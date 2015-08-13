Image 1 of 68 Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo) in the Dutch national colours (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 68 Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 68 Jasper Stuyven (Trek) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 68 Dayer Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 68 Dylan van Baarle (Cannondale-Garmin) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 68 Jasha Sutterlin (Movistar) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 68 David Tanner (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 68 Canadian champion Hugo Houle (Ag2r) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 68 Jos van Emden (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 10 of 68 Austrian champion Georg Preidler (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 68 Tobias Jos van Emden (LottoNL-Jumbo) claimed victory in the stage 4 time trial at the Eneco Tour in Hoogerheide, moving into the overall lead in the process.

The Dutchman was among the early starters on Wednesday’s stage and he produced a faultless ride over the 14-kilometre course to stop the clock in 16:34. That was enough to put Van Emden ahead of the early pace-setter Adriano Malori (Movistar) atop the leaderboard, and he would take up position in the hot seat by the finish line for the duration of the afternoon.

The only rider to threaten Van Emden’s time would prove to be his teammate Wilco Kelderman. The Dutch national time trial champion, still smarting from a crash-blighted Tour de France, scorched around the course just two seconds slower than Van Emden to take second place on the stage.

“It’s very important. Victory is always important, especially for the team, because we don’t have so many victories yet this year,” Van Emden said afterwards. “But the time trials are going well for the team recently and I think I deserved this win.”

Malori held on for third on the stage, just ahead of Lars Boom (Astana), who has positioned himself just seven seconds off the overall lead ahead of the Eneco Tour’s final troika of stages over Classics terrain in Belgium and Dutch Limburg.

BMC’s duo of Greg Van Avermaet and Philippe Gilbert also did their chances of landing final overall victory no harm by placing 6th and 8th on the stage, respectively, and the Belgians occupy the same positions in the general classification. Van Avermaet was just 14 seconds down on Van Emden, while Gilbert delivered a fluid performance to finish the day just a further 20 seconds back.

It was a less successful outing for the Etixx-QuickStep team, another squad with a number of potential options for the final general classification. Niki Terpstra suffered a mechanical problem and lost 1:26, and their best finisher on the stage was Julian Alaphillippe, who had to settle for 27th place, 41 seconds down on Van Emden.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:16:34 2 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:05 3 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:07 4 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 5 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:00:11 6 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:14 7 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:16 8 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:20 9 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:21 10 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 11 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:23 12 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:24 13 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:25 14 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:00:27 15 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:00:29 16 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 17 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:30 18 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:32 19 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 20 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:34 21 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin 22 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:35 23 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 24 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:00:38 25 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:00:39 26 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 0:00:40 27 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick Step 0:00:41 28 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant - Alpecin 0:00:42 29 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:00:43 30 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 31 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step 0:00:44 32 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:00:45 34 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 35 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:00:46 36 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 37 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin 38 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:47 39 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 40 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant - Alpecin 41 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:00:48 42 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:00:49 43 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:00:50 44 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:51 45 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:52 46 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:53 47 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Cannondale - Garmin 49 Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:00:55 50 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:56 51 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 52 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:00:57 53 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:00:58 55 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:01 56 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:02 57 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:01:03 58 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:04 59 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 60 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 61 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:01:05 62 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 63 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 64 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:01:06 65 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:07 66 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:08 67 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 68 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 69 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step 70 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:09 71 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 72 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 73 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step 0:01:10 75 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:11 76 Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Cannondale - Garmin 77 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:12 78 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:14 79 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 80 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 0:01:15 81 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 82 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Team Cannondale - Garmin 83 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:16 84 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 85 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:17 86 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 87 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:18 88 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant - Alpecin 0:01:19 89 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:01:20 90 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:21 91 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick Step 92 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 93 Sebastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:22 94 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:01:23 95 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant - Alpecin 0:01:24 96 Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 97 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 98 Juan Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:25 99 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 0:01:26 100 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick Step 101 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 102 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:28 103 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 104 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:01:30 105 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:01:32 106 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 107 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 108 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 109 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:33 110 Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:01:34 111 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:01:35 112 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin 0:01:36 113 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:38 114 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 0:01:40 115 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 116 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:42 117 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 118 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 119 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:43 120 Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:44 121 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 122 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:45 123 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 124 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:46 125 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 126 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:01:47 127 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 128 Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:01:48 129 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:49 130 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step 131 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:50 132 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 0:01:51 133 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 134 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida 0:01:52 135 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:53 136 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:55 137 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 138 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step 0:01:57 139 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:01:58 140 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:59 141 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 0:02:00 142 Dayer Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:06 143 Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:02:09 144 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 145 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 146 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:02:15 147 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 148 Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:21 149 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:02:31 150 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 0:02:35 151 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:02:36 152 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 0:03:09 DNS David Boucher (Bel) FDJ

