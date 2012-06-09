Dauphine: Wiggins and Sky dominate the Joux Plane
Quintana takes stage into Morzine
Stage 6: Saint-Alban-Leysse - Morzine
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) won the sixth stage of the Criterium du Dauphine, holding off not only Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) but also Team Sky. Evans broke from the small group of favourites to finish second, 16 seconds down, with Daniel Moreno of Katusha leading the group across the finish line another eight seconds later.
Bradley Wiggins easily defended his lead, but there were changes behind him. Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) had fallen back on the brutal final climb, and also fell off the podium. Evans attacked near the end but it was not enough to bring him a significant gain, but with Martin gone Michael Rogers moved up to second and Evans to third.
A large escape group had broken away early and stayed away much of the stage. Brice Feillu (Saur-Sojasun) broke from the group on the penultimate ascent, and was able to stay away until near the top of the final climb. The rest of the break group had been caught earlier on the climb.
The day saw a number of riders abandon, but the most significant was Andy Schleck. The RadioShack-Nissan rider was suffering from injuries caused by a crash in the stage four time trial, and had to drop out after 65 kilometres.
However, the stage was a masterful piece of work by Team Sky, with three riders staying with Wiggins until the end, and never showing any signs of weakness. Christopher Froome climbed in to fourth place, giving the British team first, second and fourth places overall. Still, the stage also showed that their competition was weak. Evans was left to fend for himself on the final climb, and top names like Martin and Vincenzo Nibali were unable to conquer the final climb.
Wiggins called it “an ideal situation for us all day,” and praised his teammates for their hard work. “We’re trying to do a job and we’re doing it as efficiently and professionally as possible. It’s never about sending messages,” he said on the team's website. “We've trained for this as a team and each individual has worked just as hard as I have. We’re getting the job done and racing to our strengths. We’re just going one day at a time and everybody’s building towards July."
Evans had a double purpose in attacking at the end. “I was hoping for a little bit of a chance for the stage (win)," he said on the BMC website. "But I also heard Tony Martin was dropped on the Joux-Plane and I wanted to maintain the gap on him."
Quintana disclosed that he had suffered at the beginning of the day. “It was a really complicated stage because I went through really bad sensations at the start and couldn't make the breakaway.” He couldn't make the break group but was able to stay with the favourites' group, and waited for his chance.
“With 4k from the summit, I saw a good moment to give it a try. I didn't attack really strong, but instead on a progressive pace. I knew I could get to the finish solo if I had twenty seconds at the top.”
Six climbs on the race's queen stage
The race started with the ascent of the category one-ranked Col de Plainpalais, and almost immediately Andy Schleck had difficulties. He only made it to the third ascent of the day before leaving the race.
Others were luckier, and a large escape group formed on that first climb. Petr Ignatenko, Alberto Losada and Yuriy Trofimov (Katusha), Thomas Voeckler and Pierre Rolland (Europcar), Blel Kadri and Christophe Riblon (AG2R), Tiago Machado (RadioShack), Maciej Paterski and Cayetano Sarmiento (Liquigas), Rémy Di Gregorio and David Moncoutié (Cofidis), Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel), Mario Marzano (Lampre), Jesus Hernandez (Saxo Bank), Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma), Brice Feillu (Saur - Sojasun), Alexandre Geniez (Argos) and Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil) formed the large group which had a lead of up to three and a half minutes on the early part of the stage.
The day's course was not an easy one, as it featured six ranked climbs, including the opening Col de Plainpalais. the category one Col de Colombiere and closing with the Col de Joux Plane (hors categorie), although there was no mountaintop finish.
At around the feeding zone, Andrey Grivko of Astana attacked out of the peloton. It took a long time, but he was able to meet up with the escape group on the descent of the Colombiere.
The category 3 Cote de Chatillon popped up between the two final larger climbs, and Feillu took advantage of it to break from the group.
The expected – or at least, hoped-for – fireworks for the GC never happened. Team Sky had the peloton in full control, with race leader Bradley Wiggins well protected. He kept a close eye on second-placed Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).
