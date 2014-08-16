Wellens wins stage 6 at Eneco Tour
Lotto-Belisol rider also leads general classification
Stage 6: Heerlen - Aywaille
Tim Wellens (Lotto Belisol) claimed a pulsating win and the leader’s jersey at the Eneco Tour on Saturday with a courageous ride on stage 6 between Heerlen and Aywaille. The Lotto rider started the day almost a minute down on the overnight leader, Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano), but attacked in the closing stages after an undulating parcours reduced the peloton to less than 30 riders.
Despite a late fight back from Dumoulin and Lars Boom (Belkin), Wellens finished alone and leads the race from by seven seconds from Boom with Dumoulin third, at 13 seconds adrift.
The stage featured 16 climbs in total with three partial ascents of La Redoute included.
After just six kilomtres of racing, the day’s main break formed with Kenneth Van Bilsen (Topsport Vlaanderen), Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida), Nathan Haas (Garmin Sharp), Kevin Van Melsen (Wanty - Groupe Gobert), Alex Dowsett (Movistar Team), Nick Nuyens (Garmin Sharp), Moreno Moser (Cannondale) and Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma QuickStep breaking clear and establishing an early one-minute lead.
The group used the early set of climbs to push their advantage out and after 52 kilometres of racing the gap peaked at 7:52.
Giant Shimano and Dumoulin ushered themselves to the front of the peloton and quickly brought the leaders back to within two and half minutes.
With roughly 45 kilometres remaining, the impetus had started to wane in the initial break and it was Haas who sensed the moment had come to attack. The Garmin rider skipped clear, his acceleration enough to split the remnants of the break into several pockets of resistance as the peloton, with BMC very much to the fore, driving on.
Haas may have had a two-minute buffer with 30 kilometres remaining but the rider was already starting to weaken. He lost a minute in less than eight kilometres of racing and as the peloton closed in Alexandre Pichot (Team Europcar) launched the first key attack.
The Frenchman was soon up to and around Haas as Belkin and BMC swarmed around the isolated overall race leader. Niki Terpstra also jumped clear but it was Arnold Jeannesson (FDJ.fr) who made the real difference, bridging up to Pichot inside the final 15 kilometres of racing. Dumoulin could let both riders go but when Wellens delivered his attack, neither Dumoulin or Boom responded.
The Belgian started the stage 49 seconds down on GC and with bonus seconds available at the finish he was on the hunt for both the stage and the leader’s jersey. In no time at all, he made contact with Pichot and Jeannesson before dispatching with their company inside the final 10 kilometres.
Dumoulin had to respond and he duly did with an attack that seemed to swing the race back in his favour as first Boom and then Greg Van Avermaet and Andriy Grivko latched on.
However Wellens was unstoppable. He made light work of the penultimate climb and was the leader on the road even before he started the final ascent to the finish. Behind him Dumoulin’s group were swallowed up by the bunch before Boom gave chase with one frantic last effort.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4:28:19
|2
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:52
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:56
|6
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:58
|7
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:59
|8
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|9
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|11
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:04
|12
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fdj.fr
|13
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:07
|14
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|15
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|16
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:12
|17
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:18
|18
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:21
|19
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:26
|20
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|21
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:03
|22
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:07
|23
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:13
|24
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:23
|25
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:09
|26
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:04:55
|27
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:11
|28
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:06:20
|29
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:06:53
|30
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|0:09:11
|31
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:11:57
|32
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|33
|Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|34
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|36
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|37
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|38
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|39
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|40
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|41
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|42
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|43
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|44
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|46
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|48
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|49
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|50
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|51
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|52
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|53
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|54
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|55
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|56
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|58
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|59
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|60
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|61
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|62
|Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|63
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|64
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|65
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|66
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|67
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|68
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|69
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|70
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|71
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|72
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|73
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|74
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fdj.fr
|75
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|76
|Ivan Rovni (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|77
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Fdj.fr
|78
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Fdj.fr
|79
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|80
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|81
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:12:10
|82
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|83
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|84
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:13
|85
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:12:33
|86
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:13:34
|87
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:16:51
|88
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:19:12
|89
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|90
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|91
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|92
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|93
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|94
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|95
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|96
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|97
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|98
|David Boucher (Bel) Fdj.fr
|0:24:03
|99
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|100
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|101
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Fdj.fr
|102
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|103
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|104
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|105
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|106
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|107
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|108
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|109
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|110
|José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|111
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|112
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|113
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|114
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|115
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|116
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|117
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|118
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|119
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|120
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|121
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|122
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|123
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|124
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|125
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|126
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|127
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|128
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|129
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|130
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:24:12
|131
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|132
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|133
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|134
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|135
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|136
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|DNF
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|DNS
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|DNS
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|pts
|2
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|5
|3
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|5
|3
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|8
|pts
|2
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|5
|3
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:10
|2
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:07
|3
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:00:04
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:03
|7
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|pts
|2
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|10
|3
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|8
|4
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|6
|5
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|pts
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|8
|3
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fdj.fr
|6
|4
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|4
|5
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|13:29:51
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:01:40
|3
|Garmin Sharp
|0:02:34
|4
|Lotto Belisol
|0:08:02
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:08:54
|6
|Lampre-Merida
|0:10:17
|7
|Team Europcar
|0:10:27
|8
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:14:22
|9
|Cannondale
|0:17:13
|10
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:19:52
|11
|Team Sky
|0:19:56
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|0:19:58
|13
|Fdj.fr
|0:20:04
|14
|Movistar Team
|0:20:18
|15
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:33
|16
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:25:53
|17
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:27:22
|18
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:30:57
|19
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|20
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|21:03:27
|2
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:13
|4
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:33
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:34
|6
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:38
|7
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|8
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:48
|9
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:56
|10
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:04
|11