Points - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 30 pts 2 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 25 3 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 22 4 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 19 5 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 17 6 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 7 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 13 8 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 9 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 11 10 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 10

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 0:50:12 2 BMC Racing Team 0:00:20 3 IAM Cycling 0:00:49 4 Astana Pro Team 0:00:51 5 Tinkoff - Saxo 0:01:01 6 Orica Greenedge 0:01:08 7 Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:01:15 8 Trek Factory Racing 0:01:21 9 Lotto Soudal 0:01:24 10 Team Giant - Alpecin 0:01:32 11 Movistar Team 0:01:38 12 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:59 13 Etixx - Quick Step 0:02:03 14 Ag2r La Mondiale 0:02:04 15 Team Katusha 0:02:12 16 FDJ 0:02:34 17 Lampre - Merida 0:02:37 18 Team Sky 0:02:39 19 Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:03:05 20 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:33

General classification after stage 4: # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 12:30:09 2 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:05 3 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:07 4 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 5 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:00:11 6 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:14 7 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:16 8 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:18 9 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:21 10 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 11 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:23 12 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:24 13 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:25 14 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:00:27 15 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:00:28 16 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:00:29 17 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:30 18 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:32 19 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:34 20 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin 21 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:35 22 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 23 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:00:38 24 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:00:39 25 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 0:00:40 26 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick Step 0:00:41 27 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant - Alpecin 0:00:42 28 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step 0:00:44 29 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:00:45 31 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 32 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:00:46 33 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 34 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin 35 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 36 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 37 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:47 38 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 39 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant - Alpecin 40 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:00:48 41 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:00:49 42 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:51 43 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:53 44 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 45 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Cannondale - Garmin 46 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step 0:00:54 47 Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:00:55 48 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:56 49 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 50 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:00:57 51 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 52 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:00:58 53 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:00:59 54 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:01 55 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:02 56 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:01:03 57 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 58 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:04 59 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 60 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 61 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:05 62 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 63 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:01:06 64 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:07 65 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:08 66 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 67 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 68 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:09 69 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 70 Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Cannondale - Garmin 71 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 72 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step 0:01:10 73 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:11 74 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:12 75 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:14 76 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 0:01:15 77 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 78 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Team Cannondale - Garmin 79 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:01:16 80 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 81 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 82 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:17 83 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 84 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:18 85 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:19 86 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant - Alpecin 87 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:01:20 88 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:21 89 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick Step 90 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 91 Sebastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:22 92 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:01:23 93 Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:01:24 94 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant - Alpecin 95 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 96 Juan Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:25 97 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 98 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 0:01:26 99 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick Step 100 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:01:27 101 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:01:28 102 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:32 103 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 104 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:33 105 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:01:35 106 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin 0:01:36 107 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:37 108 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:38 109 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:40 110 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:42 111 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 112 Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:44 113 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:45 114 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 115 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:46 116 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 117 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:01:47 118 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 119 Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:01:48 120 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 121 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:49 122 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step 123 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:50 124 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 0:01:51 125 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:55 126 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 127 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step 0:01:57 128 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:01:58 129 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:59 130 Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:00 131 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 132 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:02:03 133 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 0:02:05 134 Dayer Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:06 135 Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:02:09 136 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 137 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:02:15 138 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 139 Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:21 140 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 0:02:35 141 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:02:36 142 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida 0:02:49 143 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:58 144 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 0:03:27 145 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:55 146 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:04:07 147 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:04:19 148 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:04:40 149 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:45 150 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 0:05:50 151 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:10:10 152 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:24

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 64 pts 2 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 53 3 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step 52 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 52 5 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 41 6 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 40 7 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 34 8 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 30 9 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 27 10 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 25 11 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 25 12 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 22 13 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 22 14 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 22 15 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 19 16 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 17 17 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 17 18 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 19 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 13 20 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 13 21 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 13 22 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 13 23 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 24 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 12 25 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 11 26 Sebastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 27 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 11 28 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 10