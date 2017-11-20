Trending

Ortenblad takes double wins in CXLA Weekend

Driscoll second and Troy Wells third

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tobin Ortenblad (USA)0:59:17
2James Driscoll (USA)0:00:20
3Troy Wells (USA)0:00:39
4Cody Kaiser (USA)0:00:52
5Tristan Cowie (USA)0:01:15
6Anthony Clark (USA)0:01:34
7Carl Decker (USA)0:02:29
8Brian Matter (USA)0:02:34
9Craig Richey (Can)0:02:35
10Sean Babcock (USA)0:02:54
11Jose Alfredo Pacheco Roses (Mex)0:03:03
12Ian Mcpherson (USA)0:03:11
13Nicholas Beechan (USA)0:03:11
14Victor Sheldon (USA)0:03:55
15Kevin Day (USA)0:04:06
16Cody Cupp (USA)0:04:12
17Sawyer Bosch (USA)0:04:16
18Joseph Schmalz (USA)0:04:26
19Alex Wild (USA)0:04:41
20Erik Tonkin (USA)0:04:45
21Sean Estes (USA)0:05:09
22Aj Snovel (USA)0:05:38
23Donald Myrah (USA)0:05:59
24Garrett Follmuth (USA)0:06:26
25Gannon Myall (USA)0:06:38
26Brandon Gritters (USA)0:07:23
27Brendan Lehman (USA)0:07:43
28Robin Carpenter (USA)0:07:43
29John Behrens (USA)-3 Laps
30Anastasio Flores (USA)
31Ryan Rinn (USA)
32David Sheek (USA)
33Miles Keep (USA)-4 Laps
DNFDavid Greif (USA)
DNFAllan Schroeder (USA)
DNFJules Goguely (USA)
DNSJason Siegle (USA)
DNSEmilio Cervantes (USA)

