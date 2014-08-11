Image 1 of 37 Andrea Guardini (Astana) celebrates his sprint win (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 37 The finale of stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 37 Omega Pharma-Quick Step on the front of the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 37 Andrea Guardini in the points jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 37 Orica-GreenEdge's Damien Howson receives a helping hand after crashing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 37 German champion André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 37 Bauke Mollema (Belkin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 37 Reinardt Janse van Rensburg's bike was equipped with a camera for stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 37 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 37 A bearded Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 37 Gert Dockx (Lotto-Belisol) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 37 Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 37 Simon Geschke (Giant-Shimano) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 37 Clear blue skies for stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 37 The 2014 Eneco Tour gets underway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 37 GreenEdge riders roll over the line (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 37 Rohan Dennis in his first race for BMC since moving from Garmin-Sharp mid-way through the 2014 season (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 37 Andrea Guardini (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 37 Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) had a nasty fall in the final kilometers of today's stage (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 20 of 37 Gatis Smukulis (Katusha) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 37 Gatis Smukulis (Katusha) attacks (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 37 The peloton was in no hurry to chase (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 37 Matteo Trentin having a bit of fun at the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 37 Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma) returns from the cars (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 37 Giant-Shimano is carrying on-board video cameras at the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 37 Jens Debusschere (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 37 A tumble in the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 37 André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) had no luck in the Eneco Tour opener (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 37 Fabian Cancellara (Trek) enjoys himself at the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 37 Tom Boonen back at the Omega Pharma team car (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 37 Omega Pharma-Quickstep on the front (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 37 Andrea Guardini wins stage one of the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 37 Andrea Guardini wears the leader's jersey after winning the opening stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 37 Andrea Guardini on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 37 Andrea Guardini (Astana) is chased down in the sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 37 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Topsport Vlaanderen) took the combativity jersey after making it into the break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 37 Andrea Guardini (Astana) wins the Eneco Tour stage 1 (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Andrea Guardini (Astana) came back from a late crash to win the opening stage of the Eneco Tour in Terneuzen. The Italian placed himself perfectly in the hectic final sprint to beat Yohann Gène (Europcar) and Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida).

Wind and rain wreaked havoc on the peloton in the final 30 kilometres of the stage. Guardini was one of several riders to crash in the run-up to the finish as several riders fell foul of the rain and roundabouts. The Astana man came down on the penultimate lap, but suffered no lasting side effects.

Several riders took advantage of the confusion caused by the crashes and launched late attacks, and Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) led into the finishing straight. Guardini found himself boxed in on the right-hand side of the road as the peloton swooped around the final bend. However, he was able to wriggle free and used the wheels of some struggling escapees to launch his sprint.

At one point it seemed like Dumoulin might be able to hold on for victory, but he couldn’t hold off the charging Italian who swooped past him in the final 300 metres. Gène was the only rider to get close to Guardini, but still finished over a bike length behind him.

Guardini will wear the leader’s jersey in stage, after taking 10 bonus seconds at the finish. He leads Gène by four seconds in the general classification.

How it happened

The 2014 Eneco Tour kicked off in the Netherlands, with a field featuring many riders beginning their preparation for the Vuelta a España and world championships. As ever in this part of the world, the wind was in attendance as the riders set off for 183.1km of racing from Terneuzen and back.

Another unwelcome visitor to the race was the rain, which began falling not long before the start of the stage. It didn’t last too long, but it was enough to make the roads wet and it would make another appearance before the day was done.

Laurens De Vreese (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Kenneth Vanbilsen (Topsport Vlaanderen) and Gatis Smukulis (Katusha) escaped early on. They would stay out front for most of the day. The trio gradually built up a maximum lead of 8:30 over the peloton, after 42km.

The winds did their worst towards the end of the stage, as the peloton split in two with around 35 kilometres still to run. The unlucky riders were given some salvation in a headwind as the roads continued to twist and turn towards the finish. It was then that the rain decided to return and Astana’s Andrea Guardini became one of its victims, as he took a tumble.

The three escapees took advantage of the rain and extended their lead and their time out front. But the rain bit back and Smukulis found himself sliding along the tarmac, almost taking De Vreese with him. That would spell the end of his day in the break. He was quickly caught by a small group, which had come off the front of the peloton.

De Vreese and Vanbilsen were caught by the Trek-led peloton soon afterwards and with 17 kilometres remaining the bunch was together again. The wind continued to do its damage on the peloton, but mercifully for the riders the rain did abate. Well accustomed to the conditions, Omega Pharma-QuickStep did much of the pace setting in the closing kilometres.

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) was one of the riders who struggled in the wind. As the Italian tried to join the front of the peloton he touched wheels with another rider, which sent him tumbling. Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) would also miss the sprint finish after he was caught up in the crash.

It wouldn’t be the last crash as the road furniture caught out a few riders. Trek Factory Racing sprinter Danny van Poppel was one of the riders to come down and he narrowly missed hitting a pole on the side of the road.

