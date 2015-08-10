Trending

Eneco Tour stage 1: Viviani takes first scalp in Bolsward

Sky rider outsprints Van Poppel, Drucker

Image 1 of 33

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) sprinting for the victory

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) sprinting for the victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 33

Elia Viviani and Christopher Sutton celebrate stage victory

Elia Viviani and Christopher Sutton celebrate stage victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 33

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) on the podium

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 33

Simon Geschke (Team Giant-Alpecin) contemplating on the startline

Simon Geschke (Team Giant-Alpecin) contemplating on the startline
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 33

Elia Viviani (Team Sky)

Elia Viviani (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 33

Danny van Poppel (Trek) is beaten to the line by Elia Viviani (Sky)

Danny van Poppel (Trek) is beaten to the line by Elia Viviani (Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 33

Stage 1 of the Eneco Tour

Stage 1 of the Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 33

Stage 1 of the Eneco Tour

Stage 1 of the Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 33

Stage 1 of the Eneco Tour

Stage 1 of the Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 33

Stage 1 of the Eneco Tour

Stage 1 of the Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 33

Stage 1 of the Eneco Tour

Stage 1 of the Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 33

Stage 1 of the Eneco Tour

Stage 1 of the Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 33

Stage 1 of the Eneco Tour

Stage 1 of the Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 33

Elia Viviani (Team Sky)

Elia Viviani (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 33

Nathan Haas (Cannondale-Garmin)

Nathan Haas (Cannondale-Garmin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 33

Nathan Haas (Cannondale-Garmin)

Nathan Haas (Cannondale-Garmin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 33

Elia Viviani (Team Sky)

Elia Viviani (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 33

The Eneco Tour jerseys

The Eneco Tour jerseys
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 33

Rick Zabel (BMC)

Rick Zabel (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 33

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 33

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quickstep)

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 33

Fabio Sabatini

Fabio Sabatini
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 33

At the start of the Eneco Tour

At the start of the Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 33

Stijn Vandenbergh (Etixx-Quickstep)

Stijn Vandenbergh (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 33

Eneco Tour director Rob Discart

Eneco Tour director Rob Discart
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 33

Nikolas Maes and Tom Boonen

Nikolas Maes and Tom Boonen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 33

Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling)

Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 33

Danilo Wyss (BMC)

Danilo Wyss (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 33

Stijn Vandenbergh

Stijn Vandenbergh
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 33

Philippe Gilbert

Philippe Gilbert
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 33

Tom Boonen

Tom Boonen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 33

Dayer Quintana (Movistar)

Dayer Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 33

Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal)

Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) came through a frantic sprint on stage 1 of the Eneco Tour to win the stage and pull on the first leader’s jersey of the race.

The Italian came over the top of Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) inside the final 200m with the German eventually fading to a disappointing fourth. Danny van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing) finished second with Jempy Drucker (BMC Racing) in third.

Viviani made use of his team inside the final 10 kilometres, using his teammates to keep him in contention as Lotto-Soudal, Etixx QuickStep and Orica GreenEdge fought for supremacy.

Even when Viviani found himself isolated inside the final kilometre he had enough power and nous to move onto Griepel’s wheel. The German opened his sprint early but his Tour de France legs appeared to still be in Paris, and he faded as the line approached. There were no such problems for Viviani who came through to win by a clear margin, and pick up his first victory on the road since stage 2 of the Giro d’Italia.

“This was the perfect sprint for me. With 500 meters to go I could see which was the perfect wheel for me to follow,” a jubilant Viviani told reporters at the finish.

“The team were amazing for me. We stayed in the front to avoid the crashes and then in the final kilometre Andy Fenn took me to the best wheel. I took Griepel’s wheel and he started fast but I waited a second and then I went. He started too early maybe but I had good legs. After a long break after the Giro this was a good start to the second part of the season.”

How it unfolded

The Eneco Tour began with a pancake-flat 183.5km test around Bolsward. Nathan Haas (Cannondale-Garmin), Frederik Veuchelen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Laurens de Vreese (Astana), Jesper Asselman (Team Roompot), Nico Denz, a trainee with Ag2r-La Mondiale, and David Boucher (FDJ) formed the early day’s break and built up a sizable advantage of over 7:30. The expected crosswinds that often buffer this part of the world failed to materialize, giving much of the stage a predictable feel.

Any thoughts of a gentle day in the saddle where blown away when the peloton began eating to the break’s advantage, which was suddenly reduced to less than three minutes with just over 40km of racing left.

The introduction of a "Golden Kilometre" livened up proceedings with three intermediate sprints measured out in the space of one kilometre. The break soaked up the bonus seconds available but the peloton were within touching distance.

Inside the final 10 kilometres and with the break reeled in, Lotto Soudal and Team Sky set about controlling the peloton. Orica GreenEdge, who had also been working on the front, saw their chances of success disappear when Jens Keukeleire slid out on a roundabout but Sky looked to have got their tactics wrong when Viviani was left with only Fenn for company.

