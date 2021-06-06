Richie Porte wins the Critérium du Dauphiné
By Peter Cossins, Daniel Ostanek
Mark Padun takes second mountain stage win in two days at Les Gets
Stage 8: La Léchère-Les-Bains - Les Gets
After two previous runner-up spots at the Critérium du Dauphiné, Richie Porte (Ineos Grenadiers) sealed his first victory at the race with a controlled display on the final stage through the Haute-Savoie Alps to Les Gets.
The Australian was barely put in trouble during a stage which concluded with the HC-rated cliimb of the Col de Joux Plane before dropping into Morzine and then climbing to the finish. He fended off numerous attacks in the final kilometres, but finished safely alongside teammate Geraint Thomas in an elite GC group to take the overall title by 17 seconds from Astana-Premier Tech's Alexey Lutsenko, with Thomas taking third.
Two minutes up the road, Mark Padun (Bahrain Victorious) rounded off a phenomenal weekend with his second stage win in two days, the 24-year-old also taking the mountain classification after making the day's early break.
The Ukrainian dropped his breakaway companions on the early slopes of the Joux Plane with just under 30 kilometers to go, and he was never troubled from that point on, easily extending his advantage to over a minute at the top. All that remained was to stay safe on the descent before celebrating another mountain victory to round off the best week of his career.
"This race, having been second here twice and once year losing second in the last kilometre, to finally win it I'm just over the moon," said Porte after the stage. "All the sacrifices, time away from my wife and two kids, is worth it. This team Ineos Grenadiers were just absolutely brilliant today.
"I know the descent of the Joux Plane well and we've done it many, many times, so decided to do it at my own pace. When I saw Geraint crash it wasn't ideal for the last six kilometres. He has some pretty bad road rash, but he'll be tip top for the Tour."
While Porte took home the yellow jersey for the first time in his career, Padun enjoyed a last-day overhaul to take the blue and white polka dot jersey. David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) took home the white young rider's jersey, while Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) won the green points jersey.
How it unfolded
Unlike almost every other stage this week, the break on the final stage of the race formed relatively quickly.
Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo) and Franck Bonnamour (B&B Hotels p/b KTM) triggered the move and were quickly soon by a large group of riders: Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ), Guillaume Martin (Cofidis), Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma), Jorge Arcas, Imanol Erviti (Movistar), Patrick Konrad, Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe), Dorian Godon (AG2R Citroën), Warren Barguil (Arkéa Samsic), Harry Sweeny (Lotto Soudal), Mark Padun (Bahrain Victorious), Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo), Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels p/b KTM) and Sander Armée (Qhubeka Assos).
Their lead soon stretched to five minutes over the peloton, with a smaller group comprising Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal), Michael Valgren (EF Education-Nippo), Martijn Tusveld (Team DSM), Jan Bakelants (Intermarché-Wanty Gobert) in between trying to bridge up to the front. Although Wellens dropped away, this second group joined the break midway up the Aravis, with the peloton now 3-45 back.
As he had done previously on the previous second-category climb, Padun took maximum points at the summit of the Aravis, putting the Ukrainian eight behind mountains leader Lawson Craddock (EF Education-Nippo). When he then led over the first-category Col de la Colombière, the Bahrain rider took the lead in the KoM competition, Valgren, Politt and Barguil following over the top, with the peloton now within three minutes.
As soon as the break reached the first slopes of the super-category Joux Plane, Padun accelerated, Martin and Konrad tracking him briefly. Led by Ineos Grenadiers, the peloton started up the climb three minutes later. Ben Hermans (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic) attempted to go clear of the yellow jersey group, but both were inexorably reeled back in by the Ineos train.
Jumbo-Visma's Steven Kruijswijk was the next to try his luck, his teammate Sepp Kuss slipping out of the back of the group at almost the same time. Meanwhile, Movistar's tactic of putting two riders in the break paid off as Erviti and Arcas dropped back to the yellow jersey group and started setting the pace, their pace reeling in Kruijswijk and slimming down the group.
When Erviti, Arcas and then Carlos Verona pulled aside, Ineos took over once again, no doubt expecting an attack from one of the Movistar leaders. It came from Miguel Ángel López, but the Colombian too was brought to heel by the Tao Geoghegan Hart-led yellow jersey group. Bahrain's Jack Haig then chose that moment to attack and was the first of the GC contenders over the Joux Plane, his rivals just a handful of seconds behind.
Although Padun lost time on the descent to Morzine and the 5km climb up to Les Gets, his victory was never in doubt. He had enough of a gap to devote most of the last kilometer to his celebrations.
All of the key action was now taking place in the much-reduced yellow jersey group. Haig was caught on the descent off the Joux Plane, then Thomas lost his front wheel on a hairpin and slid to the deck. Though his shorts were ripped, he regained contact with the group on the climb to Les Gets.
While the Welshman recouped that lost ground, there were several attacks on Porte, Astana duo Ion Izagirre and Lutsenko the source of most of them. Just as Thomas rejoined, Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroën) jumped away, the Australian seeking, vainly as it turned out, to gain a place or two on the overall classification. Thomas, meanwhile, powered through to the front of the yellow jersey group, his tempo preventing further attempts to unseat Porte right at the last.
Hitherto elusive, 36-year-old Richie Porte had won the Critérium du Dauphiné 36 years after the only previous Australian victor, Phil Anderson.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|4:06:49
|2
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:36
|3
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:01:57
|5
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:10
|6
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|7
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|8
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|9
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|10
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|11
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
|12
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|14
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:02:43
|15
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:50
|16
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:04
|17
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:04:04
|18
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|19
|Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|20
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|22
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|23
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:05:16
|24
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|25
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|26
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:12
|28
|Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|29
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|30
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|31
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|32
|Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|33
|Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|34
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|35
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|36
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|37
|Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM
|0:07:34
|38
|Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM
|39
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:07:43
|40
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|41
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:16
|42
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|43
|Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:09:50
|44
|Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team
|45
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|46
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|47
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:10:24
|48
|Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos
|49
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|50
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|51
|Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|52
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:12:33
|53
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|54
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:13
|55
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange
|56
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:12
|57
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
|58
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|59
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|60
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|61
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|62
|Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo
|63
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:14:21
|64
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|0:17:21
|65
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:18:34
|66
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic
|67
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|68
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|69
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|70
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|71
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:20:17
|72
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:20:57
|73
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:21:17
|74
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|75
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:05
|76
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|77
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|78
|Barnabás Peák (Hun) Team BikeExchange
|79
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|80
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|81
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:23:41
|82
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|83
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|0:25:24
|84
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|85
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation
|86
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|87
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|88
|Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
|89
|Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|90
|Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis
|91
|William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|92
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
|93
|Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|94
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|95
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|96
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|97
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|98
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|99
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:26:49
|100
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM
|0:31:24
|101
|Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|102
|Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM
|103
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|104
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis
|105
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|106
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM
|107
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|108
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|109
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|110
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|111
|Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|112
|Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
|113
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|114
|Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|115
|Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM
|116
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|117
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|118
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) Team BikeExchange
|DNF
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) EF Education-Nippo
|DNF
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|DNF
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis
|DNF
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis
|DNF
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation
|DNF
|Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|DNF
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|DNF
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|DNF
|Jasper De Plus (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|2
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|3
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|4
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|15
|2
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|12
|3
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|4
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|8
|5
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|6
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|5
|7
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|4
|8
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|3
|9
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|2
|10
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|5
|2
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|3
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2
|4
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|5
|2
|Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|3
|3
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|4
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|10
|2
|Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|8
|3
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|4
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|4
|5
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2
|6
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|2
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|15
|2
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|12
|3
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|4
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|8
|5
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|6
|6
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|7
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|4
|8
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|3
|9
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|2
|10
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|4:06:49
|2
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:36
|3
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:10
|4
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:04:04
|5
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:05:16
|7
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:12
|8
|Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|11
|Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM
|0:07:34
|12
|Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:09:50
|13
|Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team
|14
|Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:10:24
|15
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|17
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:12
|18
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:18:34
|19
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:05
|20
|Barnabás Peák (Hun) Team BikeExchange
|21
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:25:24
|22
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|23
|Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
|24
|Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|25
|William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|26
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
|27
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM
|0:31:24
|28
|Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|29
|Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM
|30
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM
|31
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|32
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|33
|Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|34
|Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
|35
|Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ineos Grenadiers
|12:27:30
|2
|Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:19
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:02:01
|4
|Astana-Premier Tech
|0:03:29
|5
|AG2R CITROÃ‹N TEAM
|0:04:14
|6
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:04:49
|7
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:25
|8
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:09:35
|9
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:15:45
|10
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:17:00
|11
|Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:19:57
|12
|Cofidis
|0:20:44
|13
|Team DSM
|0:22:17
|14
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:24:30
|15
|Israel Start-up Nation
|0:27:11
|16
|EF Education-Nippo
|0:31:55
|17
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:32:04
|18
|Team BikeExchange
|0:32:19
|19
|Lotto Soudal
|0:37:30
|20
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:40:58
|21
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:08:51
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|29:37:05
|2
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:17
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:29
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:33
|5
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:34
|6
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:38
|7
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|8
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00:47
|9
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:12
|10
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:57
|11
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:08
|12
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:10
|13
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:03:11
|14
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:18
|15
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:29
|16
|Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:03:49
|17
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:04:12
|18
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:04:50
|19
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:05:34
|20
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|0:06:54
|21
|Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:56
|22
|Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM
|0:08:55
|23
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|0:13:28
|24
|Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|0:14:51
|25
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|0:18:12
|26
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:18:31
|27
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:19:02
|28
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:19:48
|29
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:20:55
|30
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:24:20
|31
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:26:02
|32
|Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:26:27
|33
|Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:27:16
|34
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:28:01
|35
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:28:23
|36
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:28:41
|37
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:29:19
|38
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:30:39
|39
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange
|0:33:20
|40
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:33:35
|41
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:34:12
|42
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|0:34:52
|43
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:35:06
|44
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM
|0:39:26
|45
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
|0:40:28
|46
|Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo
|0:40:59
|47
|Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:41:47
|48
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:43:17
|49
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|0:43:49
|50
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:43:59
|51
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|0:45:03
|52
|Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:45:35
|53
|Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:46:46
|54
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:47:27
|55
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|0:48:45
|56
|Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM
|0:48:46
|57
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|0:48:47
|58
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:50:11
|59
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:50:14
|60
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:50:42
|61
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|0:51:03
|62
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:52:47
|63
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:53:46
|64
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:54:44
|65
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:55:29
|66
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|0:55:47
|67
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:56:14
|68
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:56:18
|69
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:57:30
|70
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM
|0:58:13
|71
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:58:28
|72
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:58:45
|73
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:59:05
|74
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:59:26
|75
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation
|76
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|0:59:43
|77
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|1:00:46
|78
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:01:58
|79
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|1:02:15
|80
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|1:02:54
|81
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|1:03:42
|82
|Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM
|1:03:49
|83
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:05:12
|84
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:07:19
|85
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|1:07:53
|86
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka Assos
|1:08:08
|87
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|1:10:23
|88
|Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|1:11:32
|89
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:11:38
|90
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:12:52
|91
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|1:13:56
|92
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:14:16
|93
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|1:19:57
|94
|William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|1:21:46
|95
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|1:21:54
|96
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:25:16
|97
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) Team BikeExchange
|1:26:04
|98
|Barnabás Peák (Hun) Team BikeExchange
|1:26:43
|99
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
|1:27:49
|100
|Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis
|1:28:36
|101
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis
|1:31:43
|102
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|1:32:41
|103
|Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|1:34:24
|104
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1:35:51
|105
|Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1:36:13
|106
|Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|1:36:22
|107
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:36:42
|108
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|1:38:11
|109
|Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1:38:42
|110
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|1:41:06
|111
|Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
|1:41:46
|112
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:43:55
|113
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|1:45:25
|114
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:48:09
|115
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:52:28
|116
|Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM
|1:54:04
|117
|Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:58:43
|118
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:00:16
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|91
|2
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|58
|3
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|58
|4
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|56
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|51
|6
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|37
|7
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|36
|8
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|34
|9
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|33
|10
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|32
|11
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka Assos
|30
|12
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|29
|13
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|24
|14
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|23
|15
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|20
|16
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|20
|17
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|18
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM
|18
|19
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|16
|20
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|16
|21
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|22
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|14
|23
|Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|14
|24
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|13
|25
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|12
|26
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|12
|27
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|12
|28
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|12
|29
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|10
|30
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|10
|31
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|32
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|10
|33
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|34
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|35
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|6
|36
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|37
|Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
|4
|38
|Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM
|4
|39
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|2
|40
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|1
|41
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|50
|2
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|33
|3
|Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|26
|4
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|21
|5
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|16
|6
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|15
|7
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|8
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|9
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|10
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
|12
|11
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|12
|12
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
|11
|13
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|14
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|15
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|16
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|9
|17
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|7
|18
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|7
|19
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|6
|20
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|5
|21
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|5
|22
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|23
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|24
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|25
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|26
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|4
|27
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|28
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|3
|29
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|30
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|3
|31
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|32
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|3
|33
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|3
|34
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|35
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|36
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|2
|37
|Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|2
|38
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|2
|39
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|40
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|41
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange
|1
|42
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|43
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|1
|44
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|1
|45
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|29:38:17
|2
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:01:59
|3
|Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:44
|4
|Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM
|0:07:43
|5
|Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:25:15
|6
|Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:26:04
|7
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:26:49
|8
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:27:29
|9
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:28:07
|10
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:32:23
|11
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|0:33:40
|12
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM
|0:38:14
|13
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:42:05
|14
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|0:43:51
|15
|Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:44:23
|16
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:46:15
|17
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|0:47:33
|18
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:49:30
|19
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|0:49:51
|20
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:53:32
|21
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM
|0:57:01
|22
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|1:01:03
|23
|Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM
|1:02:37
|24
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:04:00
|25
|William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|1:20:34
|26
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|1:20:42
|27
|Barnabás Peák (Hun) Team BikeExchange
|1:25:31
|28
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
|1:26:37
|29
|Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|1:33:12
|30
|Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1:35:01
|31
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:35:30
|32
|Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1:37:30
|33
|Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
|1:40:34
|34
|Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM
|1:52:52
|35
|Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:57:31
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ineos Grenadiers
|88:53:28
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:04:09
|3
|Bahrain Victorious
|0:14:04
|4
|AG2R CITROÃ‹N TEAM
|0:21:32
|5
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:27:20
|6
|Astana-Premier Tech
|0:29:30
|7
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:43:13
|8
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:46:18
|9
|Team DSM
|0:51:39
|10
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:53:46
|11
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|1:13:14
|12
|Israel Start-up Nation
|1:14:38
|13
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:17:09
|14
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:19:19
|15
|Team BikeExchange
|1:28:42
|16
|Cofidis
|1:29:42
|17
|Team Qhubeka Assos
|1:42:35
|18
|EF Education-Nippo
|1:49:24
|19
|Lotto Soudal
|1:52:47
|20
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1:53:49
|21
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:50:05
