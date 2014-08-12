Image 1 of 47 Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma) returns from the cars (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 47 Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 47 Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) celebrates stage 2 victory in the wet (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 47 Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in the race leader's jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 47 Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) enjoying a post-win drink (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 47 In his new team colours, Rohan Dennis (BMC) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 47 Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale) in the breakaway (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 47 Belgian champion Jens Debusschere (Lotto-Belisol) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 47 Yohann Gène (Europcar) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 47 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen leads the combativity classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 47 Lars Boom (Belkin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 47 Lars Boom (Belkin) leads the points classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 47 Lars Boom (Belkin) is in the points jersey after stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 47 Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) gallops to the stage 2 victory ahead of Belkin teammates Lars Boom and Sep Vanmarcke (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 47 Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) crosses the line first to take the stage 2 win ahead of Belkin teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 47 Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) wins stage 2 and takes the race lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 47 Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 47 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Czech champion Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) sped to victory on a dreary stage 2 of the Eneco Tour on Tuesday in Vlijmen. The defending champion emerged from a much-reduced peloton to top Belkin's Lars Boom and Sep Vanmarcke in a wet and windy stage finale.

"It was a chaotic finish as you could see," Stybar said. "I had to bide my time and pick the right moment. There were a lot of attacks going, and I thought I could take my chances. I know these roads. I thought, I have to go with these guys, I didn't really have a choice. I managed the best I could at the end."

The 10-second bonus Stybar received for the stage win vaulted him back into the leader's jersey he won last year, after Andrea Guardini (Astana), the leader at the start of the stage, was left behind on the run-in.

Boom is now second overall by one second, with Vanmarcke in third at six seconds.

How it unfolded

The 177.4-kilometer stage from Waalwijk to Vlijmen was meant to be one for the sprinters, the typical day where a breakaway gets six minutes but is chased back down in the final kilometer before the bunch kick.

Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), Kevin Van Melsen (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) and Pavel Brutt (Katusha) were more than happy to be the trio that won the chance for television time, and they gamely forged ahead, building up a gap of 5:50 along the way, while contesting the sprints.

Brutt, the strongest of the three, won all three bonification sprints, getting a boost ahead of the next day's time trial of nine seconds, and moving him into fourth overall by the end of the day.

The situation became a bit desperate in the final hour of racing, as disagreements between the teams of the sprinters, who were aiming only for the stage win, conflicted with those of the overall contenders, who were saving their power for the time trial.

Astana seemed content to have taken the first stage, and did little of the chasing to close down the gap as the trio enjoyed three minutes with under 30km to race.

Belkin and Garmin did much of the work, but could not recruit any help, especially not from Giant-Shimano, whose GC man Tom Dumoulin had a puncture at a critical moment in a section rife with crosswinds, narrow roads and sharp turns.

Up ahead, with 12.5km to go, Brutt left his companions behind and powered away into the center of a rain storm that turned the skies from sunny to an ominous black mass.

The peloton was pounded by the rain with 6km to go, and behind them Dumoulin was chasing with his entire Giant-Shimano team, desperately trying to get back into contention. His hopes were dashed when the team car took the bold move of moving directly in front of the chasing group to provide shelter, and was waved off by the race officials.

Finally, Omega Pharma-QuickStep came to the front of the chase after its sprinter Matteo Trentin crashed in a roundabout, and succeeded in chasing down the entire breakaway, with Brutt succumbing at 4.5km to go.

Once the breakaway was caught, Belkin, Cannondale, and finally Guardini's Astana team came to the fore as the skies opened up with the taps on full, making the pavé sections treacherous.

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) tried to push the pace with 2.5km to go, but only drew out Tom Boonen and Vanmarcke as the peloton split in two behind.

Boom, Manuel Quinziato and Stybar got a gap with 1km to go, with Cannondale chasing hard, but they were all caught. Belkin's Bauke Mollema came through to try and break up the bunch, but there was no beating the Czech champion. Stybar, the defending champion, claimed the stage and race lead.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 4:06:16 2 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 3 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 4 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 5 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale 8 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 9 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 10 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 11 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge 13 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 14 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 15 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 16 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 17 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 18 José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 19 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 20 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 21 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:06 22 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 23 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 24 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 25 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 26 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 27 Alexandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 28 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 29 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:00:10 30 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 31 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 32 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 33 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 34 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 35 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 36 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 37 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:14 38 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp 39 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 40 Alexsei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 41 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 42 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 43 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 44 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 45 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 46 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 47 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 48 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 49 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 50 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 51 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr 52 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 53 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 54 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 55 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 56 Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 57 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 58 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 59 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 60 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 61 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 62 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo 63 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2r La Mondiale 64 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 65 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 66 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 67 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 68 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 69 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 70 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r La Mondiale 71 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 72 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge 73 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 74 Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale 75 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 76 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 77 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 78 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:27 79 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 80 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 81 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge 0:00:37 82 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:00:57 83 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp 0:01:16 84 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 85 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 86 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 87 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 88 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 89 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 90 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 91 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 0:00:14 92 David Boucher (Bel) FDJ.fr 0:02:17 93 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 94 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:37 95 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha 96 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 97 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 98 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 99 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 100 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 101 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 102 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 103 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 104 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 105 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 106 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:03:01 107 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:03:43 108 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 109 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:04:29 110 Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 111 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:05:35 112 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:06:04 113 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 114 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 115 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 116 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 117 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 118 Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 119 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 120 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 121 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 122 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 123 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 124 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 125 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 126 Ivan Rovni (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 127 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 128 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale 129 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 130 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 131 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 0:09:16 132 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 133 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 134 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 135 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 136 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 137 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 138 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 139 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 140 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge 141 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 142 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 143 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 144 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 145 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 146 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 147 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 148 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 149 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 150 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 151 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 152 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:11:18 153 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 154 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge 155 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 0:16:30

