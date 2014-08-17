Wellens wins the Eneco Tour
Van Keirsbulck takes final stage
Stage 7: Riemst - Sittard-Geleen
Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team) took his maiden victory at WorldTour level when he claimed the final stage of the 2014 Eneco Tour. The Belgian attacked from a large group with roughly 30 kilometres remaining and held off both the remnants of the early break and the peloton. Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team) finished second on the stage, with Yves Lampaert (Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise) in third.
"I knew what I was getting into, and that it was far from the finish," Van Keirsbulck said. "But the wind suits me, so that's why I decided to go and time trial to the line. This is by far the most beautiful win of my career. I never expected I could get a WorldTour win this year, which makes this special. After Paris-Roubaix I had a hard time finding my rhythm again. This win is everything for me as a Belgian guy in a race like this. It's really important for my morale.
Tim Wellens (Lotto Belisol) finished safely in the bunch to secure the overall with Lars Boom (Belkin-Pro Cycling Team) at seven seconds and Tom Dumoulin (Team Giant-Shimano) a further six second down. Wellens moved into the race lead after winning stage six of the race on Saturday.
The Lotto rider was put under pressure from both Belkin and Giant Shimano during the final stage but withstood a number of late attacks with his team nullifying a some aggressive riding from several riders.
Van Keirsbulck's winning move came after a group of 20 riders broke clear in the opening stages of the race. Omega put three riders in the move with Van Keirsbulck joined by teammates Julien Vermote and Matteo Trentin, Thomas Leezer (Belkin-Pro Cycling Team), Silvan Dillier (BMC Racing Team), Daniel Oss (BMC Racing Team), Moreno Moser (Cannondale), Kristijan Koren (Cannondale), Jesse Sergent (Trek Factory Racing), Dylan Van Baarle (Garmin Sharp), Michael Hepburn (Orica GreenEdge), Gatis Smukulis (Team Katusha), Pablo Lastras Garcia (Movistar Team), Evgeny Petrov (Tinkoff-Saxo), Enrique Sanz (Movistar Team), Gediminas Bagdonas (AG2R La Mondiale), Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Lampre-Merida), Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek Factory Racing), Laurens De Vreese (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) and Yves Lampaert (Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise).
The stage became somewhat of a race within a race as the break established a lead of over four minutes and the fight for the overall simmered back in the peloton. Wellens’ team controlled the bunch for large portions of the stage.
With roughly 30 kilometres to go and after a few measured but unsuccessful attacks from the break, Van Keirsbulck struck for home. The winner of the Three Days of De Panne crested each of the final climbs with a growing advantage over the rest of the break as the bunch began to increase their pace.
Tensions at the head of the peloton at one point boiled over with Niki Terpstra and Maarten Wynants both clashing with the riders barging into each other as they fought for supremacy in front of the television cameras. Terpstra was disqualified from the race but apologised after the stage for his actions.
"I'm sorry for what I did," Terpstra said. "I don't know who I was in that moment. I want to apologize first to Wynants and Team Belkin, because I put other riders in jeopardy with my actions and it is something you simply don't do in the peloton. But I want to also apologize to my team and the guys who were specifically here racing at the Eneco Tour."
Belkin were trying to unsettle Wellens as they took charge of the field, but Lotto still had strength in numbers with Marcel Sieberg and Jurgen Roelandts chaperoning their teammate and race leader, Wellens.
Van Keirsbulck held on, finishing clear of the survivors of the break, with the peloton a few more seconds back. Wellens was unbreakable, holding firm under the pressure to take the overall title.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4:25:47
|2
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|3
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|5
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|6
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|9
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|11
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:01
|12
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|14
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|15
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|16
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|17
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|19
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|20
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|22
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Fdj.fr
|23
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|25
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|26
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|27
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|28
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|29
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fdj.fr
|30
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|31
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|32
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|34
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|35
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|36
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|37
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|38
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|41
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:09
|42
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:11
|43
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:20
|44
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:28
|45
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|46
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|47
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|48
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|49
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Fdj.fr
|50
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|51
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|52
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|54
|Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|55
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|56
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|57
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:01:36
|58
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:57
|59
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:22
|60
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|0:02:55
|61
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:35
|62
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:54
|63
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|64
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:05:00
|65
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|66
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|68
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:05:03
|70
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:05
|71
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|73
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|74
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|75
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:06:28
|76
|Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|77
|Ivan Rovni (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|78
|David Boucher (Bel) Fdj.fr
|0:10:36
|79
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Fdj.fr
|80
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|81
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|82
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|83
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|84
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|85
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|86
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|87
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|88
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|89
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|90
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|91
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|93
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|94
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|95
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|96
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|97
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|98
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|99
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|100
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DSQ
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|DNF
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|DNF
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|DNF
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fdj.fr
|DNF
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Fdj.fr
|DNF
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|DNF
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|DNF
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|DNF
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|DNF
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|DNF
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|DNF
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|DNF
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|DNF
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|DNF
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|DNS
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNS
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|pts
|2
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|5
|3
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|5
|3
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|3
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|8
|3
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|4
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|4
|5
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|3
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|7
|4
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|5
|5
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|2
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|3
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:04
|4
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:03
|5
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:02
|7
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|8
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:01
|9
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|13:18:53
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:16
|3
|Movistar Team
|4
|Lotto Belisol
|0:01:31
|5
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:41
|6
|Garmin Sharp
|0:01:43
|7
|Lampre-Merida
|0:01:50
|8
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:58
|9
|Fdj.fr
|10
|Team Katusha
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:10
|13
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:12
|15
|Cannondale
|0:03:10
|16
|Team Sky
|0:05:35
|17
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:43
|18
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:29
|19
|Astana Pro Team
|0:11:06
|DNF
|Team Europcar
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|25:30:15
|2
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:13
|4
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:33
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:34
|6
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:38
|7
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:48
|8
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:56
|9
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:04
|10
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:11
|11
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:15
|12
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:32
|13
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:34
|14
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:01:51
|15
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:57
|16
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:10
|17
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|0:02:23
|18
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:40
|19
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:09
|20
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:05:59
|21
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:08:08
|22
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:20
|23
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:24
|24
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:09:34
|25
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:01
|26
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:11:08
|27
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:29
|28
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:12:07
|29
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:12:13
|30
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:12:23
|31
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:12:46
|32
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:12:51
|33
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:11
|34
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:14:22
|35
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:36
|36
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:14:43
|37
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:15:38
|38
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:17:10
|39
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:18:02
|40
|Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:18:10
|41
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:18:54
|42
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:19:48
|43
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|0:20:14
|44
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:20:21
|45
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:20:33
|46
|Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:20:34
|47
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:21:36
|48
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:23:37
|49
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:23:50
|50
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:23:54
|51
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:24:23
|52
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:24:53
|53
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:24:57
|54
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:25:06
|55
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:25:21
|56
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:25:32
|57
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:25:57
|58
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|59
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:27:02
|61
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:27:39
|62
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:20
|63
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:29:34
|64
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:29:44
|65
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:29:56
|66
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:57
|67
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:30:08
|68
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:30:51
|69
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:32:27
|70
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:32:36
|71
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:33:31
|72
|Ivan Rovni (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:35:42
|73
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|0:36:05
|74
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:38:09
|75
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|0:38:18
|76
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|0:39:15
|77
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:39:39
|78
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:41:00
|79
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:41:58
|80
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:42:05
|81
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:42:15
|82
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:42:48
|83
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:43:06
|84
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:43:20
|85
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:44:18
|86
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:44:24
|87
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:44:26
|88
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:46:02
|89
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:47:03
|90
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:48:54
|91
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:49:19
|92
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:49:53
|93
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:50:47
|94
|David Boucher (Bel) Fdj.fr
|0:51:06
|95
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|0:51:46
|96
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:53:19
|97
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:53:52
|98
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:54:35
|99
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:57:19
|100
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:58:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|87
|pts
|2
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|86
|3
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|53
|4
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|52
|5
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|52
|6
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|47
|7
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|46
|8
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|46
|9
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|44
|10
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|42
|11
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|36
|12
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|33
|13
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|30
|14
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|29
|15
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|29
|16
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|28
|17
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|18
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|26
|19
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|25
|20
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|24
|21
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|22
|22
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|22
|23
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|20
|24
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|20
|25
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|19
|26
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|17
|27
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|16
|28
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|15
|29
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|14
|30
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|13
|31
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|13
|32
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|13
|33
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|34
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|12
|35
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|11
|36
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|11
|37
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|38
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|10
|39
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|40
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|41
|Ivan Rovni (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|42
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|43
|Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|44
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|45
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|3
|46
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|64
|pts
|2
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|40
|3
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|31
|4
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|29
|5
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|25
|6
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|7
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|23
|8
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|22
|9
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|18
|10
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|12
|11
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|12
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|13
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|14
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|8
|15
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|16
|Ivan Rovni (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|17
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|8
|18
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|7
|19
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|20
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|6
|21
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fdj.fr
|6
|22
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|4
|23
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|24
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|25
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|4
|26
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|4
|27
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|2
|28
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|2
|29
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garmin Sharp
|76:38:53
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:04:10
|3
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:27
|4
|Lotto Belisol
|0:07:00
|5
|Team Katusha
|0:07:31
|6
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:12:22
|7
|Lampre-Merida
|0:17:08
|8
|Movistar Team
|0:17:49
|9
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:21:21
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:48
|11
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:23:57
|12
|Fdj.fr
|0:29:07
|13
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:30:05
|14
|Team Sky
|0:30:14
|15
|Cannondale
|0:34:24
|16
|Astana Pro Team
|0:37:32
|17
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:43:08
|18
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:45:14
|19
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:51:53