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:11
|12
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:15
|13
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:26
|14
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:32
|15
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:34
|16
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:01:51
|17
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:56
|18
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:57
|19
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:10
|20
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:40
|21
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:42
|22
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:20
|23
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:06:14
|24
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:07:00
|25
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:07:41
|26
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:53
|27
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:10:41
|28
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:29
|29
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:12:19
|30
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:12:23
|31
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:12:24
|32
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:12:30
|33
|Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:43
|34
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:12:51
|35
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:13:11
|36
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:13:55
|37
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:11
|38
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:14:16
|39
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:51
|40
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:15:38
|41
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:15:44
|42
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:18:17
|43
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:18:27
|44
|Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:20:07
|45
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:20:21
|46
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|0:20:30
|47
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:20:33
|48
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:20:48
|49
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:20:54
|50
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:20:57
|51
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:58
|52
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:21:01
|53
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:21:02
|54
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:21:17
|55
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:21:55
|56
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:22:19
|57
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:22:46
|58
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:23:05
|59
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:23:37
|60
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:23:55
|61
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:24:29
|62
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:24:57
|63
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:25:05
|64
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:25:30
|65
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:53
|66
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:26:18
|67
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|0:26:30
|68
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:27:09
|69
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:27:39
|70
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|0:27:52
|71
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:28:19
|72
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:32
|73
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:29:17
|74
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:21
|75
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:29:26
|76
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|0:29:40
|77
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:29:51
|78
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:29:57
|79
|Ivan Rovni (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:30:15
|80
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:30:51
|81
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:31:31
|82
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:32:30
|83
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:32:36
|84
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:32:40
|85
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:33:13
|86
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:33:28
|87
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:33:31
|88
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|89
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:33:45
|90
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:34:10
|91
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:34:43
|92
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:34:47
|93
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:34:49
|94
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:34:51
|95
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:35:54
|96
|José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:36:19
|97
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|0:36:24
|98
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:36:27
|99
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:36:44
|100
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:36:58
|101
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:37:01
|102
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fdj.fr
|0:37:06
|103
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:37:16
|104
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:37:43
|105
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:37:50
|106
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:37:59
|107
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:39:18
|108
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:39:20
|109
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:39:44
|110
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:40:04
|111
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:40:18
|112
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:41:12
|113
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:41:20
|114
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:41:24
|115
|David Boucher (Bel) Fdj.fr
|0:41:31
|116
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:41:40
|117
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:41:45
|118
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|0:42:11
|119
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|0:42:29
|120
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:43:12
|121
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:43:44
|122
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:44:17
|123
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:44:23
|124
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:45:00
|125
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:46:17
|126
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:46:53
|127
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:47:44
|128
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:48:19
|129
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:48:52
|130
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:48:54
|131
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:50:03
|132
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:51:36
|133
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:53:30
|134
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|0:53:31
|135
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:54:16
|136
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|0:59:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|87
|pts
|2
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|86
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|52
|4
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|52
|5
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|47
|6
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|46
|7
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|44
|8
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|42
|9
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|37
|10
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|36
|11
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|29
|12
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|29
|13
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|28
|14
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|28
|15
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|27
|16
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|26
|17
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|25
|18
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|24
|19
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|22
|20
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|22
|21
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|20
|22
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|19
|23
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|18
|24
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|17
|25
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|17
|26
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|16
|27
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|14
|28
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13
|29
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|13
|30
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|13
|31
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|32
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|13
|33
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|34
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|11
|35
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|11
|36
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|10
|37
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|38
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|10
|39
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|40
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|41
|Ivan Rovni (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|42
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|43
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|44
|Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|45
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|3
|46
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|64
|pts
|2
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|31
|3
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|26
|4
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|25
|5
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|25
|6
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|23
|7
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|8
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|18
|9
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|12
|10
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|11
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|10
|12
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|13
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|14
|Ivan Rovni (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|15
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|8
|16
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|17
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|18
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|6
|19
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fdj.fr
|6
|20
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|4
|21
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|4
|22
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|23
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|24
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|25
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|4
|26
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|4
|27
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|2
|28
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|29
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|2
|30
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|31
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|63:15:58
|2
|Garmin Sharp
|0:02:19
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:06:56
|4
|Lotto Belisol
|0:09:31
|5
|Team Katusha
|0:09:35
|6
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:16:24
|7
|Lampre-Merida
|0:19:20
|8
|Team Europcar
|0:20:04
|9
|Movistar Team
|0:20:35
|10
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:23:25
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:52
|12
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:25:49
|13
|Team Sky
|0:28:41
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|0:30:28
|15
|Fdj.fr
|0:31:11
|16
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:31:57
|17
|Cannondale
|0:35:16
|18
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:45:29
|19
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:47:04
|20
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:50:12
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy