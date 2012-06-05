Trending

Moreno wins stage 2 of the Dauphiné

Wiggins remains in race lead as Schleck loses more time

Image 1 of 35

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) won stage 2 of the Criterium du Dauphine 2012

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) won stage 2 of the Criterium du Dauphine 2012
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 2 of 35

Tony Gallopin (RadioShack-Nissan) sprinted to third place on Stage 2 and took hold of the white jersey for the best young rider

Tony Gallopin (RadioShack-Nissan) sprinted to third place on Stage 2 and took hold of the white jersey for the best young rider
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 35

Brad Wiggins (Sky) remained attention to maintain his overall lead

Brad Wiggins (Sky) remained attention to maintain his overall lead
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 35

Brad Wiggins (Sky) collects another of the sponsor's lions

Brad Wiggins (Sky) collects another of the sponsor's lions
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 35

Tongue out! Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)

Tongue out! Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 35

Tongue out! Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) was hovering at the front of the main bunch

Tongue out! Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) was hovering at the front of the main bunch
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 35

George Hincapie was on patrol for BMC teammates Cadel Evans

George Hincapie was on patrol for BMC teammates Cadel Evans
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 35

Samuel Sanchez battled his way through the stage after crashing on Monday

Samuel Sanchez battled his way through the stage after crashing on Monday
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 35

Australian trio Simon Clarke and Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge) and Matt Lloyd (Lampre-ISD)

Australian trio Simon Clarke and Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge) and Matt Lloyd (Lampre-ISD)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 35

Cofidis pair David Moncoutie and Leonardo Duque

Cofidis pair David Moncoutie and Leonardo Duque
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 35

Stage 2 winner, Daniel Moreno (Katusha)

Stage 2 winner, Daniel Moreno (Katusha)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 35

Cadel Evans (BMC) maintains his lead in the Points classification

Cadel Evans (BMC) maintains his lead in the Points classification
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 35

Blel Kadri (AG2R La Mondiale) takes control of the King of the Mountains classification

Blel Kadri (AG2R La Mondiale) takes control of the King of the Mountains classification
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 35

Tony Gallopin (RadioShack-Nissan) sprinted to third place on Stage 2 and took hold of the white jersey for the best young rider

Tony Gallopin (RadioShack-Nissan) sprinted to third place on Stage 2 and took hold of the white jersey for the best young rider
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 35

Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan)

Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 35

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) celebrates his victory

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) celebrates his victory
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 35

Jurgen Van den Broeck (Lotto - Belisol)

Jurgen Van den Broeck (Lotto - Belisol)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 35

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) celebrates a stage win

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) celebrates a stage win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 35

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) is happy to have won the stage

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) is happy to have won the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 35

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) and Cadel Evans (BMC) chat as race and points leaders

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) and Cadel Evans (BMC) chat as race and points leaders
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 35

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) wins stage 2

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) wins stage 2
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 35

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) on his way to a stage win

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) on his way to a stage win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 35

Overall race leader Bradley Wiggins (Sky) on the podium

Overall race leader Bradley Wiggins (Sky) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 35

The final dash to the line.

The final dash to the line.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 35

A jubliant Daniel Moreno (Katusha)

A jubliant Daniel Moreno (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 35

Stage 2 winner Daniel Moreno (Katusha)

Stage 2 winner Daniel Moreno (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 35

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) triumps in stage 2

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) triumps in stage 2
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 35

Race leader Bradley Wiggins (Sky) was on point

Race leader Bradley Wiggins (Sky) was on point
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 29 of 35

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) celebrates his stage victory in the Criterium du Dauphine

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) celebrates his stage victory in the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 30 of 35

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) remained in the lead of the Criterium du Dauphine after stage 2

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) remained in the lead of the Criterium du Dauphine after stage 2
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 31 of 35

Team Sky's Edvald Boasson Hagen keeps the race together

Team Sky's Edvald Boasson Hagen keeps the race together
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 32 of 35

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma - Quickstep) launched a late attack

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma - Quickstep) launched a late attack
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 33 of 35

Cadel Evans in the green jersey stayed up front and attentive on stage 2 of the Dauphine

Cadel Evans in the green jersey stayed up front and attentive on stage 2 of the Dauphine
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 34 of 35

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) won the stage ahead of Julien Simon (Saur Sojasun) and Tony Gallopin (Radioshack-Nissan)

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) won the stage ahead of Julien Simon (Saur Sojasun) and Tony Gallopin (Radioshack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 35 of 35

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) wins stage 2 of the Criterium du Dauphine

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) wins stage 2 of the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) won stage 2 of the Critérium du Dauphiné from Lamastre to Saint-Félicien, beating Julien Simon (Saur-Sojasun) and Tony Gallopin (RadioShack-Nissan) in a sprint finish.

