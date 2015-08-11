Trending

Eneco Tour: Greipel shows his speed in Breda

Asselman takes over race lead thanks to Golden Kilometre bonus

Image 1 of 43

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 2 at the Eneco Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 43

André Greipel (Lotto-Soudal)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 43

Jesper Asselman (Team Roompot) leads combativity classification

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 43

Jesper Asselman (Team Roompot) most combative rider at the Eneco Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 43

Most combative rider Jesper Asselman (Team Roompot)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 43

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 2 at Eneco Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 43

Eneco Tour stage 2 winner André Greipel (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 43

Jesper Asselman (Team Roompot) leads the overall at the Eneco Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 43

Eneco Tour overall leader Jesper Asselman (Team Roompot)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 43

André Greipel (Lotto-Soudal)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 43

Jesper Asselman (Team Roompot) moves into the race lead

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 43

Jesper Asselman (Team Roompot) leads Eneco Tour overall classification

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 43

André Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) gets hugs from his teammates after winning stage 2

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 43

André Greipel (Lotto-Soudal)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 43

Greg Henderson (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 43

Nikolas Maes (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 43

Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 43

Jesper Asselman (Team Roompot) leads the overall Eneco Tour

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 43

Breakaway riders Jesper Asselman (Team Roompot) and Gijs Van Hoecke (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 43

Jesper Asselman (Team Roompot) wears the Eneco Tour leader's jersey

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 43

Jesper Asselman (Team Roompot) leads the overall Eneco Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 43

Jesper Asselman (Team Roompot)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 43

Jesper Asselman (Team Roompot)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 43

The peloton heads for the finish line in stage 2

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 43

The sprinters dash for the finish line of stage 2 at the Eneco Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 43

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins the bunch kick at the Eneco Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 43

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) raises his arms as the winner of stage 2 at the Eneco Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 43

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 43

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 43

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 43

Nikolas Maes (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 32 of 43

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins the bunch sprint in stage 2 at the Eneco Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 43

Elia Viviani (Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 43

Simon Geschke (Giant-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 43

Danilo Wyss (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 43

Stijn Vandenbergh (Etixx-Quickstep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 43

Gijs Van Hoecke (Topsport Vlaanderen) and Jesper Asselman (Roompot)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 43

Gijs Van Hoecke (Topsport Vlaanderen) and Jesper Asselman (Roompot)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 43

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quickstep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 43

Nathan Haas, Danny van Poppel and Elia Viviani at the start

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 43

Danny van Poppel and Elia Viviani at the start

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 43

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 43

Fabio Sabatini (Etixx-Quickstep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

André Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) dismissed any notion that he might be suffering from a post-Tour de France hangover as he powered to victory in the bunch sprint in Breda at the end of stage 2 of the Eneco Tour, while Jesper Asselman (Team Roompot) moved into the overall lead.

Greipel continues Tour de France form with Eneco Tour stage win

Aided by a pitch-perfect lead-out from his Lotto-Soudal team, Greipel made amends for his fourth-place finish the previous day by seeing off the challenges of Jacopo Guarnieri (Katusha) and Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep).

Greipel won from the front, opening his effort after Jens Debuscchere had swung off and he had enough in reserve to hold off the fast-closing Guarnieri and Boonen, while Jean-Pierre Drucker (BMC) took fourth.

“The team almost carried me to the finish,” said Greipel, who picked up his 14th victory of the season, continuing the fine run of form that saw him claim four stage wins at the Tour de France, including the grand finale on the Champs-Élysées.

Despite the pan-flat parcours and the still conditions prevalent in the Netherlands on Tuesday afternoon, the stage was not entirely a sprinters’ benefit, as early escapee Asselman divested Elia Viviani (Team Sky) of the race lead thanks to the time bonuses he picked up during the trio of sprints in the so-called “Golden Kilometre” on the final lap of the finishing circuit.

