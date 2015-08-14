Eneco Tour: Le Bon swims to victory in stormy Sittard
Kelderman takes over race lead
Stage 5: Riemst - Sittard-Geleen
Johan Le Bon (FDJ) claimed a dramatic victory on a rain-soaked stage 5 of the Eneco Tour in Sittard as he and fellow escapee Dylan van Baarle (Cannondale-Garmin) held off the chasers at the end of a rugged day of racing in Limburg.
Le Bon and Van Baarle broke clear after 60 kilometres Friday’s stage, which brought the peloton over some 23 categorised climbs in what amounted to a miniature Amstel Gold Race, and they established a maximum advantage of five minutes.
The LottoNL-Jumbo team of overnight race leader Jos van Emden was controlling the peloton and, aided by Etixx-QuickStep, they were 3:30 down on the escapees when they reached the trio of bonus sprints with 35 kilometres remaining.
At that point, it appeared as though the race would come back together on the two laps of the finishing circuit, which included the climbs of Windraak, Kollenberg, Sittarderweg and Weg langs Stammen, and BMC spelt out their intentions by sending Philippe Gilbert and Greg Van Avermaet up the road to pick off the remaining one-second bonuses in the so-called “Golden Kilometre.”
Van Baarle and Le Bon’s actions at the same point had been instructive, however. Rather than squabble over the bonus seconds, the pair simply continued their smooth collaboration through the Golden Kilometre.
Leaden drops of rain began to fall as they hit the finishing circuit, quickly turning to a heavy thunderstorm, but Le Bon and Van Baarle proceeded undeterred, while a cohesive chase effort failed to materialise behind.
As biting sheets of rain fell over Sittard, Van Baarle and Le Bon took the bell with a lead of 2:11 in hand over a bunch that had been reduced to 40 riders after a bout of forcing on the climb of Windraak. Despite the reduced numbers, however, there was real indecision over whose responsibility it was to chase. BMC’s Loic Vliegen and Manuel Quinziato each put in lengthy solo efforts, but support from other squads – particularly Van Emden’s LottoNL-Jumbo – was glaring by its absence.
Lars Boom (Astana) and Lars Petter Nordhaug (Sky) each made abortive attempts to form new chase groups on the climbs of Watersley and Sittarderweg, but quickly desisted due to the lack of collaboration, while Van Baarle and Le Bon stuck admirably to their task out in front.
With 15 kilometres remaining, their lead was reduced to a little over a minute. As the rain rattled off the road with renewed venom, André Greipel decided to take matters in hand for Lotto Soudal, powering to front on the Weg langs Stammen with a little under ten kilometres remaining.
The German sprinter was joined by his Lotto Soudal teammate Tim Wellens, Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Magnus Cort Nielsen (Orica-GreenEdge) over the top of the climb, but the quintet never struck up a reliable working alliance. It was left to Greipel and Wellens to perform all of the work until the final three kilometres, apart from a brief cameo from Kelderman on the final ascent of the Windraak that reduced the gap to just 30 seconds.
Out in front, meanwhile, Le Bon and Van Baarle remained absolutely united, choosing to join forces rather than attack one another on the final climb. Their alliance finally fractured with a shade under two kilometres remaining, when Le Bon jumped away, diving for the wheel of the television motorbike in front of them, almost coming a cropper in the process.
Le Bon opened a small gap over Van Baarle and though the Dutchman clawed his way back almost to within touching distance beneath the red kite, he was never quite able to get back on terms. Both men, by now exhausted, lifted themselves from the saddle at more or less the same time for the final sprint, with Le Bon holding on to claim a fine victory.
Magnus Cort Nielsen won the sprint for third, 9 seconds back, ahead of Wellens and Kelderman, while Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) and Philippe Gilbert (BMC) led the main peloton home at 27 seconds.
Kelderman did just enough to inherit the overall lead from his teammate Van Emden. The Dutchman leads Van Baarle by one second in the general classification ahead of the weekend’s grand finale, while Le Bon lies in third place, 8 seconds back.
