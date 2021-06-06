Richie Porte wins the Critérium du Dauphiné

Trending

After two previous runner-up spots at the Critérium du Dauphiné, Richie Porte (Ineos Grenadiers) sealed his first victory at the race with a controlled display on the final stage through the Haute-Savoie Alps to Les Gets.

The Australian was barely put in trouble during a stage which concluded with the HC-rated cliimb of the Col de Joux Plane before dropping into Morzine and then climbing to the finish. He fended off numerous attacks in the final kilometres, but finished safely alongside teammate Geraint Thomas in an elite GC group to take the overall title by 17 seconds from Astana-Premier Tech's Alexey Lutsenko, with Thomas taking third.

Two minutes up the road, Mark Padun (Bahrain Victorious) rounded off a phenomenal weekend with his second stage win in two days, the 24-year-old also taking the mountain classification after making the day's early break.

The Ukrainian dropped his breakaway companions on the early slopes of the Joux Plane with just under 30 kilometers to go, and he was never troubled from that point on, easily extending his advantage to over a minute at the top. All that remained was to stay safe on the descent before celebrating another mountain victory to round off the best week of his career.

"This race, having been second here twice and once year losing second in the last kilometre, to finally win it I'm just over the moon," said Porte after the stage. "All the sacrifices, time away from my wife and two kids, is worth it. This team Ineos Grenadiers were just absolutely brilliant today.

"I know the descent of the Joux Plane well and we've done it many, many times, so decided to do it at my own pace. When I saw Geraint crash it wasn't ideal for the last six kilometres. He has some pretty bad road rash, but he'll be tip top for the Tour."

While Porte took home the yellow jersey for the first time in his career, Padun enjoyed a last-day overhaul to take the blue and white polka dot jersey. David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) took home the white young rider's jersey, while Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) won the green points jersey.

How it unfolded

Unlike almost every other stage this week, the break on the final stage of the race formed relatively quickly.

Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo) and Franck Bonnamour (B&B Hotels p/b KTM) triggered the move and were quickly soon by a large group of riders: Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ), Guillaume Martin (Cofidis), Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma), Jorge Arcas, Imanol Erviti (Movistar), Patrick Konrad, Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe), Dorian Godon (AG2R Citroën), Warren Barguil (Arkéa Samsic), Harry Sweeny (Lotto Soudal), Mark Padun (Bahrain Victorious), Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo), Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels p/b KTM) and Sander Armée (Qhubeka Assos).

Their lead soon stretched to five minutes over the peloton, with a smaller group comprising Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal), Michael Valgren (EF Education-Nippo), Martijn Tusveld (Team DSM), Jan Bakelants (Intermarché-Wanty Gobert) in between trying to bridge up to the front. Although Wellens dropped away, this second group joined the break midway up the Aravis, with the peloton now 3-45 back.

As he had done previously on the previous second-category climb, Padun took maximum points at the summit of the Aravis, putting the Ukrainian eight behind mountains leader Lawson Craddock (EF Education-Nippo). When he then led over the first-category Col de la Colombière, the Bahrain rider took the lead in the KoM competition, Valgren, Politt and Barguil following over the top, with the peloton now within three minutes.

As soon as the break reached the first slopes of the super-category Joux Plane, Padun accelerated, Martin and Konrad tracking him briefly. Led by Ineos Grenadiers, the peloton started up the climb three minutes later. Ben Hermans (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic) attempted to go clear of the yellow jersey group, but both were inexorably reeled back in by the Ineos train.

Jumbo-Visma's Steven Kruijswijk was the next to try his luck, his teammate Sepp Kuss slipping out of the back of the group at almost the same time. Meanwhile, Movistar's tactic of putting two riders in the break paid off as Erviti and Arcas dropped back to the yellow jersey group and started setting the pace, their pace reeling in Kruijswijk and slimming down the group.

When Erviti, Arcas and then Carlos Verona pulled aside, Ineos took over once again, no doubt expecting an attack from one of the Movistar leaders. It came from Miguel Ángel López, but the Colombian too was brought to heel by the Tao Geoghegan Hart-led yellow jersey group. Bahrain's Jack Haig then chose that moment to attack and was the first of the GC contenders over the Joux Plane, his rivals just a handful of seconds behind.

Although Padun lost time on the descent to Morzine and the 5km climb up to Les Gets, his victory was never in doubt. He had enough of a gap to devote most of the last kilometer to his celebrations.

All of the key action was now taking place in the much-reduced yellow jersey group. Haig was caught on the descent off the Joux Plane, then Thomas lost his front wheel on a hairpin and slid to the deck. Though his shorts were ripped, he regained contact with the group on the climb to Les Gets.

