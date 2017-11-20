Trending

Blevins wins U23 men's closing round in Los Angeles

Haidet second and Gerchar third

Chris Blevins (Specialized) at the start

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Blevins (USA)0:44:49
2Lance Haidet (USA)0:00:03
3Garrett Gerchar (USA)0:00:41
4Henry Nadell (USA)0:01:29
5Cameron Beard (USA)0:01:48
6Jack Tanner (USA)0:02:00
7Liam Earl (USA)0:02:15
8Anders Nystrom (USA)0:02:52
9Andrew Frank (USA)0:03:03
10Christian Husband (USA)0:03:04
11Kobi Gyetvan (USA)0:04:58
12Brent Franze (USA)0:05:53
13Nicolas Padilla (USA)0:07:12
DNSAndrew Doody (USA)