Related Articles

Wiggins credits teamwork after a hard day at the Dauphiné

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) and Cadel Evans (BMC Racing) finished together with the Sky rider retaining his one-second advantage in the battle for yellow.

Moreno launched his sprint perfectly inside the final 200 meters as the bunch tackled an uphill finish to Saint-Félicien. The Katusha rider latched onto a late attack from Tony Martin (Omega-Pharma QuickStep) before accelerating away with an uphill effort that his teammate Joaquim Rodriguez would have been proud of.

"I'm very happy with this victory. It's one the best of my career together with the stage in 'Vuelta a Espana' and 'Giro del Piemonte'. Some said it was a surprising win for me, but I think I was one of the favourites instead: I'm in a good shape after 'Giro d'Italia', during this season I've already taken two victories and the route was very suitable to my characteristics. In fact, the last climbing before the finishing line was perfect for me: I started my rush with 300 meters to go, and I think it was really the right moment. In the end the gap I had in front of the second was quite a lot, but actually the stage was very nervous, and the group kept a really fast pace, so it wasn't easy at all," Moreno said.

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol Team), Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R La Mondiale), Gallopin and Simon attempted to give chase but were unable to stop the Spaniard from taking his third win of the season.

Rémi Pauriol (FDJ-Big Mat) and Maxime Mederel (Saur - Sojasun) orchestrated the first notable move of the day but interest in their progress rose further when they were joined by a group containing race leader Wiggins, Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale), Boasson Hagen (Team Sky), Philippe Gilbert (BMC), Michael Rogers (Team Sky), Bram Tankink (Rabobank) and Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep). Such a move was too dangerous and was soon nullified.

Chavanel, himself an outside bet for overall honours, pressed on alone but even his will and desire knew with Wiggins leading Sky was unlikely to let a contender of any sort up the road and when no assistance arrived the Frenchman sat up.

It was another Frenchman though, the talismanic David Moncoutie (Cofidis) who tried his luck on the slopes of the first climb of six, the Col de Montivernoux. Moncoutie rarely puts a foot wrong when choosing the right moment, and 13 riders were quickly across. The move lacked harmony and when Moncoutie stamped on the pedals once more, he was left with Christophe Kern (Europcar), Blel Kadri (AG2R), and José Sarmiento (Liquigas-Cannondale).

Kadri may have been within 11 seconds of Wiggins' lead but this was manageable situation and as the break pressed on toward Saint-Félicien, Sky monitored their progress.

The lead stretched out towards four minutes with Kadri leading Kern over the top of each climb in an attempt take the KOM lead from Giovanni Bernaudeau (Europcar). However Bernaudeau countered at each turn, grabbing fifth on a number of climbs in a successful bid to hold his lead.

When the predictable happened and Sky upped their pace, the break's lead spiralled towards the minute mark. Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) harried a small counter attack but with Danny Pate and Kanstantsin Siutsou (both of Sky) on the front of the bunch any move was almost futile.

That was until Sky called a halt to their day's efforts and Wesley Sulzberger (Orica GreenEdge) launched his move. He was joined by a handful of willing collaborators but Anthony Roux was the keenest, answering Sulzberger's next acceleration and then plummeting down the col de Fontaille in pursuit of Kern and company. Sulzberger was left to wait for the bunch as Roux cut through the minute gap.

