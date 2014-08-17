Trending

Wellens wins the Eneco Tour

Van Keirsbulck takes final stage

Bram Tankink (Belkin) with his daughter Sarah

Gert Dockx on the front of the Lotto-Belisol train

Tim Wellens in the race leaders jersey

Tim Wellens was well protected by his Lotto-Belisol team today

Tim Wellens (Lotto-Belisol)

Jens Debusschere (Lotto Belisol) contemplating dinner perhaps?

Lars Boom (Belkin), Tim Wellens (Lotto-Belisol) and Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano)

Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team) wins stage 7 of the Eneco Tour

Kenneth Vanbilsen, Tim Wellens and Tom Dumoulin

The final Eneco Tour stage

The final Eneco Tour stage

The final Eneco Tour stage

The final Eneco Tour stage

The final Eneco Tour stage

The final Eneco Tour stage

Belgian champion Jens Debusschere on bottle duty

Belgian champion Jens Debusschere on bottle duty

Julien Vermote, Matteo Trentin, and Danilo Hondo

Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team)

Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team)

Tim Wellens (Lotto Belisol)

Lars Boom gets a kiss from his wife

Lars Boom gets a kiss from his wife

Gatis Smukulis (Team Katusha)

Overall podium at the Eneco Tour

The final Eneco Tour stage

The final Eneco Tour stage

The leaders at the start of the final Eneco Tour stage

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) leads home the bunch

Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team) on the way to his win in the Eneco Tour

The final Eneco Tour stage

The final Eneco Tour stage

The final Eneco Tour stage

The final Eneco Tour stage

The final Eneco Tour stage

Lotto Belisol protects Wellens' overall lead at the Eneco Tour

The final Eneco Tour stage

The final Eneco Tour stage

The final Eneco Tour stage

David Millar on the way out of the race

The final Eneco Tour stage

The final Eneco Tour stage

The final Eneco Tour stage

Gatis Smukulis (Team Katusha)

Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team)

Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team)

Lotto Belisol protects Wellens' overall lead at the Eneco Tour

The final Eneco Tour stage

Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team) wins stage 7 of the Eneco Tour

Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team) wins stage 7 of the Eneco Tour

Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team) wins stage 7 of the Eneco Tour

Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team)

Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team)

Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team)

Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team)

Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team) on the podium

Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team)

Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team) on the podium

Overall winner Tim Wellens (Lotto Belisol)

Julien Vermote (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team)

Danilo Hondo (Trek)

Race leader Tim Wellens (Lotto)

Ian Stannard (Team Sky)

Giant Shimano hit the front

Mathew Hayman (Orica GreenEdge)

Christian Knees (Team Sky)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky)

Karsten Kroon (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Sep Vanmarcke (Belkin)

Tom Dumoulin (Team Giant-Shimano)

Tim Wellens (Lotto Belisol)

Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team) wins the final stage of the Eneco Tour

Guillaume Van Keirsbulck wins the final stage of the Eneco Tour

Guillaume Van Keirsbulck on the podium

Guillaume Van Keirsbulck on the podium

Tim Wellens (Lotto Belisol) wins the Eneco Tour

Tim Wellens (Lotto Belisol) in the race leader's jersey

Lars Boom (Belkin)

Tom Dumoulin (Team Giant-Shimano) finished third overall

The final podium at the Eneco Tour in 2014

Kenneth Van Bilsen (Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise)

Evan Huffman (Astana Pro Team)

Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team) took his maiden victory at WorldTour level when he claimed the final stage of the 2014 Eneco Tour. The Belgian attacked from a large group with roughly 30 kilometres remaining and held off both the remnants of the early break and the peloton. Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team) finished second on the stage, with Yves Lampaert (Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise) in third.

"I knew what I was getting into, and that it was far from the finish," Van Keirsbulck said. "But the wind suits me, so that's why I decided to go and time trial to the line. This is by far the most beautiful win of my career. I never expected I could get a WorldTour win this year, which makes this special. After Paris-Roubaix I had a hard time finding my rhythm again. This win is everything for me as a Belgian guy in a race like this. It's really important for my morale.

Tim Wellens (Lotto Belisol) finished safely in the bunch to secure the overall with Lars Boom (Belkin-Pro Cycling Team) at seven seconds and Tom Dumoulin (Team Giant-Shimano) a further six second down. Wellens moved into the race lead after winning stage six of the race on Saturday.

