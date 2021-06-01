Critérium du Dauphiné: Colbrelli wins stage 3

Image 1 of 25 Sonny Colbrelli of Italy and Team Bahrain Victorious in Green Points Jersey wins stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 25 The sprint finish was won by Sonny Colbrelli of Bahrain Victorious, in the Green Points Jersey, followed by Alex Aranburu Deba of Team Astana-Premier Tech and Brandon McNulty of UAE Team Emirates (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 25 Lukas Pöstlberger of Bora-Hansgrohe in the yellow leader jersey lines up at start in Langeac (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 25 The peloton on the 172.2km stage 3 to Saint-Haon-le Vieux (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 25 Mads Pedersen of Trek - Segafredo and Santiago Buitrago Sanchez of Team Bahrain Victorious involved in a crash (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 25 On the ground from an early crash are Mads Pedersen of Team Trek - Segafredo and Santiago Buitrago Sanchez of Team Bahrain Victorious (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 25 Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) gets assistance after his crash (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 25 At the start in Langeac are Matthew Holmes of Lotto Soudal in the Polka Dot Mountain Jersey, Lukas Pöstlberger of Bora - Hansgrohe in the yellow leader jersey and Sonny Colbrelli of Bahrain Victorious in the Green Points Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 25 Loïc Vliegen of Team Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux in breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 25 Omer Goldstein of Israel and Team Israel Start-Up Nation & Loïc Vliegen of Belgium and Team Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux in breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 25 Omer Goldstein of Israel and Team Israel Start-Up Nation & Loïc Vliegen of Belgium and Team Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux in breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 25 Fabio Jakobsen of Deceuninck-QuickStep rides behind Emmanuel Morin of Cofidis and Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay of Team BikeExchange (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 25 The yellow jersey of Lukas Pöstlberger of Bora-Hansgrohe on 172.2km stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 25 The peloton heads to a fast finish in Saint-Haon-le Vieux (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 25 Lukas Pöstlberger of Bora-Hansgrohe retains the leader's jersey after stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 25 Mountains classification leader Matthew Holmes of Lotto Soudal finishes stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 25 Stage 3 winner Sonny Colbrelli ofBahrain Victorious celebrates in Saint-Haon-le Vieux (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 25 Italian Sonny Colbrelli of Bahrain Victorious retains the sprint classification lead (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 25 Briton Matthew Holmes of Lotto Soudal will continue in the Polka Dot Mountain Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 25 For his part in a two-rider breakaway, Loïc Vliegen of Team Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux is recognised as the Most Combative Rider (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 25 Belgian Ilan Van Wilder of Team DSM receives white best young jersey after stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 22 of 25 EF Education-Nippo teammates Australian Lachlan David Morton and Logan Owen of United States ride on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 23 of 25 Lukas Pöstlberger of Bora-Hansgrohe at the start in Langeac (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 24 of 25 Alejandro Valverde of Movistar at the start of stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 25 of 25 Geraint Thomas of Ineos Grenadiers at the start of stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) broke his run of second places at the Critérium du Dauphiné, sprinting to victory on the uphill finish of stage 3 in Saint-Haon-le-Vieux after a duel with Alex Aranburu (Astana-Premier Tech).

Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) was an unexpected face at the front in the sprint, finishing well to take third place. The American outpaced Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) for the final spot on the podium, while Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) retained the race lead by two seconds from Colbrelli.

Colbrelli had opened his Dauphiné account with two second places behind the breakaway in Issoire and Saugues but was the quickest to react when Aranburu opened his sprint with 300 metres to go on the finishing five per cent ramp to the line.

The Italian followed Aranburu for 150 metres before moving out of the slipstream and launching his own final effort. It was enough to claim the win by a bike length, the victory his second WorldTour triumph of the season so far.

"After two second places, I really wanted to take a beautiful win. I can thank my team, they worked perfectly. The final kilometre was very hard. [Michał] Kwiatkowski pulled really hard until the last 300 metres. Then [Alex] Aranburu went very strong, I followed his wheel and it worked well for me," said Colbrelli.

How it unfolded

The third stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné took the peloton 172.2-kilometre ride from Langeac to Saint-Haon-le-Vieux, a day fit for the sprinters following two breakaway successes in a row to start the race. A 5.7 per cent gradient over the final 700 metres would provide a more complicated than straightforward finish, however.

Only two categorised climbs lay in wait on a stage which nonetheless saw a 17.5-kilometre unclassified climb from the start. The fourth-category Côte d'Allègre and third-category Col des Limites both lay in the first 90 kilometres of the day though, so would have no bearing on the final result.

The peloton was happy to let a two-man move jump away early on, with Omer Goldstein (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Loïc Vliegen (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) breaking away in the opening kilometres as Bora-Hansgrohe took to the front of the peloton as the team of race leader and stage 2 winner Lukas Pöstlberger.

Former World Champion Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), among the favourites for victory at the end of the stage, was an unfortunate early loss, crashing in the peloton with Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) and abandoning the race.