It was then the turn of another aggressive French team, Saur - Sojasun, to make an impression chasing Roux, who had made it to the lead break. Kadri and Roux gave one last throw of the dice before BMC assumed control of the field.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team4:02:38
2Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
3Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan
4Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
5Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
6Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
7Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
8Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
9Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
10Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
11Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
12Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
13Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
14Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
15Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
16David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda
17Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
18Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
19Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
20Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
21Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
22Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
23Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
24Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
25Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
26Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
27Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
28Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
29Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
30Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
31Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
32Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
33Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
34Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
35Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
36Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
37Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
38Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda
39Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
40Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
41Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
42Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
43Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
44Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
45Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:15
46Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:18
47Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
48Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
49Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
50Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
51Markel Irizar (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
52Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
53Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
54Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
55Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
56Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
57Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
58Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
59Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
60Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
61Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:24
62Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:27
63Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
64Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
65Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
66Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
67Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
68Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
69Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
70Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
71Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
72Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
73Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:35
74Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:36
75Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
76Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
77Kasper Klostergaard-Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
78Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:00:47
79Stephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:00:49
80Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:00
81Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
82Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda
83Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
84Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:10
85Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:01:13
86Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda0:01:17
87Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano
88Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
89Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
90Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
91Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:42
92Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
93Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:47
94Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
95Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
96Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
97Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
98Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
99Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
100Andy Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
101George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
102Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
103Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
104Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
105Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:02:05
106Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
107Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
108Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
109Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
110Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
111Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
112Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
113Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
114Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge
115Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
116Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
117Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
118Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
119Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
120Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
121Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
122Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
123Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
124John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
125Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
126Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
127Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
128Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Radioshack-Nissan
129Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
130Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
131David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
132David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team
133Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
134Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
135Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
136Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:03:05
137Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:03:20
138David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:24
139Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
140Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:51
141Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:04:01
142Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:39
143David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:04:59
144Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
145Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:05:08
146Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:08
147Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:10:54
148Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
149Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
150Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
151Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
152Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
153Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda
154Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
155Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda0:11:43
156Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
157Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
158Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
159Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
160Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
161Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
162Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
163Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
164Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano
165Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
166Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
167Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
168Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
169Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:18:50
170Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:29
171Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
172Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
DNFPim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
DNFJuan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
DNFPierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team25pts
2Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun22
3Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan20
4Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale18
5Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team16
6Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team15
7Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team14
8Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team13
9Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling12
10Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar11
11Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep10
12Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team9
13Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling8
14Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale7
15Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling6
16David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda5
17Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling4
18Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
19Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
20Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1

Mountain 1 - Col de Montivernoux, 45km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10pts
2Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar9
3David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne8
4Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale7
5Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar6
6Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5

Mountain 2 - Col de Clavière, 95km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10pts
2Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar9
3David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne8
4Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale7
5Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar6
6Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5

Mountain 3 - Col de Rochepaule, 108km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4pts
2Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar3
3David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
4Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Mountain 4 - Col de Lalouvesc, 121.0km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10pts
2David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne9
3Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale8
4Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar7
5Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun6
6Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar5

Mountain 5 - Col de Fontaille, 138.0km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar3pts
2Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
3David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1

Mountain 6 - Saint-Félicien, 160.0km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team3pts
2Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
3Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan1

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan4:02:38
2Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
3Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
5Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
6Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
7Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
8Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:18
9Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:24
10Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:00:27
11Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
12Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:35
13Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:00:47
14Stephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:00:49
15Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:00
16Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:01:13
17Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:17
18Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:47
19Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
20Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:05
21Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
22Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge
23Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
24John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
25Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
26Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
27Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:03:05
28Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:24
29Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:10:54
30Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
31Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
32Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:11:43
33Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
34Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
35Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
36Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:18:50
37Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:20:29

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling12:07:54
2Saur-Sojasun
3Rabobank Cycling Team
4Astana Pro Team
5Omega Pharma-Quick Step
6Team Europcar
7Radioshack-Nissan0:00:18
8Ag2R La Mondiale
9Movistar Team
10BMC Racing Team0:00:24
11Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:27
12Team Saxo Bank
13Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:36
14Katusha Team0:00:45
15Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
16Garmin - Barracuda0:01:00
17Lampre - ISD0:01:09
18Lotto-Belisol Team0:02:05
19FDJ-Bigmat0:02:14
20Vacansoleil-DCM0:02:36
21Team Argos-Shimano0:03:06
22Orica Greenedge0:04:10

