Dauphine: Wiggins and Sky dominate the Joux Plane

Quintana takes stage into Morzine

Image 1 of 48

Race leader Bradley Wiggins retained the yellow jersey

Race leader Bradley Wiggins retained the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 2 of 48

Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 48

Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) won in Morzine

Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) won in Morzine
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 48

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) in yellow

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) in yellow
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 48

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) in yellow

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) in yellow
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 48

Cadel Evans (Team BMC) on the podium

Cadel Evans (Team BMC) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 48

Cadel Evans (Team BMC) moved back into green

Cadel Evans (Team BMC) moved back into green
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 48

Wilco Kelderman (Rabobank) in the white jersey

Wilco Kelderman (Rabobank) in the white jersey
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 48

Wilco Kelderman (Rabobank) in the white jersey

Wilco Kelderman (Rabobank) in the white jersey
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 48

Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 48

José Sarmiento (Liquigas-Cannondale)

José Sarmiento (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 48

Team Sky lead Wiggins up the Joux Plane
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 48

Team Sky lead Wiggins up the Joux Plane

Team Sky lead Wiggins up the Joux Plane
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 48

Janez Brajkovic (Astana Pro Team)

Janez Brajkovic (Astana Pro Team)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 48

Tiago Machado (RadioShack-Nissan)

Tiago Machado (RadioShack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 48

Tejay Van Garderen (BMC Racing Team)

Tejay Van Garderen (BMC Racing Team)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 48

Sky 's Michael Rogers

Sky 's Michael Rogers
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 48

Cadel Evans (BMC)

Cadel Evans (BMC)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 48

Pieter Weening (Orica GreenEdge)

Pieter Weening (Orica GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 48

Daniel Moreno (Katusha)

Daniel Moreno (Katusha)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 48

Wilco Kelderman (Rabobank)

Wilco Kelderman (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 48

Riders struggle up the slopes of the Joux Plane

Riders struggle up the slopes of the Joux Plane
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 48

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) was in the break but was dropped on the Joux Plane

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) was in the break but was dropped on the Joux Plane
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 48

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) out of the saddle

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) out of the saddle
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 48

Stage 6 of the Dauphine to Morzine

Stage 6 of the Dauphine to Morzine
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 48

Stage 6 of the Dauphine to Morzine

Stage 6 of the Dauphine to Morzine
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 48

Stage 6 of the Dauphine to Morzine

Stage 6 of the Dauphine to Morzine
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 48

Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R La Mondiale)

Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 48

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 48

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Cannondale) cracked on the Joux Plane

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Cannondale) cracked on the Joux Plane
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 31 of 48

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on the attack

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on the attack
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 48

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on the attack

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on the attack
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 48

Porte leads Froome and Wiggins

Porte leads Froome and Wiggins
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 48

Porte leads Froome and Wiggins

Porte leads Froome and Wiggins
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 35 of 48

Chris Froome leads Bradley Wiggins

Chris Froome leads Bradley Wiggins
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 48

Wiggins was well supported by his Sky teammates

Wiggins was well supported by his Sky teammates
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 48

Tony Martin (Omega-Pharma QuickStep) was dropped on the Joux Plane

Tony Martin (Omega-Pharma QuickStep) was dropped on the Joux Plane
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 48

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank Cycling Team) on the Joux Plane

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank Cycling Team) on the Joux Plane
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 48

Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) wins stage 6 of the Dauphine

Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) wins stage 6 of the Dauphine
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 48

Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) wins stage 6 of the Dauphine

Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) wins stage 6 of the Dauphine
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 41 of 48

Cadel Evans (BMC) takes second on the stage

Cadel Evans (BMC) takes second on the stage
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 42 of 48

Cadel Evans (BMC)

Cadel Evans (BMC)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 43 of 48

Moreno leads home the Wiggins group

Moreno leads home the Wiggins group
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 44 of 48

Wiggins and Sky controlled the stage perfectly

Wiggins and Sky controlled the stage perfectly
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 45 of 48

Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) heads towards his stage win

Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) heads towards his stage win
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 46 of 48

Janez Brajkovic (Astana Pro Team)

Janez Brajkovic (Astana Pro Team)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 48

Wilco Kelderman hung onto a top ten place

Wilco Kelderman hung onto a top ten place
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 48 of 48

Michael Rogers keeps a close eye on his team leader Bradley Wiggins

Michael Rogers keeps a close eye on his team leader Bradley Wiggins
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) won the sixth stage of the Criterium du Dauphine, holding off not only Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) but also Team Sky. Evans broke from the small group of favourites to finish second, 16 seconds down, with Daniel Moreno of Katusha leading the group across the finish line another eight seconds later.

Bradley Wiggins easily defended his lead, but there were changes behind him. Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) had fallen back on the brutal final climb, and also fell off the podium. Evans attacked near the end but it was not enough to bring him a significant gain, but with Martin gone Michael Rogers moved up to second and Evans to third.

A large escape group had broken away early and stayed away much of the stage. Brice Feillu (Saur-Sojasun) broke from the group on the penultimate ascent, and was able to stay away until near the top of the final climb. The rest of the break group had been caught earlier on the climb.

The day saw a number of riders abandon, but the most significant was Andy Schleck. The RadioShack-Nissan rider was suffering from injuries caused by a crash in the stage four time trial, and had to drop out after 65 kilometres.

However, the stage was a masterful piece of work by Team Sky, with three riders staying with Wiggins until the end, and never showing any signs of weakness. Christopher Froome climbed in to fourth place, giving the British team first, second and fourth places overall. Still, the stage also showed that their competition was weak. Evans was left to fend for himself on the final climb, and top names like Martin and Vincenzo Nibali were unable to conquer the final climb.

Wiggins called it “an ideal situation for us all day,” and praised his teammates for their hard work. “We’re trying to do a job and we’re doing it as efficiently and professionally as possible. It’s never about sending messages,” he said on the team's website. “We've trained for this as a team and each individual has worked just as hard as I have. We’re getting the job done and racing to our strengths. We’re just going one day at a time and everybody’s building towards July."

Evans had a double purpose in attacking at the end. “I was hoping for a little bit of a chance for the stage (win)," he said on the BMC website. "But I also heard Tony Martin was dropped on the Joux-Plane and I wanted to maintain the gap on him."

Quintana disclosed that he had suffered at the beginning of the day. “It was a really complicated stage because I went through really bad sensations at the start and couldn't make the breakaway.” He couldn't make the break group but was able to stay with the favourites' group, and waited for his chance.

“With 4k from the summit, I saw a good moment to give it a try. I didn't attack really strong, but instead on a progressive pace. I knew I could get to the finish solo if I had twenty seconds at the top.”

Six climbs on the race's queen stage

The race started with the ascent of the category one-ranked Col de Plainpalais, and almost immediately Andy Schleck had difficulties. He only made it to the third ascent of the day before leaving the race.

Others were luckier, and a large escape group formed on that first climb. Petr Ignatenko, Alberto Losada and Yuriy Trofimov (Katusha), Thomas Voeckler and Pierre Rolland (Europcar), Blel Kadri and Christophe Riblon (AG2R), Tiago Machado (RadioShack), Maciej Paterski and Cayetano Sarmiento (Liquigas), Rémy Di Gregorio and David Moncoutié (Cofidis), Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel), Mario Marzano (Lampre), Jesus Hernandez (Saxo Bank), Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma), Brice Feillu (Saur - Sojasun), Alexandre Geniez (Argos) and Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil) formed the large group which had a lead of up to three and a half minutes on the early part of the stage.

The day's course was not an easy one, as it featured six ranked climbs, including the opening Col de Plainpalais. the category one Col de Colombiere and closing with the Col de Joux Plane (hors categorie), although there was no mountaintop finish.

At around the feeding zone, Andrey Grivko of Astana attacked out of the peloton. It took a long time, but he was able to meet up with the escape group on the descent of the Colombiere.

