Eneco Tour: Van Emden wins time trial in Hoogerheide

Dutchman moves into overall lead

Jos van Emden (LottoNL-Jumbo) claimed victory in the stage 4 time trial at the Eneco Tour in Hoogerheide, moving into the overall lead in the process.

The Dutchman was among the early starters on Wednesday’s stage and he produced a faultless ride over the 14-kilometre course to stop the clock in 16:34. That was enough to put Van Emden ahead of the early pace-setter Adriano Malori (Movistar) atop the leaderboard, and he would take up position in the hot seat by the finish line for the duration of the afternoon.

The only rider to threaten Van Emden’s time would prove to be his teammate Wilco Kelderman. The Dutch national time trial champion, still smarting from a crash-blighted Tour de France, scorched around the course just two seconds slower than Van Emden to take second place on the stage.

“It’s very important. Victory is always important, especially for the team, because we don’t have so many victories yet this year,” Van Emden said afterwards. “But the time trials are going well for the team recently and I think I deserved this win.”

Malori held on for third on the stage, just ahead of Lars Boom (Astana), who has positioned himself just seven seconds off the overall lead ahead of the Eneco Tour’s final troika of stages over Classics terrain in Belgium and Dutch Limburg.

BMC’s duo of Greg Van Avermaet and Philippe Gilbert also did their chances of landing final overall victory no harm by placing 6th and 8th on the stage, respectively, and the Belgians occupy the same positions in the general classification. Van Avermaet was just 14 seconds down on Van Emden, while Gilbert delivered a fluid performance to finish the day just a further 20 seconds back.

It was a less successful outing for the Etixx-QuickStep team, another squad with a number of potential options for the final general classification. Niki Terpstra suffered a mechanical problem and lost 1:26, and their best finisher on the stage was Julian Alaphillippe, who had to settle for 27th place, 41 seconds down on Van Emden.

 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:16:34
2Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:05
3Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:07
4Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
5Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:11
6Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:14
7Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:16
8Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:20
9Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:21
10Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
11Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:00:23
12Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:24
13Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:25
14Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Cannondale - Garmin0:00:27
15Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin0:00:29
16Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
17Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:30
18Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:00:32
19Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
20Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:00:34
21Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin
22Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:35
23Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
24Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:00:38
25Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:00:39
26Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky0:00:40
27Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick Step0:00:41
28Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant - Alpecin0:00:42
29Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:43
30Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
31Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step0:00:44
32Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
33Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:00:45
34Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
35Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:00:46
36Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
37Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin
38Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:47
39Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
40Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant - Alpecin
41Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:00:48
42Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin0:00:49
43Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:00:50
44Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:51
45Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:52
46Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:53
47Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
48Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Cannondale - Garmin
49Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:00:55
50Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:00:56
51Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
52Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:00:57
53Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
54Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:00:58
55Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:01:01
56Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge0:01:02
57Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin0:01:03
58Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:04
59Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
60Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
61Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:01:05
62Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
63Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
64Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:01:06
65Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:07
66Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:01:08
67Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
68Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
69Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
70Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge0:01:09
71Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
72Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
73Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
74Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step0:01:10
75Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:11
76Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Cannondale - Garmin
77Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:12
78Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky0:01:14
79Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
80Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky0:01:15
81Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
82Kristijan Koren (Slo) Team Cannondale - Garmin
83Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:01:16
84Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
85Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:17
86Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
87Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:18
88Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant - Alpecin0:01:19
89Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ0:01:20
90Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:21
91Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick Step
92Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
93Sebastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:22
94Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:01:23
95Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant - Alpecin0:01:24
96Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
97Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
98Juan Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:25
99Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:01:26
100Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick Step
101Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
102Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:28
103David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
104Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:01:30
105Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:01:32
106Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
107Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
108Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
109Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:33
110Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:01:34
111Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:01:35
112Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin0:01:36
113Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:38
114Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:01:40
115Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
116Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:42
117Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
118Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
119Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:43
120Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:44
121Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
122Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:45
123Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
124Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:46
125Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
126Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:47
127Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
128Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:01:48
129Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:49
130Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step
131Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:50
132Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ0:01:51
133Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
134Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida0:01:52
135Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:53
136Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:55
137Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
138Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step0:01:57
139Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:58
140Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:01:59
141Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha0:02:00
142Dayer Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:02:06
143Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:02:09
144Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
145Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
146Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:02:15
147Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
148Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:02:21
149Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:02:31
150Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky0:02:35
151Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:02:36
152Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky0:03:09
DNSDavid Boucher (Bel) FDJ

Points - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo30pts
2Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo25
3Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team22
4Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team19
5Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling17
6Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team15
7Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team13
8Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team12
9Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge11
10Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo10