However, the Italian received a world-class leadout, with the young British rider dropping off his captain with 500m to go. The Italian is not your typical sprinter who thrives off a standard leadout and he expertly sat on Griepel’s wheel until picking his moment to perfection.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky4:06:18
2Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
3Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
4André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
5Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
6Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
7Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
8Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
9Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
10Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
11Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
12Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
13Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin
14Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
15Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
16Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
17Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Cannondale - Garmin
18Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
19André Looij (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
20Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
21Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
22Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
23Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
24Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
25Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
26Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
27Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
28Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
29Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
30Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
32Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
33Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step
34Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
35Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
36Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
37Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
38Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
39Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida
40Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant - Alpecin
41Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
42Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
43Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
44Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
45Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
46Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
47Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
48Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
49Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin
50Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
51Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
52Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
53Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
54Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick Step
55Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
56Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
57Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
58Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick Step
59Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
60Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
61Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
62Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
63Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
64Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
65Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
66Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
67Kristijan Koren (Slo) Team Cannondale - Garmin
68Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
69Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick Step
70Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
71Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
72Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
73Dayer Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
74Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Cannondale - Garmin
75Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
76Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
77Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant - Alpecin
78Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
79Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
80David Boucher (Bel) FDJ
81Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
82Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
83Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
84Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
85Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
86Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
87Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
88Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
89Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
90Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
91Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
92Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
93Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
94Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
95Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
96Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
97Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
98Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida
99Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
100Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
101Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
102Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
103Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
104Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
105Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
106Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
107Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
108Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
109Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
110Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
111Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
112David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
113Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
114Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
115Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
116Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
117Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
118Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
119Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
120Juan Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
121Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
122Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
123Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
124Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
125Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
126Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
127Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
128Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Cannondale - Garmin
129Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
130Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
131Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
132Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
133Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
134Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
135Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin
136Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant - Alpecin
137Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
138Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
139Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
140Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
141Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
142Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
143Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
144Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
145Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
146Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant - Alpecin
147Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
148Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
149Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin
150Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
151Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
152Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
153Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
154Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
155Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
156Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
157Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
158Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFAnthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
DNSDaniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale8pts
2Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team5
3Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton3

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton8pts
2Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Cannondale - Garmin5
3Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale3

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team8pts
2Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton5
3Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale3

Points - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky30pts
2Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing25
3Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team22
4André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal19
5Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling17
6Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team15
7Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge13
8Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo12
9Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team11
10Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton10

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roompot Oranje Peloton12:18:54
2Trek Factory Racing
3Lotto Soudal
4Etixx - Quick Step
5IAM Cycling
6Wanty - Groupe Gobert
7Orica Greenedge
8Lampre - Merida
9Team Katusha
10Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
11Astana Pro Team
12Team Giant - Alpecin
13Ag2e La Mondiale
14Movistar Team
15Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
16FDJ
17Tinkoff - Saxo
18Team Cannondale - Garmin
19BMC Racing Team
20Team Sky

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky4:06:08
2Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:00:04
3Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
4Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:00:05
5Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
6Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:00:06
7Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Cannondale - Garmin0:00:08
8André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:10
9Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
10Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
11Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
12Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
13Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
14Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
15Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
16Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
17Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin
18Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
19Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
20Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
21Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Cannondale - Garmin
22Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
23André Looij (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
24Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
25Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
26Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
27Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
28Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
29Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
30Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
31Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
32Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
33Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
34Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
35Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
36Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
37Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step
38Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
39Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
40Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
41Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
42Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
43Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida
44Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant - Alpecin
45Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
46Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
47Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
48Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
49Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
50Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
51Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
52Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin
53Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
54Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
55Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
56Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
57Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick Step
58Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
59Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
60Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
61Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick Step
62Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
63Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
64Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
65Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
66Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
67Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
68Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
69Kristijan Koren (Slo) Team Cannondale - Garmin
70Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
71Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick Step
72Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
73Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
74Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
75Dayer Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
76Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Cannondale - Garmin
77Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
78Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
79Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant - Alpecin
80Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
81Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
82David Boucher (Bel) FDJ
83Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
84Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
85Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
86Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
87Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
88Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
89Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
90Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
91Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
92Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
93Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
94Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
95Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
96Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
97Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
98Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
99Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
100Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida
101Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
102Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
103Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
104Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
105Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
106Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
107Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
108Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
109Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
110Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
111Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
112Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
113Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
114David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
115Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
116Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
117Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
118Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
119Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
120Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
121Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
122Juan Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
123Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
124Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
125Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
126Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
127Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
128Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
129Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
130Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
131Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
132Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
133Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
134Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
135Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin
136Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant - Alpecin
137Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
138Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
139Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
140Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
141Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
142Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
143Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
144Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
145Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
146Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant - Alpecin
147Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
148Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
149Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin
150Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
151Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
152Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
153Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
154Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
155Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
156Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
157Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
158Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky30pts
2Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing25
3Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team22
4André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal19
5Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling17
6Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton16
7Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team15
8Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale14
9Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team13
10Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge13
11Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo12
12Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team11
13Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton10
14Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Cannondale - Garmin5

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roompot Oranje Peloton12:18:54
2Trek Factory Racing
3Lotto Soudal
4Etixx - Quick Step
5IAM Cycling
6Wanty - Groupe Gobert
7Orica Greenedge
8Lampre - Merida
9Team Katusha
10Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
11Astana Pro Team
12Team Giant - Alpecin
13Ag2e La Mondiale
14Movistar Team
15Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
16FDJ
17Tinkoff - Saxo
18Team Cannondale - Garmin
19BMC Racing Team
20Team Sky

