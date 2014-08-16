Image 1 of 57 Tim Wellens (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 57 Pavel Brutt (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 57 Geraint Thomas (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 57 Tom Dumoulin finishes up (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 57 Greg van Avermaet (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 57 Lars Boom (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 57 Tim Wellens (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 57 Pavel Kochetkov (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 57 Tom Boonen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 57 Tom Boonen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 57 Tom Boonen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 57 Tim Wellens on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 57 Tim Wellens on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 57 Iljo Keisse and Niki Terpstra (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 57 Tom Boonen and Nick Nuyens (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 57 Tim Wellens (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 57 Tim Wellens (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 57 Iljo Keisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 57 Daniel Oss (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 57 Gert Steegmans (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 57 Matteo Trentin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 57 Sep Vanmarcke and Pavel Brutt (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 57 Tom Boonen, Nick Nuyens and Kenneth van Bilsen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 57 Mikhail Ignatyev (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 57 Matteo Trentin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 57 Race leader Tom Dumoulin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 57 Marcus Burghhardt (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 57 Tim Wellens on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 57 Tim Wellens on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 57 Viacheslav Kuznetsov and Marcus Burghardt (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 57 Alexandre Pichot (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 57 Tim Wellens on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 57 Tim Wellens on the way to winning stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 57 Tim Wellens wins stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 57 Tim Wellens wins stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 57 Tim Wellens wins stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 57 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 38 of 57 Tom Dumoulin (Team Giant-Shimano) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 39 of 57 Andriy Grivko (Astana Pro Team) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 40 of 57 Manuel Quinziato (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 41 of 57 Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 42 of 57 Sebastian Langeveld (Garmin Sharp) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 43 of 57 Tom Dumoulin (Team Giant-Shimano) lost his overall lead (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 44 of 57 Lars Boom (Belkin) heads for second place on stage 6 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 45 of 57 Lars Boom (Belkin) drives for the line (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 46 of 57 Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 47 of 57 BMC set the pace at the front of the peloton (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 48 of 57 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing Team) finished tird on the stage (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 49 of 57 Moreno Moser (Cannondale) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 50 of 57 Moreno Moser (Cannondale) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 51 of 57 Alex Dowsett (Movistar) in the early break (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 52 of 57 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma QuickStep) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 53 of 57 Tim Wellens (Lotto Belisol) claimed a pulsating win and the leader’s jersey at the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 54 of 57 Tim Wellens (Lotto Belisol) wins stage 6 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 55 of 57 Tim Wellens (Lotto Belisol) comes over the line after his win (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 56 of 57 Tim Wellens (Lotto Belisol) on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 57 of 57 Tim Wellens (Lotto Belisol) pulls on the leader's jersey (Image credit: Sirotti)

Tim Wellens (Lotto Belisol) claimed a pulsating win and the leader’s jersey at the Eneco Tour on Saturday with a courageous ride on stage 6 between Heerlen and Aywaille. The Lotto rider started the day almost a minute down on the overnight leader, Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano), but attacked in the closing stages after an undulating parcours reduced the peloton to less than 30 riders.

Despite a late fight back from Dumoulin and Lars Boom (Belkin), Wellens finished alone and leads the race from by seven seconds from Boom with Dumoulin third, at 13 seconds adrift.

The stage featured 16 climbs in total with three partial ascents of La Redoute included.

After just six kilomtres of racing, the day’s main break formed with Kenneth Van Bilsen (Topsport Vlaanderen), Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida), Nathan Haas (Garmin Sharp), Kevin Van Melsen (Wanty - Groupe Gobert), Alex Dowsett (Movistar Team), Nick Nuyens (Garmin Sharp), Moreno Moser (Cannondale) and Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma QuickStep breaking clear and establishing an early one-minute lead.

The group used the early set of climbs to push their advantage out and after 52 kilometres of racing the gap peaked at 7:52.

Giant Shimano and Dumoulin ushered themselves to the front of the peloton and quickly brought the leaders back to within two and half minutes.

With roughly 45 kilometres remaining, the impetus had started to wane in the initial break and it was Haas who sensed the moment had come to attack. The Garmin rider skipped clear, his acceleration enough to split the remnants of the break into several pockets of resistance as the peloton, with BMC very much to the fore, driving on.

Haas may have had a two-minute buffer with 30 kilometres remaining but the rider was already starting to weaken. He lost a minute in less than eight kilometres of racing and as the peloton closed in Alexandre Pichot (Team Europcar) launched the first key attack.

The Frenchman was soon up to and around Haas as Belkin and BMC swarmed around the isolated overall race leader. Niki Terpstra also jumped clear but it was Arnold Jeannesson (FDJ.fr) who made the real difference, bridging up to Pichot inside the final 15 kilometres of racing. Dumoulin could let both riders go but when Wellens delivered his attack, neither Dumoulin or Boom responded.

The Belgian started the stage 49 seconds down on GC and with bonus seconds available at the finish he was on the hunt for both the stage and the leader’s jersey. In no time at all, he made contact with Pichot and Jeannesson before dispatching with their company inside the final 10 kilometres.

Dumoulin had to respond and he duly did with an attack that seemed to swing the race back in his favour as first Boom and then Greg Van Avermaet and Andriy Grivko latched on.

However Wellens was unstoppable. He made light work of the penultimate climb and was the leader on the road even before he started the final ascent to the finish. Behind him Dumoulin’s group were swallowed up by the bunch before Boom gave chase with one frantic last effort.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4:28:19 2 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:50 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:52 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:56 6 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:00:58 7 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:59 8 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 9 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 11 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:04 12 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fdj.fr 13 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:07 14 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 15 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp 16 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:12 17 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:18 18 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:21 19 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 0:01:26 20 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:01:41 21 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:03 22 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:07 23 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:13 24 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:02:23 25 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:09 26 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:04:55 27 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:11 28 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:06:20 29 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:06:53 30 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 0:09:11 31 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:11:57 32 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 33 Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 34 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 35 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 36 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 37 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 38 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 39 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 40 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 41 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 42 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 43 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 44 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 45 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 46 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 47 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 48 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 49 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 50 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 51 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 52 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 53 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 54 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 55 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 56 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 57 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo 58 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 59 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 60 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 61 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 62 Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 63 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 64 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 65 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 66 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 67 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 68 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 69 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 70 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 71 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 72 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 73 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 74 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fdj.fr 75 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 76 Ivan Rovni (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 77 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Fdj.fr 78 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Fdj.fr 79 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 80 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 81 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:12:10 82 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 83 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 84 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:12:13 85 Anthony Roux (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:12:33 86 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:13:34 87 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:16:51 88 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:19:12 89 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 90 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 91 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 92 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha 93 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 94 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 95 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 96 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 97 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp 98 David Boucher (Bel) Fdj.fr 0:24:03 99 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 100 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 101 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Fdj.fr 102 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 103 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 104 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 105 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 106 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 107 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 108 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 109 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 110 José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 111 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 112 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 113 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 114 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 115 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 116 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 117 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 118 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 119 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 120 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 121 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 122 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 123 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 124 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 125 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 126 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 127 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 128 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 129 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 130 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:24:12 131 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 132 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 133 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 134 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 135 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 136 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha DNF Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team DNF Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team DNF Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale DNF Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky DNS Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing DNS Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 8 pts 2 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 5 3 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp 3

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 8 pts 2 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 5 3 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 3

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 8 pts 2 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 5 3 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 3

Bonus # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:10 2 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:00:07 3 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:06 4 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:00:04 5 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:03 7 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 8 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp 0:00:01

Primus 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 pts 2 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 10 3 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 8 4 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp 6 5 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 4

Primus 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 10 pts 2 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 8 3 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fdj.fr 6 4 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 4 5 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 13:29:51 2 Team Katusha 0:01:40 3 Garmin Sharp 0:02:34 4 Lotto Belisol 0:08:02 5 BMC Racing Team 0:08:54 6 Lampre-Merida 0:10:17 7 Team Europcar 0:10:27 8 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:14:22 9 Cannondale 0:17:13 10 Team Giant-Shimano 0:19:52 11 Team Sky 0:19:56 12 Astana Pro Team 0:19:58 13 Fdj.fr 0:20:04 14 Movistar Team 0:20:18 15 AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:33 16 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:25:53 17 Orica GreenEdge 0:27:22 18 Trek Factory Racing 0:30:57 19 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 20 Tinkoff-Saxo

