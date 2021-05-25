Critérium du Dauphiné past winners
By Cycling News
Champions 1947-2020
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2020
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|2019
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2018
|Gerraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|2017
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2016
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|2015
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|2014
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin–Sharp
|2013
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|2012
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|2011
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|2010
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|2009
|Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Caisse d'Epargne
|2008
|Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Caisse d'Epargne
|2007
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) AG2R Prévoyance
|2006
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Gerolsteiner
|2005
|Iñigo Landaluze (Esp) Euskaltel–Euskadi
|2004
|Iban Mayo (Esp) Euskaltel–Euskadi
|2003
|Result Void
|2002
|Result Void
|2001
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Festina
|2000
|Tyler Hamilton (USA) U.S. Postal Service
|1999
|Alexander Vinokourov (KAZ) Casino–Ag2r Prévoyance
|1998
|Armand De Las Cuevas (Fra) Banesto
|1997
|Udo Bölts (Ger) Team Telekom
|1996
|Miguel Indurain (Esp) Banesto
|1995
|Miguel Indurain (Esp) Banesto
|1994
|Laurent Dufaux (Sui) ONCE
|1993
|Laurent Dufaux (Sui) ONCE
|1992
|Charly Mottet (Fra) RMO
|1991
|Luis Herrera (Col) Postobon
|1990
|Robert Millar (GBr) Z
|1989
|Charly Mottet (Fra) RMO
|1988
|Luis Herrera (Col) Café de Colombia
|1987
|Charly Mottet (Fra) Systeme U-Gitane
|1986
|Urs Zimmermann (Sui) Carrera–Inoxpran
|1985
|Phil Anderson (Aus) Panasonic
|1984
|Martin Ramirez (Col) Systeme U
|1983
|Greg LeMond[Note 1] (USA) Renault-Elf-Gitane
|1982
|Michel Laurent (Fra) Peugeot-Esso-Michelin
|1981
|Bernard Hinault (Fra) Renault-Elf-Gitane
|1980
|Johan van der Velde (Ned) TI-Raleigh
|1979
|Bernard Hinault (Fra) Renault-Elf-Gitane
|1978
|Michel Pollentier (Bel)
|1977
|Bernard Hinault (Fra) Gitane-Campagnolo
|1976
|Bernard Thévenet (Fra) Peugeot-BP-Michelin
|1975
|Bernard Thévenet (Fra) Peugeot BP Michelin
|1974
|Alain Santy (Fra)
|1973
|Luis Ocaña (Esp)
|1972
|Luis Ocaña (Esp)
|1971
|Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni
|1970
|Luis Ocaña (Esp)
|1969
|Raymond Poulidor (Fra)
|1966
|Raymond Poulidor (Fra)
|1965
|Jacques Anquetil (Fra)
|1964
|Valentin Uriona (Esp)
|1963
|Jacques Anquetil (Fra)
|1962
|Raymond Mastrotto (Fra)
|1961
|Brian Robinson (GBr)
|1960
|Jean Dotto (Fra)
|1959
|Henry Anglade (Fra)
|1958
|Louis Rostollan (Fra)
|1957
|Marcel Rohrbach (Fra)
|1956
|Alex Close (Bel)
|1955
|Louison Bobet (Fra)
|1954
|Nello Lauredi (Fra)
|1953
|Lucien Teisseire (Fra)
|1952
|Jean Dotto (Fra)
|1951
|Nello Lauredi (Fra)
|1950
|Nello Lauredi (Fra)
|1949
|Lucien Lazarides (Fra)
|1948
|Édouard Fachleitner (Fra)
|1947
|Edouard Klabinski (Pol)
|1947
|Edouard Klabinski (Pol)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Wahoo Elemnt Bolt vs Roam: a cycling computer head to headWhich Wahoo Elemnt bike computer is best for you?
-
British Cycling and German Federation against European track championships in BelarusPolitical oppression puts UEC under pressure to move June event elsewhere
-
Remco Evenepoel's 'ego dented' at Giro d'Italia, says LefevereDeceuninck-QuickStep boss has no regrets about sending youngster to Grand Tour debut after injury lay-off
-
Lizzie Deignan back to racing at Thuringen after illness-hit start to 2021'It feels like I’ve hardly raced, so it'll be nice to be on the start-line again' says former world champion
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.