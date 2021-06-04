Critérium du Dauphiné: Alejandro Valverde wins stage 6

Image 1 of 18 Alejandro Valverde wins stage 6 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 18 Ineos Grenadiers racing stage 6 at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 18 Greg Van Avermaet leads the breakaway during stage 6 at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 18 Greg Van Avermaet ad Lawson Craddock during stage 6 at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 18 Bora-Hansgrohe at the front of the peloton during stage 6 at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 18 The large breakaway during stage 6 at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 18 Matthew Holmes during stage 6 at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 18 Robert Gesink during stage 6 at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 18 Greg Van Avermaet and Lawson Craddock during stage 6 at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 18 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) celebrates on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 18 Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R Citroën) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 18 Richie Porte (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 18 Fabio Aru (Qhubeka-Assos) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 18 Chris Froome (ISN) finishes alongside Sean Bennett (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 18 Race leader Alexey Lutsenko (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 18 Matthew Holmes leads the mountains classification (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 18 Sonny Colbrelli in the points jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 18 Lawson Craddock (EF-Nippo) on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) snatched the stage victory from Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) in Le Sappey-en-Chartreuse after the first climbs of the Critérium du Dauphiné failed to split the overall contenders but cracked race leader Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) who was distanced on the Col de la Porte and finished 8:12 down.

After a series of attacks by Geoghegan Hart, Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma), Miguel Angel Lopez (Movistar) and David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) were caught on the climb to the finish, Geoghegan Hart attacked one final time with 300 metres to go after his team leader Geraint Thomas let a gap go. However, Valverde was quick to surge across and then kick past the 2020 Giro d'Italia winner to take his second victory of 2021.

Valverde hugged his teammate as he rode on and tried to recover from his effort, happy to have taken the win.

"I'm super happy to win at 41. First of all I have to thank my team who have worked incredibly all week. For the final part, Superman Lopez said to me 'shall I pull', and I said 'Okay'. To be honest I have to thank him because he did an incredible job.

"[Geoghegan Hart] opened up really strongly, and I saw Thomas was gapped from him, so I couldn't hesitate, I had to go. I tried to keep it steady at first but when I saw the barriers I just went all-out."

Time trial winner Alexey Lutsenko (Astana-Premier Tech) finished in the group of 25 riders and now leads his teammate Ion Izagirre by eight seconds in the overall classification. Wilco Kelderman (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished strongly in fourth place and climbed to third overall at 12 seconds. Thomas is fourth at 13 seconds.

However those time gaps are expected to explode in the final weekend of the race in the high mountains, with finishes up at La Plagne and then Les Gets.

How it unfolded

After five days of rolling roads across central France, the Dauphiné finally headed onto more traditional roads for stage 5 and the first mountains of this year's race.

The 167km stage was a day of two parts, with largely flat roads for 110km before the climbs of Col de la Placette, the Col de la Porte and the climb up to the finish in Le Sappey en Chartreuse all in the final 50km.

The early flat roads inspired a number of attacks but for 40km everything was pulled back and then other moves launched, with the average speed over 50km/h.

Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R Citroën) and Matthew Holmes (Lotto Soudal) made a move on an uncategorised climb after and suddenly the break of the day formed.

Also in there were Lawson Craddock (EF Education-Nippo), Olivier Le Gac (Groupama-FDJ), Anthony Perez (Cofidis), Omer Goldstein (Israel Start-Up Nation), Laurent Pichon (Arkéa-Samsic), Sven Erik Bystrøm (UAE Team Emirates), Josef Cerny (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo), Barnabas Peak (Team BikeExchange), Martin Salmon (Team DSM), Franck Bonnamour (B&B Hotels) and Jan Bakelants (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert).

The peloton let them go but pegged the gap at around 2:30 with Bora-Hansgrohe riding to defend Pöstlberger's yellow and blue leader's jersey.

After a fast ride towards the mountains, Holmes was first to the summit of the Col de la Placette, taking five points. Soon after Van Avermaet won the intermediate sprint, perhaps practicing his breakaway skills ready for the Tour de France.

After 125km the valley road began to climb up to the Col de Porte. The climb is officially only 7.4km long but the valley road added a further 15km of hard riding that soon began to shake out the breakaway and the peloton. Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) was one of the first to drop back after four intense days of racing, a win and three second places for the Italian.

Bernard was the first to attack and split the 14-rider break as the Col de la Porte began in earnest. Holmes went after him but the Frenchman pushed on alone as the others faded and were gradually swept up.

Tony Martin set the pace for Jumbo-Visma and the peloton, reminding us that the Tour de France is less than four weeks ago and bringing the gap to the break to below a minute. However, the breakaway refused to give up and Holmes upped the pace, with only Craddock, Bakelants, Perez, and Bonnamour staying with him.

