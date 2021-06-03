Trending

Critérium du Dauphiné: Geraint Thomas pounces to win stage 5

By

Ineos leader gains time bonus with late attack

Image 1 of 13

Team Ineos Geraint Thomas of Great Britain L celebrates as he crosses the finish line ahead of Team Bahrains Sonny Colbrelli of Italy wearing the best sprinters green jersey at the end of the during the fifth stage of the 73rd edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race a 175km between SaintChamond and SaintVallier on June 3 2021 Photo by Alain JOCARD AFP Photo by ALAIN JOCARDAFP via Getty Images

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) wins stage 5 at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 13

PRATI DI TIVO ITALY MARCH 13 Geraint Thomas of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma Blue Leader Jersey Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark and Team Astana Premier Tech Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas of Colombia and Team Arkea Samsic Simon Yates of United Kingdom and Team BikeExchange Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep during the 56th TirrenoAdriatico 2021 Stage 4 a 148km stage from Terni to Prati di Tivo 1450m TirrenoAdriatico on March 13 2021 in Prati di Tivo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Geraint Thomas (Ineos) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 13

Criterium du Dauphine

Ryan Mullen (Trek-Segafredo) and Josef Cerny (Deceuninck-Quick Step) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 13

Criterium du Dauphine

The breakaway during stage 5 - Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal), Tsgabu Grmay (BikeExchange), Julien Bernard, Ryan Mullen and Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo), Kasper Asgreen, Josef Cerny (Deceuninck-Quick Step) and Cyril Gautier (B&B-KTM). (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 13

Criterium du Dauphine

Bora-Hansgrohe lead the field during stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 13

Criterium du Dauphine

Geraint Thomas and Ineos Grenadiers during stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 13

Criterium du Dauphine

Team UAE Emirates' Sven Erik Bystrom during stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 13

Criterium du Dauphine

The breakaway during stage 5 - Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal), Tsgabu Grmay (BikeExchange), Julien Bernard, Ryan Mullen and Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo), Kasper Asgreen, Josef Cerny (Deceuninck-Quick Step) and Cyril Gautier (B&B-KTM). (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 13

Criterium du Dauphine

Tsgabu Grmay leads the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 13

Criterium du Dauphine

Lukas Pöstlberger in the overall leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 13

Criterium du Dauphine

Geraint Thomas and Ineos Grenadiers (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 13

British Geraint Thomas of Ineos Grenadiers celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the fifth stage of the 73rd edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race 1745km from Saint Chamond to SaintVallier France Thursday 03 June 2021BELGA PHOTO DAVID STOCKMAN Photo by DAVID STOCKMANBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) wins stage 5 at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 13

Team Ineos Geraint Thomas of Great Britain L celebrates as he crosses the finish line ahead of Team Bahrains Sonny Colbrelli of Italy wearing the best sprinters green jersey at the end of the during the fifth stage of the 73rd edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race a 175km between SaintChamond and SaintVallier on June 3 2021 Photo by Alain JOCARD AFP Photo by ALAIN JOCARDAFP via Getty Images

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) wins stage 5 at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images)

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) chose not to wait for the mountains at the Critérium du Dauphiné, springing a surprise final-kilometre attack to claim a sensational victory on stage 5.

The 2018 Dauphiné champion made use of a 180-degree turn to steal a march on the reduced peloton, and managed to hold off stage 3 winner Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) by a wheel.

Alex Aranburu (Astana-Premier Tech) claimed the final spot on the podium as Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished safely in the bunch to retain the overall lead.

The race organisers had billed the steep late climb of the Côte du Montrebut – 1.3km at 12 per cent – as the undulating 175km stage's key flashpoint, but it passed quietly and a reduced bunch sprint looked inevitable after the peloton caught the only attacker, Lawson Craddock (EF-Nippo) with 2km to go.

Thomas, however, had other ideas. He hit the front just ahead of a 180-degree bend just inside the final kilometre and accelerated out of it as his teammates let the gap open.

It was a well-timed move but it was just as much a case of strength as it was ingenuity. Bahrain Victorious responded quickly, but by that point, they only had one man in front of Colbrelli, who was the heavy favourite with one stage win and two runner-up placings to his name already. That chaser was Jack Haig, who'd pretty done all the work on the run-in to bring back Craddock, and so Thomas managed to prize the gap open.

The Welshman rounded the final bend and dug in on the home straight, by which point it was a case of hanging on. Michael Valgren (EF-Nippo) increased the pace behind, and Colbrelli was forced into a long-range sprint. The Italian surged clear of the rest and closed in on Thomas, drawing up alongside as he threw for the line while Thomas began to celebrate.

