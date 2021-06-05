Trending

Critérium du Dauphiné: Mark Padun wins stage 7 atop La Plagne as Richie Porte takes lead

By

Ineos Grenadiers rider moves into yellow on penultimate stage

Image 1 of 25

LA PLAGNE FRANCE JUNE 05 Mark Padun of Ukraine and Team Bahrain Victorious stage winner celebrates at arrival during the 73rd Critrium du Dauphin 2021 Stage 7 a 1715km stage from SaintMartinLeVinoux to La Plagne 2072m UCIworldtour Dauphin dauphine on June 05 2021 in La Plagne France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Mark Padun (Bahrain Victorious) celebrates his stage 7 victory (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 25

Team Ineos Richie Porte of Australia celebrates his overall leaders yellow jersey on the podium at the end of the seventh stage of the 73rd edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race a 171km between SaintMartinLeVinoux and La Plagne on June 5 2021 Photo by Alain JOCARD AFP Photo by ALAIN JOCARDAFP via Getty Images

Porte in yellow after the stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 25

LA PLAGNE FRANCE JUNE 05 Mark Padun of Ukraine and Team Bahrain Victorious stage winner celebrates at podium during the 73rd Critrium du Dauphin 2021 Stage 7 a 1715km stage from SaintMartinLeVinoux to La Plagne 2072m Trophy UCIworldtour Dauphin dauphine on June 05 2021 in La Plagne France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Padun celebrates his win on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 25

Team Education Firsts Lawson Craddock of US celebrates his best climbers polka dot jersey on the podium at the end of the seventh stage of the 73rd edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race a 171km between SaintMartinLeVinoux and La Plagne on June 5 2021 Photo by Alain JOCARD AFP Photo by ALAIN JOCARDAFP via Getty Images

Lawson Craddock (EF Education-Nippo) is the new KOM leader (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 25

LA PLAGNE FRANCE JUNE 05 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte of Spain and Movistar Team Matthew Holmes of United Kingdom and Team Lotto Soudal Polka Dot Mountain Jersey Alexey Lutsenko of Kazahkstan and Team Astana Premier Tech Polka Dot Mountain Jersey Sonny Colbrelli of Italy and Team Bahrain Victorious Green Points Jersey at start during the 73rd Critrium du Dauphin 2021 Stage 7 a 1715km stage from SaintMartinLeVinoux to La Plagne 2072m UCIworldtour Dauphin dauphine on June 05 2021 in La Plagne France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

The jersey holders at the start – Holmes, Lutsenko, Colbrelli (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 25

LA PLAGNE FRANCE JUNE 05 The peloton passing through a landscape during the 73rd Critrium du Dauphin 2021 Stage 7 a 1715km stage from SaintMartinLeVinoux to La Plagne 2072m UCIworldtour Dauphin dauphine on June 05 2021 in La Plagne France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

The peloton ride through the countryside on stage 7 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 25

LA PLAGNE FRANCE JUNE 05 Mikkel Bjerg of Denmark and UAE Team Emirates Kenny Elissonde of France and Team Trek Segafredo Lawson Craddock of United States and Team EF Education Nippo Michael Valgren Andersen of Denmark and Team EF Education Nippo Steff Cras of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Matthew Holmes of United Kingdom and Team Lotto Soudal Polka Dot Mountain Jersey Martijn Tusveld of Netherlands and Team DSM Warren Barguil of France and Team Arka Samsic Nils Politt of Germany and Team Bora Hansgrohe in the chase group during the 73rd Critrium du Dauphin 2021 Stage 7 a 1715km stage from SaintMartinLeVinoux to La Plagne 2072m UCIworldtour Dauphin dauphine on June 05 2021 in La Plagne France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

A chase group, led here by Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates), made it across to the break (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 25

Criterium du Dauphine 2021 - 73rd Edition - 7th stage Saint-Martin-le-Vinoux - La Plagne 171.1 km - 05/06/2021 - Marco Haller (AUT - Bahrain Victorious) - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Marco Haller (Bahrain Victorious) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 25

Astana Criterium du Dauphine 2021 stage 7 La Plagne

The peloton climb the Col du Pré (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 25

Team Ineos Geraint Thomas of Great Britain rides in the pack during the seventh stage of the 73rd edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race a 171km between SaintMartinLeVinoux and La Plagne on June 5 2021 Photo by Alain JOCARD AFP Photo by ALAIN JOCARDAFP via Getty Images

Richie Porte, Tao Geoghegan Hart, Geraint Thomas and Alejandro Valverde in the peloton. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 25

The pack rides during the seventh stage of the 73rd edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race a 171km between SaintMartinLeVinoux and La Plagne on June 5 2021 Photo by Alain JOCARD AFP Photo by ALAIN JOCARDAFP via Getty Images

The peloton atop the Cormet de Roselend (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 25

LA PLAGNE FRANCE JUNE 05 David Gaudu of France and Team Groupama FDJ during the 73rd Critrium du Dauphin 2021 Stage 7 a 1715km stage from SaintMartinLeVinoux to La Plagne 2072m UCIworldtour Dauphin dauphine on June 05 2021 in La Plagne France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) in the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 25

LA PLAGNE FRANCE JUNE 05 Ion Izagirre Insausti of Spain and Team Astana Premier Tech during the 73rd Critrium du Dauphin 2021 Stage 7 a 1715km stage from SaintMartinLeVinoux to La Plagne 2072m UCIworldtour Dauphin dauphine on June 05 2021 in La Plagne France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Ion Izagirre (Astana-Premier Tech) sets the pace (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 25

LA PLAGNE FRANCE JUNE 05 The peloton passing through mountain landscape during the 73rd Critrium du Dauphin 2021 Stage 7 a 1715km stage from SaintMartinLeVinoux to La Plagne 2072m Snow UCIworldtour Dauphin dauphine on June 05 2021 in La Plagne France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

The peloton in the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 25

LA PLAGNE FRANCE JUNE 05 Alexey Lutsenko of Kazahkstan and Team Astana Premier Tech yellow leader jersey Carlos Verona Quintanilla of Spain and Movistar Team during the 73rd Critrium du Dauphin 2021 Stage 7 a 1715km stage from SaintMartinLeVinoux to La Plagne 2072m Mountains Snow UCIworldtour Dauphin dauphine on June 05 2021 in La Plagne France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Race leader Lutsenko tackles the descent of the Cormet de Roselend (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 25

LA PLAGNE FRANCE JUNE 05 Jack Haig of Australia and Team Bahrain Victorious Ben Alexander Oconnor of Australia and AG2R Citren Team Geraint Thomas of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers Geraint Thomas of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers Wilco Kelderman of Netherlands and Team Bora Hansgrohe during the 73rd Critrium du Dauphin 2021 Stage 7 a 1715km stage from SaintMartinLeVinoux to La Plagne 2072m UCIworldtour Dauphin dauphine on June 05 2021 in La Plagne France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) in the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 17 of 25

LA PLAGNE FRANCE JUNE 05 Dylan Van Baarle of Netherlands and Team INEOS Grenadiers Alexey Lutsenko of Kazahkstan and Team Astana Premier Tech Yellow Leader Jersey Geraint Thomas of The United Kingdom Richie Porte of Australia and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the 73rd Critrium du Dauphin 2021 Stage 7 a 1715km stage from SaintMartinLeVinoux to La Plagne 2072m UCIworldtour Dauphin dauphine on June 05 2021 in La Plagne France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Ineos lead the peloton up the final climb (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 18 of 25

LA PLAGNE FRANCE JUNE 05 Geraint Thomas of The United Kingdom Richie Porte of Australia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Alexey Lutsenko of Kazahkstan and Team Astana Premier Tech Yellow Leader Jersey Enric Mas Nicolau of Spain Miguel ngel Lpez Moreno of Colombia and Movistar Team during the 73rd Critrium du Dauphin 2021 Stage 7 a 1715km stage from SaintMartinLeVinoux to La Plagne 2072m UCIworldtour Dauphin dauphine on June 05 2021 in La Plagne France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Movistar, Lutsenko and Ineos on the front (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 19 of 25

LA PLAGNE FRANCE JUNE 05 Ben Alexander Oconnor of Australia and AG2R Citren Team in breakaway during the 73rd Critrium du Dauphin 2021 Stage 7 a 1715km stage from SaintMartinLeVinoux to La Plagne 2072m UCIworldtour Dauphin dauphine on June 05 2021 in La Plagne France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroen) was among the attackers on La Plagne (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 20 of 25

LA PLAGNE FRANCE JUNE 05 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte of Spain Miguel ngel Lpez Moreno of Colombia and Movistar Team during the 73rd Critrium du Dauphin 2021 Stage 7 a 1715km stage from SaintMartinLeVinoux to La Plagne 2072m UCIworldtour Dauphin dauphine on June 05 2021 in La Plagne France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Valverde, Lopez and O'Connor launch a move (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 21 of 25

LA PLAGNE FRANCE JUNE 05 Richie Porte of Australia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Enric Mas Nicolau of Spain and Movistar Team in breakaway during the 73rd Critrium du Dauphin 2021 Stage 7 a 1715km stage from SaintMartinLeVinoux to La Plagne 2072m UCIworldtour Dauphin dauphine on June 05 2021 in La Plagne France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Porte and Enric Mas on the move (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 22 of 25

LA PLAGNE FRANCE JUNE 05 Mark Padun of Ukraine and Team Bahrain Victorious stage winner celebrates at arrival during the 73rd Critrium du Dauphin 2021 Stage 7 a 1715km stage from SaintMartinLeVinoux to La Plagne 2072m UCIworldtour Dauphin dauphine on June 05 2021 in La Plagne France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Padun takes the win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 23 of 25

LA PLAGNE FRANCE JUNE 05 Richie Porte of Australia and Team INEOS Grenadiers at arrival during the 73rd Critrium du Dauphin 2021 Stage 7 a 1715km stage from SaintMartinLeVinoux to La Plagne 2072m UCIworldtour Dauphin dauphine on June 05 2021 in La Plagne France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Porte finished second to take yellow (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 24 of 25

LA PLAGNE FRANCE JUNE 05 Mark Padun of Ukraine and Team Bahrain Victorious stage winner celebrates at arrival during the 73rd Critrium du Dauphin 2021 Stage 7 a 1715km stage from SaintMartinLeVinoux to La Plagne 2072m UCIworldtour Dauphin dauphine on June 05 2021 in La Plagne France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

A face of joy from Padun (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 25 of 25

LA PLAGNE FRANCE JUNE 05 Alexey Lutsenko of Kazahkstan and Team Astana Premier Tech yellow leader jersey at arrival during the 73rd Critrium du Dauphin 2021 Stage 7 a 1715km stage from SaintMartinLeVinoux to La Plagne 2072m UCIworldtour Dauphin dauphine on June 05 2021 in La Plagne France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Lutsenko knows he's lost the race lead as he finishes (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Mark Padun (Bahrain Victorious) prevailed on the queen stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné atop the summit finish of La Plagne, jumping away eight kilometres from the top before soloing to the line.

The Ukrainian dropped Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) along the way to seal victory, but further back the GC fireworks were set off as Richie Porte (Ineos Grenadiers) took second place and moved into the leader's yellow jersey.

36-year-old Porte was part of the same attack as Padun, accompanied by Movistar's Enric Mas as the pair rode the latter half of the climb between the peloton and attack.

The Australian found himself alone with Mas' teammate Miguel Ángel López heading into the final kilometre, but dispatched the Colombian with one last attack to take the race lead as Alexey Lutsenko (Astana-Premier Tech) trailed in a minute behind Padun.

"It's incredible. An incredible moment for me. It's my first WT victory in one of the hardest stages of the Critérium du Dauphiné. Also honestly the last six stages I felt so bad it was incredible. Every day I was thinking it was maybe impossible to finish the race. When I crossed the finish line I had the feeling that I'd wake up in my bed, but it's not a dream and thank Jesus for this fact!" Padun said at the finish.

"I never thought I would be riding in the top 10. I thought maybe I'd arrive in the first 20 guys When Richie Porte attacked I tried to close the gap because my leader Jack Haig was in the group.

"When I saw we were four in front with a small gap, I thought 'why not do something and maybe they'd show me on TV for my mother'. And then Sepp Kuss attacked and I just decided to go. For me it was really unexpected when he dropped and then I just went full gas and hoped nobody would catch me anymore.

"After the last year I was thinking that maybe cycling is not my sport. It's incredible. I want to thank Jesus and thank my team who believed in me and who didn't tell me stop and wait for Jack. They just let me go for the victory and I'm thankful for them for this."

More to come...

Brief results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 4:35:07
2Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:34
3Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Tea 0:00:43
4Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
5Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:47
6Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:52
7David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:56
8Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
9Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:59
10Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:00

General classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 25:28:06
2Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:17
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:29
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:33
5Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:34
6Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Tea 0:00:38
7Ion Izagirre (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
8Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:00
9David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:12
10Aurelien Paret-Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:17

Latest on Cyclingnews