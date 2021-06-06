Richie Porte wins the Critérium du Dauphiné

Image 1 of 34 Richie Porte (Ineos Grenadiers) celebrates overall victory on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 34 Another win for Mark Padun (Bahrain Victorious) at Les Gets (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 34 Padun takes the plaudits on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 34 Padun also won the KOM jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 34 David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) won the youth classification (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 34 The peloton at the start of stage 8 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 34 A scene from the early running of the final stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 34 Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) at the front of the breakaway group (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 34 Warren Barguil (Arkea-Samsic) and Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) in the break (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 34 The breakaway out in front on the Aravis (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 34 Michael Valgren (EF-Nippo) led a chase group across to the break on the Aravis (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 34 Ineos Grenadiers look after Porte (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 34 The Alps lay in wait for the riders on stage 8 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 34 Youth classification leader David Gaudu among his Groupama-FDJ teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 34 The peloton take the scenic route through the mountains (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 34 Israel Start-Up Nation worked on the Col de la Colombière (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 34 Race leader Richie Porte in the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 34 The peloton strung out heading uphill (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 34 Movistar and their GC threat Miguel Angel Lopez (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 34 The peloton tackle a climb on stage 8 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 34 A sweeping descent and great views in the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 22 of 34 Politt pulls for Konrad in the break on the run to the Joux Plane (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 23 of 34 Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic) went on the attack on the Joux Plane (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 24 of 34 Mark Padun (Bahrain Victorious) attacked the break early on the Joux Plane (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 25 of 34 Konrad and Vingegaard led the chase, but the Ukrainian was once again uncatchable (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 26 of 34 Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) attacked the peloton midway up the Joux Plane (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 27 of 34 Ineos lead the peloton up the Joux Plane (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 28 of 34 Mark Padun (Bahrain Victorious) was untouchable on the Joux Plane (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 29 of 34 Miguel Angel Lopez (Movistar) tried an attack but couldn't get away (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 30 of 34 Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious) made an attempt to get away on the Joux Plane but was caught, too (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 31 of 34 Miguel Ángel López on stage 8 at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 34 Geraint Thomas on stage 8 at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 33 of 34 Ineos Grenadiers work for overall leader Richie Porte on stage 8 at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 34 of 34 Richie Porte crosses the line as the winner of the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images)

After two previous runner-up spots at the Critérium du Dauphiné, Richie Porte (Ineos Grenadiers) sealed his first victory at the race with a controlled display on the final stage through the Haute-Savoie Alps to Les Gets.

The Australian was barely put in trouble during a stage which concluded with the HC-rated cliimb of the Col de Joux Plane before dropping into Morzine and then climbing to the finish. He fended off numerous attacks in the final kilometres, but finished safely alongside teammate Geraint Thomas in an elite GC group to take the overall title by 17 seconds from Astana-Premier Tech's Alexey Lutsenko, with Thomas taking third.

Two minutes up the road, Mark Padun (Bahrain Victorious) rounded off a phenomenal weekend with his second stage win in two days, the 24-year-old also taking the mountain classification after making the day's early break.

The Ukrainian dropped his breakaway companions on the early slopes of the Joux Plane with just under 30 kilometers to go, and he was never troubled from that point on, easily extending his advantage to over a minute at the top. All that remained was to stay safe on the descent before celebrating another mountain victory to round off the best week of his career.

"This race, having been second here twice and once year losing second in the last kilometre, to finally win it I'm just over the moon," said Porte after the stage. "All the sacrifices, time away from my wife and two kids, is worth it. This team Ineos Grenadiers were just absolutely brilliant today.

"I know the descent of the Joux Plane well and we've done it many, many times, so decided to do it at my own pace. When I saw Geraint crash it wasn't ideal for the last six kilometres. He has some pretty bad road rash, but he'll be tip top for the Tour."

While Porte took home the yellow jersey for the first time in his career, Padun enjoyed a last-day overhaul to take the blue and white polka dot jersey. David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) took home the white young rider's jersey, while Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) won the green points jersey.

How it unfolded

Unlike almost every other stage this week, the break on the final stage of the race formed relatively quickly.

Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo) and Franck Bonnamour (B&B Hotels p/b KTM) triggered the move and were quickly soon by a large group of riders: Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ), Guillaume Martin (Cofidis), Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma), Jorge Arcas, Imanol Erviti (Movistar), Patrick Konrad, Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe), Dorian Godon (AG2R Citroën), Warren Barguil (Arkéa Samsic), Harry Sweeny (Lotto Soudal), Mark Padun (Bahrain Victorious), Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo), Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels p/b KTM) and Sander Armée (Qhubeka Assos).

Their lead soon stretched to five minutes over the peloton, with a smaller group comprising Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal), Michael Valgren (EF Education-Nippo), Martijn Tusveld (Team DSM), Jan Bakelants (Intermarché-Wanty Gobert) in between trying to bridge up to the front. Although Wellens dropped away, this second group joined the break midway up the Aravis, with the peloton now 3-45 back.

As he had done previously on the previous second-category climb, Padun took maximum points at the summit of the Aravis, putting the Ukrainian eight behind mountains leader Lawson Craddock (EF Education-Nippo). When he then led over the first-category Col de la Colombière, the Bahrain rider took the lead in the KoM competition, Valgren, Politt and Barguil following over the top, with the peloton now within three minutes.

As soon as the break reached the first slopes of the super-category Joux Plane, Padun accelerated, Martin and Konrad tracking him briefly. Led by Ineos Grenadiers, the peloton started up the climb three minutes later. Ben Hermans (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic) attempted to go clear of the yellow jersey group, but both were inexorably reeled back in by the Ineos train.

Jumbo-Visma's Steven Kruijswijk was the next to try his luck, his teammate Sepp Kuss slipping out of the back of the group at almost the same time. Meanwhile, Movistar's tactic of putting two riders in the break paid off as Erviti and Arcas dropped back to the yellow jersey group and started setting the pace, their pace reeling in Kruijswijk and slimming down the group.

When Erviti, Arcas and then Carlos Verona pulled aside, Ineos took over once again, no doubt expecting an attack from one of the Movistar leaders. It came from Miguel Ángel López, but the Colombian too was brought to heel by the Tao Geoghegan Hart-led yellow jersey group. Bahrain's Jack Haig then chose that moment to attack and was the first of the GC contenders over the Joux Plane, his rivals just a handful of seconds behind.

Although Padun lost time on the descent to Morzine and the 5km climb up to Les Gets, his victory was never in doubt. He had enough of a gap to devote most of the last kilometer to his celebrations.

All of the key action was now taking place in the much-reduced yellow jersey group. Haig was caught on the descent off the Joux Plane, then Thomas lost his front wheel on a hairpin and slid to the deck. Though his shorts were ripped, he regained contact with the group on the climb to Les Gets.

While the Welshman recouped that lost ground, there were several attacks on Porte, Astana duo Ion Izagirre and Lutsenko the source of most of them. Just as Thomas rejoined, Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroën) jumped away, the Australian seeking, vainly as it turned out, to gain a place or two on the overall classification. Thomas, meanwhile, powered through to the front of the yellow jersey group, his tempo preventing further attempts to unseat Porte right at the last.

Hitherto elusive, 36-year-old Richie Porte had won the Critérium du Dauphiné 36 years after the only previous Australian victor, Phil Anderson.

Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 4:06:49 2 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:36 3 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:57 5 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:10 6 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 7 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 8 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 9 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 10 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 11 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 12 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 14 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:43 15 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:50 16 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:04 17 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:04:04 18 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 19 Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 20 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 21 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 22 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 23 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 0:05:16 24 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 25 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 26 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 27 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:12 28 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 29 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 30 Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 31 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 32 Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 33 Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo 34 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 35 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious 36 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 37 Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM 0:07:34 38 Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM 39 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:07:43 40 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 41 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:08:16 42 Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 43 Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:09:50 44 Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team 45 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 46 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 47 Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:10:24 48 Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos 49 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 50 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 51 Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 52 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:12:33 53 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 54 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:13 55 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange 56 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:12 57 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 58 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 59 Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 60 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 61 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 62 Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo 63 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:14:21 64 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 0:17:21 65 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:18:34 66 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic 67 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 68 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 69 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 70 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 71 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:20:17 72 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:20:57 73 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 0:21:17 74 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 75 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:22:05 76 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 77 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 78 Barnabás Peák (Hun) Team BikeExchange 79 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 80 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 81 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:23:41 82 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 83 Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 0:25:24 84 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 85 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation 86 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 87 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 88 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 89 Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 90 Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 91 William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo 92 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 93 Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 94 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 95 Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 96 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 97 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 98 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 99 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:26:49 100 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 0:31:24 101 Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 102 Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM 103 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 104 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis 105 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 106 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM 107 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 108 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 109 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 110 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 111 Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 112 Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 113 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 114 Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 115 Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM 116 Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 117 Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 118 Brent Bookwalter (USA) Team BikeExchange DNF Hideto Nakane (Jpn) EF Education-Nippo DNF Logan Owen (USA) EF Education-Nippo DNF Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis DNF Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis DNF Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe DNF Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe DNF Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation DNF Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic DNF Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal DNF Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep DNF Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo DNF Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM DNF Jasper De Plus (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux

Sprint 1 - Samoëns km. 117.9 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 2 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 3 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 4

Sprint 2 - Les Gets km. 147 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 15 2 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 12 3 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 4 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 8 5 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 6 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 5 7 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 4 8 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 3 9 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 2 10 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 1

Mountain 1 - Côte D'Esserts-Blay km. 2.1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Mountain 2 - Côte D'Héry-Sur-Ugine km. 33.2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 5 2 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 3 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 2 4 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1

Mountain 3 - Col Des Aravis (1 498 M) km. 52 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 5 2 Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo 3 3 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 4 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 4 - Col De La Colombière (1618 M) km. 76.9 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 10 2 Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo 8 3 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 4 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 4 5 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 2 6 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1

Mountain 5 - Côte De Châtillon-Sur-Cluses km. 104.1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 2 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 1

Mountain 6 - Col De Joux Plane (1700 M) km. 130.3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 15 2 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 12 3 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 4 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 8 5 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 6 6 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 5 7 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 4 8 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 3 9 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 2 10 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 1

Young riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 4:06:49 2 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:36 3 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:10 4 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:04:04 5 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:05:16 7 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:12 8 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 9 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 10 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious 11 Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM 0:07:34 12 Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:09:50 13 Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team 14 Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:10:24 15 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 16 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 17 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:12 18 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:18:34 19 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:22:05 20 Barnabás Peák (Hun) Team BikeExchange 21 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:25:24 22 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 23 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 24 Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 25 William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo 26 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 27 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 0:31:24 28 Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 29 Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM 30 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM 31 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 32 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 33 Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 34 Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 35 Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM

Combativity Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ineos Grenadiers 12:27:30 2 Bahrain Victorious 0:01:19 3 Movistar Team 0:02:01 4 Astana-Premier Tech 0:03:29 5 AG2R CITROÃ‹N TEAM 0:04:14 6 Jumbo-Visma 0:04:49 7 Trek-Segafredo 0:08:25 8 Groupama-FDJ 0:09:35 9 UAE Team Emirates 0:15:45 10 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:17:00 11 Team Qhubeka Assos 0:19:57 12 Cofidis 0:20:44 13 Team DSM 0:22:17 14 Team Arkea-Samsic 0:24:30 15 Israel Start-up Nation 0:27:11 16 EF Education-Nippo 0:31:55 17 B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:32:04 18 Team BikeExchange 0:32:19 19 Lotto Soudal 0:37:30 20 Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:40:58 21 Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:08:51

Final general classification after stage 8 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 29:37:05 2 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:17 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:29 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:33 5 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:34 6 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:38 7 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 8 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:47 9 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:12 10 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:57 11 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:08 12 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:10 13 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:03:11 14 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:18 15 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:03:29 16 Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:03:49 17 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:04:12 18 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:04:50 19 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 0:05:34 20 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:06:54 21 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:56 22 Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM 0:08:55 23 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 0:13:28 24 Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo 0:14:51 25 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 0:18:12 26 Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:18:31 27 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:19:02 28 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:48 29 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:20:55 30 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:24:20 31 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 0:26:02 32 Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team 0:26:27 33 Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:27:16 34 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:28:01 35 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:28:23 36 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:28:41 37 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:29:19 38 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:30:39 39 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange 0:33:20 40 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:33:35 41 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:34:12 42 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:34:52 43 Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:35:06 44 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 0:39:26 45 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 0:40:28 46 Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo 0:40:59 47 Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:41:47 48 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:43:17 49 Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 0:43:49 50 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:43:59 51 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:45:03 52 Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:45:35 53 Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:46:46 54 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:47:27 55 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious 0:48:45 56 Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM 0:48:46 57 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 0:48:47 58 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:50:11 59 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 0:50:14 60 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:50:42 61 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:51:03 62 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:52:47 63 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:53:46 64 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:54:44 65 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:55:29 66 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:55:47 67 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:56:14 68 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 0:56:18 69 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:57:30 70 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM 0:58:13 71 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:58:28 72 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:58:45 73 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:59:05 74 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:59:26 75 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation 76 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:59:43 77 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1:00:46 78 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:01:58 79 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 1:02:15 80 Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 1:02:54 81 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1:03:42 82 Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM 1:03:49 83 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:05:12 84 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1:07:19 85 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 1:07:53 86 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka Assos 1:08:08 87 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 1:10:23 88 Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 1:11:32 89 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1:11:38 90 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:12:52 91 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 1:13:56 92 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:14:16 93 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 1:19:57 94 William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo 1:21:46 95 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 1:21:54 96 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:25:16 97 Brent Bookwalter (USA) Team BikeExchange 1:26:04 98 Barnabás Peák (Hun) Team BikeExchange 1:26:43 99 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 1:27:49 100 Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 1:28:36 101 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis 1:31:43 102 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 1:32:41 103 Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1:34:24 104 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:35:51 105 Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:36:13 106 Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 1:36:22 107 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:36:42 108 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 1:38:11 109 Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:38:42 110 Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 1:41:06 111 Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 1:41:46 112 Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:43:55 113 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 1:45:25 114 Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:48:09 115 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:52:28 116 Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM 1:54:04 117 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:58:43 118 Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:00:16

Points Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 91 2 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 58 3 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 58 4 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 56 5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 51 6 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 37 7 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 36 8 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 34 9 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 33 10 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 32 11 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka Assos 30 12 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 29 13 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 24 14 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 23 15 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 20 16 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 20 17 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 18 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 18 19 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 16 20 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 16 21 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 16 22 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 14 23 Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo 14 24 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 13 25 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 12 26 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 12 27 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 12 28 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 12 29 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 10 30 Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 10 31 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 10 32 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 10 33 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 9 34 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 35 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 6 36 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 6 37 Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 4 38 Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM 4 39 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 2 40 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 1 41 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 1

Mountains Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 50 2 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 33 3 Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo 26 4 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 21 5 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 16 6 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 15 7 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 8 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 9 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 12 10 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 12 11 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 12 12 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 11 13 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 11 14 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 15 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 9 16 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 9 17 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 7 18 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 7 19 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 6 20 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 5 21 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 5 22 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 5 23 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 5 24 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 4 25 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 26 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 4 27 Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 28 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 3 29 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 3 30 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 3 31 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 3 32 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 3 33 Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 3 34 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 2 35 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 36 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 2 37 Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 2 38 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 2 39 Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1 40 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 1 41 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange 1 42 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1 43 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious 1 44 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 1 45 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Young Riders Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 29:38:17 2 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:59 3 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:44 4 Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM 0:07:43 5 Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team 0:25:15 6 Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:26:04 7 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:26:49 8 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:27:29 9 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:28:07 10 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:32:23 11 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:33:40 12 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 0:38:14 13 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:42:05 14 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:43:51 15 Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:44:23 16 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:46:15 17 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious 0:47:33 18 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:49:30 19 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:49:51 20 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:53:32 21 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM 0:57:01 22 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 1:01:03 23 Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM 1:02:37 24 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:04:00 25 William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo 1:20:34 26 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 1:20:42 27 Barnabás Peák (Hun) Team BikeExchange 1:25:31 28 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 1:26:37 29 Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1:33:12 30 Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:35:01 31 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:35:30 32 Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:37:30 33 Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 1:40:34 34 Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM 1:52:52 35 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:57:31