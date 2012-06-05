Moreno wins stage 2 of the Dauphiné
Wiggins remains in race lead as Schleck loses more time
Stage 2: Lamastre - Saint-Félicien
Daniel Moreno (Katusha) won stage 2 of the Critérium du Dauphiné from Lamastre to Saint-Félicien, beating Julien Simon (Saur-Sojasun) and Tony Gallopin (RadioShack-Nissan) in a sprint finish.
Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) and Cadel Evans (BMC Racing) finished together with the Sky rider retaining his one-second advantage in the battle for yellow.
Moreno launched his sprint perfectly inside the final 200 meters as the bunch tackled an uphill finish to Saint-Félicien. The Katusha rider latched onto a late attack from Tony Martin (Omega-Pharma QuickStep) before accelerating away with an uphill effort that his teammate Joaquim Rodriguez would have been proud of.
"I'm very happy with this victory. It's one the best of my career together with the stage in 'Vuelta a Espana' and 'Giro del Piemonte'. Some said it was a surprising win for me, but I think I was one of the favourites instead: I'm in a good shape after 'Giro d'Italia', during this season I've already taken two victories and the route was very suitable to my characteristics. In fact, the last climbing before the finishing line was perfect for me: I started my rush with 300 meters to go, and I think it was really the right moment. In the end the gap I had in front of the second was quite a lot, but actually the stage was very nervous, and the group kept a really fast pace, so it wasn't easy at all," Moreno said.
Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol Team), Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R La Mondiale), Gallopin and Simon attempted to give chase but were unable to stop the Spaniard from taking his third win of the season.
Rémi Pauriol (FDJ-Big Mat) and Maxime Mederel (Saur - Sojasun) orchestrated the first notable move of the day but interest in their progress rose further when they were joined by a group containing race leader Wiggins, Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale), Boasson Hagen (Team Sky), Philippe Gilbert (BMC), Michael Rogers (Team Sky), Bram Tankink (Rabobank) and Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep). Such a move was too dangerous and was soon nullified.
Chavanel, himself an outside bet for overall honours, pressed on alone but even his will and desire knew with Wiggins leading Sky was unlikely to let a contender of any sort up the road and when no assistance arrived the Frenchman sat up.
It was another Frenchman though, the talismanic David Moncoutie (Cofidis) who tried his luck on the slopes of the first climb of six, the Col de Montivernoux. Moncoutie rarely puts a foot wrong when choosing the right moment, and 13 riders were quickly across. The move lacked harmony and when Moncoutie stamped on the pedals once more, he was left with Christophe Kern (Europcar), Blel Kadri (AG2R), and José Sarmiento (Liquigas-Cannondale).
Kadri may have been within 11 seconds of Wiggins' lead but this was manageable situation and as the break pressed on toward Saint-Félicien, Sky monitored their progress.
The lead stretched out towards four minutes with Kadri leading Kern over the top of each climb in an attempt take the KOM lead from Giovanni Bernaudeau (Europcar). However Bernaudeau countered at each turn, grabbing fifth on a number of climbs in a successful bid to hold his lead.
When the predictable happened and Sky upped their pace, the break's lead spiralled towards the minute mark. Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) harried a small counter attack but with Danny Pate and Kanstantsin Siutsou (both of Sky) on the front of the bunch any move was almost futile.
That was until Sky called a halt to their day's efforts and Wesley Sulzberger (Orica GreenEdge) launched his move. He was joined by a handful of willing collaborators but Anthony Roux was the keenest, answering Sulzberger's next acceleration and then plummeting down the col de Fontaille in pursuit of Kern and company. Sulzberger was left to wait for the bunch as Roux cut through the minute gap.
