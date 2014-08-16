Trending

Wellens wins stage 6 at Eneco Tour

Lotto-Belisol rider also leads general classification

Tim Wellens (Lotto Belisol) claimed a pulsating win and the leader’s jersey at the Eneco Tour on Saturday with a courageous ride on stage 6 between Heerlen and Aywaille. The Lotto rider started the day almost a minute down on the overnight leader, Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano), but attacked in the closing stages after an undulating parcours reduced the peloton to less than 30 riders.

Despite a late fight back from Dumoulin and Lars Boom (Belkin), Wellens finished alone and leads the race from by seven seconds from Boom with Dumoulin third, at 13 seconds adrift.

The stage featured 16 climbs in total with three partial ascents of La Redoute included.

After just six kilomtres of racing, the day’s main break formed with Kenneth Van Bilsen (Topsport Vlaanderen), Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida), Nathan Haas (Garmin Sharp), Kevin Van Melsen (Wanty - Groupe Gobert), Alex Dowsett (Movistar Team), Nick Nuyens (Garmin Sharp), Moreno Moser (Cannondale) and Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma QuickStep breaking clear and establishing an early one-minute lead.

The group used the early set of climbs to push their advantage out and after 52 kilometres of racing the gap peaked at 7:52.

Giant Shimano and Dumoulin ushered themselves to the front of the peloton and quickly brought the leaders back to within two and half minutes.

With roughly 45 kilometres remaining, the impetus had started to wane in the initial break and it was Haas who sensed the moment had come to attack. The Garmin rider skipped clear, his acceleration enough to split the remnants of the break into several pockets of resistance as the peloton, with BMC very much to the fore, driving on.

Haas may have had a two-minute buffer with 30 kilometres remaining but the rider was already starting to weaken. He lost a minute in less than eight kilometres of racing and as the peloton closed in Alexandre Pichot (Team Europcar) launched the first key attack.

The Frenchman was soon up to and around Haas as Belkin and BMC swarmed around the isolated overall race leader. Niki Terpstra also jumped clear but it was Arnold Jeannesson (FDJ.fr) who made the real difference, bridging up to Pichot inside the final 15 kilometres of racing. Dumoulin could let both riders go but when Wellens delivered his attack, neither Dumoulin or Boom responded.

The Belgian started the stage 49 seconds down on GC and with bonus seconds available at the finish he was on the hunt for both the stage and the leader’s jersey. In no time at all, he made contact with Pichot and Jeannesson before dispatching with their company inside the final 10 kilometres.

Dumoulin had to respond and he duly did with an attack that seemed to swing the race back in his favour as first Boom and then Greg Van Avermaet and Andriy Grivko latched on.

However Wellens was unstoppable. He made light work of the penultimate climb and was the leader on the road even before he started the final ascent to the finish. Behind him Dumoulin’s group were swallowed up by the bunch before Boom gave chase with one frantic last effort.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol4:28:19
2Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:50
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:52
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:56
6Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:00:58
7Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:59
8Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
9Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
10Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
11Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:04
12Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fdj.fr
13Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:07
14Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
15Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp
16Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:12
17Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:18
18Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:21
19Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp0:01:26
20Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:01:41
21Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:03
22Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:07
23Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:13
24Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:02:23
25Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:09
26Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:04:55
27Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:11
28Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:06:20
29Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:06:53
30Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale0:09:11
31Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:11:57
32Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
33Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
34Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
35Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
36Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
37Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
38Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
39Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
40Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
41Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
42Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
43Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
44Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
45Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
46Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
47Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
48Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
49Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
50Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
51Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
52Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
53Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
54Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
55Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
56Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
57Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
58Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
59Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
60Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
61Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
62Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
63Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
64Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
65Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
66Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
67Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
68Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
69Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
70Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
71Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
72Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
73Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
74Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fdj.fr
75Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
76Ivan Rovni (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
77Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Fdj.fr
78Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Fdj.fr
79Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
80Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
81Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:12:10
82David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
83Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
84Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:12:13
85Anthony Roux (Fra) Fdj.fr0:12:33
86Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:13:34
87Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:16:51
88Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:19:12
89Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
90Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
91Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
92Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
93Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
94Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
95Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
96Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
97Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
98David Boucher (Bel) Fdj.fr0:24:03
99Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
100Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
101Yoann Offredo (Fra) Fdj.fr
102Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
103Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
104Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
105Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
106Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
107Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
108Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
109Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
110José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
111Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
112Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
113Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
114Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
115Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
116Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
117Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
118Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
119Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
120Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
121Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
122Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
123Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
124Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
125Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
126Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
127Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
128Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
129Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
130Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:24:12
131Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
132Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
133Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
134Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
135Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
136Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
DNFBarry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
DNFBauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
DNFFabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
DNFLuke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
DNSFabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
DNSAndrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise8pts
2Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp5
3Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp3

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team8pts
2Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp5
3Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale3

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp8pts
2Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale5
3Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team3

Bonus
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:10
2Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:00:07
3Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:06
4Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:00:04
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
6Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale0:00:03
7Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
8Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp0:00:01

Primus 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise12pts
2Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp10
3Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team8
4Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp6
5Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale4

