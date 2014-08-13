Dumoulin wins Eneco Tour time trial
Stybar ousted from race lead by Boom
Stage 3: Breda - Breda
Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) took a surprise victory on the second stage of the Eneco Tour. The Dutch national time trial champion beat Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing), with Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) rounding out the top three.
Cancellara looked like he had victory all sealed up after he became the first rider to dip under the 11-minute barrier around the 9.6km course with a time of 11:57. However, Dumoulin zipped around the course to beat the three-time World time trial champion by two seconds, for his third win of the season. The result is a boost to Dumoulin’s overall ambitions after a puncture on stage two saw him lose 14 seconds to the leaders.
"This is incredible, it's my first WorldTour win and so I'm really, really happy and satisfied with it," said Dumoulin. "I had some bad luck in the first two stages and I also got quite a few second places behind Tony Martin. He's not here and so I could finally get the win."
The 23-year-old has moved himself up to third in the general classification. Dumoulin now looks ahead to the remainder of the race where he hopes that he can better his second place of last year.
After rain and wind tormenting the riders during the opening two days of the race, they would have been glad to see dry tarmac for the time trial. The short out and back ride from Breda would still give the general classification a good shake-up.
Lars Boom (Belkin) put in an impressive ride that saw him finish only 19 seconds behind Dumoulin. Boom missed on taking the race lead in his hometown of Vlijmen on Tuesday but took the jersey 24 hours later after finishing ninth in the time trial. He began the day just one second behind race leader Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), but beat the Czech rider by 13 seconds to put himself into the race lead.
"I think its going to be a weekend of hell," he suggested. "We've got a Flemish stage and then an Ardennes Classic stage just like the Amstel Gold Race."
Boom’s teammate Sep Vanmarcke was one of the rider to lose a significant amount of time, as did his compatriot Philippe Gilbert (BMC) The pair now sit at the bottom of the top 10, should be able to make much of it back in the coming days. Stage four of the Eneco Tour takes the riders into Belgium for the first time, from Koksijde to Ardooie.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:10:55
|2
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:02
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:10
|4
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:14
|5
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:15
|6
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:17
|7
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:18
|9
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|10
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:20
|11
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:21
|12
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:00:22
|13
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:23
|14
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:00:24
|16
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:25
|17
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|18
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:26
|19
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:27
|20
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|0:00:29
|21
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:00:31
|22
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:00:32
|23
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|25
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:33
|26
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|27
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|28
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:00:34
|29
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|31
|Alexandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:35
|32
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|33
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|35
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:36
|36
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|37
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|38
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:38
|39
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|40
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|41
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:39
|42
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:00:40
|43
|Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|45
|Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:41
|46
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:42
|47
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|48
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:43
|49
|José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:44
|50
|Ivan Rovni (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:45
|51
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|52
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|53
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:46
|54
|David Boucher (Bel) FDJ.fr
|55
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|56
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|57
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:47
|58
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|59
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|60
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|61
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|62
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|63
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:49
|64
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|65
|Alexsei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|66
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:50
|67
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|68
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|69
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|70
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:00:53
|71
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|72
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:54
|73
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|74
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|75
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:55
|76
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|77
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|78
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|79
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:56
|80
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|81
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|82
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:57
|83
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|84
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:58
|85
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|86
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r La Mondiale
|87
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|88
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|89
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:59
|90
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|91
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|92
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2r La Mondiale
|93
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:00
|94
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:01
|95
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:02
|96
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|0:01:03
|97
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|98
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|99
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|100
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:04
|101
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|102
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|103
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:05
|104
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|105
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|106
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|107
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|108
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:06
|109
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|110
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|111
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:07
|112
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:08
|113
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|114
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|115
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:09
|116
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|117
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|118
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|119
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:01:10
|120
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|121
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:12
|122
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale
|123
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|124
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:14
|125
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:15
|126
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|127
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:16
|128
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|129
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|130
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:17
|131
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|132
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:18
|133
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|134
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
|135
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:19
|136
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:20
|137
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:21
|138
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|0:01:23
|139
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|140
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:24
|141
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|142
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|143
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:25
|144
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|145
|Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:01:26
|146
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|147
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:28
|148
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:29
|149
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|150
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:01:32
|151
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|152
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:35
|153
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|0:01:39
|154
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:44
|155
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|0:02:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|30
|pts
|2
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|25
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|22
|4
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|19
|5
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|17
|6
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|15
|7
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|13
|8
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|12
|9
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|11
|10
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:33:35
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:25
|4
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|5
|Garmin Sharp
|0:00:28
|6
|Team Sky
|0:00:29
|7
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|8
|Orica Greenedge
|0:00:47
|9
|Team Katusha
|0:00:51
|10
|Cannondale
|11
|Movistar Team
|0:00:54
|12
|Lotto Belisol
|0:01:15
|13
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:17
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:33
|15
|FDJ.fr
|0:01:35
|16
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:36
|17
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:46
|18
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:51
|19
|Lampre-Merida
|0:01:52
|20
|Team Europcar
|0:02:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|8:31:54