The category 3 Cote de Chatillon popped up between the two final larger climbs, and Feillu took advantage of it to break from the group.

The expected – or at least, hoped-for – fireworks for the GC never happened. Team Sky had the peloton in full control, with race leader Bradley Wiggins well protected. He kept a close eye on second-placed Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).

The gap between the peloton and the large escape group remained fairly constant, but Feillu built up his lead over the group. His lead got to be too much for Lotto Belisol, who moved up to help Sky with the lead work. The chase soon showed effect, as the gap fell by about a minute.

Feillu started up the final climb with a three minute lead. And the start of the climb was the cue for Evans' BMC team to move to the head of the field. The pace was high enough that many rides started dropping off the back of the field, as Lotto Belisol and Sky reclaimed the head of the peloton.

The field splintered entirely, with Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana), Philippe Gilbert (BMC) and Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas) all dropped.

Feillu clung doggedly to his shrinking lead, and the one-time break group shattered as well. They were finally caught by the Sky-led group, just as Tony Martin had to drop back.

Richie Porte and Edvald Boasson Hagen were the main locomotives for Sky on the climb, putting in monstrous efforts.

Quintana made his move with some 15km to go, trying to bridge up to Feillu. Wiggins still had three teammates with him, including Michael Rogers who looked to move up to second after Martin’s capitulation. Evans had only one teammate at his side, but was soon alone in the small group.

Feillu didn't make it alone to the top of the climb. Quintana caught and passed him and Feillu quickly fell back through the Wiggins group. The Movistar rider took a 22 second gap into the descent.

Evans finally jumped on the descent, with 12km to go. He never had more than a few metres, and Sky quickly and calmly gathered him back in.

It was a fast and dangerous descent. Quintano went all out and wobbled a few times on the tricky curves, but was able to add a few seconds to his narrow lead.

Evans pulled away again with just over 5km to go. But he had left it too late to put in enough time to take the overall lead, and Sky was more concerned with coming down the mountain in one piece.

The Australian was hoping to catch and pass Quintana for the stage win, but the Colombian was in fact increasing his lead on the Wiggins group with every corner. Quintana took the win with a comfortable gap over Evans, with the Wiggins group coming in a few seconds later.

Full Results
1Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team4:46:12
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:16
3Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:24
4Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
5Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
7Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
8Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
9Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
10Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
11Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:34
12Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:00:44
13Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:12
14Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:30
15Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:02:05
16Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
17Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:08
18Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
19Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
20Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank0:02:15
21Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:29
22Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
23Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
24Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:02:53
25Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
26Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda0:03:57
27Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:03:58
28Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:01
29Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
30Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
31Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:03
32Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
33Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
34Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
35Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
36Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:04:45
37Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
38Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
39Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:10
40Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
41David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda0:05:14
42Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:28
43Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
44Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
45Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
46Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
47Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:23
48Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:19
49Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
50Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
51Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:08:13
52Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
53David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
54Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
55Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
56Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
57Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
58David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team
59Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
60Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:09:03
61Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:09:14
62Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
63Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
64Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda
65Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
66Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:36
67Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
68Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
69Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
70Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
71Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
72Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
73Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge
74Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
75Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
76Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
77Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:11:49
78Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
79Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
80Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:13:34
81Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
82Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
83Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
84George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
85Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
86Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
87Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
88Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
89Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
90Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
91Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
92Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
93Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
94Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
95Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
96Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
97Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
98Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
99Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
100Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
101Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
102Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
103Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
104Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
105Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
106Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
107Kasper Klostergaard-Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
108Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
109Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
110Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:13:54
111Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
112David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
113Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
114Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
115Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
116Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
117Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
118Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
119Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
120Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
121Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
122Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:14:07
123Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD0:16:22
124Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:24
125Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:16:31
126Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
127Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
128Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
129Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
130Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
131Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
132Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
133John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
134David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
135Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
136Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
137Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda
138Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
139Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
140Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:20:44
141Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
142Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
143Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
144Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
145Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
146Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
147Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
148Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
149Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
150Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
151Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
152Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
153Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:25:33
154Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:25:57
155Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:28:15
DNSStephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNSAnthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNSArnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
DNFKoldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda
DNFAndy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
DNFXavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team

Points
1Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team15pts
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team12
3Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team10
4Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling8
5Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge6
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling5
7Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team4
8Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team3
9Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling2
10Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan1

