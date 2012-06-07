Trending

Image 1 of 56

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) rode an impressive time trial

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) rode an impressive time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 56

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) would finish 5th in the time-trial

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) would finish 5th in the time-trial
(Image credit: Russell Standring/www.grenoblecycling.com)
Image 3 of 56

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana Pro Team) rides through Villié-Morgon at the start of the time-trial

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana Pro Team) rides through Villié-Morgon at the start of the time-trial
(Image credit: Russell Standring/www.grenoblecycling.com)
Image 4 of 56

Luke Durbridge (Orica GreenEdge) and Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank Cycling Team) chat before the time-trial in Villié-Morgon

Luke Durbridge (Orica GreenEdge) and Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank Cycling Team) chat before the time-trial in Villié-Morgon
(Image credit: Russell Standring/www.grenoblecycling.com)
Image 5 of 56

Frederik Willems (Lotto Belisol Team) waits for his start slot in the time-trial in Villié-Morgon

Frederik Willems (Lotto Belisol Team) waits for his start slot in the time-trial in Villié-Morgon
(Image credit: Russell Standring/www.grenoblecycling.com)
Image 6 of 56

Arnaud Gerard (FDJ-BigMat) is the first rider to start in Villié-Morgon

Arnaud Gerard (FDJ-BigMat) is the first rider to start in Villié-Morgon
(Image credit: Russell Standring/www.grenoblecycling.com)
Image 7 of 56

Five-time Tour de France winner Bernard Hinault at the start in Villié-Morgon

Five-time Tour de France winner Bernard Hinault at the start in Villié-Morgon
(Image credit: Russell Standring/www.grenoblecycling.com)
Image 8 of 56

The Saxo Bank bikes are prepared and ready in Villié-Morgon

The Saxo Bank bikes are prepared and ready in Villié-Morgon
(Image credit: Russell Standring/www.grenoblecycling.com)
Image 9 of 56

Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling keeps his concentration on the way to win the time-trial in Bourg-en-Bresse

Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling keeps his concentration on the way to win the time-trial in Bourg-en-Bresse
(Image credit: Russell Standring/www.grenoblecycling.com)
Image 10 of 56

Sébastien Hinault (AG2R La Mondiale) leaves Villié-Morgon at the start of the time-trial

Sébastien Hinault (AG2R La Mondiale) leaves Villié-Morgon at the start of the time-trial
(Image credit: Russell Standring/www.grenoblecycling.com)
Image 11 of 56

David Tanner (Team Saxo Bank) after leaving Villié-Morgon

David Tanner (Team Saxo Bank) after leaving Villié-Morgon
(Image credit: Russell Standring/www.grenoblecycling.com)
Image 12 of 56

Kévin Reza (Team Europcar) descends out of Villié-Morgon

Kévin Reza (Team Europcar) descends out of Villié-Morgon
(Image credit: Russell Standring/www.grenoblecycling.com)
Image 13 of 56

Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Team Saxo Bank)

Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Team Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Russell Standring/www.grenoblecycling.com)
Image 14 of 56

Stage winner the day before, Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky Procycling)

Stage winner the day before, Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky Procycling)
(Image credit: Russell Standring/www.grenoblecycling.com)
Image 15 of 56

Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Liquigas-Cannondale) climbs through the Beaujolais vineyards

Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Liquigas-Cannondale) climbs through the Beaujolais vineyards
(Image credit: Russell Standring/www.grenoblecycling.com)
Image 16 of 56

Kristjan Koren (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Kristjan Koren (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Russell Standring/www.grenoblecycling.com)
Image 17 of 56

Nicki Sorensen (Team Saxo Bank)

