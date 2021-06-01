Critérium du Dauphiné: Colbrelli wins stage 3
Pöstlberger keeps race lead by two seconds
Stage 3: Langeac - Saint-Haon-Le-Vieux
Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) broke his run of second places at the Critérium du Dauphiné, sprinting to victory on the uphill finish of stage 3 in Saint-Haon-le-Vieux after a duel with Alex Aranburu (Astana-Premier Tech).
Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) was an unexpected face at the front in the sprint, finishing well to take third place. The American outpaced Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) for the final spot on the podium, while Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) retained the race lead by two seconds from Colbrelli.
Colbrelli had opened his Dauphiné account with two second places behind the breakaway in Issoire and Saugues but was the quickest to react when Aranburu opened his sprint with 300 metres to go on the finishing five per cent ramp to the line.
The Italian followed Aranburu for 150 metres before moving out of the slipstream and launching his own final effort. It was enough to claim the win by a bike length, the victory his second WorldTour triumph of the season so far.
"After two second places, I really wanted to take a beautiful win. I can thank my team, they worked perfectly. The final kilometre was very hard. [Michał] Kwiatkowski pulled really hard until the last 300 metres. Then [Alex] Aranburu went very strong, I followed his wheel and it worked well for me," said Colbrelli.
How it unfolded
The third stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné took the peloton 172.2-kilometre ride from Langeac to Saint-Haon-le-Vieux, a day fit for the sprinters following two breakaway successes in a row to start the race. A 5.7 per cent gradient over the final 700 metres would provide a more complicated than straightforward finish, however.
Only two categorised climbs lay in wait on a stage which nonetheless saw a 17.5-kilometre unclassified climb from the start. The fourth-category Côte d'Allègre and third-category Col des Limites both lay in the first 90 kilometres of the day though, so would have no bearing on the final result.
The peloton was happy to let a two-man move jump away early on, with Omer Goldstein (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Loïc Vliegen (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) breaking away in the opening kilometres as Bora-Hansgrohe took to the front of the peloton as the team of race leader and stage 2 winner Lukas Pöstlberger.
Former World Champion Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), among the favourites for victory at the end of the stage, was an unfortunate early loss, crashing in the peloton with Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) and abandoning the race.
Up front, Goldstein had led the way over the Côte d'Allègre and at the day's only intermediate sprint – some small prizes for a day largely without reward for him and his break mate. At the 100 kilometres to go mark they had four minutes over the peloton, but that was sliced down on the Col des Limites.
Goldstein again led over the top as Bora-Hansgrohe brought the gap down to just a minute before letting them regain some of that time soon after. The duo kept fighting, but with 50 kilometres to go, they remained just a minute up on the chasing peloton.
The Israeli rider held on for a further 20 kilometres before he was left behind by Vliegen and reabsorbed by the peloton, with the Belgian battling on for another eight kilometres before he, too, was caught.
From there, the peloton was full speed ahead to the sprint finish, though there was still some drama to come before then at the 15 kilometres to go mark. Cofidis leader Guillaume Martin was caught up in a crash there, quickly launching a frantic chase with several teammates to get back into the peloton before the finish.
They managed to get back, but there was another split just over six kilometres from the line as Ineos Grenadiers were among the teams to push on at the front. Once again, Cofidis and Martin were forced to chase, having been lingering towards the rear of the peloton.
Trek-Segafredo, Groupama-FDJ and Lotto Soudal were among the other teams present at the front of the peloton in the closing kilometres, with sprinters and GC men all looking to grab prime position and stay safe ahead of the uphill finish.
Deceuninck-QuickStep and Jumbo-Visma had taken command as the peloton hit the final 2.3 kilometres, which ramped uphill at an average of 3.5 per cent ahead of the steeper closing 700 metres, as the high-speed dash to the line continued.
The final rush for the line was a chaotic affair, with Ineos and UAE Team Emirates on the front in the final kilometre. Aranburu ignited the sprint at the 300 metres to go mark, with Colbrelli immediately sensing the danger and jumping across the road onto his wheel.
Stuyven was next to try to get across, but the leading duo already had a near-insurmountable gap at the front. In the end, Colbrelli's 150 meters in the wheel of Aranburu made the difference, with the green jersey holder jumping out and passing his rival by in the final metres before the finish.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|3:56:36
|2
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|3
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|7
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka Assos
|8
|Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|9
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|11
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|13
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|14
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|15
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|17
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|18
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|19
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|20
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM
|21
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|22
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|23
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|24
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|25
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|26
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|27
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|28
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|29
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|30
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|31
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|32
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|33
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation
|34
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|35
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange
|36
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|37
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|38
|Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|39
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
|40
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|41
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|42
|Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|43
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|44
|Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM
|45
|Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|46
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|47
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|48
|Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|49
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|50
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|51
|Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team
|52
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|53
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|54
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:12
|55
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|56
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:16
|57
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|58
|Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|59
|Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|60
|Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|61
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange
|62
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM
|63
|Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo
|64
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|65
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|66
|Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:00:20
|67
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:00:25
|68
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:00:36
|69
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic
|70
|Barnabás Peák (Hun) Team BikeExchange
|0:00:42
|71
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
|72
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:45
|73
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|74
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|75
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|76
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|77
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|78
|Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:48
|79
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis
|80
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|81
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|82
|Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM
|83
|Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:52
|84
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|85
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00:54
|86
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:05
|87
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|88
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:10
|89
|Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:01:12
|90
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:01:16
|91
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:23
|92
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:48
|93
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:49
|94
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|95
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) EF Education-Nippo
|96
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|97
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|98
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|99
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|100
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|101
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|102
|Jasper De Plus (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|103
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|104
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|105
|Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|106
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|107
|William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|108
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|109
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
|110
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|111
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|112
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|113
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:09
|114
|Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM
|0:02:13
|115
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:19
|116
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:31
|117
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|0:02:32
|118
|Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM
|119
|Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange
|120
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) Team BikeExchange
|121
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|122
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|123
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|124
|Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
|125
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Team Qhubeka Assos
|126
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:42
|127
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:43
|128
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|129
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:02:54
|130
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:57
|131
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:01
|132
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|133
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|0:03:19
|134
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:03:24
|135
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:51
|136
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education-Nippo
|137
|Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
|138
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:04:00
|139
|Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|140
|Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis
|0:04:11
|141
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis
|142
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis
|0:04:30
|DNF
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|10
|2
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|6
|3
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|25
|2
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|22
|3
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|4
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|6
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|14
|7
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka Assos
|12
|8
|Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|10
|9
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|10
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|2
|2
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|3:56:36
|2
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM
|4
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|5
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM
|8
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|9
|Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team
|10
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:12
|11
|Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:00:16
|12
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM
|13
|Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:00:20
|14
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:00:25
|15
|Barnabás Peák (Hun) Team BikeExchange
|0:00:42
|16
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:45
|17
|Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:48
|18
|Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM
|19
|Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:52
|20
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00:54
|21
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:05
|22
|Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:01:12
|23
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:48
|24
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:49
|25
|Jasper De Plus (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|26
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|27
|Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|28
|William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|29
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
|30
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|31
|Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM
|0:02:13
|32
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:19
|33
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|0:02:32
|34
|Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange
|35
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|36
|Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
|37
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:43
|38
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|39
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:01
|40
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|41
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:51
|42
|Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|11:49:48
|2
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|Astana-Premier Tech
|4
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|5
|Bahrain Victorious
|6
|UAE Team Emirates
|7
|Ineos Grenadiers
|8
|Movistar Team
|9
|Trek-Segafredo
|10
|Team Qhubeka Assos
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:12
|12
|Groupama-FDJ
|13
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:00:16
|14
|Israel Start-up Nation
|15
|Team DSM
|16
|Team BikeExchange
|17
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:01:01
|18
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:21
|19
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:49
|20
|EF Education-Nippo
|0:02:05
|21
|Cofidis
|0:02:37
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12:35:08
|2
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:02
|3
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:18
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:20
|5
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:23
|6
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:00:24
|7
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|9
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM
|10
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|11
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|12
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|13
|Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|14
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|15
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|16
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|17
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|18
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|19
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|20
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|22
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|23
|Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|24
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|26
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|27
|Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|28
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|29
|Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|30
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|31
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|32
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
|33
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|34
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|35
|Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM
|36
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|37
|Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team
|38
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange
|39
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|40
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:35
|41
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:36
|42
|Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:00:40
|43
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:45
|44
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:56
|45
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM
|0:01:00
|46
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:01:10
|47
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:02:23
|48
|Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:02:43
|49
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:54
|50
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:03:29
|51
|Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo
|52
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|53
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:03:34
|54
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:03:38
|55
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|56
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|0:03:50
|57
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:54
|58
|Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|59
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:03:59
|60
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
|0:04:20
|61
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:31
|62
|Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:04:48
|63
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:50
|64
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:05:24
|65
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:05:27
|66
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|67
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:38
|68
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|0:05:45
|69
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:06:00
|70
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:06:10
|71
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:06:30
|72
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:44
|73
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:07:24
|74
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:07:55
|75
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:08:22
|76
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) Team BikeExchange
|0:09:05
|77
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:09:40
|78
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|0:09:44
|79
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:09:54
|80
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:10:26
|81
|Barnabás Peák (Hun) Team BikeExchange
|0:10:28
|82
|Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM
|0:10:29
|83
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange
|0:10:31
|84
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:10:49
|85
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:10:58
|86
|Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:11:30
|87
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:49
|88
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:11:51
|89
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|0:12:10
|90
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:12:28
|91
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:29
|92
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:12:43
|93
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis
|0:13:20
|94
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:13:47
|95
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:14:02
|96
|Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:14:09
|97
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:58
|98
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|0:15:08
|99
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:15:09
|100
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:15:14
|101
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:15:24
|102
|Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:15:28
|103
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:15:51
|104
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:52
|105
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:16:05
|106
|Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:16:18
|107
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:16:28
|108
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:16:29
|109
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:17:01
|110
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:17:03
|111
|Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange
|0:17:11
|112
|William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|0:17:38
|113
|Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM
|0:17:44
|114
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:17:52
|115
|Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM
|0:18:06
|116
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:18:07
|117
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
|118
|Jasper De Plus (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|119
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:08
|120
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|0:18:13
|121
|Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:18:25
|122
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:19:07
|123
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:19:31
|124
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|0:20:11
|125
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:20:35
|126
|Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis
|0:21:10
|127
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) EF Education-Nippo
|0:21:19
|128
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|129
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis
|0:21:29
|130
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:21:38
|131
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education-Nippo
|0:22:13
|132
|Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:23:16
|133
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:24:33
|134
|Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|0:25:09
|135
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|136
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:08
|137
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:27:17
|138
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:27:22
|139
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:28:21
|140
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis
|0:29:52
|141
|Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:30:03
|142
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:31:47
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|69
|2
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|38
|3
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|38
|4
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|36
|5
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|35
|6
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|34
|7
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|29
|8
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|9
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|10
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|11
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|12
|Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|16
|13
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|14
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|15
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM
|12
|16
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|12
|17
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka Assos
|12
|18
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|10
|19
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|20
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|10
|21
|Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|10
|22
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|23
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|24
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|6
|25
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|6
|26
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|6
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|13
|2
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|3
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|4
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|9
|5
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|6
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|3
|7
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|8
|Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|2
|9
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2
|10
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|11
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|12
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|1
|13
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM
|12:35:32
|2
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|4
|Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|7
|Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM
|8
|Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:32
|10
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM
|0:00:36
|11
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:00:46
|12
|Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:02:19
|13
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:07
|14
|Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:04:24
|15
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:26
|16
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:05:00
|17
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:20
|18
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:07:58
|19
|Barnabás Peák (Hun) Team BikeExchange
|0:10:04
|20
|Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM
|0:10:05
|21
|Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:11:06
|22
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:25
|23
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:11:27
|24
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|0:11:46
|25
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|0:14:44
|26
|Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:15:04
|27
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:28
|28
|Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:15:54
|29
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:16:39
|30
|Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange
|0:16:47
|31
|William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|0:17:14
|32
|Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM
|0:17:42
|33
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:17:43
|34
|Jasper De Plus (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|35
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:44
|36
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|0:17:49
|37
|Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:18:01
|38
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:21:14
|39
|Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:22:52
|40
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:26:53
|41
|Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:29:39
|42
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:31:23
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|37:46:25
|2
|Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:11
|3
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4
|Movistar Team
|5
|Ineos Grenadiers
|6
|Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:22
|7
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:23
|8
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:00:32
|9
|Team DSM
|0:00:47
|10
|Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:01:44
|11
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:00
|12
|Team BikeExchange
|0:03:05
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|0:03:32
|14
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:03:41
|15
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:33
|16
|Israel Start-up Nation
|0:06:30
|17
|Cofidis
|0:07:14
|18
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:10:45
|19
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:11:51
|20
|EF Education-Nippo
|0:12:36
|21
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:33:02
