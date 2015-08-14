Trending

Eneco Tour: Le Bon swims to victory in stormy Sittard

Kelderman takes over race lead

Image 1 of 20

Stijn Vandenbergh (Etixx-Quick Step) on the front of the peloton

Stijn Vandenbergh (Etixx-Quick Step) on the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 20

Jens Debusschere (Lotto Soudal)

Jens Debusschere (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 20

Narrow roads are a feature of the Eneco Tour

Narrow roads are a feature of the Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 20

Johan Le Bon (FDJ) enjoys his visit to the podium

Johan Le Bon (FDJ) enjoys his visit to the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 20

Wilco Kelderman moved into the overall race lead

Wilco Kelderman moved into the overall race lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 20

Phil Gilbert (BMC) crosses the line

Phil Gilbert (BMC) crosses the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 20

Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) and Danilo Wyss (BMC) cross the line together

Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) and Danilo Wyss (BMC) cross the line together
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 20

Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Katusha)

Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 20

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 20

Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha)

Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 20

Andre Greipel, Jos van Emden and Jesper Asselman chat on the start line

Andre Greipel, Jos van Emden and Jesper Asselman chat on the start line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 20

Dylan Van Baarle with Johan Le Bon in the breakaway

Dylan Van Baarle with Johan Le Bon in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 20

Luke Pibernik (Lampre-Merida) picks himself up after crashing

Luke Pibernik (Lampre-Merida) picks himself up after crashing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 20

Loic Vliegen (BMC)

Loic Vliegen (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 20

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quick Step) tries a solo attack

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quick Step) tries a solo attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 20

A sunny day of racing

A sunny day of racing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 20

Race leader Jos van Emden (LottoNL-Jumbo)

Race leader Jos van Emden (LottoNL-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 20

Johan Le Bon (FDJ)

Johan Le Bon (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 20

Johan Le Bon (FDJ)

Johan Le Bon (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 20

Johan Le Bon (FDJ) wins stage 5 of the Eneco Tour

Johan Le Bon (FDJ) wins stage 5 of the Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Johan Le Bon (FDJ) claimed a dramatic victory on a rain-soaked stage 5 of the Eneco Tour in Sittard as he and fellow escapee Dylan van Baarle (Cannondale-Garmin) held off the chasers at the end of a rugged day of racing in Limburg.

Le Bon and Van Baarle broke clear after 60 kilometres Friday’s stage, which brought the peloton over some 23 categorised climbs in what amounted to a miniature Amstel Gold Race, and they established a maximum advantage of five minutes.

The LottoNL-Jumbo team of overnight race leader Jos van Emden was controlling the peloton and, aided by Etixx-QuickStep, they were 3:30 down on the escapees when they reached the trio of bonus sprints with 35 kilometres remaining.

At that point, it appeared as though the race would come back together on the two laps of the finishing circuit, which included the climbs of Windraak, Kollenberg, Sittarderweg and Weg langs Stammen, and BMC spelt out their intentions by sending Philippe Gilbert and Greg Van Avermaet up the road to pick off the remaining one-second bonuses in the so-called “Golden Kilometre.”

Van Baarle and Le Bon’s actions at the same point had been instructive, however. Rather than squabble over the bonus seconds, the pair simply continued their smooth collaboration through the Golden Kilometre.

Leaden drops of rain began to fall as they hit the finishing circuit, quickly turning to a heavy thunderstorm, but Le Bon and Van Baarle proceeded undeterred, while a cohesive chase effort failed to materialise behind.

As biting sheets of rain fell over Sittard, Van Baarle and Le Bon took the bell with a lead of 2:11 in hand over a bunch that had been reduced to 40 riders after a bout of forcing on the climb of Windraak. Despite the reduced numbers, however, there was real indecision over whose responsibility it was to chase. BMC’s Loic Vliegen and Manuel Quinziato each put in lengthy solo efforts, but support from other squads – particularly Van Emden’s LottoNL-Jumbo – was glaring by its absence.

Lars Boom (Astana) and Lars Petter Nordhaug (Sky) each made abortive attempts to form new chase groups on the climbs of Watersley and Sittarderweg, but quickly desisted due to the lack of collaboration, while Van Baarle and Le Bon stuck admirably to their task out in front.

With 15 kilometres remaining, their lead was reduced to a little over a minute. As the rain rattled off the road with renewed venom, André Greipel decided to take matters in hand for Lotto Soudal, powering to front on the Weg langs Stammen with a little under ten kilometres remaining.

The German sprinter was joined by his Lotto Soudal teammate Tim Wellens, Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Magnus Cort Nielsen (Orica-GreenEdge) over the top of the climb, but the quintet never struck up a reliable working alliance. It was left to Greipel and Wellens to perform all of the work until the final three kilometres, apart from a brief cameo from Kelderman on the final ascent of the Windraak that reduced the gap to just 30 seconds.

Out in front, meanwhile, Le Bon and Van Baarle remained absolutely united, choosing to join forces rather than attack one another on the final climb. Their alliance finally fractured with a shade under two kilometres remaining, when Le Bon jumped away, diving for the wheel of the television motorbike in front of them, almost coming a cropper in the process.

Le Bon opened a small gap over Van Baarle and though the Dutchman clawed his way back almost to within touching distance beneath the red kite, he was never quite able to get back on terms. Both men, by now exhausted, lifted themselves from the saddle at more or less the same time for the final sprint, with Le Bon holding on to claim a fine victory.

Magnus Cort Nielsen won the sprint for third, 9 seconds back, ahead of Wellens and Kelderman, while Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) and Philippe Gilbert (BMC) led the main peloton home at 27 seconds.

Kelderman did just enough to inherit the overall lead from his teammate Van Emden. The Dutchman leads Van Baarle by one second in the general classification ahead of the weekend’s grand finale, while Le Bon lies in third place, 8 seconds back.

Van Emden slips to 4th, 13 seconds down, while Boom, Gilbert and Van Avermaet all remain as dangermen in the top ten overall. On Friday, however, the day belonged to Van Baarle and, particularly, to Le Bon, whose bravery was rewarded with stage victory.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ4:13:50
2Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
3Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge0:00:09
4Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
6André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:11
7Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant - Alpecin0:00:15
8Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:27
9Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
10Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
11Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
12Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
13Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick Step
14Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
15Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
16Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
17Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
18Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
19Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
20Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
21Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick Step
22Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
23Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
24Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
25Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
26Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
27Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
28Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant - Alpecin
29Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin
30Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
31Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
32Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
33Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
34Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
35Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
36Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
37Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
38Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
39Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
40Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
41Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
42Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
43Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
44Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
45Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
46Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
47Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:01:01
48Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:05
49Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
50Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Cannondale - Garmin0:01:17
51Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:01:36
52Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
53Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin
54Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
55Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
56Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling0:01:42
57Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
58Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:02:46
59Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
60Dayer Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
61Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:06:48
62Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
63Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step
64Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
65Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
66Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
67Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
68Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
69Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
70Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
71Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
72Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
73Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
74Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
75Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
76Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
77Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
78Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
79Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
80Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
81Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
82Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
83Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
84Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
85Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
86Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
87Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
88David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
89Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:07:22
90Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Cannondale - Garmin0:08:05
91Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
92Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
93Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant - Alpecin
94Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
95Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
96Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
97Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
98Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
99Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
100Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
101Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin
102Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick Step
103Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
104Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
105Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:08:14
106Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:10:18
107Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida
108Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:12:43
109Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
110Kristijan Koren (Slo) Team Cannondale - Garmin
111Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
112Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
113Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
114André Looij (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
115Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
116Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
117Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
118Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
119Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
120Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
121Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
122Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
123Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
124Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
125Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant - Alpecin
126Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
127Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
128Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida
129Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
130Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
131Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
132Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
133Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
134Juan Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
135Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
136Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
137Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
138Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
139Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
140Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
141Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
142Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
143Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
144Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
145Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
146Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
147Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
DNFSam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
DNFNathan Haas (Aus) Team Cannondale - Garmin
DNFEugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
DNSGatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
DNSYoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ30pts
2Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin25
3Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge22
4Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal19
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo17
6André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal15
7Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant - Alpecin13
8Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
9Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team11
10Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team10

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ3pts
2Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin2
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin3pts
2Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ2
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin3pts
2Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ2
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1

Primus Checkpoint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton10pts
2Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise8
3Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team6
4Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise4
5Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2

Primus Checkpoint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ10pts
2Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin8
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo6
4André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal4
5Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto Soudal12:42:17
2Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:16
3Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:22
4BMC Racing Team0:00:34
5Astana Pro Team
6Etixx - Quick-Step
7IAM Cycling
8Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
9Tinkoff-Saxo
10Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:57
11Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:43
12Trek Factory Racing0:03:27
13Orica GreenEdge0:06:37
14Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:06:55
15Team Katusha
16FDJ.fr0:07:37
17Movistar Team0:09:14
18Team Sky0:14:33
19Lampre-Merida0:19:37
20AG2R La Mondiale0:20:28

