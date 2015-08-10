Eneco Tour stage 1: Viviani takes first scalp in Bolsward
Sky rider outsprints Van Poppel, Drucker
Stage 1: Bolsward - Bolsward
Elia Viviani (Team Sky) came through a frantic sprint on stage 1 of the Eneco Tour to win the stage and pull on the first leader’s jersey of the race.
The Italian came over the top of Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) inside the final 200m with the German eventually fading to a disappointing fourth. Danny van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing) finished second with Jempy Drucker (BMC Racing) in third.
Viviani made use of his team inside the final 10 kilometres, using his teammates to keep him in contention as Lotto-Soudal, Etixx QuickStep and Orica GreenEdge fought for supremacy.
Even when Viviani found himself isolated inside the final kilometre he had enough power and nous to move onto Griepel’s wheel. The German opened his sprint early but his Tour de France legs appeared to still be in Paris, and he faded as the line approached. There were no such problems for Viviani who came through to win by a clear margin, and pick up his first victory on the road since stage 2 of the Giro d’Italia.
“This was the perfect sprint for me. With 500 meters to go I could see which was the perfect wheel for me to follow,” a jubilant Viviani told reporters at the finish.
“The team were amazing for me. We stayed in the front to avoid the crashes and then in the final kilometre Andy Fenn took me to the best wheel. I took Griepel’s wheel and he started fast but I waited a second and then I went. He started too early maybe but I had good legs. After a long break after the Giro this was a good start to the second part of the season.”
How it unfolded
The Eneco Tour began with a pancake-flat 183.5km test around Bolsward. Nathan Haas (Cannondale-Garmin), Frederik Veuchelen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Laurens de Vreese (Astana), Jesper Asselman (Team Roompot), Nico Denz, a trainee with Ag2r-La Mondiale, and David Boucher (FDJ) formed the early day’s break and built up a sizable advantage of over 7:30. The expected crosswinds that often buffer this part of the world failed to materialize, giving much of the stage a predictable feel.
Any thoughts of a gentle day in the saddle where blown away when the peloton began eating to the break’s advantage, which was suddenly reduced to less than three minutes with just over 40km of racing left.
The introduction of a "Golden Kilometre" livened up proceedings with three intermediate sprints measured out in the space of one kilometre. The break soaked up the bonus seconds available but the peloton were within touching distance.
Inside the final 10 kilometres and with the break reeled in, Lotto Soudal and Team Sky set about controlling the peloton. Orica GreenEdge, who had also been working on the front, saw their chances of success disappear when Jens Keukeleire slid out on a roundabout but Sky looked to have got their tactics wrong when Viviani was left with only Fenn for company.
However, the Italian received a world-class leadout, with the young British rider dropping off his captain with 500m to go. The Italian is not your typical sprinter who thrives off a standard leadout and he expertly sat on Griepel’s wheel until picking his moment to perfection.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|4:06:18
|2
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|4
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|5
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|6
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|8
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|9
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|11
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|12
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin
|14
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|15
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|16
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|17
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|18
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|19
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|20
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|21
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|22
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|23
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|24
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|25
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|26
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|27
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|28
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|29
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|30
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|32
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step
|34
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|35
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|37
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|38
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|39
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida
|40
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant - Alpecin
|41
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|42
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|43
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|44
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|45
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|46
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|47
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|49
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin
|50
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|51
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|52
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|53
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|54
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick Step
|55
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|56
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|57
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|58
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick Step
|59
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|60
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|61
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|62
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|63
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|64
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|65
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|66
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|67
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|68
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|69
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick Step
|70
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|71
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|72
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|73
|Dayer Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|74
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|75
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|76
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|77
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant - Alpecin
|78
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|79
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|80
|David Boucher (Bel) FDJ
|81
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|82
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|84
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|85
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|86
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|87
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|88
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|89
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|90
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|91
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|92
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|93
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|94
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|95
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|96
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|97
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|98
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|99
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|100
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|101
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|102
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|103
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|104
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|105
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|106
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|107
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|108
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|109
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|110
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|111
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|112
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|113
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|114
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|115
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|116
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|117
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|118
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|119
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|120
|Juan Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|121
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|122
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|123
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|124
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|125
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|126
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|127
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|128
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|129
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|130
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|131
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|132
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|133
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|134
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|135
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin
|136
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant - Alpecin
|137
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|138
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|139
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|140
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|141
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|142
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|143
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|144
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|145
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|146
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant - Alpecin
|147
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|148
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|149
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin
|150
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|151
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|152
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|153
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|154
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|155
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|156
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|157
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|158
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|DNS
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
