Guardini wins Eneco Tour opener
Astana sprinter times it perfectly in Terneuzen
Stage 1: Terneuzen - Terneuzen
Andrea Guardini (Astana) came back from a late crash to win the opening stage of the Eneco Tour in Terneuzen. The Italian placed himself perfectly in the hectic final sprint to beat Yohann Gène (Europcar) and Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida).
Wind and rain wreaked havoc on the peloton in the final 30 kilometres of the stage. Guardini was one of several riders to crash in the run-up to the finish as several riders fell foul of the rain and roundabouts. The Astana man came down on the penultimate lap, but suffered no lasting side effects.
Several riders took advantage of the confusion caused by the crashes and launched late attacks, and Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) led into the finishing straight. Guardini found himself boxed in on the right-hand side of the road as the peloton swooped around the final bend. However, he was able to wriggle free and used the wheels of some struggling escapees to launch his sprint.
At one point it seemed like Dumoulin might be able to hold on for victory, but he couldn’t hold off the charging Italian who swooped past him in the final 300 metres. Gène was the only rider to get close to Guardini, but still finished over a bike length behind him.
Guardini will wear the leader’s jersey in stage, after taking 10 bonus seconds at the finish. He leads Gène by four seconds in the general classification.
How it happened
The 2014 Eneco Tour kicked off in the Netherlands, with a field featuring many riders beginning their preparation for the Vuelta a España and world championships. As ever in this part of the world, the wind was in attendance as the riders set off for 183.1km of racing from Terneuzen and back.
Another unwelcome visitor to the race was the rain, which began falling not long before the start of the stage. It didn’t last too long, but it was enough to make the roads wet and it would make another appearance before the day was done.
Laurens De Vreese (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Kenneth Vanbilsen (Topsport Vlaanderen) and Gatis Smukulis (Katusha) escaped early on. They would stay out front for most of the day. The trio gradually built up a maximum lead of 8:30 over the peloton, after 42km.
The winds did their worst towards the end of the stage, as the peloton split in two with around 35 kilometres still to run. The unlucky riders were given some salvation in a headwind as the roads continued to twist and turn towards the finish. It was then that the rain decided to return and Astana’s Andrea Guardini became one of its victims, as he took a tumble.
The three escapees took advantage of the rain and extended their lead and their time out front. But the rain bit back and Smukulis found himself sliding along the tarmac, almost taking De Vreese with him. That would spell the end of his day in the break. He was quickly caught by a small group, which had come off the front of the peloton.
De Vreese and Vanbilsen were caught by the Trek-led peloton soon afterwards and with 17 kilometres remaining the bunch was together again. The wind continued to do its damage on the peloton, but mercifully for the riders the rain did abate. Well accustomed to the conditions, Omega Pharma-QuickStep did much of the pace setting in the closing kilometres.
Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) was one of the riders who struggled in the wind. As the Italian tried to join the front of the peloton he touched wheels with another rider, which sent him tumbling. Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) would also miss the sprint finish after he was caught up in the crash.
It wouldn’t be the last crash as the road furniture caught out a few riders. Trek Factory Racing sprinter Danny van Poppel was one of the riders to come down and he narrowly missed hitting a pole on the side of the road.
