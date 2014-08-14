Eneco Tour: Bouhanni wins in Ardooie
Boom retains overall lead as Stybar crashes out
Stage 4: Koksijde - Ardooie
Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) avoided a late crash to take victory on stage 4 of the Eneco Tour. The Frenchman out-sprinted Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) by a bike's length with Giacomo Nizzolo taking third.
Related Articles
FDJ did a lot of the chasing in the final 20 kilometres, but it was Trek Factory Racing who had control when the race went under the flamme rouge. However, when the Frenchman lit the afterburners, he couldn't be caught. Bouhanni led the charge around the final bend and had a significant gap on the others, with Mezgec the only rider who could get close to the Frenchman.
"I just found a solution at the end when the line came," Bouhanni said after the finish. "I'm back here at the Eneco Tour I've been busy with the Route du Sud, but it's been a sparse season for me. It's the first sprint in the Eneco Tour that I've been able to contest and that is good for me."
Defending champion Zdenek Stybar came down in the crash that was caused by a touching of handlebars between Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (Giant-Shimano) and Andrea Guardini (Astana). The resulting squeeze, as riders tried to avoid the ensuing carnage, forced Stybar into the barriers. Stybar hit the bottom of one of the barriers, flipped over and appeared to land on his face. After receiving extensive medical attention from the race doctors, he was later taken off in an ambulance.
Lars Boom (Belkin) came through the crash unscathed and remains in the overall leader's jersey.
How it happened
After putting in a fantastic performance in the previous day's time trial, Boom began the day in the leader's jersey. Stage 4 took the peloton away from the coast, meandering through Belgium to Ardooie. It would be the last chance for the pure sprinters, before tough final weekend.
There was a lot of jostling to get into the day's break. A group of five riders escaped early on, but that was soon reduced to two. Frederik Veuchelen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Kenneth Vanbilsen (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) were the two remaining riders. The pair built up a lead of almost four minutes on the peloton.
However, with just over a quarter of the stage run, the gap began to come down and Veuchelen found himself without any more companions out front. The Belgian forged on alone for almost the entire race. He was allowed to extend his lead as the general classification contenders battled it out for bonus seconds in the intermediate sprints. Belkin's Lars Boom and Sep Vanmarcke traded blows with Zdenek Stybar, who relented the leader's jersey after the time trial.
As the peloton passed the finish line for the first time, Veuchelen was waiting for the inevitable catch. Sensing the composition of the race about to change, a number of riders tried their hand off the front of the peloton. Patrick Gretsch was one of those riders and the AG2R-La Mondiale rider quickly caught Veuchelen. The catch was made only a few kilometres later and it was all together with 23 kilometres to go.
Attacks continued to fly off the front, with AG2R-La Mondiale and Daniel Oss (BMC) the main protagonists in the closing laps. Oss went solo at the beginning of the final lap. He chose one of the narrowest sections of road to go, thus making it difficult for the peloton to mount a serious chase. Behind him, the peloton began looking at each other, as the sprinters teams got stuck behind the main contenders.
By the time Oss hit the wider roads, Oss has built up a lead of 23 seconds, and it was beginning to look like BMC rider had made the right move. The Italian put in a sterling effort, but his hopes of victory were ended with six kilometres remaining. It was then down to the sprinters' teams to marshal the front of the peloton. One man missing from the fight for victory was André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) after the German abandoned earlier in the day due to illness.
It was Trek Factory Racing and Fabian Cancellara, who lead the charge into the final two kilometres. Cancellara's turn on the front laid waste to some of the tired riders, with few able to hang onto his wheels.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4:13:59
|2
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|5
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|8
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|11
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
|13
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|14
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
|18
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|19
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|20
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|21
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|22
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|23
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|24
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|25
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|26
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|28
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|29
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|32
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|33
|David Boucher (Bel) FDJ.fr
|34
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|35
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|36
|Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale
|37
|JosÈ Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|38
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|39
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|41
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|42
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|43
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|46
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|47
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|48
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|49
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|52
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|53
|Jasha S¸tterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|54
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|55
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|56
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|57
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|58
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|59
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r La Mondiale
|60
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|61
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|62
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|63
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|66
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|67
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|68
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|69
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2r La Mondiale
|70
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|71
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|72
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|73
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|74
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|75
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|76
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|77
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|78
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|79
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|80
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|81
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|82
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|83
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|84
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|85
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|86
|Ivan Rovni (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|87
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|88
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|89
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|90
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|91
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|92
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|93
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|94
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|95
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|96
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|97
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|98
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:14
|99
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|100
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|101
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|102
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|103
|Michal Kol·r (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|104
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|105
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|106
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|107
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|108
|BenoÓt Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|109
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|110
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|111
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|112
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|113
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|114
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|115
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|116
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|117
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|118
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|119
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:45
|120
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|121
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:51
|122
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|123
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|124
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|125
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:57
|126
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:02:01
|127
|Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|128
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|129
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|130
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|131
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|0:02:05
|132
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|133
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:10
|134
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|135
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|136
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|137
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|138
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|139
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|0:02:45
|140
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|0:02:50
|141
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:03:08
|142
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|143
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|144
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|145
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|146
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|0:03:33
|147
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:10
|148
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|149
|Alexsei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|150
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|151
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|152
|Alexandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNF
|AndrÈ Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNF
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|pts
|2
|Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|3
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|5
|3
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|5
|3
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|30
|pts
|2
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|25
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|22
|4
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|19
|5
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|17
|6
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|7
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|13
|8
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|9
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|11
|10
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|10
|pts
|2
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|3
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|4
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|4
|5
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|10
|pts
|2
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|8
|3
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|6
|4
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|4
|5
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto Belisol
|12:41:57
|2
|Fdj.fr
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|Movistar Team
|5
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|Garmin Sharp
|7
|Team Europcar
|8
|Bmc Racing Team
|9
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|10
|Team Sky
|11
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|Team Giant-Shimano
|13
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Orica Greenedge
|15
|Cannondale
|16