Mountain 1 - Col de Plainpalais (Cat. 1) 11km
1Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale15pts
2David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne13
3Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun11
4Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge9
5Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank8
6Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
7Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano6
8Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5

Mountain 2 - Col de Leschaux (Cat. 3) 32km
1Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale4pts
2Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale3
3Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team2
4David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1

Mountain 3 - Col des Essérieux (Cat. 3) 67km
1Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale4pts
2Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale3
3Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team2
4David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1

Mountain 4 - Col de la Colombière (Cat. 1) 102km
1Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale15pts
2Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale13
3Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep11
4Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD9
5Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
6David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne7
7Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge6
8Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank5

Mountain 5 - Côte de Châtillon (Cat. 3) 129km
1Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4pts
2Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale3
3David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
4Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank1

Mountain 6 - Col de Joux Plane (HC) 155km
1Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team20pts
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team18
3Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling16
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling14
5Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling12
6Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling10
7Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team8
8Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge7
9Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team6
10Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan5

Young riders
1Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team4:46:12
2Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:12
3Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:02:05
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
5Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:02:53
6Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:04:03
7Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:04:45
8Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:10
9Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:08:13
10Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
11Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:09:14
12Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:10:36
13Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge
14Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
15Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:11:49
16Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:13:34
17Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
18Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
19Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:13:54
20Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
21Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
22Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:14:07
23Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:16:31
24Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
25John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
26Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
27Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:20:44
28Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
29Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
30Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
31Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge

Teams
1Sky Procycling14:19:48
2Movistar Team0:03:10
3BMC Racing Team0:04:17
4Saur-Sojasun0:05:57
5Team Saxo Bank0:07:35
6Astana Pro Team0:07:53
7Katusha Team0:08:00
8Ag2R La Mondiale0:10:55
9RadioShack-Nissan0:11:18
10Rabobank Cycling Team0:11:35
11Team Europcar0:12:29
12Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:16:56
13Garmin - Barracuda0:17:13
14Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:19:11
15Vacansoleil-DCM0:22:10
16Team Argos-Shimano0:22:40
17Liquigas-Cannondale0:22:44
18Lotto-Belisol Team0:23:22
19Orica GreenEdge0:23:42
20Lampre - ISD0:31:24
21FDJ-BigMat
22Euskaltel - Euskadi0:31:31

General classification after stage 6
1Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling23:40:59
2Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling0:01:20
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:36
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:48
5Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:02:22
6Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:02:58
7Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:03:07
8Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:26
9Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:03:44
10Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:51
11Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan0:03:53
12Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:04:05
13Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:07
14Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:04:15
15Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:04:39
16Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:04:44
17Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank0:05:08
18Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank0:05:39
19Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:06:30
20Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan0:06:39
21Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:09:04
22Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:16
23Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:31
24Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:09:47
25Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:10:02
26Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:39
27Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:11:00
28Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:21
29Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:11:49
30Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:52
31Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:12:13
32Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:12:29
33Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:13:04
34Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:13:12
35Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:13:21
36Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
37Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda0:13:26
38Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:14:31
39Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:15:21
40Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:15:27
41Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
42Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:16:15
43Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:16:28
44Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:16:31
45Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:16:32
46Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan0:16:34
47Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:16:37
48Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team0:17:02
49Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:17:23
50Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:18:56
51Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:19:30
52Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:19:48
53Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:20:20
54Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:54
55Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:21:04
56Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:21:11
57Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:20
58Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale0:21:45
59Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank0:21:52
60Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:21:57
61David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team0:22:18
62George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:22:24
63Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling0:22:42
64David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda0:22:47
65Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:23:11
66Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:23:32
67Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:24:01
68Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:24:10
69Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:24:18
70Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:25:04
71Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:25:34
72Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:25:47
73Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:26:49
74Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:56
75Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:27:01
76David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
77Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan0:27:05
78Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:27:16
79Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:27:17
80Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:28:58
81Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:29:17
82Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:29:59
83Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:30:39
84Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:31:01
85Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:31:07
86Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:31:18
87Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:32:08
88Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:32:42
89Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge0:32:53
90Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:32:56
91Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:33:30
92Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team0:33:32
93Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:33:46
94Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:33:51
95Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:34:13
96Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:34:15
97Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:34:23
98Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:35:03
99Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:35:04
100Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:35:10
101Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:35:20
102Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
103Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:35:22
104Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:36:07
105Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:37:42
106Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:38:40
107John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:38:51
108David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:39:12
109Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:39:24
110Kasper Klostergaard-Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:39:44
111Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:39:47
112Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:39:55
113Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:40:22
114Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:40:35
115Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:40:48
116Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan0:40:50
117Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD0:40:52
118Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:41:13
119Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:41:33
120Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:41:37
121Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:41:50
122Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:42:06
123Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:42:11
124Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:42:47
125Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:43:49
126Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:44:06
127Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda0:44:49
128Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:45:22
129Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
130Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda0:46:12
131Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda0:47:03
132David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:48:15
133Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
134Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:48:16
135Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:50:40
136Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:50:55
137Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano0:52:21
138Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:53:14
139Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:53:57
140Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:54:54
141Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:55:42
142Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:55:54
143Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:56:37
144Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:57:26
145Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:58:42
146Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling0:58:53
147Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:02:09
148Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:03:40
149Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:03:54
150Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:06:38
151Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:09:23
152Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:09:25
153Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:11:59
154Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:12:24
155Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano1:13:27

