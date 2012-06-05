Image 1 of 35 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) won stage 2 of the Criterium du Dauphine 2012 (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 35 Tony Gallopin (RadioShack-Nissan) sprinted to third place on Stage 2 and took hold of the white jersey for the best young rider (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 35 Brad Wiggins (Sky) remained attention to maintain his overall lead (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 35 Brad Wiggins (Sky) collects another of the sponsor's lions (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 35 Tongue out! Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 35 Tongue out! Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) was hovering at the front of the main bunch (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 35 George Hincapie was on patrol for BMC teammates Cadel Evans (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 35 Samuel Sanchez battled his way through the stage after crashing on Monday (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 35 Australian trio Simon Clarke and Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge) and Matt Lloyd (Lampre-ISD) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 35 Cofidis pair David Moncoutie and Leonardo Duque (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 35 Stage 2 winner, Daniel Moreno (Katusha) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 35 Cadel Evans (BMC) maintains his lead in the Points classification (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 35 Blel Kadri (AG2R La Mondiale) takes control of the King of the Mountains classification (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 35 Tony Gallopin (RadioShack-Nissan) sprinted to third place on Stage 2 and took hold of the white jersey for the best young rider (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 35 Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 35 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) celebrates his victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 35 Jurgen Van den Broeck (Lotto - Belisol) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 35 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) celebrates a stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 35 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) is happy to have won the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 35 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) and Cadel Evans (BMC) chat as race and points leaders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 35 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) wins stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 35 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) on his way to a stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 35 Overall race leader Bradley Wiggins (Sky) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 35 The final dash to the line. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 35 A jubliant Daniel Moreno (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 35 Stage 2 winner Daniel Moreno (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 35 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) triumps in stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 35 Race leader Bradley Wiggins (Sky) was on point (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 29 of 35 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) celebrates his stage victory in the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 30 of 35 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) remained in the lead of the Criterium du Dauphine after stage 2 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 31 of 35 Team Sky's Edvald Boasson Hagen keeps the race together (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 32 of 35 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma - Quickstep) launched a late attack (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 33 of 35 Cadel Evans in the green jersey stayed up front and attentive on stage 2 of the Dauphine (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 34 of 35 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) won the stage ahead of Julien Simon (Saur Sojasun) and Tony Gallopin (Radioshack-Nissan) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 35 of 35 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) wins stage 2 of the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) won stage 2 of the Critérium du Dauphiné from Lamastre to Saint-Félicien, beating Julien Simon (Saur-Sojasun) and Tony Gallopin (RadioShack-Nissan) in a sprint finish.

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) and Cadel Evans (BMC Racing) finished together with the Sky rider retaining his one-second advantage in the battle for yellow.

Moreno launched his sprint perfectly inside the final 200 meters as the bunch tackled an uphill finish to Saint-Félicien. The Katusha rider latched onto a late attack from Tony Martin (Omega-Pharma QuickStep) before accelerating away with an uphill effort that his teammate Joaquim Rodriguez would have been proud of.

"I'm very happy with this victory. It's one the best of my career together with the stage in 'Vuelta a Espana' and 'Giro del Piemonte'. Some said it was a surprising win for me, but I think I was one of the favourites instead: I'm in a good shape after 'Giro d'Italia', during this season I've already taken two victories and the route was very suitable to my characteristics. In fact, the last climbing before the finishing line was perfect for me: I started my rush with 300 meters to go, and I think it was really the right moment. In the end the gap I had in front of the second was quite a lot, but actually the stage was very nervous, and the group kept a really fast pace, so it wasn't easy at all," Moreno said.

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol Team), Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R La Mondiale), Gallopin and Simon attempted to give chase but were unable to stop the Spaniard from taking his third win of the season.

Rémi Pauriol (FDJ-Big Mat) and Maxime Mederel (Saur - Sojasun) orchestrated the first notable move of the day but interest in their progress rose further when they were joined by a group containing race leader Wiggins, Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale), Boasson Hagen (Team Sky), Philippe Gilbert (BMC), Michael Rogers (Team Sky), Bram Tankink (Rabobank) and Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep). Such a move was too dangerous and was soon nullified.

Chavanel, himself an outside bet for overall honours, pressed on alone but even his will and desire knew with Wiggins leading Sky was unlikely to let a contender of any sort up the road and when no assistance arrived the Frenchman sat up.

It was another Frenchman though, the talismanic David Moncoutie (Cofidis) who tried his luck on the slopes of the first climb of six, the Col de Montivernoux. Moncoutie rarely puts a foot wrong when choosing the right moment, and 13 riders were quickly across. The move lacked harmony and when Moncoutie stamped on the pedals once more, he was left with Christophe Kern (Europcar), Blel Kadri (AG2R), and José Sarmiento (Liquigas-Cannondale).

Kadri may have been within 11 seconds of Wiggins' lead but this was manageable situation and as the break pressed on toward Saint-Félicien, Sky monitored their progress.

