Bradley Wiggins (Sky) flew to the win of the 53km stage 4 time trial in the Criterium du Dauphine, beating world champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) by a whopping 34 seconds. Former world champion Michael Rogers, also of Sky, was third at 1:11 down.

"It was a solid time trial for everyone today, there was no way of bluffing it or fluking it," said Wiggins. "It was a real test in the conditions. It's just nice to be out there in that discipline after all the training we've spent on the time trial bike over the winter and in the last few weeks.

"To beat the world champion is a big thing as I've not finished ahead of Tony many times in the past. I beat him at Algarve at the start of the season but that was by milliseconds so to do it by a clear margin this time is a huge satisfaction.

"We've been chasing Tony for a long time – he raised the bar at the world championship last year so that was a starting point for us; to work towards trying to get close to him. It's by no means going to be the same every time trial we do from now on but it's something nice to show the kids when they are older! However I don't think you can look into it too much. It's not a form guide for the Tour de France, it's just how you happened to go on one particular day but it's definitely a nice position to be in."

Martin was pragmatic in his assessment of his runner-up result to Wiggins.

"Today I had no super legs," Martin said. "It took a while to get into the rhythm of the race. At the beginning I wasn't really concentrated, but I got better. I know when and why I lost, so it is OK for me. Bradley did a great race. As for me, maybe today I was a little bit tired. I did a lot of training for the Tour of Belgium, and a lot of training after the race to prepare for the Tour de France."

The loser of the day was Cadel Evans, who was nearly caught by his two-minute man, Wiggins. The BMC rider finished eighth on the day, and lost 1:42 on the overall rankings.

Evans in fact fell from second to fifth overall. Martin is now second, 38 seconds behind Wiggins. Rogers is third at 1:20 and Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) fourth at 1:38.

Wiggins covered the 53km from Villié-Morgon to Bourg-en-Bresse in 1:02:12. He almost caught Evans, who started two minutes ahead of him, as they neared the finish line.

Andy Schleck's bad luck continued as he crashed 12km into the stage, a victim of the strong winds which ruled the day. The RadioShack-Nissan rider ended the day with the eighth-slowest time, 10:47 in arrears of Wiggins.

Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge) set the early best times at both intermediate time checks and the finish, and remained in the hot seat for a long time. But then along came young Wilco Kelderman of Rabobank, who set better times all along and in fact finished an impressive fourth on the day. The Dutchman nearly came to grief in sight of the finish, narrowly escaping a crash on the final corner as he came into the left hand turn carrying too much speed.

After Kelderman the best times kept changing rapidly. Michael Rogers (Sky), who is enjoying a comeback this year after several rather invisible seasons, took his turn atop the leader's board. Martin then roared in with a new best time.

But the sensation of the day was the overnight race leader, Wiggins. The Briton was third at the first intermediate time check, at 11 seconds down, but charged up to lead Martin by 36 seconds at the 40km time check, before cruising in to win easily.

Interestingly, Great Britain and Australia both claimed three spots in the day's top ten, and Sky took three spots: first, third and sixth.

Full Results 1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:03:12 2 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:34 3 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:01:11 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:26 5 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:33 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 7 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:38 8 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:01:43 9 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda 0:01:51 10 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:54 11 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:02:13 12 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:02:16 13 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:28 14 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:02:29 15 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 0:02:30 16 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:02:33 17 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:02:39 18 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:40 19 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:49 20 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:02:50 21 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:57 22 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:00 23 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:03:10 24 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:03:12 25 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 0:03:13 26 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 27 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:14 28 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:23 29 Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 0:03:27 30 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:03:28 31 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:31 32 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 0:03:32 33 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:38 34 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:39 35 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:03:45 36 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:49 37 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 38 Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:54 39 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:55 40 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:03:56 41 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:57 42 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:04:11 43 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:04:17 44 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge 0:04:18 45 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:19 46 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:25 47 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:27 48 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:04:38 49 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:39 50 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 51 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:49 52 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 0:04:52 53 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:56 54 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 55 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 0:04:58 56 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 0:05:04 57 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 58 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:06 59 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:05:13 60 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:20 61 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:05:21 62 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 63 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:05:33 64 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 65 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:05:34 66 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:37 67 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 68 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:05:38 69 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:05:39 70 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda 0:05:40 71 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:52 72 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:05:55 73 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:05:57 74 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:00 75 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:06:01 76 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 77 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 78 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:03 79 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:05 80 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:06 81 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:08 82 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:06:11 83 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 84 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:06:15 85 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:17 86 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:06:18 87 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:19 88 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:06:21 89 Kasper Klostergaard-Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:06:23 90 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:06:31 91 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:06:38 92 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 93 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:06:41 94 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:44 95 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 96 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:06:51 97 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:06:55 98 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:58 99 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:07:01 100 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:07:02 101 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:07:03 102 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:07:04 103 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 104 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:07:05 105 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:07:06 106 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:07:14 107 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 108 Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda 0:07:20 109 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD 0:07:23 110 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 111 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:07:26 112 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:07:27 113 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 114 Stephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:07:37 115 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 116 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:38 117 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:07:45 118 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:07:46 119 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:07:49 120 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 0:07:51 121 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:53 122 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:07:54 123 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:07:56 124 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:08:05 125 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:08:06 126 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:08:10 127 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:08:19 128 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:08:23 129 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 130 Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 131 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:08:25 132 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 133 David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:30 134 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:08:34 135 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:08:48 136 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:08:50 137 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:08:54 138 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:09:05 139 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 140 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:06 141 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:09:15 142 David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:09:16 143 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:09:19 144 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda 145 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:09:31 146 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:09:37 147 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:09:50 148 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 149 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:09:51 150 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:52 151 Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:09:56 152 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:10:01 153 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:10:07 154 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda 0:10:13 155 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:10:15 156 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:10:16 157 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 158 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 159 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:18 160 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 0:10:19 161 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:10:27 162 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 163 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:10:47 164 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 165 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:10:50 166 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:11:01 167 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 0:11:09 168 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:11:50 169 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:12:22 170 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:13:35 171 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 0:15:20