The gap between the peloton and the large escape group remained fairly constant, but Feillu built up his lead over the group. His lead got to be too much for Lotto Belisol, who moved up to help Sky with the lead work. The chase soon showed effect, as the gap fell by about a minute.
Feillu started up the final climb with a three minute lead. And the start of the climb was the cue for Evans' BMC team to move to the head of the field. The pace was high enough that many rides started dropping off the back of the field, as Lotto Belisol and Sky reclaimed the head of the peloton.
The field splintered entirely, with Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana), Philippe Gilbert (BMC) and Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas) all dropped.
Feillu clung doggedly to his shrinking lead, and the one-time break group shattered as well. They were finally caught by the Sky-led group, just as Tony Martin had to drop back.
Richie Porte and Edvald Boasson Hagen were the main locomotives for Sky on the climb, putting in monstrous efforts.
Quintana made his move with some 15km to go, trying to bridge up to Feillu. Wiggins still had three teammates with him, including Michael Rogers who looked to move up to second after Martin’s capitulation. Evans had only one teammate at his side, but was soon alone in the small group.
Feillu didn't make it alone to the top of the climb. Quintana caught and passed him and Feillu quickly fell back through the Wiggins group. The Movistar rider took a 22 second gap into the descent.
Evans finally jumped on the descent, with 12km to go. He never had more than a few metres, and Sky quickly and calmly gathered him back in.
It was a fast and dangerous descent. Quintano went all out and wobbled a few times on the tricky curves, but was able to add a few seconds to his narrow lead.
Evans pulled away again with just over 5km to go. But he had left it too late to put in enough time to take the overall lead, and Sky was more concerned with coming down the mountain in one piece.
The Australian was hoping to catch and pass Quintana for the stage win, but the Colombian was in fact increasing his lead on the Wiggins group with every corner. Quintana took the win with a comfortable gap over Evans, with the Wiggins group coming in a few seconds later.
|1
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|4:46:12
|2
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:16
|3
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:24
|4
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|7
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|8
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|9
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|10
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|11
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:34
|12
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:44
|13
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:12
|14
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:30
|15
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:02:05
|16
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|17
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:08
|18
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|19
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|20
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:15
|21
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:29
|22
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|23
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:53
|25
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|26
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:03:57
|27
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:03:58
|28
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:01
|29
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|30
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:03
|32
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|34
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|35
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|36
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:04:45
|37
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|38
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|39
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:10
|40
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|41
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:05:14
|42
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:28
|43
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|45
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|46
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|47
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:23
|48
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:19
|49
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|51
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:08:13
|52
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|53
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|54
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|55
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|56
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|57
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|58
|David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team
|59
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|60
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:09:03
|61
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:09:14
|62
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|63
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|64
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda
|65
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|66
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:36
|67
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|68
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|69
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|70
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|71
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|72
|Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|73
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge
|74
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|75
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|76
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|77
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:11:49
|78
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|79
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|80
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:13:34
|81
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|82
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|84
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|85
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|87
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|88
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|90
|Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|92
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|93
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|94
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|95
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|96
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|97
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|98
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|99
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|100
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|101
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|102
|Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|103
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|104
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|105
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|106
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|107
|Kasper Klostergaard-Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|108
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|109
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|110
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:13:54
|111
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|112
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|113
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|114
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|115
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|116
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|117
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|118
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|119
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|120
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|121
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|122
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:14:07
|123
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
|0:16:22
|124
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:24
|125
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:16:31
|126
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|127
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|128
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|129
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|130
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|131
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|132
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|133
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|134
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|135
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|136
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|137
|Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda
|138
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|139
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|140
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:20:44
|141
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|142
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|143
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|144
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|145
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|146
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|147
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|148
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|149
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|150
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|151
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|152
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|153
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:25:33
|154
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:25:57
|155
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:28:15
|DNS
|Stephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNS
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|DNF
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda
|DNF
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|DNF
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|12
|3
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|10
|4
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|5
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|7
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|4
|8
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|9
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|2
|10
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|1
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|pts
|2
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|13
|3
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|11
|4
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|9
|5
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|8
|6
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|7