The crashes caused a split in the group and the resulting confusion allowed a number of riders to get away, but in the final reckoning, Guardini’s speed won out to claim his third victory in less than a week, following his two stage wins at the Tour of Denmark.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4:14:33 2 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 3 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 5 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 6 Alexandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 7 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 8 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 9 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 10 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 11 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 12 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 13 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 14 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 15 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 16 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 17 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 18 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 19 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 20 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 21 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 22 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 23 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 24 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 25 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 26 José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 27 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 28 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge 29 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr 30 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 31 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 32 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 33 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 34 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 35 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 36 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 37 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 38 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 39 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 40 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 41 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 42 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 43 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 44 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp 45 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 46 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 47 Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 48 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 49 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 50 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 51 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 52 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 53 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 54 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 55 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 56 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 57 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 58 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 59 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp 60 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 61 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 62 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 63 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 64 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 65 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge 66 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 67 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 68 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 69 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 70 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r La Mondiale 71 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 72 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 73 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 74 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo 75 Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 76 Ivan Rovni (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 77 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 78 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 79 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 80 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 81 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 82 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 83 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 84 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 85 Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:12 86 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale 87 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:00:16 88 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:00:18 89 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 90 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 91 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:22 92 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 93 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:23 94 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 95 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 96 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 97 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 98 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 0:00:31 99 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:34 100 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:41 101 Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:00:44 102 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:52 103 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 104 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 105 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2r La Mondiale 106 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 107 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:01 108 Alexsei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:19 109 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 110 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:06 111 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:16 112 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 113 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge 114 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 115 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 116 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:02:47 117 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:02:53 118 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 119 David Boucher (Bel) FDJ.fr 120 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 121 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 122 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 123 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 124 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:56 125 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:03:43 126 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 127 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 128 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha 129 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 130 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 131 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 132 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:04:19 133 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:05:15 134 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 135 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 136 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 137 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 138 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 139 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 140 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 141 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 142 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 143 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 0:08:05 144 Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale 145 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 146 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 147 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 148 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 149 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 150 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 151 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 152 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 153 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 154 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 155 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge 156 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge 157 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 158 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 0:09:11 159 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:13:42 DNS Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 pts 2 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 5 3 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 3

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 8 pts 2 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 3 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 3

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 8 pts 2 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 5 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3

Points - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 30 pts 2 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 25 3 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 22 4 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 19 5 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 17 6 Alexandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 15 7 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 13 8 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 12 9 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 11 10 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 10

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team 2 Lotto Belisol 3 Tinkoff-Saxo 4 Movistar Team 5 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 7 Team Europcar 8 FDJ.fr 9 Trek Factory Racing 10 Orica Greenedge 11 Team Giant-Shimano 12 Astana Pro Team 13 Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 14 Garmin Sharp 15 Team Sky 16 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 17 Lampre-Merida 18 Cannondale

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4:14:23 2 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:04 3 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:05 4 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:06 5 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:07 6 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:00:08 7 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 8 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:09 9 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:10 10 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 11 Alexandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 12 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 13 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 14 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 15 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 16 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 17 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 18 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 19 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 20 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 21 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 22 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 23 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 24 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 25 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 26 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 27 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 28 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 29 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 30 José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 31 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 32 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge 33 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr 34 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 35 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 36 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 37 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 38 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 39 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 40 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 41 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 42 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 43 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 44 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 45 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 46 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp 47 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 48 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 49 Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 50 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 51 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 52 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 53 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 54 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 55 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 56 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 57 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 58 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 59 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 60 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp 61 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 62 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 63 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 64 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 65 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 66 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge 67 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 68 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 69 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 70 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 71 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r La Mondiale 72 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 73 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 74 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 75 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo 76 Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 77 Ivan Rovni (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 78 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 79 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 80 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 81 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 82 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 83 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 84 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 85 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 86 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:00:22 87 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:00:26 88 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:00:28 89 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 90 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 91 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:32 92 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 93 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:33 94 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 95 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 96 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 97 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 98 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 0:00:41 99 Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:42 100 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:44 101 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:51 102 Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:00:54 103 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:02 104 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 105 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 106 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2r La Mondiale 107 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 108 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:11 109 Alexsei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:29 110 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 111 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:16 112 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:26 113 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 114 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge 115 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 116 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:02:57 117 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:02:58 118 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:03:03 119 David Boucher (Bel) FDJ.fr 120 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 121 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 122 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 123 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 124 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:03:06 125 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:03:53 126 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 127 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 128 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha 129 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 130 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 131 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 132 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:04:29 133 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:05:25 134 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 135 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 136 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 137 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 138 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 139 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 140 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 141 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 142 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 143 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 0:08:15 144 Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale 145 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 146 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 147 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 148 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 149 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 150 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 151 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 152 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 153 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 154 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 155 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge 156 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge 157 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 158 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 0:09:21 159 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:13:52

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 30 pts 2 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 25 3 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 22 4 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 19 5 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 17 6 Alexandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 15 7 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 13 8 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 13 9 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 13 10 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 12 11 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 11 12 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 10 13 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 8 14 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 6 15 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 5 16 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 27 pts 2 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 25 3 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 23 4 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 4 5 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 4 6 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge 2 7 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2