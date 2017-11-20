Trending

Mani takes back-to-back win in Los Angeles

Nauman second and Stetson-Lee third

Caroline Mani on Day 2 of the US Open of Cyclo-cross

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caroline Mani (Fra)0:50:05
2Amanda Nauman (USA)0:00:32
3Teal Stetson-Lee (USA)0:00:59
4Sofia Gomez Villafane (Arg)0:01:05
5Caitlin Bernstein (USA)0:01:07
6Samantha Runnels (USA)0:01:30
7Beth Ann Orton (USA)0:01:46
8Caroline Nolan (USA)0:02:09
9Emily Kachorek (USA)0:02:24
10Campbell Steers (USA)0:03:48
11Anne Usher (USA)0:04:16
12Heidi Wood (USA)0:04:28
13Lisa Cordova (USA)0:04:58
14Petra Schmidtmann (USA)0:05:07
15Chelsea Weidinger (USA)0:05:41
16Jolene Holland (USA)0:06:06
17Nikki Peterson (USA)0:06:28
18Terra Kier (USA)0:07:10
19Wilhelmina Zuckerman (USA)0:07:43

