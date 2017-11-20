Trending

Mani wins opening day at CXLA Weekend

Gomez Villafane second and Runnels third

Caroline Mani on Day 2 of the US Open of Cyclo-cross

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caroline Mani (Fra)0:45:56
2Sofia Gomez Villafane (Arg)0:00:04
3Samantha Runnels (USA)0:00:35
4Amanda Nauman (USA)0:00:36
5Caitlin Bernstein (USA)0:00:53
6Caroline Nolan (USA)0:00:55
7Emily Kachorek (USA)0:01:08
8Beth Ann Orton (USA)0:01:09
9Teal Stetson-Lee (USA)0:02:06
10Anne Usher (USA)0:02:55
11Petra Schmidtmann (USA)0:03:10
12Jolene Holland (USA)0:03:42
13Heidi Wood (USA)0:03:54
14Lisa Cordova (USA)0:04:13
15Chelsea Weidinger (USA)0:04:43
16Campbell Steers (USA)0:05:04
17Terra Kier (USA)0:05:49
18Jeana Miller (USA)0:06:04
19Nikki Peterson (USA)0:07:08
20Wilhelmina Zuckerman (USA)0:07:31