Nicki Sorensen (Team Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Russell Standring/www.grenoblecycling.com)
Image 18 of 56

Luis-Leon Sanchez (Rabobank Cycling Team) climbs through the Beaujolais vineyards

Luis-Leon Sanchez (Rabobank Cycling Team) climbs through the Beaujolais vineyards
(Image credit: Russell Standring/www.grenoblecycling.com)
Image 19 of 56

Jérôme Coppel (Saur-Sojasun) riding to 19th place in the time-trial

Jérôme Coppel (Saur-Sojasun) riding to 19th place in the time-trial
(Image credit: Russell Standring/www.grenoblecycling.com)
Image 20 of 56

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano)

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 56

Michael Rogers (Sky)

Michael Rogers (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 56

Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan)

Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 56

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 56

Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R)

Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 56

Vincenzo Bibali (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Vincenzo Bibali (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 56

Alexander Vinokourov (Astana)

Alexander Vinokourov (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 56

Bert Grabsch (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

Bert Grabsch (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 56

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM)

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 56

The Lotto Belisol riders warm up

The Lotto Belisol riders warm up
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 56

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 56

George Hincapie (BMC)

George Hincapie (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 56

Cadel Evans (BMC) struggled in the Dauphine time trial a bit.

Cadel Evans (BMC) struggled in the Dauphine time trial a bit.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 33 of 56

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol) finished in 11th place on the day

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol) finished in 11th place on the day
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 34 of 56

Wiggins flies through the French countryside on his way to victory

Wiggins flies through the French countryside on his way to victory
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 35 of 56

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) could only finish 57th

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) could only finish 57th
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 36 of 56

Andriy Grivko (Astana) lost ground in the GC

Andriy Grivko (Astana) lost ground in the GC
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 37 of 56

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 38 of 56

Despite lots of straight roads, the course wasn't without difficulties

Despite lots of straight roads, the course wasn't without difficulties
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 39 of 56

Tony Gallopin (RadioShack-Nissan) remains top of the points standings

Tony Gallopin (RadioShack-Nissan) remains top of the points standings
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 40 of 56

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto-Belisol) in the Dauphine

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto-Belisol) in the Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 56

Luis Leon Sanchez is the Spanish time trial champion

Luis Leon Sanchez is the Spanish time trial champion
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 56

David Millar (Garmin-Barracuda)

David Millar (Garmin-Barracuda)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 56

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) had a strong ride

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) had a strong ride
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 56

Wilco Kelderman (Rabobank) set one of the fastest early times

Wilco Kelderman (Rabobank) set one of the fastest early times
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 56

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) was second in the Dauphine time trial to Wiggins

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) was second in the Dauphine time trial to Wiggins
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 56

Bradley Wiggins at full speed in the Dauphine

Bradley Wiggins at full speed in the Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 56

Michael Rogers (Sky) held the fastest time until Tony Martin and then Wiggins came through quicker

Michael Rogers (Sky) held the fastest time until Tony Martin and then Wiggins came through quicker
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 48 of 56

Bradley Wiggins extended his lead in the Dauphine after a smashing time trial

Bradley Wiggins extended his lead in the Dauphine after a smashing time trial
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 49 of 56

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) with a medal for winning the Dauphine time trial

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) with a medal for winning the Dauphine time trial
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 50 of 56

Bradley Wiggins motored to a huge victory in the Dauphine TT

Bradley Wiggins motored to a huge victory in the Dauphine TT
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 51 of 56

Cadel Evans (BMC) put in a solid effort but was still nearly caught by the flying Wiggins

Cadel Evans (BMC) put in a solid effort but was still nearly caught by the flying Wiggins
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 52 of 56

World time trial champion Tony Martin was topped by Wiggins in the 53km Dauphine TT

