Critérium du Dauphiné: Lukas Pöstlberger wins stage 2

Bora-Hansgrohe rider holds off the peloton to take race lead

Image 1 of 25

Lukas Postlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) is the new Criterium du Dauphine leader

Lukas Postlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) is the new Criterium du Dauphine leader (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 25

Lukas Postleberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) won stage 2 of the Criterium du Dauphine

Lukas Postleberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) won stage 2 of the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 25

Stage leader Team Boras Lukas Postlberger of Austria rides during the second stage of the 73rd edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race 173km between Brioude and Saugues on May 31 2021 Photo by Alain JOCARD AFP Photo by ALAIN JOCARDAFP via Getty Images

Lukas Pöstlberger (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 25

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers)

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 25

Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep)

Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 25

The Criterium du Dauphine peloton climb during stage 2

The Criterium du Dauphine peloton climb during stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 25

Riders carefully avoid the banned super tuck position

Riders carefully avoid the banned super tuck position (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 25

A view of the Criterium du Dauphine peloton

A view of the Criterium du Dauphine peloton (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 25

The Criterium du Dauphine leader Brent Van Moer (Lotto Soudal)

The Criterium du Dauphine leader Brent Van Moer (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 25

The Criterium du Dauphine peloton enjoys the sun and rolling roads

The Criterium du Dauphine peloton enjoys the sun and rolling roads (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 25

Lukas Postlberger dropped Shane Archbold (Deceuninck-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 25

Lukas Postlberger (bora-Hansgrohe) won stage 2 at the Criterium du Dauphine

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 25

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers)

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 25

Chris Froome is at the Criterium du Dauphine

Chris Froome is at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 25

Stage 2 of the Criterium du Dauphine was fast and furious

Stage 2 of the Criterium du Dauphine was fast and furious (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 25

Some cows enjoy the Criterium du Dauphine

Some cows enjoy the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 25

Lukas Postleberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) won stage 2 of the Criterium du Dauphine

Lukas Postleberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) won stage 2 of the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 25

Lukas Postlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Lukas Postlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 25

Lukas Postlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) savours his stage victory

Lukas Postlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) savours his stage victory (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 25

Bahrain Victorious rode hard for Sonny Colbrelli

Bahrain Victorious rode hard for Sonny Colbrelli (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 25

Ineos Grenadiers rode to protect Geraint Thomas

Ineos Grenadiers rode to protect Geraint Thomas (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 25

Sonny Colbrelli wis the sprint for second on stage 2 of theCriterium du Dauphine

Sonny Colbrelli wis the sprint for second on stage 2 of theCriterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 25

Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation) finished in a chase group at theCriterium du Dauphine

Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation) finished in a chase group at theCriterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 25

Lukas Postlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 2 at the Criterium du Dauphine

Lukas Postlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 2 at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 25

Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) at the Criterium du Dauphine

Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

For the second day in the row a rider from the break came out on top on stage 2 of the Critérium du Dauphiné with Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) attacking from the break and holding off the peloton to take a dramatic win in Saugues.

Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) finished second for the second day in a row, while Alejandro (Valverde) completed the top three to take third after Pöstlberger held on for the win despite a frantic late chase from the peloton over the final two climbs.

The win was enough to put the former maglia rosa Pöstlberger into the overall lead after overnight leader Brent Van Moer (Lotto Soudal) was dropped on the penultimate climb alongside Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation).

The stage came down to the wire with Pöstlberger holding a slim 22-second lead over the chasing group when he crested the top of the Côte de Masset with 4km to go. The Bora rider had been in a five-man group that formed early in the stage and one-by-one he dropped his companions before soloing clear of last man Shane Archbold (Deceuninck-QuickStep) with 17km remaining.

Pöstlberger built up a lead in excess of two minutes as he hurtled into valley and he paced himself on the penultimate climb of the Côte de la forêt de Pourcheresse as Bahrain Victorious and Ineos Grenadiers began to chase.

It looked as though the main field had the situation under control, even when Ben O’Connor put in a valiant late attack but when the Australian was caught at the top of the Côte de Masset the lone leading Pöstlberger still had a marginal lead. He tore down the final descent to take the stage win by 11 seconds. The Austrian now leads Colbrelli by 12 seconds, with Valverde a further eight seconds back.

How it unfolded

ASO provided another stage profile fit for the break and Pöstlberger, Anthony Delaplace (Arkéa-Samsic), Matt Holmes (Lotto Soudal), Shane Archbold (Deceuninck-QuickStep), and Robert Power (Qhubeka Assos) duly accepted the invitation before establishing a 46-second lead.

