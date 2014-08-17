Image 1 of 82 Bram Tankink (Belkin) with his daughter Sarah (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 82 Gert Dockx on the front of the Lotto-Belisol train (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 82 Tim Wellens in the race leaders jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 82 Tim Wellens was well protected by his Lotto-Belisol team today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 82 Tim Wellens (Lotto-Belisol) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 82 Jens Debusschere (Lotto Belisol) contemplating dinner perhaps? Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team) took his maiden victory at WorldTour level when he claimed the final stage of the 2014 Eneco Tour. The Belgian attacked from a large group with roughly 30 kilometres remaining and held off both the remnants of the early break and the peloton. Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team) finished second on the stage, with Yves Lampaert (Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise) in third.

"I knew what I was getting into, and that it was far from the finish," Van Keirsbulck said. "But the wind suits me, so that's why I decided to go and time trial to the line. This is by far the most beautiful win of my career. I never expected I could get a WorldTour win this year, which makes this special. After Paris-Roubaix I had a hard time finding my rhythm again. This win is everything for me as a Belgian guy in a race like this. It's really important for my morale.

Tim Wellens (Lotto Belisol) finished safely in the bunch to secure the overall with Lars Boom (Belkin-Pro Cycling Team) at seven seconds and Tom Dumoulin (Team Giant-Shimano) a further six second down. Wellens moved into the race lead after winning stage six of the race on Saturday.

The Lotto rider was put under pressure from both Belkin and Giant Shimano during the final stage but withstood a number of late attacks with his team nullifying a some aggressive riding from several riders.

Van Keirsbulck's winning move came after a group of 20 riders broke clear in the opening stages of the race. Omega put three riders in the move with Van Keirsbulck joined by teammates Julien Vermote and Matteo Trentin, Thomas Leezer (Belkin-Pro Cycling Team), Silvan Dillier (BMC Racing Team), Daniel Oss (BMC Racing Team), Moreno Moser (Cannondale), Kristijan Koren (Cannondale), Jesse Sergent (Trek Factory Racing), Dylan Van Baarle (Garmin Sharp), Michael Hepburn (Orica GreenEdge), Gatis Smukulis (Team Katusha), Pablo Lastras Garcia (Movistar Team), Evgeny Petrov (Tinkoff-Saxo), Enrique Sanz (Movistar Team), Gediminas Bagdonas (AG2R La Mondiale), Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Lampre-Merida), Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek Factory Racing), Laurens De Vreese (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) and Yves Lampaert (Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise).

The stage became somewhat of a race within a race as the break established a lead of over four minutes and the fight for the overall simmered back in the peloton. Wellens’ team controlled the bunch for large portions of the stage.

With roughly 30 kilometres to go and after a few measured but unsuccessful attacks from the break, Van Keirsbulck struck for home. The winner of the Three Days of De Panne crested each of the final climbs with a growing advantage over the rest of the break as the bunch began to increase their pace.

Tensions at the head of the peloton at one point boiled over with Niki Terpstra and Maarten Wynants both clashing with the riders barging into each other as they fought for supremacy in front of the television cameras. Terpstra was disqualified from the race but apologised after the stage for his actions.

"I'm sorry for what I did," Terpstra said. "I don't know who I was in that moment. I want to apologize first to Wynants and Team Belkin, because I put other riders in jeopardy with my actions and it is something you simply don't do in the peloton. But I want to also apologize to my team and the guys who were specifically here racing at the Eneco Tour."

Belkin were trying to unsettle Wellens as they took charge of the field, but Lotto still had strength in numbers with Marcel Sieberg and Jurgen Roelandts chaperoning their teammate and race leader, Wellens.

Van Keirsbulck held on, finishing clear of the survivors of the break, with the peloton a few more seconds back. Wellens was unbreakable, holding firm under the pressure to take the overall title.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4:25:47 2 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:46 3 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 5 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 6 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 8 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 9 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 11 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:01 12 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 13 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 14 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 15 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 16 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 17 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 18 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 19 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 20 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 21 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 22 Anthony Roux (Fra) Fdj.fr 23 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 24 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 25 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 26 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 27 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 28 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 29 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fdj.fr 30 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp 31 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 32 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 34 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 35 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 36 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 37 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 38 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 39 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 41 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:09 42 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:11 43 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:01:20 44 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 0:01:28 45 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 46 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 47 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 48 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 49 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Fdj.fr 50 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 51 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 52 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 53 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 54 Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 55 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 56 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 57 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:01:36 58 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:57 59 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:22 60 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 0:02:55 61 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:35 62 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:54 63 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 64 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:05:00 65 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 66 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 67 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 68 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 69 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:05:03 70 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:05:05 71 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 72 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo 73 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 74 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 75 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:06:28 76 Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 77 Ivan Rovni (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 78 David Boucher (Bel) Fdj.fr 0:10:36 79 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Fdj.fr 80 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 81 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 82 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 83 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 84 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 85 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 86 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 87 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 88 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 89 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 90 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 91 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 92 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp 93 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 94 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 95 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 96 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 97 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 98 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 99 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 100 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida DSQ Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team DNF Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida DNF Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise DNF Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNF Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team DNF Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team DNF Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team DNF José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge DNF Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge DNF Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fdj.fr DNF Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Fdj.fr DNF Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha DNF Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team DNF Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team DNF Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol DNF Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol DNF Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team DNF Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team DNF Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing DNF Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale DNF Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale DNF Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky DNF Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano DNF Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp DNF Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp DNF David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp DNF Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge DNS Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida DNS Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 8 pts 2 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 5 3 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 8 pts 2 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 5 3 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 3

