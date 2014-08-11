Trending

Guardini wins Eneco Tour opener

Astana sprinter times it perfectly in Terneuzen

Image 1 of 37

Andrea Guardini (Astana) celebrates his sprint win

Andrea Guardini (Astana) celebrates his sprint win
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 2 of 37

The finale of stage 1

The finale of stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 37

Omega Pharma-Quick Step on the front of the peloton

Omega Pharma-Quick Step on the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 37

Andrea Guardini in the points jersey

Andrea Guardini in the points jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 37

Orica-GreenEdge's Damien Howson receives a helping hand after crashing

Orica-GreenEdge's Damien Howson receives a helping hand after crashing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 37

German champion André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol)

German champion André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 37

Bauke Mollema (Belkin)

Bauke Mollema (Belkin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 37

Reinardt Janse van Rensburg's bike was equipped with a camera for stage 1

Reinardt Janse van Rensburg's bike was equipped with a camera for stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 37

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 37

A bearded Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

A bearded Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 37

Gert Dockx (Lotto-Belisol)

Gert Dockx (Lotto-Belisol)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 37

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 37

Simon Geschke (Giant-Shimano)

Simon Geschke (Giant-Shimano)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 37

Clear blue skies for stage 1

Clear blue skies for stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 37

The 2014 Eneco Tour gets underway

The 2014 Eneco Tour gets underway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 37

GreenEdge riders roll over the line

GreenEdge riders roll over the line
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 37

Rohan Dennis in his first race for BMC since moving from Garmin-Sharp mid-way through the 2014 season

Rohan Dennis in his first race for BMC since moving from Garmin-Sharp mid-way through the 2014 season
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 37

Andrea Guardini (Astana)

Andrea Guardini (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 37

Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) had a nasty fall in the final kilometers of today's stage

Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) had a nasty fall in the final kilometers of today's stage
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 20 of 37

Gatis Smukulis (Katusha) leads the breakaway

Gatis Smukulis (Katusha) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 37

Gatis Smukulis (Katusha) attacks

Gatis Smukulis (Katusha) attacks
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 37

The peloton was in no hurry to chase

The peloton was in no hurry to chase
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 37

Matteo Trentin having a bit of fun at the Eneco Tour

Matteo Trentin having a bit of fun at the Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 37

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma) returns from the cars

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma) returns from the cars
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 37

Giant-Shimano is carrying on-board video cameras at the Eneco Tour

Giant-Shimano is carrying on-board video cameras at the Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 37

Jens Debusschere (Lotto Belisol)

Jens Debusschere (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 37

A tumble in the Eneco Tour

A tumble in the Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 37

André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) had no luck in the Eneco Tour opener

André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) had no luck in the Eneco Tour opener
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 37

Fabian Cancellara (Trek) enjoys himself at the Eneco Tour

Fabian Cancellara (Trek) enjoys himself at the Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 37

Tom Boonen back at the Omega Pharma team car

Tom Boonen back at the Omega Pharma team car
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 37

Omega Pharma-Quickstep on the front

Omega Pharma-Quickstep on the front
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 37

Andrea Guardini wins stage one of the Eneco Tour

Andrea Guardini wins stage one of the Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 37

Andrea Guardini wears the leader's jersey after winning the opening stage

Andrea Guardini wears the leader's jersey after winning the opening stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 37

Andrea Guardini on the podium

Andrea Guardini on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 37

Andrea Guardini (Astana) is chased down in the sprint

Andrea Guardini (Astana) is chased down in the sprint
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 37

Kenneth Vanbilsen (Topsport Vlaanderen) took the combativity jersey after making it into the break

Kenneth Vanbilsen (Topsport Vlaanderen) took the combativity jersey after making it into the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 37

Andrea Guardini (Astana) wins the Eneco Tour stage 1

Andrea Guardini (Astana) wins the Eneco Tour stage 1
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Andrea Guardini (Astana) came back from a late crash to win the opening stage of the Eneco Tour in Terneuzen. The Italian placed himself perfectly in the hectic final sprint to beat Yohann Gène (Europcar) and Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida).

