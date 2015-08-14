Image 1 of 20 Stijn Vandenbergh (Etixx-Quick Step) on the front of the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 20 Jens Debusschere (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 20 Narrow roads are a feature of the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 20 Johan Le Bon (FDJ) enjoys his visit to the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 20 Wilco Kelderman moved into the overall race lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 20 Phil Gilbert (BMC) crosses the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 20 Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) and Danilo Wyss (BMC) cross the line together (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 20 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 20 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 20 Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 20 Andre Greipel, Jos van Emden and Jesper Asselman chat on the start line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 20 Dylan Van Baarle with Johan Le Bon in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 20 Luke Pibernik (Lampre-Merida) picks himself up after crashing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 20 Loic Vliegen (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 20 Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quick Step) tries a solo attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 20 A sunny day of racing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 20 Race leader Jos van Emden (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 20 Johan Le Bon (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 20 Johan Le Bon (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 20 Johan Le Bon (FDJ) wins stage 5 of the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Johan Le Bon (FDJ) claimed a dramatic victory on a rain-soaked stage 5 of the Eneco Tour in Sittard as he and fellow escapee Dylan van Baarle (Cannondale-Garmin) held off the chasers at the end of a rugged day of racing in Limburg.

Le Bon and Van Baarle broke clear after 60 kilometres Friday’s stage, which brought the peloton over some 23 categorised climbs in what amounted to a miniature Amstel Gold Race, and they established a maximum advantage of five minutes.

The LottoNL-Jumbo team of overnight race leader Jos van Emden was controlling the peloton and, aided by Etixx-QuickStep, they were 3:30 down on the escapees when they reached the trio of bonus sprints with 35 kilometres remaining.

At that point, it appeared as though the race would come back together on the two laps of the finishing circuit, which included the climbs of Windraak, Kollenberg, Sittarderweg and Weg langs Stammen, and BMC spelt out their intentions by sending Philippe Gilbert and Greg Van Avermaet up the road to pick off the remaining one-second bonuses in the so-called “Golden Kilometre.”

Van Baarle and Le Bon’s actions at the same point had been instructive, however. Rather than squabble over the bonus seconds, the pair simply continued their smooth collaboration through the Golden Kilometre.

Leaden drops of rain began to fall as they hit the finishing circuit, quickly turning to a heavy thunderstorm, but Le Bon and Van Baarle proceeded undeterred, while a cohesive chase effort failed to materialise behind.

As biting sheets of rain fell over Sittard, Van Baarle and Le Bon took the bell with a lead of 2:11 in hand over a bunch that had been reduced to 40 riders after a bout of forcing on the climb of Windraak. Despite the reduced numbers, however, there was real indecision over whose responsibility it was to chase. BMC’s Loic Vliegen and Manuel Quinziato each put in lengthy solo efforts, but support from other squads – particularly Van Emden’s LottoNL-Jumbo – was glaring by its absence.

Lars Boom (Astana) and Lars Petter Nordhaug (Sky) each made abortive attempts to form new chase groups on the climbs of Watersley and Sittarderweg, but quickly desisted due to the lack of collaboration, while Van Baarle and Le Bon stuck admirably to their task out in front.

With 15 kilometres remaining, their lead was reduced to a little over a minute. As the rain rattled off the road with renewed venom, André Greipel decided to take matters in hand for Lotto Soudal, powering to front on the Weg langs Stammen with a little under ten kilometres remaining.

The German sprinter was joined by his Lotto Soudal teammate Tim Wellens, Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Magnus Cort Nielsen (Orica-GreenEdge) over the top of the climb, but the quintet never struck up a reliable working alliance. It was left to Greipel and Wellens to perform all of the work until the final three kilometres, apart from a brief cameo from Kelderman on the final ascent of the Windraak that reduced the gap to just 30 seconds.