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 8 pts 2 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 3 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 3

Primus point 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 8 3 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 4 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 4 5 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 2

Primus point 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 12 pts 2 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 3 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 7 4 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 5 5 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3

Bonuses # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:16 2 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:06 3 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:04 4 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:03 5 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 6 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:02 7 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 8 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:01 9 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale

Penalties # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:01:00

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 13:18:53 2 BMC Racing Team 0:01:16 3 Movistar Team 4 Lotto Belisol 0:01:31 5 Orica GreenEdge 0:01:41 6 Garmin Sharp 0:01:43 7 Lampre-Merida 0:01:50 8 Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:58 9 Fdj.fr 10 Team Katusha 11 AG2R La Mondiale 12 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:10 13 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 14 Trek Factory Racing 0:02:12 15 Cannondale 0:03:10 16 Team Sky 0:05:35 17 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:43 18 Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:09:29 19 Astana Pro Team 0:11:06 DNF Team Europcar

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 25:30:15 2 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:07 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:13 4 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:00:33 5 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:34 6 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:38 7 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:48 8 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:56 9 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:01:04 10 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:11 11 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:15 12 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:32 13 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:34 14 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:01:51 15 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:57 16 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:10 17 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 0:02:23 18 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:40 19 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:09 20 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:05:59 21 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:08:08 22 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:20 23 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:08:24 24 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:09:34 25 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:11:01 26 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:11:08 27 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:11:29 28 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:12:07 29 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:12:13 30 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:12:23 31 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:12:46 32 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:12:51 33 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:14:11 34 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:14:22 35 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:14:36 36 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:14:43 37 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:15:38 38 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:17:10 39 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:02 40 Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:10 41 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:18:54 42 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:19:48 43 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 0:20:14 44 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:20:21 45 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:20:33 46 Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:20:34 47 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:21:36 48 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:23:37 49 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:23:50 50 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:23:54 51 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:24:23 52 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:24:53 53 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:24:57 54 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 0:25:06 55 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:25:21 56 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:25:32 57 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:25:57 58 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 59 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 60 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:27:02 61 Anthony Roux (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:27:39 62 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:20 63 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:29:34 64 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:29:44 65 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:29:56 66 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:29:57 67 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:30:08 68 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:30:51 69 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:32:27 70 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:32:36 71 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:33:31 72 Ivan Rovni (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:35:42 73 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 0:36:05 74 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:38:09 75 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 0:38:18 76 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp 0:39:15 77 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:39:39 78 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:41:00 79 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:41:58 80 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:42:05 81 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:42:15 82 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:42:48 83 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:43:06 84 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:43:20 85 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:44:18 86 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:44:24 87 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:44:26 88 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:46:02 89 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:47:03 90 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:48:54 91 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:49:19 92 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:49:53 93 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:50:47 94 David Boucher (Bel) Fdj.fr 0:51:06 95 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 0:51:46 96 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:53:19 97 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:53:52 98 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:54:35 99 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:57:19 100 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:58:27

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 87 pts 2 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 86 3 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 53 4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 52 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 52 6 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 47 7 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 46 8 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 46 9 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 44 10 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 42 11 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 36 12 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 33 13 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 30 14 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 29 15 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 29 16 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 28 17 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 26 18 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 26 19 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 25 20 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 24 21 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 22 22 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 22 23 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 20 24 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 20 25 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 19 26 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 17 27 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 16 28 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 15 29 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 14 30 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 13 31 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 13 32 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 13 33 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 13 34 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 12 35 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 11 36 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 11 37 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 38 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 10 39 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 40 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 41 Ivan Rovni (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 42 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 5 43 Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 5 44 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 3 45 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp 3 46 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3

Primus classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 64 pts 2 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 40 3 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 31 4 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 29 5 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 25 6 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 24 7 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 23 8 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 22 9 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 18 10 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 12 11 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 10 12 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 13 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 14 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 8 15 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 8 16 Ivan Rovni (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 17 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 8 18 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 7 19 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 20 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp 6 21 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fdj.fr 6 22 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 4 23 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 24 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 4 25 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 4 26 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 4 27 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 2 28 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 2 29 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2