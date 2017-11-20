Jones wins junior men's finale in Los Angeles
Campbell second and Keane third
Junior Men Day 2: Los Angeles -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Henry Jones (USA)
|0:38:25
|2
|Alex Campbell (USA)
|0:01:36
|3
|Calvin Keane (USA)
|0:02:41
|4
|Joseph Lukens (USA)
|0:03:22
|5
|Joshua Vahlberg (USA)
|0:04:21