At 2.5km from the top of the Col de Porte, the six leaders: Holmes, Bernard, Perez, Bonnamour, Craddock and Bakelants lead by 45 seconds as Astana-Premier Tech took over the pacing and upped the pace in pursuit of a possible stage victory. Their pace hurt Pöstlberger and he lost contact and his leader's jersey.

Up front, Craddock attacked and split the six riders, going on to summit the Col de la Porte first. Holmes, Bakelants, and Bernard kept chasing but so did the peloton and they were only 30 seconds back at the top.

Craddock dived down the descent but the climb to the finish was 11km long even if it was described as a 3.7km climb at 5.4 per cent. In truth it included a flat section and then a further climb up to the line.

Movistar took over after the fast descent and on the lower slopes of the climb, their pace hurting and then distancing Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation). They were riding for Lopez who made an attack and then when it was clear the climb was too fast for attacks to go away, the Colombian put himself at the service of veteran Valverde, who again managed to fight back the years and win.

Full Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 3:52:53 2 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 3 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 6 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 7 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 8 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 9 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 10 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 11 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 12 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 13 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 14 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 16 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 17 Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 18 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 19 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 20 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 21 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:13 22 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:23 23 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:25 24 Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 25 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:36 26 Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM 0:00:40 27 Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:26 28 Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo 29 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:02:10 30 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange 0:02:13 31 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 32 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:02:18 33 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 34 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange 35 Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team 36 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 37 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:27 38 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:02:30 39 Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:02:43 40 Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos 41 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 42 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:51 43 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 44 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:44 45 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 46 Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 47 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:15 48 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:14 49 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:05:55 50 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 51 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:05:57 52 Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM 0:06:06 53 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:29 54 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 55 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 56 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation 57 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 58 Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo 59 Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM 0:08:02 60 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:12 61 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 62 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 63 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 64 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 65 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 66 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 67 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 68 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 69 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation 0:08:43 70 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 71 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 72 Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 73 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 74 Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 75 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 76 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 77 Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 78 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:43 79 Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 0:09:57 80 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 81 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:11:17 82 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:11:35 83 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM 0:12:09 84 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic 85 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 86 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 87 William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo 88 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 89 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 90 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 91 Brent Bookwalter (USA) Team BikeExchange 92 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 93 Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 0:12:45 94 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:15:13 95 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education-Nippo 0:15:19 96 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:24 97 Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 98 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 99 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 100 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis 101 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 102 Jasper De Plus (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 103 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 104 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 105 Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 106 Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 107 Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 108 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis 109 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 110 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) EF Education-Nippo 111 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 112 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka Assos 113 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 114 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 115 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education-Nippo 116 Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange 117 Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM 118 Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 119 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 120 Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 121 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 122 Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 123 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 124 Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 0:15:34 125 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:15:41 126 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 127 Barnabás Peák (Hun) Team BikeExchange 0:16:31 128 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:18:25 129 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis 0:26:31 130 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 131 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 132 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 133 Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 134 Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:26:47 135 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 136 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep DNF Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux

Sprint 1 - Saint-Joseph-De-Rivière, km. 125.3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 10 2 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 6 3 Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM 4

Sprint 2 - Montée Du Sappey-En-Chartreuse, km. 167.2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 15 2 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 12 3 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 5 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 6 6 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 5 7 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 4 8 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 3 9 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 2 10 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Col de la Placette, km. 119.3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 5 2 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3 3 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 2 4 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) Col de Porte, km. 147.4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 5 2 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 3 3 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2 4 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 3) Côte de la Frette, km. 161.6 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 2 2 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 3) Montée du Sappey-en-Chartreuse, km. 167.2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 2 2 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 1

Young riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:52:53 2 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 3 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:13 4 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:25 5 Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM 0:00:40 6 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:02:18 7 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 8 Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team 9 Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:02:43 10 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:51 11 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 12 Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:44 13 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:14 14 Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM 0:06:06 15 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:29 16 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 17 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:12 18 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 19 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 20 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:43 21 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 22 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:11:35 23 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM 0:12:09 24 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 25 William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo 26 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:24 27 Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 28 Jasper De Plus (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 29 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 30 Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 31 Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 32 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 33 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 34 Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange 35 Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM 36 Barnabás Peák (Hun) Team BikeExchange 0:16:31 37 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:26:31 38 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 39 Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 40 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:26:47

Combativity Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 11:38:39 2 Ineos Grenadiers 3 Jumbo-Visma 0:01:26 4 AG2R Citroën Team 0:02:54 5 Trek-Segafredo 0:03:19 6 Team BikeExchange 0:04:31 7 Bahrain Victorious 0:05:18 8 Team DSM 0:06:46 9 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:12 10 Astana-Premier Tech 11 Israel Start-up Nation 0:09:12 12 B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:10:25 13 Groupama-FDJ 0:10:44 14 Team Arkea-Samsic 0:11:13 15 Team Qhubeka Assos 0:11:51 16 EF Education-Nippo 0:13:50 17 Cofidis 0:16:26 18 Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:17:37 19 UAE Team Emirates 0:18:42 20 Lotto Soudal 0:22:09 21 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:46:12

