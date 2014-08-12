Trending

Eneco Tour: Stybar wins in Vlijmen

Omega Pharma-QuickStep rider takes the Eneco Tour lead

Image 1 of 47

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma) returns from the cars

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma) returns from the cars
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 47

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) on the podium

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 47

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) celebrates stage 2 victory in the wet

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) celebrates stage 2 victory in the wet
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 47

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in the race leader's jersey

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in the race leader's jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 47

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) enjoying a post-win drink

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) enjoying a post-win drink
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 47

In his new team colours, Rohan Dennis (BMC)

In his new team colours, Rohan Dennis (BMC)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 47

Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale) in the breakaway

Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 47

Belgian champion Jens Debusschere (Lotto-Belisol)

Belgian champion Jens Debusschere (Lotto-Belisol)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 47

Yohann Gène (Europcar)

Yohann Gène (Europcar)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 47

Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen leads the combativity classification

Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen leads the combativity classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 47

Lars Boom (Belkin)

Lars Boom (Belkin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 47

Lars Boom (Belkin) leads the points classification

Lars Boom (Belkin) leads the points classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 47

Lars Boom (Belkin) is in the points jersey after stage 2

Lars Boom (Belkin) is in the points jersey after stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 47

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) gallops to the stage 2 victory ahead of Belkin teammates Lars Boom and Sep Vanmarcke

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) gallops to the stage 2 victory ahead of Belkin teammates Lars Boom and Sep Vanmarcke
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 47

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) crosses the line first to take the stage 2 win ahead of Belkin teammates

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) crosses the line first to take the stage 2 win ahead of Belkin teammates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 47

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) wins stage 2 and takes the race lead

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) wins stage 2 and takes the race lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 47

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 47

Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep give a victory salute on the Eneco Tour stage 2 podium

Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep give a victory salute on the Eneco Tour stage 2 podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 47

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 47

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 47

Antoine Duchesne (Europcar)

Antoine Duchesne (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 47

Andrea Guardini (Astana)

Andrea Guardini (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 47

Lars Boom (Belkin) leads points competition

Lars Boom (Belkin) leads points competition
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 47

Belkin lined up at the front during stage 2

Belkin lined up at the front during stage 2
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 47

The peloton during stage 2 at Eneco Tour

The peloton during stage 2 at Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 47

Lars Boom (Belkin)

Lars Boom (Belkin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 47

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) heads to the podium after winning stage 2 at the Eneco Tour

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) heads to the podium after winning stage 2 at the Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 47

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) is the stage 2 winner and new race leader at the Eneco Tour

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) is the stage 2 winner and new race leader at the Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 47

Andrea Guardini (Astana)

Andrea Guardini (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 47

Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen

Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 47

Astana leads the peloton at the start of stage 2

Astana leads the peloton at the start of stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 47

Gatis Smukulis (Katusha)

Gatis Smukulis (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 47

The day's breakaway during stage 2

The day's breakaway during stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 47

André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) sits in the peloton behind the BMC riders

André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) sits in the peloton behind the BMC riders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 47

Omega Pharma-QuickStep

Omega Pharma-QuickStep
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 47

Selig Rudiger (Katusha)

Selig Rudiger (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 47

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 47

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 47

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) celebrates on the stage 2 podium

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) celebrates on the stage 2 podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 47

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) wins the second stage at the Eneco Tour

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) wins the second stage at the Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 47

Eneco Tour jersey's at the start of stage 2: Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar in points, Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana in leader's jersey and Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen in the most aggressive rider jersey

Eneco Tour jersey's at the start of stage 2: Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar in points, Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana in leader's jersey and Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen in the most aggressive rider jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 47

Gatis Smukulis (Katusha) heads to the start line

Gatis Smukulis (Katusha) heads to the start line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 47

Omega Pharma-QuickStep's Stybar signs autographs before the start of stage 2

Omega Pharma-QuickStep's Stybar signs autographs before the start of stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 47

Dayer Quintana (Movistar) rolls to the stage 2 start line

Dayer Quintana (Movistar) rolls to the stage 2 start line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 47

Katusha

Katusha
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 47

Pavel Brutt (Katusha) was in the day's breakaway but was caught with a few kilometers to go

Pavel Brutt (Katusha) was in the day's breakaway but was caught with a few kilometers to go
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 47

Breakaway riders Pavel Brutt (Katusha), Kevin Van Melsen (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) and Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale)

Breakaway riders Pavel Brutt (Katusha), Kevin Van Melsen (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) and Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Czech champion Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) sped to victory on a dreary stage 2 of the Eneco Tour on Tuesday in Vlijmen. The defending champion emerged from a much-reduced peloton to top Belkin's Lars Boom and Sep Vanmarcke in a wet and windy stage finale.

