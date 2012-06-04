Trending

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) showed his pre-Tour de France form by winning the first stage of the Criterium du Dauphine. The defending Tour champion won the sprint of a three-man group which got away near the end, taking the win only seconds before the onrushing peloton. Jerome Coppel (Saur-Sojasun) took second and Andrey Kashechkin (Astana) in third.

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) moved into the overall lead, as yellow jersey Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge) was dropped on the last of the day's six climbs. Also dropped, and more surprisingly, was Andy Schleck of RadioShack-Nissan. Riding next to Astana's Alexandre Vinokourov, the younger Schleck crossed the finish line more than three minutes after Evans, which will undoubtedly bring the next lecture from Johan Bruyneel.

Also in trouble on the stage was Samuel Sanchez of Euskaltel-Euskadi. The Basque rider crashed heavily early in the stage, but was determined to make it to the end, despite reports that he had suffered several broken ribs - which could endanger his build-up to the Tour de France and Olympics next month. Sanchez finished nearly 24 minutes down.

Evans got away on the final descent. “It was a bit of difficult descent, quite narrow. I saw a bit of an opportunity there in the little group in the peloton. Sometimes you see these opportunities and you have to try something.

Wiggins, while glad to have the lead, respected Evans' performance and played down any suggestions that the Australian had outplayed him on the day. “It’s hard to look too much into the results today. I knew Cadel would be good as the Tour de France is coming up and he’s always good at the Tour. There’s no surprise there.

Six-man break group with a big gap

The day's break got away early. Giovanni Bernaudeau (Europcar), Markel Irizar (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin-Barracuda), Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank) and Yukihiro Doi (Argos-Shimano) took off inside the first five kilometres of the day and quickly built up a lead of over 13 minutes. That was enough for the field to start the chase.

It was an up-and-down course with six ranked climbs, but none more than a category two. Saur-Sojasun, Sky and Orica-GreenEdge led the chase early, with BMC taking a turn before Omega Pharma-QuickStep moved in to take charges.

Sanchez crashed shortly after 50km were ridden, and struggled to continue, falling further and further behind. Race doctors said he had probably broken several ribs in the crash and would go to hospital after the stage.

Only four riders were left in the break group as they started up the day's final climb at about 12km to go, with the Omega Pharma-QuickStep-led field less than a minute back. Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) was dropped on the category three climb. Meanwhile his teammate Irizar was alone in the lead.

Irizar was caught soon enough and a high-powered group of Cadel Evans (BMC), Jerome Coppel (Saur-Sojasun) and Andrey Kashechkin (Astana) formed, slowly building up a slight lead over the field.

The trio stayed away to the end, crossing the finish line only seconds before the field. Evans led the charge, holding off Coppel at the finish line.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team4:36:21
2Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
3Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:04
5Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan
6Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
7Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
8Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
9Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
10Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
11Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
12Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
13Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
14Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
15David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda
16Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
17Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
18Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
19Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
20Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
21Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
22Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
23Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
24Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
25Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
27George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
28Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
29Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
30Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
31Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
32Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda
33Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
34Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
35Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
36Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
37Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
38Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
39Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
40Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
41Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
42Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
43Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda
44Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
45Stephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
46Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
47Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
48Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
49Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
50Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
51Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
52Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
53Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
54Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Radioshack-Nissan
55Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
56Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
57Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
58Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
59Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
60Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
61Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
62Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
63Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
64Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
65Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
66Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
67Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
68Markel Irizar (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
69Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
70Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
71Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
72Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
73Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
74Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
75Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
76Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
77Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
78Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
79Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
80Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
81Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
82Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
83Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
84Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
85Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
86Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
87Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
88Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
89Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
90Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:27
91David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
92Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
93Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
94Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
95Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
96Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
97Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
98Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
99Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
100Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
101David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
102Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
103Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
104Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
105Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
106Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
107David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
108Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
109Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
110Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
111Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
112Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:42
113Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
114Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
115Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
116Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
117Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
118Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
119Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
120Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
121Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
122Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
123Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:58
124Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:45
125Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
126Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:46
127Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
128Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
129Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:03:10
130John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
131Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
132Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano
133Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
134Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
135Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
136Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
137Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
138Andy Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
139Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
140Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
141Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda
142Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
143Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
144Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge
145Kasper Klostergaard-Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
146Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
147Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
148David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team
149Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
150Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
151Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
152Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
153Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
154Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
155Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
156Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:24
157Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
158Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
159Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
160Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:06:14
161Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
162Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
163Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
164Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
165Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
166Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
167Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
168Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano
169Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
170Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano0:07:03
171Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:08:27
172Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda0:16:39
173Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:23:54
174Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
175Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team25pts
2Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun22
3Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team20
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat18
5Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan16
6Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team15
7Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep14
8Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun13
9Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale12
10Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling11
11Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale10
12Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team9
13Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team8
14Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team7
15David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda6
16Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale5
17Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team4
18Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team3
19Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team2
20Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1

Col de Parménie - 27.0 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar10pts
2Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda9
3Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne8
4Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano7
5Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team6
6Markel Irizar (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan5

Mountain 1 - Côte de la Poulardière, 50km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar3pts
2Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano2
3Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1

Mountain 2 - Côte de Chambaran, 90km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar4pts
2Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
3Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano2
4Markel Irizar (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan1

Mountain 3 - Côte des Escoffiers, 142km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar3pts
2Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
3Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano1

