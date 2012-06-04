Evans wins Dauphiné stage 1
Wiggins moves into race lead
Stage 1: Seyssins - Saint-Vallier
Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) showed his pre-Tour de France form by winning the first stage of the Criterium du Dauphine. The defending Tour champion won the sprint of a three-man group which got away near the end, taking the win only seconds before the onrushing peloton. Jerome Coppel (Saur-Sojasun) took second and Andrey Kashechkin (Astana) in third.
Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) moved into the overall lead, as yellow jersey Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge) was dropped on the last of the day's six climbs. Also dropped, and more surprisingly, was Andy Schleck of RadioShack-Nissan. Riding next to Astana's Alexandre Vinokourov, the younger Schleck crossed the finish line more than three minutes after Evans, which will undoubtedly bring the next lecture from Johan Bruyneel.
Also in trouble on the stage was Samuel Sanchez of Euskaltel-Euskadi. The Basque rider crashed heavily early in the stage, but was determined to make it to the end, despite reports that he had suffered several broken ribs - which could endanger his build-up to the Tour de France and Olympics next month. Sanchez finished nearly 24 minutes down.
Evans got away on the final descent. “It was a bit of difficult descent, quite narrow. I saw a bit of an opportunity there in the little group in the peloton. Sometimes you see these opportunities and you have to try something.
Wiggins, while glad to have the lead, respected Evans' performance and played down any suggestions that the Australian had outplayed him on the day. “It’s hard to look too much into the results today. I knew Cadel would be good as the Tour de France is coming up and he’s always good at the Tour. There’s no surprise there.
Six-man break group with a big gap
The day's break got away early. Giovanni Bernaudeau (Europcar), Markel Irizar (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin-Barracuda), Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank) and Yukihiro Doi (Argos-Shimano) took off inside the first five kilometres of the day and quickly built up a lead of over 13 minutes. That was enough for the field to start the chase.
It was an up-and-down course with six ranked climbs, but none more than a category two. Saur-Sojasun, Sky and Orica-GreenEdge led the chase early, with BMC taking a turn before Omega Pharma-QuickStep moved in to take charges.
Sanchez crashed shortly after 50km were ridden, and struggled to continue, falling further and further behind. Race doctors said he had probably broken several ribs in the crash and would go to hospital after the stage.
Only four riders were left in the break group as they started up the day's final climb at about 12km to go, with the Omega Pharma-QuickStep-led field less than a minute back. Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) was dropped on the category three climb. Meanwhile his teammate Irizar was alone in the lead.
Irizar was caught soon enough and a high-powered group of Cadel Evans (BMC), Jerome Coppel (Saur-Sojasun) and Andrey Kashechkin (Astana) formed, slowly building up a slight lead over the field.
The trio stayed away to the end, crossing the finish line only seconds before the field. Evans led the charge, holding off Coppel at the finish line.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4:36:21
|2
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:04
|5
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan
|6
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|7
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|8
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|9
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|11
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|12
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|14
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda
|16
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|18
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|19
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|21
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|22
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|24
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|27
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|29
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|30
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|31
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|32
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda
|33
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|34
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|36
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|37
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|38
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|39
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|40
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|41
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|42
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|43
|Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda
|44
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|45
|Stephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|48
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|49
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|50
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|51
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|52
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|54
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Radioshack-Nissan
|55
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|56
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|57
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|59
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|60
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|61
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|62
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|63
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|64
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|65
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|66
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|67
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|68
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|69
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|70
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|71
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|72
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|73
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|74
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|75
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|76
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|77
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|78
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|79
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|80
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|81
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|82
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|83
|Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|84
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|85
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|86
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|87
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|88
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|89
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|90
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:27
|91
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|92
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|93
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|94
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|95
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|96
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|97
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|98
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|99
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|100
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|101
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|102
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|103
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|104
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|105
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|106
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|107
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|108
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|109
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|110
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|111
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|112
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:42
|113
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|114
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|115
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|116
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|117
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|118
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|119
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|120
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|121
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|122
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|123
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:58
|124
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:45
|125
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
|126
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:46
|127
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|128
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|129
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:03:10
|130
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|131
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|132
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|133
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|134
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|135
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|136
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
|137
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|138
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|139
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|140
|Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|141
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda
|142
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|143
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|144
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge
|145
|Kasper Klostergaard-Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|146
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|147
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|148
|David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team
|149
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|150
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|151
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|152
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|153
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|154
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|155
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|156
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:24
|157
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|158
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|159
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|160
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:06:14
|161
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|162
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|163
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|164
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|165
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|166
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|167
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|168
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|169
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|170
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|0:07:03
|171
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:08:27
|172
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:16:39
|173
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:23:54
|174
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|175
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|22
|3
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|20
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|18
|5
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan
|16
|6
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|15
|7
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|14
|8
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|13
|9
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|12
|10
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|11
|11
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|12
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|9
|13
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|8
|14
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|15
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda
|6
|16
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|17
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|18
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|19
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|2
|20
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|pts
|2
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|9
|3
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|4
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|7
|5
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|pts
|2
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|2
|3
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|3
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|2
|4
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|3
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|3
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|4
|pts
|2
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|3
|3
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|4
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|4:36:25
|2
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan
|3
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|5
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|7
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|9
|Stephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|11
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|13
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|14
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|17
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|19
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|20
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|21
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|22
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|23
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|24
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:38
|25
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|26
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|27
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:54
|28
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:42
|29
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|30
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:03:06