The crashes caused a split in the group and the resulting confusion allowed a number of riders to get away, but in the final reckoning, Guardini’s speed won out to claim his third victory in less than a week, following his two stage wins at the Tour of Denmark.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4:14:33
|2
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|5
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|Alexandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|8
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|9
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|11
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|12
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|13
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|14
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|16
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|17
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|18
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|19
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|20
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|21
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|22
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|23
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|25
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|26
|José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|28
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
|29
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|30
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|31
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|32
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|33
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|35
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|36
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|37
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|38
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|39
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|40
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|41
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|43
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|45
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|46
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|47
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|48
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|49
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|51
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|52
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|53
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|55
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|57
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|58
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|60
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|61
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|62
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|63
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|64
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|65
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|66
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|67
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|68
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|69
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|70
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r La Mondiale
|71
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|72
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|73
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|74
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|75
|Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|76
|Ivan Rovni (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|77
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|78
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|79
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|81
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|83
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|84
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|85
|Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:12
|86
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
|87
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:16
|88
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:00:18
|89
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|90
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|91
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:22
|92
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|93
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:23
|94
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|95
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|96
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|97
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|98
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|0:00:31
|99
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:34
|100
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:41
|101
|Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:00:44
|102
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:52
|103
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|104
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|105
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2r La Mondiale
|106
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|107
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:01
|108
|Alexsei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:19
|109
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|110
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:06
|111
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:16
|112
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|113
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|114
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|115
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|116
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:47
|117
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:02:53
|118
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|119
|David Boucher (Bel) FDJ.fr
|120
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|121
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|122
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|123
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|124
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:56
|125
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:03:43
|126
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|127
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|128
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|129
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|130
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|131
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|132
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:19
|133
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:15
|134
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|135
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|136
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|137
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|138
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|139
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|140
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|141
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|142
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|143
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|0:08:05
|144
|Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
|145
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|146
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|147
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|148
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|149
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|150
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|151
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|152
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|153
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|154
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|155
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|156
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|157
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|158
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:11
|159
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:13:42
|DNS
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|pts
|2
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|5
|3
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|8
|pts
|2
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|3
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|5
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|30
|pts
|2
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|25
|3
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|22
|4
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|19
|5
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|17
|6
|Alexandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|15
|7
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|13
|8
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|12
|9
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|11
|10
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2
|Lotto Belisol
|3
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|Movistar Team
|5
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|7
|Team Europcar
|8
|FDJ.fr
|9
|Trek Factory Racing
|10
|Orica Greenedge
|11
|Team Giant-Shimano
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|13
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Garmin Sharp
|15
|Team Sky
|16
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|17
|Lampre-Merida
|18
|Cannondale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4:14:23
|2
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:04
|3
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:05
|4
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:06
|5
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|6
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:00:08
|7
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|8
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:09
|9
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:10
|10
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|11
|Alexandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|12
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|13
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|14
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|16
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|17
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|18
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|19
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|21
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|22
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|23
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|24
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|25
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|26
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|27
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|28
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|29
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|30
|José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|32
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
|33
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|34
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|35
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|36
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|37
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|38
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|39
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|40
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|41
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|42
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|43
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|44
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|45
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|46
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|47
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|48
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|49
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|50
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|51
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|53
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|54
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|56
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|58
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|59
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|61
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|62
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|63
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|64
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|65
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|66
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|67
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|68
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|69
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|70
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|71
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r La Mondiale
|72
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|73
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|74
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|75
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|76
|Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|77
|Ivan Rovni (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|78
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|79
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|80
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|82
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|83
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|84
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|85
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|86
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:00:22
|87
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:26
|88
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:00:28
|89
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|90
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|91
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:32
|92
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|93
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:33
|94
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|95
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|96
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|97
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|98
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|0:00:41
|99
|Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:42
|100
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:44
|101
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:51
|102
|Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:00:54
|103
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:02
|104
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|105
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|106
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2r La Mondiale
|107
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|108
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:11
|109
|Alexsei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:29
|110
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|111
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:16
|112
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:26
|113
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|114
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|115
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|116
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:57
|117
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:02:58
|118
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:03:03
|119
|David Boucher (Bel) FDJ.fr
|120
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|121
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|122
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|123
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|124
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:03:06
|125
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:03:53
|126
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|127
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|128
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|129
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|130
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|131
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|132
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:29
|133
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:25
|134
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|135
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|136
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|137
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|138
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|139
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|140
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|141
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|142
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|143
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|0:08:15
|144
|Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
|145
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|146
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|147
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|148
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|149
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|150
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|151
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|152
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|153
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|154
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|155
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|156
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|157
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|158
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:21
|159
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:13:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|30
|pts
|2
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|25
|3
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|22
|4
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|19
|5
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|17
|6
|Alexandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|15
|7
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13
|8
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|13
|9
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|13
|10
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|12
|11
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|11
|12
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|10
|13
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|8
|14
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|6
|15
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|5
|16
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|27
|pts
|2
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|25
|3
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|23
|4
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|4
|5
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|4
|6
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|2
|7
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha
|12:43:39
|2
|Lotto Belisol
|3
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|Movistar Team
|5
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|7
|Team Europcar
|8
|FDJ.fr
|9
|Trek Factory Racing
|10
|Orica Greenedge
|11
|Team Giant-Shimano
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|13
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Garmin Sharp
|15
|Team Sky
|16
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|17
|Lampre-Merida
|18
|Cannondale
|19
|BMC Racing Team
|20
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:00:12
