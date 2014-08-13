Trending

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) took a surprise victory on the second stage of the Eneco Tour. The Dutch national time trial champion beat Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing), with Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) rounding out the top three.

Cancellara looked like he had victory all sealed up after he became the first rider to dip under the 11-minute barrier around the 9.6km course with a time of 11:57. However, Dumoulin zipped around the course to beat the three-time World time trial champion by two seconds, for his third win of the season. The result is a boost to Dumoulin’s overall ambitions after a puncture on stage two saw him lose 14 seconds to the leaders.

"This is incredible, it's my first WorldTour win and so I'm really, really happy and satisfied with it," said Dumoulin. "I had some bad luck in the first two stages and I also got quite a few second places behind Tony Martin. He's not here and so I could finally get the win."

The 23-year-old has moved himself up to third in the general classification. Dumoulin now looks ahead to the remainder of the race where he hopes that he can better his second place of last year.

After rain and wind tormenting the riders during the opening two days of the race, they would have been glad to see dry tarmac for the time trial. The short out and back ride from Breda would still give the general classification a good shake-up.

Lars Boom (Belkin) put in an impressive ride that saw him finish only 19 seconds behind Dumoulin. Boom missed on taking the race lead in his hometown of Vlijmen on Tuesday but took the jersey 24 hours later after finishing ninth in the time trial. He began the day just one second behind race leader Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), but beat the Czech rider by 13 seconds to put himself into the race lead.

"I think its going to be a weekend of hell," he suggested. "We've got a Flemish stage and then an Ardennes Classic stage just like the Amstel Gold Race."

Boom’s teammate Sep Vanmarcke was one of the rider to lose a significant amount of time, as did his compatriot Philippe Gilbert (BMC) The pair now sit at the bottom of the top 10, should be able to make much of it back in the coming days. Stage four of the Eneco Tour takes the riders into Belgium for the first time, from Koksijde to Ardooie.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:10:55
2Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:00:02
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:10
4Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:14
5Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:00:15
6Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:00:17
7Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
8Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale0:00:18
9Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:19
10Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:20
11Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:21
12Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:00:22
13Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:23
14Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
15Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:00:24
16Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:00:25
17Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp
18Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp0:00:26
19Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:00:27
20Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale0:00:29
21Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:00:31
22Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:00:32
23Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
24Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
25Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:00:33
26David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
27Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
28Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky0:00:34
29Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
30Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
31Alexandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:35
32Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
33Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
34Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
35Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp0:00:36
36Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
37Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
38Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:00:38
39Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
40Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
41Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge0:00:39
42Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale0:00:40
43Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
44Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
45Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:41
46André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:00:42
47Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
48Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:43
49José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:44
50Ivan Rovni (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:45
51Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
52Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
53Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:46
54David Boucher (Bel) FDJ.fr
55Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
56Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
57Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:00:47
58Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:48
59Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
60Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
61Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
62Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
63Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp0:00:49
64Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
65Alexsei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
66Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:00:50
67Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
68Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
69Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:51
70Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:00:53
71Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
72Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:54
73Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
74Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
75Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:55
76Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
77Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
78Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
79Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:56
80Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
81Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
82Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:00:57
83Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
84Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:00:58
85Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
86Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r La Mondiale
87Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
88Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
89Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:00:59
90Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
91Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
92Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2r La Mondiale
93Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:00
94Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:01
95Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:02
96Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -0:01:03
97Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
98Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
99Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
100Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:04
101Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
102Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
103Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:05
104Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
105Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
106Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
107Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
108Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:06
109Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
110Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
111Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:07
112Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:08
113Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
114Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
115Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:09
116Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
117Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
118Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge
119Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:01:10
120Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
121Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:12
122Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale
123Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
124Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:14
125Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:01:15
126Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
127Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:16
128Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
129Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
130Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:17
131Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
132Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:01:18
133Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
134Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
135Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:19
136Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:20
137Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:01:21
138Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale0:01:23
139Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
140Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:24
141Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
142Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
143Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:25
144Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
145Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale0:01:26
146Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
147Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:28
148Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:29
149Maxime Daniel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
150Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:01:32
151Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
152Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:35
153Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -0:01:39
154Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:44
155Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar0:02:33

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano30pts
2Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing25
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky22
4Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team19
5Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing17
6Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team15
7Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team13
8Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale12
9Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team11
10Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team10