|31
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|32
|Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge
|34
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|13:49:11
|2
|Saur-Sojasun
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|4
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|5
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|8
|Vacansoleil-Dcm
|9
|Garmin - Barracuda
|10
|Sky Procycling
|11
|Radioshack-Nissan
|12
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|13
|Katusha Team
|14
|FDJ-Bigmat
|15
|Team Europcar
|16
|Movistar Team
|17
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|18
|Team Saxo Bank
|19
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:00:27
|20
|Orica Greenedge
|0:00:50
|21
|Lampre - ISD
|0:01:20
|22
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:03:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4:43:04
|2
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:02
|4
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:04
|6
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:05
|8
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:06
|9
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|10
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|11
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:07
|12
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|13
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|14
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|15
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:09
|16
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|17
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|18
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|20
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|21
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:00:10
|22
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|23
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:11
|25
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|26
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|28
|Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:12
|29
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan
|30
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:13
|32
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|34
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:14
|35
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:15
|37
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|38
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|39
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:16
|40
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|41
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:17
|42
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|43
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|44
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|45
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:19
|46
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:20
|48
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|49
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:21
|50
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|51
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:22
|52
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|53
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|54
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|55
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:23
|56
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:25
|57
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:26
|58
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|59
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:27
|60
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|61
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|62
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|64
|Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:28
|65
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:29
|66
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|67
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|68
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|69
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:30
|70
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|71
|Stephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|72
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|73
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|74
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|75
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:33
|76
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:34
|77
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|78
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|79
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:35
|80
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:36
|81
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|82
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|83
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:39
|84
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:40
|86
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:41
|87
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|88
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|89
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:44
|90
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|91
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:46
|92
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|93
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:47
|94
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|95
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:49
|96
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:50
|97
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|98
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|99
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:51
|100
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|101
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:52
|102
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:53
|103
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:55
|104
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:56
|105
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|106
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:57
|107
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:58
|108
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:00
|109
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:01
|110
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:02
|111
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|112
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:06
|113
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|114
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:07
|115
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|116
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:01:09
|117
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:10
|118
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:01:12
|119
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:13
|120
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:16
|121
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|122
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:22
|123
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:29
|124
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:05
|125
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:27
|126
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:06
|127
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:03:12
|128
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:13
|129
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:03:17
|130
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:18
|131
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:19
|132
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:22
|133
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:23
|134
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:24
|135
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:25
|136
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:26
|137
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:03:27
|138
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:03:28
|139
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:03:29
|140
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:30
|141
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:03:32
|142
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|143
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|144
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:03:34
|145
|Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|146
|Kasper Klostergaard-Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:39
|147
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:03:42
|148
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:44
|149
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|150
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:03:47
|151
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:49
|152
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:50
|153
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|154
|David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:54
|155
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:03:59
|156
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:26
|157
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:37
|158
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:54
|159
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:11
|160
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:06:19
|161
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:06:21
|162
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:06:23
|163
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:06:26
|164
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:06:27
|165
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:06:29
|166
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:06:35
|167
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:06:39
|168
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:06:41
|169
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:06:47
|170
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|0:07:36
|171
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:08:56
|172
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:17:07
|173
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:24:17
|174
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:24:19
|175
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:24:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|27
|pts
|2
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|22
|3
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|20
|4
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|19
|5
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|18
|6
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan
|16
|7
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|15
|8
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|15
|9
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|14
|10
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|13
|11
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|12
|12
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|12
|13
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|11
|14
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|11
|15
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|16
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|17
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|8
|18
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|6
|19
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda
|6
|20
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|21
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|22
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|23
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|24
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|25
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|2
|26
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|27
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1
|28
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|-10
|29
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|-10
|30
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|-10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|23
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|18
|3
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|12
|4
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|12
|5
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|10
|6
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|7
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|4:43:10
|2
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:06
|4
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:07
|5
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:09
|6
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|7
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:11
|8
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|9
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:16
|10
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:17
|11
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:23
|12
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|13
|Stephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|14
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|16
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:28
|17
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|18
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:35
|19
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:41
|20
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:46
|21
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:49
|22
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:50
|23
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:54
|24
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:55
|25
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:56
|26
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:00
|27
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:01:06
|28
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:03:06
|29
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:07
|30
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:03:11
|31
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:12
|32
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:03:26
|33
|Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:28
|34
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:03:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Procycling
|14:09:25
|2
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:04
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:11
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:12
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:00:13
|7
|Vacansoleil-Dcm
|0:00:20
|8
|FDJ-Bigmat
|0:00:22
|9
|Saur-Sojasun
|0:00:24
|10
|Radioshack-Nissan
|11
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:31
|12
|Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:32
|13
|Team Saxo Bank
|14
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:37
|15
|Orica Greenedge
|0:00:45
|16
|Team Europcar
|0:00:47
|17
|Katusha Team
|0:00:50
|18
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:54
|19
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:00
|20
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:01:11
|21
|Lampre - ISD
|0:02:18
|22
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:04:08
