Eneco Tour: Van Avermaet wins in Geraardsbergen

Dumoulin moves into the overall lead

Image 1 of 36

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) salutes after winning Eneco Tour stage 5

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 2 of 36

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) leads the overall classification after stage 5

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 36

Jens Debusschere (Lotto Belisol) and Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 36

Julien Vermote (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 36

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 36

Pavel Brutt (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 36

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Pablo Lastras Garcia (Movistar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 36

Lars Boom (Belkin) and Andrea Guardini (Astana)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 36

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) takes the stage 7 victory at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 36

Katusha teammates during stage 5 at the Eneco Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 36

Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 36

Tom Dumoulin takes his new leader's jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 36

Greg van Avermaet (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 36

Greg van Avermaet steps onto the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 36

Greg Van Avermaet wins

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 36

Greg Van Avermaet sprints for the line

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 36

The riders leave the start

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 36

Tom Dumoulin crosses the line in second

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 19 of 36

The day's winner Grg Van Avermaet

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 20 of 36

Tom Dumoulin takes the lead

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 21 of 36

The cobbles of the Muur van Geraardsbergen

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 22 of 36

Matteo Trentin

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 23 of 36

Pablo Lastras leads the break

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 24 of 36

Fabian Cancellara takes on the Muur van Geraardsbergen

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 25 of 36

The finish line awaits the winner

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 26 of 36

Matteo Trentin riders up the Muur van Geraardsbergen

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 27 of 36

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) wins stage 5 at the Eneco Tour

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 28 of 36

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 29 of 36

Filippo Pozzato (Lamore-Merida)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 30 of 36

Simon Geschke (Giant-Shimano)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 31 of 36

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 32 of 36

Lars Boom (Belkin)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 33 of 36

Lars Boom (Belkin)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 34 of 36

BMC waiting for the stage 5 start

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 35 of 36

Lars Boom (Belkin) and Andrea Guardini (Astana)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 36 of 36

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) is the stage 5 winner

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) raced to victory on the Muur van Geraardsbergen on stage 5 of the Eneco Tour. The Belgian came from a long way back, to beat Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) and Pavel Brutt (Katusha).

Riders were all over the place, as the remnants of the peloton hit the final climb up the Muur. Laurens de Vreese (Topsport-Vlaanderen) hit the bottom of the climb first, after he attacked with three kilometres remaining. However, it was Brutt that led the charge for the line.

Brutt was driving to the line with 500 metres to go when he saw Van Avermaet sail past him. The BMC rider made his move with three corners remaining and blew past the struggling riders. It is Van Avermaet’s first victory of the season.

Lars Boom (Belkin) finished within the main group of riders, but was unable to challenge Dumoulin for the bonus seconds. Due to the bonus seconds awarded for second place, Dumoulin now leads the race by two seconds. Quinziato has moved down to third, 11 seconds behind the Giant-Shimano rider.

How it unfolded

After several flat stages to start, the fifth stage of the Eneco Tour signalled the beginning of the real hard fight for the leader’s jersey. With climbs like the Muur van Geraardsbergen and the Bosberg lying ahead, it would be a day for the hard Classics’ men.

For extra authenticity, the bad weather made one or two appearances during the day. Four men; Jens Debusschere (Lotto-Belisol), Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Pablo Lastras (Movistar) and Ivan Rovny (Tinkoff-Saxo), got away early on, setting the scene for the day. The weather and terrain took its toll, however, and only Lastras and Trentin remained on the final loop.

Belkin did much of the work of the front for their leader Boom, who was also on the hunt for the stage win. However, BMC did as much as they could to disrupt the Dutch team. Sylvain Dillier launched an attack off the front of the group, despite the two leaders still maintaining an advantage of more than two minutes.