Intermediate time split #1 - 18km 1 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:20:21 2 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:04 3 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:11 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:15 5 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:18 6 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:00:24 8 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:00:25 9 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:27 10 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:30 11 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda 12 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 13 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:33 14 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 16 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 0:00:37 17 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:39 18 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:42 19 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:44 20 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:46 21 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 22 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:49 23 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:50 24 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:51 25 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 26 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 27 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:54 28 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:55 29 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:59 30 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 31 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 32 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:02 33 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:04 34 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:05 36 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:06 37 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 38 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:08 39 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 40 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:09 41 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 42 Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:10 43 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 44 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:11 45 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:14 46 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 47 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:15 48 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 49 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 50 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:17 51 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:19 52 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:20 53 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:21 54 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:22 55 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:23 56 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:24 57 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:25 58 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 59 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:26 60 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:01:27 61 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:28 62 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:29 63 Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 64 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:01:30 65 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:34 66 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:35 67 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:38 68 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 69 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:01:39 70 Kasper Klostergaard-Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:44 71 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:45 72 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:47 73 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 74 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:48 75 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 76 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 77 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:49 78 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:50 79 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:51 80 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:52 81 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 82 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:55 83 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:57 84 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 85 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 86 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:58 87 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:59 88 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 89 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:02:00 90 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 91 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:01 92 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 93 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 94 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:02:02 95 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 96 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 0:02:03 97 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:02:05 98 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda 99 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 100 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 101 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:06 102 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:07 103 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 104 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:09 105 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:02:11 106 Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:02:13 107 Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda 0:02:14 108 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:16 109 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:17 110 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:02:18 111 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:19 112 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:02:20 113 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 114 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 115 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:21 116 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 117 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 118 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:02:25 119 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD 120 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:26 121 Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:28 122 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 123 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:29 124 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:30 125 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:33 126 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 127 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 128 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda 0:02:34 129 Stephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:35 130 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:02:36 131 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:39 132 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 133 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:40 134 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 135 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 136 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:41 137 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:02:43 138 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 139 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:02:44 140 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:45 141 David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 142 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:02:47 143 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:48 144 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:02:50 145 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:02:51 146 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 147 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:57 148 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:03:00 149 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 150 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:03:01 151 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 152 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:03:02 153 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 154 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:04 155 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:06 156 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 157 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:07 158 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:09 159 David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team 160 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 0:03:12 161 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 162 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:14 163 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 0:03:17 164 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda 0:03:18 165 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:21 166 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:22 167 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:03:25 168 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 169 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:03:45 170 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:03:49 171 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:03:50