General classification after stage 6 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 20:52:16 2 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:08 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:12 4 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:13 5 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 6 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:15 7 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:27 8 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:34 9 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:39 10 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:42 11 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:50 12 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:51 13 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:56 14 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:57 15 Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:00:59 16 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 17 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:03 18 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:13 19 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:01:14 20 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:15 21 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:17 22 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:01:20 23 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:22 24 Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:01:59 25 Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM 0:02:06 26 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:21 27 Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo 0:02:31 28 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:03:51 29 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 0:03:54 30 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:01 31 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:05:12 32 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:05:19 33 Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team 0:06:20 34 Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:07:09 35 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:35 36 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:11 37 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:08:35 38 Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:08:58 39 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:09:42 40 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:59 41 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:10:39 42 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:10:56 43 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 0:10:59 44 Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:11:28 45 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:48 46 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange 0:12:18 47 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:12:39 48 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:40 49 Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:13:35 50 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM 0:14:08 51 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:15:29 52 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 0:15:52 53 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange 0:15:57 54 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:16:07 55 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:14 56 Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo 0:16:30 57 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:16:45 58 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:17:02 59 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation 0:17:04 60 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:17:09 61 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:17:18 62 Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM 0:17:25 63 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 0:18:27 64 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 0:18:40 65 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:20:06 66 Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:20:13 67 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:20:19 68 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:20:50 69 Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:21:53 70 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:22:13 71 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:22:19 72 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious 0:22:38 73 Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 0:22:47 74 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:23:01 75 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:23:02 76 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:23:07 77 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:23:31 78 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:23:38 79 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation 0:23:45 80 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:23:46 81 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:23:52 82 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:25:53 83 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:26:38 84 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:26:48 85 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:27:33 86 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:27:52 87 Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM 0:28:31 88 Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:28:47 89 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:28:56 90 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:29:30 91 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:30:30 92 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:30:39 93 Brent Bookwalter (USA) Team BikeExchange 0:31:07 94 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:31:54 95 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:31:55 96 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:33:31 97 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis 0:34:06 98 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:34:07 99 Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:34:23 100 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:35:12 101 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:35:36 102 Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 0:36:00 103 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:36:26 104 William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:36:27 105 Barnabás Peák (Hun) Team BikeExchange 0:37:49 106 Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:38:00 107 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 0:38:45 108 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 109 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:39:57 110 Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:40:29 111 Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange 0:41:40 112 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:41:52 113 Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 0:43:24 114 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:43:43 115 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:44:19 116 Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:45:32 117 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) EF Education-Nippo 0:45:36 118 Jasper De Plus (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:46:25 119 Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 0:46:36 120 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:46:59 121 Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:49:05 122 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:50:14 123 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:51:12 124 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education-Nippo 0:51:27 125 Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM 0:51:38 126 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:52:48 127 Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:53:22 128 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis 0:54:07 129 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:54:45 130 Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 0:54:48 131 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:56:16 132 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis 0:59:19 133 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:01:47 134 Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:02:50 135 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:07:01 136 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:15:11

Points Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 91 2 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 58 3 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 58 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 51 5 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 37 6 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 36 7 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 36 8 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 32 9 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka Assos 30 10 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 29 11 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 26 12 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 23 13 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 20 14 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 19 15 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 18 16 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation 16 17 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 16 18 Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo 14 19 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 20 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 12 21 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 12 22 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 12 23 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 10 24 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 25 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 10 26 Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 10 27 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 28 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 8 29 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 30 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 6 31 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 6 32 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 6 33 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 6 34 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 6 35 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 5 36 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 5 37 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 4 38 Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM 4 39 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 3 40 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 2 41 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 1

Mountains Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 21 2 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 13 3 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 4 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 5 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 9 6 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 5 7 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 4 8 Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 9 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 3 10 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 3 11 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 3 12 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 3 13 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 3 14 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 2 15 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 16 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 2 17 Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 2 18 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 2 19 Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1 20 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 21 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 1 22 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange 1 23 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 1 24 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious 1 25 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Young Riders Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 20:52:29 2 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:37 3 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:46 4 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:00 5 Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM 0:01:53 6 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:04:59 7 Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team 0:06:07 8 Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:06:56 9 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:22 10 Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:08:45 11 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:46 12 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:10:43 13 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:27 14 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM 0:13:55 15 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:01 16 Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM 0:17:12 17 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:20:37 18 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious 0:22:25 19 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:23:18 20 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:23:25 21 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:23:33 22 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:26:35 23 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:28:43 24 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:29:17 25 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:31:42 26 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:33:54 27 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:35:23 28 William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:36:14 29 Barnabás Peák (Hun) Team BikeExchange 0:37:36 30 Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:37:47 31 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:38:32 32 Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:40:16 33 Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange 0:41:27 34 Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 0:43:11 35 Jasper De Plus (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:46:12 36 Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:48:52 37 Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM 0:51:25 38 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:56:03 39 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:06:48 40 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:14:58