Wind and rain wreaked havoc on the peloton in the final 30 kilometres of the stage. Guardini was one of several riders to crash in the run-up to the finish as several riders fell foul of the rain and roundabouts. The Astana man came down on the penultimate lap, but suffered no lasting side effects.

Several riders took advantage of the confusion caused by the crashes and launched late attacks, and Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) led into the finishing straight. Guardini found himself boxed in on the right-hand side of the road as the peloton swooped around the final bend. However, he was able to wriggle free and used the wheels of some struggling escapees to launch his sprint.

At one point it seemed like Dumoulin might be able to hold on for victory, but he couldn’t hold off the charging Italian who swooped past him in the final 300 metres. Gène was the only rider to get close to Guardini, but still finished over a bike length behind him.

Guardini will wear the leader’s jersey in stage, after taking 10 bonus seconds at the finish. He leads Gène by four seconds in the general classification.

How it happened

The 2014 Eneco Tour kicked off in the Netherlands, with a field featuring many riders beginning their preparation for the Vuelta a España and world championships. As ever in this part of the world, the wind was in attendance as the riders set off for 183.1km of racing from Terneuzen and back.

Another unwelcome visitor to the race was the rain, which began falling not long before the start of the stage. It didn’t last too long, but it was enough to make the roads wet and it would make another appearance before the day was done.

Laurens De Vreese (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Kenneth Vanbilsen (Topsport Vlaanderen) and Gatis Smukulis (Katusha) escaped early on. They would stay out front for most of the day. The trio gradually built up a maximum lead of 8:30 over the peloton, after 42km.
The winds did their worst towards the end of the stage, as the peloton split in two with around 35 kilometres still to run. The unlucky riders were given some salvation in a headwind as the roads continued to twist and turn towards the finish. It was then that the rain decided to return and Astana’s Andrea Guardini became one of its victims, as he took a tumble.

The three escapees took advantage of the rain and extended their lead and their time out front. But the rain bit back and Smukulis found himself sliding along the tarmac, almost taking De Vreese with him. That would spell the end of his day in the break. He was quickly caught by a small group, which had come off the front of the peloton.

De Vreese and Vanbilsen were caught by the Trek-led peloton soon afterwards and with 17 kilometres remaining the bunch was together again. The wind continued to do its damage on the peloton, but mercifully for the riders the rain did abate. Well accustomed to the conditions, Omega Pharma-QuickStep did much of the pace setting in the closing kilometres.

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) was one of the riders who struggled in the wind. As the Italian tried to join the front of the peloton he touched wheels with another rider, which sent him tumbling. Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) would also miss the sprint finish after he was caught up in the crash.

It wouldn’t be the last crash as the road furniture caught out a few riders. Trek Factory Racing sprinter Danny van Poppel was one of the riders to come down and he narrowly missed hitting a pole on the side of the road.

The crashes caused a split in the group and the resulting confusion allowed a number of riders to get away, but in the final reckoning, Guardini’s speed won out to claim his third victory in less than a week, following his two stage wins at the Tour of Denmark.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team4:14:33
2Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
3Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
4Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
5Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
6Alexandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
7Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
8Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
9Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
10Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
11Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
12André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
13Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
14Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
15Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
16Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
17Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
18Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
19Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
20Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
21Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
22Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
23Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
24Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
25Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
26José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
27Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
28Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
29Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
30Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
31Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
32Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
33Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
34Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
35Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
36Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
37Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
38Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
39Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
40Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
41Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
42Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
43Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
44Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp
45Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
46Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
47Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
48David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
49Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
50Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
51Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
52Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
53Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
54Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
55Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
56Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
57Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
58Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
59Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
60Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
61Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
62Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
63Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
64Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
65Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
66Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
67Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
68Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
69Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
70Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r La Mondiale
71Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
72Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
73Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
74Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
75Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
76Ivan Rovni (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
77Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
78Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
79Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
80Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
81Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
82Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
83Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
84Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
85Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:12
86Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
87Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:00:16
88Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:00:18
89Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
90Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
91Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:22
92Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
93Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:23
94Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
95Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
96Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
97Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
98Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -0:00:31
99Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:34
100Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:41
101Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale0:00:44
102Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:52
103Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
104Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
105Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2r La Mondiale
106Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
107Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:01
108Alexsei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:19
109Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
110Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:02:06
111Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:02:16
112Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
113Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge
114Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
115Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
116Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:02:47
117Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale0:02:53
118Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
119David Boucher (Bel) FDJ.fr
120Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
121Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
122Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
123Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
124Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:56
125Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:03:43
126Maxime Daniel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
127Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
128Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
129Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
130Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
131Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
132Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:19
133Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:05:15
134Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
135Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
136Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
137Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
138Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
139Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
140Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
141Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
142Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
143Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale0:08:05
144Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
145Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
146Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
147Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
148Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
149Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
150Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
151Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
152Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
153Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
154Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
155Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge
156Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge
157Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
158Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team0:09:11
159Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:13:42
DNSBjörn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert8pts
2Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha5
3Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -3

