Critérium du Dauphiné: Mark Padun wins stage 7 atop La Plagne as Richie Porte takes lead

Image 1 of 25 Mark Padun (Bahrain Victorious) celebrates his stage 7 victory (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 25 Porte in yellow after the stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 25 Padun celebrates his win on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 25 Lawson Craddock (EF Education-Nippo) is the new KOM leader (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 25 The jersey holders at the start – Holmes, Lutsenko, Colbrelli (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 25 The peloton ride through the countryside on stage 7 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 25 A chase group, led here by Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates), made it across to the break (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 25 Marco Haller (Bahrain Victorious) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 25 The peloton climb the Col du Pré (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 25 Richie Porte, Tao Geoghegan Hart, Geraint Thomas and Alejandro Valverde in the peloton. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 25 The peloton atop the Cormet de Roselend (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 25 David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) in the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 25 Ion Izagirre (Astana-Premier Tech) sets the pace (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 25 The peloton in the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 25 Race leader Lutsenko tackles the descent of the Cormet de Roselend (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 25 Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) in the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 25 Ineos lead the peloton up the final climb (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 25 Movistar, Lutsenko and Ineos on the front (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 25 Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroen) was among the attackers on La Plagne (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 25 Valverde, Lopez and O'Connor launch a move (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 25 Porte and Enric Mas on the move (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 22 of 25 Padun takes the win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 23 of 25 Porte finished second to take yellow (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 24 of 25 A face of joy from Padun (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 25 of 25 Lutsenko knows he's lost the race lead as he finishes (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Mark Padun (Bahrain Victorious) prevailed on the queen stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné atop the summit finish of La Plagne, jumping away eight kilometres from the top before soloing to the line.



The Ukrainian dropped Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) along the way to seal victory, but further back the GC fireworks were set off as Richie Porte (Ineos Grenadiers) took second place and moved into the leader's yellow jersey.

36-year-old Porte was part of the same attack as Padun, accompanied by Movistar's Enric Mas as the pair rode the latter half of the climb between the peloton and attack.



The Australian found himself alone with Mas' teammate Miguel Ángel López heading into the final kilometre, but dispatched the Colombian with one last attack to take the race lead as Alexey Lutsenko (Astana-Premier Tech) trailed in a minute behind Padun.

"It's incredible. An incredible moment for me. It's my first WT victory in one of the hardest stages of the Critérium du Dauphiné. Also honestly the last six stages I felt so bad it was incredible. Every day I was thinking it was maybe impossible to finish the race. When I crossed the finish line I had the feeling that I'd wake up in my bed, but it's not a dream and thank Jesus for this fact!" Padun said at the finish.



"I never thought I would be riding in the top 10. I thought maybe I'd arrive in the first 20 guys When Richie Porte attacked I tried to close the gap because my leader Jack Haig was in the group.



"When I saw we were four in front with a small gap, I thought 'why not do something and maybe they'd show me on TV for my mother'. And then Sepp Kuss attacked and I just decided to go. For me it was really unexpected when he dropped and then I just went full gas and hoped nobody would catch me anymore.



"After the last year I was thinking that maybe cycling is not my sport. It's incredible. I want to thank Jesus and thank my team who believed in me and who didn't tell me stop and wait for Jack. They just let me go for the victory and I'm thankful for them for this."

More to come...

Brief results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 4:35:07 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:34 3 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Tea 0:00:43 4 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 5 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:47 6 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:52 7 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:56 8 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:59 10 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:00