Out in front, meanwhile, Le Bon and Van Baarle remained absolutely united, choosing to join forces rather than attack one another on the final climb. Their alliance finally fractured with a shade under two kilometres remaining, when Le Bon jumped away, diving for the wheel of the television motorbike in front of them, almost coming a cropper in the process.

Le Bon opened a small gap over Van Baarle and though the Dutchman clawed his way back almost to within touching distance beneath the red kite, he was never quite able to get back on terms. Both men, by now exhausted, lifted themselves from the saddle at more or less the same time for the final sprint, with Le Bon holding on to claim a fine victory.

Magnus Cort Nielsen won the sprint for third, 9 seconds back, ahead of Wellens and Kelderman, while Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) and Philippe Gilbert (BMC) led the main peloton home at 27 seconds.

Kelderman did just enough to inherit the overall lead from his teammate Van Emden. The Dutchman leads Van Baarle by one second in the general classification ahead of the weekend’s grand finale, while Le Bon lies in third place, 8 seconds back.

Van Emden slips to 4th, 13 seconds down, while Boom, Gilbert and Van Avermaet all remain as dangermen in the top ten overall. On Friday, however, the day belonged to Van Baarle and, particularly, to Le Bon, whose bravery was rewarded with stage victory.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 4:13:50 2 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 3 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:09 4 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 6 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:00:11 7 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant - Alpecin 0:00:15 8 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:27 9 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 11 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 12 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 13 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick Step 14 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 16 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 17 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 18 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 19 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 20 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 21 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick Step 22 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 23 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 24 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 25 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 26 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 27 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 28 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant - Alpecin 29 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin 30 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 31 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 32 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 33 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 34 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 35 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 36 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 37 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 38 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 39 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step 40 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step 41 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 42 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 43 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 44 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 45 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 46 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 47 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:01 48 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:05 49 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step 50 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:01:17 51 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:01:36 52 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 53 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin 54 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 55 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 56 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:01:42 57 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 58 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:46 59 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 60 Dayer Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 61 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:06:48 62 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 63 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step 64 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 65 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 66 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 67 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 68 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 69 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 70 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 71 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 72 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 73 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 74 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 75 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 76 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 77 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 78 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 79 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 80 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 81 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 82 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 83 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 84 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 85 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 86 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 87 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 88 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 89 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:07:22 90 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:08:05 91 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 92 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 93 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant - Alpecin 94 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 95 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 96 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 97 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 98 Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 99 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 100 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step 101 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin 102 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick Step 103 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 104 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 105 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:08:14 106 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:10:18 107 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida 108 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:12:43 109 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 110 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Team Cannondale - Garmin 111 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 112 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 113 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 114 André Looij (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 115 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 116 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 117 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 118 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 119 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 120 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 121 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 122 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 123 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 124 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 125 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant - Alpecin 126 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 127 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 128 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida 129 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 130 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 131 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 132 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 133 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 134 Juan Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 135 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 136 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 137 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 138 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 139 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 140 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 141 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 142 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 143 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 144 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 145 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 146 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 147 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida DNF Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge DNF Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Cannondale - Garmin DNF Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing DNS Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha DNS Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 30 pts 2 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 25 3 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 22 4 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 19 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 17 6 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 15 7 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant - Alpecin 13 8 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 9 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 11 10 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 10

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 3 pts 2 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 2 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 3 pts 2 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 2 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 3 pts 2 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 2 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1

Primus Checkpoint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 10 pts 2 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 8 3 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 6 4 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 5 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2

Primus Checkpoint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 10 pts 2 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 8 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 6 4 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 4 5 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lotto Soudal 12:42:17 2 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:16 3 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:22 4 BMC Racing Team 0:00:34 5 Astana Pro Team 6 Etixx - Quick-Step 7 IAM Cycling 8 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 9 Tinkoff-Saxo 10 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:57 11 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:43 12 Trek Factory Racing 0:03:27 13 Orica GreenEdge 0:06:37 14 Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:06:55 15 Team Katusha 16 FDJ.fr 0:07:37 17 Movistar Team 0:09:14 18 Team Sky 0:14:33 19 Lampre-Merida 0:19:37 20 AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:28

