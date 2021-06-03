Critérium du Dauphiné: Geraint Thomas pounces to win stage 5
Ineos leader gains time bonus with late attack
Stage 5: Saint-Chamond - Saint-Vallier
Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) chose not to wait for the mountains at the Critérium du Dauphiné, springing a surprise final-kilometre attack to claim a sensational victory on stage 5.
The 2018 Dauphiné champion made use of a 180-degree turn to steal a march on the reduced peloton, and managed to hold off stage 3 winner Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) by a wheel.
Alex Aranburu (Astana-Premier Tech) claimed the final spot on the podium as Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished safely in the bunch to retain the overall lead.
The race organisers had billed the steep late climb of the Côte du Montrebut – 1.3km at 12 per cent – as the undulating 175km stage's key flashpoint, but it passed quietly and a reduced bunch sprint looked inevitable after the peloton caught the only attacker, Lawson Craddock (EF-Nippo) with 2km to go.
Thomas, however, had other ideas. He hit the front just ahead of a 180-degree bend just inside the final kilometre and accelerated out of it as his teammates let the gap open.
It was a well-timed move but it was just as much a case of strength as it was ingenuity. Bahrain Victorious responded quickly, but by that point, they only had one man in front of Colbrelli, who was the heavy favourite with one stage win and two runner-up placings to his name already. That chaser was Jack Haig, who'd pretty done all the work on the run-in to bring back Craddock, and so Thomas managed to prize the gap open.
The Welshman rounded the final bend and dug in on the home straight, by which point it was a case of hanging on. Michael Valgren (EF-Nippo) increased the pace behind, and Colbrelli was forced into a long-range sprint. The Italian surged clear of the rest and closed in on Thomas, drawing up alongside as he threw for the line while Thomas began to celebrate.
He raised his arm to his head, instead of the sky, unsure whether he'd been denied at the last, but the photo finish confirmed he'd done it, with just a couple of metres to spare.
"It wasn't planned," Thomas said. "I knew Bahrain didn't have any guys left – only Jack Haig, who'd been riding. I knew it was all lined out and the last bit was a bit twisty so I just thought 'sod it, go for it'. I went with a kilometre to go, the boys said on the radio that I had a gap, and I just went all in.
"To be honest, I didn't think I had that on the line. I just sat up two metres from the line to start to give it the big one, but man, Colbrelli came past so fast he nearly took my helmet off. But it's really nice to get that win for sure."
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|4:02:15
|2
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|3
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|4
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka Assos
|5
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation
|6
|Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|7
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|11
|Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos
|12
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|13
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|14
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|15
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM
|16
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|17
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|18
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|19
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|21
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|22
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM
|23
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|24
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|25
|Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM
|26
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|27
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|28
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|29
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|30
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|31
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|32
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|33
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|34
|Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|35
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|36
|Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM
|37
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|38
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|39
|Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|40
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|41
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|42
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
|43
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|44
|Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:08
|45
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|46
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:21
|47
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:36
|48
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|49
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|50
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|51
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|52
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|53
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|54
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|55
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|56
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:41
|57
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange
|0:01:19
|58
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|59
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|60
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation
|61
|Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team
|62
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|63
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
|64
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|0:01:24
|65
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|66
|Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:08
|67
|Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM
|68
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:02:30
|69
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|70
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis
|0:03:03
|71
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|72
|Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis
|73
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic
|74
|Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|75
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|76
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|77
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|78
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|79
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|80
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|81
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
|82
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|83
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|84
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|85
|Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|86
|Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|87
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|88
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|89
|Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
|90
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|91
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|92
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:19
|93
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|94
|Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|95
|William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|96
|Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo
|97
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis
|98
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|99
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|100
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|101
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|102
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) EF Education-Nippo
|0:06:31
|103
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:02
|104
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|105
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange
|106
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) Team BikeExchange
|107
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|108
|Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange
|109
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|110
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:08:07
|111
|Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|112
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|113
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|114
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:08:40
|115
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis
|116
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|117
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|118
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|119
|Barnabás Peák (Hun) Team BikeExchange
|120
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|121
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|122
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|123
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|124
|Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:09:26
|125
|Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:10:06
|126
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:10:59
|127
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|128
|Jasper De Plus (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:11:12
|129
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|130
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|131
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education-Nippo
|132
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:15:47
|133
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|134
|Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
|135
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|136
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|137
|Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM
|DNF
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|DNF
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|DNF
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|DNF
|Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|10
|2
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|3
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|4
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|25
|2
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|22
|3
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|20
|4
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka Assos
|18
|5
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation
|16
|6
|Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|14
|7
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|8
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|9
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|8
|10
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|6
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|2
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|2
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|2
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|5
|2
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|3
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|2
|4
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|4:02:15
|2
|Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos
|3
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM
|5
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM
|7
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|8
|Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM
|9
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|10
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|11
|Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM
|13
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:08
|15
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:36
|16
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|18
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:01:19
|19
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|20
|Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team
|21
|Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:08
|22
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:03
|23
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
|24
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|25
|Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
|26
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|27
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:19
|28
|Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|29
|William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|30
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|31
|Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange
|0:07:02
|32
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:08:40
|33
|Barnabás Peák (Hun) Team BikeExchange
|34
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|35
|Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:10:06
|36
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:10:59
|37
|Jasper De Plus (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:11:12
|38
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:15:47
|39
|Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
|40
|Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana-Premier Tech
|12:06:45
|2
|Ineos Grenadiers
|3
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|Team Qhubeka Assos
|5
|Team DSM
|6
|Lotto Soudal
|7
|Jumbo-Visma
|8
|Movistar Team
|9
|Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:08
|10
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:00:36
|11
|Israel Start-up Nation
|12
|Trek-Segafredo
|13
|AG2R Citroën Team
|14
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:12
|15
|Cofidis
|0:04:22
|16
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:05:33
|17
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:05:55
|18
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:06:06
|19
|EF Education-Nippo
|0:06:43
|20
|Team BikeExchange
|0:08:21
|21
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:22
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16:59:22
|2
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:01
|3
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:06
|4
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:09
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:13
|6
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:14
|7
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM
|8
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:16
|9
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:32
|10
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00:34
|11
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:35
|12
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00:38
|13
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:40
|14
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:43
|15
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:44
|16
|Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:49
|17
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:00:52
|18
|Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:01:00
|19
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|20
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:04
|21
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:01:05
|22
|Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|0:01:06
|23
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:14
|24
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:01:15
|25
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:16
|26
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:17
|27
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:18
|28
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|0:01:21
|29
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:01:23
|30
|Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM
|0:01:27
|31
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:28
|32
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:01:35
|33
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:01:42
|34
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:46
|35
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM
|0:02:00
|36
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:22
|37
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:02:39
|38
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:02:40
|39
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:44
|40
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:02:55
|41
|Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:03:26
|42
|Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:04:03
|43
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:28
|44
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:29
|45
|Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:04:53
|46
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:27
|47
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:05:46
|48
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:54
|49
|Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:06:16
|50
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
|0:06:19
|51
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:25
|52
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:56
|53
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|0:07:14
|54
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:07:16
|55
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:07:32
|56
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|57
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:38
|58
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:07:58
|59
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:08:22
|60
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:08:23
|61
|Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:08:46
|62
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:58
|63
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|0:09:24
|64
|Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo
|0:10:02
|65
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange
|0:10:06
|66
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:10:10
|67
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:10:30
|68
|Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM
|0:11:20
|69
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|0:11:24
|70
|Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:11:31
|71
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:11:37
|72
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:11:44
|73
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|0:12:04
|74
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:12:29
|75
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange
|0:13:40
|76
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:14:02
|77
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:14:07
|78
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:14:25
|79
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:14:30
|80
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:14:57
|81
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:15:20
|82
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:16:34
|83
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:17:17
|84
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:37
|85
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis
|0:18:43
|86
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) Team BikeExchange
|0:18:59
|87
|Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:19:00
|88
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:19:22
|89
