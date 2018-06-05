Criterium du Dauphine: Stage 2 highlights - Video

Pascal Ackermann wins the final stage of the Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

A lumpy 180km stage from Montbrison to Belleville en Beaujolais didn't stop the sprinters from having their day on stage 2 of the Critérium du Dauphiné, with Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) taking an emphatic victory over Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data).

But there was drama in the race for the overall leader's jersey, as the yellow jersey holder Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) crashed in a roundabout on the run-in to the finish.

Although the Pole finished the stage and was awarded the same time as the leading group, stage 1 winner Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) claimed a time bonus for third place in the sprint and leapt over Kwiatkowski in the overall standings.

Impey now leads the race by two seconds over Kwiatkowski, with his teammate Gianni Moscon in third at five seconds.