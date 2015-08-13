Eneco Tour: Van Emden wins time trial in Hoogerheide
Dutchman moves into overall lead
Stage 4: Hoogerheide - Hoogerheide (ITT)
Jos van Emden (LottoNL-Jumbo) claimed victory in the stage 4 time trial at the Eneco Tour in Hoogerheide, moving into the overall lead in the process.
The Dutchman was among the early starters on Wednesday’s stage and he produced a faultless ride over the 14-kilometre course to stop the clock in 16:34. That was enough to put Van Emden ahead of the early pace-setter Adriano Malori (Movistar) atop the leaderboard, and he would take up position in the hot seat by the finish line for the duration of the afternoon.
The only rider to threaten Van Emden’s time would prove to be his teammate Wilco Kelderman. The Dutch national time trial champion, still smarting from a crash-blighted Tour de France, scorched around the course just two seconds slower than Van Emden to take second place on the stage.
“It’s very important. Victory is always important, especially for the team, because we don’t have so many victories yet this year,” Van Emden said afterwards. “But the time trials are going well for the team recently and I think I deserved this win.”
Malori held on for third on the stage, just ahead of Lars Boom (Astana), who has positioned himself just seven seconds off the overall lead ahead of the Eneco Tour’s final troika of stages over Classics terrain in Belgium and Dutch Limburg.
BMC’s duo of Greg Van Avermaet and Philippe Gilbert also did their chances of landing final overall victory no harm by placing 6th and 8th on the stage, respectively, and the Belgians occupy the same positions in the general classification. Van Avermaet was just 14 seconds down on Van Emden, while Gilbert delivered a fluid performance to finish the day just a further 20 seconds back.
It was a less successful outing for the Etixx-QuickStep team, another squad with a number of potential options for the final general classification. Niki Terpstra suffered a mechanical problem and lost 1:26, and their best finisher on the stage was Julian Alaphillippe, who had to settle for 27th place, 41 seconds down on Van Emden.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:16:34
|2
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:05
|3
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:07
|4
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|5
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:00:11
|6
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:14
|7
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:16
|8
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:20
|9
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:21
|10
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|11
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:23
|12
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:24
|13
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:25
|14
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:00:27
|15
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:00:29
|16
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:30
|18
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:32
|19
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|20
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:34
|21
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin
|22
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:35
|23
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|24
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:00:38
|25
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:39
|26
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|0:00:40
|27
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick Step
|0:00:41
|28
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:00:42
|29
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:43
|30
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|31
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|0:00:44
|32
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:45
|34
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|35
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:00:46
|36
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|37
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin
|38
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:47
|39
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|40
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant - Alpecin
|41
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:00:48
|42
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:00:49
|43
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:50
|44
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:51
|45
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:52
|46
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:53
|47
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|49
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:00:55
|50
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:56
|51
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|52
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:57
|53
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:00:58
|55
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:01
|56
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:02
|57
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:01:03
|58
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:04
|59
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|60
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|61
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:05
|62
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|63
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|64
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:01:06
|65
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:07
|66
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:08
|67
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|68
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|69
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|70
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:09
|71
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|72
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|73
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|0:01:10
|75
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:11
|76
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|77
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:12
|78
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:14
|79
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|80
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|0:01:15
|81
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|82
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|83
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:16
|84
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|85
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:17
|86
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|87
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:18
|88
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:01:19
|89
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:20
|90
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:21
|91
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick Step
|92
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|93
|Sebastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:22
|94
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:23
|95
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:01:24
|96
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|97
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|98
|Juan Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:25
|99
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:26
|100
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick Step
|101
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|102
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:28
|103
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|104
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:01:30
|105
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:32
|106
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|107
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|108
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|109
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:33
|110
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:34
|111
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:01:35
|112
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:01:36
|113
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:38
|114
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:40
|115
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|116
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:42
|117
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|118
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|119
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:43
|120
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:44
|121
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|122
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:45
|123
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|124
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:46
|125
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|126
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:47
|127
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|128
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:48
|129
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:49
|130
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step
|131
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:50
|132
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:51
|133
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|134
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:52
|135
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:53
|136
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:55
|137
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|138
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|0:01:57
|139
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:58
|140
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:59
|141
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:02:00
|142
|Dayer Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:06
|143
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:02:09
|144
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|145
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|146
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:02:15
|147
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|148
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:21
|149
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:02:31
|150
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|0:02:35
|151
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:02:36
|152
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|0:03:09
|DNS
|David Boucher (Bel) FDJ
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|30
|pts
|2
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|25
|3
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|22
|4
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|19
|5
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|17
|6
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|7
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|13
|8
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|9
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|11
|10
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:50:12
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:20
|3
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:49
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:51
|5
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:01:01
|6
|Orica Greenedge
|0:01:08
|7
|Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:01:15
