Critérium du Dauphiné: Lukas Pöstlberger wins stage 2
Bora-Hansgrohe rider holds off the peloton to take race lead
Stage 2: Brioude - Saugues
For the second day in the row a rider from the break came out on top on stage 2 of the Critérium du Dauphiné with Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) attacking from the break and holding off the peloton to take a dramatic win in Saugues.
Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) finished second for the second day in a row, while Alejandro (Valverde) completed the top three to take third after Pöstlberger held on for the win despite a frantic late chase from the peloton over the final two climbs.
The win was enough to put the former maglia rosa Pöstlberger into the overall lead after overnight leader Brent Van Moer (Lotto Soudal) was dropped on the penultimate climb alongside Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation).
The stage came down to the wire with Pöstlberger holding a slim 22-second lead over the chasing group when he crested the top of the Côte de Masset with 4km to go. The Bora rider had been in a five-man group that formed early in the stage and one-by-one he dropped his companions before soloing clear of last man Shane Archbold (Deceuninck-QuickStep) with 17km remaining.
Pöstlberger built up a lead in excess of two minutes as he hurtled into valley and he paced himself on the penultimate climb of the Côte de la forêt de Pourcheresse as Bahrain Victorious and Ineos Grenadiers began to chase.
It looked as though the main field had the situation under control, even when Ben O’Connor put in a valiant late attack but when the Australian was caught at the top of the Côte de Masset the lone leading Pöstlberger still had a marginal lead. He tore down the final descent to take the stage win by 11 seconds. The Austrian now leads Colbrelli by 12 seconds, with Valverde a further eight seconds back.
How it unfolded
ASO provided another stage profile fit for the break and Pöstlberger, Anthony Delaplace (Arkéa-Samsic), Matt Holmes (Lotto Soudal), Shane Archbold (Deceuninck-QuickStep), and Robert Power (Qhubeka Assos) duly accepted the invitation before establishing a 46-second lead.
Lotto Soudal played it smarted by avoiding the responsibility of chasing by putting Holmes in the break and the leaders established a lead of over five minutes as they raced over the first climb of the day, the Col de Peyra Taillade.
As Holmes grabbed mountain points to secure the KOM jersey Power was surprisingly dropped with 61km to go with the Australian later abandoning the race altogether. The break hit the next climb of the Côte d'Auvers with three minutes over the peloton but when that advantage dropped to just two minutes it looked as though the peloton were about to make amends for their mistakes on stage 1.
Pöstlberger had other ideas. He pushed with Archbold holding on for dear life but even when the New Zealander was able to give a turn it was clear that the Bora rider was in a different league whenever the road pointed upwards.
The Austrian was finally alone Côte de la forêt de Pourcheresse and with 10km both the yellow jersey and Chris Froome began to struggle. Just five hundred metres later they were toast – for the day at least – but the pace at the front of the peloton began to wear on many a rider and by the summit the peloton had been reduced to less than 30 riders. There was a brief moment when Geraint Thomas responded to a move from Bahrain and Valverde but the most significant attack came from Ben O’Connor, who was only brought to heel with 4km to go.