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|6
|8
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|1
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|pts
|2
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|3
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|4
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|1
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|pts
|2
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|3
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|4
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|1
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|pts
|2
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13
|3
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|11
|4
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|9
|5
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|6
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|7
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|8
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|1
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|pts
|2
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|3
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|4
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|1
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|18
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|16
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|14
|5
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|12
|6
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|10
|7
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|8
|8
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|7
|9
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|6
|10
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|5
|1
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|4:46:12
|2
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:12
|3
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:02:05
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:53
|6
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:04:03
|7
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:04:45
|8
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:10
|9
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:08:13
|10
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|11
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:09:14
|12
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:10:36
|13
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge
|14
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:11:49
|16
|Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:34
|17
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|18
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|19
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:13:54
|20
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|21
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|22
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:14:07
|23
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:16:31
|24
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|25
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|26
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|27
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:20:44
|28
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|29
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|30
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|31
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|Sky Procycling
|14:19:48
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:03:10
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:04:17
|4
|Saur-Sojasun
|0:05:57
|5
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:07:35
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:07:53
|7
|Katusha Team
|0:08:00
|8
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:10:55
|9
|RadioShack-Nissan
|0:11:18
|10
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:11:35
|11
|Team Europcar
|0:12:29
|12
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:16:56
|13
|Garmin - Barracuda
|0:17:13
|14
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:19:11
|15
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:22:10
|16
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:22:40
|17
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:22:44
|18
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:23:22
|19
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:23:42
|20
|Lampre - ISD
|0:31:24
|21
|FDJ-BigMat
|22
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:31:31
|1
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|23:40:59
|2
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:01:20
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:36
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:48
|5
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:02:22
|6
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:02:58
|7
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:07
|8
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:26
|9
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:03:44
|10
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:51
|11
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:03:53
|12
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:04:05
|13
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:07
|14
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:04:15
|15
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:04:39
|16
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:04:44
|17
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|0:05:08
|18
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|0:05:39
|19
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:06:30
|20
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:06:39
|21
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:04
|22
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:16
|23
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:31
|24
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:09:47
|25
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:02
|26
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:10:39
|27
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:11:00
|28
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:11:21
|29
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:11:49
|30
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:52
|31
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:12:13
|32
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:12:29
|33
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:13:04
|34
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:13:12
|35
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:21
|36
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|37
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:13:26
|38
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:31
|39
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:15:21
|40
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:15:27
|41
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|42
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:16:15
|43
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:16:28
|44
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:16:31
|45
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:16:32
|46
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:16:34
|47
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:16:37
|48
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:17:02
|49
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:17:23
|50
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:56
|51
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:19:30
|52
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:19:48
|53
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:20:20
|54
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:54
|55
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:21:04
|56
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:11
|57
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:20
|58
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:21:45
|59
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|0:21:52
|60
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:21:57
|61
|David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:22:18
|62
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:24
|63
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:22:42
|64
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:22:47
|65
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:23:11
|66
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:32
|67
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:24:01
|68
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:24:10
|69
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:24:18
|70
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:25:04
|71
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:25:34
|72
|Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:25:47
|73
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:26:49
|74
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:56
|75
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:27:01
|76
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|77
|Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:27:05
|78
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:27:16
|79
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:27:17
|80
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:28:58
|81
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:29:17
|82
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:59
|83
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:30:39
|84
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:31:01
|85
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:07
|86
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:31:18
|87
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:32:08
|88
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:32:42
|89
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge
|0:32:53
|90
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:32:56
|91
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:33:30
|92
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:33:32
|93
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:33:46
|94
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:33:51
|95
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:34:13
|96
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:34:15
|97
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:34:23
|98
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:35:03
|99
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:35:04
|100
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:35:10
|101
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:35:20
|102
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|103
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:35:22
|104
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:36:07
|105
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:37:42
|106
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:38:40
|107
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:38:51
|108
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:39:12
|109
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:39:24
|110
|Kasper Klostergaard-Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:39:44
|111
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:39:47
|112
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:39:55
|113
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:40:22
|114
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:40:35