Points classification
1Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team56pts
2Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan51
3Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling47
4Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team43
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling36
6Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep36
7Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun35
8Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team35
9Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep28
10Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team25
11Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale23
12Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team23
13Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun22
14Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team21
15Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team20
16Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano18
17Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale17
18Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling16
19Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling16
20Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda16
21Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team15
22Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat15
23Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD14
24Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team13
25David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda13
26Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team13
27Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team12
28Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
29Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar11
30Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team11
31Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank11
32Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale10
33Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team10
34Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep9
35Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun9
36Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team8
37Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling8
38Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale8
39Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne8
40Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne8
41Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team7
42Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge6
43Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar6
44Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale6
45Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team5
46Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team5
47Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge5
48Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team4
49Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank4
50Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3
51Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
52Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
53Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
54Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
55Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan1
56Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank1
57Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1
58Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
59Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi-10

Mountains classification
1Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale88pts
2Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale61
3David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne61
4Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar38
5Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne38
6Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar31
7Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun27
8Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team23
9Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi23
10Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team20
11Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun19
12Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale19
13Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team18
14Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling16
15Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge15
16Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling14
17Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank14
18Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling12
19Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne12
20Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano12
21Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep11
22Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne10
23Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan10
24Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling10
25Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat10
26Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD9
27Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team8
28Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank8
29Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge7
30Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat7
31Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team7
32Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team7
33Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team6
34Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun6
35Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano6
36Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan5
37Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team5
38Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar5
39Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
40Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar5
41Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team3
42Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
43Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar1
44Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan1

Young riders classification
1Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team23:44:25
2Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:25
3Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:05:38
4Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:07:55
5Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:09:55
6Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:11:55
7Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:12:01
8Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan0:13:08
9Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:16:22
10Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:16:54
11Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale0:18:19
12Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:18:31
13Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:19:45
14Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:20:44
15Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:20:52
16Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:27:35
17Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge0:29:27
18Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:30:04
19Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:31:37
20John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:35:25
21Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:36:21
22Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:40:40
23Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:41:56
24Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda0:42:46
25Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:49:48
26Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:50:31
27Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:52:28
28Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:53:11
29Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:00:28
30Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:03:12
31Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:08:33

Teams classification
1Sky Procycling71:05:54
2Movistar Team0:08:56
3BMC Racing Team0:09:57
4Astana Pro Team0:14:16
5Saur-Sojasun0:16:45
6Katusha Team0:17:58
7Rabobank Cycling Team0:18:43
8RadioShack-Nissan0:19:27
9Ag2R La Mondiale0:22:50
10Team Saxo Bank0:24:04
11Team Europcar0:28:00
12Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:33:26
13Liquigas-Cannondale0:34:33
14Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:34:35
15Garmin - Barracuda0:48:06
16Vacansoleil-DCM0:51:32
17FDJ-BigMat0:51:34
18Orica GreenEdge0:51:50
19Euskaltel - Euskadi0:53:13
20Team Argos-Shimano1:04:53
21Lotto-Belisol Team1:06:47
22Lampre - ISD1:25:42

