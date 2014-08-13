Image 1 of 48 Tom Dumoulin on his way to winning the stage (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 48 Ramūnas Navardauskas (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 48 Michael Hepburn (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 48 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 48 Andriy Grivko (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 48 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 48 Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 48 Matti Breschel (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 48 Danilo Hondo (Trek) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 48 A sock-less Silvan Dillier (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 48 Stijn Devolder (Trek) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 48 Jürgen Roelandts (Lotto-Belisol) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 48 Ian Stannard (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 48 Tom Stamsnijder (Giant-Shimano) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 48 Steve Cummings (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 48 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 48 Lars Boom on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 48 Tom Dumoulin on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 48 Tom Dumoulin on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 48 Tom Dumoulin in action (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 48 Tom Dumoulin in action (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 48 Niki Terpstra (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 48 Gatis Smukulis (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 48 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 48 Lars Boom on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 48 Lars Boom on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 48 Lars Boom on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 48 Lars Boom on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 48 Overall leader Lars Boom (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 30 of 48 New race leader Lars Boom on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 31 of 48 Fabian Cancellara (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 32 of 48 Fabian Cancellara (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 33 of 48 Manuel Quinziato (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 34 of 48 Tom Boonen (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 35 of 48 Marco Marcato (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 36 of 48 Philippe Gilbert (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 37 of 48 Pavel Brutt (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 38 of 48 Tom Dumoulin on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 39 of 48 Tom Dumoulin on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 40 of 48 Tom Dumoulin on his way to winning the stage (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 41 of 48 Lars Boom on his way to becoming race leader (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 42 of 48 Lars Boom (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 43 of 48 Race leader Zdenek Stybar would not keep his race lead (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 44 of 48 Zdenek Stybar (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 45 of 48 Lars Boom (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 46 of 48 Lars Boom (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 47 of 48 Zdenek Stybar (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 48 of 48 Sep Vanmarcke (Image credit: Sirotti)

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) took a surprise victory on the second stage of the Eneco Tour. The Dutch national time trial champion beat Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing), with Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) rounding out the top three.

Cancellara looked like he had victory all sealed up after he became the first rider to dip under the 11-minute barrier around the 9.6km course with a time of 11:57. However, Dumoulin zipped around the course to beat the three-time World time trial champion by two seconds, for his third win of the season. The result is a boost to Dumoulin’s overall ambitions after a puncture on stage two saw him lose 14 seconds to the leaders.

"This is incredible, it's my first WorldTour win and so I'm really, really happy and satisfied with it," said Dumoulin. "I had some bad luck in the first two stages and I also got quite a few second places behind Tony Martin. He's not here and so I could finally get the win."

The 23-year-old has moved himself up to third in the general classification. Dumoulin now looks ahead to the remainder of the race where he hopes that he can better his second place of last year.

After rain and wind tormenting the riders during the opening two days of the race, they would have been glad to see dry tarmac for the time trial. The short out and back ride from Breda would still give the general classification a good shake-up.

Lars Boom (Belkin) put in an impressive ride that saw him finish only 19 seconds behind Dumoulin. Boom missed on taking the race lead in his hometown of Vlijmen on Tuesday but took the jersey 24 hours later after finishing ninth in the time trial. He began the day just one second behind race leader Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), but beat the Czech rider by 13 seconds to put himself into the race lead.





"I think its going to be a weekend of hell," he suggested. "We've got a Flemish stage and then an Ardennes Classic stage just like the Amstel Gold Race."

Boom’s teammate Sep Vanmarcke was one of the rider to lose a significant amount of time, as did his compatriot Philippe Gilbert (BMC) The pair now sit at the bottom of the top 10, should be able to make much of it back in the coming days. Stage four of the Eneco Tour takes the riders into Belgium for the first time, from Koksijde to Ardooie.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:10:55 2 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:02 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:10 4 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:14 5 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:15 6 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:00:17 7 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 8 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:18 9 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:19 10 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:20 11 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:21 12 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:00:22 13 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:23 14 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 15 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:00:24 16 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:00:25 17 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp 18 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 0:00:26 19 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:00:27 20 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 0:00:29 21 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:00:31 22 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:00:32 23 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 24 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 25 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:33 26 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 27 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 28 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 0:00:34 29 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 30 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 31 Alexandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:35 32 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 33 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 34 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 35 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 0:00:36 36 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 37 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 38 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:38 39 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 40 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 41 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge 0:00:39 42 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:00:40 43 Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 44 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 45 Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:41 46 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:00:42 47 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 48 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:43 49 José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:44 50 Ivan Rovni (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:45 51 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 52 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 53 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:46 54 David Boucher (Bel) FDJ.fr 55 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge 56 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 57 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:47 58 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:48 59 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 60 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 61 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 62 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 63 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp 0:00:49 64 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 65 Alexsei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 66 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:00:50 67 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 68 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 69 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:51 70 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:00:53 71 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 72 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:54 73 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 74 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 75 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:55 76 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 77 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 78 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 79 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:56 80 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 81 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 82 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:00:57 83 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 84 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:00:58 85 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 86 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r La Mondiale 87 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 88 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 89 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:59 90 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 91 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 92 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2r La Mondiale 93 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:00 94 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:01 95 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:02 96 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 0:01:03 97 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 98 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 99 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 100 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:04 101 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 102 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 103 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:05 104 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 105 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 106 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 107 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 108 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:06 109 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 110 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 111 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:07 112 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:08 113 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 114 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 115 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:09 116 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 117 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 118 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge 119 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:01:10 120 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 121 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:12 122 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale 123 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 124 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:14 125 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:01:15 126 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 127 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:16 128 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 129 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 130 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:17 131 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 132 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:01:18 133 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 134 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge 135 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:19 136 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:01:20 137 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:21 138 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 0:01:23 139 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 140 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:24 141 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 142 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 143 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:25 144 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 145 Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:01:26 146 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 147 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:28 148 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:29 149 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 150 Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:01:32 151 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 152 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:35 153 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 0:01:39 154 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:44 155 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 0:02:33