|115
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:40:48
|116
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:40:50
|117
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
|0:40:52
|118
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:41:13
|119
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:41:33
|120
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:41:37
|121
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:41:50
|122
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:42:06
|123
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:42:11
|124
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:42:47
|125
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:43:49
|126
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:44:06
|127
|Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:44:49
|128
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:45:22
|129
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|130
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:46:12
|131
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:47:03
|132
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:48:15
|133
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|134
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:48:16
|135
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:50:40
|136
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:50:55
|137
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|0:52:21
|138
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:53:14
|139
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:53:57
|140
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:54:54
|141
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:55:42
|142
|Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:55:54
|143
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:56:37
|144
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:57:26
|145
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:58:42
|146
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:58:53
|147
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:02:09
|148
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:03:40
|149
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:03:54
|150
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:06:38
|151
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:09:23
|152
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:09:25
|153
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:11:59
|154
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:12:24
|155
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|1:13:27
|1
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|56
|pts
|2
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|51
|3
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|47
|4
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|43
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|36
|6
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|36
|7
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|35
|8
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|35
|9
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|28
|10
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|25
|11
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|12
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|23
|13
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|22
|14
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|21
|15
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|20
|16
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|18
|17
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|17
|18
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|16
|19
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|16
|20
|Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda
|16
|21
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|15
|22
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|15
|23
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|14
|24
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|13
|25
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda
|13
|26
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|13
|27
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|12
|28
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|29
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|30
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|11
|31
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|11
|32
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|33
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|10
|34
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|9
|35
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|9
|36
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|37
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|8
|38
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|39
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|40
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|41
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|7
|42
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|43
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|44
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|45
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|5
|46
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|5
|47
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|48
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|4
|49
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|4
|50
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|51
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|52
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|53
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|54
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|55
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|56
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|57
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|58
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|59
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|-10
|1
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|88
|pts
|2
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|3
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|61
|4
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|38
|5
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|38
|6
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|31
|7
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|27
|8
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|23
|9
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|23
|10
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|20
|11
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|19
|12
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|19
|13
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|18
|14
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|16
|15
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|15
|16
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|14
|17
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|14
|18
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|12
|19
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|12
|20
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|12
|21
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|11
|22
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|23
|Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|10
|24
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|10
|25
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|10
|26
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|9
|27
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|8
|28
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|8
|29
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|7
|30
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|7
|31
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|7
|32
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|33
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|6
|34
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|6
|35
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|6
|36
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|5
|37
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|5
|38
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|39
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|40
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|41
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|3
|42
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|43
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|44
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|1
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|23:44:25
|2
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:25
|3
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:38
|4
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:07:55
|5
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:09:55
|6
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:11:55
|7
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:12:01
|8
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:13:08
|9
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:16:22
|10
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:16:54
|11
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:18:19
|12
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:18:31
|13
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:19:45
|14
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:20:44
|15
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:20:52
|16
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:27:35
|17
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge
|0:29:27
|18
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:30:04
|19
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:31:37
|20
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:35:25
|21
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:36:21
|22
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:40:40
|23
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:41:56
|24
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:42:46
|25
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:49:48
|26
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:50:31
|27
|Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:52:28
|28
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:53:11
|29
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:00:28
|30
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:03:12
|31
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:08:33
|1
|Sky Procycling
|71:05:54
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:08:56
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:09:57
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:14:16
|5
|Saur-Sojasun
|0:16:45
|6
|Katusha Team
|0:17:58
|7
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:18:43
|8
|RadioShack-Nissan
|0:19:27
|9
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:22:50
|10
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:24:04
|11
|Team Europcar
|0:28:00
|12
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:33:26
|13
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:34:33
|14
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:34:35
|15
|Garmin - Barracuda
|0:48:06
|16
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:51:32
|17
|FDJ-BigMat
|0:51:34
|18
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:51:50
|19
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:53:13
|20
|Team Argos-Shimano
|1:04:53
|21
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|1:06:47
|22
|Lampre - ISD
|1:25:42