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:50:12
2BMC Racing Team0:00:20
3IAM Cycling0:00:49
4Astana Pro Team0:00:51
5Tinkoff - Saxo0:01:01
6Orica Greenedge0:01:08
7Team Cannondale - Garmin0:01:15
8Trek Factory Racing0:01:21
9Lotto Soudal0:01:24
10Team Giant - Alpecin0:01:32
11Movistar Team0:01:38
12Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:59
13Etixx - Quick Step0:02:03
14Ag2r La Mondiale0:02:04
15Team Katusha0:02:12
16FDJ0:02:34
17Lampre - Merida0:02:37
18Team Sky0:02:39
19Roompot Oranje Peloton0:03:05
20Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:33

General classification after stage 4:
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo12:30:09
2Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:05
3Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:07
4Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
5Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:11
6Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:14
7Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:16
8Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:18
9Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:21
10Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
11Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:00:23
12Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:24
13Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:25
14Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Cannondale - Garmin0:00:27
15Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:00:28
16Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin0:00:29
17Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:30
18Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:32
19Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:00:34
20Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin
21Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:35
22Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
23Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:00:38
24Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:00:39
25Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky0:00:40
26Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick Step0:00:41
27Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant - Alpecin0:00:42
28Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step0:00:44
29Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
30Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:00:45
31Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
32Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:00:46
33Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
34Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin
35Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
36Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
37Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:47
38Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
39Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant - Alpecin
40Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:00:48
41Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin0:00:49
42Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:51
43Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:53
44Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
45Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Cannondale - Garmin
46Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step0:00:54
47Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:00:55
48Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:00:56
49Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
50Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:00:57
51Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
52Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:00:58
53Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:00:59
54Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:01:01
55Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge0:01:02
56Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin0:01:03
57Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
58Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:04
59Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
60Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
61Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:05
62Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
63Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:01:06
64Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:07
65Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:01:08
66Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
67Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
68Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge0:01:09
69Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
70Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Cannondale - Garmin
71Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
72Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step0:01:10
73Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:11
74Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:12
75Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky0:01:14
76Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky0:01:15
77Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
78Kristijan Koren (Slo) Team Cannondale - Garmin
79Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:01:16
80Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
81Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
82Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:17
83Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
84Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:18
85Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:19
86Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant - Alpecin
87Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ0:01:20
88Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:21
89Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick Step
90Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
91Sebastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:22
92Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:01:23
93Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:01:24
94Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant - Alpecin
95Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
96Juan Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:25
97Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
98Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:01:26
99Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick Step
100Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:01:27
101David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling0:01:28
102Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:32
103Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
104Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:33
105Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:01:35
106Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin0:01:36
107Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:37
108Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:38
109Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:40
110Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:42
111Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
112Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:44
113Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:45
114Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
115Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:46
116Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
117Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:47
118Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
119Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:01:48
120Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
121Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:49
122Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step
123Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:50
124Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ0:01:51
125Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:55
126Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
127Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step0:01:57
128Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:58
129Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:01:59
130Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:00
131Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
132Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:02:03
133Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:02:05
134Dayer Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:02:06
135Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:02:09
136Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
137Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:02:15
138Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
139Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:02:21
140Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky0:02:35
141Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:02:36
142Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida0:02:49
143Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:02:58
144Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky0:03:27
145Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:55
146Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:04:07
147Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:04:19
148Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:04:40
149Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:45
150Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky0:05:50
151Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:10:10
152Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:10:24

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal64pts
2Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing53
3Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step52
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky52
5Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team41
6Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ40
7Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team34
8Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo30
9Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton27
10Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo25
11Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha25
12Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team22
13Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida22
14Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert22
15Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team19
16Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling17
17Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling17
18Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team15
19Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team13
20Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha13
21Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge13
22Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha13
23Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team12
24Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo12
25Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge11
26Sebastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
27Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team11
28Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo10

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Lotto NL - Jumbo37:30:57
2BMC Racing Team0:00:20
3IAM Cycling0:00:49
4Astana Pro Team0:00:51
5Tinkoff - Saxo0:01:01
6Orica Greenedge0:01:08
7Team Cannondale - Garmin0:01:15
8Trek Factory Racing0:01:21
9Lotto Soudal0:01:24
10Team Giant - Alpecin0:01:32
11Movistar Team0:01:38
12Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:59
13Etixx - Quick Step0:02:03
14Ag2r La Mondiale0:02:04
15Team Katusha0:02:12
16FDJ0:02:34
17Lampre - Merida0:02:37
18Team Sky0:02:39
19Roompot Oranje Peloton0:03:05
20Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:33