Intermediate time split #2 - 40km 1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:48:18 2 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:36 3 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:01:00 4 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:05 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:10 6 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:26 7 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda 0:01:28 8 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:29 9 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:30 10 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:01:36 11 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:47 12 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:01:51 13 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:01:58 14 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 0:02:03 15 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:04 16 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:02:06 17 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:09 18 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:15 19 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:02:16 20 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:02:21 21 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:25 22 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:02:28 23 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:02:33 24 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:02:40 25 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:02:42 26 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 27 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:44 28 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:47 29 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 30 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:48 31 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:50 32 Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:51 33 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:53 34 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:02:58 35 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:04 36 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:03:05 37 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:06 38 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:08 39 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:09 40 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 41 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:15 42 Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:20 43 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:24 44 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:03:28 45 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 46 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:03:30 47 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 0:03:40 49 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:41 50 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:48 51 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:51 52 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:54 53 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:57 54 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:58 55 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 0:04:00 56 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:06 57 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano 58 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:07 59 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:04:08 60 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:04:09 62 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:14 63 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 64 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:04:15 65 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:16 66 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:04:21 67 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:04:24 68 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:27 69 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:32 70 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 71 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:04:34 72 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:04:36 73 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 74 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:04:41 76 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:44 77 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:49 78 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:50 79 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:04:52 80 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 81 Kasper Klostergaard-Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:04:54 82 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda 0:04:55 83 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:04:59 84 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 85 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:05:02 86 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 87 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:04 88 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:06 89 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 90 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:10 91 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:05:11 92 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:05:14 93 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:16 94 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:05:17 95 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:05:20 96 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:05:25 97 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:05:26 98 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:05:31 99 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:32 100 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:05:36 101 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:05:38 102 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:05:42 103 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:05:43 104 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:05:46 105 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 106 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:05:47 107 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:05:50 108 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:05:53 109 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 110 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 111 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:05:57 112 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD 0:05:59 113 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:06:01 114 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:03 115 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 116 Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda 117 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 118 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:04 119 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:06:10 120 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda 0:06:12 121 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:06:15 122 Stephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:19 123 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:22 124 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 0:06:24 125 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:06:32 126 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:39 127 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:06:40 128 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:06:43 129 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:06:49 130 Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:51 131 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 132 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:06:52 133 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:06:54 134 David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:55 135 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:06:59 136 Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:07:00 137 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:07:03 138 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:07:04 139 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:07:07 140 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:13 141 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:07:23 142 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:07:27 143 David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 144 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:07:29 145 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:07:31 146 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:07:35 147 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:07:48 148 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:07:49 149 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 150 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 151 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:07:55 152 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:07:58 153 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:08:00 154 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:08:03 155 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:08:04 156 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:08:05 157 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 158 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda 0:08:06 159 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:08:08 160 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:09 161 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:08:12 162 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:08:14 163 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 0:08:16 164 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:08:20 165 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 0:08:24 166 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:08:33 167 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 0:08:37 168 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:08:54 169 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:09:05 170 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:09:27 171 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 0:11:15

Points 1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 15 pts 2 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 12 3 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 10 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 5 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 6 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 7 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4 8 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 3 9 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda 2 10 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Young riders 1 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:04:37 2 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:12 3 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:03 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:01:13 5 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:47 6 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 7 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:53 8 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:12 9 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:13 10 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:04:07 11 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:04:30 12 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:34 13 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:38 14 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:04:50 15 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:05:12 16 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:05:38 17 Stephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:12 18 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 19 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:06:24 20 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:31 21 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:40 22 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:06:45 23 Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:57 24 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:07:00 25 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:07:29 26 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:07:40 27 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:07:50 28 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:07:53 29 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:08:05 30 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:08:25 31 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:08:35 32 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:08:49 33 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:08:50 34 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 0:09:43 35 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:12:10 36 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 0:13:54

Teams 1 Sky Procycling 3:12:20 2 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:02:32 3 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:31 4 BMC Racing Team 0:05:05 5 Movistar Team 0:05:15 6 Astana Pro Team 0:06:44 7 Orica-GreenEdge 0:07:05 8 RadioShack-Nissan 0:07:27 9 Team Saxo Bank 0:08:12 10 Katusha Team 0:08:56 11 Garmin - Barracuda 0:09:49 12 Vacansoleil-DCM 0:10:18 13 Saur-Sojasun 0:10:57 14 Lotto-Belisol Team 0:11:12 15 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:11:18 16 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:11:19 17 FDJ-BigMat 0:14:15 18 Team Europcar 0:14:44 19 Team Argos-Shimano 0:15:16 20 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:16:46 21 Lampre - ISD 0:16:47 22 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:17:04

