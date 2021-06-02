Critérium du Dauphiné: Alexey Lutsenko stuns with stage 4 time trial victory
By Cyclingnews
Lukas Pöstlberger holds overall lead by one second
Alexey Lutsenko stormed to a surprise stage win on stage 4 of the Critérium du Dauphiné, as Ion Izaguirre made it a 1-2 for Astana-Premier Tech.
Lutsenko rode a negative split to clock 21:36 on the undulating 16.4km course between Firminy and Roche-la-Molière, beating his teammate by eight seconds while Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) finished third at nine seconds.
Lutsenko’s ride wasn’t enough to take the yellow jersey, as Lukas Postlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) mounted a valiant defence of the overall lead to finish ninth on the stage and hold off Lutsenko by a single second in the overall standings.
Whereas the Astana-Premier Tech duo came strong in the second half of the course, Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) started strong and was quickest through the intermediate checkpoint, but faded and finished 10th, 24 seconds down on Lutsenko.
His teammate, Richie Porte, finished sixth on the stage as Ineos Grenadiers nevertheless put themselves in a strong position in advance of the mountain stages, although Tao Geoghegan Hart could only manage 34th place.
More to follow...
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:21:36
|2
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:08
|3
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:09
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:12
|5
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM
|0:00:13
|6
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:15
|7
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:17
|8
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:21
|9
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:23
|10
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12:57:07
|2
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:01
|3
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:09
|4
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:13
|6
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM
|0:00:14
|7
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:16
|8
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:24
|9
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:32
|10
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00:34
