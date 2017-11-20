Trending

Blevins claims U23 men's win in CXLA opener

Haidet a close second, Gerchar third

Christopher Blevins (USA)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Blevins (USA)0:48:02
2Lance Haidet (USA)0:00:05
3Garrett Gerchar (USA)0:00:45
4Henry Nadell (USA)0:01:02
5Cameron Beard (USA)0:01:55
6Jack Tanner (USA)0:01:58
7Anders Nystrom (USA)0:02:47
8Liam Earl (USA)0:03:13
9Brent Franze (USA)0:03:37
10Andrew Frank (USA)0:03:57
11Christian Husband (USA)0:04:58
12Nicolas Padilla (USA)0:07:24
13Andrew Doody (USA)-1 Lap
14Kobi Gyetvan (USA)

