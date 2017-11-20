CXLA Weekend Day 1: Ortenblad wins opening round
Driscoll second and Troy Wells third
Elite Men Day 1: Los Angeles -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA)
|0:56:09
|2
|James Driscoll (USA)
|0:00:14
|3
|Troy Wells (USA)
|0:00:42
|4
|Anthony Clark (USA)
|0:00:50
|5
|Cody Kaiser (USA)
|0:01:47
|6
|Carl Decker (USA)
|0:02:05
|7
|Sean Babcock (USA)
|0:02:52
|8
|Tristan Cowie (USA)
|0:03:03
|9
|Jules Goguely (USA)
|0:03:06
|10
|Ian Mcpherson (USA)
|0:03:07
|11
|David Greif (USA)
|0:03:11
|12
|Brian Matter (USA)
|0:03:15
|13
|Alex Wild (USA)
|0:03:32
|14
|Kevin Day (USA)
|0:03:33
|15
|Jose Alfredo Pacheco Roses (Mex)
|0:03:34
|16
|Julien Bourdevaire (Fra)
|0:03:51
|17
|Brandon Gritters (USA)
|0:04:05
|18
|Victor Sheldon (USA)
|0:04:10
|19
|Allan Schroeder (USA)
|0:04:16
|20
|Nicholas Beechan (USA)
|0:04:18
|21
|Sawyer Bosch (USA)
|0:04:35
|22
|Brendan Lehman (USA)
|0:04:40
|23
|Aj Snovel (USA)
|0:04:42
|24
|Sean Estes (USA)
|0:05:28
|25
|Garrett Follmuth (USA)
|0:06:02
|26
|Donald Myrah (USA)
|0:06:12
|27
|Brad Cannella (USA)
|0:06:26
|28
|Gannon Myall (USA)
|0:06:26
|29
|Timber Weiss (USA)
|0:07:44
|30
|Ryan Rinn (USA)
|0:07:56
|31
|Emilio Cervantes (USA)
|0:07:58
|32
|Justin Morgan (USA)
|-2 Laps
|33
|John Behrens (USA)
|-3 Laps
|34
|David Sheek (USA)
|35
|Miles Keep (USA)
|36
|Anastasio Flores (USA)
|-5 Laps
|DNF
|Cody Cupp (USA)
|DNF
|Joseph Schmalz (USA)
|DNS
|Jason Siegle (USA)
|DNS
|Erik Tonkin (USA)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Best power meters for cycling 2019Cyclingnews’ roundup of the best power meters available to buy this year
-
Lizzie Deignan: My previous level isn’t going to be good enough'There’s going to be more pressure for myself' says former world champion
-
Peter Sagan, Julian Alaphilippe, and Remco Evenepoel announced for 2020 Vuelta a San JuanEarly-season Argentinean race includes 15km TT and Alto Colorado finish
-
Wahoo Fitness range overview: range, details, pricing and specificationsEverything you need to know about the latest range of Wahoo Fitness computers, trainers and accessories
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy