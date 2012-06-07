Wiggins takes resounding victory in time trial
Sky rider extends general classification lead
Stage 4 - (ITT): Villié-Morgon - Bourg-en-Bresse
Bradley Wiggins (Sky) flew to the win of the 53km stage 4 time trial in the Criterium du Dauphine, beating world champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) by a whopping 34 seconds. Former world champion Michael Rogers, also of Sky, was third at 1:11 down.
"It was a solid time trial for everyone today, there was no way of bluffing it or fluking it," said Wiggins. "It was a real test in the conditions. It's just nice to be out there in that discipline after all the training we've spent on the time trial bike over the winter and in the last few weeks.
"To beat the world champion is a big thing as I've not finished ahead of Tony many times in the past. I beat him at Algarve at the start of the season but that was by milliseconds so to do it by a clear margin this time is a huge satisfaction.
"We've been chasing Tony for a long time – he raised the bar at the world championship last year so that was a starting point for us; to work towards trying to get close to him. It's by no means going to be the same every time trial we do from now on but it's something nice to show the kids when they are older! However I don't think you can look into it too much. It's not a form guide for the Tour de France, it's just how you happened to go on one particular day but it's definitely a nice position to be in."
Martin was pragmatic in his assessment of his runner-up result to Wiggins.
"Today I had no super legs," Martin said. "It took a while to get into the rhythm of the race. At the beginning I wasn't really concentrated, but I got better. I know when and why I lost, so it is OK for me. Bradley did a great race. As for me, maybe today I was a little bit tired. I did a lot of training for the Tour of Belgium, and a lot of training after the race to prepare for the Tour de France."
The loser of the day was Cadel Evans, who was nearly caught by his two-minute man, Wiggins. The BMC rider finished eighth on the day, and lost 1:42 on the overall rankings.
Evans in fact fell from second to fifth overall. Martin is now second, 38 seconds behind Wiggins. Rogers is third at 1:20 and Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) fourth at 1:38.
Wiggins covered the 53km from Villié-Morgon to Bourg-en-Bresse in 1:02:12. He almost caught Evans, who started two minutes ahead of him, as they neared the finish line.
Andy Schleck's bad luck continued as he crashed 12km into the stage, a victim of the strong winds which ruled the day. The RadioShack-Nissan rider ended the day with the eighth-slowest time, 10:47 in arrears of Wiggins.
Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge) set the early best times at both intermediate time checks and the finish, and remained in the hot seat for a long time. But then along came young Wilco Kelderman of Rabobank, who set better times all along and in fact finished an impressive fourth on the day. The Dutchman nearly came to grief in sight of the finish, narrowly escaping a crash on the final corner as he came into the left hand turn carrying too much speed.
After Kelderman the best times kept changing rapidly. Michael Rogers (Sky), who is enjoying a comeback this year after several rather invisible seasons, took his turn atop the leader's board. Martin then roared in with a new best time.
But the sensation of the day was the overnight race leader, Wiggins. The Briton was third at the first intermediate time check, at 11 seconds down, but charged up to lead Martin by 36 seconds at the 40km time check, before cruising in to win easily.
Interestingly, Great Britain and Australia both claimed three spots in the day's top ten, and Sky took three spots: first, third and sixth.