The lead stretched out towards four minutes with Kadri leading Kern over the top of each climb in an attempt take the KOM lead from Giovanni Bernaudeau (Europcar). However Bernaudeau countered at each turn, grabbing fifth on a number of climbs in a successful bid to hold his lead.

When the predictable happened and Sky upped their pace, the break's lead spiralled towards the minute mark. Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) harried a small counter attack but with Danny Pate and Kanstantsin Siutsou (both of Sky) on the front of the bunch any move was almost futile.

That was until Sky called a halt to their day's efforts and Wesley Sulzberger (Orica GreenEdge) launched his move. He was joined by a handful of willing collaborators but Anthony Roux was the keenest, answering Sulzberger's next acceleration and then plummeting down the col de Fontaille in pursuit of Kern and company. Sulzberger was left to wait for the bunch as Roux cut through the minute gap.

It was then the turn of another aggressive French team, Saur - Sojasun, to make an impression chasing Roux, who had made it to the lead break. Kadri and Roux gave one last throw of the dice before BMC assumed control of the field.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 4:02:38 2 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan 4 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 5 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 6 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 8 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 9 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 10 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 11 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 12 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 13 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 14 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 15 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 16 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda 17 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 18 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 19 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 21 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 22 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 23 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 24 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 25 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 26 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 27 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 28 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 29 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 30 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 31 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 32 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 33 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 34 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 35 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 36 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 37 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 38 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda 39 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 40 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank 41 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 42 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 43 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 44 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 45 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:15 46 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan 0:00:18 47 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 48 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 49 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 50 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 51 Markel Irizar (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 52 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 53 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 54 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 55 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 56 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 57 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 58 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 59 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 60 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:24 62 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:27 63 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 64 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 65 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 66 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 67 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 68 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 69 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 70 Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 71 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 72 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 73 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:35 74 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:36 75 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 76 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano 77 Kasper Klostergaard-Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 78 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:00:47 79 Stephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:00:49 80 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:00 81 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 82 Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda 83 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 84 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:10 85 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:01:13 86 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda 0:01:17 87 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano 88 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 89 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 90 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 91 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:42 92 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 93 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:47 94 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 95 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 96 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 97 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 98 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 99 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 100 Andy Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 101 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 102 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 103 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 104 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 105 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:05 106 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 107 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 108 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD 109 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 110 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 111 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 112 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 113 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan 114 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge 115 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 116 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 117 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 118 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 119 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 120 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 121 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 122 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 123 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 124 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 125 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 126 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 127 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 128 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Radioshack-Nissan 129 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 130 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 131 David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 132 David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team 133 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 134 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 135 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 136 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:03:05 137 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:03:20 138 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:24 139 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 140 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:51 141 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:04:01 142 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:39 143 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:04:59 144 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 145 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:05:08 146 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:08 147 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:10:54 148 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 149 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano 150 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 151 Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 152 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 153 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda 154 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 155 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 0:11:43 156 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 157 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 158 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 159 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 160 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 161 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 162 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 163 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 164 Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano 165 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 166 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 167 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 168 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 169 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:18:50 170 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:29 171 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 172 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat DNF Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team DNF Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank DNF Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 25 pts 2 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 22 3 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan 20 4 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 18 5 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 16 6 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 7 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 14 8 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 13 9 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 12 10 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 11 11 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 10 12 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 13 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 8 14 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 7 15 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 16 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda 5 17 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 4 18 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 19 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 20 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1

Mountain 1 - Col de Montivernoux, 45km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 pts 2 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 9 3 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 4 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 7 5 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 6 6 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5

Mountain 2 - Col de Clavière, 95km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 pts 2 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 9 3 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 4 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 7 5 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 6 6 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5

Mountain 3 - Col de Rochepaule, 108km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 pts 2 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 3 3 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 4 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Mountain 4 - Col de Lalouvesc, 121.0km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 pts 2 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 9 3 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 4 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 7 5 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 6 6 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 5

Mountain 5 - Col de Fontaille, 138.0km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 3 pts 2 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 3 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1

Mountain 6 - Saint-Félicien, 160.0km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 3 pts 2 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 3 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan 1

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan 4:02:38 2 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 6 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 7 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:18 9 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:24 10 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:00:27 11 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 12 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:35 13 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:00:47 14 Stephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:00:49 15 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:00 16 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:01:13 17 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:17 18 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:47 19 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 20 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:05 21 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 22 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge 23 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 24 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 25 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 26 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 27 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:03:05 28 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:24 29 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:10:54 30 Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 31 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 32 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:11:43 33 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 34 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 35 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 36 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:18:50 37 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:20:29