Related Articles

Stybar notches Omega Pharma-QuickStep's 50th win of 2014

"It was a chaotic finish as you could see," Stybar said. "I had to bide my time and pick the right moment. There were a lot of attacks going, and I thought I could take my chances. I know these roads. I thought, I have to go with these guys, I didn't really have a choice. I managed the best I could at the end."

The 10-second bonus Stybar received for the stage win vaulted him back into the leader's jersey he won last year, after Andrea Guardini (Astana), the leader at the start of the stage, was left behind on the run-in.

Boom is now second overall by one second, with Vanmarcke in third at six seconds.

How it unfolded

The 177.4-kilometer stage from Waalwijk to Vlijmen was meant to be one for the sprinters, the typical day where a breakaway gets six minutes but is chased back down in the final kilometer before the bunch kick.

Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), Kevin Van Melsen (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) and Pavel Brutt (Katusha) were more than happy to be the trio that won the chance for television time, and they gamely forged ahead, building up a gap of 5:50 along the way, while contesting the sprints.

Brutt, the strongest of the three, won all three bonification sprints, getting a boost ahead of the next day's time trial of nine seconds, and moving him into fourth overall by the end of the day.

The situation became a bit desperate in the final hour of racing, as disagreements between the teams of the sprinters, who were aiming only for the stage win, conflicted with those of the overall contenders, who were saving their power for the time trial.

Astana seemed content to have taken the first stage, and did little of the chasing to close down the gap as the trio enjoyed three minutes with under 30km to race.

Belkin and Garmin did much of the work, but could not recruit any help, especially not from Giant-Shimano, whose GC man Tom Dumoulin had a puncture at a critical moment in a section rife with crosswinds, narrow roads and sharp turns.

Up ahead, with 12.5km to go, Brutt left his companions behind and powered away into the center of a rain storm that turned the skies from sunny to an ominous black mass.

The peloton was pounded by the rain with 6km to go, and behind them Dumoulin was chasing with his entire Giant-Shimano team, desperately trying to get back into contention. His hopes were dashed when the team car took the bold move of moving directly in front of the chasing group to provide shelter, and was waved off by the race officials.

Finally, Omega Pharma-QuickStep came to the front of the chase after its sprinter Matteo Trentin crashed in a roundabout, and succeeded in chasing down the entire breakaway, with Brutt succumbing at 4.5km to go.

Once the breakaway was caught, Belkin, Cannondale, and finally Guardini's Astana team came to the fore as the skies opened up with the taps on full, making the pavé sections treacherous.

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) tried to push the pace with 2.5km to go, but only drew out Tom Boonen and Vanmarcke as the peloton split in two behind.

Boom, Manuel Quinziato and Stybar got a gap with 1km to go, with Cannondale chasing hard, but they were all caught. Belkin's Bauke Mollema came through to try and break up the bunch, but there was no beating the Czech champion. Stybar, the defending champion, claimed the stage and race lead.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step4:06:16
2Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
3Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
4Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
5Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
6Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
7Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
8Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
9Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
10Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
11Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
12Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
13Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
14Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
15Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
16Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
17Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
18José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
19Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
20Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
21Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:06
22Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
23Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
24Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
25Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
26Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
27Alexandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
28Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
29André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:00:10
30Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
31Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
32Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
33Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
34Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
35Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
36Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
37Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:14
38Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp
39Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
40Alexsei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
41Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
42Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
43Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
44Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
45Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
46Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
47Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
48Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
49Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
50Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
51Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
52Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
53Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
54Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
55Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
56Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
57Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
58Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
59Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
60Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
61Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
62Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
63Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2r La Mondiale
64Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
65Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
66Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
67Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
68Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
69Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
70Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r La Mondiale
71Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
72Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
73Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
74Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale
75Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
76Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
77Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
78Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:27
79Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
80Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
81Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge0:00:37
82Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:00:57
83Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp0:01:16
84Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
85Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
86Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
87David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
88Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
89Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
90Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
91Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -0:00:14
92David Boucher (Bel) FDJ.fr0:02:17
93Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
94Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:37
95Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
96Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
97Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
98Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
99Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
100Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
101Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
102Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
103Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
104Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
105Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
106Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:03:01
107Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:03:43
108Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
109Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:04:29
110Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
111Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:05:35
112Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:06:04
113Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
114Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
115Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
116Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
117Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
118Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
119Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
120Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
121Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
122Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
123Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
124Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
125Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
126Ivan Rovni (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
127Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
128Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale
129Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
130Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
131Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky0:09:16
132Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
133Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
134Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
135Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
136Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
137Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
138Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
139Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
140Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge
141Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
142Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
143Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
144Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
145Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
146Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
147Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
148Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
149Maxime Daniel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
150Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
151Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
152Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:11:18
153Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
154Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge
155Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar0:16:30

