Image 1 of 86 Nacer Bouhanni wins stage 4 of the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 86 The peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 86 David Millar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 86 Gatis Smukulis (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 86 Alexsei Tcatevich (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 86 Mikhail Ignatyev (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 86 Tom Dumoulin at his team car (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 86 Tom Boonen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 86 Mikhail Ignatyev (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 86 Matteo Trentin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 86 Matteo Trentin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 86 David Millar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 86 David Millar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 86 Frederik Veuchelen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 86 The peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 86 The peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 86 Racers in the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 86 Riders in the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 86 Frederik Veuchelen and Kenneth van Bilsen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 86 The peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 86 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 86 Andre Greipel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 86 Danilo Hondo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 86 Lars Boom, Tom Dumoulin and Kenneth van Bilsen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 86 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 86 Nacer Bouhanni sprints toward victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 86 Andrea Guardini on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 86 Lars Boom on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 86 Nacer Bouhanni on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 86 Nacer Bouhanni on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 86 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 86 Matteo Trentin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 86 Niki Terpstra finishes up (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 86 Gert Steegmans (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 86 Frederik Veuchelen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 86 Race leader Lars Boom (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 86 Gatis Smukulis (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 86 Tom Boonen at the team car (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 86 Mikhail Ignatyev (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 86 Zdenek Stybar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 86 Aleksandr Porsev (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 86 Jack Bauer (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 43 of 86 Danilo Hondo (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 44 of 86 Daniel Oss (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 45 of 86 Steve Cummings (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 46 of 86 Gert Steegmans (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 47 of 86 Tyler Farrar (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 48 of 86 Karsten Kroon (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 49 of 86 Lars Boom (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 50 of 86 Bauke Mollema (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 51 of 86 Zdenek Stybar (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 52 of 86 Nacer Bouhanni (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 53 of 86 Matti Breschel (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 54 of 86 Zdenek Stybar receives medical treatment after a crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 55 of 86 Zdenek Stybar receives medical treatment after a crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 56 of 86 Nacer Bouhanni wins stage 4 of the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 57 of 86 Nacer Bouhanni wins stage 4 of the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 58 of 86 Nacer Bouhanni wins stage 4 of the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 59 of 86 Nacer Bouhanni wins stage 4 of the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 60 of 86 Alexander Porsev after crashing and breaking his collarbone (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 61 of 86 Alexander Porsev (Katusha) in pain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 62 of 86 Alexander Porsev receiving assistance after crashing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 63 of 86 Frederik Veuchelen (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 64 of 86 Nacer Bouhanni wins stage 4 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 65 of 86 Nacer Bouhanni wins stage 4 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 66 of 86 Nacer Bouhanni wins stage 4 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 67 of 86 Luke Rowe (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 68 of 86 Lars Boom (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 69 of 86 Stijn Devolder (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 70 of 86 Geraint Thomas (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 71 of 86 Tom Boonen (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 72 of 86 Fabian Cancellara (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 73 of 86 Sebastian Langeveld (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 74 of 86 Zdenek Stybar (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 75 of 86 Niki Terpstra (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 76 of 86 Andrea Guardini (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 77 of 86 Rohan Dennis (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 78 of 86 Steve Chainel (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 79 of 86 Nacer Bouhanni (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 80 of 86 Matti Breschel (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 81 of 86 Marcus Burghardt (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 82 of 86 Filippo Pozzato (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 83 of 86 Tom Dumoulin (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 84 of 86 Andre Greipel (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 85 of 86 Yoann Offredo (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 86 of 86 Race leader Lars Boom (Image credit: Sirotti)

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) avoided a late crash to take victory on stage 4 of the Eneco Tour. The Frenchman out-sprinted Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) by a bike's length with Giacomo Nizzolo taking third.

Related Articles Stybar crashes out of the Eneco Tour

FDJ did a lot of the chasing in the final 20 kilometres, but it was Trek Factory Racing who had control when the race went under the flamme rouge. However, when the Frenchman lit the afterburners, he couldn't be caught. Bouhanni led the charge around the final bend and had a significant gap on the others, with Mezgec the only rider who could get close to the Frenchman.

"I just found a solution at the end when the line came," Bouhanni said after the finish. "I'm back here at the Eneco Tour I've been busy with the Route du Sud, but it's been a sparse season for me. It's the first sprint in the Eneco Tour that I've been able to contest and that is good for me."

