Image 1 of 33 Elia Viviani (Team Sky) sprinting for the victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 33 Elia Viviani and Christopher Sutton celebrate stage victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 33 Elia Viviani (Team Sky) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 33 Simon Geschke (Team Giant-Alpecin) contemplating on the startline (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 33 Elia Viviani (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 33 Danny van Poppel (Trek) is beaten to the line by Elia Viviani (Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 33 Stage 1 of the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 33 Stage 1 of the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 33 Stage 1 of the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 33 Stage 1 of the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 33 Stage 1 of the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 33 Stage 1 of the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 33 Stage 1 of the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 33 Elia Viviani (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 33 Nathan Haas (Cannondale-Garmin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 33 Nathan Haas (Cannondale-Garmin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 33 Elia Viviani (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 33 The Eneco Tour jerseys (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 33 Rick Zabel (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 33 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 33 Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 33 Fabio Sabatini (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 33 At the start of the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 33 Stijn Vandenbergh (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 33 Eneco Tour director Rob Discart (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 33 Nikolas Maes and Tom Boonen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 33 Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 33 Danilo Wyss (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 33 Stijn Vandenbergh (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 33 Philippe Gilbert (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 33 Tom Boonen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 33 Dayer Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 33 Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) came through a frantic sprint on stage 1 of the Eneco Tour to win the stage and pull on the first leader’s jersey of the race.

The Italian came over the top of Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) inside the final 200m with the German eventually fading to a disappointing fourth. Danny van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing) finished second with Jempy Drucker (BMC Racing) in third.

Viviani made use of his team inside the final 10 kilometres, using his teammates to keep him in contention as Lotto-Soudal, Etixx QuickStep and Orica GreenEdge fought for supremacy.

Even when Viviani found himself isolated inside the final kilometre he had enough power and nous to move onto Griepel’s wheel. The German opened his sprint early but his Tour de France legs appeared to still be in Paris, and he faded as the line approached. There were no such problems for Viviani who came through to win by a clear margin, and pick up his first victory on the road since stage 2 of the Giro d’Italia.

“This was the perfect sprint for me. With 500 meters to go I could see which was the perfect wheel for me to follow,” a jubilant Viviani told reporters at the finish.

“The team were amazing for me. We stayed in the front to avoid the crashes and then in the final kilometre Andy Fenn took me to the best wheel. I took Griepel’s wheel and he started fast but I waited a second and then I went. He started too early maybe but I had good legs. After a long break after the Giro this was a good start to the second part of the season.”

How it unfolded

The Eneco Tour began with a pancake-flat 183.5km test around Bolsward. Nathan Haas (Cannondale-Garmin), Frederik Veuchelen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Laurens de Vreese (Astana), Jesper Asselman (Team Roompot), Nico Denz, a trainee with Ag2r-La Mondiale, and David Boucher (FDJ) formed the early day’s break and built up a sizable advantage of over 7:30. The expected crosswinds that often buffer this part of the world failed to materialize, giving much of the stage a predictable feel.

Any thoughts of a gentle day in the saddle where blown away when the peloton began eating to the break’s advantage, which was suddenly reduced to less than three minutes with just over 40km of racing left.

The introduction of a "Golden Kilometre" livened up proceedings with three intermediate sprints measured out in the space of one kilometre. The break soaked up the bonus seconds available but the peloton were within touching distance.

Inside the final 10 kilometres and with the break reeled in, Lotto Soudal and Team Sky set about controlling the peloton. Orica GreenEdge, who had also been working on the front, saw their chances of success disappear when Jens Keukeleire slid out on a roundabout but Sky looked to have got their tactics wrong when Viviani was left with only Fenn for company.