The Swiss man was reeled back in, as the attacks continued to come. Boom decided to take things into his own hands with over 20km to go, but he was followed by Philippe Gilbert (BMC). The attacks may have come to nought but it was felt by many and only a select few remained out front.

Lastras and Trentin were eventually brought back with 3.5km to go, signalling another round of attacks.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team3:48:37
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:01
3Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
4Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
5Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
6Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:00:06
7Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
8Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
9Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
10Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
11Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp
12Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
13Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
14Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
15Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r La Mondiale
16Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
17Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
18Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
19Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
20Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
21Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
22Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
23Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
24Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
25Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale
26Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
27Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
28Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
29Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
30Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
31Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
32Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
33Jasha S¸tterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:00:20
34Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:26
35Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:40
36Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
37Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
38Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
39Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
40Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:54
41Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
42Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:01:43
43Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
44Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:45
45Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
46Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:55
47Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:02:11
48Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:25
49Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:03:27
50Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
51Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:04:00
52Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:04:28
53Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:08:52
54Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
55Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
56Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
57Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
58Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
59Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
60Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
61Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
62Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
63Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
64Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
65Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
66Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
67Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
68Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
69Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
70Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
71Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
72Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
73Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
74Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
75Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
76Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2r La Mondiale
77Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
78Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -0:10:25
79Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
80Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
81Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
82Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
83Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
84Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
85Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
86Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
87Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
88Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
89Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
90Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
91Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
92Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
93Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
94Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
95Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
96Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
97Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
98Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
99Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
100Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
101Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
102BenoÓt Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
103Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:10:38
104Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:12:20
105Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
106David Boucher (Bel) FDJ.fr
107Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale
108Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
109Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
110Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
111Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
112Ivan Rovni (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
113JosÈ Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
114Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
115Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
116Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
117Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
118Maxime Daniel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
119Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
120Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
121Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
122Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
123Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
124Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
125Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
126Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
127Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
128Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:12:29
129Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge0:12:31
130Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge
131Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
132Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano0:12:34
133Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky0:12:36
134Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge
135David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
136Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:12:41
137Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
138Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
139Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:12:54
140Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky0:12:55
141Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -0:13:03
142Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:14:56
143Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
144Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:15:10
DNFAlexsei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFMichal Kol·r (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFNacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFAlexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
DNFStephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
DNFAlberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
DNSZdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
DNSAlexandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha

Point 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivan Rovni (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo8pts
2Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol5
3Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team3

Point 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step8pts
2Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team5
3Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol3

Point 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step8pts
2Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team5
3Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol3

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team30pts
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano25
3Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha22
4Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo19
5Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team17
6Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step15
7Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky13
8Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol12
9Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida11
10Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team10

Combativity 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step10pts
2Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team8
3Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
4Ivan Rovni (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo4
5Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2

Combativity 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step10pts
2Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team8
3Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
4Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team4
5Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge2

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bmc Racing Team11:26:03
2Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:06
3Garmin Sharp0:00:40
4Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:54
5Movistar Team0:01:14
6Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:01:38
7Lotto Belisol0:01:55
8Ag2R La Mondiale0:02:11
9Team Giant-Shimano0:02:12
10Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:03:27
11Team Katusha0:08:47
12Lampre-Merida0:08:52
13Team Europcar
14Team Sky0:09:26
15Astana Pro Team0:10:31
16Fdj.fr0:10:59
17Trek Factory Racing0:17:38
18Tinkoff-Saxo0:19:06
19Cannondale0:19:11
20Orica Greenedge