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:04
|3
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:07
|5
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:00:12
|6
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:14
|7
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:00:18
|8
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|0:00:19
|9
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|10
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:23
|12
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:24
|13
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:25
|14
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:00:26
|15
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|16
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:29
|17
|Alexandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:31
|18
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|19
|José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:34
|20
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:35
|22
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|23
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:37
|24
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:42
|25
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
|26
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|27
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:00:43
|28
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:44
|29
|Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|31
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|0:00:46
|32
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|33
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:50
|34
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|35
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:51
|36
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|37
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:52
|38
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|39
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|0:00:53
|40
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|41
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:54
|42
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|43
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:56
|44
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:58
|45
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:59
|46
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|47
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|48
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:00
|49
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:01
|50
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:02
|51
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r La Mondiale
|52
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|53
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|54
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|55
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|56
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:06
|57
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|0:01:07
|58
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|59
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:08
|60
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|61
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
|62
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:09
|63
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:11
|64
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:18
|65
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:19
|66
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|67
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:20
|68
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|69
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:21
|70
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|71
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:28
|72
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:36
|73
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:39
|74
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|75
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:52
|76
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:53
|77
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|78
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:55
|79
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2r La Mondiale
|80
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:11
|81
|Alexsei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:12
|82
|Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:02:14
|83
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|0:02:16
|84
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|0:02:20
|85
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:45
|86
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:53
|87
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|0:03:22
|88
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:25
|89
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:31
|90
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:35
|91
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:03:37
|92
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:03:44
|93
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:45
|94
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:49
|95
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:56
|96
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:04:10
|97
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:05:29
|98
|David Boucher (Bel) FDJ.fr
|0:05:46
|99
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:05:51
|100
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:06:28
|101
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|102
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:37
|103
|Ivan Rovni (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:06:39
|104
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:06:44
|105
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:06:56
|106
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|0:06:57
|107
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:58
|108
|Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:07:07
|109
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:07:17
|110
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:23
|111
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|0:07:33
|112
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|0:07:34
|113
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:07:42
|114
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:59
|115
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:21
|116
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:08:36
|117
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:08:38
|118
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:08:41
|119
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:09:09
|120
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:09:22
|121
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:09:35
|122
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:09:46
|123
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:09:59
|124
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:10:00
|125
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:10:10
|126
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:23
|127
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:10:45
|128
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:10:46
|129
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:10:56
|130
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:10:57
|131
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:11:12
|132
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:29
|133
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:12:01
|134
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:12:25
|135
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:13:03
|136
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:12
|137
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:13:27
|138
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:14:14
|139
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:14:18
|140
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|0:14:47
|141
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:15:16
|142
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:15:30
|143
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:41
|144
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:15:43
|145
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|0:15:44
|146
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:28
|147
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|0:17:29
|148
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|0:18:08
|149
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|0:18:16
|150
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:18:20
|151
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|152
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:20:10
|153
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:42
|154
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:37
|155
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|0:21:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|44
|pts
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|43
|3
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|36
|4
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|33
|5
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|30
|6
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|30
|7
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|25
|8
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|25
|9
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|24
|10
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|22
|11
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|22
|12
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|19
|13
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|19
|14
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|17
|15
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|17
|16
|Alexandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|15
|17
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15
|18
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|15
|19
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|15
|20
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13
|21
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|13
|22
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|13
|23
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
|13
|24
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|12
|25
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|12
|26
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|12
|27
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|11
|28
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|10
|29
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|10
|30
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|10
|31
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|32
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|6
|33
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|5
|34
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|31
|pts
|2
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|25
|3
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|25
|4
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|23
|5
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|23
|6
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|21
|7
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|4
|8
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|4
|9
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|4
|10
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|2
|11
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|2
|12
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
|2
|13
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|25:36:09
|2
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|3
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:27
|4
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|5
|Cannondale
|0:00:50
|6
|Orica Greenedge
|0:00:54
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:01:01
|8
|Garmin Sharp
|0:01:03
|9
|Team Katusha
|0:01:06
|10
|Team Sky
|0:01:17
|11
|Lotto Belisol
|0:01:32
|12
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:48
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:57
|14
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:04
|15
|FDJ.fr
|0:02:06
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:07
|18
|Lampre-Merida
|0:02:09
|19
|Team Europcar
|0:02:43
|20
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:03:19