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sky Procycling 12:07:54 2 Saur-Sojasun 3 Rabobank Cycling Team 4 Astana Pro Team 5 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 Team Europcar 7 Radioshack-Nissan 0:00:18 8 Ag2R La Mondiale 9 Movistar Team 10 BMC Racing Team 0:00:24 11 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:27 12 Team Saxo Bank 13 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:36 14 Katusha Team 0:00:45 15 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 16 Garmin - Barracuda 0:01:00 17 Lampre - ISD 0:01:09 18 Lotto-Belisol Team 0:02:05 19 FDJ-Bigmat 0:02:14 20 Vacansoleil-DCM 0:02:36 21 Team Argos-Shimano 0:03:06 22 Orica Greenedge 0:04:10

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 8:45:42 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:01 3 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:00:02 4 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:04 6 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:05 8 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:06 9 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 10 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:07 11 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:00:08 12 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:09 13 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 14 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 16 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 17 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:10 18 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:11 19 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan 0:00:12 20 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 21 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:00:14 22 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:15 23 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 24 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:16 25 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank 26 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:17 27 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:19 28 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 29 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:20 30 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 0:00:21 31 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:22 32 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 33 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:25 34 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:26 35 Markel Irizar (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 36 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 37 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:27 38 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 0:00:28 39 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 40 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:29 41 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:30 42 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:32 43 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 44 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:34 45 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:35 46 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 47 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan 48 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:39 49 Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 50 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:40 51 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 52 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 53 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:41 54 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:44 55 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 56 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:00:45 57 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:47 59 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:48 60 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:50 61 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:51 62 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:54 63 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:05 64 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:07 65 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 66 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:08 67 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:09 68 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:11 69 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:13 70 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 71 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:18 72 Stephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:01:21 73 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:24 74 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:25 75 Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda 0:01:28 76 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 77 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:31 78 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:34 79 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:36 80 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:37 81 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:52 82 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:01:59 83 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:01 84 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:02:04 85 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:06 86 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:02:07 87 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:02:11 88 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:02:13 89 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:14 90 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:16 91 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:17 92 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:19 93 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:02:26 94 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:28 95 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:32 96 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:34 97 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:37 98 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Radioshack-Nissan 0:02:39 99 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 100 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:02:41 101 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:02:44 102 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:47 103 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:02:49 104 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 105 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:02:51 106 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:55 107 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:56 108 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:02:57 109 David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:58 110 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:03 111 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:03:12 112 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:16 113 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:04:07 114 Kasper Klostergaard-Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:04:15 115 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:20 116 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD 0:04:32 117 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:04:35 118 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda 0:04:46 119 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:04:49 120 Andy Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 0:05:21 121 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:05:22 122 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge 0:05:23 123 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:24 124 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:05:29 125 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 126 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:05:30 127 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan 0:05:32 128 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 0:05:37 129 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 130 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:05:49 131 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:05:50 132 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:05:55 133 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:05:56 134 David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:59 135 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:06:31 136 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:07:51 137 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:08:34 138 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:08:36 139 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:08:52 140 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 0:09:23 141 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:33 142 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:34 143 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:09:55 144 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:11:44 145 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:11:55 146 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:12:03 147 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:12:05 148 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:12:19 149 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 0:14:06 150 Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:14:28 151 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:14:38 152 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:14:49 153 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:15:13 154 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:15:25 155 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:15:30 156 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:15:31 157 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:15:32 158 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:16:54 159 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:18:02 160 Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:18:04 161 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 0:18:06 162 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 0:18:10 163 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:18:22 164 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:18:24 165 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:20:40 166 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:20:52 167 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:51 168 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:26:24 169 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:26:51 170 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:27:41 171 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:27:46 172 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda 0:28:01

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 41 pts 2 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan 36 3 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 35 4 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 33 5 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 24 6 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 23 7 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 23 8 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 22 9 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 19 10 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 19 11 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 19 12 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 18 13 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 17 14 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 16 15 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 15 16 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 15 17 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 14 18 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 13 19 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 12 20 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 11 21 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda 11 22 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 11 23 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 11 24 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 25 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 8 26 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 7 27 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 28 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 5 29 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 4 30 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 31 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 32 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 2 33 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1 34 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1 35 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 36 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi -10 37 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi -10 38 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi -10

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 pts 2 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 35 3 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 31 4 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 28 5 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 28 6 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 23 7 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 12 8 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 12 9 Markel Irizar (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 10 10 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 11 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 6 12 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 5 13 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 3 14 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 15 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan 1 16 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan 8:45:54 2 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:03 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:08 4 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:20 5 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:23 7 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:00:28 8 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:29 9 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:32 10 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:35 11 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:57 12 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:01 13 Stephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:01:09 14 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:01:16 15 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:01:47 16 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:54 17 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:01:59 18 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:02:01 19 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:04 20 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:22 21 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:35 22 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:02:45 23 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:03:55 24 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:05:10 25 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge 0:05:11 26 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 0:05:25 27 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:11:43 28 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:11:53 29 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:12:07 30 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 0:13:54 31 Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:14:16 32 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:15:18 33 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:17:50 34 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:20:40 35 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:26:39 36 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:27:29 37 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:27:34