Asselman was in the break of the day for the second successive stage, joining Gijs Van Hoecke (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) when he forged clear in the opening kilometres, and their steady working alliance saw them amass a maximum lead of almost seven minutes over the peloton.

Sky’s pace-setting pegged them back gradually thereafter, with Ian Stannard particularly prominent, but the two leaders still had almost two minutes in hand when they reached the trio of bonus sprints with 22 kilometres remaining.

Asselman’s and Van Hoecke’s smooth understanding was to manifest itself once again here. After allowing Van Hoecke to claim the two Primus combativity sprints, Asselman was repaid by being permitted to lead through the Golden Kilometre and pick up the bonuses he needed to move into the provisional overall lead.

With the final overall classification in mind, meanwhile, Philippe Gilbert (BMC) clipped off the front of the peloton in search of the remaining bonuses, and he enjoyed an entertaining battle with Andriy Grivko (Astana). Gilbert picked up third place in the first and third sprints, while Grivko pipped him in the second.

Lotto-Soudal lead-out

By that point, Lotto-Soudal had begun to make their presence felt at the head of the peloton and they would step up their efforts still further in the final 20 kilometres, where neo-professional Tiesj Benoot caught the eye once again with a series of long, long turns on the front.

The two escapees were swept up with 15 kilometres remaining and the scene was set for a bunch finish, though the finale would be a fraught one, with the preponderance of road furniture adding to the nervousness in the peloton.

Leigh Howard (Orica-GreenEdge) was a faller with seven kilometres remaining and the in-form Matti Breschel (Tinkoff-Saxo) hit the ground in a crash in the final two kilometres, though both men were able to remount and finish the stage.

Inside the final three kilometres, a delegation from Etixx-QuickStep attempted to seize control of affairs in support of Boonen, but they were unable to outstrip the Lotto-Soudal train, which swarmed to the front once again underneath the flamme rouge.

Twenty-four hours earlier, Greipel had lost his train in the final kilometre and then compounded his difficulties by opening his sprint too soon and fading to fourth place. There would be no such errors this time around, and when he hit the front with 150 metres remaining, the result was never in doubt.

There were, initially at least, some doubts from the organisation over the general classification situation, with Greipel briefly credited as the new race leader to boot. The result was quickly rectified, however, and Asselman was brought to the podium to receive the white and red jersey of race leader.

The 25-year-old Dutchman is five seconds clear of Greipel and Viviani in the overall standings, while Danny van Poppel (Trek) lies fourth, some nine seconds back. The Eneco Tour crosses into Belgium for stage 3 on Wednesday, with a 171km trek from Bevern to Ardooie.  

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal4:12:52
2Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
3Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
4Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
5Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
6Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
7Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
8Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
9Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
11Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
12Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
13Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant - Alpecin
14Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
15Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
16Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
17Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
18André Looij (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
19Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
20Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
21Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
22Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
23Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin
24Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick Step
25Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant - Alpecin
26Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
27Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
28Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
29Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
30Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
31Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
32Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
33Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
34Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
35Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
36Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
37Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida
38Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
39Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
40Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
41Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
42Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
43Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Cannondale - Garmin
44Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
45Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick Step
46Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
47Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
48Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
49David Boucher (Bel) FDJ
50Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
51Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin
52Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
53Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
54David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
55Dayer Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
56Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
57Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
58Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
59Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
60Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
61Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
62Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
63Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
64Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
65Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
66Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick Step
67Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
68Kristijan Koren (Slo) Team Cannondale - Garmin
69Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
70Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
71Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
72Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant - Alpecin
73Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
74Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
75Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
76Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
77Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
78Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
79Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
80Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
81Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
82Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
83Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant - Alpecin
84Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
85Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
86Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
87Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida
88Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
89Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
90Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
91Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
92Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
93Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step
94Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
95Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
96Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
97Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
98Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
99Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
100Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
101Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
102Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
103Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
104Juan Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
105Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
106Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
107Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
108Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
109Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
110Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
111Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
112Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Cannondale - Garmin
113Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
114Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
115Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
116Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
117Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
118Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
119Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
120Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
121Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
122Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
123Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
124Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
125Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
126Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
127Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
128Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
129Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
130Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
131Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Cannondale - Garmin
132Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
133Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
134Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
135Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
136Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
137Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
138Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
139Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
140Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
141Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
142Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
143Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
144Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
145Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin
146Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
147Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
148Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
149Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing4:15:18
150Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo4:12:52
151Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
152Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
153Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin4:16:49
154Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
155Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal4:17:50
156Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4:20:36
157Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise4:12:52
DNSMirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert

Time bonuses
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal10pts
2Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton9
3Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha6
4Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise6
5Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step4
6Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
7Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal30pts
2Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha25
3Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step22
4Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team19
5Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing17
6Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ15
7Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha13
8Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert12
9Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
10Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida10

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton3pts
2Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton3pts
2Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
3Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton3pts
2Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team1

Combativity 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise15pts
2Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton13
3Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise6
4Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise4
5Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2

Combativity 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise14pts
2Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton12
3Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise6
4Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4
5Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha12:38:36
2Trek Factory Racing
3Lotto Soudal
4Etixx - Quick-Step
5Team Giant-Alpecin
6Lampre-Merida
7Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
8Astana Pro Team
9Wanty - Groupe Gobert
10Tinkoff-Saxo
11FDJ.fr
12Movistar Team
13BMC Racing Team
14AG2R La Mondiale
15Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
16Orica GreenEdge
17Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
18Team LottoNL-Jumbo
19IAM Cycling
20Team Sky

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton8:18:55
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:05
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
4Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:00:09
5Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
6Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
7Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:00:10
8Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
9Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:00:11
10Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
11Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:13
12Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Cannondale - Garmin
13Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:00:14
14Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge0:00:15
15Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
16Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
17Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
18Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
19Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
20Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
21Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
22Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
23Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin
24André Looij (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
25Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
27Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
28Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
29Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
30Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant - Alpecin
31Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
32Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Cannondale - Garmin
33Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
34Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
35Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
36Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
37Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
38Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida
39Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
40Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick Step
41Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
42Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
43Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
44Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
45Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
46Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
47Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin
48Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
49Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
50Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick Step
51Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
52Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
53Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
54Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
55Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
56Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
57Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
58Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step
59Dayer Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
60David Boucher (Bel) FDJ
61Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
62Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
63Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick Step
64Kristijan Koren (Slo) Team Cannondale - Garmin
65Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
66Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
67Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
68Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
69Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
70Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
71Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
72Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
73Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
74Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
75Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
76Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
77Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
78Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant - Alpecin
79Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
80Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
81Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
82David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
83Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
84Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
85Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
86Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant - Alpecin
87Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
88Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
89Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
90Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
91Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
92Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
93Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
94Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
95Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
96Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
97Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
98Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
99Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida
100Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
101Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
102Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
103Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
104Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
105Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
106Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
107Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
108Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
109Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
110Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Cannondale - Garmin
111Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant - Alpecin
112Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
113Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
114Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
115Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
116Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
117Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
118Juan Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
119Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
120Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
121Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
122Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
123Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
124Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
125Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
126Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
127Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
128Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
129Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
130Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
131Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
132Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
133Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
134Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
135Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
136Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
137Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
138Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
139Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
140Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
141Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
142Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
143Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
144Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin
145Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
146Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
147Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
148Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
149Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
150Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
151Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
152Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
153Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:02:41
154Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:04:12
155Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin
156Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:13
157Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:07:59

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal49pts
2Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing42
3Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team41
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky30
5Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha25
6Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step22
7Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling17
8Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ15
9Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team15
10Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge13
11Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha13
12Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert12
13Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo12
14Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team11
15Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
16Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton10
17Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida10

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton44pts
2Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise29
3Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Cannondale - Garmin27
4Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team23
5Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert19
6David Boucher (Bel) FDJ9
7Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise6
8Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise6
9Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise4
10Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale4
11Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Roompot Oranje Peloton24:57:30
2Team Katusha
3Trek Factory Racing
4Lotto Soudal
5Etixx - Quick-Step
6Team Giant-Alpecin
7IAM Cycling
8Lampre-Merida
9Wanty - Groupe Gobert
10Orica GreenEdge
11Astana Pro Team
12Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
13Tinkoff-Saxo
14FDJ.fr
15Movistar Team
16AG2R La Mondiale
17BMC Racing Team
18Team LottoNL-Jumbo
19Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
20Team Sky