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling8:45:42
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:01
3Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:00:02
4Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
5Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:04
6Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
7Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:05
8Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:06
9Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
10Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:07
11Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:00:08
12David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:09
13Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
14Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
15Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
16Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
17Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:10
18Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:00:11
19Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:12
20Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
21Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:00:14
22Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:15
23Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
24Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:16
25Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
26Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:17
27Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank0:00:19
28Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
29Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:20
30Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:21
31Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:22
32Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
33Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:25
34Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:26
35Markel Irizar (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
36Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
37Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:27
38Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:00:28
39Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
40Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:29
41Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:30
42Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:32
43Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
44Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:34
45Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:35
46Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
47Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
48Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:39
49Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
50Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:40
51Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
52Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
53Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:41
54Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:00:44
55Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
56Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling0:00:45
57Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
58Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:47
59Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:48
60Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:50
61Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:51
62Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:54
63Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:05
64Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:07
65Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
66Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:08
67Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:09
68Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:11
69Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:13
70Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
71Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:18
72Stephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:01:21
73Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:24
74Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:25
75Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda0:01:28
76Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
77Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:31
78Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:34
79Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:36
80Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:37
81Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:52
82Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:01:59
83George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:01
84Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:02:04
85Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:06
86Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:02:07
87Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:02:11
88Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:13
89Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:14
90Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:16
91Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:17
92Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank0:02:19
93Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:02:26
94Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:28
95Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:02:32
96Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:34
97Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:37
98Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Radioshack-Nissan0:02:39
99Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
100Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:02:41
101Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:02:44
102Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:47
103Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:02:49
104Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
105Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:51
106Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:55
107Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:56
108Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:02:57
109David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:02:58
110Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:03
111Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:03:12
112Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:16
113Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:04:07
114Kasper Klostergaard-Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:04:15
115David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:20
116Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD0:04:32
117Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:04:35
118Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda0:04:46
119Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:04:49
120Andy Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan0:05:21
121John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:05:22
122Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge0:05:23
123Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:24
124Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:05:29
125Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
126Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:05:30
127Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan0:05:32
128Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda0:05:37
129Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
130Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:05:49
131David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:05:50
132Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:05:55
133Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:05:56
134David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:59
135Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:06:31
136Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:07:51
137Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:08:34
138Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:08:36
139Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:08:52
140Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano0:09:23
141Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:33
142Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:34
143Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:09:55
144Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:11:44
145Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:11:55
146Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:12:03
147Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:12:05
148Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:12:19
149Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda0:14:06
150Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:14:28
151Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:14:38
152Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:14:49
153Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:15:13
154Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:15:25
155Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:15:30
156Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:15:31
157Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:15:32
158Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:16:54
159Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:18:02
160Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:18:04
161Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda0:18:06
162Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling0:18:10
163Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:18:22
164Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:18:24
165Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:20:40
166Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:20:52
167Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:51
168Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:26:24
169Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:26:51
170Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:27:41
171Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:27:46
172Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda0:28:01

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team41pts
2Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan36
3Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun35
4Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team33
5Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling24
6Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale23
7Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team23
8Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun22
9Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team19
10Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team19
11Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team19
12Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat18
13Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team17
14Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep16
15Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge15
16Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team15
17Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep14
18Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team13
19Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale12
20Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team11
21David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda11
22Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar11
23Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling11
24Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale10
25Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling8
26Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale7
27Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling6
28Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge5
29Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling4
30Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
31Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
32Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team2
33Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1
34Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1
35Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
36Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi-10
37Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi-10
38Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi-10

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale36pts
2Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar35
3Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar31
4Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne28
5David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne28
6Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale23
7Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano12
8Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda12
9Markel Irizar (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan10
10Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team7
11Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun6
12Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar5
13Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team3
14Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
15Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan1
16Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan8:45:54
2Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:03
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:08
4Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:20
5Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
6Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:23
7Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:00:28
8Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:29
9Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:00:32
10Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:35
11Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:57
12Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:01
13Stephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:01:09
14Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:01:16
15Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:01:47
16Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:54
17Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:01:59
18Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:01
19Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:04
20Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:22
21Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:35
22Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:02:45
23Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:03:55
24John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:05:10
25Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge0:05:11
26Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda0:05:25
27Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:11:43
28Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:11:53
29Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:12:07
30Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda0:13:54
31Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:14:16
32Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:15:18
33Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:17:50
34Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:20:40
35Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:26:39
36Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:27:29
37Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:27:34

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling26:17:19
2Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:02
3Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:04
4Astana Pro Team0:00:12
5Saur-Sojasun0:00:24
6Movistar Team0:00:31
7BMC Racing Team0:00:35
8Radioshack-Nissan0:00:42
9Team Europcar0:00:47
10Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:49
11Team Saxo Bank0:00:59
12Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:04
13Garmin - Barracuda0:01:32
14Katusha Team0:01:35
15Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:36
16Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:01:39
17FDJ-Bigmat0:02:36
18Vacansoleil-DCM0:02:56
19Lotto-Belisol Team0:03:16
20Lampre - ISD0:03:27
21Orica Greenedge0:04:55
22Team Argos-Shimano0:07:14

 

Latest on Cyclingnews