Up front, Goldstein had led the way over the Côte d'Allègre and at the day's only intermediate sprint – some small prizes for a day largely without reward for him and his break mate. At the 100 kilometres to go mark they had four minutes over the peloton, but that was sliced down on the Col des Limites.

Goldstein again led over the top as Bora-Hansgrohe brought the gap down to just a minute before letting them regain some of that time soon after. The duo kept fighting, but with 50 kilometres to go, they remained just a minute up on the chasing peloton.

The Israeli rider held on for a further 20 kilometres before he was left behind by Vliegen and reabsorbed by the peloton, with the Belgian battling on for another eight kilometres before he, too, was caught.

From there, the peloton was full speed ahead to the sprint finish, though there was still some drama to come before then at the 15 kilometres to go mark. Cofidis leader Guillaume Martin was caught up in a crash there, quickly launching a frantic chase with several teammates to get back into the peloton before the finish.

They managed to get back, but there was another split just over six kilometres from the line as Ineos Grenadiers were among the teams to push on at the front. Once again, Cofidis and Martin were forced to chase, having been lingering towards the rear of the peloton.

Trek-Segafredo, Groupama-FDJ and Lotto Soudal were among the other teams present at the front of the peloton in the closing kilometres, with sprinters and GC men all looking to grab prime position and stay safe ahead of the uphill finish.

Deceuninck-QuickStep and Jumbo-Visma had taken command as the peloton hit the final 2.3 kilometres, which ramped uphill at an average of 3.5 per cent ahead of the steeper closing 700 metres, as the high-speed dash to the line continued.

The final rush for the line was a chaotic affair, with Ineos and UAE Team Emirates on the front in the final kilometre. Aranburu ignited the sprint at the 300 metres to go mark, with Colbrelli immediately sensing the danger and jumping across the road onto his wheel.

Stuyven was next to try to get across, but the leading duo already had a near-insurmountable gap at the front. In the end, Colbrelli's 150 meters in the wheel of Aranburu made the difference, with the green jersey holder jumping out and passing his rival by in the final metres before the finish.

Full Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 3:56:36 2 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 3 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 4 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 7 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka Assos 8 Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 9 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 12 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 13 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 14 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 15 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 17 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 18 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 19 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 20 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 21 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 22 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 23 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 24 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 25 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 26 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 27 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 28 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 29 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 30 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 31 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 32 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 33 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation 34 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 35 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange 36 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 37 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 38 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 39 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 40 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 41 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 42 Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 43 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 44 Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM 45 Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo 46 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 47 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 48 Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 49 Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 50 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 51 Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team 52 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 53 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 54 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:12 55 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 56 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:16 57 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 58 Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 59 Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 60 Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 61 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange 62 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM 63 Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo 64 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 65 Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 66 Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:00:20 67 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:00:25 68 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:00:36 69 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic 70 Barnabás Peák (Hun) Team BikeExchange 0:00:42 71 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 72 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:45 73 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 74 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 75 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 76 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 77 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 78 Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:48 79 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis 80 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 81 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 82 Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM 83 Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:52 84 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 85 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:54 86 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:05 87 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 88 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:10 89 Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:01:12 90 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:16 91 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:23 92 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:48 93 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:49 94 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education-Nippo 95 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) EF Education-Nippo 96 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 97 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 98 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 99 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 100 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 101 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 102 Jasper De Plus (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 103 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 104 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 105 Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 106 Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 107 William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo 108 Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 109 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 110 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 111 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 112 Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 113 Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:09 114 Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM 0:02:13 115 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:02:19 116 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:31 117 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:32 118 Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM 119 Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange 120 Brent Bookwalter (USA) Team BikeExchange 121 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 122 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 123 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 124 Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 125 Michael Gogl (Aut) Team Qhubeka Assos 126 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:02:42 127 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:43 128 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 129 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:54 130 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:57 131 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:03:01 132 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 133 Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 0:03:19 134 Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:03:24 135 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:51 136 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education-Nippo 137 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 138 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:04:00 139 Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 140 Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 0:04:11 141 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis 142 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis 0:04:30 DNF Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo

Sprint 1 - Viverols km. 65.8 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 10 2 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 6 3 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4

Sprint 2 - D81 Saint-Haon-Le-Vieux km. 172.2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 25 2 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 22 3 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 20 4 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 18 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 6 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 14 7 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka Assos 12 8 Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 10 9 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 10 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Côte d'Allègre km. 29.4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Col des Limites km. 83.9 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 2 2 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1

Young riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 3:56:36 2 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 4 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 5 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 7 Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM 8 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 9 Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team 10 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:12 11 Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:00:16 12 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM 13 Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:00:20 14 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:00:25 15 Barnabás Peák (Hun) Team BikeExchange 0:00:42 16 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:45 17 Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:48 18 Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM 19 Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:52 20 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:54 21 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:05 22 Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:01:12 23 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:48 24 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:49 25 Jasper De Plus (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 26 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 27 Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 28 William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo 29 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 30 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 31 Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM 0:02:13 32 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:02:19 33 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:32 34 Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange 35 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 36 Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 37 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:43 38 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 39 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:03:01 40 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 41 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:51 42 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe

Combativity Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bora-Hansgrohe 11:49:48 2 AG2R Citroën Team 3 Astana-Premier Tech 4 B&B Hotels p/b KTM 5 Bahrain Victorious 6 UAE Team Emirates 7 Ineos Grenadiers 8 Movistar Team 9 Trek-Segafredo 10 Team Qhubeka Assos 11 Lotto Soudal 0:00:12 12 Groupama-FDJ 13 Team Arkea-Samsic 0:00:16 14 Israel Start-up Nation 15 Team DSM 16 Team BikeExchange 17 Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:01 18 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:21 19 Jumbo-Visma 0:01:49 20 EF Education-Nippo 0:02:05 21 Cofidis 0:02:37

General classification after stage 3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 12:35:08 2 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:02 3 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:18 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:20 5 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:23 6 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:00:24 7 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 9 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 10 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 11 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 12 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 13 Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo 14 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 15 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 16 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 17 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 18 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 19 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 20 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 21 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 22 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 23 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 24 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 26 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 27 Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 28 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 29 Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 30 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 31 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 32 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 33 Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 34 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 35 Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM 36 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 37 Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team 38 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange 39 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 40 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:35 41 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:36 42 Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:00:40 43 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:45 44 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:56 45 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM 0:01:00 46 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:01:10 47 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:02:23 48 Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:43 49 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:54 50 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:03:29 51 Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo 52 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 53 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:03:34 54 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:03:38 55 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 56 Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 0:03:50 57 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:54 58 Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 59 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:03:59 60 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 0:04:20 61 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:31 62 Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:04:48 63 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:50 64 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:05:24 65 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:05:27 66 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 67 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:38 68 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 0:05:45 69 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:06:00 70 Michael Gogl (Aut) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:06:10 71 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 0:06:30 72 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:44 73 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation 0:07:24 74 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:07:55 75 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:08:22 76 Brent Bookwalter (USA) Team BikeExchange 0:09:05 77 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:09:40 78 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:09:44 79 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:09:54 80 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:10:26 81 Barnabás Peák (Hun) Team BikeExchange 0:10:28 82 Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM 0:10:29 83 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange 0:10:31 84 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:10:49 85 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:10:58 86 Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:11:30 87 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:49 88 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:11:51 89 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:12:10 90 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:12:28 91 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:29 92 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 0:12:43 93 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis 0:13:20 94 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:13:47 95 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:14:02 96 Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:14:09 97 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:58 98 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious 0:15:08 99 Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:15:09 100 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation 0:15:14 101 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:15:24 102 Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:15:28 103 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:51 104 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:52 105 Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:16:05 106 Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:16:18 107 Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:16:28 108 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:16:29 109 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:17:01 110 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:17:03 111 Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange 0:17:11 112 William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:17:38 113 Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM 0:17:44 114 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:17:52 115 Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM 0:18:06 116 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:18:07 117 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 118 Jasper De Plus (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 119 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:18:08 120 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:18:13 121 Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:18:25 122 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:19:07 123 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:19:31 124 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:20:11 125 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 0:20:35 126 Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 0:21:10 127 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) EF Education-Nippo 0:21:19 128 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 129 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis 0:21:29 130 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:21:38 131 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education-Nippo 0:22:13 132 Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 0:23:16 133 Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:24:33 134 Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 0:25:09 135 Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 136 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:26:08 137 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:27:17 138 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:27:22 139 Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:28:21 140 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis 0:29:52 141 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:30:03 142 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:31:47

Points Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 69 2 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 38 3 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 38 4 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 36 5 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 35 6 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 34 7 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 29 8 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 26 9 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 20 10 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 11 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 16 12 Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange 16 13 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 14 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 15 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 12 16 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 12 17 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka Assos 12 18 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 10 19 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 20 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 10 21 Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 10 22 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 23 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 24 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 6 25 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 6 26 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 6

Mountains Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 13 2 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 3 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 4 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 9 5 Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 6 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 3 7 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 3 8 Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 2 9 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 2 10 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 11 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 12 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 1 13 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1

Young Riders Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 12:35:32 2 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 4 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 5 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 7 Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM 8 Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team 9 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:32 10 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM 0:00:36 11 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:00:46 12 Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:19 13 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:07 14 Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:04:24 15 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:26 16 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:05:00 17 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:20 18 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:07:58 19 Barnabás Peák (Hun) Team BikeExchange 0:10:04 20 Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM 0:10:05 21 Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:11:06 22 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:25 23 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:11:27 24 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:11:46 25 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious 0:14:44 26 Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:15:04 27 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:28 28 Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:15:54 29 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:16:39 30 Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange 0:16:47 31 William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:17:14 32 Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM 0:17:42 33 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:17:43 34 Jasper De Plus (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 35 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:17:44 36 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:17:49 37 Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:18:01 38 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:21:14 39 Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 0:22:52 40 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:26:53 41 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:29:39 42 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:31:23