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano16:34:29
2Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:02
3Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:11
4Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:00:14
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:21
6Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:23
7Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:24
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:25
9Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
10Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge0:00:28
11Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
12Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:00:31
13Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:00:33
14Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:00:36
15Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:42
16Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:49
17Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale0:00:51
18Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -0:01:00
19Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:01
20Jasha S¸tterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:01:05
21Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:06
22Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp0:01:09
23Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r La Mondiale
24Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:12
25Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
26Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
27Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:18
28Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:20
29Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:25
30Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:26
31Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -0:01:27
32Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:28
33Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:01:33
34Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:41
35Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:53
36Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale0:02:21
37Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:02:36
38Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:02:53
39Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:17
40Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:04:07
41Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:26
42Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:04:55
43Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:06:21
44Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:59
45Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:07:09
46Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano0:08:49
47Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:09:03
48Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale0:09:12
49Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:09:19
50Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:09:30
51Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:09:36
52Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -0:09:39
53Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:09:40
54Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:09:43
55Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky0:09:44
56Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:49
57Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo0:09:59
58Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:10:04
59Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:10:06
60Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:10:07
61Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:10:13
62Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -0:10:37
63Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:10:46
64Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp0:10:48
65Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2r La Mondiale
66Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:11:01
67Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:11:19
68Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp0:11:25
69Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale0:11:28
70Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:11:31
71Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:11:46
72Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:11:47
73Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:12:18
74Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:19
75Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:12:37
76JosÈ Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:55
77Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale0:13:03
78Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:13:11
79Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
80Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge0:13:29
81Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:13:34
82Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano0:13:37
83Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:13:40
84Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:13:43
85Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:14:03
86Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:14:10
87Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -0:14:11
88Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:14:12
89Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:14:35
90Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
91Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -0:14:41
92Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky0:15:12
93Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:15:45
94Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar0:15:51
95Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge0:15:54
96Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:15:56
97David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp0:16:21
98Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:16:31
99Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:16:38
100Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:16:54
101Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:17:14
102Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:17:48
103Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -0:17:59
104Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -0:18:00
105David Boucher (Bel) FDJ.fr0:18:07
106Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:18:08
107Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:18:24
108Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:18:39
109Ivan Rovni (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:18:57
110Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:19:17
111Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:19:48
112Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:20:13
113Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:20:20
114Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:20:53
115Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:20:59
116Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:21:11
117Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:21:12
118Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr0:21:22
119Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:21:36
120Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:22:27
121Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar0:22:44
122Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:23:07
123Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:23:29
124BenoÓt Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
125Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:23:33
126Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:24:20
127Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:24:36
128Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:24:46
129Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale0:25:28
130Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:25:30
131Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:25:42
132Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:25:48
133Maxime Daniel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:26:39
134Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale0:27:55
135Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale0:28:46
136Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp0:29:58
137Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:30:02
138Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar0:30:27
139Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:30:52
140Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky0:30:53
141Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale0:31:11
142Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:33:03
143Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:34:57
144Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team0:36:08

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano68pts
2Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team61
3Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol47
4Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha46
5Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team45
6Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team44
7Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar37
8Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team36
9Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky35
10Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team30
11Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -29
12Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step28
13Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert26
14Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing25
15Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano25
16Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida22
17Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing22
18Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale19
19Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo19
20Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing17
21Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing17
22Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step15
23Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert13
24Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha13
25Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team13
26Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team13
27Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team13
28Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp13
29Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale13
30Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol12
31Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team12
32Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale12
33Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step11
34Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida11
35Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol10
36Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo10
37Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team10
38Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert9
39Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert8
40Ivan Rovni (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo8
41Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
42Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -6
43Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge5
44Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano5
45Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team5
46Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -52pts
2Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert31
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step26
4Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha25
5Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha25
6Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert23
7Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team22
8Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol18
9Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert9
10Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -8
11Ivan Rovni (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo8
12Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -6
13Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -6
14Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team4
15Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team4
16David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp4
17Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step4
18Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -4
19Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp2
20Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge2
21Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge2
22Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team2
23Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
24Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol2

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bmc Racing Team49:44:09
2Garmin Sharp0:01:43
3Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:54
4Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:01:58
5Movistar Team0:02:15
6Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:58
7Lotto Belisol0:03:27
8Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:04:00
9Ag2R La Mondiale0:04:17
10Team Giant-Shimano0:05:31
11Team Katusha0:09:53
12Team Sky0:10:43
13Lampre-Merida0:11:01
14Team Europcar0:11:35
15Astana Pro Team0:12:28
16Fdj.fr0:13:05
17Trek Factory Racing0:18:05
18Cannondale0:20:01
19Orica Greenedge0:20:05
20Tinkoff-Saxo0:21:13

