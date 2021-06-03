Critérium du Dauphiné: Geraint Thomas pounces to win stage 5

Image 1 of 13 Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) wins stage 5 at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 13 Geraint Thomas (Ineos) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 13 Ryan Mullen (Trek-Segafredo) and Josef Cerny (Deceuninck-Quick Step) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 13 The breakaway during stage 5 - Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal), Tsgabu Grmay (BikeExchange), Julien Bernard, Ryan Mullen and Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo), Kasper Asgreen, Josef Cerny (Deceuninck-Quick Step) and Cyril Gautier (B&B-KTM). (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 13 Bora-Hansgrohe lead the field during stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 13 Geraint Thomas and Ineos Grenadiers during stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 13 Team UAE Emirates' Sven Erik Bystrom during stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 13 The breakaway during stage 5 - Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal), Tsgabu Grmay (BikeExchange), Julien Bernard, Ryan Mullen and Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo), Kasper Asgreen, Josef Cerny (Deceuninck-Quick Step) and Cyril Gautier (B&B-KTM). (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 13 Tsgabu Grmay leads the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 13 Lukas Pöstlberger in the overall leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 13 Geraint Thomas and Ineos Grenadiers (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 13 Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) wins stage 5 at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 13 Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) wins stage 5 at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images)

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) chose not to wait for the mountains at the Critérium du Dauphiné, springing a surprise final-kilometre attack to claim a sensational victory on stage 5.

The 2018 Dauphiné champion made use of a 180-degree turn to steal a march on the reduced peloton, and managed to hold off stage 3 winner Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) by a wheel.

Alex Aranburu (Astana-Premier Tech) claimed the final spot on the podium as Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished safely in the bunch to retain the overall lead.

The race organisers had billed the steep late climb of the Côte du Montrebut – 1.3km at 12 per cent – as the undulating 175km stage's key flashpoint, but it passed quietly and a reduced bunch sprint looked inevitable after the peloton caught the only attacker, Lawson Craddock (EF-Nippo) with 2km to go.

Thomas, however, had other ideas. He hit the front just ahead of a 180-degree bend just inside the final kilometre and accelerated out of it as his teammates let the gap open.

It was a well-timed move but it was just as much a case of strength as it was ingenuity. Bahrain Victorious responded quickly, but by that point, they only had one man in front of Colbrelli, who was the heavy favourite with one stage win and two runner-up placings to his name already. That chaser was Jack Haig, who'd pretty done all the work on the run-in to bring back Craddock, and so Thomas managed to prize the gap open.

The Welshman rounded the final bend and dug in on the home straight, by which point it was a case of hanging on. Michael Valgren (EF-Nippo) increased the pace behind, and Colbrelli was forced into a long-range sprint. The Italian surged clear of the rest and closed in on Thomas, drawing up alongside as he threw for the line while Thomas began to celebrate.

He raised his arm to his head, instead of the sky, unsure whether he'd been denied at the last, but the photo finish confirmed he'd done it, with just a couple of metres to spare.

"It wasn't planned," Thomas said. "I knew Bahrain didn't have any guys left – only Jack Haig, who'd been riding. I knew it was all lined out and the last bit was a bit twisty so I just thought 'sod it, go for it'. I went with a kilometre to go, the boys said on the radio that I had a gap, and I just went all in.

"To be honest, I didn't think I had that on the line. I just sat up two metres from the line to start to give it the big one, but man, Colbrelli came past so fast he nearly took my helmet off. But it's really nice to get that win for sure."

More to come!

Full Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 4:02:15 2 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 3 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 4 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka Assos 5 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation 6 Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo 7 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 10 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 11 Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos 12 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 13 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 14 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 15 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM 16 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 17 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 18 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 19 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 21 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 22 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 23 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 24 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 25 Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM 26 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 27 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 28 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 29 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 30 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 31 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 32 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 33 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 34 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 35 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 36 Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM 37 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 38 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 39 Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 40 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 41 Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 42 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 43 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 44 Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:08 45 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 46 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:21 47 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:36 48 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 49 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 50 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 51 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 52 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 53 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 54 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 55 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 56 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:41 57 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange 0:01:19 58 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 59 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 60 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation 61 Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team 62 Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 63 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 64 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:24 65 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 66 Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:08 67 Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM 68 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:02:30 69 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 70 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis 0:03:03 71 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 72 Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 73 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic 74 Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 75 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 76 Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 77 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 78 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 79 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 80 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 81 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 82 Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 83 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 84 Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 85 Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 86 Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 87 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 88 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious 89 Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 90 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 91 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 92 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:19 93 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 94 Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 95 William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo 96 Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo 97 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis 98 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 99 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 100 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 101 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 102 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) EF Education-Nippo 0:06:31 103 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:02 104 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 105 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange 106 Brent Bookwalter (USA) Team BikeExchange 107 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 108 Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange 109 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 110 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:07 111 Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 112 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 113 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 114 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:08:40 115 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis 116 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education-Nippo 117 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 118 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 119 Barnabás Peák (Hun) Team BikeExchange 120 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 121 Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 122 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 123 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 124 Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:09:26 125 Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:10:06 126 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:10:59 127 Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 128 Jasper De Plus (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:11:12 129 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 130 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 131 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education-Nippo 132 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:15:47 133 Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 134 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 135 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 136 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 137 Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM DNF Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma DNF Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team DNF Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates DNF Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange

Sprint 1 - Saint-Appolinard km. 52.4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10 2 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 6 3 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 4

Sprint 2 - Vc Saint-Vallier km. 170.4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 25 2 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 22 3 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 20 4 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka Assos 18 5 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation 16 6 Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo 14 7 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 8 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 10 9 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 8 10 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 6

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Côte du Planil km. 9.8 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 2 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Côte de la Sizeranne km. 96.1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 2 2 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 4) Côte de Hauterives km. 126.4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 3) Col de Barbe Bleue km. 149.2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 2 2 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious 1

Mountain 5 (Cat. 2) Côte du Montrebut km. 163.5 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 5 2 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 3 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 2 4 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 1

Young riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 4:02:15 2 Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos 3 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 4 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM 5 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 7 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 8 Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM 9 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 10 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 11 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 12 Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM 13 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:08 15 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:36 16 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 18 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:19 19 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 20 Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team 21 Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:08 22 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:03 23 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 24 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious 25 Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 26 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 27 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:19 28 Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 29 William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo 30 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 31 Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange 0:07:02 32 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:08:40 33 Barnabás Peák (Hun) Team BikeExchange 34 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 35 Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:10:06 36 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:10:59 37 Jasper De Plus (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:11:12 38 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:15:47 39 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 40 Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM

Combativity Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana-Premier Tech 12:06:45 2 Ineos Grenadiers 3 Bora-Hansgrohe 4 Team Qhubeka Assos 5 Team DSM 6 Lotto Soudal 7 Jumbo-Visma 8 Movistar Team 9 Bahrain Victorious 0:00:08 10 B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:00:36 11 Israel Start-up Nation 12 Trek-Segafredo 13 AG2R Citroën Team 14 UAE Team Emirates 0:01:12 15 Cofidis 0:04:22 16 Team Arkea-Samsic 0:05:33 17 Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:05:55 18 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:06:06 19 EF Education-Nippo 0:06:43 20 Team BikeExchange 0:08:21 21 Groupama-FDJ 0:08:22

General classification after stage 5 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 16:59:22 2 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:01 3 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:06 4 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:09 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:13 6 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:14 7 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 8 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:16 9 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:32 10 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:34 11 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:35 12 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:38 13 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:40 14 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:43 15 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:44 16 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:49 17 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:52 18 Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:01:00 19 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 20 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:04 21 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:05 22 Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:06 23 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:14 24 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:01:15 25 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:16 26 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:17 27 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:18 28 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:01:21 29 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:23 30 Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM 0:01:27 31 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:28 32 Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:01:35 33 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:01:42 34 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:46 35 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM 0:02:00 36 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:22 37 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:02:39 38 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:02:40 39 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:44 40 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:02:55 41 Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:26 42 Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team 0:04:03 43 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:28 44 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:29 45 Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:04:53 46 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:27 47 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:05:46 48 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:54 49 Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:06:16 50 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 0:06:19 51 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:25 52 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:56 53 Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 0:07:14 54 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 0:07:16 55 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:07:32 56 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 57 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:38 58 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:07:58 59 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation 0:08:22 60 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:08:23 61 Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:08:46 62 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:58 63 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 0:09:24 64 Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo 0:10:02 65 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange 0:10:06 66 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:10:10 67 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:10:30 68 Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM 0:11:20 69 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:11:24 70 Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:11:31 71 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:11:37 72 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:11:44 73 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:12:04 74 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:12:29 75 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange 0:13:40 76 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:14:02 77 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:14:07 78 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:14:25 79 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:14:30 80 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 0:14:57 81 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:15:20 82 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:16:34 83 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation 0:17:17 84 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:18:37 85 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis 0:18:43 86 Brent Bookwalter (USA) Team BikeExchange 0:18:59 87 Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:19:00 88 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:19:22 89 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:19:46 90 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious 0:19:48 91 Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:20:05 92 Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:20:28 93 Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM 0:20:30 94 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:20:57 95 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:21:03 96 Barnabás Peák (Hun) Team BikeExchange 0:21:19 97 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:48 98 Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:22:35 99 Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:22:37 100 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:23:22 101 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:23:28 102 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:23:44 103 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:24:10 104 William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:24:19 105 Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:25:06 106 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:25:16 107 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:25:20 108 Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 0:26:04 109 Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange 0:26:17 110 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:26:29 111 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:26:39 112 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:27:39 113 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:27:49 114 Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 0:28:01 115 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:28:03 116 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:28:56 117 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:29:05 118 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:29:46 119 Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:30:09 120 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) EF Education-Nippo 0:30:13 121 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 0:30:34 122 Jasper De Plus (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:31:02 123 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:31:36 124 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:32:48 125 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis 0:32:49 126 Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 0:33:52 127 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:35:01 128 Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:36:04 129 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education-Nippo 0:36:09 130 Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM 0:36:16 131 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:37:25 132 Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:37:59 133 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis 0:38:44 134 Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 0:39:25 135 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:39:33 136 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:40:15 137 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:48:41

Points Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 91 2 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 58 3 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 58 4 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 37 5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 36 6 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 36 7 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka Assos 30 8 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 29 9 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 26 10 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 26 11 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 24 12 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 23 13 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 18 14 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation 16 15 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 16 16 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 15 17 Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo 14 18 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 19 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 12 20 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 12 21 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 10 22 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 23 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 10 24 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 10 25 Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 10 26 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 27 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 8 28 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 29 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 6 30 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 6 31 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 6 32 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 6 33 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 5 34 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 4

Mountains Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 13 2 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 3 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 4 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 9 5 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 5 6 Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 7 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 3 8 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 3 9 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 3 10 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 3 11 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 12 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 2 13 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 2 14 Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 2 15 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 2 16 Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1 17 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 18 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 1 19 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange 1 20 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 1 21 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious 1 22 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1 23 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Young Riders Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 16:59:36 2 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:24 3 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:35 4 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:46 5 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:03 6 Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM 0:01:13 7 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM 0:01:46 8 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:08 9 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:02:41 10 Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:12 11 Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team 0:03:49 12 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:14 13 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:15 14 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:13 15 Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:06:02 16 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:18 17 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:08:09 18 Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM 0:11:06 19 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:11:50 20 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:13:53 21 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:15:06 22 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:18:23 23 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious 0:19:34 24 Barnabás Peák (Hun) Team BikeExchange 0:21:05 25 Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:22:21 26 Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:22:23 27 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:23:08 28 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:23:14 29 William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:24:05 30 Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:24:52 31 Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange 0:26:03 32 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:26:25 33 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:27:25 34 Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 0:27:47 35 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:28:51 36 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:29:32 37 Jasper De Plus (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:30:48 38 Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM 0:36:02 39 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:40:01 40 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:48:27