Eneco Tour: Stybar wins in Vlijmen
Omega Pharma-QuickStep rider takes the Eneco Tour lead
Stage 2: Waalwijk - Vlijmen
Czech champion Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) sped to victory on a dreary stage 2 of the Eneco Tour on Tuesday in Vlijmen. The defending champion emerged from a much-reduced peloton to top Belkin's Lars Boom and Sep Vanmarcke in a wet and windy stage finale.
"It was a chaotic finish as you could see," Stybar said. "I had to bide my time and pick the right moment. There were a lot of attacks going, and I thought I could take my chances. I know these roads. I thought, I have to go with these guys, I didn't really have a choice. I managed the best I could at the end."
The 10-second bonus Stybar received for the stage win vaulted him back into the leader's jersey he won last year, after Andrea Guardini (Astana), the leader at the start of the stage, was left behind on the run-in.
Boom is now second overall by one second, with Vanmarcke in third at six seconds.
How it unfolded
The 177.4-kilometer stage from Waalwijk to Vlijmen was meant to be one for the sprinters, the typical day where a breakaway gets six minutes but is chased back down in the final kilometer before the bunch kick.
Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), Kevin Van Melsen (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) and Pavel Brutt (Katusha) were more than happy to be the trio that won the chance for television time, and they gamely forged ahead, building up a gap of 5:50 along the way, while contesting the sprints.
Brutt, the strongest of the three, won all three bonification sprints, getting a boost ahead of the next day's time trial of nine seconds, and moving him into fourth overall by the end of the day.
The situation became a bit desperate in the final hour of racing, as disagreements between the teams of the sprinters, who were aiming only for the stage win, conflicted with those of the overall contenders, who were saving their power for the time trial.
Astana seemed content to have taken the first stage, and did little of the chasing to close down the gap as the trio enjoyed three minutes with under 30km to race.
Belkin and Garmin did much of the work, but could not recruit any help, especially not from Giant-Shimano, whose GC man Tom Dumoulin had a puncture at a critical moment in a section rife with crosswinds, narrow roads and sharp turns.
Up ahead, with 12.5km to go, Brutt left his companions behind and powered away into the center of a rain storm that turned the skies from sunny to an ominous black mass.
The peloton was pounded by the rain with 6km to go, and behind them Dumoulin was chasing with his entire Giant-Shimano team, desperately trying to get back into contention. His hopes were dashed when the team car took the bold move of moving directly in front of the chasing group to provide shelter, and was waved off by the race officials.
Finally, Omega Pharma-QuickStep came to the front of the chase after its sprinter Matteo Trentin crashed in a roundabout, and succeeded in chasing down the entire breakaway, with Brutt succumbing at 4.5km to go.
Once the breakaway was caught, Belkin, Cannondale, and finally Guardini's Astana team came to the fore as the skies opened up with the taps on full, making the pavé sections treacherous.
Philippe Gilbert (BMC) tried to push the pace with 2.5km to go, but only drew out Tom Boonen and Vanmarcke as the peloton split in two behind.
Boom, Manuel Quinziato and Stybar got a gap with 1km to go, with Cannondale chasing hard, but they were all caught. Belkin's Bauke Mollema came through to try and break up the bunch, but there was no beating the Czech champion. Stybar, the defending champion, claimed the stage and race lead.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|4:06:16
|2
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|5
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
|8
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|10
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|11
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
|13
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|14
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|16
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|17
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|18
|José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|20
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:06
|22
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|23
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|24
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|26
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|27
|Alexandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|28
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|29
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:10
|30
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|31
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|32
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|33
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|35
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|36
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|37
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:14
|38
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|39
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|40
|Alexsei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|41
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|42
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|43
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|45
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|46
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|47
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|49
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|50
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|51
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|52
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|53
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|54
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|55
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|56
|Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|57
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|58
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|59
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|60
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|61
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|62
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|63
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2r La Mondiale
|64
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|65
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|66
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|67
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|68
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|69
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|70
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r La Mondiale
|71
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|72
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|73
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|74
|Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale
|75
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|76
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|77
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|78
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:27
|79
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|81
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:37
|82
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:57
|83
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:16
|84
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|85
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|86
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|87
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|88
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|89
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|90
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|91
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|0:00:14
|92
|David Boucher (Bel) FDJ.fr
|0:02:17
|93
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|94
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:37
|95
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|96
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|97
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|98
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|99
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|100
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|101
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|102
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|103
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|104
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|105
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|106
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:03:01
|107
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:43
|108
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|109
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:04:29
|110
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|111
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:05:35
|112
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:06:04
|113
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|114
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|115
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|116
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|117
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|118
|Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|119
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|120
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|121
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|122
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|123
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|124
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|125
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|126
|Ivan Rovni (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|127
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|128
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale
|129
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|130
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|131
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|0:09:16
|132
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|133
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|134
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|135
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|136
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|137
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|138
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|139
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|140
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|141
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|142
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|143
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|144
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|145
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|146
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|147
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|148
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|149
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|150
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|151
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|152
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:18
|153
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|154
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|155
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|0:16:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|pts
|2
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|5
|3
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|30
|pts
|2
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|25
|3
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|22
|4
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|19
|5