The terrain pointed to a Pöstlberger win from that point with a fast descent towards the line but Bahrain and Movistar set up one final chase with the last of their domestiques. However, it was Pöstlberger, a rider who hadn’t taken a WorldTour win since that stunning victory on the opening stage of the 2017 Giro who held on.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:25:20
|2
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:11
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM
|8
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|10
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|11
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|12
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|13
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|14
|Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|15
|Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM
|16
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|17
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|18
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|19
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|20
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|21
|Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|22
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|23
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|24
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|25
|Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|26
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|27
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|28
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|29
|Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|30
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|31
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|32
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|33
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|34
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|35
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|36
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
|37
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|38
|Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team
|39
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|40
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|41
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange
|42
|Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|43
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|44
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:21
|45
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:22
|46
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM
|0:00:31
|47
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|48
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|49
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:32
|50
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|51
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|52
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:52
|53
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:01:36
|54
|Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:38
|55
|Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:01:44
|56
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|0:01:48
|57
|Barnabás Peák (Hun) Team BikeExchange
|0:02:49
|58
|Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo
|0:03:00
|59
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|60
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation
|61
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|62
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|63
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|64
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:25
|65
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|66
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|67
|Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|68
|Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|69
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
|70
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Team Qhubeka Assos
|71
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|72
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|73
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|74
|Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM
|75
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|76
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|77
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:25
|78
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|79
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|80
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|81
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:06:20
|82
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|83
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|84
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|85
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) Team BikeExchange
|86
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:07:42
|87
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation
|88
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|89
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka Assos
|90
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) EF Education-Nippo
|91
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|92
|Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange
|93
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis
|0:08:56
|94
|Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|95
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|96
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|97
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|98
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|99
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|100
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|101
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|102
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|103
|Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
|104
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|105
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|106
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|107
|Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM
|108
|Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM
|109
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange
|0:10:02
|110
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|111
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
|112
|Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis
|113
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|114
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|115
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|116
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|117
|Jasper De Plus (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|118
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis
|119
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:25
|120
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|121
|Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|122
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|123
|William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|124
|Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
|125
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|126
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|127
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|128
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|129
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|130
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|131
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education-Nippo
|132
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|133
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|134
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|135
|Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:14:53
|136
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|137
|Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|138
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|139
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|140
|Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|141
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis
|142
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|143
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:29
|DNF
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Astana-Premier Tech
|DNF
|Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|DNF
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|2
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|6
|3
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
|4
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|25
|2
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|22
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|4
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|18
|5
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|6
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|7
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM
|12
|8
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|10
|9
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|8
|10
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|10
|2
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|8
|3
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|4
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|5
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
|2
|6
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|2
|2
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|2
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|3
|Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|2
|4
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM
|4:25:31
|2
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM
|5
|Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|7
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|8
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team
|10
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM
|0:00:20
|11
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|13
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:00:21
|14
|Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:27
|15
|Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:01:33
|16
|Barnabás Peák (Hun) Team BikeExchange
|0:02:38
|17
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:49
|18
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:14
|19
|Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|20
|Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM
|21
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|22
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:06:09
|23
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|24
|Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange
|0:07:31
|25
|Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:08:45
|26
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|27
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|28
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|29
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|30
|Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
|31
|Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM
|32
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:09:51
|33
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
|34
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|35
|Jasper De Plus (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|36
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:14
|37
|William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|38
|Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
|39
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|40
|Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:14:42
|41
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|42
|Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|13:16:22
|2
|Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:11
|3
|Movistar Team
|4
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5
|Groupama-FDJ
|6
|Ineos Grenadiers
|7
|Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:22
|8
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:31
|9
|Team DSM
|10
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:00:32
|11
|Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:01:44
|12
|Team BikeExchange
|0:02:49
|13
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:00
|14
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:03:25
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|0:03:45
|16
|Cofidis
|0:04:37
|17
|Israel Start-up Nation
|0:06:14
|18
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:06:39
|19
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:08:56
|20
|EF Education-Nippo
|0:10:31
|21
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:22:39
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8:38:32
|2
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:12
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:20
|4
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:24