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek Factory Racing0:33:35
2BMC Racing Team0:00:01
3Team Giant-Shimano0:00:25
4Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:27
5Garmin Sharp0:00:28
6Team Sky0:00:29
7Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:40
8Orica Greenedge0:00:47
9Team Katusha0:00:51
10Cannondale
11Movistar Team0:00:54
12Lotto Belisol0:01:15
13Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:17
14AG2R La Mondiale0:01:33
15FDJ.fr0:01:35
16Astana Pro Team0:01:36
17Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:46
18Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:51
19Lampre-Merida0:01:52
20Team Europcar0:02:08

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team8:31:54
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:04
3Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
4Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:00:07
5Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:00:12
6Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:14
7Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:00:18
8Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale0:00:19
9Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:21
10Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
11Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge0:00:23
12Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:00:24
13Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:25
14Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:00:26
15Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
16Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:00:29
17Alexandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:31
18Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
19José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:34
20Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
21Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:35
22Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
23Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:00:37
24André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:00:42
25Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
26Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
27Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:00:43
28Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale0:00:44
29Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
30Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
31Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -0:00:46
32Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:47
33Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:50
34Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
35Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:51
36Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
37Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:52
38Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
39Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -0:00:53
40Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
41Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:54
42Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
43Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:56
44Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:58
45Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:59
46Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
47Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
48Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:00
49Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:01
50Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp0:01:02
51Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r La Mondiale
52Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
53Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:01:05
54Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
55Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
56Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:06
57Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -0:01:07
58Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
59Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:08
60Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
61Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
62Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:09
63Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:11
64Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:18
65Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:19
66Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
67Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:20
68Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -
69Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:01:21
70Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
71Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:28
72Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:36
73David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp0:01:39
74Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:01:41
75Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:52
76Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:01:53
77Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
78Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp0:01:55
79Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2r La Mondiale
80Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:11
81Alexsei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:12
82Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale0:02:14
83Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky0:02:16
84Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -0:02:20
85Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:02:45
86Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:53
87Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge0:03:22
88Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:03:25
89Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:31
90Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:03:35
91Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:03:37
92Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:03:44
93Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:03:45
94Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:49
95Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:03:56
96Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:04:10
97Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:05:29
98David Boucher (Bel) FDJ.fr0:05:46
99Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:05:51
100Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:06:28
101Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
102Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:37
103Ivan Rovni (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:06:39
104Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:06:44
105Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:06:56
106Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -0:06:57
107Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:58
108Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano0:07:07
109Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:07:17
110Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:07:23
111Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -0:07:33
112Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -0:07:34
113Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:42
114Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:07:59
115Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:08:21
116Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:08:36
117Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:08:38
118Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:08:41
119Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:09:09
120Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:09:22
121Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:09:35
122Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:09:46
123Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale0:09:59
124Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:10:00
125Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:10:10
126Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:23
127Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:10:45
128Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:10:46
129Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr0:10:56
130Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:10:57
131Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:11:12
132Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:11:29
133Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:12:01
134Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:12:25
135Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr0:13:03
136Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:13:12
137Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:13:27
138Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:14:14
139Maxime Daniel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:14:18
140Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp0:14:47
141Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:15:16
142Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar0:15:30
143Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:15:41
144Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:15:43
145Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale0:15:44
146Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:17:28
147Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale0:17:29
148Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale0:18:08
149Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky0:18:16
150Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale0:18:20
151Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge
152Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:20:10
153Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:20:42
154Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team0:21:37
155Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar0:21:46

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team44pts
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano43
3Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team36
4Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team33
5Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step30
6Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team30
7Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing25
8Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar25
9Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha24
10Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky22
11Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida22
12Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale19
13Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol19
14Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing17
15Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing17
16Alexandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha15
17Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert15
18Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale15
19Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team15
20Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert13
21Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha13
22Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team13
23Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale13
24Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team12
25Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step12
26Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale12
27Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step11
28Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol10
29Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -10
30Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team10
31Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert9
32Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -6
33Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team5
34Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team3

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -31pts
2Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha25
3Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha25
4Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert23
5Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert23
6Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale21
7Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team4
8David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp4
9Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step4
10Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp2
11Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge2
12Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen -2
13Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team25:36:09
2Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:20
3Trek Factory Racing0:00:27
4Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:33
5Cannondale0:00:50
6Orica Greenedge0:00:54
7Movistar Team0:01:01
8Garmin Sharp0:01:03
9Team Katusha0:01:06
10Team Sky0:01:17
11Lotto Belisol0:01:32
12Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:48
13Astana Pro Team0:01:57
14Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:04
15FDJ.fr0:02:06
16AG2R La Mondiale
17Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:07
18Lampre-Merida0:02:09
19Team Europcar0:02:43
20Team Giant-Shimano0:03:19

 