|Trek Factory Racing
|17
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|18
|Lampre-Merida
|19
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|20
|Team Katusha
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|12:45:53
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:04
|3
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:07
|5
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:00:09
|6
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:14
|7
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|8
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:00:18
|9
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|0:00:19
|10
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:21
|11
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:24
|13
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:25
|14
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:00:26
|15
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|16
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:29
|17
|Alexandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:31
|18
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|19
|JosÈ Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:34
|20
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:35
|22
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|23
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:37
|24
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:00:42
|25
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|26
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:00:43
|27
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:44
|28
|Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|29
|Jasha S¸tterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|30
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|0:00:46
|31
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|32
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:50
|33
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|34
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:51
|35
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|36
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:52
|37
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|38
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|0:00:53
|39
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|40
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:54
|41
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|42
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:56
|43
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:58
|44
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|45
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:59
|46
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|47
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:00
|48
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:01
|49
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:02
|50
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r La Mondiale
|51
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|52
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|53
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|54
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|55
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|56
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:06
|57
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|0:01:07
|58
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|59
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
|0:01:08
|60
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:11
|61
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:18
|62
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:19
|63
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|64
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:20
|65
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|66
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:21
|67
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|68
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:28
|69
|Michal Kol·r (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:36
|70
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|71
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:52
|72
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:53
|73
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|74
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:55
|75
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2r La Mondiale
|76
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:11
|77
|Alexsei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:12
|78
|Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:02:14
|79
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|0:02:16
|80
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|0:02:20
|81
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:45
|82
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:53
|83
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|0:03:22
|84
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:25
|85
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:31
|86
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:35
|87
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:03:37
|88
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|0:03:44
|89
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|90
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:46
|91
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:56
|92
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:04:10
|93
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:05:19
|94
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:05:29
|95
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:42
|96
|David Boucher (Bel) FDJ.fr
|0:05:46
|97
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:06:28
|98
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|99
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:37
|100
|Ivan Rovni (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:06:39
|101
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:06:44
|102
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:06:56
|103
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:58
|104
|Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:07:05
|105
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:07:17
|106
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:22
|107
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|0:07:33
|108
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|0:07:34
|109
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:07:42
|110
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:07:52
|111
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:59
|112
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:21
|113
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:08:32
|114
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:08:38
|115
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:08:41
|116
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:09:09
|117
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:09:22
|118
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:09:46
|119
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:10:00
|120
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:10:10
|121
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:23
|122
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|0:10:30
|123
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:10:45
|124
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:10:46
|125
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:10:56
|126
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:10:57
|127
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:11:12
|128
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:11:20
|129
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:12:01
|130
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:12:25
|131
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:43
|132
|BenoÓt Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:13:03
|133
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:13:07
|134
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:09
|135
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:13:27
|136
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:14:14
|137
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:14:18
|138
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:15:16
|139
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:15:30
|140
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:15:43
|141
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:28
|142
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|0:17:29
|143
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:32
|144
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|0:17:37
|145
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|0:18:08
|146
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|0:18:16
|147
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:18:20
|148
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|149
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|0:18:29
|150
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:42
|151
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:22:20
|152
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|45
|pts
|2
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|44
|3
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|44
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|43
|5
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|38
|6
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|37
|7
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|36
|8
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|36
|9
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|30
|10
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|29
|11
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|26
|12
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|25
|13
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|25
|14
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|24
|15
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|22
|16
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|22
|17
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|22
|18
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|19
|19
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|17
|20
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|17
|21
|Alexandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|15
|22
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|15
|23
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|15
|24
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13
|25
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|13
|26
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|13
|27
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
|13
|28
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|13
|29
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|12
|30
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|12
|31
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|12
|32
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|11
|33
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|10
|34
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|35
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|10
|36
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|37
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|38
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|39
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|6
|40
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|5
|41
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|5
|42
|Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|43
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|44
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|2
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|31
|pts
|3
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|25
|4
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|25
|5
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|23
|6
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|21
|7
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|8
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|8
|9
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|6
|10
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|6
|11
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|4
|12
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|4
|13
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|4
|14
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|4
|15
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|2
|16
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|2
|17
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|2
|18
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bmc Racing Team
|2
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|3
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:27
|4
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:00:33
|5
|Cannondale
|0:00:50
|6
|Orica Greenedge
|0:00:54
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:01:01
|8
|Garmin Sharp
|0:01:03
|9
|Team Katusha
|0:01:06
|10
|Team Sky
|0:01:17
|11
|Lotto Belisol
|0:01:32
|12
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:48
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:57
|14
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:04
|15
|Fdjfr
|0:02:06
|16
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|17
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:07
|18
|Lampre-Merida
|0:02:09
|19
|Team Europcar
|0:02:43
|20
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:03:19
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy