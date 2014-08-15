Eneco Tour: Van Avermaet wins in Geraardsbergen
Dumoulin moves into the overall lead
Stage 5: Geraardsbergen - Geraardsbergen
Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) raced to victory on the Muur van Geraardsbergen on stage 5 of the Eneco Tour. The Belgian came from a long way back, to beat Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) and Pavel Brutt (Katusha).
Related Articles
Riders were all over the place, as the remnants of the peloton hit the final climb up the Muur. Laurens de Vreese (Topsport-Vlaanderen) hit the bottom of the climb first, after he attacked with three kilometres remaining. However, it was Brutt that led the charge for the line.
Brutt was driving to the line with 500 metres to go when he saw Van Avermaet sail past him. The BMC rider made his move with three corners remaining and blew past the struggling riders. It is Van Avermaet’s first victory of the season.
Lars Boom (Belkin) finished within the main group of riders, but was unable to challenge Dumoulin for the bonus seconds. Due to the bonus seconds awarded for second place, Dumoulin now leads the race by two seconds. Quinziato has moved down to third, 11 seconds behind the Giant-Shimano rider.
How it unfolded
After several flat stages to start, the fifth stage of the Eneco Tour signalled the beginning of the real hard fight for the leader’s jersey. With climbs like the Muur van Geraardsbergen and the Bosberg lying ahead, it would be a day for the hard Classics’ men.
For extra authenticity, the bad weather made one or two appearances during the day. Four men; Jens Debusschere (Lotto-Belisol), Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Pablo Lastras (Movistar) and Ivan Rovny (Tinkoff-Saxo), got away early on, setting the scene for the day. The weather and terrain took its toll, however, and only Lastras and Trentin remained on the final loop.
Belkin did much of the work of the front for their leader Boom, who was also on the hunt for the stage win. However, BMC did as much as they could to disrupt the Dutch team. Sylvain Dillier launched an attack off the front of the group, despite the two leaders still maintaining an advantage of more than two minutes.
The Swiss man was reeled back in, as the attacks continued to come. Boom decided to take things into his own hands with over 20km to go, but he was followed by Philippe Gilbert (BMC). The attacks may have come to nought but it was felt by many and only a select few remained out front.
Lastras and Trentin were eventually brought back with 3.5km to go, signalling another round of attacks.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3:48:37
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:01
|3
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:00:06
|7
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|9
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|12
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|13
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|15
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r La Mondiale
|16
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|17
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|18
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|19
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|22
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|23
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|24
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale
|26
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|27
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|28
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|29
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|30
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|31
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|32
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|33
|Jasha S¸tterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:00:20
|34
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:26
|35
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:40
|36
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|37
|Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|38
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|39
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|40
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:54
|41
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|42
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:43
|43
|Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|44
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:45
|45
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|46
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:55
|47
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:02:11
|48
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:25
|49
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:03:27
|50
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|51
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:04:00
|52
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:04:28
|53
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:08:52
|54
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|55
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|56
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|57
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|58
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|59
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|60
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|61
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|62
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|63
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|64
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|65
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|66
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|67
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|68
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|69
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|70
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|71
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|72
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|73
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|74
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|76
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2r La Mondiale
|77
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|0:10:25
|79
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|80
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|81
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|82
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|83
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|84
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|85
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|86
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|87
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|88
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|89
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|90
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|91
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|92
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|93
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|94
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|95
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|96
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|97
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|98
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|99
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|100
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|101
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|102
|BenoÓt Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|103
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:38
|104
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:12:20
|105
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|106
|David Boucher (Bel) FDJ.fr
|107
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale
|108
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|109
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
|110
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|111
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|112
|Ivan Rovni (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|113
|JosÈ Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|114
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|115
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|116
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|117
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|118
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|119
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|120
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|121
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|122
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|123
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|124
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|125
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
|126
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|127
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|128
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:29
|129
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|0:12:31
|130
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|131
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|132
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:12:34
|133
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|0:12:36
|134
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|135
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|136
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:12:41
|137
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|138
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|139
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:12:54
|140
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|0:12:55
|141
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|0:13:03
|142
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:56
|143
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|144
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:15:10
|DNF
|Alexsei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Michal Kol·r (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNF
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|DNF
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|DNS
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|DNS
|Alexandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivan Rovni (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|pts
|2
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|5
|3
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|8
|pts
|2
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|3
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|8
|pts
|2
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|3
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|30
|pts
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|25
|3
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|22
|4
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|19
|5
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|17
|6
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|15
|7
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|13
|8
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|12
|9
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|11
|10
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|10
|pts
|2
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|3
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|4
|Ivan Rovni (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|5
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|10
|pts
|2
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|3
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|4
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|4
|5
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bmc Racing Team
|11:26:03
|2
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:06
|3
|Garmin Sharp
|0:00:40
|4
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:54
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:01:14
|6
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:38
|7
|Lotto Belisol
|0:01:55
|8
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:02:11
|9
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:12
|10
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:03:27
|11
|Team Katusha
|0:08:47
|12
|Lampre-Merida
|0:08:52
|13
|Team Europcar
|14
|Team Sky
|0:09:26
|15
|Astana Pro Team
|0:10:31
|16
|Fdj.fr
|0:10:59
|17
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:17:38
|18
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:19:06
|19
|Cannondale
|0:19:11
|20
|Orica Greenedge
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|16:34:29
|2
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:11
|4
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:14
|5
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:21
|6
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:23
|7
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|8
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:25
|9
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|10
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:28
|11
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:31
|13
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:00:33
|14
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:36
|15
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:42
|16
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:49
|17
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:51
|18
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|0:01:00
|19
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:01
|20
|Jasha S¸tterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:01:05
|21
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:06
|22
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:09
|23
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r La Mondiale
|24
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:12
|25
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|26
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|27
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:18
|28
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:20
|29
|Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:25
|30
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:26
|31
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|0:01:27
|32
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:28
|33
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:01:33
|34
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:41
|35
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:53
|36
|Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:02:21
|37
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:36
|38
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:53
|39
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:17
|40
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:07
|41
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:26
|42
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:04:55
|43
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:06:21
|44
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:59
|45
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:07:09
|46
|Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:08:49
|47
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:09:03
|48
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|0:09:12
|49
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:09:19
|50
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:09:30
|51
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:09:36
|52
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|0:09:39
|53
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:40
|54
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:09:43
|55
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:09:44
|56
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:49
|57
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:09:59
|58
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:10:04
|59
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:10:06
|60
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:10:07
|61
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:10:13
|62
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|0:10:37
|63
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:10:46
|64
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|0:10:48
|65
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2r La Mondiale
|66
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:11:01
|67
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:11:19
|68
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:11:25
|69
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:11:28
|70
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:31
|71
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:11:46
|72
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:11:47
|73
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:12:18
|74
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:19
|75
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:12:37
|76
|JosÈ Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:55
|77
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:13:03
|78
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:13:11
|79
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|80
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
|0:13:29
|81
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:13:34
|82
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:13:37
|83
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:40
|84
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:13:43
|85
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:14:03
|86
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:14:10
|87
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|0:14:11
|88
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:14:12
|89
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:35
|90
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|0:14:41
|92
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|0:15:12
|93
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:15:45
|94
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:15:51
|95
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|0:15:54
|96
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:15:56
|97
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|0:16:21
|98
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:16:31
|99
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:38
|100
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:16:54
|101
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:14
|102
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:48
|103
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|0:17:59
|104
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|0:18:00
|105
|David Boucher (Bel) FDJ.fr
|0:18:07
|106
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:18:08
|107
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:18:24
|108
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:18:39
|109
|Ivan Rovni (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:18:57
|110
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:19:17
|111
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:19:48
|112
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:20:13
|113
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:20
|114
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:20:53
|115
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:20:59
|116
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:21:11
|117
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:21:12
|118
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:21:22
|119
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:36
|120
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:22:27
|121
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:22:44
|122
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:23:07
|123
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:23:29
|124
|BenoÓt Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|125
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:23:33
|126
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:24:20
|127
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:24:36
|128
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:24:46
|129
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:25:28
|130
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:30
|131
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:25:42
|132
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:25:48
|133
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:26:39
|134
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|0:27:55
|135
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:28:46
|136
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|0:29:58
|137
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:30:02
|138
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:30:27
|139
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:30:52
|140
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|0:30:53
|141
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|0:31:11
|142
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:33:03
|143
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:34:57
|144
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|0:36:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|68
|pts
|2
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|61
|3
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|47
|4
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|46
|5
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|45
|6
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|44
|7
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|37
|8
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|36
|9
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|35
|10
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|30
|11
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|29
|12
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|28
|13
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|26
|14
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|25
|15
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|25
|16
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|22
|17
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|22
|18
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|19
|19
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|19
|20
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|17
|21
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|17
|22
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|15
|23
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13
|24
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|13
|25
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|13
|26
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|13
|27
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|28
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|13
|29
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
|13
|30
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|12
|31
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|12
|32
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|12
|33
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|11
|34
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|11
|35
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|10
|36
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|37
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|10
|38
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|39
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|40
|Ivan Rovni (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|41
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|42
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|6
|43
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|5
|44
|Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|45
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|5
|46
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|52
|pts
|2
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|31
|3
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|26
|4
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|25
|5
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|25
|6
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|23
|7
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|8
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|18
|9
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|10
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|8
|11
|Ivan Rovni (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|12
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|6
|13
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|6
|14
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|4
|15
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|4
|16
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|4
|17
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|4
|18
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|4
|19
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|2
|20
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|2
|21
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|2
|22
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|2
|23
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|24
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bmc Racing Team
|49:44:09
|2
|Garmin Sharp
|0:01:43
|3
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:54
|4
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:58
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:02:15
|6
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:58
|7
|Lotto Belisol
|0:03:27
|8
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:04:00
|9
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:04:17
|10
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:05:31
|11
|Team Katusha
|0:09:53
|12
|Team Sky
|0:10:43
|13
|Lampre-Merida
|0:11:01
|14
|Team Europcar
|0:11:35
|15
|Astana Pro Team
|0:12:28
|16
|Fdj.fr
|0:13:05
|17
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:18:05
|18
|Cannondale
|0:20:01
|19
|Orica Greenedge
|0:20:05
|20
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:21:13
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
-
Van der Poel wins Jaarmarktcross 2019World champion dominates in muddy race
-
Ellingworth: The easy option would be not signing Mark Cavendish'This is ballsy and if Mark doesn’t succeed it won't be for not trying' says Bahrain Merida boss
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy