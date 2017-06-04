Spotted: Alberto Contador on new Trek at Criterium du Dauphine
2018 Emonda rumoured to be released next month at Tour de France
As the 69th Criterium du Dauphine began in Saint Etienne, the seven-time Grand Tour champion Alberto Contador debuted the latest frameset from Trek. The 2018 Emonda SLR is to be launched officially next month at the Tour de France.
Contador's bike features the UCI approved frame code 'Trek-049-RD'. The UCI received application for the frameset last December and notably sits alongside a disc version of the Emonda SLR.
Contador's bike is equipped with a Shimano Dura-Ace 9150 electronic groupset. The range-topping groupset from Shimano was launched at last year's Tour de France and WorldTour teams have gradually phased in the components throughout the season. Trek-Segafredo use SRM powermeters, which have not yet been produced with the 9100 series crankset and so the new Emonda is paired with Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 series cranks.
The Trek Emonda is known for being one of the lightest and stiffest race bikes on the market. The 2014 Emonda SLR frame weighed just 690g, less than a full bidon of water, as well as featuring large tubing and an integrated seat mast.
Like the Emonda's predecessor, the latest model features direct mount brakes front and rear, and looks to have relatively unchanged key features. The mech hanger on rear dropouts however, extends further to the rear and is likely a result of the disc version of the frameset having through-axels.
BMC's newly released Teammachine SLR01, launched earlier this week, similarly comes in both a calliper and disc version of the frameset. Whilst we wait on the full details from Trek on the new Emonda SLR, we suspect the geometry will be the same on both bikes so as to allow Trek-Segafredo riders to switch between the two models as the bikes are phased in to top-level racing.
Notably, unlike all of the Spaniard's teammates, Contador's bike was equipped with 25mm Continental Competition tubular tyres. The team has no specific tyre partner, but usually race on Veloflex or Vittoria tubular tyres.
Contador's Emonda was complemented with Bontrager finishing kit including the $600 Bontrager XXX Integrated bar/stem and XXX bottle cages, Bontrager Aeolus 3 wheelset and a Bontrager Serano RXL saddle.
Full Specification
Frameset: Trek Emonda SLR full carbon E2, Race Shop Limited
Brakes: Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 direct mount
Shift/brake levers: Shimano Dura-Ace 9150
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace 9150
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace 9150
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace 9070 with SRM power meter, 172.5mm
Wheelset: Bontrager Aeolus 3 tubular
Tyres: Continental Competition Vectran tubular, 25mm
Handlebar/stem: Bontrager XXX Integrated (420mm width)
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000
Saddle Bontrager Serano RXL
Seat post: integrated
Bottle cages: Bontrager XXX
