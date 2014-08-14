Trending

Eneco Tour: Bouhanni wins in Ardooie

Boom retains overall lead as Stybar crashes out

Image 1 of 86

Nacer Bouhanni wins stage 4 of the Eneco Tour

Nacer Bouhanni wins stage 4 of the Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 86

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 86

David Millar

David Millar
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 86

Gatis Smukulis

Gatis Smukulis
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 86

Alexsei Tcatevich

Alexsei Tcatevich
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 86

Mikhail Ignatyev

Mikhail Ignatyev
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 86

Tom Dumoulin at his team car

Tom Dumoulin at his team car
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 86

Tom Boonen

Tom Boonen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 86

Mikhail Ignatyev

Mikhail Ignatyev
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 86

Matteo Trentin

Matteo Trentin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 86

Matteo Trentin

Matteo Trentin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 86

David Millar

David Millar
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 86

David Millar

David Millar
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 86

Frederik Veuchelen

Frederik Veuchelen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 86

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 86

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 86

Racers in the Eneco Tour

Racers in the Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 86

Riders in the Eneco Tour

Riders in the Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 86

Frederik Veuchelen and Kenneth van Bilsen

Frederik Veuchelen and Kenneth van Bilsen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 86

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 86

Viacheslav Kuznetsov

Viacheslav Kuznetsov
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 86

Andre Greipel

Andre Greipel
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 86

Danilo Hondo

Danilo Hondo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 86

Lars Boom, Tom Dumoulin and Kenneth van Bilsen

Lars Boom, Tom Dumoulin and Kenneth van Bilsen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 86

Viacheslav Kuznetsov

Viacheslav Kuznetsov
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 86

Nacer Bouhanni sprints toward victory

Nacer Bouhanni sprints toward victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 86

Andrea Guardini on the podium

Andrea Guardini on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 86

Lars Boom on the podium

Lars Boom on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 86

Nacer Bouhanni on the podium

Nacer Bouhanni on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 86

Nacer Bouhanni on the podium

Nacer Bouhanni on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 86

Guillaume Van Keirsbulck

Guillaume Van Keirsbulck
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 86

Matteo Trentin

Matteo Trentin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 86

Niki Terpstra finishes up

Niki Terpstra finishes up
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 86

Gert Steegmans

Gert Steegmans
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 86

Frederik Veuchelen

Frederik Veuchelen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 86

Race leader Lars Boom

Race leader Lars Boom
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 86

Gatis Smukulis

Gatis Smukulis
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 86

Tom Boonen at the team car

Tom Boonen at the team car
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 86

Mikhail Ignatyev

Mikhail Ignatyev
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 86

Zdenek Stybar

Zdenek Stybar
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 86

Aleksandr Porsev

Aleksandr Porsev
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 86

Jack Bauer

Jack Bauer
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 43 of 86

Danilo Hondo

Danilo Hondo
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 44 of 86

Daniel Oss

Daniel Oss
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 45 of 86

Steve Cummings

Steve Cummings
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 46 of 86

Gert Steegmans

Gert Steegmans
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 86

Tyler Farrar

Tyler Farrar
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 48 of 86

Karsten Kroon

Karsten Kroon
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 49 of 86

Lars Boom

Lars Boom
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 50 of 86

Bauke Mollema

Bauke Mollema
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 51 of 86

Zdenek Stybar

Zdenek Stybar
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 52 of 86

Nacer Bouhanni

Nacer Bouhanni
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 53 of 86

Matti Breschel

Matti Breschel
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 54 of 86

Zdenek Stybar receives medical treatment after a crash

Zdenek Stybar receives medical treatment after a crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 86

Zdenek Stybar receives medical treatment after a crash

Zdenek Stybar receives medical treatment after a crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 86

Nacer Bouhanni wins stage 4 of the Eneco Tour

Nacer Bouhanni wins stage 4 of the Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 86

Nacer Bouhanni wins stage 4 of the Eneco Tour

Nacer Bouhanni wins stage 4 of the Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 86

