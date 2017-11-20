Trending

Jones wins junior men's opener in Los Angeles

Campbell second and Vahlberg third

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Henry Jones (USA)0:41:13
2Alex Campbell (USA)0:01:53
3Joshua Vahlberg (USA)0:03:37
4Joseph Lukens (USA)0:04:30
5Calvin Keane (USA)

Latest on Cyclingnews