He raised his arm to his head, instead of the sky, unsure whether he'd been denied at the last, but the photo finish confirmed he'd done it, with just a couple of metres to spare.

"It wasn't planned," Thomas said. "I knew Bahrain didn't have any guys left – only Jack Haig, who'd been riding. I knew it was all lined out and the last bit was a bit twisty so I just thought 'sod it, go for it'. I went with a kilometre to go, the boys said on the radio that I had a gap, and I just went all in.

"To be honest, I didn't think I had that on the line. I just sat up two metres from the line to start to give it the big one, but man, Colbrelli came past so fast he nearly took my helmet off. But it's really nice to get that win for sure."

More to come!

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 4:02:15
2Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
3Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
4Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka Assos
5Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation
6Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo
7Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
8Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
9Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
10Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
11Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos
12Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
13Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
14Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
15Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM
16Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
17Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
18Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
19Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
20Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
21Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
22Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM
23Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
24Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
25Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM
26Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
27Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
28Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
29Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
30Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
31Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
32David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
33Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
34Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
35Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
36Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM
37Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
38Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
39Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
40Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
41Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
42Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
43Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
44Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:08
45Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
46Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:21
47Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:36
48Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
49Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
50Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
51Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
52Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
53Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
54Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
55Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
56Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:41
57Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange 0:01:19
58Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
59Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
60Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation
61Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team
62Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
63Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
64Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:24
65Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
66Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:08
67Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM
68Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:02:30
69Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
70Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis 0:03:03
71Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
72Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis
73Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic
74Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
75Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
76Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
77José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
78Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
79Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
80Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
81Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
82Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
83Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
84Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
85Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
86Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
87Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
88Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious
89Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
90Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
91Eliot Lietaer (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
92Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:19
93Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
94Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
95William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo
96Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo
97Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis
98Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
99Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
100Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
101Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
102Hideto Nakane (Jpn) EF Education-Nippo 0:06:31
103Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:02
104Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
105Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange
106Brent Bookwalter (USA) Team BikeExchange
107Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
108Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange
109Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
110Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:07
111Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
112Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
113Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
114Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:08:40
115Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis
116Logan Owen (USA) EF Education-Nippo
117Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
118Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
119Barnabás Peák (Hun) Team BikeExchange
120William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
121Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
122Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
123Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
124Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:09:26
125Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:10:06
126Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:10:59
127Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
128Jasper De Plus (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:11:12
129Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
130Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
131Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education-Nippo
132Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:15:47
133Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
134Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
135Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
136Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
137Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM
DNFLennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
DNFClement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
DNFIvo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
DNFKaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange

Sprint 1 - Saint-Appolinard km. 52.4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10
2Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 6
3Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 4

Sprint 2 - Vc Saint-Vallier km. 170.4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 25
2Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 22
3Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 20
4Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka Assos 18
5Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation 16
6Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo 14
7Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 12
8Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 10
9Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 8
10Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 6

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Côte du Planil km. 9.8
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2
2Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Côte de la Sizeranne km. 96.1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 2
2Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 4) Côte de Hauterives km. 126.4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 3) Col de Barbe Bleue km. 149.2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 2
2Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious 1

Mountain 5 (Cat. 2) Côte du Montrebut km. 163.5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 5
2Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 3
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 2
4Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 1

Young riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 4:02:15
2Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos
3Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
4Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM
5Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
6Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM
7Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
8Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM
9Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
10David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
11Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
12Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM
13Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
14Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:08
15Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:36
16Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
17Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
18Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:19
19Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
20Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team
21Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:08
22Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:03
23Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
24Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious
25Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
26Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
27Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:19
28Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
29William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo
30Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
31Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange 0:07:02
32Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:08:40
33Barnabás Peák (Hun) Team BikeExchange
34Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
35Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:10:06
36Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:10:59
37Jasper De Plus (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:11:12
38Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:15:47
39Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
40Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM

Combativity
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana-Premier Tech 12:06:45
2Ineos Grenadiers
3Bora-Hansgrohe
4Team Qhubeka Assos
5Team DSM
6Lotto Soudal
7Jumbo-Visma
8Movistar Team
9Bahrain Victorious 0:00:08
10B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:00:36
11Israel Start-up Nation
12Trek-Segafredo
13AG2R Citroën Team
14UAE Team Emirates 0:01:12
15Cofidis 0:04:22
16Team Arkea-Samsic 0:05:33
17Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:05:55
18Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:06:06
19EF Education-Nippo 0:06:43
20Team BikeExchange 0:08:21
21Groupama-FDJ 0:08:22

General classification after stage 5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 16:59:22
2Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:01
3Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:06
4Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:09
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:13
6Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:14
7Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM
8Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:16
9Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:32
10Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:34
11Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:35
12Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:38
13Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:40
14Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:43
15Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:44
16Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:49
17Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:52
18Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:01:00
19David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
20Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:04
21Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:05
22Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:06
23Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:14
24Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:01:15
25Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:16
26Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:17
27Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:18
28Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:01:21
29Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:23
30Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM 0:01:27
31Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:28
32Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:01:35
33Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:01:42
34Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:46
35Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM 0:02:00
36Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:22
37Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:02:39
38Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:02:40
39Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:44
40Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:02:55
41Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:26
42Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team 0:04:03
43Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:28
44Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:29
45Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:04:53
46Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:27
47Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:05:46
48Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:54
49Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:06:16
50Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 0:06:19
51Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:25
52Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:56
53Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 0:07:14
54Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 0:07:16
55Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:07:32
56Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
57Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:38
58Eliot Lietaer (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:07:58
59Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation 0:08:22
60Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:08:23
61Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:08:46
62José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:58
63Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 0:09:24
64Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo 0:10:02
65Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange 0:10:06
66Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:10:10
67Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:10:30
68Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM 0:11:20
69Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:11:24
70Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:11:31
71Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:11:37
72Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:11:44
73Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:12:04
74Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:12:29
75Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange 0:13:40
76Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:14:02
77Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:14:07
78Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:14:25
79Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:14:30
80Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 0:14:57
81Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:15:20
82Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:16:34
83Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation 0:17:17
84Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:18:37
85Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis 0:18:43
86Brent Bookwalter (USA) Team BikeExchange 0:18:59
87Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:19:00
88Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:19:22
89Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:19:46
90Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious 0:19:48
91Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:20:05
92Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:20:28
93Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM 0:20:30
94Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:20:57
95Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:21:03
96Barnabás Peák (Hun) Team BikeExchange 0:21:19
97Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:48
98Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:22:35
99Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:22:37
100Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:23:22
101Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:23:28
102Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:23:44
103Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:24:10
104William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:24:19
105Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:25:06
106Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:25:16
107Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:25:20
108Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 0:26:04
109Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange 0:26:17
110Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:26:29
111Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:26:39
112Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:27:39
113Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:27:49
114Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 0:28:01
115Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:28:03
116Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:28:56
117Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:29:05
118Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:29:46
119Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:30:09
120Hideto Nakane (Jpn) EF Education-Nippo 0:30:13
121Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 0:30:34
122Jasper De Plus (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:31:02
123Logan Owen (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:31:36
124William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:32:48
125Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis 0:32:49
126Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 0:33:52
127Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:35:01
128Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:36:04
129Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education-Nippo 0:36:09
130Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM 0:36:16
131Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:37:25
132Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:37:59
133Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis 0:38:44
134Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 0:39:25
135Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:39:33
136Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:40:15
137Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:48:41

Points Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 91
2Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 58
3Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 58
4Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 37
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 36
6Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 36
7Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka Assos 30
8Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 29
9Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 26
10Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 26
11Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 24
12Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 23
13Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 18
14Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation 16
15Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 16
16Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 15
17Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo 14
18Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 14
19Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 12
20Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 12
21Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 10
22Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 10
23Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 10
24Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 10
25Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 10
26Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8
27Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 8
28David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6
29Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 6
30Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 6
31Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 6
32Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 6
33Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 5
34Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 4

Mountains Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 13
2Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 12
3Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10
4Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 9
5Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 5
6Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4
7Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 3
8Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 3
9Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 3
10Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 3
11Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2
12Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 2
13Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 2
14Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 2
15Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 2
16Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1
17Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1
18Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 1
19Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange 1
20Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 1
21Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious 1
22Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1
23Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Young Riders Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 16:59:36
2Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:24
3Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:35
4David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:46
5Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:03
6Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM 0:01:13
7Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM 0:01:46
8Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:08
9Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:02:41
10Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:12
11Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team 0:03:49
12Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:14
13Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:15
14Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:13
15Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:06:02
16Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:18
17Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:08:09
18Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM 0:11:06
19Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:11:50
20Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:13:53
21Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:15:06
22Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:18:23
23Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious 0:19:34
24Barnabás Peák (Hun) Team BikeExchange 0:21:05
25Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:22:21
26Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:22:23
27Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:23:08
28Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:23:14
29William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:24:05
30Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:24:52
31Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange 0:26:03
32Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:26:25
33Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:27:25
34Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 0:27:47
35Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:28:51
36Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:29:32
37Jasper De Plus (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:30:48
38Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM 0:36:02
39Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:40:01
40Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:48:27

Teams Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bora-Hansgrohe 50:59:04
2Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:03
3Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:11
4Team DSM 0:01:58
5AG2R Citroën Team 0:02:11
6Bahrain Victorious 0:02:17
7Movistar Team 0:02:19
8Lotto Soudal 0:04:56
9B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:05:04
10Team Qhubeka Assos 0:05:52
11Trek-Segafredo 0:06:49
12UAE Team Emirates 0:08:21
13Israel Start-up Nation 0:09:19
14Groupama-FDJ 0:10:40
15Jumbo-Visma 0:11:34
16Team Arkea-Samsic 0:12:52
17Cofidis 0:15:03
18Team BikeExchange 0:15:59
19EF Education-Nippo 0:21:34
20Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:22:00
21Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:42:28

Latest on Cyclingnews