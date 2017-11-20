Ortenblad takes double wins in CXLA Weekend
Driscoll second and Troy Wells third
Elite Men Day 2: Los Angeles -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA)
|0:59:17
|2
|James Driscoll (USA)
|0:00:20
|3
|Troy Wells (USA)
|0:00:39
|4
|Cody Kaiser (USA)
|0:00:52
|5
|Tristan Cowie (USA)
|0:01:15
|6
|Anthony Clark (USA)
|0:01:34
|7
|Carl Decker (USA)
|0:02:29
|8
|Brian Matter (USA)
|0:02:34
|9
|Craig Richey (Can)
|0:02:35
|10
|Sean Babcock (USA)
|0:02:54
|11
|Jose Alfredo Pacheco Roses (Mex)
|0:03:03
|12
|Ian Mcpherson (USA)
|0:03:11
|13
|Nicholas Beechan (USA)
|0:03:11
|14
|Victor Sheldon (USA)
|0:03:55
|15
|Kevin Day (USA)
|0:04:06
|16
|Cody Cupp (USA)
|0:04:12
|17
|Sawyer Bosch (USA)
|0:04:16
|18
|Joseph Schmalz (USA)
|0:04:26
|19
|Alex Wild (USA)
|0:04:41
|20
|Erik Tonkin (USA)
|0:04:45
|21
|Sean Estes (USA)
|0:05:09
|22
|Aj Snovel (USA)
|0:05:38
|23
|Donald Myrah (USA)
|0:05:59
|24
|Garrett Follmuth (USA)
|0:06:26
|25
|Gannon Myall (USA)
|0:06:38
|26
|Brandon Gritters (USA)
|0:07:23
|27
|Brendan Lehman (USA)
|0:07:43
|28
|Robin Carpenter (USA)
|0:07:43
|29
|John Behrens (USA)
|-3 Laps
|30
|Anastasio Flores (USA)
|31
|Ryan Rinn (USA)
|32
|David Sheek (USA)
|33
|Miles Keep (USA)
|-4 Laps
|DNF
|David Greif (USA)
|DNF
|Allan Schroeder (USA)
|DNF
|Jules Goguely (USA)
|DNS
|Jason Siegle (USA)
|DNS
|Emilio Cervantes (USA)
