Image 1 of 48 Race leader Bradley Wiggins retained the yellow jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 48 Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 48 Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) won in Morzine (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 48 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) in yellow (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 48 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) in yellow (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 48 Cadel Evans (Team BMC) on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 48 Cadel Evans (Team BMC) moved back into green (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 48 Wilco Kelderman (Rabobank) in the white jersey (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 48 Wilco Kelderman (Rabobank) in the white jersey (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 48 Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 48 José Sarmiento (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 48 Team Sky lead Wiggins up the Joux Plane (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 48 Team Sky lead Wiggins up the Joux Plane (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 48 Janez Brajkovic (Astana Pro Team) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 48 Tiago Machado (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 48 Tejay Van Garderen (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 48 Sky 's Michael Rogers (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 48 Cadel Evans (BMC) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 48 Pieter Weening (Orica GreenEdge) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 48 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 48 Wilco Kelderman (Rabobank) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 48 Riders struggle up the slopes of the Joux Plane (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 48 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) was in the break but was dropped on the Joux Plane (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 48 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) out of the saddle (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 25 of 48 Stage 6 of the Dauphine to Morzine (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 26 of 48 Stage 6 of the Dauphine to Morzine (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 27 of 48 Stage 6 of the Dauphine to Morzine (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 28 of 48 Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 29 of 48 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 30 of 48 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Cannondale) cracked on the Joux Plane (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 31 of 48 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on the attack (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 32 of 48 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on the attack (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 33 of 48 Porte leads Froome and Wiggins (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 34 of 48 Porte leads Froome and Wiggins (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 35 of 48 Chris Froome leads Bradley Wiggins (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 36 of 48 Wiggins was well supported by his Sky teammates (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 37 of 48 Tony Martin (Omega-Pharma QuickStep) was dropped on the Joux Plane (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 38 of 48 Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank Cycling Team) on the Joux Plane (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 39 of 48 Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) wins stage 6 of the Dauphine (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 40 of 48 Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) wins stage 6 of the Dauphine (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 41 of 48 Cadel Evans (BMC) takes second on the stage (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 42 of 48 Cadel Evans (BMC) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 43 of 48 Moreno leads home the Wiggins group (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 44 of 48 Wiggins and Sky controlled the stage perfectly (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 45 of 48 Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) heads towards his stage win (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 46 of 48 Janez Brajkovic (Astana Pro Team) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 47 of 48 Wilco Kelderman hung onto a top ten place (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 48 of 48 Michael Rogers keeps a close eye on his team leader Bradley Wiggins (Image credit: Sirotti)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) won the sixth stage of the Criterium du Dauphine, holding off not only Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) but also Team Sky. Evans broke from the small group of favourites to finish second, 16 seconds down, with Daniel Moreno of Katusha leading the group across the finish line another eight seconds later.

Bradley Wiggins easily defended his lead, but there were changes behind him. Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) had fallen back on the brutal final climb, and also fell off the podium. Evans attacked near the end but it was not enough to bring him a significant gain, but with Martin gone Michael Rogers moved up to second and Evans to third.

A large escape group had broken away early and stayed away much of the stage. Brice Feillu (Saur-Sojasun) broke from the group on the penultimate ascent, and was able to stay away until near the top of the final climb. The rest of the break group had been caught earlier on the climb.

The day saw a number of riders abandon, but the most significant was Andy Schleck. The RadioShack-Nissan rider was suffering from injuries caused by a crash in the stage four time trial, and had to drop out after 65 kilometres.

However, the stage was a masterful piece of work by Team Sky, with three riders staying with Wiggins until the end, and never showing any signs of weakness. Christopher Froome climbed in to fourth place, giving the British team first, second and fourth places overall. Still, the stage also showed that their competition was weak. Evans was left to fend for himself on the final climb, and top names like Martin and Vincenzo Nibali were unable to conquer the final climb.

Wiggins called it “an ideal situation for us all day,” and praised his teammates for their hard work. “We’re trying to do a job and we’re doing it as efficiently and professionally as possible. It’s never about sending messages,” he said on the team's website. “We've trained for this as a team and each individual has worked just as hard as I have. We’re getting the job done and racing to our strengths. We’re just going one day at a time and everybody’s building towards July."

Evans had a double purpose in attacking at the end. “I was hoping for a little bit of a chance for the stage (win)," he said on the BMC website. "But I also heard Tony Martin was dropped on the Joux-Plane and I wanted to maintain the gap on him."

