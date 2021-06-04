Trending

Critérium du Dauphiné: Alejandro Valverde wins stage 6

By

Alexey Lutsenko moves into the overall lead

Image 1 of 18

Criterium du Dauphine 2021 - 73rd Edition - 6th stage Loriol-sur-Drome - Le Sappey-en-Chartreuse 167.2 km - 04/06/2021 - Alejandro Valverde (ESP - Movistar Team) - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Alejandro Valverde wins stage 6 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 18

LE SAPPEYENCHARTREUSE FRANCE JUNE 04 Geraint Thomas of The United Kingdom Carlos Rodriguez Cano of Spain and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the 73rd Critrium du Dauphin 2021 Stage 6 a 1672km stage from LoriolsurDrome to Le SappeyenChartreuse 1003m UCIworldtour Dauphin dauphine on June 04 2021 in Le SappeyenChartreuse France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Ineos Grenadiers racing stage 6 at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 18

Team AG2Rs Greg Van Avermaet of Belgium C leads the breakaway during the sixth stage of the 73rd edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race a 167km between LoriolsurDrome and Le SappeyenChartreuse on June 4 2021 Photo by Alain JOCARD AFP Photo by ALAIN JOCARDAFP via Getty Images

Greg Van Avermaet leads the breakaway during stage 6 at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 18

LE SAPPEYENCHARTREUSE FRANCE JUNE 04 Lawson Craddock of United States and Team EF Education Nippo Greg Van Avermaet of Belgium and AG2R Citren Team in breakaway during the 73rd Critrium du Dauphin 2021 Stage 6 a 1672km stage from LoriolsurDrome to Le SappeyenChartreuse 1003m UCIworldtour Dauphin dauphine on June 04 2021 in Le SappeyenChartreuse France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Greg Van Avermaet ad Lawson Craddock during stage 6 at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 18

LE SAPPEYENCHARTREUSE FRANCE JUNE 04 Lukas Pstlberger of Austria and Team Bora Hansgrohe yellow leader jersey during the 73rd Critrium du Dauphin 2021 Stage 6 a 1672km stage from LoriolsurDrome to Le SappeyenChartreuse 1003m UCIworldtour Dauphin dauphine on June 04 2021 in Le SappeyenChartreuse France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Bora-Hansgrohe at the front of the peloton during stage 6 at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 18

LE SAPPEYENCHARTREUSE FRANCE JUNE 04 Lawson Craddock of United States and Team EF Education Nippo Franck Bonnamour of France and Team BB Hotels PB KTM Barnabas Pek of Hungary and Team BikeExchange Greg Van Avermaet of Belgium and AG2R Citren Team Sven Erik Bystrom of Norway and UAE Team Emirates in breakaway during the 73rd Critrium du Dauphin 2021 Stage 6 a 1672km stage from LoriolsurDrome to Le SappeyenChartreuse 1003m UCIworldtour Dauphin dauphine on June 04 2021 in Le SappeyenChartreuse France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

The large breakaway during stage 6 at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 18

LE SAPPEYENCHARTREUSE FRANCE JUNE 04 Matthew Holmes of United Kingdom and Team Lotto Soudal Polka Dot Mountain Jersey in breakaway during the 73rd Critrium du Dauphin 2021 Stage 6 a 1672km stage from LoriolsurDrome to Le SappeyenChartreuse 1003m UCIworldtour Dauphin dauphine on June 04 2021 in Le SappeyenChartreuse France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Matthew Holmes during stage 6 at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 18

LE SAPPEYENCHARTREUSE FRANCE JUNE 04 Robert Gesink of Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma during the 73rd Critrium du Dauphin 2021 Stage 6 a 1672km stage from LoriolsurDrome to Le SappeyenChartreuse 1003m UCIworldtour Dauphin dauphine on June 04 2021 in Le SappeyenChartreuse France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Robert Gesink during stage 6 at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 18

LE SAPPEYENCHARTREUSE FRANCE JUNE 04 Lawson Craddock of United States and Team EF Education Nippo Greg Van Avermaet of Belgium and AG2R Citren Team in breakaway during the 73rd Critrium du Dauphin 2021 Stage 6 a 1672km stage from LoriolsurDrome to Le SappeyenChartreuse 1003m UCIworldtour Dauphin dauphine on June 04 2021 in Le SappeyenChartreuse France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Greg Van Avermaet and Lawson Craddock during stage 6 at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 18