|5
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|6
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|8
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|9
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|10
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM
|11
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|12
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|13
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|14
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|15
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|17
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|18
|Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20
|Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|21
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|22
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|23
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|24
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|25
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|26
|Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|27
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|28
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|29
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|30
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|31
|Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM
|32
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
|33
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|34
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|35
|Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|36
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|37
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|38
|Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team
|39
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|40
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|41
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange
|42
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:34
|43
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:35
|44
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM
|0:00:44
|45
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|46
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:00:45
|47
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|48
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:05
|49
|Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:51
|50
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|0:02:01
|51
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:02
|52
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:03:13
|53
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|54
|Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo
|55
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|56
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:03:14
|57
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:03:34
|58
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:38
|59
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|60
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Team Qhubeka Assos
|61
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|62
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|63
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|64
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
|65
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|66
|Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|67
|Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:04:28
|68
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:35
|69
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:55
|70
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:38
|71
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|72
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:06:00
|73
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:06:33
|74
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) Team BikeExchange
|75
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:07:24
|76
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:07:55
|77
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|78
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:09:04
|79
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:09:06
|80
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis
|0:09:09
|81
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|82
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|83
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|84
|Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:09:41
|85
|Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM
|86
|Barnabás Peák (Hun) Team BikeExchange
|0:09:46
|87
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:09:49
|88
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:10:13
|89
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange
|0:10:15
|90
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:10:26
|91
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:10:57
|92
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:11:38
|93
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:11:40
|94
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:41
|95
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|0:12:36
|96
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:13:17
|97
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:20
|98
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|99
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|100
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:13:58
|101
|Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:14:09
|102
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:14:39
|103
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|104
|Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange
|105
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:58
|106
|Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:15:06
|107
|Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:15:12
|108
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|109
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|110
|Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM
|111
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:49
|112
|William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|113
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|114
|Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM
|0:15:53
|115
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:16:18
|116
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
|117
|Jasper De Plus (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|118
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|119
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:16:29
|120
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|121
|Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis
|0:16:59
|122
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis
|123
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|124
|Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:17:37
|125
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:17:41
|126
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:47
|127
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:18:22
|128
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|129
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|130
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education-Nippo
|131
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) EF Education-Nippo
|0:19:30
|132
|Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:20:44
|133
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:21:09
|134
|Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|135
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|0:21:50
|136
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:23:26
|137
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:26:12
|138
|Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
|139
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|140
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|141
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:29:04
|142
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis
|143
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:29:40
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|44
|2
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|35
|3
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|29
|4
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|28
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|6
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|20
|7
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|8
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|16
|9
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|10
|Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|16
|11
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|12
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|13
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM
|12
|14
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|12
|15
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|16
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|10
|17
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|18
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|6
|19
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|6
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|13
|2
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|3
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|4
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|9
|5
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|6
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|7
|Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|2
|8
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2
|9
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|10
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|11
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM
|8:38:56
|2
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|7
|Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM
|8
|Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM
|0:00:20
|10
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:00:21
|12
|Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:27
|13
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:38
|14
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:03:14
|15
|Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:04:04
|16
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:11
|17
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:31
|18
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:06:09
|19
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:08:42
|20
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|0:08:45
|21
|Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:09:17
|22
|Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM
|23
|Barnabás Peák (Hun) Team BikeExchange
|0:09:22
|24
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:10:33
|25
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|0:12:12
|26
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:56
|27
|Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange
|0:14:15
|28
|Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:14:42
|29
|Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:14:48
|30
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|31
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:25
|32
|William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|33
|Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM
|0:15:29
|34
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:15:54
|35
|Jasper De Plus (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|36
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|37
|Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:17:13
|38
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:23
|39
|Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:20:20
|40
|Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:25:48
|41
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|42
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:28:40
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|25:56:37
|2
|Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:11
|3
|Movistar Team
|4
|Ineos Grenadiers
|5
|AG2R Citroën Team
|6
|Groupama-FDJ
|7
|Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:22
|8
|Team DSM
|0:00:31
|9
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:00:32
|10
|Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:01:44
|11
|Team BikeExchange
|0:02:49
|12
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:00
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|0:03:20
|14
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:03:25
|15
|Cofidis
|0:04:37
|16
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:33
|17
|Israel Start-up Nation
|0:06:14
|18
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:08:56
|19
|EF Education-Nippo
|0:10:31
|20
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:10:50
|21
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:31:41