Quintana disclosed that he had suffered at the beginning of the day. “It was a really complicated stage because I went through really bad sensations at the start and couldn't make the breakaway.” He couldn't make the break group but was able to stay with the favourites' group, and waited for his chance.

“With 4k from the summit, I saw a good moment to give it a try. I didn't attack really strong, but instead on a progressive pace. I knew I could get to the finish solo if I had twenty seconds at the top.”

Six climbs on the race's queen stage

The race started with the ascent of the category one-ranked Col de Plainpalais, and almost immediately Andy Schleck had difficulties. He only made it to the third ascent of the day before leaving the race.

Others were luckier, and a large escape group formed on that first climb. Petr Ignatenko, Alberto Losada and Yuriy Trofimov (Katusha), Thomas Voeckler and Pierre Rolland (Europcar), Blel Kadri and Christophe Riblon (AG2R), Tiago Machado (RadioShack), Maciej Paterski and Cayetano Sarmiento (Liquigas), Rémy Di Gregorio and David Moncoutié (Cofidis), Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel), Mario Marzano (Lampre), Jesus Hernandez (Saxo Bank), Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma), Brice Feillu (Saur - Sojasun), Alexandre Geniez (Argos) and Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil) formed the large group which had a lead of up to three and a half minutes on the early part of the stage.

The day's course was not an easy one, as it featured six ranked climbs, including the opening Col de Plainpalais. the category one Col de Colombiere and closing with the Col de Joux Plane (hors categorie), although there was no mountaintop finish.

At around the feeding zone, Andrey Grivko of Astana attacked out of the peloton. It took a long time, but he was able to meet up with the escape group on the descent of the Colombiere.

The category 3 Cote de Chatillon popped up between the two final larger climbs, and Feillu took advantage of it to break from the group.

The expected – or at least, hoped-for – fireworks for the GC never happened. Team Sky had the peloton in full control, with race leader Bradley Wiggins well protected. He kept a close eye on second-placed Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).

The gap between the peloton and the large escape group remained fairly constant, but Feillu built up his lead over the group. His lead got to be too much for Lotto Belisol, who moved up to help Sky with the lead work. The chase soon showed effect, as the gap fell by about a minute.

Feillu started up the final climb with a three minute lead. And the start of the climb was the cue for Evans' BMC team to move to the head of the field. The pace was high enough that many rides started dropping off the back of the field, as Lotto Belisol and Sky reclaimed the head of the peloton.

The field splintered entirely, with Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana), Philippe Gilbert (BMC) and Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas) all dropped.

Feillu clung doggedly to his shrinking lead, and the one-time break group shattered as well. They were finally caught by the Sky-led group, just as Tony Martin had to drop back.

Richie Porte and Edvald Boasson Hagen were the main locomotives for Sky on the climb, putting in monstrous efforts.

Quintana made his move with some 15km to go, trying to bridge up to Feillu. Wiggins still had three teammates with him, including Michael Rogers who looked to move up to second after Martin’s capitulation. Evans had only one teammate at his side, but was soon alone in the small group.

Feillu didn't make it alone to the top of the climb. Quintana caught and passed him and Feillu quickly fell back through the Wiggins group. The Movistar rider took a 22 second gap into the descent.

Evans finally jumped on the descent, with 12km to go. He never had more than a few metres, and Sky quickly and calmly gathered him back in.

It was a fast and dangerous descent. Quintano went all out and wobbled a few times on the tricky curves, but was able to add a few seconds to his narrow lead.

Evans pulled away again with just over 5km to go. But he had left it too late to put in enough time to take the overall lead, and Sky was more concerned with coming down the mountain in one piece.

The Australian was hoping to catch and pass Quintana for the stage win, but the Colombian was in fact increasing his lead on the Wiggins group with every corner. Quintana took the win with a comfortable gap over Evans, with the Wiggins group coming in a few seconds later.