Spanish Alejandro Valverde of Movistar Team celebrates on the podium after winning the sixth stage of the 73rd edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race 1675 Km from LoriolsurDrome to Le SappeyenChartreuse France Friday 04 June 2021 BELGA PHOTO DAVID STOCKMAN Photo by DAVID STOCKMANBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) celebrates on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 18

Belgian Greg Van Avermaet of AG2R Citroen Team crosses the finish line of the sixth stage of the 73rd edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race 1675 Km from LoriolsurDrome to Le SappeyenChartreuse France Friday 04 June 2021 BELGA PHOTO DAVID STOCKMAN Photo by DAVID STOCKMANBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R Citroën) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 18

LE SAPPEYENCHARTREUSE FRANCE JUNE 04 Richie Porte of Australia and Team INEOS Grenadiers at arrival during the 73rd Critrium du Dauphin 2021 Stage 6 a 1672km stage from LoriolsurDrome to Le SappeyenChartreuse 1003m UCIworldtour Dauphin dauphine on June 04 2021 in Le SappeyenChartreuse France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Richie Porte (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 18

LE SAPPEYENCHARTREUSE FRANCE JUNE 04 Fabio Aru of Italy and Team Qhubeka Assos at arrival during the 73rd Critrium du Dauphin 2021 Stage 6 a 1672km stage from LoriolsurDrome to Le SappeyenChartreuse 1003m UCIworldtour Dauphin dauphine on June 04 2021 in Le SappeyenChartreuse France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Fabio Aru (Qhubeka-Assos) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 18

LE SAPPEYENCHARTREUSE FRANCE JUNE 04 Christopher Froome of United Kingdom and Team Israel StartUp Nation at arrival during the 73rd Critrium du Dauphin 2021 Stage 6 a 1672km stage from LoriolsurDrome to Le SappeyenChartreuse 1003m UCIworldtour Dauphin dauphine on June 04 2021 in Le SappeyenChartreuse France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Chris Froome (ISN) finishes alongside Sean Bennett (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 18

LE SAPPEYENCHARTREUSE FRANCE JUNE 04 Alexey Lutsenko of Kazahkstan and Team Astana Premier Tech yellow leader jersey celebrates at podium during the 73rd Critrium du Dauphin 2021 Stage 6 a 1672km stage from LoriolsurDrome to Le SappeyenChartreuse 1003m Mascot UCIworldtour Dauphin dauphine on June 04 2021 in Le SappeyenChartreuse France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Race leader Alexey Lutsenko (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 18

LE SAPPEYENCHARTREUSE FRANCE JUNE 04 Matthew Holmes of United Kingdom and Team Lotto Soudal Polka Dot Mountain Jersey celebrates at podium during the 73rd Critrium du Dauphin 2021 Stage 6 a 1672km stage from LoriolsurDrome to Le SappeyenChartreuse 1003m UCIworldtour Dauphin dauphine on June 04 2021 in Le SappeyenChartreuse France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Matthew Holmes leads the mountains classification (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 17 of 18

LE SAPPEYENCHARTREUSE FRANCE JUNE 04 Sonny Colbrelli of Italy and Team Bahrain Victorious Green Points Jersey celebrates at podium during the 73rd Critrium du Dauphin 2021 Stage 6 a 1672km stage from LoriolsurDrome to Le SappeyenChartreuse 1003m UCIworldtour Dauphin dauphine on June 04 2021 in Le SappeyenChartreuse France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Sonny Colbrelli in the points jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 18 of 18

LE SAPPEYENCHARTREUSE FRANCE JUNE 04 Lawson Craddock of United States and Team EF Education Nippo attack on breakaway during the 73rd Critrium du Dauphin 2021 Stage 6 a 1672km stage from LoriolsurDrome to Le SappeyenChartreuse 1003m UCIworldtour Dauphin dauphine on June 04 2021 in Le SappeyenChartreuse France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Lawson Craddock (EF-Nippo) on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) snatched the stage victory from Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) in Le Sappey-en-Chartreuse after the first climbs of the Critérium du Dauphiné failed to split the overall contenders but cracked race leader Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) who was distanced on the Col de la Porte and finished 8:12 down.

After a series of attacks by Geoghegan Hart, Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma), Miguel Angel Lopez (Movistar) and David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) were caught on the climb to the finish, Geoghegan Hart attacked one final time with 300 metres to go after his team leader Geraint Thomas let a gap go. However, Valverde was quick to surge across and then kick past the 2020 Giro d'Italia winner to take his second victory of 2021.

