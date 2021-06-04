Critérium du Dauphiné: Alejandro Valverde wins stage 6
Alexey Lutsenko moves into the overall lead
Stage 6: Loriol-sur-Drôme - Le Sappey-en-Chartreuse
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) snatched the stage victory from Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) in Le Sappey-en-Chartreuse after the first climbs of the Critérium du Dauphiné failed to split the overall contenders but cracked race leader Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) who was distanced on the Col de la Porte and finished 8:12 down.
After a series of attacks by Geoghegan Hart, Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma), Miguel Angel Lopez (Movistar) and David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) were caught on the climb to the finish, Geoghegan Hart attacked one final time with 300 metres to go after his team leader Geraint Thomas let a gap go. However, Valverde was quick to surge across and then kick past the 2020 Giro d'Italia winner to take his second victory of 2021.
Valverde hugged his teammate as he rode on and tried to recover from his effort, happy to have taken the win.
"I'm super happy to win at 41. First of all I have to thank my team who have worked incredibly all week. For the final part, Superman Lopez said to me 'shall I pull', and I said 'Okay'. To be honest I have to thank him because he did an incredible job.
"[Geoghegan Hart] opened up really strongly, and I saw Thomas was gapped from him, so I couldn't hesitate, I had to go. I tried to keep it steady at first but when I saw the barriers I just went all-out."
Time trial winner Alexey Lutsenko (Astana-Premier Tech) finished in the group of 25 riders and now leads his teammate Ion Izagirre by eight seconds in the overall classification. Wilco Kelderman (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished strongly in fourth place and climbed to third overall at 12 seconds. Thomas is fourth at 13 seconds.
However those time gaps are expected to explode in the final weekend of the race in the high mountains, with finishes up at La Plagne and then Les Gets.
How it unfolded
After five days of rolling roads across central France, the Dauphiné finally headed onto more traditional roads for stage 5 and the first mountains of this year's race.
The 167km stage was a day of two parts, with largely flat roads for 110km before the climbs of Col de la Placette, the Col de la Porte and the climb up to the finish in Le Sappey en Chartreuse all in the final 50km.
The early flat roads inspired a number of attacks but for 40km everything was pulled back and then other moves launched, with the average speed over 50km/h.
Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R Citroën) and Matthew Holmes (Lotto Soudal) made a move on an uncategorised climb after and suddenly the break of the day formed.
Also in there were Lawson Craddock (EF Education-Nippo), Olivier Le Gac (Groupama-FDJ), Anthony Perez (Cofidis), Omer Goldstein (Israel Start-Up Nation), Laurent Pichon (Arkéa-Samsic), Sven Erik Bystrøm (UAE Team Emirates), Josef Cerny (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo), Barnabas Peak (Team BikeExchange), Martin Salmon (Team DSM), Franck Bonnamour (B&B Hotels) and Jan Bakelants (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert).
The peloton let them go but pegged the gap at around 2:30 with Bora-Hansgrohe riding to defend Pöstlberger's yellow and blue leader's jersey.
After a fast ride towards the mountains, Holmes was first to the summit of the Col de la Placette, taking five points. Soon after Van Avermaet won the intermediate sprint, perhaps practicing his breakaway skills ready for the Tour de France.
After 125km the valley road began to climb up to the Col de Porte. The climb is officially only 7.4km long but the valley road added a further 15km of hard riding that soon began to shake out the breakaway and the peloton. Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) was one of the first to drop back after four intense days of racing, a win and three second places for the Italian.
Bernard was the first to attack and split the 14-rider break as the Col de la Porte began in earnest. Holmes went after him but the Frenchman pushed on alone as the others faded and were gradually swept up.
Tony Martin set the pace for Jumbo-Visma and the peloton, reminding us that the Tour de France is less than four weeks ago and bringing the gap to the break to below a minute. However, the breakaway refused to give up and Holmes upped the pace, with only Craddock, Bakelants, Perez, and Bonnamour staying with him.
At 2.5km from the top of the Col de Porte, the six leaders: Holmes, Bernard, Perez, Bonnamour, Craddock and Bakelants lead by 45 seconds as Astana-Premier Tech took over the pacing and upped the pace in pursuit of a possible stage victory. Their pace hurt Pöstlberger and he lost contact and his leader's jersey.
Up front, Craddock attacked and split the six riders, going on to summit the Col de la Porte first. Holmes, Bakelants, and Bernard kept chasing but so did the peloton and they were only 30 seconds back at the top.
Craddock dived down the descent but the climb to the finish was 11km long even if it was described as a 3.7km climb at 5.4 per cent. In truth it included a flat section and then a further climb up to the line.
Movistar took over after the fast descent and on the lower slopes of the climb, their pace hurting and then distancing Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation). They were riding for Lopez who made an attack and then when it was clear the climb was too fast for attacks to go away, the Colombian put himself at the service of veteran Valverde, who again managed to fight back the years and win.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:52:53
|2
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|3
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|7
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|8
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|9
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|10
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|11
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|12
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|13
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|14
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|16
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM
|17
|Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|18
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|19
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|20
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
|21
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00:13
|22
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00:23
|23
|Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:25
|24
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|25
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:36
|26
|Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM
|0:00:40
|27
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:26
|28
|Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|29
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:02:10
|30
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange
|0:02:13
|31
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|32
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:02:18
|33
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|34
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange
|35
|Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team
|36
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|37
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|0:02:27
|38
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:02:30
|39
|Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:02:43
|40
|Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos
|41
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|42
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|0:02:51
|43
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|44
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:03:44
|45
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|46
|Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|47
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:15
|48
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:14
|49
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|0:05:55
|50
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|51
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:05:57
|52
|Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM
|0:06:06
|53
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:29
|54
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|55
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|56
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation
|57
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|58
|Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo
|59
|Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM
|0:08:02
|60
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:08:12
|61
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|62
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|63
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|64
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|65
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|66
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|67
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|68
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|69
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:08:43
|70
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|71
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|72
|Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|73
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|74
|Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|75
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|76
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|77
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|78
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:43
|79
|Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis
|0:09:57
|80
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|81
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:11:17
|82
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|0:11:35
|83
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM
|0:12:09
|84
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic
|85
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
|86
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|87
|William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|88
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|89
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|90
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|91
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) Team BikeExchange
|92
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
|93
|Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|0:12:45
|94
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:13
|95
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education-Nippo
|0:15:19
|96
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:24
|97
|Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|98
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|99
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|100
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis
|101
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|102
|Jasper De Plus (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|103
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|104
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|105
|Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|106
|Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
|107
|Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|108
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis
|109
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|110
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) EF Education-Nippo
|111
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|112
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka Assos
|113
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|114
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|115
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|116
|Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange
|117
|Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM
|118
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|119
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|120
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|121
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|122
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|123
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|124
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|0:15:34
|125
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:15:41
|126
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|127
|Barnabás Peák (Hun) Team BikeExchange
|0:16:31
|128
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:18:25
|129
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis
|0:26:31
|130
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|131
|Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
|132
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|133
|Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|134
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:26:47
|135
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|136
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|DNF
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|10
|2
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|6
|3
|Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM
|4
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|2
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|12
|3
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|5
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|6
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|5
|7
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|4
|8
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|3
|9
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|2
|10
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|5
|2
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|3
|3
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|4
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|5
|2
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|3
|3
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|2
|4
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|2
|2
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|2
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3:52:53
|2
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM
|3
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00:13
|4
|Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:25
|5
|Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM
|0:00:40
|6
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:02:18
|7
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:02:43
|10
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|0:02:51
|11
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|12
|Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:03:44
|13
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:14
|14
|Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM
|0:06:06
|15
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:29
|16
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|17
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:08:12
|18
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|19
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|20
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|0:08:43
|21
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|22
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|0:11:35
|23
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM
|0:12:09
|24
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
|25
|William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|26
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:24
|27
|Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|28
|Jasper De Plus (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|29
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|30
|Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|31
|Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
|32
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|33
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|34
|Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange
|35
|Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM
|36
|Barnabás Peák (Hun) Team BikeExchange
|0:16:31
|37
|Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:26:31
|38
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|39
|Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|40
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:26:47
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|11:38:39
|2
|Ineos Grenadiers
|3
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:26
|4
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:02:54
|5
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:19
|6
|Team BikeExchange
|0:04:31
|7
|Bahrain Victorious
|0:05:18
|8
|Team DSM
|0:06:46
|9
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:08:12
|10
|Astana-Premier Tech
|11
|Israel Start-up Nation
|0:09:12
|12
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:10:25
|13
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:10:44
|14
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:11:13
|15
|Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:11:51
|16
|EF Education-Nippo
|0:13:50
|17
|Cofidis
|0:16:26
|18
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:17:37
|19
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:18:42
|20
|Lotto Soudal
|0:22:09
|21
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:46:12
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|20:52:16
|2
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:08
|3
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:12
|4
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:13
|5
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM
|6
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:15
|7
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:27
|8
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:34
|9
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:39
|10
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:42
|11
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00:50
|12
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:00:51
|13
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00:56
|14
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:57
|15
|Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:00:59
|16
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|17
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:03
|18
|Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:13
|19
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:01:14
|20
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:15
|21
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:17
|22
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|0:01:20
|23
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:01:22
|24
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:01:59
|25
|Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM
|0:02:06
|26
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:21
|27
|Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|0:02:31
|28
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:03:51
|29