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 21:03:27 2 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:07 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:13 4 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:00:33 5 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:34 6 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:38 7 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:45 8 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:48 9 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:56 10 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:01:04 11 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:11 12 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:15 13 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:01:26 14 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:32 15 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:34 16 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:01:51 17 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 0:01:56 18 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:57 19 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:10 20 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:40 21 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:42 22 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:04:20 23 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:06:14 24 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:07:00 25 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:07:41 26 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:53 27 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:10:41 28 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:11:29 29 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:12:19 30 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:12:23 31 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:12:24 32 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:12:30 33 Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:43 34 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:12:51 35 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:13:11 36 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:13:55 37 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:14:11 38 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:14:16 39 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:14:51 40 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:15:38 41 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:44 42 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:17 43 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:18:27 44 Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:20:07 45 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:20:21 46 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 0:20:30 47 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:20:33 48 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:20:48 49 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:20:54 50 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:20:57 51 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:20:58 52 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:21:01 53 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 0:21:02 54 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:21:17 55 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:21:55 56 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:22:19 57 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 0:22:46 58 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:23:05 59 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:23:37 60 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:23:55 61 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:24:29 62 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:24:57 63 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:25:05 64 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:25:30 65 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:25:53 66 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:26:18 67 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 0:26:30 68 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:27:09 69 Anthony Roux (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:27:39 70 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 0:27:52 71 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:28:19 72 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:28:32 73 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:29:17 74 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:21 75 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:29:26 76 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp 0:29:40 77 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:29:51 78 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:29:57 79 Ivan Rovni (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:30:15 80 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:30:51 81 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:31:31 82 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:32:30 83 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:32:36 84 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:32:40 85 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:33:13 86 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:33:28 87 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:33:31 88 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 89 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:33:45 90 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:34:10 91 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:34:43 92 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:34:47 93 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:34:49 94 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:34:51 95 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:35:54 96 José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:36:19 97 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 0:36:24 98 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:36:27 99 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:36:44 100 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:36:58 101 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 0:37:01 102 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fdj.fr 0:37:06 103 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:37:16 104 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:37:43 105 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:37:50 106 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:37:59 107 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:39:18 108 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:39:20 109 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:39:44 110 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:40:04 111 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:40:18 112 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:41:12 113 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:41:20 114 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:41:24 115 David Boucher (Bel) Fdj.fr 0:41:31 116 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:41:40 117 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 0:41:45 118 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 0:42:11 119 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 0:42:29 120 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:43:12 121 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:43:44 122 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:44:17 123 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:44:23 124 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:45:00 125 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 0:46:17 126 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:46:53 127 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:47:44 128 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:48:19 129 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:48:52 130 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:48:54 131 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:50:03 132 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:51:36 133 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:53:30 134 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 0:53:31 135 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:54:16 136 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 0:59:32

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 87 pts 2 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 86 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 52 4 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 52 5 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 47 6 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 46 7 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 44 8 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 42 9 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 37 10 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 36 11 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 29 12 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 29 13 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 28 14 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 28 15 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 27 16 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 26 17 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 25 18 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 24 19 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 22 20 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 22 21 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 20 22 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 19 23 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 18 24 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 17 25 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 17 26 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 16 27 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 14 28 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 13 29 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 13 30 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 13 31 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 13 32 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 13 33 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 13 34 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 11 35 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 11 36 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 10 37 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 38 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 10 39 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 40 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 41 Ivan Rovni (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 42 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 43 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 5 44 Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 5 45 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp 3 46 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3

Primus classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 64 pts 2 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 31 3 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 26 4 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 25 5 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 25 6 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 23 7 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 22 8 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 18 9 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 12 10 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 10 11 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 10 12 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 13 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 8 14 Ivan Rovni (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 15 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 8 16 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 17 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 18 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp 6 19 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fdj.fr 6 20 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 4 21 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 4 22 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 23 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 24 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 4 25 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 4 26 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 4 27 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 2 28 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 2 29 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 2 30 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 31 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2