Mountain 4 - Côte des Potences, 149km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar3pts
2Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
3Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Mountain 5 - Côte de la Sizeranne, 178km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Markel Irizar (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan4pts
2Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda3
3Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
4Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar1

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat4:36:25
2Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan
3Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
5Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
6Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
7Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
8Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
9Stephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
10Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
11Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
12Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
13Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
14Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
15Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
16Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
17Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
18Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:23
19Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
20Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
21Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
22Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
23Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
24Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:38
25Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
26Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
27Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:54
28Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:02:42
29Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
30John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:03:06
31Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
32Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
33Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge
34Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team13:49:11
2Saur-Sojasun
3BMC Racing Team
4Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:04
5Liquigas-Cannondale
6Omega Pharma-Quick Step
7Ag2R La Mondiale
8Vacansoleil-Dcm
9Garmin - Barracuda
10Sky Procycling
11Radioshack-Nissan
12Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
13Katusha Team
14FDJ-Bigmat
15Team Europcar
16Movistar Team
17Euskaltel - Euskadi
18Team Saxo Bank
19Lotto-Belisol Team0:00:27
20Orica Greenedge0:00:50
21Lampre - ISD0:01:20
22Team Argos-Shimano0:03:48

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling4:43:04
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:01
3Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:00:02
4Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
5Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:04
6Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
7Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:05
8Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:06
9Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
10Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
11Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:07
12Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:00:08
13Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
14Markel Irizar (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
15David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:09
16Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
17Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
18Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
19Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
20Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
21Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:00:10
22Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
23Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
24Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:11
25Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
26Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
27Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
28Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:12
29Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan
30Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
31Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:13
32Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
33Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
34Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:00:14
35George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
36Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:15
37Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
38Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
39Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:16
40Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
41Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:17
42Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
43Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
44Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
45Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank0:00:19
46Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
47Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:20
48Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
49Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:21
50Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
51Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:22
52Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
53Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
54Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
55Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:23
56Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:25
57Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:26
58Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
59Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling0:00:27
60Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
61Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
62Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
63Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
64Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:28
65Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:29
66Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
67Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
68Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
69Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:30
70Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
71Stephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:00:32
72Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
73Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
74Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
75Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:33
76Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:34
77Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
78Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
79Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:35
80Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:00:36
81Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
82Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
83Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:39
84Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
85Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:40
86Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:41
87Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
88Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
89Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:44
90Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
91Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:46
92Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
93Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:47
94Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
95Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:49
96Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:50
97Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
98Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
99Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:51
100David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
101Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:52
102David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:00:53
103Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:55
104David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:56
105Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
106Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:57
107Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:58
108Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:00
109Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:01
110Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:02
111Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
112Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:06
113Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
114Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:07
115Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
116Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:01:09
117Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:10
118Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:01:12
119Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:13
120Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:16
121Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
122Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:22
123Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:29
124Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:05
125Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD0:02:27
126Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:06
127Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda0:03:12
128Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:03:13
129John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:03:17
130Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge0:03:18
131Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:19
132Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:22
133Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:03:23
134Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:24
135Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:03:25
136Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:26
137Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan0:03:27
138Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:03:28
139Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda0:03:29
140Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:03:30
141Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:03:32
142Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
143Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
144Andy Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan0:03:34
145Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
146Kasper Klostergaard-Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:03:39
147Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:03:42
148Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:03:44
149Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
150Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:03:47
151Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:03:49
152Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:03:50
153Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
154David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:54
155Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:03:59
156Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:04:26
157Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:37
158Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:54
159Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:11
160Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:06:19
161Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:06:21
162Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda0:06:23
163Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:06:26
164Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling0:06:27
165Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:06:29
166Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:06:35
167Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:06:39
168Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:06:41
169Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:06:47
170Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano0:07:36
171Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:08:56
172Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda0:17:07
173Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:24:17
174Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:24:19
175Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:24:46

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team27pts
2Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun22
3Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team20
4Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team19
5Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat18
6Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan16
7Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge15
8Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team15
9Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep14
10Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun13
11Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling12
12Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale12
13Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team11
14Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling11
15Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale10
16Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team8
17Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team8
18Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep6
19David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda6
20Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale5
21Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge5
22Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team4
23Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
24Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team3
25Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team2
26Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1
27Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1
28Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi-10
29Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi-10
30Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi-10

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar23pts
2Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne18
3Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda12
4Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano12
5Markel Irizar (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan10
6Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team7
7Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling4:43:10
2Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:05
3Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:06
4Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:00:07
5Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:09
6Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
7Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:00:11
8Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:14
9Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:16
10Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:17
11Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:23
12Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
13Stephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:00:26
14Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
15Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
16Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:28
17Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:30
18Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:35
19Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:41
20Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:46
21Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:49
22Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:50
23Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:54
24Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:55
25Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:56
26Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:00
27Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:01:06
28Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda0:03:06
29Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:03:07
30John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:03:11
31Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge0:03:12
32Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda0:03:26
33Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:03:28
34Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:03:41

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling14:09:25
2Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:02
3Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:04
4BMC Racing Team0:00:11
5Astana Pro Team0:00:12
6Movistar Team0:00:13
7Vacansoleil-Dcm0:00:20
8FDJ-Bigmat0:00:22
9Saur-Sojasun0:00:24
10Radioshack-Nissan
11Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:31
12Garmin - Barracuda0:00:32
13Team Saxo Bank
14Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:37
15Orica Greenedge0:00:45
16Team Europcar0:00:47
17Katusha Team0:00:50
18Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:00:54
19Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:00
20Lotto-Belisol Team0:01:11
21Lampre - ISD0:02:18
22Team Argos-Shimano0:04:08