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|0:03:54
|30
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:01
|31
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:05:12
|32
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:05:19
|33
|Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:06:20
|34
|Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:07:09
|35
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:35
|36
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:08:11
|37
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:08:35
|38
|Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:08:58
|39
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:09:42
|40
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:59
|41
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:10:39
|42
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:10:56
|43
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:10:59
|44
|Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:11:28
|45
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:48
|46
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange
|0:12:18
|47
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:12:39
|48
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:40
|49
|Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:13:35
|50
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM
|0:14:08
|51
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:15:29
|52
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|0:15:52
|53
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange
|0:15:57
|54
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|0:16:07
|55
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|0:16:14
|56
|Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo
|0:16:30
|57
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:16:45
|58
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:17:02
|59
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:17:04
|60
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:17:09
|61
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|0:17:18
|62
|Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM
|0:17:25
|63
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
|0:18:27
|64
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:18:40
|65
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:20:06
|66
|Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:20:13
|67
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:20:19
|68
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:20:50
|69
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:21:53
|70
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:22:13
|71
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:19
|72
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|0:22:38
|73
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|0:22:47
|74
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:23:01
|75
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:23:02
|76
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:23:07
|77
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:23:31
|78
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|0:23:38
|79
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:23:45
|80
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:23:46
|81
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:23:52
|82
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:25:53
|83
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:26:38
|84
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:48
|85
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:27:33
|86
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:27:52
|87
|Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM
|0:28:31
|88
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:28:47
|89
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:28:56
|90
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:29:30
|91
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:30:30
|92
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:30:39
|93
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) Team BikeExchange
|0:31:07
|94
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:31:54
|95
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:31:55
|96
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:33:31
|97
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis
|0:34:06
|98
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|0:34:07
|99
|Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:34:23
|100
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:35:12
|101
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:35:36
|102
|Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis
|0:36:00
|103
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:36:26
|104
|William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|0:36:27
|105
|Barnabás Peák (Hun) Team BikeExchange
|0:37:49
|106
|Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:38:00
|107
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:38:45
|108
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|109
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:39:57
|110
|Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:40:29
|111
|Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange
|0:41:40
|112
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:41:52
|113
|Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:43:24
|114
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:43:43
|115
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:44:19
|116
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:45:32
|117
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) EF Education-Nippo
|0:45:36
|118
|Jasper De Plus (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:46:25
|119
|Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|0:46:36
|120
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|0:46:59
|121
|Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:49:05
|122
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:50:14
|123
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:51:12
|124
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education-Nippo
|0:51:27
|125
|Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM
|0:51:38
|126
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:52:48
|127
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:53:22
|128
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis
|0:54:07
|129
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:54:45
|130
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|0:54:48
|131
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:56:16
|132
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis
|0:59:19
|133
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:01:47
|134
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:02:50
|135
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:07:01
|136
|Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:15:11
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|91
|2
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|58
|3
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|58
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|51
|5
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|37
|6
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|36
|7
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|36
|8
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|32
|9
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka Assos
|30
|10
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|29
|11
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|26
|12
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|23
|13
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|20
|14
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|19
|15
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM
|18
|16
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation
|16
|17
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|18
|Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|14
|19
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|20
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|12
|21
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|12
|22
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|12
|23
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|10
|24
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|25
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|10
|26
|Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|10
|27
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|28
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|8
|29
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|30
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|31
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|6
|32
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|6
|33
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|34
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|6
|35
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|5
|36
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|5
|37
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|4
|38
|Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM
|4
|39
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|3
|40
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|2
|41
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|21
|2
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|13
|3
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|4
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|5
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|9
|6
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|5
|7
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|8
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|9
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|3
|10
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|11
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|12
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|3
|13
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|3
|14
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|15
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|16
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|2
|17
|Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|2
|18
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|2
|19
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|20
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|21
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|22
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange
|1
|23
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|1
|24
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|1
|25
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM
|20:52:29
|2
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00:37
|3
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:46
|4
|Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:00
|5
|Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM
|0:01:53
|6
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:04:59
|7
|Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:06:07
|8
|Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:06:56
|9
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:22
|10
|Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:08:45
|11
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:46
|12
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:10:43
|13
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:27
|14
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM
|0:13:55
|15
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|0:16:01
|16
|Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM
|0:17:12
|17
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:20:37
|18
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|0:22:25
|19
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:23:18
|20
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|0:23:25
|21
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:23:33
|22
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:35
|23
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:28:43
|24
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:29:17
|25
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:31:42
|26
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|0:33:54
|27
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:35:23
|28
|William Barta (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|0:36:14
|29
|Barnabás Peák (Hun) Team BikeExchange
|0:37:36
|30
|Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:37:47
|31
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:38:32
|32
|Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:40:16
|33
|Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange
|0:41:27
|34
|Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:43:11
|35
|Jasper De Plus (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:46:12
|36
|Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:48:52
|37
|Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM
|0:51:25
|38
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:56:03
|39
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:06:48
|40
|Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:14:58
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ineos Grenadiers
|62:37:54
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:02:08
|3
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:04:54
|4
|Bahrain Victorious
|0:07:24
|5
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:08:01
|6
|Astana-Premier Tech
|0:08:04
|7
|Team DSM
|0:08:33
|8
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:57
|9
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:12:49
|10
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:15:18
|11
|Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:17:32
|12
|Israel Start-up Nation
|0:18:20
|13
|Team BikeExchange
|0:20:19
|14
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:21:13
|15
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:23:54
|16
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:26:52
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|0:26:54
|18
|Cofidis
|0:31:18
|19
|EF Education-Nippo
|0:35:13
|20
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:39:26
|21
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:28:29
-