Lotto Soudal played it smarted by avoiding the responsibility of chasing by putting Holmes in the break and the leaders established a lead of over five minutes as they raced over the first climb of the day, the Col de Peyra Taillade.

As Holmes grabbed mountain points to secure the KOM jersey Power was surprisingly dropped with 61km to go with the Australian later abandoning the race altogether. The break hit the next climb of the Côte d'Auvers with three minutes over the peloton but when that advantage dropped to just two minutes it looked as though the peloton were about to make amends for their mistakes on stage 1.

Pöstlberger had other ideas. He pushed with Archbold holding on for dear life but even when the New Zealander was able to give a turn it was clear that the Bora rider was in a different league whenever the road pointed upwards.

The Austrian was finally alone Côte de la forêt de Pourcheresse and with 10km both the yellow jersey and Chris Froome began to struggle. Just five hundred metres later they were toast – for the day at least – but the pace at the front of the peloton began to wear on many a rider and by the summit the peloton had been reduced to less than 30 riders. There was a brief moment when Geraint Thomas responded to a move from Bahrain and Valverde but the most significant attack came from Ben O’Connor, who was only brought to heel with 4km to go.

The terrain pointed to a Pöstlberger win from that point with a fast descent towards the line but Bahrain and Movistar set up one final chase with the last of their domestiques. However, it was Pöstlberger, a rider who hadn’t taken a WorldTour win since that stunning victory on the opening stage of the 2017 Giro who held on.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:25:20
2Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:11
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
4Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
5Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
6Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
7Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
9Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
10David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
11Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
12Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
13Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
14Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo
15Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM
16Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
17Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
18Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
19Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
20Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
21Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
22Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
23Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
24Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
25Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
26Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
27Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
28Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
29Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
30Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
31Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
32Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
33Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
34Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
35Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
36Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
37Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
38Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team
39Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
40Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
41Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange
42Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
43Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
44Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:21
45Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:22
46Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM 0:00:31
47Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
48Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
49Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:32
50Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
51Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
52Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:52
53Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:01:36
54Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:38
55Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:01:44
56Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 0:01:48
57Barnabás Peák (Hun) Team BikeExchange 0:02:49
58Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo 0:03:00
59Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
60Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation
61Eliot Lietaer (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
62Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
63José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
64Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:25
65Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
66Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
67Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
68Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
69Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
70Michael Gogl (Aut) Team Qhubeka Assos
71Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
72Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
73Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
74Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM
75Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
76Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
77Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:25
78Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
79Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
80Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
81Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:06:20
82Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
83Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious
84Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
85Brent Bookwalter (USA) Team BikeExchange
86Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:07:42
87Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation
88Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
89Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka Assos
90Hideto Nakane (Jpn) EF Education-Nippo
91Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo
92Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange
93Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis 0:08:56
94Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
95Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
96Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
97Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
98Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
99Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
100Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
101Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
102Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
103Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
104Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
105Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
106Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
107Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM
108Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM
109Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange 0:10:02
110Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
111Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
112Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis
113Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
114Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
115Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
116Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
117Jasper De Plus (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
118Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis
119Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:11:25
120Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
121Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
122Logan Owen (USA) EF Education-Nippo
123William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo
124Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
125Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
126Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
127Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
128Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
129William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
130Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
131Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education-Nippo
132Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
133Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
134Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
135Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:14:53
136Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
137Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
138Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
139Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
140Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
141Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis
142Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
143Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:16:29
DNFBenjamin Perry (Can) Astana-Premier Tech
DNFIan Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-QuickStep
DNFRob Power (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos

Sprint 1 - Esplantas km. 91.1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 10
2Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 6
3Rob Power (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 4

Sprint 2 - Saugues km. 172.8
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 25
2Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 22
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 20
4Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 18
5Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 16
6Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 14
7Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 12
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 10
9Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 8
10David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6

Mountain 1 - Col De Peyra Taillade (1190M) km. 52.3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 10
2Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 8
3Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6
4Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4
5Rob Power (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 2
6Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 1

Mountain 2 - Côte De La Vachellerie km. 78.1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 2
2Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 1

Mountain 3 - Côte D'Auvers km. 124.5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 4 - Côte De La Forêt De Pourcheresse km. 165.8
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 5
2Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 3
3Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 2
4Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Mountain 5 - Côte De Masset km. 168.8
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Young riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 4:25:31
2David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
3Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
4Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM
5Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
6Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
7Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
8Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
9Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team
10Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM 0:00:20
11Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
12Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
13Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:00:21
14Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:27
15Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:01:33
16Barnabás Peák (Hun) Team BikeExchange 0:02:38
17Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:49
18Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:14
19Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
20Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM
21Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
22Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:06:09
23Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious
24Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange 0:07:31
25Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:08:45
26Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
27Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
28Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
29Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
30Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
31Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM
32Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:09:51
33Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
34Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
35Jasper De Plus (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
36Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:11:14
37William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo
38Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
39Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
40Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:14:42
41Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
42Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates

Combativity
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bora-Hansgrohe 13:16:22
2Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:11
3Movistar Team
4AG2R Citroën Team
5Groupama-FDJ
6Ineos Grenadiers
7Bahrain Victorious 0:00:22
8UAE Team Emirates 0:00:31
9Team DSM
10B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:00:32
11Team Qhubeka Assos 0:01:44
12Team BikeExchange 0:02:49
13Trek-Segafredo 0:03:00
14Team Arkea-Samsic 0:03:25
15Lotto Soudal 0:03:45
16Cofidis 0:04:37
17Israel Start-up Nation 0:06:14
18Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:06:39
19Jumbo-Visma 0:08:56
20EF Education-Nippo 0:10:31
21Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:22:39

General classification after stage 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 8:38:32
2Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:12
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:20
4Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:24
5Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
6Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
7Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo
8Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
9Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
10Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM
11Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
12Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
13Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
14Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
15Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
16Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
17Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
18Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
19Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
20Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
21Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
22David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
23Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
24Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
25Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
26Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
27Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
28Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
29Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
30Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
31Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM
32Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
33Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
34Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
35Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
36Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
37Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
38Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team
39Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
40Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
41Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange
42Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:34
43Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:35
44Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM 0:00:44
45Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
46Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:00:45
47Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
48Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:05
49Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:51
50Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 0:02:01
51Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:02
52Eliot Lietaer (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:03:13
53José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
54Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo
55Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
56Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:03:14
57Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:03:34
58Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:38
59Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
60Michael Gogl (Aut) Team Qhubeka Assos
61Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
62Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
63Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
64Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
65Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
66Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
67Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:04:28
68Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:35
69Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:55
70Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:38
71Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
72Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:06:00
73Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:06:33
74Brent Bookwalter (USA) Team BikeExchange
75Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation 0:07:24
76Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:07:55
77Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo
78Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:09:04
79Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:09:06
80Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis 0:09:09
81Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
82Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
83Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
84Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:09:41
85Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM
86Barnabás Peák (Hun) Team BikeExchange 0:09:46
87Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:09:49
88Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:10:13
89Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange 0:10:15
90Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:10:26
91Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:10:57
92Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 0:11:38
93Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:40
94Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:41
95Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious 0:12:36
96Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:13:17
97Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:20
98Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
99Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
100Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation 0:13:58
101Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:14:09
102Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:14:39
103Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
104Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange
105Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:58
106Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:15:06
107Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:15:12
108Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
109Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
110Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM
111Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:15:49
112William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo
113Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
114Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM 0:15:53
115Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:16:18
116Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
117Jasper De Plus (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
118Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
119Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:16:29
120Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
121Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 0:16:59
122Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis
123Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
124Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:37
125Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 0:17:41
126Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:47
127Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:18:22
128Logan Owen (USA) EF Education-Nippo
129William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
130Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education-Nippo
131Hideto Nakane (Jpn) EF Education-Nippo 0:19:30
132Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 0:20:44
133Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:21:09
134Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
135Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 0:21:50
136Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:23:26
137Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:26:12
138Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
139Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
140Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
141Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:29:04
142Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis
143Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:29:40

Points Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 44
2Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 35
3Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 29
4Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 28
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 26
6Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 20
7Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 18
8Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 16
9Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 16
10Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange 16
11Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 14
12Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 14
13Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 12
14Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 12
15Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 10
16Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 10
17David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6
18Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 6
19Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 6

Mountains Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 13
2Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 12
3Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10
4Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 9
5Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4
6Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 3
7Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 2
8Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 2
9Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1
10Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1
11Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 1

Young Riders Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 8:38:56
2Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
3Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
4Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
5David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
6Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
7Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM
8Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team
9Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM 0:00:20
10Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
11Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:00:21
12Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:27
13Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:38
14Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:03:14
15Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:04:04
16Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:11
17Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:31
18Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:06:09
19Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:42
20Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:08:45
21Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:09:17
22Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM
23Barnabás Peák (Hun) Team BikeExchange 0:09:22
24Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:10:33
25Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious 0:12:12
26Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:56
27Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange 0:14:15
28Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:14:42
29Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:14:48
30Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
31Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:15:25
32William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo
33Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM 0:15:29
34Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:15:54
35Jasper De Plus (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
36Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
37Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:13
38Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:23
39Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 0:20:20
40Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:25:48
41Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
42Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:28:40

Teams Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bora-Hansgrohe 25:56:37
2Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:11
3Movistar Team
4Ineos Grenadiers
5AG2R Citroën Team
6Groupama-FDJ
7Bahrain Victorious 0:00:22
8Team DSM 0:00:31
9B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:00:32
10Team Qhubeka Assos 0:01:44
11Team BikeExchange 0:02:49
12Trek-Segafredo 0:03:00
13Lotto Soudal 0:03:20
14Team Arkea-Samsic 0:03:25
15Cofidis 0:04:37
16UAE Team Emirates 0:05:33
17Israel Start-up Nation 0:06:14
18Jumbo-Visma 0:08:56
19EF Education-Nippo 0:10:31
20Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:10:50
21Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:31:41

