Critérium du Dauphiné: Mark Padun wins stage 7 atop La Plagne as Richie Porte takes lead
Ineos Grenadiers rider moves into yellow on penultimate stage
Stage 7: Saint-Martin-Le-Vinoux - La Plagne
Mark Padun (Bahrain Victorious) prevailed on the queen stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné atop the summit finish of La Plagne, jumping away eight kilometres from the top before soloing to the line.
The Ukrainian dropped Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) along the way to seal victory, but further back the GC fireworks were set off as Richie Porte (Ineos Grenadiers) took second place and moved into the leader's yellow jersey.
36-year-old Porte was part of the same attack as Padun, accompanied by Movistar's Enric Mas as the pair rode the latter half of the climb between the peloton and attack.
The Australian found himself alone with Mas' teammate Miguel Ángel López heading into the final kilometre, but dispatched the Colombian with one last attack to take the race lead as Alexey Lutsenko (Astana-Premier Tech) trailed in a minute behind Padun.
"It's incredible. An incredible moment for me. It's my first WT victory in one of the hardest stages of the Critérium du Dauphiné. Also honestly the last six stages I felt so bad it was incredible. Every day I was thinking it was maybe impossible to finish the race. When I crossed the finish line I had the feeling that I'd wake up in my bed, but it's not a dream and thank Jesus for this fact!" Padun said at the finish.
"I never thought I would be riding in the top 10. I thought maybe I'd arrive in the first 20 guys When Richie Porte attacked I tried to close the gap because my leader Jack Haig was in the group.
"When I saw we were four in front with a small gap, I thought 'why not do something and maybe they'd show me on TV for my mother'. And then Sepp Kuss attacked and I just decided to go. For me it was really unexpected when he dropped and then I just went full gas and hoped nobody would catch me anymore.
"After the last year I was thinking that maybe cycling is not my sport. It's incredible. I want to thank Jesus and thank my team who believed in me and who didn't tell me stop and wait for Jack. They just let me go for the victory and I'm thankful for them for this."
More to come...
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|4:35:07
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:34
|3
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Tea
|0:00:43
|4
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|5
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00:47
|6
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:52
|7
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:56
|8
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:59
|10
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:01:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|25:28:06
|2
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:17
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:29
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:33
|5
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:34
|6
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Tea
|0:00:38
|7
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|8
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:01:00
|9
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:12
|10
|Aurelien Paret-Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:01:17
