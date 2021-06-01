Trending

Critérium du Dauphiné: Colbrelli wins stage 3

By

Pöstlberger keeps race lead by two seconds

Image 1 of 25

SAINT HAON LE VIEUXON FRANCE JUNE 01 Sonny Colbrelli of Italy and Team Bahrain Victorious Green Points Jersey stage winner celebrates at arrival Alex Aranburu Deba of Spain and Team Astana Premier Tech Josef Cerny of Czech Republic and Team Deceuninck QuickStep during the 73rd Critrium du Dauphin 2021 Stage 3 a 1722km stage from Langeac to Saint Haon Le Vieuxon UCIworldtour Dauphin dauphine June 01 2021 in Saint Haon Le Vieuxon France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Sonny Colbrelli of Italy and Team Bahrain Victorious in Green Points Jersey wins stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 25

SAINT HAON LE VIEUXON FRANCE JUNE 01 Sonny Colbrelli of Italy and Team Bahrain Victorious Green Points Jersey stage winner celebrates at arrival Alex Aranburu Deba of Spain and Team Astana Premier Tech Brandon Mcnulty of United States and UAE Team Emirates during the 73rd Critrium du Dauphin 2021 Stage 3 a 1722km stage from Langeac to Saint Haon Le Vieuxon UCIworldtour Dauphin dauphine June 01 2021 in Saint Haon Le Vieuxon France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

The sprint finish was won by Sonny Colbrelli of Bahrain Victorious, in the Green Points Jersey, followed by Alex Aranburu Deba of Team Astana-Premier Tech and Brandon McNulty of UAE Team Emirates (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 25

Stage 3

Lukas Pöstlberger of Bora-Hansgrohe in the yellow leader jersey lines up at start in Langeac (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 25

Stage 3

The peloton on the 172.2km stage 3 to Saint-Haon-le Vieux (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 25

Stage 3

Mads Pedersen of Trek - Segafredo and Santiago Buitrago Sanchez of Team Bahrain Victorious involved in a crash (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 25

SAINT HAON LE VIEUXON FRANCE JUNE 01 Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team Trek Segafredo Santiago Buitrago Sanchez of Colombia and Team Bahrain Victorious involved in a crash during the 73rd Critrium du Dauphin 2021 Stage 3 a 1722km stage from Langeac to Saint Haon Le Vieuxon Injury UCIworldtour Dauphin dauphine June 01 2021 in Saint Haon Le Vieuxon France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

On the ground from an early crash are Mads Pedersen of Team Trek - Segafredo and Santiago Buitrago Sanchez of Team Bahrain Victorious (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 25

SAINT HAON LE VIEUXON FRANCE JUNE 01 Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team Trek Segafredo involved in a crash abandon during the 73rd Critrium du Dauphin 2021 Stage 3 a 1722km stage from Langeac to Saint Haon Le Vieuxon Injury UCIworldtour Dauphin dauphine June 01 2021 in Saint Haon Le Vieuxon France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) gets assistance after his crash (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 25

SAINT HAON LE VIEUXON FRANCE JUNE 01 Matthew Holmes of United Kingdom and Team Lotto Soudal Polka Dot Mountain Jersey Lukas Pstlberger of Austria and Team Bora Hansgrohe yellow leader jersey Sonny Colbrelli of Italy and Team Bahrain Victorious Green Points Jersey during the 73rd Critrium du Dauphin 2021 Stage 3 a 1722km stage from Langeac to Saint Haon Le Vieuxon UCIworldtour Dauphin dauphine June 01 2021 in Saint Haon Le Vieuxon France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

At the start in Langeac are Matthew Holmes of Lotto Soudal in the Polka Dot Mountain Jersey, Lukas Pöstlberger of Bora - Hansgrohe in the yellow leader jersey and Sonny Colbrelli of Bahrain Victorious in the Green Points Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 25

SAINT HAON LE VIEUXON FRANCE JUNE 01 Loc Vliegen of Belgium and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux in breakaway during the 73rd Critrium du Dauphin 2021 Stage 3 a 1722km stage from Langeac to Saint Haon Le Vieuxon UCIworldtour Dauphin dauphine June 01 2021 in Saint Haon Le Vieuxon France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Loïc Vliegen of Team Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux in breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 25