Defending champion Zdenek Stybar came down in the crash that was caused by a touching of handlebars between Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (Giant-Shimano) and Andrea Guardini (Astana). The resulting squeeze, as riders tried to avoid the ensuing carnage, forced Stybar into the barriers. Stybar hit the bottom of one of the barriers, flipped over and appeared to land on his face. After receiving extensive medical attention from the race doctors, he was later taken off in an ambulance.

Lars Boom (Belkin) came through the crash unscathed and remains in the overall leader's jersey.

How it happened

After putting in a fantastic performance in the previous day's time trial, Boom began the day in the leader's jersey. Stage 4 took the peloton away from the coast, meandering through Belgium to Ardooie. It would be the last chance for the pure sprinters, before tough final weekend.

There was a lot of jostling to get into the day's break. A group of five riders escaped early on, but that was soon reduced to two. Frederik Veuchelen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Kenneth Vanbilsen (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) were the two remaining riders. The pair built up a lead of almost four minutes on the peloton.

However, with just over a quarter of the stage run, the gap began to come down and Veuchelen found himself without any more companions out front. The Belgian forged on alone for almost the entire race. He was allowed to extend his lead as the general classification contenders battled it out for bonus seconds in the intermediate sprints. Belkin's Lars Boom and Sep Vanmarcke traded blows with Zdenek Stybar, who relented the leader's jersey after the time trial.

As the peloton passed the finish line for the first time, Veuchelen was waiting for the inevitable catch. Sensing the composition of the race about to change, a number of riders tried their hand off the front of the peloton. Patrick Gretsch was one of those riders and the AG2R-La Mondiale rider quickly caught Veuchelen. The catch was made only a few kilometres later and it was all together with 23 kilometres to go.

Attacks continued to fly off the front, with AG2R-La Mondiale and Daniel Oss (BMC) the main protagonists in the closing laps. Oss went solo at the beginning of the final lap. He chose one of the narrowest sections of road to go, thus making it difficult for the peloton to mount a serious chase. Behind him, the peloton began looking at each other, as the sprinters teams got stuck behind the main contenders.

By the time Oss hit the wider roads, Oss has built up a lead of 23 seconds, and it was beginning to look like BMC rider had made the right move. The Italian put in a sterling effort, but his hopes of victory were ended with six kilometres remaining. It was then down to the sprinters' teams to marshal the front of the peloton. One man missing from the fight for victory was André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) after the German abandoned earlier in the day due to illness.

It was Trek Factory Racing and Fabian Cancellara, who lead the charge into the final two kilometres. Cancellara's turn on the front laid waste to some of the tired riders, with few able to hang onto his wheels.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 4:13:59 2 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 4 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 5 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 8 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 9 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 11 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 12 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale 13 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 14 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 15 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 16 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 17 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge 18 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 19 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 20 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 21 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 22 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp 23 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 24 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 25 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 26 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 27 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 28 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 29 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 30 Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 31 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 32 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 33 David Boucher (Bel) FDJ.fr 34 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 35 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 36 Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale 37 JosÈ Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 38 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 39 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 40 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 41 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 42 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 43 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 44 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 45 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 46 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 47 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 48 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 49 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 50 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 51 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 52 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 53 Jasha S¸tterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 54 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 55 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 56 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 57 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 58 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge 59 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r La Mondiale 60 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 61 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 62 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 63 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 64 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 65 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr 66 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 67 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp 68 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 69 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2r La Mondiale 70 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 71 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 72 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 73 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 74 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 75 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 76 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 77 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 78 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 79 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 80 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo 81 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 82 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 83 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 84 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 85 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 86 Ivan Rovni (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 87 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 88 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 89 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 90 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 91 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 92 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 93 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 94 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge 95 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 96 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 97 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 98 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:01:14 99 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 100 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 101 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 102 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 103 Michal Kol·r (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 104 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 105 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 106 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 107 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 108 BenoÓt Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 109 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 110 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 111 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 112 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 113 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge 114 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 115 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 116 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 117 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 118 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 119 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:45 120 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 121 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:01:51 122 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 123 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 124 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha 125 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:01:57 126 Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:02:01 127 Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 128 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 129 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 130 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 131 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 0:02:05 132 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 133 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 0:02:10 134 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge 135 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 136 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 137 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 138 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 139 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 0:02:45 140 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 0:02:50 141 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:03:08 142 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 143 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 144 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 145 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 146 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 0:03:33 147 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:10 148 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 149 Alexsei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 150 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 151 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 152 Alexandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha DNF AndrÈ Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol DNF Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo DNF Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar

Point 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 pts 2 Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 5 3 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 3

Point 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 8 pts 2 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 5 3 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3

Point 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 pts 2 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 5 3 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 3

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 30 pts 2 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 25 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 22 4 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 19 5 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 17 6 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 7 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 13 8 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 12 9 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 11 10 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 10

Combativity 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 10 pts 2 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 3 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 4 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 4 5 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 2

Combativity 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 10 pts 2 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 8 3 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 6 4 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 4 5 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lotto Belisol 12:41:57 2 Fdj.fr 3 Astana Pro Team 4 Movistar Team 5 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 Garmin Sharp 7 Team Europcar 8 Bmc Racing Team 9 Ag2R La Mondiale 10 Team Sky 11 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12 Team Giant-Shimano 13 Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 14 Orica Greenedge 15 Cannondale 16 Trek Factory Racing 17 Tinkoff-Saxo 18 Lampre-Merida 19 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 20 Team Katusha

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 12:45:53 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:04 3 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:00:07 5 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:00:09 6 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:14 7 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:17 8 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:00:18 9 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 0:00:19 10 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 0:00:21 11 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:24 13 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:25 14 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:00:26 15 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 16 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:00:29 17 Alexandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:31 18 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 19 JosÈ Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:34 20 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 21 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:35 22 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 23 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:37 24 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:00:42 25 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 26 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:00:43 27 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:44 28 Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 29 Jasha S¸tterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 30 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 0:00:46 31 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:47 32 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:50 33 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge 34 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:51 35 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 36 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:52 37 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 38 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 0:00:53 39 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 40 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:54 41 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 42 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:56 43 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:58 44 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 45 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:59 46 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 47 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:00 48 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:01 49 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 0:01:02 50 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r La Mondiale 51 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 52 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 53 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:01:05 54 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 55 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 56 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:06 57 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 0:01:07 58 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 59 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge 0:01:08 60 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:11 61 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:18 62 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:19 63 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 64 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:20 65 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 66 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:21 67 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 68 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:28 69 Michal Kol·r (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:36 70 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:01:41 71 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:52 72 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:01:53 73 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 74 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp 0:01:55 75 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2r La Mondiale 76 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:11 77 Alexsei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:12 78 Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:02:14 79 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 0:02:16 80 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 0:02:20 81 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:45 82 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:53 83 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge 0:03:22 84 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:25 85 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:31 86 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:03:35 87 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:03:37 88 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 0:03:44 89 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 90 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:46 91 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:03:56 92 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:04:10 93 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:05:19 94 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:05:29 95 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:05:42 96 David Boucher (Bel) FDJ.fr 0:05:46 97 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:06:28 98 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 99 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:37 100 Ivan Rovni (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:06:39 101 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:06:44 102 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:06:56 103 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:58 104 Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:07:05 105 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:07:17 106 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:07:22 107 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 0:07:33 108 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 0:07:34 109 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:07:42 110 Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:07:52 111 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:07:59 112 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:08:21 113 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:08:32 114 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:08:38 115 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:08:41 116 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:09:09 117 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:09:22 118 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:09:46 119 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:10:00 120 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:10:10 121 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:23 122 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 0:10:30 123 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:10:45 124 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:10:46 125 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:10:56 126 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:10:57 127 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:11:12 128 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:11:20 129 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:12:01 130 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:12:25 131 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:12:43 132 BenoÓt Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:13:03 133 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:13:07 134 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:13:09 135 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:13:27 136 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:14:14 137 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:14:18 138 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:15:16 139 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 0:15:30 140 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:15:43 141 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:17:28 142 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 0:17:29 143 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:17:32 144 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 0:17:37 145 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 0:18:08 146 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 0:18:16 147 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 0:18:20 148 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge 149 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 0:18:29 150 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:20:42 151 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:22:20 152 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 0:23:47

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 45 pts 2 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 44 3 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 44 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 43 5 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 38 6 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 37 7 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 36 8 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 36 9 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 30 10 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 29 11 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 26 12 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 25 13 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 25 14 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 24 15 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 22 16 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 22 17 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 22 18 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 19 19 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 17 20 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 17 21 Alexandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 15 22 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 15 23 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 15 24 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 13 25 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 13 26 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 13 27 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale 13 28 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 13 29 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 12 30 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 12 31 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 12 32 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 11 33 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 10 34 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 35 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 10 36 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 37 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 38 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 39 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 6 40 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 5 41 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 5 42 Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 5 43 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 44 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 2 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 31 pts 3 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 25 4 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 25 5 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 23 6 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 21 7 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 8 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 8 9 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 6 10 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 6 11 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 4 12 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 4 13 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 4 14 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 4 15 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 2 16 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge 2 17 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 2 18 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2