While the Welshman recouped that lost ground, there were several attacks on Porte, Astana duo Ion Izagirre and Lutsenko the source of most of them. Just as Thomas rejoined, Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroën) jumped away, the Australian seeking, vainly as it turned out, to gain a place or two on the overall classification. Thomas, meanwhile, powered through to the front of the yellow jersey group, his tempo preventing further attempts to unseat Porte right at the last.

Hitherto elusive, 36-year-old Richie Porte had won the Critérium du Dauphiné 36 years after the only previous Australian victor, Phil Anderson.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 4:06:49
2Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:36
3Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
4Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:57
5David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:10
6Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
7Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
8Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
9Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
10Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
11Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
12Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
13Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
14Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:43
15Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:50
16Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:04
17Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:04:04
18Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
19Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
20Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
21Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
22Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
23Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 0:05:16
24Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
25Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
26Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
27Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:12
28Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
29Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
30Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
31Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
32Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
33Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo
34Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
35Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious
36Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
37Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM 0:07:34
38Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM
39Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:07:43
40Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
41Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:08:16
42Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
43Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:09:50
44Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team
45Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
46Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
47Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:10:24
48Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos
49Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
50Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
51Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
52Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:12:33
53Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
54Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:13
55Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange
56Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:12
57Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
58Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
59Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
60Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
61Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
62Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo
63Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:14:21
64Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 0:17:21
65Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:18:34
66Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic
67Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
68Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
69Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
70Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo
71Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:20:17
72José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:20:57
73Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 0:21:17
74Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
75Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:22:05
76Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
77Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
78Barnabás Peák (Hun) Team BikeExchange
79Eliot Lietaer (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
80Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
81Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:23:41
82Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
83Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 0:25:24
84Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
85Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation
86Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
87Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
88Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
89Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
90Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis
91William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo
92Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
93Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
94Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
95Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
96Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
97Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
98Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
99Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:26:49
100Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 0:31:24
101Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
102Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM
103Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
104Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis
105Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
106Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM
107Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
108Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
109Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
110Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
111Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
112Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
113Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
114Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
115Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM
116Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
117Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
118Brent Bookwalter (USA) Team BikeExchange
DNFHideto Nakane (Jpn) EF Education-Nippo
DNFLogan Owen (USA) EF Education-Nippo
DNFEmmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis
DNFKenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis
DNFPatrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFMichael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFMads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation
DNFClément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
DNFHarry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
DNFFabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
DNFRyan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
DNFCyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
DNFJasper De Plus (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux

Sprint 1 - Samoëns km. 117.9
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 10
2Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 6
3Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 4

Sprint 2 - Les Gets km. 147
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 15
2Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 12
3Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 10
4Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 8
5David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6
6Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 5
7Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 4
8Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 3
9Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 2
10Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 1

Mountain 1 - Côte D'Esserts-Blay km. 2.1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Mountain 2 - Côte D'Héry-Sur-Ugine km. 33.2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 5
2Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3
3Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 2
4Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1

Mountain 3 - Col Des Aravis (1 498 M) km. 52
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 5
2Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo 3
3Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2
4Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 4 - Col De La Colombière (1618 M) km. 76.9
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 10
2Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo 8
3Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 6
4Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 4
5Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 2
6Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1

Mountain 5 - Côte De Châtillon-Sur-Cluses km. 104.1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2
2Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 1

Mountain 6 - Col De Joux Plane (1700 M) km. 130.3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 15
2Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 12
3Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 10
4Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 8
5Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 6
6Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 5
7Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 4
8Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 3
9Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 2
10Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 1

Young riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 4:06:49
2Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:36
3David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:10
4Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:04:04
5Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
6Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:05:16
7Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:12
8Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
9Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
10Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious
11Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM 0:07:34
12Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:09:50
13Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team
14Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:10:24
15Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
16Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
17Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:12
18Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:18:34
19Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:22:05
20Barnabás Peák (Hun) Team BikeExchange
21Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:25:24
22Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
23Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
24Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
25William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo
26Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
27Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 0:31:24
28Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
29Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM
30Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM
31Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
32Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
33Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
34Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
35Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM

Combativity
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ineos Grenadiers 12:27:30
2Bahrain Victorious 0:01:19
3Movistar Team 0:02:01
4Astana-Premier Tech 0:03:29
5AG2R CITROÃ‹N TEAM 0:04:14
6Jumbo-Visma 0:04:49
7Trek-Segafredo 0:08:25
8Groupama-FDJ 0:09:35
9UAE Team Emirates 0:15:45
10Bora-Hansgrohe 0:17:00
11Team Qhubeka Assos 0:19:57
12Cofidis 0:20:44
13Team DSM 0:22:17
14Team Arkea-Samsic 0:24:30
15Israel Start-up Nation 0:27:11
16EF Education-Nippo 0:31:55
17B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:32:04
18Team BikeExchange 0:32:19
19Lotto Soudal 0:37:30
20Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:40:58
21Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:08:51