World time trial champion Tony Martin was topped by Wiggins in the 53km Dauphine TT
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 53 of 56

Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) had some extra help for aerodynamics in the form of a hydration pack on his back

Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) had some extra help for aerodynamics in the form of a hydration pack on his back
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 54 of 56

Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge) in the Dauphine time trial

Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge) in the Dauphine time trial
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 55 of 56

Christophe Kern (Europcar) the French time trial champion at the Dauphine

Christophe Kern (Europcar) the French time trial champion at the Dauphine
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 56 of 56

Daniel Teklehaimanot (Orica-GreenEdge) rides through the fields in the Dauphine

Daniel Teklehaimanot (Orica-GreenEdge) rides through the fields in the Dauphine
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) flew to the win of the 53km stage 4 time trial in the Criterium du Dauphine, beating world champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) by a whopping 34 seconds. Former world champion Michael Rogers, also of Sky, was third at 1:11 down.

"It was a solid time trial for everyone today, there was no way of bluffing it or fluking it," said Wiggins. "It was a real test in the conditions. It's just nice to be out there in that discipline after all the training we've spent on the time trial bike over the winter and in the last few weeks.

"To beat the world champion is a big thing as I've not finished ahead of Tony many times in the past. I beat him at Algarve at the start of the season but that was by milliseconds so to do it by a clear margin this time is a huge satisfaction.

"We've been chasing Tony for a long time – he raised the bar at the world championship last year so that was a starting point for us; to work towards trying to get close to him. It's by no means going to be the same every time trial we do from now on but it's something nice to show the kids when they are older! However I don't think you can look into it too much. It's not a form guide for the Tour de France, it's just how you happened to go on one particular day but it's definitely a nice position to be in."

Martin was pragmatic in his assessment of his runner-up result to Wiggins.

"Today I had no super legs," Martin said. "It took a while to get into the rhythm of the race. At the beginning I wasn't really concentrated, but I got better. I know when and why I lost, so it is OK for me. Bradley did a great race. As for me, maybe today I was a little bit tired. I did a lot of training for the Tour of Belgium, and a lot of training after the race to prepare for the Tour de France."

The loser of the day was Cadel Evans, who was nearly caught by his two-minute man, Wiggins. The BMC rider finished eighth on the day, and lost 1:42 on the overall rankings.

Evans in fact fell from second to fifth overall. Martin is now second, 38 seconds behind Wiggins. Rogers is third at 1:20 and Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) fourth at 1:38.

Wiggins covered the 53km from Villié-Morgon to Bourg-en-Bresse in 1:02:12. He almost caught Evans, who started two minutes ahead of him, as they neared the finish line.

Andy Schleck's bad luck continued as he crashed 12km into the stage, a victim of the strong winds which ruled the day. The RadioShack-Nissan rider ended the day with the eighth-slowest time, 10:47 in arrears of Wiggins.

Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge) set the early best times at both intermediate time checks and the finish, and remained in the hot seat for a long time. But then along came young Wilco Kelderman of Rabobank, who set better times all along and in fact finished an impressive fourth on the day. The Dutchman nearly came to grief in sight of the finish, narrowly escaping a crash on the final corner as he came into the left hand turn carrying too much speed.

After Kelderman the best times kept changing rapidly. Michael Rogers (Sky), who is enjoying a comeback this year after several rather invisible seasons, took his turn atop the leader's board. Martin then roared in with a new best time.

But the sensation of the day was the overnight race leader, Wiggins. The Briton was third at the first intermediate time check, at 11 seconds down, but charged up to lead Martin by 36 seconds at the 40km time check, before cruising in to win easily.