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 30 pts 2 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 25 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 22 4 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 19 5 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 17 6 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 15 7 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 13 8 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 12 9 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 11 10 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 10

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trek Factory Racing 0:33:35 2 BMC Racing Team 0:00:01 3 Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:25 4 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:27 5 Garmin Sharp 0:00:28 6 Team Sky 0:00:29 7 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:40 8 Orica Greenedge 0:00:47 9 Team Katusha 0:00:51 10 Cannondale 11 Movistar Team 0:00:54 12 Lotto Belisol 0:01:15 13 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:17 14 AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:33 15 FDJ.fr 0:01:35 16 Astana Pro Team 0:01:36 17 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:46 18 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:51 19 Lampre-Merida 0:01:52 20 Team Europcar 0:02:08

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 8:31:54 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:04 3 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:00:07 5 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:00:12 6 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:14 7 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:00:18 8 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 0:00:19 9 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:21 10 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 11 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 0:00:23 12 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:24 13 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:25 14 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:00:26 15 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 16 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:00:29 17 Alexandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:31 18 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 19 José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:34 20 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 21 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:35 22 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 23 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:37 24 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:00:42 25 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale 26 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 27 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:00:43 28 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:44 29 Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 30 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 31 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 0:00:46 32 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:47 33 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:50 34 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge 35 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:51 36 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 37 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:52 38 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 39 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 0:00:53 40 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 41 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:54 42 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 43 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:56 44 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:58 45 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:59 46 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 47 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 48 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:00 49 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:01 50 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 0:01:02 51 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r La Mondiale 52 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 53 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:01:05 54 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 55 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 56 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:06 57 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 0:01:07 58 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 59 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:08 60 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 61 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge 62 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:09 63 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:11 64 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:18 65 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:19 66 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 67 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:20 68 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 69 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:21 70 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 71 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:28 72 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:36 73 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 0:01:39 74 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:01:41 75 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:52 76 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:01:53 77 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 78 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp 0:01:55 79 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2r La Mondiale 80 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:11 81 Alexsei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:12 82 Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:02:14 83 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 0:02:16 84 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 0:02:20 85 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:45 86 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:53 87 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge 0:03:22 88 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:25 89 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:31 90 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:03:35 91 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:03:37 92 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:03:44 93 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:03:45 94 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:49 95 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:03:56 96 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:04:10 97 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:05:29 98 David Boucher (Bel) FDJ.fr 0:05:46 99 Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:05:51 100 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:06:28 101 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 102 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:37 103 Ivan Rovni (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:06:39 104 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:06:44 105 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:06:56 106 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 0:06:57 107 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:58 108 Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:07:07 109 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:07:17 110 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:07:23 111 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 0:07:33 112 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 0:07:34 113 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:07:42 114 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:07:59 115 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:08:21 116 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:08:36 117 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:08:38 118 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:08:41 119 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:09:09 120 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:09:22 121 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:09:35 122 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:09:46 123 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:09:59 124 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:10:00 125 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:10:10 126 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:23 127 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:10:45 128 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:10:46 129 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:10:56 130 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:10:57 131 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:11:12 132 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:11:29 133 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:12:01 134 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:12:25 135 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:13:03 136 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:13:12 137 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:13:27 138 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:14:14 139 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:14:18 140 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 0:14:47 141 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:15:16 142 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 0:15:30 143 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:15:41 144 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:15:43 145 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 0:15:44 146 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:17:28 147 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 0:17:29 148 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 0:18:08 149 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 0:18:16 150 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 0:18:20 151 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge 152 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:20:10 153 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:20:42 154 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 0:21:37 155 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 0:21:46

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 44 pts 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 43 3 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 36 4 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 33 5 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 30 6 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 30 7 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 25 8 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 25 9 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 24 10 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 22 11 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 22 12 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 19 13 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 19 14 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 17 15 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 17 16 Alexandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 15 17 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 15 18 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 15 19 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 15 20 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 13 21 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 13 22 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 13 23 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale 13 24 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 12 25 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 12 26 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 12 27 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 11 28 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 10 29 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 10 30 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 10 31 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 32 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 6 33 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 5 34 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 31 pts 2 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 25 3 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 25 4 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 23 5 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 23 6 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 21 7 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 4 8 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 4 9 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 4 10 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 2 11 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge 2 12 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - 2 13 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2