General classification after stage 4 1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 14:11:07 2 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:38 3 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:01:20 4 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:38 5 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:01:44 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:45 7 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:48 8 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda 0:02:00 9 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:02 10 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:02:18 11 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:02:22 12 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:02:47 13 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:55 14 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:02:56 15 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 0:02:58 16 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:01 17 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:02 18 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:03 19 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:07 20 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:03:13 21 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 0:03:24 22 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:30 23 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:03:34 24 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:39 25 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:03:52 26 Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 0:03:53 27 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 28 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:57 29 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:04:05 30 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:06 31 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 0:04:07 32 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:04:19 33 Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:04:33 34 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:43 35 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:04:44 36 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:04:49 37 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:53 38 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:58 39 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:10 40 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:05:16 41 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:05:27 42 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 0:05:33 43 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:35 44 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:37 45 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:05:39 46 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:47 47 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 48 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:05:50 49 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:06:13 50 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda 0:06:18 51 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:20 52 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:31 53 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:06:33 54 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:06:35 55 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 56 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:06:39 57 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:06:42 58 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:06:46 59 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:06:56 60 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:07:00 61 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:07:02 62 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:07:09 63 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:07:11 64 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:17 65 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:07:24 66 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 0:07:30 67 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:07:47 68 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:07:51 69 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 70 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:08:01 71 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:08:05 72 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:08:11 73 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:08:40 74 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:08:44 75 Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda 0:08:48 76 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:08:49 77 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:08:51 78 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:54 79 Stephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:08:58 80 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:09:05 81 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:09:09 82 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:09:11 83 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:09:12 84 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:09:13 85 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:09:35 86 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:09:36 87 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge 0:09:41 88 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 89 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:44 90 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:09:46 91 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:09:53 92 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:10:02 93 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:10:05 94 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 0:10:09 95 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:10:16 96 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 97 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:10:17 98 Kasper Klostergaard-Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:10:37 99 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:10:40 100 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:10:43 101 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:10:48 102 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:49 103 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:52 104 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:10:54 105 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:11:13 106 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:11:15 107 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:11:16 108 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 0:11:28 109 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:11:43 110 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD 0:11:54 111 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:12:02 112 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:12:04 113 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:12:06 114 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:12:10 115 David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:12:14 116 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:21 117 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:12:26 118 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:12:27 119 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:12:30 120 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:12:31 121 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:42 122 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:12:59 123 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:13:04 124 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:13:32 125 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda 0:14:05 126 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:14:19 127 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:14:23 128 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:14:25 129 David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:29 130 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:14:40 131 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:14:42 132 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:15:37 133 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:15:56 134 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:16:03 135 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:16:08 136 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:16:15 137 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 0:16:45 138 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:16:53 139 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:16:57 140 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:12 141 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:17:16 142 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:18:02 143 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:18:28 144 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:19:09 145 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:19:35 146 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:20:20 147 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:21:13 148 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:21:38 149 Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:22:50 150 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 0:22:54 151 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 0:23:09 152 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:23:40 153 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:25:22 154 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:25:27 155 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:25:30 156 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 0:25:33 157 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:26:08 158 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:27:21 159 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:27:23 160 Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:28:00 161 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:29:11 162 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:29:33 163 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:31:45 164 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:32:23 165 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:33:50 166 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 0:34:13 167 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:34:27 168 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:36:36 169 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:37:31 170 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda 0:38:13 171 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:42:38

Points classification 1 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 51 pts 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 44 3 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 39 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 36 5 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 36 6 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 35 7 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 35 8 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 33 9 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 28 10 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 28 11 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 23 12 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 23 13 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 22 14 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 22 15 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 21 16 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 20 17 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 19 18 Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano 18 19 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 17 20 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 17 21 Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda 16 22 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 14 23 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 14 24 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda 13 25 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 13 26 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 13 27 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 28 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 11 29 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 11 30 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 11 31 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 11 32 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 33 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 9 34 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 9 35 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 36 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 8 37 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 38 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 39 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 7 40 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 6 41 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 5 42 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 5 43 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 44 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 45 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1 46 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 47 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi -10 48 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi -10

Mountains classification 1 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 38 pts 2 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 3 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 31 4 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 29 5 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 29 6 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 23 7 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 12 8 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 12 9 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 10 Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 10 11 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 7 12 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 13 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 6 14 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 5 15 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 3 16 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 17 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 1 18 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Young riders classification 1 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 14:12:52 2 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:18 3 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:39 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:03:04 5 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:04:02 6 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:46 7 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:04:50 8 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 9 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:06:02 10 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:06:20 11 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:07:04 12 Stephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:07:13 13 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:07:20 14 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:07:28 15 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:07:51 16 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge 0:07:56 17 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 18 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:08:55 19 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:08:58 20 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:07 21 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:10:17 22 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:10:21 23 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:10:42 24 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:10:46 25 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:12:55 26 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 0:15:00 27 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:15:12 28 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:15:31 29 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:18:35 30 Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:21:05 31 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:21:55 32 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:30:00 33 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:30:38 34 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 0:32:28 35 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:32:42 36 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:35:46