Van Emden slips to 4th, 13 seconds down, while Boom, Gilbert and Van Avermaet all remain as dangermen in the top ten overall. On Friday, however, the day belonged to Van Baarle and, particularly, to Le Bon, whose bravery was rewarded with stage victory.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|4:13:50
|2
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|3
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:09
|4
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:11
|7
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:00:15
|8
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:27
|9
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick Step
|14
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|17
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|18
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|19
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|20
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|21
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick Step
|22
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|23
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|24
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|25
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|26
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant - Alpecin
|29
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin
|30
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|32
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|33
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|35
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|36
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|37
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|38
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|39
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|40
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|41
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|42
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|43
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|44
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|45
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|46
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|47
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:01
|48
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:05
|49
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|50
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:01:17
|51
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:36
|52
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|53
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin
|54
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|55
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:01:42
|57
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|58
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:46
|59
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|60
|Dayer Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|61
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:06:48
|62
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|63
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step
|64
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|66
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|67
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|68
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|69
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|70
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|71
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|72
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|73
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|74
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|75
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|76
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|77
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|78
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|79
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|80
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|81
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|82
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|83
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|84
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|85
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|86
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|87
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|88
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|89
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:22
|90
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:08:05
|91
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|92
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|93
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant - Alpecin
|94
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|95
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|96
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|97
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|98
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|99
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|100
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|101
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin
|102
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick Step
|103
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|104
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|105
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:08:14
|106
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:10:18
|107
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida
|108
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:12:43
|109
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|110
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|111
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|112
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|113
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|114
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|115
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|116
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|117
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|118
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|119
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|120
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|121
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|122
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|123
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|124
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|125
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant - Alpecin
|126
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|127
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|128
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|129
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|130
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|131
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|132
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|133
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|134
|Juan Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|135
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|136
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|137
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|138
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|139
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|140
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|141
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|142
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|143
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|144
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|145
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|146
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|147
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|DNF
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|DNF
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|DNS
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|DNS
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|30
|pts
|2
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|25
|3
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|22
|4
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|17
|6
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|15
|7
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant - Alpecin
|13
|8
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|9
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|11
|10
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|3
|pts
|2
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|2
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|3
|pts
|2
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|2
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|3
|pts
|2
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|2
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|10
|pts
|2
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|3
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|6
|4
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|5
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|10
|pts
|2
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|8
|3
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|4
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|4
|5
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto Soudal
|12:42:17
|2
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:16
|3
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:22
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:34
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|6
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|IAM Cycling
|8
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|9
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|11
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:43
|12
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:27
|13
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:06:37
|14
|Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:06:55
|15
|Team Katusha
|16
|FDJ.fr
|0:07:37
|17
|Movistar Team
|0:09:14
|18
|Team Sky
|0:14:33
|19
|Lampre-Merida
|0:19:37
|20
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|16:44:13
|2
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:00:01
|3
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:08
|4
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:13
|5
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:19
|6
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:20
|7
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:26
|8
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:29
|9
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:34
|11
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:36
|12
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:41
|13
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:43
|14
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:45
|15
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:00:47
|16
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:48
|17
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|18
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant - Alpecin
|19
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:00:51
|20
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick Step
|0:00:54
|21
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|0:00:57
|22
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:59
|23
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:00
|24
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:01:09
|26
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:10
|27
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:01:11
|28
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:17
|29
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|30
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:18
|31
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:20
|32
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:21
|33
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|34
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:22
|35
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|0:01:28
|36
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|37
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:01:30
|38
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:31
|39
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:01:33
|40
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:34
|41
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:01:37
|42
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick Step
|0:01:39
|43
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|0:01:45
|44
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|45
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:53
|46
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:55
|47
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:57
|48
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:00
|49
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:02
|50
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:08
|51
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|0:02:10
|52
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:02:17
|53
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:02:28
|54
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:02:58
|55
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:59
|56
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:10
|57
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:03:14
|58
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:28
|59
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:17
|60
|Dayer Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:04:38
|61
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:06:55
|62
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:07:19
|63
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:07:21
|64
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:07:22
|65
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:07:29
|66
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:33
|67
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:07:37
|68
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:07:38
|69
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:46
|70
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:07:51
|71
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:07:53
|72
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:54
|73
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:07:55
|74
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:07:57
|75
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:07:58
|76
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:59
|77
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:01
|78
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:08:02
|79
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:08:12
|80
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:08:16
|81
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step
|0:08:23
|82
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:24
|83
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|0:08:25
|84
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:08:29
|85
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|0:08:31
|86
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:08:32
|87
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:36
|88
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:08:37
|89
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin
|90
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:43
|91
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:08:44
|92
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|0:09:01
|93
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:09:10
|94
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick Step
|0:09:12
|95
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:09:23
|96
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:09:24
|97
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:09:26
|98
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:33
|99
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:37
|100
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:51
|101
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:09:55
|102
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|0:10:01
|103
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:10:12
|104
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:29
|105
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:11:51
|106
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:12:36
|107
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida
|0:12:53
|108
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:12:54
|109
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:13:03
|110
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:13:11
|111
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:13
|112
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:13:15
|113
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:13:20
|114
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:13:22
|115
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|116
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:13:26
|117
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:13:30
|118
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:13:32
|119
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:13:34
|120
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:13:35
|121
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:13:37
|122
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:38
|123
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|0:13:43
|124
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:13:44
|125
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:13:45
|126
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|127
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:13:46
|128
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:51
|129
|Juan Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:54
|130
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:14
|131
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:17
|132
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:14:18
|133
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:14:19
|134
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:14:29
|135
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:14:32
|136
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:34
|137
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:14:38
|138
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:44
|139
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|0:15:04
|140
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:15:05
|141
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:15:27
|142
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:16:48
|143
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:58
|144
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:17:09
|145
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:17:14
|146
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|0:18:19
|147
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:22:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|79
|pts
|2
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|53
|3
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|52
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|52
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|42
|6
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|41
|7
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|40
|8
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|35
|9
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|34
|10
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|30
|11
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|30
|12
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|29
|13
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|27
|14
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|25
|15
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|25
|16
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|23
|17
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|22
|18
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|22
|19
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|22
|20
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|21
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|17
|22
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|17
|23
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|24
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|13
|25
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant - Alpecin
|13
|26
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|13
|27
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|13
|28
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|29
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|30
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|31
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|11
|32
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|33
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|46
|pts
|2
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|45
|3
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|41
|4
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|34
|5
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|29
|6
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|10
|7
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|10
|8
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|8
|9
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|10
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|11
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|12
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|4
|13
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|14
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|2
|15
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|16
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|17
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|50:13:30
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:38
|3
|IAM Cycling
|0:01:07
|4
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:08
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:09
|6
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:19
|7
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:38
|8
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:56
|9
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:17
|10
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:21
|11
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:32
|12
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:05:00
|13
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:07:29
|14
|Team Katusha
|0:08:51
|15
|Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:09:44
|16
|FDJ.fr
|0:09:55
|17
|Movistar Team
|0:10:36
|18
|Team Sky
|0:16:56
|19
|Lampre-Merida
|0:21:58
|20
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:16