Interestingly, Great Britain and Australia both claimed three spots in the day's top ten, and Sky took three spots: first, third and sixth.

Full Results
1Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling1:03:12
2Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:34
3Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling0:01:11
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:26
5Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:33
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
7Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:01:38
8Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:43
9David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda0:01:51
10Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:54
11Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:02:13
12Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:02:16
13Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:28
14Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling0:02:29
15Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:02:30
16Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:02:33
17Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:02:39
18Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:40
19Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:49
20Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:02:50
21Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:57
22Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:00
23Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:03:10
24Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team0:03:12
25Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan0:03:13
26Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
27Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank0:03:14
28Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:23
29Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan0:03:27
30Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:03:28
31Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:31
32Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan0:03:32
33Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:38
34George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:39
35Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:03:45
36Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank0:03:49
37Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
38Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:03:54
39Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:03:55
40Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:03:56
41Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:57
42Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team0:04:11
43Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:04:17
44Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge0:04:18
45Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:19
46Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:25
47Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:27
48Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:04:38
49Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:39
50Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
51Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:49
52Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan0:04:52
53Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:56
54Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
55Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan0:04:58
56Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda0:05:04
57Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
58Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:06
59Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:05:13
60Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:20
61Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:05:21
62Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
63Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:05:33
64Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
65Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:05:34
66Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:37
67Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
68Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:05:38
69Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:39
70Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda0:05:40
71Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:52
72Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:05:55
73Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:05:57
74Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:00
75Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:06:01
76Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
77Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
78Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:03
79Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:05
80Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:06
81Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:08
82Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:06:11
83Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
84Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:06:15
85Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:17
86Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:18
87Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:19
88Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:06:21
89Kasper Klostergaard-Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:06:23
90Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:06:31
91Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:06:38
92Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
93Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:06:41
94Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:44
95Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
96Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:06:51
97Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:06:55
98Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:58
99Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:07:01
100Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:07:02
101Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:07:03
102Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:07:04
103Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
104Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:07:05
105Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:07:06
106Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:14
107Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
108Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda0:07:20
109Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD0:07:23
110Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
111Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:07:26
112Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:07:27
113Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
114Stephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:07:37
115Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
116Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:38
117Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:07:45
118Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:07:46
119Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:07:49
120Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank0:07:51
121Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:53
122Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:07:54
123Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:56
124Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:05
125Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:08:06
126Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:08:10
127Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:08:19
128Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:08:23
129David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
130Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
131Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:08:25
132Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
133David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:30
134Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:08:34
135Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:08:48
136Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:50
137Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:08:54
138David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:09:05
139Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
140Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:06
141Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:09:15
142David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:09:16
143John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:09:19
144Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda
145Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:09:31
146Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:09:37
147Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:09:50
148Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
149Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:09:51
150Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:52
151Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:09:56
152Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:01
153Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:10:07
154Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda0:10:13
155Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:10:15
156Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:10:16
157Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
158Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
159Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:18
160Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano0:10:19
161Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:10:27
162Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
163Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:10:47
164Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
165Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:10:50
166Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:11:01
167Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda0:11:09
168Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:11:50
169Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:12:22
170Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:13:35
171Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda0:15:20

Intermediate time split #1 - 18km
1Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:20:21
2Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:04
3Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:11
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:15
5Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:18
6Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
7Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:00:24
8Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:00:25
9Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:27
10Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:30
11David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda
12Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
13Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:33
14Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
15Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
16Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:00:37
17Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:39
18Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:42
19Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:44
20Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:46
21Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
22Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:49
23Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:50
24Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:51
25Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
26Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
27Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:54
28Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:55
29Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:59
30Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
31Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
32Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:02
33Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:01:04
34Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
35Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:05
36Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:06
37Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
38Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:01:08
39Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
40Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:09
41Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
42Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:01:10
43Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
44Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:11
45Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:14
46Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
47Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank0:01:15
48Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
49Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
50Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:17
51Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge0:01:19
52Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:20
53Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:21
54Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:22
55Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:23
56Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:24
57George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:25
58Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
59Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:26
60Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:01:27
61Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:28
62Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:29
63Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
64Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:01:30
65Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:34
66Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:35
67Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:38
68Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
69Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:01:39
70Kasper Klostergaard-Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:01:44
71Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:45
72Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:47
73Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
74Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:48
75Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
76Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
77Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:49
78Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:50
79Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:51
80Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:52
81Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
82Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:55
83Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:57
84Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
85Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
86Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:58
87Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:59
88Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
89Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:00
90Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
91Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:01
92Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
93Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
94Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:02:02
95Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
96Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling0:02:03
97Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:05
98Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda
99Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
100David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
101Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:06
102Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:07
103Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
104Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:02:09
105Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:02:11
106Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:02:13
107Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda0:02:14
108Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:16
109Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:17
110Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:02:18
111Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:19
112Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:20
113Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
114Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
115Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:21
116Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
117Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
118Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:02:25
119Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
120Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:02:26
121Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:28
122Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
123Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:29
124Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:30
125Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:33
126Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
127Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
128Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda0:02:34
129Stephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:35
130Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:36
131Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:02:39
132Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
133Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:40
134Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
135Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
136Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:41
137Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:02:43
138Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
139Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:02:44
140David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:45
141David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
142Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:02:47
143Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:48
144Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:02:50
145John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:02:51
146Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
147Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:57
148Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:03:00
149Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
150Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:03:01
151Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
152Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:03:02
153Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
154Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:04
155Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:06
156Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
157Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:07
158Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:03:09
159David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team
160Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda0:03:12
161Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
162Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:14
163Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda0:03:17
164Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda0:03:18
165Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:21
166Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:22
167Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:03:25
168Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
169Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:03:45
170Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:03:49
171Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:03:50

Intermediate time split #2 - 40km
1Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:48:18
2Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:36
3Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling0:01:00
4Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:05
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:10
6Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:26
7David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda0:01:28
8Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:29
9Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:01:30
10Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:36
11Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:47
12Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:01:51
13Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling0:01:58
14Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:02:03
15Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:04
16Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:02:06
17Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:09
18Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:15
19Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:02:16
20Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:02:21
21Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:25
22Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:28
23Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:02:33
24Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:02:40
25Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:02:42
26Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
27Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:44
28Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:47
29Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
30Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank0:02:48
31Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:50
32Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:51
33Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank0:02:53
34Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:02:58
35Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:04
36Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:03:05
37George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:06
38Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:08
39Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:09
40Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
41Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:15
42Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:03:20
43Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge0:03:24
44Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team0:03:28
45Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
46Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:03:30
47Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
48Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan0:03:40
49Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:41
50Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:48
51Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:51
52Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:54
53Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:57
54Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:58
55Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda0:04:00
56Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:06
57Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano
58Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:07
59Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:04:08
60Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
61Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:04:09
62Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:14
63Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
64Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:04:15
65Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:16
66Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:04:21
67Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:04:24
68Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:27
69Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:32
70Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
71Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:04:34
72Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:04:36
73Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
74Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
75Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:04:41
76Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:44
77Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:49
78Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:50
79Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:04:52
80Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
81Kasper Klostergaard-Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:04:54
82Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda0:04:55
83Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:04:59
84Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
85Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:05:02
86Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
87Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:04
88Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:06
89Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
90Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:10
91Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:05:11
92Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:05:14
93Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:16
94Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:05:17
95Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:05:20
96Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:05:25
97Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:05:26
98Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:05:31
99Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:32
100Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:36
101Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:05:38
102Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:42
103Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:05:43
104Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:05:46
105Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
106Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:05:47
107Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:05:50
108Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:05:53
109Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
110Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
111Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:05:57
112Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD0:05:59
113Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:06:01
114Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:03
115David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
116Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda
117Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
118Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:04
119Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:06:10
120Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda0:06:12
121Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:06:15
122Stephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:19
123Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:22
124Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank0:06:24
125Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:06:32
126Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:39
127Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:06:40
128Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:06:43
129Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:06:49
130Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:51
131Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
132Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:06:52
133Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:06:54
134David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:55
135Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:06:59
136Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:07:00
137Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:07:03
138Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:07:04
139David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:07:07
140Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:13
141Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:07:23
142John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:07:27
143David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
144Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:07:29
145Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:07:31
146Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:07:35
147Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:07:48
148Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:07:49
149Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
150Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
151Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:07:55
152Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:07:58
153Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:08:00
154Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:08:03
155Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:04
156Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale0:08:05
157Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
158Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda0:08:06
159Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:08:08
160Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:09
161Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:08:12
162Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:08:14
163Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano0:08:16
164Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:08:20
165Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team0:08:24
166Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:08:33
167Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda0:08:37
168Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:08:54
169Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:09:05
170Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:09:27
171Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda0:11:15

Points
1Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling15pts
2Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep12
3Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling10
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team8
5Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep6
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling5
7Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4
8Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team3
9David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda2
10Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Young riders
1Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:04:37
2Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:12
3Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:03
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:01:13
5Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:47
6Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
7Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge0:02:53
8Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:03:12
9Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:13
10Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:04:07
11Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:04:30
12Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:34
13Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:38
14Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:04:50
15Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:05:12
16Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:05:38
17Stephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:12
18Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
19Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:06:24
20Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:31
21Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:40
22Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:06:45
23Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:57
24Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:07:00
25Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:07:29
26Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:07:40
27Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:07:50
28John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:07:53
29Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:08:05
30Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:08:25
31Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale0:08:35
32Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:08:49
33Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:08:50
34Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda0:09:43
35Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:12:10
36Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda0:13:54

Teams
1Sky Procycling3:12:20
2Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:32
3Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:31
4BMC Racing Team0:05:05
5Movistar Team0:05:15
6Astana Pro Team0:06:44
7Orica-GreenEdge0:07:05
8RadioShack-Nissan0:07:27
9Team Saxo Bank0:08:12
10Katusha Team0:08:56
11Garmin - Barracuda0:09:49
12Vacansoleil-DCM0:10:18
13Saur-Sojasun0:10:57
14Lotto-Belisol Team0:11:12
15Liquigas-Cannondale0:11:18
16Ag2R La Mondiale0:11:19
17FDJ-BigMat0:14:15
18Team Europcar0:14:44
19Team Argos-Shimano0:15:16
20Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:16:46
21Lampre - ISD0:16:47
22Euskaltel - Euskadi0:17:04

General classification after stage 4
1Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling14:11:07
2Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:38
3Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling0:01:20
4Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:38
5Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:44
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:45
7Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:48
8David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda0:02:00
9Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:02
10Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:02:18
11Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:02:22
12Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:02:47
13Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:55
14Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:02:56
15Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:02:58
16Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:01
17Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:02
18Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:03
19Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:07
20Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling0:03:13
21Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan0:03:24
22Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank0:03:30
23Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:03:34
24Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:39
25Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team0:03:52
26Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan0:03:53
27Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
28Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:57
29Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:04:05
30Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:06
31Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank0:04:07
32Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:04:19
33Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:04:33
34Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:43
35Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:04:44
36Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:04:49
37Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:53
38Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:58
39Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:10
40Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:05:16
41Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:05:27
42Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan0:05:33
43Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:35
44Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:37
45George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:05:39
46Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:47
47Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
48Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:05:50
49Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:06:13
50Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda0:06:18
51Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:20
52Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:31
53Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:06:33
54Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:06:35
55Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
56Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:06:39
57Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:06:42
58Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:06:46
59Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:06:56
60Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:07:00
61Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team0:07:02
62Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:07:09
63Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:11
64Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:17
65Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:07:24
66Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan0:07:30
67Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:07:47
68Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:07:51
69Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
70Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:08:01
71Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:08:05
72Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:08:11
73Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:08:40
74Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:08:44
75Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda0:08:48
76Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:08:49
77Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:08:51
78Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:54
79Stephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:58
80Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:09:05
81Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:09:09
82Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:09:11
83Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:09:12
84Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:09:13
85Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:09:35
86Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:09:36
87Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge0:09:41
88Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
89Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:44
90Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:09:46
91Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:09:53
92Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:10:02
93Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:10:05
94Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank0:10:09
95Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:10:16
96Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
97Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:10:17
98Kasper Klostergaard-Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:10:37
99Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:10:40
100Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:10:43
101Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:10:48
102Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:49
103Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:52
104Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:10:54
105Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:11:13
106Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:11:15
107Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:11:16
108Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team0:11:28
109Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:11:43
110Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD0:11:54
111Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:12:02
112Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:12:04
113Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale0:12:06
114Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:12:10
115David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:12:14
116Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:21
117Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:12:26
118Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:12:27
119Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:12:30
120Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:12:31
121David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:42
122Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:12:59
123Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:13:04
124Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:13:32
125Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda0:14:05
126Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:14:19
127Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:14:23
128Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:14:25
129David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:29
130John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:14:40
131Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:14:42
132David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:15:37
133Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:15:56
134Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:16:03
135Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:16:08
136Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:16:15
137Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda0:16:45
138Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:16:53
139Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:16:57
140Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:12
141Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:17:16
142Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:18:02
143Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:18:28
144Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:19:09
145Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:19:35
146Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:20:20
147Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:21:13
148Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:21:38
149Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:22:50
150Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano0:22:54
151Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda0:23:09
152Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:23:40
153Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:25:22
154Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:25:27
155Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:25:30
156Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling0:25:33
157Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:26:08
158Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:27:21
159Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:27:23
160Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:28:00
161Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:29:11
162Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:29:33
163Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:31:45
164Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:32:23
165Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:33:50
166Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda0:34:13
167Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:34:27
168Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:36:36
169Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:37:31
170Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda0:38:13
171Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:42:38

Points classification
1Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan51pts
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team44
3Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling39
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling36
5Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep36
6Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun35
7Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team35
8Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team33
9Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep28
10Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat28
11Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team23
12Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale23
13Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team22
14Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun22
15Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team21
16Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team20
17Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge19
18Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano18
19Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team17
20Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale17
21Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda16
22Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling14
23Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD14
24David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda13
25Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team13
26Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team13
27Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
28Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling11
29Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team11
30Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar11
31Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank11
32Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale10
33Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep9
34Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun9
35Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team8
36Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling8
37Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale8
38Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne8
39Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team7
40Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar6
41Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team5
42Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge5
43Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
44Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
45Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1
46Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
47Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi-10
48Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi-10

Mountains classification
1Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar38pts
2Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale36
3Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar31
4Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne29
5David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne29
6Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale23
7Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano12
8Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda12
9Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne10
10Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan10
11Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi7
12Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team7
13Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun6
14Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar5
15Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team3
16Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
17Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan1
18Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar1

Young riders classification
1Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team14:12:52
2Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:18
3Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:39
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:03:04
5Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:04:02
6Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:46
7Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:04:50
8Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
9Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:06:02
10Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:06:20
11Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:07:04
12Stephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:07:13
13Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:20
14Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:07:28
15Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:07:51
16Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge0:07:56
17Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
18Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:08:55
19Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:08:58
20Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:07
21Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:10:17
22Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:21
23Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:10:42
24Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:10:46
25John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:12:55
26Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda0:15:00
27Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:15:12
28Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:15:31
29Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:18:35
30Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:21:05
31Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:21:55
32Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:30:00
33Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:30:38
34Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda0:32:28
35Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:32:42
36Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:35:46

Teams classification
1Sky Procycling42:36:18
2Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:36
3Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:33
4BMC Racing Team0:05:40
5Movistar Team0:05:46
6Astana Pro Team0:06:56
7RadioShack-Nissan0:08:09
8Team Saxo Bank0:09:11
9Katusha Team0:10:31
10Saur-Sojasun0:11:21
11Garmin - Barracuda
12Orica-GreenEdge0:12:00
13Ag2R La Mondiale0:12:08
14Liquigas-Cannondale0:12:22
15Vacansoleil-DCM0:13:14
16Lotto-Belisol Team0:14:28
17Team Europcar0:15:31
18FDJ-BigMat0:17:34
19Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:18:25
20Euskaltel - Euskadi0:18:40
21Lampre - ISD0:20:14
22Team Argos-Shimano0:22:30

