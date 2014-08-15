Image 1 of 36 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) salutes after winning Eneco Tour stage 5 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 36 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) leads the overall classification after stage 5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 36 Jens Debusschere (Lotto Belisol) and Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 36 Julien Vermote (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 36 Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 36 Pavel Brutt (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 36 Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Pablo Lastras Garcia (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 36 Lars Boom (Belkin) and Andrea Guardini (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 36 Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) takes the stage 7 victory at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 36 Katusha teammates during stage 5 at the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 36 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 36 Tom Dumoulin takes his new leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 36 Greg van Avermaet (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 36 Greg van Avermaet steps onto the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 36 Greg Van Avermaet wins (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 36 Greg Van Avermaet sprints for the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 36 The riders leave the start (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 36 Tom Dumoulin crosses the line in second (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 36 The day's winner Grg Van Avermaet (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 20 of 36 Tom Dumoulin takes the lead (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 21 of 36 The cobbles of the Muur van Geraardsbergen (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 22 of 36 Matteo Trentin (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 23 of 36 Pablo Lastras leads the break (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 24 of 36 Fabian Cancellara takes on the Muur van Geraardsbergen (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 25 of 36 The finish line awaits the winner (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 26 of 36 Matteo Trentin riders up the Muur van Geraardsbergen (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 27 of 36 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) wins stage 5 at the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 28 of 36 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 29 of 36 Filippo Pozzato (Lamore-Merida) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 30 of 36 Simon Geschke (Giant-Shimano) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 31 of 36 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 32 of 36 Lars Boom (Belkin) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 33 of 36 Lars Boom (Belkin) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 34 of 36 BMC waiting for the stage 5 start (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 35 of 36 Lars Boom (Belkin) and Andrea Guardini (Astana) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 36 of 36 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) is the stage 5 winner (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) raced to victory on the Muur van Geraardsbergen on stage 5 of the Eneco Tour. The Belgian came from a long way back, to beat Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) and Pavel Brutt (Katusha).

Riders were all over the place, as the remnants of the peloton hit the final climb up the Muur. Laurens de Vreese (Topsport-Vlaanderen) hit the bottom of the climb first, after he attacked with three kilometres remaining. However, it was Brutt that led the charge for the line.

Brutt was driving to the line with 500 metres to go when he saw Van Avermaet sail past him. The BMC rider made his move with three corners remaining and blew past the struggling riders. It is Van Avermaet’s first victory of the season.

Lars Boom (Belkin) finished within the main group of riders, but was unable to challenge Dumoulin for the bonus seconds. Due to the bonus seconds awarded for second place, Dumoulin now leads the race by two seconds. Quinziato has moved down to third, 11 seconds behind the Giant-Shimano rider.

How it unfolded

After several flat stages to start, the fifth stage of the Eneco Tour signalled the beginning of the real hard fight for the leader’s jersey. With climbs like the Muur van Geraardsbergen and the Bosberg lying ahead, it would be a day for the hard Classics’ men.

For extra authenticity, the bad weather made one or two appearances during the day. Four men; Jens Debusschere (Lotto-Belisol), Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Pablo Lastras (Movistar) and Ivan Rovny (Tinkoff-Saxo), got away early on, setting the scene for the day. The weather and terrain took its toll, however, and only Lastras and Trentin remained on the final loop.

Belkin did much of the work of the front for their leader Boom, who was also on the hunt for the stage win. However, BMC did as much as they could to disrupt the Dutch team. Sylvain Dillier launched an attack off the front of the group, despite the two leaders still maintaining an advantage of more than two minutes.

The Swiss man was reeled back in, as the attacks continued to come. Boom decided to take things into his own hands with over 20km to go, but he was followed by Philippe Gilbert (BMC). The attacks may have come to nought but it was felt by many and only a select few remained out front.

Lastras and Trentin were eventually brought back with 3.5km to go, signalling another round of attacks.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3:48:37 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:01 3 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 4 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 6 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:00:06 7 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 8 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 9 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 11 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp 12 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 13 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 14 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 15 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r La Mondiale 16 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 17 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 18 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 19 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 20 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 21 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 22 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 23 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 24 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 25 Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale 26 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 27 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 28 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 29 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 30 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 31 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 32 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 33 Jasha S¸tterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:00:20 34 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:26 35 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:40 36 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 37 Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 38 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 39 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr 40 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:54 41 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 42 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:01:43 43 Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 44 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:45 45 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 46 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:55 47 Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:02:11 48 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:25 49 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:03:27 50 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 51 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:04:00 52 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:04:28 53 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:08:52 54 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 55 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 56 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 57 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 58 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 59 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 60 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 61 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 62 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 63 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp 64 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 65 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 66 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 67 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 68 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 69 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 70 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 71 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 72 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo 73 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 74 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 75 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 76 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2r La Mondiale 77 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 78 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 0:10:25 79 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 80 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 81 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 82 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 83 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 84 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 85 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 86 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 87 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 88 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 89 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 90 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 91 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 92 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 93 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 94 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 95 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 96 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 97 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 98 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 99 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 100 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 101 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 102 BenoÓt Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 103 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:10:38 104 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:12:20 105 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 106 David Boucher (Bel) FDJ.fr 107 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale 108 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 109 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge 110 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 111 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 112 Ivan Rovni (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 113 JosÈ Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 114 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 115 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 116 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 117 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 118 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 119 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 120 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 121 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 122 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 123 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 124 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 125 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale 126 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 127 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 128 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:12:29 129 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge 0:12:31 130 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge 131 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 132 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 0:12:34 133 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 0:12:36 134 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge 135 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 136 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:12:41 137 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 138 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 139 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:12:54 140 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 0:12:55 141 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 0:13:03 142 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:14:56 143 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 144 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:15:10 DNF Alexsei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha DNF Michal Kol·r (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo DNF Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr DNF Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale DNF Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team DNF Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale DNS Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step DNS Alexandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha

Point 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivan Rovni (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 pts 2 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 5 3 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 3

Point 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 8 pts 2 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 5 3 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3

Point 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 8 pts 2 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 5 3 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 30 pts 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 25 3 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 22 4 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 19 5 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 17 6 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 15 7 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 13 8 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 12 9 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 11 10 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10

Combativity 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 10 pts 2 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 8 3 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 4 Ivan Rovni (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 5 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2

Combativity 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 10 pts 2 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 8 3 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 4 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 4 5 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 2

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bmc Racing Team 11:26:03 2 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:06 3 Garmin Sharp 0:00:40 4 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:54 5 Movistar Team 0:01:14 6 Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:01:38 7 Lotto Belisol 0:01:55 8 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:02:11 9 Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:12 10 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:03:27 11 Team Katusha 0:08:47 12 Lampre-Merida 0:08:52 13 Team Europcar 14 Team Sky 0:09:26 15 Astana Pro Team 0:10:31 16 Fdj.fr 0:10:59 17 Trek Factory Racing 0:17:38 18 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:19:06 19 Cannondale 0:19:11 20 Orica Greenedge

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 16:34:29 2 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:02 3 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:11 4 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:00:14 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:21 6 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:23 7 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:24 8 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:25 9 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 10 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 0:00:28 11 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:31 13 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:00:33 14 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:00:36 15 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:42 16 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:49 17 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:51 18 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 0:01:00 19 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:01 20 Jasha S¸tterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:01:05 21 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:06 22 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 0:01:09 23 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r La Mondiale 24 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:12 25 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 26 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 27 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:18 28 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:20 29 Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:25 30 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:26 31 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 0:01:27 32 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:28 33 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:01:33 34 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:41 35 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:53 36 Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:02:21 37 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:02:36 38 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:02:53 39 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:17 40 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:04:07 41 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:26 42 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:04:55 43 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:06:21 44 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:59 45 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:07:09 46 Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:08:49 47 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:09:03 48 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 0:09:12 49 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:09:19 50 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:09:30 51 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:09:36 52 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 0:09:39 53 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:09:40 54 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:09:43 55 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 0:09:44 56 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:09:49 57 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:09:59 58 Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:10:04 59 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:10:06 60 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:10:07 61 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:10:13 62 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 0:10:37 63 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:10:46 64 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp 0:10:48 65 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2r La Mondiale 66 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:11:01 67 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:11:19 68 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:11:25 69 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 0:11:28 70 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:11:31 71 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:11:46 72 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:11:47 73 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:12:18 74 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:19 75 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:12:37 76 JosÈ Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:55 77 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:13:03 78 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:13:11 79 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 80 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge 0:13:29 81 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:13:34 82 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 0:13:37 83 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:13:40 84 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:13:43 85 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:14:03 86 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:14:10 87 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 0:14:11 88 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:14:12 89 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:14:35 90 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 91 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 0:14:41 92 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 0:15:12 93 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:15:45 94 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:15:51 95 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge 0:15:54 96 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:15:56 97 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 0:16:21 98 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:16:31 99 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:16:38 100 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:16:54 101 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:17:14 102 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:17:48 103 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 0:17:59 104 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 0:18:00 105 David Boucher (Bel) FDJ.fr 0:18:07 106 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:18:08 107 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:18:24 108 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:18:39 109 Ivan Rovni (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:18:57 110 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:19:17 111 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:19:48 112 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:20:13 113 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:20:20 114 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:20:53 115 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:20:59 116 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:21:11 117 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:21:12 118 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:21:22 119 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:21:36 120 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:22:27 121 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 0:22:44 122 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:23:07 123 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:23:29 124 BenoÓt Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 125 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:23:33 126 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:24:20 127 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:24:36 128 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:24:46 129 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:25:28 130 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:25:30 131 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:25:42 132 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:25:48 133 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:26:39 134 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 0:27:55 135 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 0:28:46 136 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 0:29:58 137 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:30:02 138 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 0:30:27 139 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:30:52 140 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 0:30:53 141 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 0:31:11 142 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:33:03 143 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:34:57 144 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 0:36:08

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 68 pts 2 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 61 3 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 47 4 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 46 5 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 45 6 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 44 7 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 37 8 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 36 9 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 35 10 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 30 11 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 29 12 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 28 13 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 26 14 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 25 15 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 25 16 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 22 17 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 22 18 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 19 19 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 19 20 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 17 21 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 17 22 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 15 23 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 13 24 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 13 25 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 13 26 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 13 27 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 13 28 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 13 29 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale 13 30 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 12 31 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 12 32 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 12 33 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 11 34 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 11 35 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 10 36 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 37 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 10 38 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 39 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 40 Ivan Rovni (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 41 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 42 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 6 43 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 5 44 Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 5 45 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 5 46 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 52 pts 2 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 31 3 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 26 4 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 25 5 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 25 6 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 23 7 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 22 8 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 18 9 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 10 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 8 11 Ivan Rovni (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 12 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 6 13 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 6 14 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 4 15 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 4 16 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 4 17 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 4 18 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 4 19 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 2 20 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 2 21 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge 2 22 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 2 23 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 24 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2