The Lotto rider was put under pressure from both Belkin and Giant Shimano during the final stage but withstood a number of late attacks with his team nullifying a some aggressive riding from several riders.

Van Keirsbulck's winning move came after a group of 20 riders broke clear in the opening stages of the race. Omega put three riders in the move with Van Keirsbulck joined by teammates Julien Vermote and Matteo Trentin, Thomas Leezer (Belkin-Pro Cycling Team), Silvan Dillier (BMC Racing Team), Daniel Oss (BMC Racing Team), Moreno Moser (Cannondale), Kristijan Koren (Cannondale), Jesse Sergent (Trek Factory Racing), Dylan Van Baarle (Garmin Sharp), Michael Hepburn (Orica GreenEdge), Gatis Smukulis (Team Katusha), Pablo Lastras Garcia (Movistar Team), Evgeny Petrov (Tinkoff-Saxo), Enrique Sanz (Movistar Team), Gediminas Bagdonas (AG2R La Mondiale), Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Lampre-Merida), Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek Factory Racing), Laurens De Vreese (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) and Yves Lampaert (Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise).

The stage became somewhat of a race within a race as the break established a lead of over four minutes and the fight for the overall simmered back in the peloton. Wellens’ team controlled the bunch for large portions of the stage.

With roughly 30 kilometres to go and after a few measured but unsuccessful attacks from the break, Van Keirsbulck struck for home. The winner of the Three Days of De Panne crested each of the final climbs with a growing advantage over the rest of the break as the bunch began to increase their pace.

Tensions at the head of the peloton at one point boiled over with Niki Terpstra and Maarten Wynants both clashing with the riders barging into each other as they fought for supremacy in front of the television cameras. Terpstra was disqualified from the race but apologised after the stage for his actions.

"I'm sorry for what I did," Terpstra said. "I don't know who I was in that moment. I want to apologize first to Wynants and Team Belkin, because I put other riders in jeopardy with my actions and it is something you simply don't do in the peloton. But I want to also apologize to my team and the guys who were specifically here racing at the Eneco Tour."

Belkin were trying to unsettle Wellens as they took charge of the field, but Lotto still had strength in numbers with Marcel Sieberg and Jurgen Roelandts chaperoning their teammate and race leader, Wellens.

Van Keirsbulck held on, finishing clear of the survivors of the break, with the peloton a few more seconds back. Wellens was unbreakable, holding firm under the pressure to take the overall title.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4:25:47
2Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:46
3Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
4Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
5Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
6Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
7Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
8Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
9Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
10Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
11Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:01
12Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
13Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
14Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
15Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
16Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
17Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
18Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
19Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
20Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
21Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
22Anthony Roux (Fra) Fdj.fr
23Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
24Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
25Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
26Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
27Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
28Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
29Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fdj.fr
30Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp
31Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
32Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
33Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
34Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
35Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
36Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
37Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
38Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
39Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
40Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
41Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:09
42Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:01:11
43Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:01:20
44Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp0:01:28
45Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
46Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
47Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
48Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
49Yoann Offredo (Fra) Fdj.fr
50Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
51Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
52Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
53Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
54Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
55Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
56Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
57Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:01:36
58Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:01:57
59Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:02:22
60Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale0:02:55
61Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:03:35
62Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:03:54
63Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
64Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:05:00
65Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
66Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
67Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
68Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
69Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:05:03
70Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:05:05
71Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
72Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
73Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
74Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
75Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:06:28
76Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
77Ivan Rovni (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
78David Boucher (Bel) Fdj.fr0:10:36
79Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Fdj.fr
80Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
81Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
82Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
83Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
84Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
85Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
86Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
87Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
88Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
89Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
90Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
91Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
92Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
93Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
94Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
95Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
96Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
97Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
98Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
99Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
100Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DSQNiki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNFYohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFSteve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFTony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFMorgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFYannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFJan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
DNFMaxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFTim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFTim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFAlexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFArman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFEvan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
DNFJosé Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFDamien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
DNFJens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
DNFLaurent Pichon (Fra) Fdj.fr
DNFBenoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Fdj.fr
DNFMikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFIljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNFGert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNFStig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFGert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFMarcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
DNFDaniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
DNFEugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
DNFJean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
DNFPaolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
DNFChristian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
DNFLuka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
DNFRamunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
DNFNathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
DNFDavid Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
DNFMatthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
DNSDavide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNSBryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing8pts
2Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp5
3Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team3

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team8pts
2Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team5
3Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale3

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team8pts
2Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert5
3Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale3

Primus point 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team10pts
2Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge8
3Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
4Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha4
5Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team2

Primus point 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team12pts
2Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert9
3Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team7
4Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team5
5Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team3