|1
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:03:12
|2
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:34
|3
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:01:11
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:26
|5
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:33
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|7
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:38
|8
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:43
|9
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:01:51
|10
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:54
|11
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:02:13
|12
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:16
|13
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:28
|14
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:02:29
|15
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:02:30
|16
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:33
|17
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:02:39
|18
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:40
|19
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:49
|20
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:02:50
|21
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:57
|22
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:00
|23
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:03:10
|24
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:03:12
|25
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:03:13
|26
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|27
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:14
|28
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:23
|29
|Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:03:27
|30
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:03:28
|31
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:31
|32
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:03:32
|33
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:38
|34
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:39
|35
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:03:45
|36
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:49
|37
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:54
|39
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:55
|40
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:03:56
|41
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:57
|42
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:04:11
|43
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:04:17
|44
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge
|0:04:18
|45
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:19
|46
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:25
|47
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:27
|48
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:04:38
|49
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:39
|50
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:49
|52
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:04:52
|53
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:56
|54
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|55
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:04:58
|56
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:05:04
|57
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:06
|59
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:05:13
|60
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:20
|61
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:05:21
|62
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|63
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:05:33
|64
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|65
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:05:34
|66
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:37
|67
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|68
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:05:38
|69
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:39
|70
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:05:40
|71
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:52
|72
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:55
|73
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:05:57
|74
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:00
|75
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:01
|76
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|77
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|78
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:03
|79
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:05
|80
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:06
|81
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:08
|82
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:06:11
|83
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|84
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:06:15
|85
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:17
|86
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:18
|87
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:19
|88
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:06:21
|89
|Kasper Klostergaard-Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:06:23
|90
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:06:31
|91
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:06:38
|92
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|93
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:41
|94
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:44
|95
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|96
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:51
|97
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:06:55
|98
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:58
|99
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:07:01
|100
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:02
|101
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:07:03
|102
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:07:04
|103
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|104
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:05
|105
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:06
|106
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:07:14
|107
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|108
|Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:07:20
|109
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
|0:07:23
|110
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|111
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:07:26
|112
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:07:27
|113
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|114
|Stephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:37
|115
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|116
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:38
|117
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:07:45
|118
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:07:46
|119
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:07:49
|120
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|0:07:51
|121
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:53
|122
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:07:54
|123
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:07:56
|124
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:08:05
|125
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:06
|126
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:08:10
|127
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:08:19
|128
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:08:23
|129
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|130
|Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|131
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:08:25
|132
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|133
|David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:30
|134
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:08:34
|135
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:08:48
|136
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:50
|137
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:08:54
|138
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:09:05
|139
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|140
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:06
|141
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:09:15
|142
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:09:16
|143
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:09:19
|144
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda
|145
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:09:31
|146
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:09:37
|147
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:09:50
|148
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|149
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:09:51
|150
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:52
|151
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:09:56
|152
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:10:01
|153
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:10:07
|154
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:10:13
|155
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:10:15
|156
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:10:16
|157
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|158
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|159
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:18
|160
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|0:10:19
|161
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:10:27
|162
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|163
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:10:47
|164
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|165
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:10:50
|166
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:11:01
|167
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:11:09
|168
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:11:50
|169
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:12:22
|170
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:13:35
|171
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:15:20
|1
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:20:21
|2
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:04
|3
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:11
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|5
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:18
|6
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:00:24
|8
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:25
|9
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:27
|10
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:30
|11
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda
|12
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|13
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:33
|14
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:00:37
|17
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|18
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|19
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:44
|20
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:46
|21
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|22
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|23
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:50
|24
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:51
|25
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|26
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:54
|28
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|29
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|30
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|31
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|32
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:02
|33
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:04
|34
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|36
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:06
|37
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|38
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:08
|39
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|40
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:09
|41
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|42
|Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:10
|43
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:11
|45
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:14
|46
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|47
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:15
|48
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|49
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|50
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:17
|51
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:19
|52
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:20
|53
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:21
|54
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:22
|55
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:23
|56
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:24
|57
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:25
|58
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|59
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:26
|60
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:01:27
|61
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:28
|62
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:29
|63
|Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|64
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:01:30
|65
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:34
|66
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:35
|67
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:38
|68
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|69
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:39
|70
|Kasper Klostergaard-Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:44
|71
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:45
|72
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:47
|73
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|74
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:48
|75
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|76
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|77
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:49
|78
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:50
|79
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:51
|80
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:52
|81
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|82
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:55
|83
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:57
|84
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|85
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|86
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:58
|87
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:59
|88
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|89
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:00
|90
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|91
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:01
|92
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|93
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|94
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:02:02
|95
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:02:03
|97
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:05
|98
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda
|99
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|100
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|101
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:06
|102
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:07
|103
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|104
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:09
|105
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:11
|106
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:02:13
|107
|Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:02:14
|108
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:16
|109
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:17
|110
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:02:18
|111
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:19
|112
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:20
|113
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|114
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|115
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:21
|116
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|117
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|118
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:02:25
|119
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
|120
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:26
|121
|Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:28
|122
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|123
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:29
|124
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:30
|125
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:33
|126
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|127
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|128
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:02:34
|129
|Stephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:35
|130
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:36
|131
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:39
|132
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|133
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:40
|134
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|135
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|136
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:41
|137
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:02:43
|138
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|139
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:44
|140
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:45
|141
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|142
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:02:47
|143
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:48
|144
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:02:50
|145
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:02:51
|146
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|147
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:57
|148
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:03:00
|149
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|150
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:03:01
|151
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|152
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:02
|153
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|154
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:04
|155
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:06
|156
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|157
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:07
|158
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:09
|159
|David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team
|160
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:03:12
|161
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|162
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:14
|163
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:03:17
|164
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:03:18
|165
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:21
|166
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:22
|167
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:03:25
|168
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|169
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:03:45
|170
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:03:49
|171
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:03:50
|1
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:48:18
|2
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:36
|3
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:01:00
|4
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:05
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|6
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:26
|7
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:01:28
|8
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:29
|9
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:30
|10
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:36
|11
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:47
|12
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:51
|13
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:58
|14
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:02:03
|15
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:04
|16
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:02:06
|17
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:09
|18
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:15
|19
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:16
|20
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:02:21
|21
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:25
|22
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:28
|23
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:02:33
|24
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:02:40
|25
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:02:42
|26
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|27
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:02:44
|28
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:02:47
|29
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|30
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:48
|31
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:50
|32
|Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:02:51
|33
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:53
|34
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:02:58
|35
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:04
|36
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:03:05
|37
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:06
|38
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:08
|39
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:09
|40
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|41
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:15
|42
|Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:20
|43
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:24
|44
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:03:28
|45
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|46
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:03:30
|47
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:03:40
|49
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:41
|50
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:48
|51
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:51
|52
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:54
|53
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:57
|54
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:58
|55
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:04:00
|56
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:06
|57
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|58
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:07
|59
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:08
|60
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:04:09
|62
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:14
|63
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|64
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:04:15
|65
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:16
|66
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:04:21
|67
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:04:24
|68
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:27
|69
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:32
|70
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|71
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:04:34
|72
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:04:36
|73
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|74
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:04:41
|76
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:44
|77
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:49
|78
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:50
|79
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:04:52
|80
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|81
|Kasper Klostergaard-Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:04:54
|82
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:04:55
|83
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:04:59
|84
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|85
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:05:02
|86
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|87
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:04
|88
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:06
|89
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:10
|91
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:05:11
|92
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:05:14
|93
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:16
|94
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:05:17
|95
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:05:20
|96
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:05:25
|97
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:05:26
|98
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:05:31
|99
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:32
|100
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:36
|101
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:05:38
|102
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:42
|103
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:05:43
|104
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:05:46
|105
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|106
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:47
|107
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:05:50
|108
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:05:53
|109
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|110
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|111
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:05:57
|112
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
|0:05:59
|113
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:06:01
|114
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:03
|115
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|116
|Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda
|117
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|118
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:04
|119
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:06:10
|120
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:06:12
|121
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:06:15
|122
|Stephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:19
|123
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:22
|124
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|0:06:24
|125
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:06:32
|126
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:39
|127
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:40
|128
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:43
|129
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:49
|130
|Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:51
|131
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|132
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:52
|133
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:06:54
|134
|David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:55
|135
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:06:59
|136
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:07:00
|137
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:07:03
|138
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:07:04
|139
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:07:07
|140
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:13
|141
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:23
|142
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:07:27
|143
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|144
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:07:29
|145
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:07:31
|146
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:07:35
|147
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:07:48
|148
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:07:49
|149
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|150
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|151
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:07:55
|152
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:07:58
|153
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:08:00
|154
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:08:03
|155
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:08:04
|156
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:08:05
|157
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|158
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:08:06
|159
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:08:08
|160
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:09
|161
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:08:12
|162
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:08:14
|163
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|0:08:16
|164
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:08:20
|165
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:08:24
|166
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:08:33
|167
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:08:37
|168
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:08:54
|169
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:09:05
|170
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:09:27
|171
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:11:15
|1
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|12
|3
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|10
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|5
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|6
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|7
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|8
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|3
|9
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda
|2
|10
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:04:37
|2
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:12
|3
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:03
|4
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:01:13
|5
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:47
|6
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|7
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:53
|8
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:12
|9
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:13
|10
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:04:07
|11
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:30
|12
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:34
|13
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:38
|14
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:04:50
|15
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:05:12
|16
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:05:38
|17
|Stephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:12
|18
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|19
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:06:24
|20
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:31
|21
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:40
|22
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:06:45
|23
|Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:57
|24
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:07:00
|25
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:07:29
|26
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:07:40
|27
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:07:50
|28
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:07:53
|29
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:08:05
|30
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:08:25
|31
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:08:35
|32
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:08:49
|33
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:08:50
|34
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:09:43
|35
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:12:10
|36
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:13:54
|1
|Sky Procycling
|3:12:20
|2
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:02:32
|3
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:31
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:05:05
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:05:15
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:06:44
|7
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:07:05
|8
|RadioShack-Nissan
|0:07:27
|9
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:08:12
|10
|Katusha Team
|0:08:56
|11
|Garmin - Barracuda
|0:09:49
|12
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:10:18
|13
|Saur-Sojasun
|0:10:57
|14
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:11:12
|15
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:11:18
|16
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:11:19
|17
|FDJ-BigMat
|0:14:15
|18
|Team Europcar
|0:14:44
|19
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:15:16
|20
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:16:46
|21
|Lampre - ISD
|0:16:47
|22
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:17:04
|1
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|14:11:07
|2
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:38
|3
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:01:20
|4
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:38
|5
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:44
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:45
|7
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:48
|8
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:02:00
|9
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:02
|10
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:18
|11
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:02:22
|12
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:47
|13
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:55
|14
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:02:56
|15
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:02:58
|16
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:01
|17
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:02
|18
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:03
|19
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:07
|20
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:03:13
|21
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:03:24
|22
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:30
|23
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:03:34
|24
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:39
|25
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:03:52
|26
|Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:03:53
|27
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|28
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:57
|29
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:04:05
|30
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:06
|31
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|0:04:07
|32
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:04:19
|33
|Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:04:33
|34
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:43
|35
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:04:44
|36
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:04:49
|37
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:53
|38
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:58
|39
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:10
|40
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:16
|41
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:05:27
|42
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:05:33
|43
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:35
|44
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:37
|45
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:39
|46
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:47
|47
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|48
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:05:50
|49
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:06:13
|50
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:06:18
|51
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:20
|52
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:31
|53
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:06:33
|54
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:35
|55
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|56
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:06:39
|57
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:06:42
|58
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:06:46
|59
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:06:56
|60
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:07:00
|61
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:07:02
|62
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:07:09
|63
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:07:11
|64
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:17
|65
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:07:24
|66
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:07:30
|67
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:07:47
|68
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:07:51
|69
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|70
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:01
|71
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:08:05
|72
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:08:11
|73
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:08:40
|74
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:08:44
|75
|Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:08:48
|76
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:08:49
|77
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:08:51
|78
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:54
|79
|Stephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:58