Final general classification after stage 8
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 29:37:05
2Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:17
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:29
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:33
5Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:34
6Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:38
7Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
8Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:47
9David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:12
10Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:57
11Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:08
12Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:10
13Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:03:11
14Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:18
15Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:03:29
16Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:03:49
17Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:04:12
18Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:04:50
19Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 0:05:34
20Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:06:54
21Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:56
22Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM 0:08:55
23Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 0:13:28
24Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo 0:14:51
25Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 0:18:12
26Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:18:31
27Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:19:02
28Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:48
29Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:20:55
30Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:24:20
31Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 0:26:02
32Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team 0:26:27
33Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:27:16
34Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:28:01
35Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:28:23
36Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:28:41
37Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:29:19
38Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:30:39
39Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange 0:33:20
40Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:33:35
41Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:34:12
42Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:34:52
43Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:35:06
44Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 0:39:26
45Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 0:40:28
46Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo 0:40:59
47Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:41:47
48Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:43:17
49Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 0:43:49
50Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:43:59
51Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:45:03
52Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:45:35
53Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:46:46
54Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:47:27
55Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious 0:48:45
56Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM 0:48:46
57Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 0:48:47
58Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:50:11
59Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 0:50:14
60Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:50:42
61Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:51:03
62Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:52:47
63Eliot Lietaer (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:53:46
64Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:54:44
65Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:55:29
66Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:55:47
67José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:56:14
68Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 0:56:18
69Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:57:30
70Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM 0:58:13
71Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:58:28
72Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:58:45
73Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:59:05
74Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:59:26
75Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation
76Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:59:43
77Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1:00:46
78Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:01:58
79Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 1:02:15
80Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 1:02:54
81Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1:03:42
82Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM 1:03:49
83Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:05:12
84Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1:07:19
85Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 1:07:53
86Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka Assos 1:08:08
87Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 1:10:23
88Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 1:11:32
89Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1:11:38
90Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:12:52
91Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 1:13:56
92Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:14:16
93Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 1:19:57
94William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo 1:21:46
95Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 1:21:54
96Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:25:16
97Brent Bookwalter (USA) Team BikeExchange 1:26:04
98Barnabás Peák (Hun) Team BikeExchange 1:26:43
99Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 1:27:49
100Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 1:28:36
101Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis 1:31:43
102Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 1:32:41
103Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1:34:24
104Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:35:51
105Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:36:13
106Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 1:36:22
107Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:36:42
108Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 1:38:11
109Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:38:42
110Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 1:41:06
111Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 1:41:46
112Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:43:55
113Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 1:45:25
114Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:48:09
115Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:52:28
116Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM 1:54:04
117Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:58:43
118Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:00:16

Points Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 91
2Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 58
3Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 58
4Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 56
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 51
6Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 37
7Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 36
8Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 34
9Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 33
10Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 32
11Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka Assos 30
12Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 29
13Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 24
14Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 23
15Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 20
16Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 20
17Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 20
18Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 18
19David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 16
20Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 16
21Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 16
22Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 14
23Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo 14
24Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 13
25Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 12
26Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 12
27Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 12
28Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 12
29Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 10
30Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 10
31Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 10
32Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 10
33Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 9
34Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8
35Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 6
36Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 6
37Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 4
38Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM 4
39Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 2
40Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 1
41Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 1

Mountains Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 50
2Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 33
3Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo 26
4Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 21
5Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 16
6Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 15
7Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 13
8Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 12
9Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 12
10Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 12
11Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 12
12Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 11
13Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 11
14Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10
15Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 9
16Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 9
17Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 7
18Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 7
19Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 6
20Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 5
21Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 5
22Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 5
23Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 5
24Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 4
25David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4
26Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 4
27Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4
28Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 3
29Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 3
30Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 3
31Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 3
32Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 3
33Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 3
34Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 2
35Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2
36Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 2
37Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 2
38Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 2
39Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1
40Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 1
41Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange 1
42Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1
43Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious 1
44Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 1
45Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Young Riders Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 29:38:17
2Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:59
3Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:44
4Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM 0:07:43
5Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team 0:25:15
6Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:26:04
7Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:26:49
8Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:27:29
9Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:28:07
10Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:32:23
11Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:33:40
12Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 0:38:14
13Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:42:05
14Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:43:51
15Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:44:23
16Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:46:15
17Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious 0:47:33
18Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:49:30
19Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:49:51
20Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:53:32
21Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM 0:57:01
22Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 1:01:03
23Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM 1:02:37
24Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:04:00
25William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo 1:20:34
26Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 1:20:42
27Barnabás Peák (Hun) Team BikeExchange 1:25:31
28Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 1:26:37
29Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1:33:12
30Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:35:01
31Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:35:30
32Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:37:30
33Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 1:40:34
34Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM 1:52:52
35Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:57:31

Teams Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ineos Grenadiers 88:53:28
2Movistar Team 0:04:09
3Bahrain Victorious 0:14:04
4AG2R CITROÃ‹N TEAM 0:21:32
5Jumbo-Visma 0:27:20
6Astana-Premier Tech 0:29:30
7Bora-Hansgrohe 0:43:13
8Groupama-FDJ 0:46:18
9Team DSM 0:51:39
10Trek-Segafredo 0:53:46
11Team Arkea-Samsic 1:13:14
12Israel Start-up Nation 1:14:38
13B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1:17:09
14UAE Team Emirates 1:19:19
15Team BikeExchange 1:28:42
16Cofidis 1:29:42
17Team Qhubeka Assos 1:42:35
18EF Education-Nippo 1:49:24
19Lotto Soudal 1:52:47
20Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:53:49
21Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:50:05