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 16:44:13 2 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:00:01 3 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:00:08 4 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:13 5 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:19 6 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:00:20 7 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:26 8 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:29 9 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:34 11 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:36 12 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:00:41 13 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:43 14 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:45 15 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin 0:00:47 16 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:48 17 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 18 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant - Alpecin 19 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:00:51 20 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick Step 0:00:54 21 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step 0:00:57 22 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:59 23 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:00 24 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:01:09 26 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:10 27 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:01:11 28 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:17 29 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 30 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:18 31 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:20 32 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:01:21 33 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 34 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:22 35 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 0:01:28 36 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 37 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:01:30 38 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:31 39 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:01:33 40 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:34 41 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant - Alpecin 0:01:37 42 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick Step 0:01:39 43 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step 0:01:45 44 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 45 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:53 46 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:55 47 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:57 48 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:00 49 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:02 50 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:02:08 51 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step 0:02:10 52 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:02:17 53 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:02:28 54 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin 0:02:58 55 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:59 56 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:03:10 57 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:03:14 58 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:28 59 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:17 60 Dayer Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:04:38 61 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:06:55 62 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:07:19 63 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:07:21 64 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:07:22 65 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:07:29 66 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:07:33 67 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:07:37 68 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:07:38 69 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:07:46 70 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:07:51 71 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:07:53 72 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:07:54 73 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:07:55 74 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:07:57 75 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:07:58 76 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:07:59 77 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:08:01 78 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:08:02 79 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:08:12 80 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:08:16 81 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step 0:08:23 82 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:08:24 83 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 0:08:25 84 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:08:29 85 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 0:08:31 86 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:08:32 87 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:08:36 88 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:08:37 89 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin 90 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:43 91 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:08:44 92 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step 0:09:01 93 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant - Alpecin 0:09:10 94 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick Step 0:09:12 95 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:09:23 96 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:09:24 97 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:09:26 98 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:33 99 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:37 100 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:09:51 101 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:09:55 102 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 0:10:01 103 Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:10:12 104 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:10:29 105 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:11:51 106 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:12:36 107 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida 0:12:53 108 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:12:54 109 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:13:03 110 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant - Alpecin 0:13:11 111 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:13 112 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:13:15 113 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:13:20 114 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:13:22 115 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 116 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:13:26 117 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:13:30 118 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:13:32 119 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:13:34 120 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:13:35 121 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:13:37 122 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:38 123 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 0:13:43 124 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:13:44 125 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:13:45 126 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 127 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:13:46 128 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:51 129 Juan Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:54 130 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:14 131 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:17 132 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:14:18 133 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:14:19 134 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 0:14:29 135 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:14:32 136 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 0:14:34 137 André Looij (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:14:38 138 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:14:44 139 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 0:15:04 140 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:15:05 141 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:15:27 142 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:16:48 143 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:16:58 144 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:17:09 145 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:17:14 146 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 0:18:19 147 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:22:39

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 79 pts 2 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 53 3 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step 52 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 52 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 42 6 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 41 7 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 40 8 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 35 9 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 34 10 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 30 11 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 30 12 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 29 13 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 27 14 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 25 15 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 25 16 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 23 17 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 22 18 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 22 19 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 22 20 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 19 21 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 17 22 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 17 23 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 24 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 13 25 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant - Alpecin 13 26 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 13 27 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 13 28 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 29 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 12 30 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 11 31 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 11 32 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 33 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 10

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 46 pts 2 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 45 3 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 41 4 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 34 5 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 29 6 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 10 7 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 10 8 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 8 9 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 6 10 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 11 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 12 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 4 13 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 4 14 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 2 15 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 2 16 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 17 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2