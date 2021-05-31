Critérium du Dauphiné: Lukas Pöstlberger wins stage 2

Image 1 of 25 Lukas Postlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) is the new Criterium du Dauphine leader (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 25 Lukas Postleberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) won stage 2 of the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 25 Lukas Pöstlberger (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 25 Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 25 Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 25 The Criterium du Dauphine peloton climb during stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 25 Riders carefully avoid the banned super tuck position (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 25 A view of the Criterium du Dauphine peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 25 The Criterium du Dauphine leader Brent Van Moer (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 25 The Criterium du Dauphine peloton enjoys the sun and rolling roads (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 25 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 25 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 25 Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 25 Chris Froome is at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 25 Stage 2 of the Criterium du Dauphine was fast and furious (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 25 Some cows enjoy the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 25 Lukas Postleberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) won stage 2 of the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 25 Lukas Postlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 25 Lukas Postlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) savours his stage victory (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 25 Bahrain Victorious rode hard for Sonny Colbrelli (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 25 Ineos Grenadiers rode to protect Geraint Thomas (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 25 Sonny Colbrelli wis the sprint for second on stage 2 of theCriterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 25 Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation) finished in a chase group at theCriterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 25 Lukas Postlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 2 at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 25 Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

For the second day in the row a rider from the break came out on top on stage 2 of the Critérium du Dauphiné with Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) attacking from the break and holding off the peloton to take a dramatic win in Saugues.

Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) finished second for the second day in a row, while Alejandro (Valverde) completed the top three to take third after Pöstlberger held on for the win despite a frantic late chase from the peloton over the final two climbs.

The win was enough to put the former maglia rosa Pöstlberger into the overall lead after overnight leader Brent Van Moer (Lotto Soudal) was dropped on the penultimate climb alongside Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation).

The stage came down to the wire with Pöstlberger holding a slim 22-second lead over the chasing group when he crested the top of the Côte de Masset with 4km to go. The Bora rider had been in a five-man group that formed early in the stage and one-by-one he dropped his companions before soloing clear of last man Shane Archbold (Deceuninck-QuickStep) with 17km remaining.

Pöstlberger built up a lead in excess of two minutes as he hurtled into valley and he paced himself on the penultimate climb of the Côte de la forêt de Pourcheresse as Bahrain Victorious and Ineos Grenadiers began to chase.

It looked as though the main field had the situation under control, even when Ben O’Connor put in a valiant late attack but when the Australian was caught at the top of the Côte de Masset the lone leading Pöstlberger still had a marginal lead. He tore down the final descent to take the stage win by 11 seconds. The Austrian now leads Colbrelli by 12 seconds, with Valverde a further eight seconds back.

How it unfolded

ASO provided another stage profile fit for the break and Pöstlberger, Anthony Delaplace (Arkéa-Samsic), Matt Holmes (Lotto Soudal), Shane Archbold (Deceuninck-QuickStep), and Robert Power (Qhubeka Assos) duly accepted the invitation before establishing a 46-second lead.

Lotto Soudal played it smarted by avoiding the responsibility of chasing by putting Holmes in the break and the leaders established a lead of over five minutes as they raced over the first climb of the day, the Col de Peyra Taillade.

As Holmes grabbed mountain points to secure the KOM jersey Power was surprisingly dropped with 61km to go with the Australian later abandoning the race altogether. The break hit the next climb of the Côte d'Auvers with three minutes over the peloton but when that advantage dropped to just two minutes it looked as though the peloton were about to make amends for their mistakes on stage 1.

Pöstlberger had other ideas. He pushed with Archbold holding on for dear life but even when the New Zealander was able to give a turn it was clear that the Bora rider was in a different league whenever the road pointed upwards.

The Austrian was finally alone Côte de la forêt de Pourcheresse and with 10km both the yellow jersey and Chris Froome began to struggle. Just five hundred metres later they were toast – for the day at least – but the pace at the front of the peloton began to wear on many a rider and by the summit the peloton had been reduced to less than 30 riders. There was a brief moment when Geraint Thomas responded to a move from Bahrain and Valverde but the most significant attack came from Ben O’Connor, who was only brought to heel with 4km to go.

The terrain pointed to a Pöstlberger win from that point with a fast descent towards the line but Bahrain and Movistar set up one final chase with the last of their domestiques. However, it was Pöstlberger, a rider who hadn’t taken a WorldTour win since that stunning victory on the opening stage of the 2017 Giro who held on.

Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:25:20 2 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:11 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 4 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 6 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 8 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 9 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 10 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 11 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 12 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 13 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 14 Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo 15 Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM 16 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 17 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 18 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 19 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 20 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 21 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 22 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 23 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 24 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 25 Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 26 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 27 Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 28 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 29 Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 30 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 31 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 32 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 33 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 34 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 35 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 36 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 37 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 38 Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team 39 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 40 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 41 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange 42 Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 43 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 44 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:21 45 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:22 46 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM 0:00:31 47 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 48 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 49 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:32 50 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 51 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 52 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:52 53 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:01:36 54 Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:38 55 Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:01:44 56 Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 0:01:48 57 Barnabás Peák (Hun) Team BikeExchange 0:02:49 58 Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo 0:03:00 59 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 60 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation 61 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 62 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 63 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 64 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:25 65 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 66 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 67 Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 68 Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 69 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 70 Michael Gogl (Aut) Team Qhubeka Assos 71 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 72 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 73 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 74 Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM 75 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 76 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 77 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:25 78 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 79 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 80 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 81 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:06:20 82 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 83 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious 84 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 85 Brent Bookwalter (USA) Team BikeExchange 86 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:07:42 87 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation 88 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 89 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka Assos 90 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) EF Education-Nippo 91 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 92 Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange 93 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis 0:08:56 94 Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 95 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 96 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 97 Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 98 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 99 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 100 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 101 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 102 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 103 Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 104 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 105 Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 106 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 107 Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM 108 Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM 109 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange 0:10:02 110 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 111 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 112 Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 113 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 114 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 115 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 116 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 117 Jasper De Plus (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 118 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis 119 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:11:25 120 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 121 Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 122 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education-Nippo 123 William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo 124 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 125 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 126 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 127 Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 128 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 129 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 130 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 131 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education-Nippo 132 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 133 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 134 Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 135 Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:14:53 136 Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 137 Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 138 Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 139 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 140 Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 141 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis 142 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 143 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:16:29 DNF Benjamin Perry (Can) Astana-Premier Tech DNF Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-QuickStep DNF Rob Power (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos

Sprint 1 - Esplantas km. 91.1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 2 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 6 3 Rob Power (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 4

Sprint 2 - Saugues km. 172.8 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 25 2 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 22 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 20 4 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 18 5 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 16 6 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 7 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 12 8 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 10 9 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 8 10 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6

Mountain 1 - Col De Peyra Taillade (1190M) km. 52.3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 10 2 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 8 3 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 4 Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 5 Rob Power (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 2 6 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 1

Mountain 2 - Côte De La Vachellerie km. 78.1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 2 2 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 1

Mountain 3 - Côte D'Auvers km. 124.5 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 4 - Côte De La Forêt De Pourcheresse km. 165.8 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 2 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 3 3 Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 2 4 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Mountain 5 - Côte De Masset km. 168.8 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Young riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 4:25:31 2 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 4 Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM 5 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 6 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 7 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 8 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team 10 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM 0:00:20 11 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 13 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:00:21 14 Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:27 15 Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:01:33 16 Barnabás Peák (Hun) Team BikeExchange 0:02:38 17 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:49 18 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:14 19 Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 20 Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM 21 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 22 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:06:09 23 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious 24 Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange 0:07:31 25 Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:08:45 26 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 27 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 28 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 29 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 30 Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 31 Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM 32 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:09:51 33 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 34 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 35 Jasper De Plus (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 36 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:11:14 37 William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo 38 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 39 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 40 Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:14:42 41 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 42 Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates

Combativity Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bora-Hansgrohe 13:16:22 2 Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:11 3 Movistar Team 4 AG2R Citroën Team 5 Groupama-FDJ 6 Ineos Grenadiers 7 Bahrain Victorious 0:00:22 8 UAE Team Emirates 0:00:31 9 Team DSM 10 B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:00:32 11 Team Qhubeka Assos 0:01:44 12 Team BikeExchange 0:02:49 13 Trek-Segafredo 0:03:00 14 Team Arkea-Samsic 0:03:25 15 Lotto Soudal 0:03:45 16 Cofidis 0:04:37 17 Israel Start-up Nation 0:06:14 18 Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:06:39 19 Jumbo-Visma 0:08:56 20 EF Education-Nippo 0:10:31 21 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:22:39

General classification after stage 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 8:38:32 2 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:12 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:20 4 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:24 5 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 6 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo 8 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 9 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 10 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 11 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 12 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 13 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 14 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 15 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 17 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 18 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 19 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20 Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 21 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 22 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 23 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 24 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 25 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 26 Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 27 Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 28 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 29 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 30 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 31 Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM 32 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 33 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 34 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 35 Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 36 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 37 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 38 Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team 39 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 40 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 41 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange 42 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:34 43 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:35 44 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM 0:00:44 45 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 46 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:00:45 47 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 48 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:05 49 Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:51 50 Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 0:02:01 51 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:02 52 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:03:13 53 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 54 Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo 55 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 56 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:03:14 57 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:03:34 58 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:38 59 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 60 Michael Gogl (Aut) Team Qhubeka Assos 61 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 62 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 63 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 64 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 65 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 66 Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 67 Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:04:28 68 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:35 69 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:55 70 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:38 71 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 72 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:06:00 73 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:06:33 74 Brent Bookwalter (USA) Team BikeExchange 75 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation 0:07:24 76 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:07:55 77 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 78 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:09:04 79 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:09:06 80 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis 0:09:09 81 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 82 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 83 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 84 Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:09:41 85 Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM 86 Barnabás Peák (Hun) Team BikeExchange 0:09:46 87 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:09:49 88 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:10:13 89 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange 0:10:15 90 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:10:26 91 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:10:57 92 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 0:11:38 93 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:40 94 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:41 95 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious 0:12:36 96 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:13:17 97 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:20 98 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 99 Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 100 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation 0:13:58 101 Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:14:09 102 Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:14:39 103 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 104 Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange 105 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:58 106 Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:15:06 107 Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:15:12 108 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 109 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 110 Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM 111 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:15:49 112 William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo 113 Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 114 Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM 0:15:53 115 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:16:18 116 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 117 Jasper De Plus (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 118 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 119 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:16:29 120 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 121 Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 0:16:59 122 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis 123 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 124 Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:37 125 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 0:17:41 126 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:47 127 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:18:22 128 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education-Nippo 129 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 130 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education-Nippo 131 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) EF Education-Nippo 0:19:30 132 Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 0:20:44 133 Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:21:09 134 Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 135 Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 0:21:50 136 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:23:26 137 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:26:12 138 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 139 Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 140 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 141 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:29:04 142 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis 143 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:29:40

Points Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 44 2 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 35 3 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 29 4 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 28 5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 26 6 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 20 7 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 18 8 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 16 9 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 16 10 Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange 16 11 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 12 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 13 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 12 14 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 12 15 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 16 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 10 17 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 18 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 6 19 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 6

Mountains Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 13 2 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 3 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 4 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 9 5 Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 6 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 3 7 Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 2 8 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 2 9 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 10 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 11 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 1

Young Riders Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 8:38:56 2 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 3 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 4 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 7 Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM 8 Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team 9 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM 0:00:20 10 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:00:21 12 Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:27 13 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:38 14 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:03:14 15 Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:04:04 16 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:11 17 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:31 18 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:06:09 19 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:42 20 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:08:45 21 Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:09:17 22 Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM 23 Barnabás Peák (Hun) Team BikeExchange 0:09:22 24 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:10:33 25 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious 0:12:12 26 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:56 27 Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange 0:14:15 28 Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:14:42 29 Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:14:48 30 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 31 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:15:25 32 William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo 33 Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM 0:15:29 34 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:15:54 35 Jasper De Plus (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 36 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 37 Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:13 38 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:23 39 Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 0:20:20 40 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:25:48 41 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 42 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:28:40