Full Results 1 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 4:46:12 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:16 3 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:24 4 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 7 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 8 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 9 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 10 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 11 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:34 12 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:00:44 13 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:12 14 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:30 15 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:02:05 16 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 17 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:08 18 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 19 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 20 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:15 21 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:29 22 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 23 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 24 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:02:53 25 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 26 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda 0:03:57 27 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:03:58 28 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:01 29 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 30 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 31 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:03 32 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 34 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 35 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 36 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:04:45 37 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 38 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 39 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:10 40 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 41 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda 0:05:14 42 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:28 43 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 44 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 45 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 46 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 47 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:23 48 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:19 49 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 50 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 51 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:08:13 52 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 53 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 54 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 55 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 56 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 57 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 58 David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team 59 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 60 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:09:03 61 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:09:14 62 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 63 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 64 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda 65 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 66 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:36 67 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 68 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 69 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 70 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 71 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 72 Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 73 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge 74 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 75 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 76 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 77 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:11:49 78 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 79 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 80 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:13:34 81 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 82 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 83 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 84 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 85 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 86 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 87 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 88 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 89 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 90 Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 91 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 92 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 93 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 94 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 95 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 96 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 97 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 98 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano 99 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 100 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 101 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 102 Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 103 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 104 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 105 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 106 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 107 Kasper Klostergaard-Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 108 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 109 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 110 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:13:54 111 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 112 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 113 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 114 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 115 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 116 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 117 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 118 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 119 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 120 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 121 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 122 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:14:07 123 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD 0:16:22 124 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:24 125 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:16:31 126 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 127 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 128 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 129 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 130 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 131 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 132 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 133 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 134 David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 135 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 136 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 137 Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda 138 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 139 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 140 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:20:44 141 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 142 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 143 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 144 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 145 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 146 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 147 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 148 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 149 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 150 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 151 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 152 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 153 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:25:33 154 Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:25:57 155 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:28:15 DNS Stephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNS Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun DNS Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat DNF Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda DNF Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan DNF Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team

Points 1 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 15 pts 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 12 3 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 10 4 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 5 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 6 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 7 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 4 8 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 3 9 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 2 10 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 1

Mountain 1 - Col de Plainpalais (Cat. 1) 11km 1 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 15 pts 2 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 13 3 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 11 4 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 9 5 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 8 6 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 7 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 6 8 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5

Mountain 2 - Col de Leschaux (Cat. 3) 32km 1 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 pts 2 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 3 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 2 4 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1

Mountain 3 - Col des Essérieux (Cat. 3) 67km 1 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 pts 2 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 3 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 2 4 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1

Mountain 4 - Col de la Colombière (Cat. 1) 102km 1 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 15 pts 2 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 13 3 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 11 4 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 9 5 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 6 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 7 7 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 6 8 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 5

Mountain 5 - Côte de Châtillon (Cat. 3) 129km 1 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 pts 2 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 3 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 4 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 1

Mountain 6 - Col de Joux Plane (HC) 155km 1 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 20 pts 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 18 3 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 16 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 14 5 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 12 6 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 10 7 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 8 8 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 7 9 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 6 10 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 5

Young riders 1 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 4:46:12 2 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:12 3 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:02:05 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:02:53 6 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:04:03 7 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:04:45 8 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:10 9 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:08:13 10 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 11 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:09:14 12 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:10:36 13 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge 14 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 15 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:11:49 16 Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:13:34 17 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 18 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 19 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:13:54 20 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 21 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 22 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:14:07 23 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:16:31 24 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 25 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 26 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 27 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:20:44 28 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 29 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 30 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 31 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge

Teams 1 Sky Procycling 14:19:48 2 Movistar Team 0:03:10 3 BMC Racing Team 0:04:17 4 Saur-Sojasun 0:05:57 5 Team Saxo Bank 0:07:35 6 Astana Pro Team 0:07:53 7 Katusha Team 0:08:00 8 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:10:55 9 RadioShack-Nissan 0:11:18 10 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:11:35 11 Team Europcar 0:12:29 12 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:16:56 13 Garmin - Barracuda 0:17:13 14 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:19:11 15 Vacansoleil-DCM 0:22:10 16 Team Argos-Shimano 0:22:40 17 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:22:44 18 Lotto-Belisol Team 0:23:22 19 Orica GreenEdge 0:23:42 20 Lampre - ISD 0:31:24 21 FDJ-BigMat 22 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:31:31