Valverde hugged his teammate as he rode on and tried to recover from his effort, happy to have taken the win.

"I'm super happy to win at 41. First of all I have to thank my team who have worked incredibly all week. For the final part, Superman Lopez said to me 'shall I pull', and I said 'Okay'. To be honest I have to thank him because he did an incredible job.

"[Geoghegan Hart] opened up really strongly, and I saw Thomas was gapped from him, so I couldn't hesitate, I had to go. I tried to keep it steady at first but when I saw the barriers I just went all-out."

Time trial winner Alexey Lutsenko (Astana-Premier Tech) finished in the group of 25 riders and now leads his teammate Ion Izagirre by eight seconds in the overall classification. Wilco Kelderman (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished strongly in fourth place and climbed to third overall at 12 seconds. Thomas is fourth at 13 seconds.

However those time gaps are expected to explode in the final weekend of the race in the high mountains, with finishes up at La Plagne and then Les Gets.

How it unfolded

After five days of rolling roads across central France, the Dauphiné finally headed onto more traditional roads for stage 5 and the first mountains of this year's race.

The 167km stage was a day of two parts, with largely flat roads for 110km before the climbs of Col de la Placette, the Col de la Porte  and the climb up to the finish in Le Sappey en Chartreuse all in the final 50km.

The early flat roads inspired a number of attacks but for 40km everything was pulled back and then other moves launched, with the average speed over 50km/h.

Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R Citroën) and Matthew Holmes (Lotto Soudal) made a move on an uncategorised climb after and suddenly the break of the day formed. 

Also in there were Lawson Craddock (EF Education-Nippo), Olivier Le Gac (Groupama-FDJ), Anthony Perez (Cofidis), Omer Goldstein (Israel Start-Up Nation), Laurent Pichon (Arkéa-Samsic), Sven Erik Bystrøm (UAE Team Emirates), Josef Cerny (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo), Barnabas Peak (Team BikeExchange), Martin Salmon (Team DSM), Franck Bonnamour (B&B Hotels) and Jan Bakelants (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert).

The peloton let them go but pegged the gap at around 2:30 with Bora-Hansgrohe riding to defend Pöstlberger's yellow and blue leader's jersey.

After a fast ride towards the mountains, Holmes was first to the summit of the Col de la Placette, taking five points. Soon after Van Avermaet won the intermediate sprint, perhaps practicing his breakaway skills ready for the Tour de France.

After 125km the valley road began to climb up to the Col de Porte. The climb is officially only 7.4km long but the valley road added a further 15km of hard riding that soon began to shake out the breakaway and the peloton. Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) was one of the first to drop back after four intense days of racing, a win and three second places for the Italian.

Bernard was the first to attack and split the 14-rider break as the Col de la Porte began in earnest. Holmes went after him but the Frenchman pushed on alone as the others faded and were gradually swept up.

Tony Martin set the pace for Jumbo-Visma and the peloton, reminding us that the Tour de France is less than four weeks ago and bringing the gap to the break to below a minute. However, the breakaway refused to give up and Holmes upped the pace, with only Craddock, Bakelants, Perez, and Bonnamour staying with him.

At 2.5km from the top of the Col de Porte, the six leaders: Holmes, Bernard, Perez, Bonnamour, Craddock and Bakelants lead by 45 seconds as Astana-Premier Tech took over the pacing and upped the pace in pursuit of a possible stage victory. Their pace hurt Pöstlberger and he lost contact and his leader's jersey.

Up front, Craddock attacked and split the six riders, going on to summit the Col de la Porte first. Holmes, Bakelants, and Bernard kept chasing but so did the peloton and they were only 30 seconds back at the top.

Craddock dived down the descent but the climb to the finish was 11km long even if it was described as a 3.7km climb at 5.4 per cent. In truth it included a flat section and then a further climb up to the line.

Movistar took over after the fast descent and on the lower slopes of the climb, their pace hurting and then distancing Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation). They were riding for Lopez who made an attack and then when it was clear the climb was too fast for attacks to go away, the Colombian put himself at the service of veteran Valverde, who again managed to fight back the years and win.

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 3:52:53
2Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
3Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
5Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
6Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
7Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
8Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
9Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
10Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
11Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
12Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
13Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
14David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
15Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
16Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM
17Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
18Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
19Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
20Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
21Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:13
22Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:23
23Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:25
24Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
25Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:36
26Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM 0:00:40
27Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:26
28Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo
29Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:02:10
30Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange 0:02:13
31Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
32Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:02:18
33Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
34Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange
35Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team
36Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
37Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:27
38Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:02:30
39Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:02:43
40Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos
41Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
42Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:51
43Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
44Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:44
45Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
46Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
47Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:15
48Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:14
49Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:05:55
50Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
51Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:05:57
52Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM 0:06:06
53Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:29
54Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
55Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
56Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation
57Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
58Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo
59Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM 0:08:02
60Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:12
61Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
62Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
63José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
64Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
65Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
66Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
67Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
68Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
69Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation 0:08:43
70Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
71Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
72Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
73Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
74Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
75Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
76Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
77Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
78Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:43
79Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 0:09:57
80Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
81Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:11:17
82Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:11:35
83Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM 0:12:09
84Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic
85Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
86Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
87William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo
88Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
89Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
90Eliot Lietaer (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
91Brent Bookwalter (USA) Team BikeExchange
92Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
93Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 0:12:45
94Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:15:13
95Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education-Nippo 0:15:19
96Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:24
97Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
98Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
99Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
100Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis
101Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
102Jasper De Plus (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
103Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
104Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
105Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
106Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
107Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
108Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis
109Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
110Hideto Nakane (Jpn) EF Education-Nippo
111Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
112Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka Assos
113Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
114Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
115Logan Owen (USA) EF Education-Nippo
116Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange
117Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM
118Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
119Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
120Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
121Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
122Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
123Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
124Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 0:15:34
125Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:15:41
126Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
127Barnabás Peák (Hun) Team BikeExchange 0:16:31
128William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:18:25
129Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis 0:26:31
130Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
131Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
132Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
133Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
134Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:26:47
135Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
136Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
DNFLoïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux

Sprint 1 - Saint-Joseph-De-Rivière, km. 125.3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 10
2Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 6
3Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM 4

Sprint 2 - Montée Du Sappey-En-Chartreuse, km. 167.2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 15
2Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 12
3Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 10
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 8
5Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 6
6Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 5
7Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 4
8Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 3
9Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 2
10Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Col de la Placette, km. 119.3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 5
2Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3
3Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 2
4Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) Col de Porte, km. 147.4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 5
2Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 3
3Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2
4Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 3) Côte de la Frette, km. 161.6
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 2
2Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 3) Montée du Sappey-en-Chartreuse, km. 167.2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 2
2Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 1

Young riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:52:53
2Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM
3Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:13
4Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:25
5Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM 0:00:40
6Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:02:18
7Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
8Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team
9Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:02:43
10Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:51
11Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
12Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:44
13Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:14
14Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM 0:06:06
15Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:29
16Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
17Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:12
18Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
19Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
20Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:43
21Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
22Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:11:35
23Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM 0:12:09
24Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
25William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo
26Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:24
27Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
28Jasper De Plus (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
29Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
30Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
31Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
32Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
33Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
34Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange
35Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM
36Barnabás Peák (Hun) Team BikeExchange 0:16:31
37Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:26:31
38Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
39Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
40Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:26:47

Combativity
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team 11:38:39
2Ineos Grenadiers
3Jumbo-Visma 0:01:26
4AG2R Citroën Team 0:02:54
5Trek-Segafredo 0:03:19
6Team BikeExchange 0:04:31
7Bahrain Victorious 0:05:18
8Team DSM 0:06:46
9Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:12
10Astana-Premier Tech
11Israel Start-up Nation 0:09:12
12B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:10:25
13Groupama-FDJ 0:10:44
14Team Arkea-Samsic 0:11:13
15Team Qhubeka Assos 0:11:51
16EF Education-Nippo 0:13:50
17Cofidis 0:16:26
18Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:17:37
19UAE Team Emirates 0:18:42
20Lotto Soudal 0:22:09
21Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:46:12

General classification after stage 6
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 20:52:16
2Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:08
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:12
4Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:13
5Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM
6Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:15
7Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:27
8Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:34
9Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:39
10Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:42
11Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:50
12Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:51
13Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:56
14Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:57
15Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:00:59
16David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
17Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:03
18Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:13
19Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:01:14
20Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:15
21Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:17
22Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:01:20
23Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:22
24Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:01:59
25Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM 0:02:06
26Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:21
27Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo 0:02:31
28Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:03:51
29Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 0:03:54
30Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:01
31Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:05:12
32Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:05:19
33Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team 0:06:20
34Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:07:09
35Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:35
36Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:11
37Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:08:35
38Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:08:58
39Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:09:42
40Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:59
41Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:10:39
42Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:10:56
43Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 0:10:59
44Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:11:28
45Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:48
46Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange 0:12:18
47Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:12:39
48Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:40
49Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:13:35
50Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM 0:14:08
51Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:15:29
52Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 0:15:52
53Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange 0:15:57
54Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:16:07
55Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:14
56Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo 0:16:30
57Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:16:45
58Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:17:02
59Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation 0:17:04
60José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:17:09
61Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:17:18
62Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM 0:17:25
63Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 0:18:27
64Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 0:18:40
65Eliot Lietaer (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:20:06
66Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:20:13
67Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:20:19
68Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:20:50
69Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:21:53
70Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:22:13
71Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:22:19
72Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious 0:22:38
73Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 0:22:47
74Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:23:01
75Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:23:02
76Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:23:07
77Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:23:31
78Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:23:38
79Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation 0:23:45
80Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:23:46
81Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:23:52
82Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:25:53
83Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:26:38
84Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:26:48
85Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:27:33
86Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:27:52
87Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM 0:28:31
88Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:28:47
89Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:28:56
90Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:29:30
91Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:30:30
92Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:30:39
93Brent Bookwalter (USA) Team BikeExchange 0:31:07
94Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:31:54
95Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:31:55
96Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:33:31
97Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis 0:34:06
98Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:34:07
99Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:34:23
100Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:35:12
101Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:35:36
102Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 0:36:00
103Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:36:26
104William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:36:27
105Barnabás Peák (Hun) Team BikeExchange 0:37:49
106Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:38:00
107Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 0:38:45
108Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
109Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:39:57
110Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:40:29
111Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange 0:41:40
112Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:41:52
113Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 0:43:24
114Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:43:43
115Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:44:19
116Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:45:32
117Hideto Nakane (Jpn) EF Education-Nippo 0:45:36
118Jasper De Plus (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:46:25
119Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 0:46:36
120Logan Owen (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:46:59
121Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:49:05
122Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:50:14
123William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:51:12
124Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education-Nippo 0:51:27
125Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM 0:51:38
126Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:52:48
127Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:53:22
128Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis 0:54:07
129Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:54:45
130Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 0:54:48
131Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:56:16
132Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis 0:59:19
133Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:01:47
134Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:02:50
135Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:07:01
136Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:15:11

Points Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 91
2Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 58
3Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 58
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 51
5Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 37
6Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 36
7Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 36
8Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 32
9Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka Assos 30
10Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 29
11Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 26
12Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 23
13Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 20
14Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 19
15Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 18
16Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation 16
17Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 16
18Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo 14
19Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 14
20Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 12
21Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 12
22Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 12
23Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 10
24Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 10
25Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 10
26Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 10
27Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8
28Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 8
29David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6
30Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 6
31Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 6
32Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 6
33Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 6
34Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 6
35Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 5
36Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 5
37Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 4
38Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM 4
39Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 3
40Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 2
41Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 1

Mountains Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 21
2Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 13
3Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 12
4Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10
5Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 9
6Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 5
7Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 4
8Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4
9Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 3
10Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 3
11Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 3
12Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 3
13Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 3
14Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 2
15Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2
16Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 2
17Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 2
18Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 2
19Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1
20Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1
21Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 1
22Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange 1
23Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 1
24Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious 1
25Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Young Riders Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 20:52:29
2Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:37
3David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:46
4Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:00
5Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM 0:01:53
6Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:04:59
7Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team 0:06:07
8Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:06:56
9Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:22
10Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:08:45
11Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:46
12Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:10:43
13Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:27
14Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM 0:13:55
15Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:01
16Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM 0:17:12
17Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:20:37
18Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious 0:22:25
19Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:23:18
20Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:23:25
21Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:23:33
22Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:26:35
23Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:28:43
24Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:29:17
25Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:31:42
26Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:33:54
27Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:35:23
28William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:36:14
29Barnabás Peák (Hun) Team BikeExchange 0:37:36
30Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:37:47
31Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:38:32
32Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:40:16
33Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange 0:41:27
34Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 0:43:11
35Jasper De Plus (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:46:12
36Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:48:52
37Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM 0:51:25
38Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:56:03
39Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:06:48
40Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:14:58

Teams Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ineos Grenadiers 62:37:54
2Movistar Team 0:02:08
3AG2R Citroën Team 0:04:54
4Bahrain Victorious 0:07:24
5Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:01
6Astana-Premier Tech 0:08:04
7Team DSM 0:08:33
8Trek-Segafredo 0:09:57
9Jumbo-Visma 0:12:49
10B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:15:18
11Team Qhubeka Assos 0:17:32
12Israel Start-up Nation 0:18:20
13Team BikeExchange 0:20:19
14Groupama-FDJ 0:21:13
15Team Arkea-Samsic 0:23:54
16UAE Team Emirates 0:26:52
17Lotto Soudal 0:26:54
18Cofidis 0:31:18
19EF Education-Nippo 0:35:13
20Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:39:26
21Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:28:29

Latest on Cyclingnews