Primus 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar10pts
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol8
3Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fdj.fr6
4Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team4
5Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Belkin-Pro Cycling Team13:29:51
2Team Katusha0:01:40
3Garmin Sharp0:02:34
4Lotto Belisol0:08:02
5BMC Racing Team0:08:54
6Lampre-Merida0:10:17
7Team Europcar0:10:27
8Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:14:22
9Cannondale0:17:13
10Team Giant-Shimano0:19:52
11Team Sky0:19:56
12Astana Pro Team0:19:58
13Fdj.fr0:20:04
14Movistar Team0:20:18
15AG2R La Mondiale0:21:33
16Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:25:53
17Orica GreenEdge0:27:22
18Trek Factory Racing0:30:57
19Wanty - Groupe Gobert
20Tinkoff-Saxo

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol21:03:27
2Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:07
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:13
4Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:00:33
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:34
6Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:38
7Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:45
8Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:48
9Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:00:56
10Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:01:04
11Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale0:01:11
12Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:15
13Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:01:26
14Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:32
15Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:34
16Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fdj.fr0:01:51
17Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp0:01:56
18Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:57
19Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:10
20Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:40
21Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:42
22Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:04:20
23Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:06:14
24Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:07:00
25Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:07:41
26Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:53
27Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:10:41
28Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:11:29
29Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:12:19
30Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:12:23
31Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:12:24
32Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:12:30
33Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:43
34Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:12:51
35Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:13:11
36Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:13:55
37Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:14:11
38Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:14:16
39Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:14:51
40Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:15:38
41Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:15:44
42Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:18:17
43Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:18:27
44Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano0:20:07
45Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:20:21
46Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale0:20:30
47Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:20:33
48Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:20:48
49Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:20:54
50Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:20:57
51Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:20:58
52Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:21:01
53Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky0:21:02
54Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo0:21:17
55Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:21:55
56Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:22:19
57Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale0:22:46
58Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:23:05
59Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:23:37
60Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:23:55
61Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:24:29
62Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:24:57
63Yoann Offredo (Fra) Fdj.fr0:25:05
64Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:25:30
65Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:25:53
66Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:26:18
67Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky0:26:30
68Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar0:27:09
69Anthony Roux (Fra) Fdj.fr0:27:39
70David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp0:27:52
71Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:28:19
72Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:28:32
73Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:29:17
74Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:21
75Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:29:26
76Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp0:29:40
77Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:29:51
78Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:29:57
79Ivan Rovni (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:30:15
80Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:30:51
81Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:31:31
82Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:32:30
83Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:32:36
84Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Fdj.fr0:32:40
85Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:33:13
86Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:33:28
87Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:33:31
88Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
89Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:33:45
90Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:34:10
91Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:34:43
92Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Fdj.fr0:34:47
93Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp0:34:49
94Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:34:51
95Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:35:54
96José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:36:19
97Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale0:36:24
98Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:36:27
99Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:36:44
100Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:36:58
101Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano0:37:01
102Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fdj.fr0:37:06
103Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:37:16
104Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:37:43
105Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:37:50
106Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:37:59
107Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:39:18
108Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:39:20
109Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:39:44
110Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:40:04
111Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:40:18
112Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:41:12
113Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:41:20
114Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:41:24
115David Boucher (Bel) Fdj.fr0:41:31
116Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:41:40
117Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar0:41:45
118Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky0:42:11
119Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale0:42:29
120Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:43:12
121Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:43:44
122Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:44:17
123Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:44:23
124Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:45:00
125Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar0:46:17
126Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:46:53
127Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:47:44
128Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:48:19
129Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:48:52
130Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:48:54
131Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:50:03
132Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:51:36
133Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:53:30
134Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp0:53:31
135Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:54:16
136Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team0:59:32

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano87pts
2Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team86
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team52
4Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky52
5Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol47
6Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha46
7Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team44
8Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol42
9Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar37
10Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team36
11Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale29
12Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise29
13Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team28
14Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team28
15Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team27
16Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert26
17Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano25
18Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team24
19Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida22
20Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing22
21Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale20
22Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo19
23Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp18
24Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing17
25Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing17
26Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team16
27Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise14
28Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert13
29Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha13
30Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol13
31Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team13
32Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp13
33Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale13
34Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team11
35Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida11
36Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol10
37Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo10
38Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team10
39Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert9
40Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert8
41Ivan Rovni (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo8
42Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
43Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge5
44Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano5
45Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp3
46Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3

Primus classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise64pts
2Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert31
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team26
4Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha25
5Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha25
6Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert23
7Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team22
8Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol18
9Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team12
10Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar10
11Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp10
12Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert9
13Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise8
14Ivan Rovni (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo8
15Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol8
16Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise6
17Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise6
18Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp6
19Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fdj.fr6
20Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team4
21David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp4
22Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4
23Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise4
24Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge4
25Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale4
26Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team4
27Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp2
28Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge2
29Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team2
30Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
31Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol2

Teams classifcation
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Belkin-Pro Cycling Team63:15:58
2Garmin Sharp0:02:19
3BMC Racing Team0:06:56
4Lotto Belisol0:09:31
5Team Katusha0:09:35
6Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:16:24
7Lampre-Merida0:19:20
8Team Europcar0:20:04
9Movistar Team0:20:35
10Team Giant-Shimano0:23:25
11AG2R La Mondiale0:23:52
12Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:25:49
13Team Sky0:28:41
14Astana Pro Team0:30:28
15Fdj.fr0:31:11
16Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:31:57
17Cannondale0:35:16
18Orica GreenEdge0:45:29
19Trek Factory Racing0:47:04
20Tinkoff-Saxo0:50:12