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo16:44:13
2Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin0:00:01
3Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:00:08
4Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:13
5Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:19
6Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:00:20
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:26
8Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:29
9Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
10Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:34
11Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:00:36
12Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:00:41
13Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:43
14Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:45
15Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin0:00:47
16Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:48
17Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
18Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant - Alpecin
19Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:00:51
20Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick Step0:00:54
21Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step0:00:57
22Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:59
23Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge0:01:00
24Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
25Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin0:01:09
26Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:10
27Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:01:11
28Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:17
29Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
30Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:18
31Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:20
32André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:01:21
33Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
34Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:01:22
35Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky0:01:28
36Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
37Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Cannondale - Garmin0:01:30
38Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:31
39Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:01:33
40Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:34
41Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant - Alpecin0:01:37
42Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick Step0:01:39
43Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step0:01:45
44Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
45Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:53
46Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:01:55
47Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:57
48Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:00
49Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:02
50Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:02:08
51Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step0:02:10
52Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin0:02:17
53Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:02:28
54Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin0:02:58
55Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:59
56Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:03:10
57Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling0:03:14
58Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:03:28
59Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:17
60Dayer Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:04:38
61Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:06:55
62Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:07:19
63Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:07:21
64Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:07:22
65Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:07:29
66Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:07:33
67Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:07:37
68Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:07:38
69Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:07:46
70Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:07:51
71Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:07:53
72Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ0:07:54
73Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:07:55
74Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:07:57
75Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:07:58
76Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:07:59
77Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:08:01
78David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling0:08:02
79Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:08:12
80Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:08:16
81Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step0:08:23
82Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:08:24
83Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ0:08:25
84Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:08:29
85Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky0:08:31
86Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:08:32
87Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:08:36
88Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:08:37
89Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin
90Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:43
91Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Cannondale - Garmin0:08:44
92Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step0:09:01
93Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant - Alpecin0:09:10
94Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick Step0:09:12
95Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:09:23
96Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:09:24
97Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:09:26
98Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:33
99Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:37
100Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:51
101Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:09:55
102Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky0:10:01
103Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:10:12
104Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:10:29
105Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:11:51
106Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:12:36
107Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida0:12:53
108Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:12:54
109Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:13:03
110Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant - Alpecin0:13:11
111Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:13
112Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:13:15
113Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:13:20
114Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha0:13:22
115Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
116Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:13:26
117Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:13:30
118Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin0:13:32
119Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:13:34
120Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:13:35
121Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:13:37
122Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:38
123Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky0:13:43
124Kristijan Koren (Slo) Team Cannondale - Garmin0:13:44
125Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:13:45
126Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
127Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:13:46
128Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:51
129Juan Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:54
130Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:14
131Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:17
132Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:14:18
133Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:14:19
134Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha0:14:29
135Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:14:32
136Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:14:34
137André Looij (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:14:38
138Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:14:44
139Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky0:15:04
140Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:15:05
141Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:15:27
142Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:16:48
143Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:16:58
144Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:17:09
145Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:17:14
146Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky0:18:19
147Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:22:39

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal79pts
2Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing53
3Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step52
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky52
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo42
6Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team41
7Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ40
8Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge35
9Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team34
10Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ30
11Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo30
12Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team29
13Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton27
14Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin25
15Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha25
16Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team23
17Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida22
18Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team22
19Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert22
20Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal19
21Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling17
22Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling17
23Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team15
24Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team13
25Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant - Alpecin13
26Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha13
27Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha13
28Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
29Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo12
30Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team11
31Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge11
32Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
33Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo10

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton46pts
2Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise45
3Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert41
4Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise34
5Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team29
6Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ10
7Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton10
8Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin8
9Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo6
10Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise6
11Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise6
12André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal4
13Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale4
14Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky2
15Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge2
16Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
17Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team LottoNL-Jumbo50:13:30
2BMC Racing Team0:00:38
3IAM Cycling0:01:07
4Lotto Soudal0:01:08
5Astana Pro Team0:01:09
6Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:19
7Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:38
8Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:56
9Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:17
10Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:21
11Trek Factory Racing0:04:32
12Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:05:00
13Orica GreenEdge0:07:29
14Team Katusha0:08:51
15Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:09:44
16FDJ.fr0:09:55
17Movistar Team0:10:36
18Team Sky0:16:56
19Lampre-Merida0:21:58
20AG2R La Mondiale0:22:16

 

