Trending

CXLA Weekend Day 1: Ortenblad wins opening round

Driscoll second and Troy Wells third

Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz/Donkey Label) wins before a huge Saturday crowd at Gloucester

Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz/Donkey Label) wins before a huge Saturday crowd at Gloucester
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tobin Ortenblad (USA)0:56:09
2James Driscoll (USA)0:00:14
3Troy Wells (USA)0:00:42
4Anthony Clark (USA)0:00:50
5Cody Kaiser (USA)0:01:47
6Carl Decker (USA)0:02:05
7Sean Babcock (USA)0:02:52
8Tristan Cowie (USA)0:03:03
9Jules Goguely (USA)0:03:06
10Ian Mcpherson (USA)0:03:07
11David Greif (USA)0:03:11
12Brian Matter (USA)0:03:15
13Alex Wild (USA)0:03:32
14Kevin Day (USA)0:03:33
15Jose Alfredo Pacheco Roses (Mex)0:03:34
16Julien Bourdevaire (Fra)0:03:51
17Brandon Gritters (USA)0:04:05
18Victor Sheldon (USA)0:04:10
19Allan Schroeder (USA)0:04:16
20Nicholas Beechan (USA)0:04:18
21Sawyer Bosch (USA)0:04:35
22Brendan Lehman (USA)0:04:40
23Aj Snovel (USA)0:04:42
24Sean Estes (USA)0:05:28
25Garrett Follmuth (USA)0:06:02
26Donald Myrah (USA)0:06:12
27Brad Cannella (USA)0:06:26
28Gannon Myall (USA)0:06:26
29Timber Weiss (USA)0:07:44
30Ryan Rinn (USA)0:07:56
31Emilio Cervantes (USA)0:07:58
32Justin Morgan (USA)-2 Laps
33John Behrens (USA)-3 Laps
34David Sheek (USA)
35Miles Keep (USA)
36Anastasio Flores (USA)-5 Laps
DNFCody Cupp (USA)
DNFJoseph Schmalz (USA)
DNSJason Siegle (USA)
DNSErik Tonkin (USA)

Latest on Cyclingnews