|80
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:09:05
|81
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:09:09
|82
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:09:11
|83
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:09:12
|84
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:09:13
|85
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:09:35
|86
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:09:36
|87
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge
|0:09:41
|88
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|89
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:44
|90
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:46
|91
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:53
|92
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:10:02
|93
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:10:05
|94
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|0:10:09
|95
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:10:16
|96
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|97
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:17
|98
|Kasper Klostergaard-Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:10:37
|99
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:10:40
|100
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:10:43
|101
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:48
|102
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:49
|103
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:52
|104
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:54
|105
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:11:13
|106
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:15
|107
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:16
|108
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:11:28
|109
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:43
|110
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
|0:11:54
|111
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:12:02
|112
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:04
|113
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:12:06
|114
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:12:10
|115
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:12:14
|116
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:21
|117
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:12:26
|118
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:12:27
|119
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:12:30
|120
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:12:31
|121
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:42
|122
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:12:59
|123
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:04
|124
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:13:32
|125
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:14:05
|126
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:14:19
|127
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:14:23
|128
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:14:25
|129
|David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:29
|130
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:14:40
|131
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:14:42
|132
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:15:37
|133
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:15:56
|134
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:16:03
|135
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:16:08
|136
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:16:15
|137
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:16:45
|138
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:16:53
|139
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:16:57
|140
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:12
|141
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:17:16
|142
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:02
|143
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:18:28
|144
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:19:09
|145
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:19:35
|146
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:20:20
|147
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:21:13
|148
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:21:38
|149
|Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:50
|150
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|0:22:54
|151
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:23:09
|152
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:23:40
|153
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:25:22
|154
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:25:27
|155
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:25:30
|156
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:25:33
|157
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:26:08
|158
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:27:21
|159
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:27:23
|160
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:28:00
|161
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:29:11
|162
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:29:33
|163
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:31:45
|164
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:32:23
|165
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:33:50
|166
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:34:13
|167
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:34:27
|168
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:36:36
|169
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:37:31
|170
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:38:13
|171
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:42:38
|1
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|51
|pts
|2
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|44
|3
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|39
|4
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|36
|5
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|36
|6
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|35
|7
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|35
|8
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|33
|9
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|28
|10
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|28
|11
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|23
|12
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|13
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|22
|14
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|22
|15
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|21
|16
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|20
|17
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|19
|18
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|18
|19
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|17
|20
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|17
|21
|Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda
|16
|22
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|14
|23
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|14
|24
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda
|13
|25
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|13
|26
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|13
|27
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|28
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|11
|29
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|11
|30
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|31
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|11
|32
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|33
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|9
|34
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|9
|35
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|36
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|8
|37
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|38
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|39
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|7
|40
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|41
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|5
|42
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|43
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|44
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|45
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|46
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|47
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|-10
|48
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|-10
|1
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|38
|pts
|2
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|3
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|31
|4
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|29
|5
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|29
|6
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|23
|7
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|12
|8
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|12
|9
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|10
|Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|10
|11
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|7
|12
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|13
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|6
|14
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|15
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|3
|16
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|17
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|18
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|1
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|14:12:52
|2
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:18
|3
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:39
|4
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:03:04
|5
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:04:02
|6
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:46
|7
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:50
|8
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:06:02
|10
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:06:20
|11
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:07:04
|12
|Stephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:13
|13
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:07:20
|14
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:07:28
|15
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:07:51
|16
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge
|0:07:56
|17
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|18
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:08:55
|19
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:08:58
|20
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:07
|21
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:10:17
|22
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:10:21
|23
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:10:42
|24
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:10:46
|25
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:12:55
|26
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:15:00
|27
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:15:12
|28
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:15:31
|29
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:18:35
|30
|Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:05
|31
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:21:55
|32
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:30:00
|33
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:30:38
|34
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:32:28
|35
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:32:42
|36
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:35:46
|1
|Sky Procycling
|42:36:18
|2
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:02:36
|3
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:33
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:05:40
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:05:46
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:06:56
|7
|RadioShack-Nissan
|0:08:09
|8
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:09:11
|9
|Katusha Team
|0:10:31
|10
|Saur-Sojasun
|0:11:21
|11
|Garmin - Barracuda
|12
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:12:00
|13
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:12:08
|14
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:12:22
|15
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:13:14
|16
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:14:28
|17
|Team Europcar
|0:15:31
|18
|FDJ-BigMat
|0:17:34
|19
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:18:25
|20
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:18:40
|21
|Lampre - ISD
|0:20:14
|22
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:22:30
