Image 1 of 51 Cadel Evans (Team BMC) on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 51 Luke Durbridge (Orica GreenEdge) lost his race lead (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 51 Cadel Evans (BMC) leads the points competition (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 51 Cadel Evans (BMC) leads the points competition (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 51 Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) in the white jersey (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 51 Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) in the white jersey (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 51 Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel) was led home by his teammates (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 51 Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel) struggles home (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 51 Andrey Kashechkin (Astana Pro Team) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 51 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 51 Tony Martin (Omega-Pharma QuickStep) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 51 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 51 Michael Rogers (Team Sky) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 51 Nicki Sorensen (Team Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 51 Jérôme Pineau (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 51 David Arroyo (Team Sky) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 51 Former world champion Cadel Evans (BMC) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 51 Cadel Evans wins the first road stage of the Dauphine (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 51 Cadel Evans wins the first road stage of the Dauphine (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 51 Cadel Evans leads Kashechkin and Coppel (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 51 Omega Pharma-QuickStep worked hard at bringing back the day's break (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 51 Jose Cobo will ride the Tour this year (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 51 Luke Durbridge tries to hang onto yellow (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 51 Cadel Evans: winner of stage 1 at the Dauphine (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 25 of 51 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) leads the race (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 26 of 51 Wiggins moves into yellow (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 27 of 51 Cadel Evans wins the sprint ahead of Kashechkin and Coppel (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 28 of 51 Evans hits the line before Coppel and Kashechkin (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 29 of 51 Bradley Wiggins finished in the second group and now leads the race (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 30 of 51 Michael Rogers (Team Sky) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 31 of 51 Denis Menchov (Katusha Team) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 32 of 51 Gerrans leads home the group containing Durbridge (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 33 of 51 Gerrans leads home the group containing Durbridge (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 34 of 51 Denis Menchov (Katusha) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 35 of 51 Samuel Sanchez at the start of stage 1 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 36 of 51 David Arroyo (Movistar) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 37 of 51 Bradley Wiggins is the Dauphine defending champion (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 38 of 51 Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 39 of 51 Andy Schleck (RadioShack Nissan) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 40 of 51 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 41 of 51 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) checks over his bike (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 42 of 51 Cadel Evans and his BMC teammates (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 43 of 51 Andy Schleck (RadioShack Nissan) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 44 of 51 Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel) at the start (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 45 of 51 Samuel Sanchez's Orbea bike (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 46 of 51 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 47 of 51 Samuel Sanchez heads to the start (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 48 of 51 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 49 of 51 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 50 of 51 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 51 of 51 Cadel Evans rides to the start of stage 1 (Image credit: Sirotti)

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) showed his pre-Tour de France form by winning the first stage of the Criterium du Dauphine. The defending Tour champion won the sprint of a three-man group which got away near the end, taking the win only seconds before the onrushing peloton. Jerome Coppel (Saur-Sojasun) took second and Andrey Kashechkin (Astana) in third.

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) moved into the overall lead, as yellow jersey Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge) was dropped on the last of the day's six climbs. Also dropped, and more surprisingly, was Andy Schleck of RadioShack-Nissan. Riding next to Astana's Alexandre Vinokourov, the younger Schleck crossed the finish line more than three minutes after Evans, which will undoubtedly bring the next lecture from Johan Bruyneel.

Also in trouble on the stage was Samuel Sanchez of Euskaltel-Euskadi. The Basque rider crashed heavily early in the stage, but was determined to make it to the end, despite reports that he had suffered several broken ribs - which could endanger his build-up to the Tour de France and Olympics next month. Sanchez finished nearly 24 minutes down.

Evans got away on the final descent. “It was a bit of difficult descent, quite narrow. I saw a bit of an opportunity there in the little group in the peloton. Sometimes you see these opportunities and you have to try something.





Wiggins, while glad to have the lead, respected Evans' performance and played down any suggestions that the Australian had outplayed him on the day. “It’s hard to look too much into the results today. I knew Cadel would be good as the Tour de France is coming up and he’s always good at the Tour. There’s no surprise there.





Six-man break group with a big gap

The day's break got away early. Giovanni Bernaudeau (Europcar), Markel Irizar (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin-Barracuda), Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank) and Yukihiro Doi (Argos-Shimano) took off inside the first five kilometres of the day and quickly built up a lead of over 13 minutes. That was enough for the field to start the chase.

It was an up-and-down course with six ranked climbs, but none more than a category two. Saur-Sojasun, Sky and Orica-GreenEdge led the chase early, with BMC taking a turn before Omega Pharma-QuickStep moved in to take charges.

Sanchez crashed shortly after 50km were ridden, and struggled to continue, falling further and further behind. Race doctors said he had probably broken several ribs in the crash and would go to hospital after the stage.

Only four riders were left in the break group as they started up the day's final climb at about 12km to go, with the Omega Pharma-QuickStep-led field less than a minute back. Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) was dropped on the category three climb. Meanwhile his teammate Irizar was alone in the lead.

Irizar was caught soon enough and a high-powered group of Cadel Evans (BMC), Jerome Coppel (Saur-Sojasun) and Andrey Kashechkin (Astana) formed, slowly building up a slight lead over the field.

The trio stayed away to the end, crossing the finish line only seconds before the field. Evans led the charge, holding off Coppel at the finish line.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4:36:21 2 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:04 5 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan 6 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 7 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 8 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 9 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 11 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 12 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 13 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 14 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda 16 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 18 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 19 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 20 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 21 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank 22 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 23 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 24 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 25 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 27 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 28 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 29 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 30 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 31 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 32 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda 33 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 34 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 35 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 36 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 37 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 38 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 39 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 40 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 41 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 42 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 43 Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda 44 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 45 Stephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 46 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 47 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 48 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 49 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 50 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 51 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 52 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 53 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 54 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Radioshack-Nissan 55 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 56 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 57 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 59 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 60 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 61 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 62 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 63 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 64 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 65 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 66 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 67 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 68 Markel Irizar (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 69 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 70 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 71 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 72 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 73 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 74 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 75 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan 76 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 77 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 78 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 79 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 80 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 81 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 82 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 83 Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 84 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 85 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 86 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 87 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 88 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 89 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 90 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:27 91 David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 92 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 93 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 94 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 95 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 96 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 97 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 98 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 99 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 100 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 101 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 102 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 103 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 104 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 105 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 106 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 107 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 108 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 109 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 110 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 111 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 112 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:42 113 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 114 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 115 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 116 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 117 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 118 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 119 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 120 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano 121 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 122 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 123 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:58 124 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:45 125 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD 126 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:46 127 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 128 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 129 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:03:10 130 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 131 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 132 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano 133 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 134 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 135 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 136 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan 137 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 138 Andy Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 139 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 140 Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 141 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda 142 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 143 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 144 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge 145 Kasper Klostergaard-Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 146 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 147 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 148 David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team 149 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 150 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 151 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 152 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 153 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 154 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 155 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 156 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:24 157 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 158 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 159 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 160 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:06:14 161 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 162 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 163 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 164 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 165 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 166 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 167 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 168 Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano 169 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 170 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 0:07:03 171 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:08:27 172 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda 0:16:39 173 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:23:54 174 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 175 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 25 pts 2 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 22 3 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 20 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 18 5 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan 16 6 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 15 7 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 14 8 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 13 9 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 12 10 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 11 11 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 12 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 9 13 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 8 14 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 15 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda 6 16 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 5 17 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 18 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 3 19 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 2 20 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1

Col de Parménie - 27.0 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 10 pts 2 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 9 3 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 4 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 7 5 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 6 Markel Irizar (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 5

Mountain 1 - Côte de la Poulardière, 50km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 3 pts 2 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 2 3 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1

Mountain 2 - Côte de Chambaran, 90km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 4 pts 2 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 3 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 2 4 Markel Irizar (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 1

Mountain 3 - Côte des Escoffiers, 142km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 3 pts 2 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 3 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 1

Mountain 4 - Côte des Potences, 149km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 3 pts 2 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 3 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Mountain 5 - Côte de la Sizeranne, 178km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Markel Irizar (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 4 pts 2 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 3 3 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 4 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 4:36:25 2 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan 3 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 5 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 7 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 8 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 9 Stephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 10 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 11 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 13 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 14 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 16 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 17 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 18 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:23 19 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 20 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 21 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 22 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 23 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 24 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:38 25 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 26 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 27 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:54 28 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:02:42 29 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 30 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:03:06 31 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 32 Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 33 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge 34 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 13:49:11 2 Saur-Sojasun 3 BMC Racing Team 4 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:04 5 Liquigas-Cannondale 6 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 Ag2R La Mondiale 8 Vacansoleil-Dcm 9 Garmin - Barracuda 10 Sky Procycling 11 Radioshack-Nissan 12 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 13 Katusha Team 14 FDJ-Bigmat 15 Team Europcar 16 Movistar Team 17 Euskaltel - Euskadi 18 Team Saxo Bank 19 Lotto-Belisol Team 0:00:27 20 Orica Greenedge 0:00:50 21 Lampre - ISD 0:01:20 22 Team Argos-Shimano 0:03:48

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 4:43:04 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:01 3 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:00:02 4 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:04 6 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:05 8 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:06 9 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 10 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 11 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:07 12 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:00:08 13 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 14 Markel Irizar (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 15 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:09 16 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 17 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 18 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 19 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 20 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 21 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 0:00:10 22 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 23 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 24 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:11 25 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 26 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 27 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 28 Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:12 29 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan 30 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 31 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:13 32 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 33 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 34 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:00:14 35 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 36 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:15 37 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 38 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 39 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:16 40 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank 41 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:17 42 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 43 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 44 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan 45 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:19 46 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 47 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:20 48 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 49 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 0:00:21 50 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 51 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:22 52 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 53 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 54 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 55 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:23 56 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:25 57 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:26 58 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 59 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:00:27 60 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 61 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 62 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 64 Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:28 65 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:29 66 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 67 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 68 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 69 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:30 70 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 71 Stephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:00:32 72 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 73 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 74 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 75 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:33 76 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Radioshack-Nissan 0:00:34 77 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 78 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 79 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:35 80 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:00:36 81 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 82 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 83 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:39 84 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 85 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:40 86 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:41 87 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 88 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 89 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:44 90 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 91 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:46 92 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 93 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:47 94 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 95 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:49 96 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:50 97 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 98 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 99 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:51 100 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 101 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:52 102 David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:53 103 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:55 104 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:56 105 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 106 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:57 107 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:58 108 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:00 109 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:01 110 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:02 111 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 112 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:06 113 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 114 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:07 115 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 116 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:01:09 117 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:10 118 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:01:12 119 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:13 120 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:16 121 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 122 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:22 123 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:29 124 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:05 125 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD 0:02:27 126 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:06 127 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 0:03:12 128 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:03:13 129 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:03:17 130 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:18 131 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:19 132 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:22 133 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:23 134 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:24 135 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:03:25 136 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:26 137 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan 0:03:27 138 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:03:28 139 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda 0:03:29 140 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:03:30 141 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:03:32 142 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 143 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 144 Andy Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 0:03:34 145 Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 146 Kasper Klostergaard-Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:39 147 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:03:42 148 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:44 149 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 150 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:03:47 151 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:49 152 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:50 153 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 154 David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:54 155 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:03:59 156 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:04:26 157 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:37 158 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:54 159 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:05:11 160 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:06:19 161 Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:06:21 162 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 0:06:23 163 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:06:26 164 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 0:06:27 165 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:06:29 166 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:06:35 167 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:06:39 168 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:06:41 169 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:06:47 170 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 0:07:36 171 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:08:56 172 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda 0:17:07 173 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:24:17 174 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:24:19 175 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:24:46

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 27 pts 2 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 22 3 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 20 4 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 19 5 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 18 6 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan 16 7 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 15 8 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 15 9 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 14 10 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 13 11 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 12 12 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 12 13 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 11 14 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 11 15 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 16 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 17 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 8 18 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 6 19 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda 6 20 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 5 21 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 5 22 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 23 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 24 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 3 25 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 2 26 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1 27 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1 28 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi -10 29 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi -10 30 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi -10

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 23 pts 2 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 18 3 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 12 4 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 12 5 Markel Irizar (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 10 6 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 7 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 4:43:10 2 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:05 3 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan 0:00:06 4 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:00:07 5 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:09 6 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 7 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:11 8 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:14 9 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:16 10 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:17 11 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:23 12 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 13 Stephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:00:26 14 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 15 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 16 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:28 17 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:30 18 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:35 19 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:41 20 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:46 21 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:49 22 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:50 23 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:54 24 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:55 25 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:56 26 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:00 27 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:01:06 28 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 0:03:06 29 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:03:07 30 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:03:11 31 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:12 32 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 0:03:26 33 Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:03:28 34 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:03:41