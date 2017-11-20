Mani takes back-to-back win in Los Angeles
Nauman second and Stetson-Lee third
Elite Women Day 2: Los Angeles -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caroline Mani (Fra)
|0:50:05
|2
|Amanda Nauman (USA)
|0:00:32
|3
|Teal Stetson-Lee (USA)
|0:00:59
|4
|Sofia Gomez Villafane (Arg)
|0:01:05
|5
|Caitlin Bernstein (USA)
|0:01:07
|6
|Samantha Runnels (USA)
|0:01:30
|7
|Beth Ann Orton (USA)
|0:01:46
|8
|Caroline Nolan (USA)
|0:02:09
|9
|Emily Kachorek (USA)
|0:02:24
|10
|Campbell Steers (USA)
|0:03:48
|11
|Anne Usher (USA)
|0:04:16
|12
|Heidi Wood (USA)
|0:04:28
|13
|Lisa Cordova (USA)
|0:04:58
|14
|Petra Schmidtmann (USA)
|0:05:07
|15
|Chelsea Weidinger (USA)
|0:05:41
|16
|Jolene Holland (USA)
|0:06:06
|17
|Nikki Peterson (USA)
|0:06:28
|18
|Terra Kier (USA)
|0:07:10
|19
|Wilhelmina Zuckerman (USA)
|0:07:43