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|17
|6
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15
|7
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
|13
|8
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|12
|9
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|11
|10
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|pts
|2
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|3
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|6
|4
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|4
|5
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|pts
|2
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|8
|3
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|4
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|4
|5
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12:18:48
|2
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Cannondale
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:00:14
|6
|Orica Greenedge
|7
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:20
|8
|Team Katusha
|0:00:22
|9
|Lotto Belisol
|0:00:24
|10
|Lampre-Merida
|11
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:28
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|14
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:34
|15
|FDJ.fr
|0:00:38
|16
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|17
|Garmin Sharp
|0:00:42
|18
|Team Europcar
|19
|Team Sky
|0:00:55
|20
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:03:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|8:20:39
|2
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:07
|5
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:09
|6
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:10
|7
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
|10
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|11
|José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|13
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|15
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|18
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|19
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:14
|20
|Alexandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:16
|21
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|22
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|23
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|25
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:18
|26
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:19
|27
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:20
|28
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|29
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|30
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|31
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|32
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|33
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|35
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:00:22
|36
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|37
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:24
|38
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|39
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|40
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|41
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|42
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|43
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|44
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|45
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|46
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|47
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|48
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|49
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|50
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|52
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|53
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|54
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|55
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|56
|Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|57
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|58
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|59
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|60
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|61
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r La Mondiale
|62
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|63
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|64
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|65
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:37
|66
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|67
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:00:38
|69
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:42
|70
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:46
|71
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|72
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:47
|73
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|74
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:50
|75
|Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:01:08
|76
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:01:16
|77
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:23
|78
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|0:01:24
|79
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|0:01:26
|80
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|81
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|82
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|83
|Alexsei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:43
|84
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|85
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:18
|86
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:27
|87
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:47
|88
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|89
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|90
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:57
|92
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|0:03:03
|93
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:10
|94
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:03:29
|95
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:03:42
|96
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:53
|97
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:04:39
|98
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:05:03
|99
|David Boucher (Bel) FDJ.fr
|0:05:20
|100
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:25
|101
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:05:43
|102
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|0:06:14
|103
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|104
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|105
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|106
|Ivan Rovni (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|107
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:06:30
|108
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|109
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|0:06:37
|110
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|111
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|0:06:45
|112
|Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:06:46
|113
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:55
|114
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:06
|115
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|116
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:07:51
|117
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:08:02
|118
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:08:16
|119
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:08:21
|120
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:08:30
|121
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:09:07
|122
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale
|123
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:09:08
|124
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:09:26
|125
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|126
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:31
|127
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:09:57
|128
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|129
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:10:18
|130
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:10:27
|131
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:10:52
|132
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:11:09
|133
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:29
|134
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:12:14
|135
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:12:19
|136
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|137
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:09
|138
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|139
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:13:45
|140
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:14:19
|141
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:41
|142
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|143
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|144
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|145
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|146
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|0:17:31
|147
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|148
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|149
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|150
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|151
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|152
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|0:19:33
|153
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|154
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|155
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|33
|pts
|2
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|33
|3
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|30
|4
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|30
|5
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|25
|6
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|24
|7
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|22
|8
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|19
|9
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|19
|10
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|17
|11
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|17
|12
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15
|13
|Alexandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|15
|14
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|15
|15
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13
|16
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|13
|17
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
|13
|18
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|13
|19
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|12
|20
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|12
|21
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|11
|22
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|10
|23
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|10
|24
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|25
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|6
|26
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|5
|27
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|31
|pts
|2
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|25
|3
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|25
|4
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|23
|5
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|23
|6
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|21
|7
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|4
|8
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|4
|9
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|4
|10
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|2
|11
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|2
|12
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|2
|13
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