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha8pts
2Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale5
3Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha8pts
2Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale5
3Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha8pts
2Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale5
3Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step30pts
2Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team25
3Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team22
4Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale19
5Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team17
6Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert15
7Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale13
8Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team12
9Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step11
10Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol10

Combativity 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert10pts
2Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha8
3Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale6
4Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -4
5Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -2

Combativity 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha10pts
2Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale8
3Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6
4David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp4
5Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Belkin Pro Cycling Team12:18:48
2Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
3BMC Racing Team0:00:06
4Cannondale
5Movistar Team0:00:14
6Orica Greenedge
7Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:20
8Team Katusha0:00:22
9Lotto Belisol0:00:24
10Lampre-Merida
11Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:28
12AG2R La Mondiale
13Astana Pro Team
14Trek Factory Racing0:00:34
15FDJ.fr0:00:38
16Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
17Garmin Sharp0:00:42
18Team Europcar
19Team Sky0:00:55
20Team Giant-Shimano0:03:01

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step8:20:39
2Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:01
3Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:06
4Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:07
5Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:09
6Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale0:00:10
7Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
8Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
9Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
10Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
11José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
12Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
13Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
14Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
15Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
16Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
17Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
18Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
19Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:14
20Alexandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:16
21Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
22Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
23Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
24Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
25Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:18
26Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:19
27André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:00:20
28Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
29Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
30Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
31Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
32Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
33Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
34Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
35Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale0:00:22
36Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
37Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp0:00:24
38Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
39Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
40Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
41Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
42Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
43Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp
44Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
45Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
46Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
47Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
48Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
49Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
50Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
51Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
52Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
53Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
54Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
55Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
56Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
57Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
58Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
59Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
60Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
61Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r La Mondiale
62Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
63Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
64Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
65Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:37
66Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
67Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
68Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:00:38
69Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:00:42
70Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp0:00:46
71Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
72Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:47
73Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
74Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:50
75Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale0:01:08
76Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2r La Mondiale0:01:16
77Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:01:23
78Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -0:01:24
79Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky0:01:26
80Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
81David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
82Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
83Alexsei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:43
84Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
85Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:18
86Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:02:27
87Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:02:47
88Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
89Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
90Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
91Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:02:57
92Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge0:03:03
93Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:10
94Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:03:29
95Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:03:42
96Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:03:53
97Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:04:39
98Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:05:03
99David Boucher (Bel) FDJ.fr0:05:20
100Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:25
101Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:05:43
102Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -0:06:14
103Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
104Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
105Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
106Ivan Rovni (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
107Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:06:30
108Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
109Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -0:06:37
110Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
111Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -0:06:45
112Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano0:06:46
113Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:55
114Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:07:06
115Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
116Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:07:51
117Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:08:02
118Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:08:16
119Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:08:21
120Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:08:30
121Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:09:07
122Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale
123Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:09:08
124Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:09:26
125Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
126Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:31
127Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:09:57
128Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
129Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr0:10:18
130Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:10:27
131Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:10:52
132Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:11:09
133Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:11:29
134Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:12:14
135Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr0:12:19
136Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
137Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:13:09
138Maxime Daniel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
139Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:13:45
140Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:14:19
141Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:14:41
142Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
143Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
144Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
145Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
146Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky0:17:31
147Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
148Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
149Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
150Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge
151Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
152Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar0:19:33
153Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
154Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge
155Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team0:20:39

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team33pts
2Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team33
3Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step30
4Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team30
5Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar25
6Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha24
7Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida22
8Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale19
9Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol19
10Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team17
11Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing17
12Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert15
13Alexandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha15
14Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale15
15Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert13
16Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha13
17Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale13
18Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano13
19Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team12
20Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step12
21Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step11
22Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol10
23Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -10
24Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert9
25Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -6
26Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team5
27Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team3

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -31pts
2Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha25
3Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha25
4Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert23
5Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert23
6Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale21
7Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team4
8David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp4
9Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step4
10Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp2
11Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge2
12Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -2
13Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Belkin Pro Cycling Team25:02:27
2Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
3BMC Racing Team0:00:06
4Cannondale
5Movistar Team0:00:14
6Orica Greenedge
7Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:20
8Team Katusha0:00:22
9Lotto Belisol0:00:24
10Lampre-Merida
11Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:28
12Astana Pro Team
13Trek Factory Racing0:00:34
14Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:38
15FDJ.fr
16AG2R La Mondiale0:00:40
17Team Europcar0:00:42
18Garmin Sharp
19Team Sky0:00:55
20Team Giant-Shimano0:03:01

Latest on Cyclingnews