|8
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:21
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:24
|10
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:01:32
|11
|Movistar Team
|0:01:38
|12
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:59
|13
|Etixx - Quick Step
|0:02:03
|14
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:02:04
|15
|Team Katusha
|0:02:12
|16
|FDJ
|0:02:34
|17
|Lampre - Merida
|0:02:37
|18
|Team Sky
|0:02:39
|19
|Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:03:05
|20
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|12:30:09
|2
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:05
|3
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:07
|4
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|5
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:00:11
|6
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:14
|7
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:16
|8
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:18
|9
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:21
|10
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|11
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:23
|12
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:24
|13
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:25
|14
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:00:27
|15
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:28
|16
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:00:29
|17
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:30
|18
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:32
|19
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:34
|20
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin
|21
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:35
|22
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|23
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:00:38
|24
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:39
|25
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|0:00:40
|26
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick Step
|0:00:41
|27
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:00:42
|28
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|0:00:44
|29
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:45
|31
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|32
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:00:46
|33
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|34
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin
|35
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|37
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:47
|38
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|39
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant - Alpecin
|40
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:00:48
|41
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:00:49
|42
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:51
|43
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:53
|44
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|46
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|0:00:54
|47
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:00:55
|48
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:56
|49
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|50
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:57
|51
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:00:58
|53
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:59
|54
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:01
|55
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:02
|56
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:01:03
|57
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|58
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:04
|59
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|60
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|61
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:05
|62
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|63
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:01:06
|64
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:07
|65
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:08
|66
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|67
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|68
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:09
|69
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|70
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|71
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|0:01:10
|73
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:11
|74
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:12
|75
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:14
|76
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|0:01:15
|77
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|78
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|79
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:01:16
|80
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|81
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|82
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:17
|83
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|84
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:18
|85
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:19
|86
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant - Alpecin
|87
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:20
|88
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:21
|89
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick Step
|90
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|91
|Sebastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:22
|92
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:23
|93
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:24
|94
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant - Alpecin
|95
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|96
|Juan Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:25
|97
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|98
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:26
|99
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick Step
|100
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:27
|101
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:01:28
|102
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:32
|103
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|104
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:33
|105
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:01:35
|106
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:01:36
|107
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:37
|108
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:38
|109
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:40
|110
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:42
|111
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|112
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:44
|113
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:45
|114
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|115
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:46
|116
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|117
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:47
|118
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|119
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:48
|120
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|121
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:49
|122
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step
|123
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:50
|124
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:51
|125
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:55
|126
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|127
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|0:01:57
|128
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:58
|129
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:59
|130
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:00
|131
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|132
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:02:03
|133
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:05
|134
|Dayer Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:06
|135
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:02:09
|136
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|137
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:02:15
|138
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|139
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:21
|140
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|0:02:35
|141
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:02:36
|142
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida
|0:02:49
|143
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:58
|144
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|0:03:27
|145
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:55
|146
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:04:07
|147
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:04:19
|148
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:04:40
|149
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:45
|150
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|0:05:50
|151
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:10:10
|152
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|64
|pts
|2
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|53
|3
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|52
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|52
|5
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|41
|6
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|40
|7
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|34
|8
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|30
|9
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|27
|10
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|25
|11
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|25
|12
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|22
|13
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|22
|14
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|22
|15
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|19
|16
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|17
|17
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|17
|18
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|19
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|13
|20
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|13
|21
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|13
|22
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|13
|23
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|24
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|25
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|11
|26
|Sebastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|27
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|28
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|37:30:57
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:20
|3
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:49
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:51
|5
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:01:01
|6
|Orica Greenedge
|0:01:08
|7
|Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:01:15
|8
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:21
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:24
|10
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:01:32
|11
|Movistar Team
|0:01:38
|12
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:59
|13
|Etixx - Quick Step
|0:02:03
|14
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:02:04
|15
|Team Katusha
|0:02:12
|16
|FDJ
|0:02:34
|17
|Lampre - Merida
|0:02:37
|18
|Team Sky
|0:02:39
|19
|Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:03:05
|20
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:33