However, the Italian received a world-class leadout, with the young British rider dropping off his captain with 500m to go. The Italian is not your typical sprinter who thrives off a standard leadout and he expertly sat on Griepel’s wheel until picking his moment to perfection.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 4:06:18 2 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 3 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 4 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 5 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 6 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 8 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 9 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 10 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 11 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step 12 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 13 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin 14 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 15 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 16 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 17 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Cannondale - Garmin 18 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 19 André Looij (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 20 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 21 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 22 Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 23 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 24 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 25 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 26 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 27 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 28 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step 29 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 30 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 32 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step 34 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 35 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 36 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 37 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 38 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step 39 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida 40 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant - Alpecin 41 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 42 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 43 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 44 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 45 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 46 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 47 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 49 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin 50 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step 51 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 52 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 53 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 54 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick Step 55 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 56 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 57 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 58 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick Step 59 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 60 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 61 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 62 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 63 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 64 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 65 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 66 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 67 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Team Cannondale - Garmin 68 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 69 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick Step 70 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 71 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 72 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 73 Dayer Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 74 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Cannondale - Garmin 75 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 76 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 77 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant - Alpecin 78 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 79 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 80 David Boucher (Bel) FDJ 81 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 82 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 83 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 84 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 85 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 86 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 87 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 88 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 89 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 90 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 91 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 92 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 93 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 94 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 95 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 96 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 97 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 98 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida 99 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 100 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 101 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 102 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 103 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 104 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 105 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 106 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 107 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 108 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 109 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 110 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 111 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 112 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 113 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 114 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 115 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 116 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 117 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 118 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 119 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 120 Juan Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 121 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 122 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 123 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 124 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 125 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 126 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 127 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 128 Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Cannondale - Garmin 129 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 130 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 131 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 132 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 133 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 134 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 135 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin 136 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant - Alpecin 137 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 138 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 139 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 140 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 141 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 142 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 143 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 144 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 145 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 146 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant - Alpecin 147 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 148 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 149 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin 150 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 151 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 152 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 153 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 154 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 155 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 156 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 157 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 158 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNF Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ DNS Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 8 pts 2 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 5 3 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 3

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 8 pts 2 Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Cannondale - Garmin 5 3 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 3

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 8 pts 2 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 5 3 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 3

Points - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 30 pts 2 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 25 3 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 22 4 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 19 5 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 17 6 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 7 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 13 8 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 12 9 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 11 10 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 10

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roompot Oranje Peloton 12:18:54 2 Trek Factory Racing 3 Lotto Soudal 4 Etixx - Quick Step 5 IAM Cycling 6 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 Orica Greenedge 8 Lampre - Merida 9 Team Katusha 10 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 11 Astana Pro Team 12 Team Giant - Alpecin 13 Ag2e La Mondiale 14 Movistar Team 15 Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 16 FDJ 17 Tinkoff - Saxo 18 Team Cannondale - Garmin 19 BMC Racing Team 20 Team Sky

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 4:06:08 2 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:04 3 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 4 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:00:05 5 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 6 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:00:06 7 Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:00:08 8 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:00:10 9 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 10 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 11 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 12 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 13 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 14 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 15 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step 16 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 17 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin 18 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 19 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 20 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 21 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Cannondale - Garmin 22 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 23 André Looij (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 24 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 25 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 26 Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 27 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 28 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 29 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 30 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 31 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 32 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step 33 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 34 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 36 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 37 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step 38 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 39 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 40 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 41 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 42 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step 43 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida 44 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant - Alpecin 45 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 46 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 47 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 48 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 49 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 50 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 51 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 52 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin 53 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step 54 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 55 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 56 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 57 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick Step 58 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 59 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 60 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 61 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick Step 62 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 63 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 64 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 65 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 66 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 67 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 68 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 69 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Team Cannondale - Garmin 70 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 71 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick Step 72 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 73 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 74 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 75 Dayer Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 76 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Cannondale - Garmin 77 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 78 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 79 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant - Alpecin 80 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 81 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 82 David Boucher (Bel) FDJ 83 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 84 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 85 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 86 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 87 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 88 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 89 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 90 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 91 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 92 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 93 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 94 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 95 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 96 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 97 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 98 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 99 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 100 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida 101 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 102 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 103 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 104 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 105 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 106 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 107 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 108 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 109 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 110 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 111 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 112 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 113 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 114 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 115 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 116 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 117 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 118 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 119 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 120 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 121 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 122 Juan Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 123 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 124 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 125 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 126 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 127 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 128 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 129 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 130 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 131 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 132 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 133 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 134 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 135 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin 136 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant - Alpecin 137 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 138 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 139 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 140 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 141 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 142 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 143 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 144 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 145 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 146 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant - Alpecin 147 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 148 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 149 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin 150 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 151 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 152 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 153 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 154 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 155 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 156 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 157 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 158 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 30 pts 2 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 25 3 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 22 4 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 19 5 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 17 6 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 16 7 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 8 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 14 9 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 13 10 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 13 11 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 12 12 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 11 13 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 10 14 Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Cannondale - Garmin 5