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 8 pts 2 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 5 3 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 8 pts 2 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 5 3 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 8 pts 2 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 5 3 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 30 pts 2 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 25 3 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 22 4 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 19 5 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 17 6 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 15 7 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale 13 8 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 12 9 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 11 10 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 10

Combativity 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 pts 2 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 8 3 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 6 4 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 4 5 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 2

Combativity 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 10 pts 2 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 8 3 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 4 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 4 5 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12:18:48 2 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 BMC Racing Team 0:00:06 4 Cannondale 5 Movistar Team 0:00:14 6 Orica Greenedge 7 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:20 8 Team Katusha 0:00:22 9 Lotto Belisol 0:00:24 10 Lampre-Merida 11 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:28 12 AG2R La Mondiale 13 Astana Pro Team 14 Trek Factory Racing 0:00:34 15 FDJ.fr 0:00:38 16 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 17 Garmin Sharp 0:00:42 18 Team Europcar 19 Team Sky 0:00:55 20 Team Giant-Shimano 0:03:01

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 8:20:39 2 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:01 3 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:06 4 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:07 5 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:09 6 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:10 7 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge 10 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 11 José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 12 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 13 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 14 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 15 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 16 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 17 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 18 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 19 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:14 20 Alexandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:16 21 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 22 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 23 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 24 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 25 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:18 26 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:19 27 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:00:20 28 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 29 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 30 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 31 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 32 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 33 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 34 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 35 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:00:22 36 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 37 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:00:24 38 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 39 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 40 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 41 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 42 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr 43 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp 44 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 45 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 46 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 47 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 48 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 49 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 50 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 51 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 52 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 53 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 54 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 55 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 56 Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 57 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 58 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo 59 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge 60 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 61 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r La Mondiale 62 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 63 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 64 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 65 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:37 66 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 67 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 68 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:00:38 69 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:42 70 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 0:00:46 71 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 72 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:47 73 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 74 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:50 75 Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:01:08 76 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:01:16 77 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:01:23 78 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 0:01:24 79 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 0:01:26 80 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 81 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 82 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp 83 Alexsei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:43 84 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 85 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:18 86 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:27 87 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:47 88 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 89 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 90 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 91 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:02:57 92 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge 0:03:03 93 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:10 94 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:03:29 95 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:03:42 96 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:03:53 97 Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:04:39 98 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:05:03 99 David Boucher (Bel) FDJ.fr 0:05:20 100 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:25 101 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:05:43 102 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 0:06:14 103 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 104 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 105 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 106 Ivan Rovni (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 107 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:06:30 108 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 109 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 0:06:37 110 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 111 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 0:06:45 112 Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:06:46 113 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:06:55 114 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:07:06 115 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 116 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:07:51 117 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:08:02 118 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:08:16 119 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:08:21 120 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:08:30 121 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:09:07 122 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale 123 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:09:08 124 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:09:26 125 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 126 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:31 127 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:09:57 128 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 129 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:10:18 130 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:10:27 131 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:10:52 132 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:11:09 133 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:11:29 134 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:12:14 135 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:12:19 136 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 137 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:13:09 138 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 139 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:13:45 140 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:14:19 141 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:14:41 142 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 143 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 144 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 145 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 146 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 0:17:31 147 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 148 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 149 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 150 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge 151 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 152 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 0:19:33 153 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 154 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge 155 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 0:20:39

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 33 pts 2 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 33 3 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 30 4 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 30 5 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 25 6 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 24 7 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 22 8 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 19 9 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 19 10 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 17 11 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 17 12 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 15 13 Alexandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 15 14 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 15 15 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 13 16 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 13 17 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale 13 18 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 13 19 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 12 20 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 12 21 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 11 22 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 10 23 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 10 24 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 25 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 6 26 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 5 27 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 31 pts 2 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 25 3 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 25 4 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 23 5 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 23 6 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 21 7 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 4 8 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 4 9 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 4 10 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 2 11 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge 2 12 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 2 13 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2