Bonuses
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:16
2Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:06
3Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:04
4Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:03
5Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
6Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:02
7Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
8Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:01
9Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale

Penalties
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:01:00

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team13:18:53
2BMC Racing Team0:01:16
3Movistar Team
4Lotto Belisol0:01:31
5Orica GreenEdge0:01:41
6Garmin Sharp0:01:43
7Lampre-Merida0:01:50
8Team Giant-Shimano0:01:58
9Fdj.fr
10Team Katusha
11AG2R La Mondiale
12Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:10
13Wanty - Groupe Gobert
14Trek Factory Racing0:02:12
15Cannondale0:03:10
16Team Sky0:05:35
17Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:43
18Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:09:29
19Astana Pro Team0:11:06
DNFTeam Europcar

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol25:30:15
2Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:07
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:13
4Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:00:33
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:34
6Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:38
7Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:48
8Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:00:56
9Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:01:04
10Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale0:01:11
11Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:15
12Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:32
13Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:34
14Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fdj.fr0:01:51
15Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:57
16Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:10
17Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp0:02:23
18Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:40
19Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:09
20Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:05:59
21Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:08:08
22Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:20
23Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:08:24
24Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:09:34
25Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:11:01
26Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:11:08
27Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:11:29
28Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:12:07
29Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:12:13
30Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:12:23
31Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:12:46
32Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:12:51
33Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:14:11
34Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:14:22
35Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:14:36
36Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:14:43
37Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:15:38
38Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:17:10
39Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:18:02
40Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:18:10
41Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:18:54
42Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:19:48
43Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale0:20:14
44Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:20:21
45Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:20:33
46Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano0:20:34
47Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:21:36
48Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:23:37
49Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:23:50
50Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:23:54
51Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:24:23
52Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:24:53
53Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:24:57
54Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky0:25:06
55Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo0:25:21
56Yoann Offredo (Fra) Fdj.fr0:25:32
57Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:25:57
58Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
59Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
60Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:27:02
61Anthony Roux (Fra) Fdj.fr0:27:39
62Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:20
63Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:29:34
64Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:29:44
65Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:29:56
66Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:29:57
67Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:30:08
68Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:30:51
69Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:32:27
70Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:32:36
71Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:33:31
72Ivan Rovni (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:35:42
73Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky0:36:05
74Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:38:09
75Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale0:38:18
76Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp0:39:15
77Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:39:39
78Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:41:00
79Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:41:58
80Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:42:05
81Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Fdj.fr0:42:15
82Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:42:48
83Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:43:06
84Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:43:20
85Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:44:18
86Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp0:44:24
87Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:44:26
88Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:46:02
89Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:47:03
90Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:48:54
91Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:49:19
92Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:49:53
93Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:50:47
94David Boucher (Bel) Fdj.fr0:51:06
95Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky0:51:46
96Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:53:19
97Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:53:52
98Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:54:35
99Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:57:19
100Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:58:27

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano87pts
2Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team86
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team53
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team52
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky52
6Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol47
7Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team46
8Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha46
9Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team44
10Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol42
11Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team36
12Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert33
13Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team30
14Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale29
15Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise29
16Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team28
17Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team26
18Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert26
19Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing25
20Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team24
21Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise22
22Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing22
23Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale20
24Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale20
25Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo19
26Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing17
27Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team16
28Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp15
29Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise14
30Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha13
31Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol13
32Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp13
33Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale13
34Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing12
35Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team11
36Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida11
37Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo10
38Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team10
39Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert9
40Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert8
41Ivan Rovni (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo8
42Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge5
43Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano5
44Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale3
45Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp3
46Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3

Primus classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise64pts
2Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert40
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team31
4Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha29
5Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha25
6Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team24
7Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert23
8Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team22
9Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol18
10Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team12
11Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar10
12Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert9
13Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team9
14Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge8
15Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise8
16Ivan Rovni (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo8
17Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol8
18Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team7
19Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise6
20Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp6
21Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fdj.fr6
22Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team4
23Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise4
24Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge4
25Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale4
26Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team4
27Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp2
28Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team2
29Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin Sharp76:38:53
2BMC Racing Team0:04:10
3Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:05:27
4Lotto Belisol0:07:00
5Team Katusha0:07:31
6Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:12:22
7Lampre-Merida0:17:08
8Movistar Team0:17:49
9Team Giant-Shimano0:21:21
10AG2R La Mondiale0:21:48
11Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:23:57
12Fdj.fr0:29:07
13Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:30:05
14Team Sky0:30:14
15Cannondale0:34:24
16Astana Pro Team0:37:32
17Orica GreenEdge0:43:08
18Trek Factory Racing0:45:14
19Tinkoff-Saxo0:51:53

 