General classification after stage 6 1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 23:40:59 2 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:01:20 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:01:36 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:48 5 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:02:22 6 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 0:02:58 7 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:03:07 8 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:26 9 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:03:44 10 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:51 11 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 0:03:53 12 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:04:05 13 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:07 14 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:04:15 15 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:04:39 16 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:04:44 17 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank 0:05:08 18 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 0:05:39 19 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:06:30 20 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 0:06:39 21 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:09:04 22 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:16 23 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:31 24 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:09:47 25 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:10:02 26 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:10:39 27 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:11:00 28 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:11:21 29 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:11:49 30 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:52 31 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:12:13 32 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:12:29 33 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:13:04 34 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:13:12 35 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:13:21 36 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 37 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda 0:13:26 38 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:14:31 39 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:15:21 40 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:15:27 41 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 42 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:15 43 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:16:28 44 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:16:31 45 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:16:32 46 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 0:16:34 47 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:16:37 48 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:17:02 49 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:17:23 50 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:18:56 51 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:19:30 52 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:19:48 53 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:20:20 54 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:54 55 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:21:04 56 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:21:11 57 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:20 58 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:21:45 59 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 0:21:52 60 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:21:57 61 David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:18 62 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:22:24 63 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:22:42 64 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda 0:22:47 65 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:23:11 66 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:23:32 67 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:24:01 68 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:24:10 69 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:24:18 70 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:25:04 71 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:25:34 72 Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:25:47 73 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:26:49 74 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:56 75 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:27:01 76 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 77 Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 0:27:05 78 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:27:16 79 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:27:17 80 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:28:58 81 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:29:17 82 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:29:59 83 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:30:39 84 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:31:01 85 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:31:07 86 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:31:18 87 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:32:08 88 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:32:42 89 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge 0:32:53 90 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:32:56 91 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:33:30 92 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:33:32 93 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:33:46 94 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:33:51 95 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:34:13 96 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:34:15 97 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:34:23 98 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:35:03 99 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:35:04 100 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:35:10 101 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:35:20 102 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 103 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:35:22 104 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:36:07 105 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:37:42 106 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:38:40 107 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:38:51 108 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:39:12 109 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:39:24 110 Kasper Klostergaard-Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:39:44 111 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:39:47 112 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:39:55 113 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:40:22 114 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:40:35 115 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:40:48 116 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 0:40:50 117 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD 0:40:52 118 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:41:13 119 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:41:33 120 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:41:37 121 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:41:50 122 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:42:06 123 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:42:11 124 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:42:47 125 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:43:49 126 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:44:06 127 Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda 0:44:49 128 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:45:22 129 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 130 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 0:46:12 131 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda 0:47:03 132 David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:48:15 133 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 134 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:48:16 135 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:50:40 136 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:50:55 137 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 0:52:21 138 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:53:14 139 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:53:57 140 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:54:54 141 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:55:42 142 Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:55:54 143 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:56:37 144 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:57:26 145 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:58:42 146 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 0:58:53 147 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1:02:09 148 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1:03:40 149 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1:03:54 150 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:06:38 151 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:09:23 152 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1:09:25 153 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:11:59 154 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:12:24 155 Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano 1:13:27

Points classification 1 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 56 pts 2 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 51 3 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 47 4 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 43 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 36 6 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 36 7 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 35 8 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 35 9 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 28 10 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 25 11 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 23 12 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 23 13 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 22 14 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 21 15 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 20 16 Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano 18 17 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 17 18 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 16 19 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 16 20 Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda 16 21 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 15 22 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 15 23 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 14 24 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 13 25 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda 13 26 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 13 27 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 12 28 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 29 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 11 30 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 11 31 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 11 32 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 33 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 10 34 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 9 35 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 9 36 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 37 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 8 38 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 39 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 40 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 41 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 7 42 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 6 43 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 6 44 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 45 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 5 46 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 5 47 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 5 48 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 4 49 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 4 50 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 51 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 52 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 53 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 54 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 55 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 1 56 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank 1 57 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1 58 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 59 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi -10

Mountains classification 1 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 88 pts 2 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 61 3 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 61 4 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 38 5 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 38 6 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 31 7 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 27 8 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 23 9 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 23 10 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 20 11 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 19 12 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 19 13 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 18 14 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 16 15 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 15 16 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 14 17 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 14 18 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 12 19 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 12 20 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 12 21 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 11 22 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 23 Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 10 24 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 10 25 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 10 26 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 9 27 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 8 28 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 8 29 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 7 30 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 7 31 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 7 32 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 33 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 6 34 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 6 35 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 6 36 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 5 37 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 5 38 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 5 39 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 40 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 5 41 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 3 42 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 43 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 1 44 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 1

Young riders classification 1 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 23:44:25 2 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:25 3 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:05:38 4 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:07:55 5 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:09:55 6 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:11:55 7 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:12:01 8 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 0:13:08 9 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:16:22 10 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:16:54 11 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:18:19 12 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:18:31 13 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:19:45 14 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:20:44 15 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:20:52 16 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:27:35 17 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge 0:29:27 18 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:30:04 19 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:31:37 20 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:35:25 21 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:36:21 22 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:40:40 23 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:41:56 24 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 0:42:46 25 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:49:48 26 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:50:31 27 Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:52:28 28 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:53:11 29 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1:00:28 30 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:03:12 31 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:08:33