SAINT HAON LE VIEUXON FRANCE JUNE 01 Omer Goldstein of Israel and Team Israel StartUp Nation Loc Vliegen of Belgium and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux in breakaway during the 73rd Critrium du Dauphin 2021 Stage 3 a 1722km stage from Langeac to Saint Haon Le Vieuxon UCIworldtour Dauphin dauphine June 01 2021 in Saint Haon Le Vieuxon France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Omer Goldstein of Israel and Team Israel Start-Up Nation & Loïc Vliegen of Belgium and Team Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux in breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 25

SAINT HAON LE VIEUXON FRANCE JUNE 01 Omer Goldstein of Israel and Team Israel StartUp Nation Loc Vliegen of Belgium and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux in breakaway during the 73rd Critrium du Dauphin 2021 Stage 3 a 1722km stage from Langeac to Saint Haon Le Vieuxon UCIworldtour Dauphin dauphine June 01 2021 in Saint Haon Le Vieuxon France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Omer Goldstein of Israel and Team Israel Start-Up Nation & Loïc Vliegen of Belgium and Team Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux in breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 25

SAINT HAON LE VIEUXON FRANCE JUNE 01 Fabio Jakobsen of Netherlands and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Emmanuel Morin of France and Team Cofidis Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay of Ethiopia and Team BikeExchange during the 73rd Critrium du Dauphin 2021 Stage 3 a 1722km stage from Langeac to Saint Haon Le Vieuxon UCIworldtour Dauphin dauphine June 01 2021 in Saint Haon Le Vieuxon France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Fabio Jakobsen of Deceuninck-QuickStep rides behind Emmanuel Morin of Cofidis and Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay of Team BikeExchange (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 25

SAINT HAON LE VIEUXON FRANCE JUNE 01 Lukas Pstlberger of Austria and Team Bora Hansgrohe yellow leader jersey during the 73rd Critrium du Dauphin 2021 Stage 3 a 1722km stage from Langeac to Saint Haon Le Vieuxon UCIworldtour Dauphin dauphine June 01 2021 in Saint Haon Le Vieuxon France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

The yellow jersey of Lukas Pöstlberger of Bora-Hansgrohe on 172.2km stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 25

SAINT HAON LE VIEUXON FRANCE JUNE 01 The peloton during the 73rd Critrium du Dauphin 2021 Stage 3 a 1722km stage from Langeac to Saint Haon Le Vieuxon Landscape UCIworldtour Dauphin dauphine June 01 2021 in Saint Haon Le Vieuxon France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

The peloton heads to a fast finish in Saint-Haon-le Vieux (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 25

SAINT HAON LE VIEUXON FRANCE JUNE 01 Lukas Pstlberger of Austria and Team Bora Hansgrohe yellow leader jersey celebrates at podium during the 73rd Critrium du Dauphin 2021 Stage 3 a 1722km stage from Langeac to Saint Haon Le Vieuxon Covid safety measures Mascot UCIworldtour Dauphin dauphine June 01 2021 in Saint Haon Le Vieuxon France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Lukas Pöstlberger of Bora-Hansgrohe retains the leader's jersey after stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 25

SAINT HAON LE VIEUXON FRANCE JUNE 01 Matthew Holmes of United Kingdom and Team Lotto Soudal Polka Dot Mountain Jersey at arrival during the 73rd Critrium du Dauphin 2021 Stage 3 a 1722km stage from Langeac to Saint Haon Le Vieuxon UCIworldtour Dauphin dauphine June 01 2021 in Saint Haon Le Vieuxon France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Mountains classification leader Matthew Holmes of Lotto Soudal finishes stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 17 of 25

SAINT HAON LE VIEUXON FRANCE JUNE 01 Sonny Colbrelli of Italy and Team Bahrain Victorious stage winner celebrates at podium during the 73rd Critrium du Dauphin 2021 Stage 3 a 1722km stage from Langeac to Saint Haon Le Vieuxon Trophy UCIworldtour Dauphin dauphine June 01 2021 in Saint Haon Le Vieuxon France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Stage 3 winner Sonny Colbrelli ofBahrain Victorious celebrates in Saint-Haon-le Vieux (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 18 of 25

SAINT HAON LE VIEUXON FRANCE JUNE 01 Sonny Colbrelli of Italy and Team Bahrain Victorious Green Points Jersey and stage winner celebrates at podium during the 73rd Critrium du Dauphin 2021 Stage 3 a 1722km stage from Langeac to Saint Haon Le Vieuxon Trophy UCIworldtour Dauphin dauphine June 01 2021 in Saint Haon Le Vieuxon France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Italian Sonny Colbrelli of Bahrain Victorious retains the sprint classification lead (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 19 of 25

SAINT HAON LE VIEUXON FRANCE JUNE 01 Matthew Holmes of United Kingdom and Team Lotto Soudal Polka Dot Mountain Jersey celebrates at podium during the 73rd Critrium du Dauphin 2021 Stage 3 a 1722km stage from Langeac to Saint Haon Le Vieuxon UCIworldtour Dauphin dauphine June 01 2021 in Saint Haon Le Vieuxon France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Briton Matthew Holmes of Lotto Soudal will continue in the Polka Dot Mountain Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 20 of 25

SAINT HAON LE VIEUXON FRANCE JUNE 01 Loc Vliegen of Belgium and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux Most Combative Rider celebrates at podium during the 73rd Critrium du Dauphin 2021 Stage 3 a 1722km stage from Langeac to Saint Haon Le Vieuxon UCIworldtour Dauphin dauphine June 01 2021 in Saint Haon Le Vieuxon France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

For his part in a two-rider breakaway, Loïc Vliegen of Team Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux is recognised as the Most Combative Rider (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 21 of 25

SAINT HAON LE VIEUXON FRANCE JUNE 01 Ilan Van Wilder of Belgium and Team DSM white best young jersey celebrates at podium during the 73rd Critrium du Dauphin 2021 Stage 3 a 1722km stage from Langeac to Saint Haon Le Vieuxon UCIworldtour Dauphin dauphine June 01 2021 in Saint Haon Le Vieuxon France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Belgian Ilan Van Wilder of Team DSM receives white best young jersey after stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 22 of 25

SAINT HAON LE VIEUXON FRANCE JUNE 01 Lachlan David Morton of Australia Logan Owen of United States and Team EF Education Nippo during the 73rd Critrium du Dauphin 2021 Stage 3 a 1722km stage from Langeac to Saint Haon Le Vieuxon UCIworldtour Dauphin dauphine June 01 2021 in Saint Haon Le Vieuxon France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

EF Education-Nippo teammates Australian Lachlan David Morton and Logan Owen of United States ride on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 23 of 25

SAINT HAON LE VIEUXON FRANCE JUNE 01 Lukas Pstlberger of Austria and Team Bora Hansgrohe yellow leader jersey at start during the 73rd Critrium du Dauphin 2021 Stage 3 a 1722km stage from Langeac to Saint Haon Le Vieuxon Team Presentation UCIworldtour Dauphin dauphine June 01 2021 in Saint Haon Le Vieuxon France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Lukas Pöstlberger of Bora-Hansgrohe at the start in Langeac (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 24 of 25

SAINT HAON LE VIEUXON FRANCE JUNE 01 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte of Spain and Movistar Team at start during the 73rd Critrium du Dauphin 2021 Stage 3 a 1722km stage from Langeac to Saint Haon Le Vieuxon Team Presentation UCIworldtour Dauphin dauphine June 01 2021 in Saint Haon Le Vieuxon France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Alejandro Valverde of Movistar at the start of stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 25 of 25

SAINT HAON LE VIEUXON FRANCE JUNE 01 Geraint Thomas of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers at start during the 73rd Critrium du Dauphin 2021 Stage 3 a 1722km stage from Langeac to Saint Haon Le Vieuxon Team Presentation UCIworldtour Dauphin dauphine June 01 2021 in Saint Haon Le Vieuxon France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Geraint Thomas of Ineos Grenadiers at the start of stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) broke his run of second places at the Critérium du Dauphiné, sprinting to victory on the uphill finish of stage 3 in Saint-Haon-le-Vieux after a duel with Alex Aranburu (Astana-Premier Tech).

Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) was an unexpected face at the front in the sprint, finishing well to take third place. The American outpaced Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) for the final spot on the podium, while Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) retained the race lead by two seconds from Colbrelli.

Colbrelli had opened his Dauphiné account with two second places behind the breakaway in Issoire and Saugues but was the quickest to react when Aranburu opened his sprint with 300 metres to go on the finishing five per cent ramp to the line.

The Italian followed Aranburu for 150 metres before moving out of the slipstream and launching his own final effort. It was enough to claim the win by a bike length, the victory his second WorldTour triumph of the season so far.

"After two second places, I really wanted to take a beautiful win. I can thank my team, they worked perfectly. The final kilometre was very hard. [Michał] Kwiatkowski pulled really hard until the last 300 metres. Then [Alex] Aranburu went very strong, I followed his wheel and it worked well for me," said Colbrelli.

How it unfolded

The third stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné took the peloton 172.2-kilometre ride from Langeac to Saint-Haon-le-Vieux, a day fit for the sprinters following two breakaway successes in a row to start the race. A 5.7 per cent gradient over the final 700 metres would provide a more complicated than straightforward finish, however.

Only two categorised climbs lay in wait on a stage which nonetheless saw a 17.5-kilometre unclassified climb from the start. The fourth-category Côte d'Allègre and third-category Col des Limites both lay in the first 90 kilometres of the day though, so would have no bearing on the final result.

The peloton was happy to let a two-man move jump away early on, with Omer Goldstein (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Loïc Vliegen (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) breaking away in the opening kilometres as Bora-Hansgrohe took to the front of the peloton as the team of race leader and stage 2 winner Lukas Pöstlberger.

Former World Champion Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), among the favourites for victory at the end of the stage, was an unfortunate early loss, crashing in the peloton with Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) and abandoning the race.

Up front, Goldstein had led the way over the Côte d'Allègre and at the day's only intermediate sprint – some small prizes for a day largely without reward for him and his break mate. At the 100 kilometres to go mark they had four minutes over the peloton, but that was sliced down on the Col des Limites.

Goldstein again led over the top as Bora-Hansgrohe brought the gap down to just a minute before letting them regain some of that time soon after. The duo kept fighting, but with 50 kilometres to go, they remained just a minute up on the chasing peloton.

The Israeli rider held on for a further 20 kilometres before he was left behind by Vliegen and reabsorbed by the peloton, with the Belgian battling on for another eight kilometres before he, too, was caught.

From there, the peloton was full speed ahead to the sprint finish, though there was still some drama to come before then at the 15 kilometres to go mark. Cofidis leader Guillaume Martin was caught up in a crash there, quickly launching a frantic chase with several teammates to get back into the peloton before the finish.

They managed to get back, but there was another split just over six kilometres from the line as Ineos Grenadiers were among the teams to push on at the front. Once again, Cofidis and Martin were forced to chase, having been lingering towards the rear of the peloton.

Trek-Segafredo, Groupama-FDJ and Lotto Soudal were among the other teams present at the front of the peloton in the closing kilometres, with sprinters and GC men all looking to grab prime position and stay safe ahead of the uphill finish.

Deceuninck-QuickStep and Jumbo-Visma had taken command as the peloton hit the final 2.3 kilometres, which ramped uphill at an average of 3.5 per cent ahead of the steeper closing 700 metres, as the high-speed dash to the line continued.

The final rush for the line was a chaotic affair, with Ineos and UAE Team Emirates on the front in the final kilometre. Aranburu ignited the sprint at the 300 metres to go mark, with Colbrelli immediately sensing the danger and jumping across the road onto his wheel.

Stuyven was next to try to get across, but the leading duo already had a near-insurmountable gap at the front. In the end, Colbrelli's 150 meters in the wheel of Aranburu made the difference, with the green jersey holder jumping out and passing his rival by in the final metres before the finish.

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 3:56:36
2Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
3Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
4Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
6Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
7Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka Assos
8Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
9Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
11Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
12Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
13Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
14Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
15Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
16Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
17David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
18Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
19Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
20Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM
21Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
22Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
23Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
24Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
25Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
26Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
27Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
28Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
29Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
30Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
31Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
32Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
33Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation
34Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
35Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange
36Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
37Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
38Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
39Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
40Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
41Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
42Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
43Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
44Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM
45Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo
46Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
47Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
48Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
49Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
50Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
51Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team
52Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
53Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
54Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:12
55Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
56Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:16
57Eliot Lietaer (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
58Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
59Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
60Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
61Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange
62Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM
63Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo
64José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
65Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
66Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:00:20
67Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:00:25
68Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:00:36
69Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic
70Barnabás Peák (Hun) Team BikeExchange 0:00:42
71Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
72Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:45
73Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
74Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
75Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
76Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
77Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
78Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:48
79Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis
80Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
81Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
82Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM
83Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:52
84Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
85Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:54
86Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:05
87Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
88Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:10
89Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:01:12
90Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:16
91Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:23
92Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:48
93Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:49
94Logan Owen (USA) EF Education-Nippo
95Hideto Nakane (Jpn) EF Education-Nippo
96Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
97Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
98Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
99Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
100Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
101Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
102Jasper De Plus (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
103Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
104Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
105Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
106Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
107William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo
108Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
109Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
110Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
111Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo
112Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
113Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:09
114Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM 0:02:13
115Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:02:19
116Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:31
117Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:32
118Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM
119Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange
120Brent Bookwalter (USA) Team BikeExchange
121Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
122Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
123Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
124Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
125Michael Gogl (Aut) Team Qhubeka Assos
126Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:02:42
127Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:43
128Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
129Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:54
130William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:57
131Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:03:01
132Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
133Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 0:03:19
134Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:03:24
135Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:51
136Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education-Nippo
137Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
138Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:04:00
139Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
140Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 0:04:11
141Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis
142Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis 0:04:30
DNFMads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo

Sprint 1 - Viverols km. 65.8
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 10
2Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 6
3Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4

Sprint 2 - D81 Saint-Haon-Le-Vieux km. 172.2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 25
2Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 22
3Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 20
4Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 18
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 16
6Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 14
7Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka Assos 12
8Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 10
9Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8
10Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Côte d'Allègre km. 29.4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Col des Limites km. 83.9
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 2
2Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1

Young riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 3:56:36
2David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
3Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM
4Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
5Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
6Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
7Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM
8Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
9Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team
10Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:12
11Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:00:16
12Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM
13Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:00:20
14Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:00:25
15Barnabás Peák (Hun) Team BikeExchange 0:00:42
16Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:45
17Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:48
18Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM
19Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:52
20Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:54
21Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:05
22Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:01:12
23Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:48
24Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:49
25Jasper De Plus (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
26Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
27Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
28William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo
29Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
30Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
31Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM 0:02:13
32Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:02:19
33Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:32
34Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange
35Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
36Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
37Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:43
38Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
39Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:03:01
40Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
41Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:51
42Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe

Combativity
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bora-Hansgrohe 11:49:48
2AG2R Citroën Team
3Astana-Premier Tech
4B&B Hotels p/b KTM
5Bahrain Victorious
6UAE Team Emirates
7Ineos Grenadiers
8Movistar Team
9Trek-Segafredo
10Team Qhubeka Assos
11Lotto Soudal 0:00:12
12Groupama-FDJ
13Team Arkea-Samsic 0:00:16
14Israel Start-up Nation
15Team DSM
16Team BikeExchange
17Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:01
18Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:21
19Jumbo-Visma 0:01:49
20EF Education-Nippo 0:02:05
21Cofidis 0:02:37

General classification after stage 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 12:35:08
2Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:02
3Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:18
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:20
5Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:23
6Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:00:24
7Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
8Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
9Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM
10Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
11Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
12Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
13Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo
14Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
15Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
16Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
17David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
18Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
19Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
20Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
21Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
22Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
23Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
24Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
25Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
26Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
27Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
28Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
29Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
30Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
31Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
32Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
33Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
34Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
35Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM
36Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
37Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team
38Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange
39Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
40Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:35
41Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:36
42Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:00:40
43Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:45
44Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:56
45Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM 0:01:00
46Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:01:10
47Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:02:23
48Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:43
49Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:54
50Eliot Lietaer (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:03:29
51Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo
52José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
53Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:03:34
54Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:03:38
55Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
56Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 0:03:50
57Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:54
58Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
59Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:03:59
60Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 0:04:20
61Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:31
62Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:04:48
63Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:50
64Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:05:24
65Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:05:27
66Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
67Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:38
68Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 0:05:45
69Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:06:00
70Michael Gogl (Aut) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:06:10
71Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 0:06:30
72Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:44
73Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation 0:07:24
74Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:07:55
75Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:08:22
76Brent Bookwalter (USA) Team BikeExchange 0:09:05
77Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:09:40
78Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:09:44
79Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:09:54
80Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:10:26
81Barnabás Peák (Hun) Team BikeExchange 0:10:28
82Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM 0:10:29
83Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange 0:10:31
84Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:10:49
85Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:10:58
86Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:11:30
87Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:49
88Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:11:51
89Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:12:10
90Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:12:28
91Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:29
92Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 0:12:43
93Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis 0:13:20
94Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:13:47
95Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:14:02
96Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:14:09
97Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:58
98Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious 0:15:08
99Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:15:09
100Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation 0:15:14
101Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:15:24
102Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:15:28
103Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:51
104Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:52
105Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:16:05
106Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:16:18
107Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:16:28
108Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:16:29
109Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:17:01
110Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:17:03
111Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange 0:17:11
112William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:17:38
113Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM 0:17:44
114Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:17:52
115Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM 0:18:06
116Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:18:07
117Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
118Jasper De Plus (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
119Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:18:08
120Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:18:13
121Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:18:25
122Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:19:07
123Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:19:31
124Logan Owen (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:20:11
125Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 0:20:35
126Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 0:21:10
127Hideto Nakane (Jpn) EF Education-Nippo 0:21:19
128William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
129Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis 0:21:29
130Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:21:38
131Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education-Nippo 0:22:13
132Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 0:23:16
133Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:24:33
134Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 0:25:09
135Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
136Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:26:08
137Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:27:17
138Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:27:22
139Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:28:21
140Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis 0:29:52
141Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:30:03
142Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:31:47

Points Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 69
2Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 38
3Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 38
4Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 36
5Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 35
6Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 34
7Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 29
8Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 26
9Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 20
10Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 16
11Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 16
12Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange 16
13Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 14
14Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 14
15Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 12
16Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 12
17Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka Assos 12
18Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 10
19Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 10
20Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 10
21Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 10
22Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8
23David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6
24Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 6
25Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 6
26Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 6

Mountains Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 13
2Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 12
3Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10
4Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 9
5Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4
6Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 3
7Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 3
8Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 2
9Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 2
10Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1
11Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1
12Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 1
13Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1

Young Riders Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 12:35:32
2David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
3Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
4Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
5Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
6Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
7Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM
8Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team
9Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:32
10Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM 0:00:36
11Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:00:46
12Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:19
13Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:07
14Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:04:24
15Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:26
16Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:05:00
17Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:20
18Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:07:58
19Barnabás Peák (Hun) Team BikeExchange 0:10:04
20Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM 0:10:05
21Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:11:06
22Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:25
23Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:11:27
24Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:11:46
25Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious 0:14:44
26Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:15:04
27Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:28
28Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:15:54
29Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:16:39
30Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange 0:16:47
31William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:17:14
32Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM 0:17:42
33Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:17:43
34Jasper De Plus (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
35Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:17:44
36Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:17:49
37Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:18:01
38Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:21:14
39Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 0:22:52
40Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:26:53
41Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:29:39
42Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:31:23

Teams Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bora-Hansgrohe 37:46:25
2Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:11
3AG2R Citroën Team
4Movistar Team
5Ineos Grenadiers
6Bahrain Victorious 0:00:22
7Groupama-FDJ 0:00:23
8B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:00:32
9Team DSM 0:00:47
10Team Qhubeka Assos 0:01:44
11Trek-Segafredo 0:03:00
12Team BikeExchange 0:03:05
13Lotto Soudal 0:03:32
14Team Arkea-Samsic 0:03:41
15UAE Team Emirates 0:05:33
16Israel Start-up Nation 0:06:30
17Cofidis 0:07:14
18Jumbo-Visma 0:10:45
19Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:11:51
20EF Education-Nippo 0:12:36
21Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:33:02

Latest on Cyclingnews