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha8pts
2Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert5
3Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -3

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team8pts
2Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team5
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team3

Points - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team30pts
2Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar25
3Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida22
4Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol19
5Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing17
6Alexandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha15
7Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano13
8Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step12
9Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team11
10Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -10

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2Lotto Belisol
3Tinkoff-Saxo
4Movistar Team
5Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
6Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
7Team Europcar
8FDJ.fr
9Trek Factory Racing
10Orica Greenedge
11Team Giant-Shimano
12Astana Pro Team
13Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
14Garmin Sharp
15Team Sky
16Wanty - Groupe Gobert
17Lampre-Merida
18Cannondale

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team4:14:23
2Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:04
3Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:05
4Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:06
5Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:07
6Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:00:08
7Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
8Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:09
9Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:10
10Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
11Alexandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
12Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
13Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
14Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
15Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
16Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
17André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
18Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
19Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
20Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
21Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
22Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
23Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
24Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
25Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
26Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
27Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
28Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
29Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
30José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
31Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
32Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
33Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
34Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
35Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
36Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
37Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
38Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
39Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
40Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
41Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
42Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
43Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
44Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
45Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
46Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp
47Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
48Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
49Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
50David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
51Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
52Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
53Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
54Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
55Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
56Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
57Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
58Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
59Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
60Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
61Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
62Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
63Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
64Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
65Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
66Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
67Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
68Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
69Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
70Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
71Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r La Mondiale
72Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
73Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
74Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
75Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
76Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
77Ivan Rovni (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
78Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
79Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
80Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
81Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
82Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
83Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
84Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
85Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
86Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale0:00:22
87Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:00:26
88Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:00:28
89Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
90Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
91Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:32
92Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
93Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:33
94Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
95Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
96Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
97Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
98Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -0:00:41
99Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:42
100Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:44
101Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:51
102Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale0:00:54
103Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:02
104Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
105Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
106Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2r La Mondiale
107Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
108Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:11
109Alexsei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:29
110Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
111Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:02:16
112Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:02:26
113Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
114Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge
115Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
116Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:02:57
117Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:02:58
118Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale0:03:03
119David Boucher (Bel) FDJ.fr
120Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
121Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
122Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
123Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
124Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:03:06
125Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:03:53
126Maxime Daniel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
127Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
128Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
129Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
130Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
131Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
132Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:29
133Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:05:25
134Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
135Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
136Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
137Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
138Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
139Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
140Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
141Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
142Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
143Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale0:08:15
144Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
145Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
146Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
147Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
148Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
149Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
150Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
151Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
152Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
153Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
154Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
155Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge
156Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge
157Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
158Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team0:09:21
159Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:13:52

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team30pts
2Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar25
3Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida22
4Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol19
5Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing17
6Alexandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha15
7Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert13
8Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha13
9Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano13
10Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step12
11Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team11
12Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -10
13Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team8
14Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -6
15Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team5
16Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team3

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -27pts
2Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha25
3Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert23
4Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team4
5Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step4
6Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge2
7Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha12:43:39
2Lotto Belisol
3Tinkoff-Saxo
4Movistar Team
5Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
6Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
7Team Europcar
8FDJ.fr
9Trek Factory Racing
10Orica Greenedge
11Team Giant-Shimano
12Astana Pro Team
13Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
14Garmin Sharp
15Team Sky
16Wanty - Groupe Gobert
17Lampre-Merida
18Cannondale
19BMC Racing Team
20Ag2r La Mondiale0:00:12

