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant - Alpecin 31 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 32 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Cannondale - Garmin 33 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step 34 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 35 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 36 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 37 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 38 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida 39 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step 40 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick Step 41 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 42 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 43 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 44 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 45 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 46 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 47 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin 48 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 49 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 50 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick Step 51 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 52 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 53 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 54 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 55 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 56 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 57 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 58 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step 59 Dayer Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 60 David Boucher (Bel) FDJ 61 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 62 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 63 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick Step 64 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Team Cannondale - Garmin 65 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 66 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 67 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 68 Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 69 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 70 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 71 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 72 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 74 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 75 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 76 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 77 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 78 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant - Alpecin 79 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 80 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 81 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 82 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 83 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 84 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 85 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 86 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant - Alpecin 87 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 88 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 89 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 90 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 91 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 92 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 93 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 94 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 95 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 96 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step 97 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 98 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 99 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida 100 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 101 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 102 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 103 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 104 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 105 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 106 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 107 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 108 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 109 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 110 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Cannondale - Garmin 111 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant - Alpecin 112 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 113 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 114 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 115 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 116 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 117 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 118 Juan Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 119 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 120 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 121 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 122 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 123 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 124 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 125 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 126 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 127 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 128 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 129 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 130 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 131 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 132 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 133 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 134 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 135 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 136 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 137 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 138 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 139 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 140 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 141 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 142 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 143 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 144 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin 145 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 146 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 147 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 148 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 149 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 150 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 151 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 152 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 153 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:41 154 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:04:12 155 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin 156 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:13 157 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:07:59

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 49 pts 2 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 42 3 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 41 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 30 5 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 25 6 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step 22 7 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 17 8 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 15 9 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 10 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 13 11 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 13 12 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12 13 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 12 14 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 11 15 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 16 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 10 17 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 10

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 44 pts 2 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 29 3 Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Cannondale - Garmin 27 4 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 23 5 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 19 6 David Boucher (Bel) FDJ 9 7 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 8 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 9 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 10 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 4 11 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 2