Nacer Bouhanni wins stage 4 of the Eneco Tour

Nacer Bouhanni wins stage 4 of the Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 86

Nacer Bouhanni wins stage 4 of the Eneco Tour

Nacer Bouhanni wins stage 4 of the Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 86

Alexander Porsev after crashing and breaking his collarbone

Alexander Porsev after crashing and breaking his collarbone
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 86

Alexander Porsev (Katusha) in pain

Alexander Porsev (Katusha) in pain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 86

Alexander Porsev receiving assistance after crashing

Alexander Porsev receiving assistance after crashing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 86

Frederik Veuchelen

Frederik Veuchelen
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 64 of 86

Nacer Bouhanni wins stage 4

Nacer Bouhanni wins stage 4
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 65 of 86

Nacer Bouhanni wins stage 4

Nacer Bouhanni wins stage 4
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 66 of 86

Nacer Bouhanni wins stage 4

Nacer Bouhanni wins stage 4
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 67 of 86

Luke Rowe

Luke Rowe
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 68 of 86

Lars Boom

Lars Boom
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 69 of 86

Stijn Devolder

Stijn Devolder
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 70 of 86

Geraint Thomas

Geraint Thomas
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 71 of 86

Tom Boonen

Tom Boonen
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 72 of 86

Fabian Cancellara

Fabian Cancellara
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 73 of 86

Sebastian Langeveld

Sebastian Langeveld
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 74 of 86

Zdenek Stybar

Zdenek Stybar
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 75 of 86

Niki Terpstra

Niki Terpstra
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 76 of 86

Andrea Guardini

Andrea Guardini
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 77 of 86

Rohan Dennis

Rohan Dennis
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 78 of 86

Steve Chainel

Steve Chainel
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 79 of 86

Nacer Bouhanni

Nacer Bouhanni
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 80 of 86

Matti Breschel

Matti Breschel
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 81 of 86

Marcus Burghardt

Marcus Burghardt
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 82 of 86

Filippo Pozzato

Filippo Pozzato
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 83 of 86

Tom Dumoulin

Tom Dumoulin
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 84 of 86

Andre Greipel

Andre Greipel
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 85 of 86

Yoann Offredo

Yoann Offredo
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 86 of 86

Race leader Lars Boom

Race leader Lars Boom
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) avoided a late crash to take victory on stage 4 of the Eneco Tour. The Frenchman out-sprinted Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) by a bike's length with Giacomo Nizzolo taking third.

FDJ did a lot of the chasing in the final 20 kilometres, but it was Trek Factory Racing who had control when the race went under the flamme rouge. However, when the Frenchman lit the afterburners, he couldn't be caught. Bouhanni led the charge around the final bend and had a significant gap on the others, with Mezgec the only rider who could get close to the Frenchman.

"I just found a solution at the end when the line came," Bouhanni said after the finish. "I'm back here at the Eneco Tour I've been busy with the Route du Sud, but it's been a sparse season for me. It's the first sprint in the Eneco Tour that I've been able to contest and that is good for me."

Defending champion Zdenek Stybar came down in the crash that was caused by a touching of handlebars between Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (Giant-Shimano) and Andrea Guardini (Astana). The resulting squeeze, as riders tried to avoid the ensuing carnage, forced Stybar into the barriers. Stybar hit the bottom of one of the barriers, flipped over and appeared to land on his face. After receiving extensive medical attention from the race doctors, he was later taken off in an ambulance.

Lars Boom (Belkin) came through the crash unscathed and remains in the overall leader's jersey.

How it happened

After putting in a fantastic performance in the previous day's time trial, Boom began the day in the leader's jersey. Stage 4 took the peloton away from the coast, meandering through Belgium to Ardooie. It would be the last chance for the pure sprinters, before tough final weekend.

There was a lot of jostling to get into the day's break. A group of five riders escaped early on, but that was soon reduced to two. Frederik Veuchelen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Kenneth Vanbilsen (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) were the two remaining riders. The pair built up a lead of almost four minutes on the peloton.

However, with just over a quarter of the stage run, the gap began to come down and Veuchelen found himself without any more companions out front. The Belgian forged on alone for almost the entire race. He was allowed to extend his lead as the general classification contenders battled it out for bonus seconds in the intermediate sprints. Belkin's Lars Boom and Sep Vanmarcke traded blows with Zdenek Stybar, who relented the leader's jersey after the time trial.

As the peloton passed the finish line for the first time, Veuchelen was waiting for the inevitable catch. Sensing the composition of the race about to change, a number of riders tried their hand off the front of the peloton. Patrick Gretsch was one of those riders and the AG2R-La Mondiale rider quickly caught Veuchelen. The catch was made only a few kilometres later and it was all together with 23 kilometres to go.

Attacks continued to fly off the front, with AG2R-La Mondiale and Daniel Oss (BMC) the main protagonists in the closing laps. Oss went solo at the beginning of the final lap. He chose one of the narrowest sections of road to go, thus making it difficult for the peloton to mount a serious chase. Behind him, the peloton began looking at each other, as the sprinters teams got stuck behind the main contenders.

By the time Oss hit the wider roads, Oss has built up a lead of 23 seconds, and it was beginning to look like BMC rider had made the right move. The Italian put in a sterling effort, but his hopes of victory were ended with six kilometres remaining. It was then down to the sprinters' teams to marshal the front of the peloton. One man missing from the fight for victory was André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) after the German abandoned earlier in the day due to illness.

It was Trek Factory Racing and Fabian Cancellara, who lead the charge into the final two kilometres. Cancellara's turn on the front laid waste to some of the tired riders, with few able to hang onto his wheels.

 

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr4:13:59
2Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
4Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
5Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
6Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
7Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
8Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
9Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
10Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
11Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
12Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
13Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
14Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
15Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
16Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
17Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
18Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
19Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
20Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
21Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
22Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp
23Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
24Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
25Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
26Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
27Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
28Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
29Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
30Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
31Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
32Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
33David Boucher (Bel) FDJ.fr
34Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
35Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
36Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale
37JosÈ Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
38Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
39Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
40Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
41Maxime Daniel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
42Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
43Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
44Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
45Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
46Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
47Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
48Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
49Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
50Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
51Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
52Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
53Jasha S¸tterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
54Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
55Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
56Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
57Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
58Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
59Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r La Mondiale
60Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
61Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
62Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
63Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
64Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
65Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
66Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
67Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
68Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
69Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2r La Mondiale
70Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
71Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
72Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
73Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
74Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
75Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
76Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
77Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
78Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
79Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
80Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
81Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
82Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
83Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
84Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
85Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
86Ivan Rovni (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
87Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
88Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
89Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
90Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
91Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
92Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
93Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
94Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge
95Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
96Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
97Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
98Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:14
99Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
100Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
101Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
102Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
103Michal Kol·r (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
104Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
105Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
106Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
107Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
108BenoÓt Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
109Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
110Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
111Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
112Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
113Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge
114Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
115Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
116Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
117Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
118Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
119Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:01:45
120Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
121Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:51
122Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
123Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
124Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
125Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:01:57
126Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:02:01
127Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
128Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
129Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
130Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
131David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp0:02:05
132Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
133Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team0:02:10
134Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge
135Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
136Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
137Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
138Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
139Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale0:02:45
140Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp0:02:50
141Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale0:03:08
142Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
143Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
144Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
145Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
146Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -0:03:33
147Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:10
148Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
149Alexsei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
150Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
151Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
152Alexandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFAndrÈ Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
DNFJay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFAntoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar

Point 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert8pts
2Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano5
3Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step3

Point 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team8pts
2Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step5
3Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3

Point 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team8pts
2Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge5
3Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team3

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr30pts
2Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano25
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing22
4Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -19
5Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol17
6Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team15
7Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp13
8Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar12
9Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert11
10Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo10

Combativity 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -10pts
2Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert8
3Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6
4Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -4
5Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team2

Combativity 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -10pts
2Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -8
3Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -6
4Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -4
5Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto Belisol12:41:57
2Fdj.fr
3Astana Pro Team
4Movistar Team
5Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
6Garmin Sharp
7Team Europcar
8Bmc Racing Team
9Ag2R La Mondiale
10Team Sky
11Wanty - Groupe Gobert
12Team Giant-Shimano
13Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
14Orica Greenedge
15Cannondale
16Trek Factory Racing
17Tinkoff-Saxo
18Lampre-Merida
19Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
20Team Katusha

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team12:45:53
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:04
3Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
4Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:00:07
5Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:00:09
6Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:14
7Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:17
8Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:00:18
9Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale0:00:19
10Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge0:00:21
11Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
12Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:00:24
13Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:25
14Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:00:26
15Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
16Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:00:29
17Alexandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:31
18Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
19JosÈ Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:34
20Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
21Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:35
22Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
23Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:00:37
24Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale0:00:42
25Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
26Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:00:43
27Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale0:00:44
28Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
29Jasha S¸tterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
30Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -0:00:46
31Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:47
32Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:50
33Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
34Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:51
35Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
36Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:52
37Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
38Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -0:00:53
39Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
40Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:54
41Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
42Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:56
43Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:58
44Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
45Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:59
46Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
47Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:00
48Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:01
49Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp0:01:02
50Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r La Mondiale
51Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
52Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
53Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:01:05
54Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
55Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
56Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:06
57Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -0:01:07
58Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
59Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge0:01:08
60Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:11
61Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:18
62Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:19
63Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
64Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:20
65Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
66Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:01:21
67Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
68Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:28
69Michal Kol·r (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:36
70Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:01:41
71Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:52
72Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:01:53
73Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
74Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp0:01:55
75Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2r La Mondiale
76Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:11
77Alexsei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:12
78Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale0:02:14
79Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky0:02:16
80Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -0:02:20
81Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:02:45
82Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:53
83Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge0:03:22
84Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:03:25
85Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:31
86Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:03:35
87Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:03:37
88David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp0:03:44
89Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
90Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:46
91Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:03:56
92Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:04:10
93Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:05:19
94Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:05:29
95Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:05:42
96David Boucher (Bel) FDJ.fr0:05:46
97Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:06:28
98Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
99Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:37
100Ivan Rovni (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:06:39
101Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:06:44
102Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:06:56
103Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:58
104Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano0:07:05
105Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:07:17
106Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:07:22
107Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -0:07:33
108Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -0:07:34
109Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:42
110Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:07:52
111Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:07:59
112Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:08:21
113Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:08:32
114Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:08:38
115Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:08:41
116Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:09:09
117Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:09:22
118Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:09:46
119Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:10:00
120Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:10:10
121Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:23
122Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -0:10:30
123Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:10:45
124Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:10:46
125Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr0:10:56
126Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:10:57
127Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:11:12
128Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:11:20
129Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:12:01
130Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:12:25
131Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:12:43
132BenoÓt Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr0:13:03
133Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale0:13:07
134Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:13:09
135Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:13:27
136Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:14:14
137Maxime Daniel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:14:18
138Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:15:16
139Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar0:15:30
140Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:15:43
141Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:17:28
142Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale0:17:29
143Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:17:32
144Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp0:17:37
145Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale0:18:08
146Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky0:18:16
147Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale0:18:20
148Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge
149Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale0:18:29
150Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:20:42
151Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:22:20
152Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team0:23:47

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team45pts
2Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team44
3Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team44
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano43
5Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step38
6Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar37
7Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team36
8Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol36
9Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr30
10Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -29
11Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert26
12Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing25
13Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano25
14Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha24
15Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky22
16Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida22
17Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing22
18Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale19
19Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing17
20Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing17
21Alexandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha15
22Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale15
23Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team15
24Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert13
25Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha13
26Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team13
27Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale13
28Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp13
29Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team12
30Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step12
31Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale12
32Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step11
33Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol10
34Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo10
35Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team10
36Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert9
37Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert8
38Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
39Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -6
40Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge5
41Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team5
42Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano5
43Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
44Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
2Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert31pts
3Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha25
4Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha25
5Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert23
6Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale21
7Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert9
8Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -8
9Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -6
10Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -6
11Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team4
12David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp4
13Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step4
14Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -4
15Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp2
16Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge2
17Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team2
18Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol2

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bmc Racing Team
2Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:20
3Trek Factory Racing0:00:27
4Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:00:33
5Cannondale0:00:50
6Orica Greenedge0:00:54
7Movistar Team0:01:01
8Garmin Sharp0:01:03
9Team Katusha0:01:06
10Team Sky0:01:17
11Lotto Belisol0:01:32
12Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:48
13Astana Pro Team0:01:57
14Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:04
15Fdjfr0:02:06
16Ag2R La Mondiale
17Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:07
18Lampre-Merida0:02:09
19Team Europcar0:02:43
20Team Giant-Shimano0:03:19

