Critérium du Dauphiné: Alexey Lutsenko stuns with stage 4 time trial victory

Lukas Pöstlberger holds overall lead by one second

Alexey Lutsenko wins stage 4 time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Geraint Thomas of Ineos Grenadiers was flying at the first checkpoint (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Time in the hot seat as one of just two riders with sub-22-minute ride was Jonas Vingegaard Rasmussen of Jumbo-Visma (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
American Brandon Mcnulty of UAE Team Emirates was one of few riders who rode the hilly 16.4km TT course in less than 22 minutes (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
A strong ride for Michal Kwiatkowski of Ineos Grenadiers had him in the top five (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
The third man to start Wednesday's time trial was Emmanuel Morin of France and Team Cofidis, who did not take time to enjoy the four-legged fans (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Ion Izaguirre (Astana - Premier Tech) was a surprise leader with ride of 21:44 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alexey Lutsenko stormed to a surprise stage win on stage 4 of the Critérium du Dauphiné, as Ion Izaguirre made it a 1-2 for Astana-Premier Tech.

Lutsenko rode a negative split to clock 21:36 on the undulating 16.4km course between Firminy and Roche-la-Molière, beating his teammate by eight seconds while Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) finished third at nine seconds.

Lutsenko’s ride wasn’t enough to take the yellow jersey, as Lukas Postlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) mounted a valiant defence of the overall lead to finish ninth on the stage and hold off Lutsenko by a single second in the overall standings.

Whereas the Astana-Premier Tech duo came strong in the second half of the course, Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) started strong and was quickest through the intermediate checkpoint, but faded and finished 10th, 24 seconds down on Lutsenko.

His teammate, Richie Porte, finished sixth on the stage as Ineos Grenadiers nevertheless put themselves in a strong position in advance of the mountain stages, although Tao Geoghegan Hart could only manage 34th place.

More to follow...

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:21:36
2Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:08
3Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:09
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:12
5Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 0:00:13
6Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:15
7Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:17
8Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:21
9Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:23
10Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers

General classification after stage 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 12:57:07
2Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:01
3Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:09
4Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:13
6Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 0:00:14
7Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:16
8Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:24
9Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:32
10Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:34