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:19:46
|90
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|0:19:48
|91
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:20:05
|92
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:20:28
|93
|Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM
|0:20:30
|94
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:20:57
|95
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:21:03
|96
|Barnabás Peák (Hun) Team BikeExchange
|0:21:19
|97
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:21:48
|98
|Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:22:35
|99
|Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:22:37
|100
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:23:22
|101
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:23:28
|102
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:23:44
|103
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:24:10
|104
|William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|0:24:19
|105
|Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:25:06
|106
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:25:16
|107
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:25:20
|108
|Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis
|0:26:04
|109
|Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange
|0:26:17
|110
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:26:29
|111
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:26:39
|112
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|0:27:39
|113
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:27:49
|114
|Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:28:01
|115
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:28:03
|116
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:28:56
|117
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:29:05
|118
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:29:46
|119
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:30:09
|120
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) EF Education-Nippo
|0:30:13
|121
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:30:34
|122
|Jasper De Plus (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:31:02
|123
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|0:31:36
|124
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:32:48
|125
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis
|0:32:49
|126
|Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|0:33:52
|127
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:35:01
|128
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:36:04
|129
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education-Nippo
|0:36:09
|130
|Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM
|0:36:16
|131
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:37:25
|132
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:37:59
|133
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis
|0:38:44
|134
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|0:39:25
|135
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:39:33
|136
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:40:15
|137
|Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:48:41
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|91
|2
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|58
|3
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|58
|4
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|37
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|36
|6
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|36
|7
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka Assos
|30
|8
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|29
|9
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|26
|10
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|26
|11
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|24
|12
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|23
|13
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM
|18
|14
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation
|16
|15
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|16
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|15
|17
|Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|14
|18
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|19
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|12
|20
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|12
|21
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|10
|22
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|23
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|10
|24
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|10
|25
|Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|10
|26
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|27
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|8
|28
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|29
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|6
|30
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|31
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|6
|32
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|6
|33
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|5
|34
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|4
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|13
|2
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|3
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|4
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|9
|5
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|5
|6
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|7
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|3
|8
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|9
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|3
|10
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|3
|11
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|12
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|13
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|14
|Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|2
|15
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|2
|16
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|17
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|18
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|1
|19
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange
|1
|20
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|1
|21
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|1
|22
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1
|23
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM
|16:59:36
|2
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00:24
|3
|Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:35
|4
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:46
|5
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:03
|6
|Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM
|0:01:13
|7
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM
|0:01:46
|8
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:08
|9
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:02:41
|10
|Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:03:12
|11
|Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:03:49
|12
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:14
|13
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:15
|14
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:13
|15
|Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:06:02
|16
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:18
|17
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:08:09
|18
|Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM
|0:11:06
|19
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|0:11:50
|20
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:13:53
|21
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:15:06
|22
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:23
|23
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|0:19:34
|24
|Barnabás Peák (Hun) Team BikeExchange
|0:21:05
|25
|Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:22:21
|26
|Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:22:23
|27
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:23:08
|28
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:23:14
|29
|William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|0:24:05
|30
|Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:24:52
|31
|Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange
|0:26:03
|32
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:26:25
|33
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|0:27:25
|34
|Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:27:47
|35
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:28:51
|36
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:29:32
|37
|Jasper De Plus (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:30:48
|38
|Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM
|0:36:02
|39
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:40:01
|40
|Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:48:27
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|50:59:04
|2
|Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:03
|3
|Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:11
|4
|Team DSM
|0:01:58
|5
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:02:11
|6
|Bahrain Victorious
|0:02:17
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:02:19
|8
|Lotto Soudal
|0:04:56
|9
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:05:04
|10
|Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:05:52
|11
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:49
|12
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:08:21
|13
|Israel Start-up Nation
|0:09:19
|14
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:10:40
|15
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:11:34
|16
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:12:52
|17
|Cofidis
|0:15:03
|18
|Team BikeExchange
|0:15:59
|19
|EF Education-Nippo
|0:21:34
|20
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:22:00
|21
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:42:28