It was then the turn of another aggressive French team, Saur - Sojasun, to make an impression chasing Roux, who had made it to the lead break. Kadri and Roux gave one last throw of the dice before BMC assumed control of the field.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|4:02:38
|2
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan
|4
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|6
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|9
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|10
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|12
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|13
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|14
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|16
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda
|17
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|18
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|21
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|22
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|24
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|25
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|26
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|28
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|29
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|30
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|31
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|32
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|33
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|34
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|35
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|36
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|37
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|38
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda
|39
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|40
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|41
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|42
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|43
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|44
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|45
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:15
|46
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:18
|47
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|48
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|49
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|50
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|51
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|52
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|53
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|54
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|55
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|56
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|57
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|58
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|59
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|60
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:24
|62
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:27
|63
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|64
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|65
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|66
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|67
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|68
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|69
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|70
|Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|71
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|72
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|73
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:35
|74
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:36
|75
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|76
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|77
|Kasper Klostergaard-Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|78
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:00:47
|79
|Stephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|80
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:00
|81
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|82
|Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda
|83
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|84
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:10
|85
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:01:13
|86
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:01:17
|87
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|88
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|89
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|90
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|91
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:42
|92
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|93
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:47
|94
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|95
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|96
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|98
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|99
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|100
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|101
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|102
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|103
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|104
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|105
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:05
|106
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|107
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|108
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
|109
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|110
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|111
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|112
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|113
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
|114
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge
|115
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|116
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|117
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|118
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|119
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|120
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|121
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|122
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|123
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|124
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|125
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|126
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|127
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|128
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Radioshack-Nissan
|129
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|130
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|131
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|132
|David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team
|133
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|134
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|135
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|136
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:03:05
|137
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:03:20
|138
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:24
|139
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|140
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:51
|141
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:01
|142
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:39
|143
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:04:59
|144
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|145
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:05:08
|146
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:08
|147
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:10:54
|148
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|149
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|150
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|151
|Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|152
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|153
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda
|154
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|155
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:11:43
|156
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|157
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|158
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|159
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|160
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|161
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|162
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|163
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|164
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|165
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|166
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|167
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|168
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|169
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:18:50
|170
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:29
|171
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|172
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|DNF
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|DNF
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|22
|3
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan
|20
|4
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|5
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|16
|6
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|7
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|14
|8
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|13
|9
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|12
|10
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|11
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|10
|12
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|13
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|8
|14
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|15
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6
|16
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda
|5
|17
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|4
|18
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|19
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|20
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|pts
|2
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|3
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|4
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|5
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|6
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|pts
|2
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|3
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|4
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|5
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|6
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|pts
|2
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|3
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|4
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|pts
|2
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|9
|3
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|4
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|5
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|6
|6
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|pts
|2
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|3
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|3
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan
|4:02:38
|2
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|6
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:18
|9
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:24
|10
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:27
|11
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|12
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:35
|13
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:00:47
|14
|Stephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|15
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:00
|16
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:01:13
|17
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:17
|18
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:47
|19
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|20
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:05
|21
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|22
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge
|23
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|24
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|25
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|26
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|27
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:03:05
|28
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:24
|29
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:10:54
|30
|Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|32
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:11:43
|33
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|34
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|35
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|36
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:18:50
|37
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:20:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Procycling
|12:07:54
|2
|Saur-Sojasun
|3
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|5
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|Team Europcar
|7
|Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:18
|8
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|9
|Movistar Team
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:24
|11
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:27
|12
|Team Saxo Bank
|13
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:36
|14
|Katusha Team
|0:00:45
|15
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|Garmin - Barracuda
|0:01:00
|17
|Lampre - ISD
|0:01:09
|18
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:02:05
|19
|FDJ-Bigmat
|0:02:14
|20
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:02:36
|21
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:03:06
|22
|Orica Greenedge
|0:04:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8:45:42
|2
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:02
|4
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:04
|6
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:05
|8
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:06
|9
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|10
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:07
|11
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|12
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:09
|13
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|14
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|16
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|17
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:10
|18
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:11
|19
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:12
|20
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:14
|22
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:15
|23
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|24
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:16
|25
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|26
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:17
|27
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:19
|28
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|30
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:21
|31
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:22
|32
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|33
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:25
|34
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:26
|35
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|36
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|37
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:27
|38
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:00:28
|39
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|40
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:29
|41
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:30
|42
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:32
|43
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|44
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:34
|45
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:35
|46
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|47
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|48
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:39
|49
|Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|50
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:40
|51
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|52
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|53
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:41
|54
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:44
|55
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|56
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:45
|57
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:47
|59
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:48
|60
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:50
|61
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:51
|62
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:54
|63
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:05
|64
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:07
|65
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|66
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:08
|67
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:09
|68
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:11
|69
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:13
|70
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|71
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:18
|72
|Stephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:21
|73
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:24
|74
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:25
|75
|Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:01:28
|76
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|77
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:31
|78
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:34
|79
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:36
|80
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:37
|81
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:52
|82
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:01:59
|83
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:01
|84
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:02:04
|85
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:06
|86
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:02:07
|87
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:02:11
|88
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:13
|89
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:14
|90
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:16
|91
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:17
|92
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:19
|93
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:26
|94
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:28
|95
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:32
|96
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:34
|97
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:37
|98
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:02:39
|99
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|100
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:41
|101
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:02:44
|102
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:47
|103
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:49
|104
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|105
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:51
|106
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:55
|107
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:56
|108
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:02:57
|109
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:58
|110
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:03
|111
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:12
|112
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:16
|113
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:04:07
|114
|Kasper Klostergaard-Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:04:15
|115
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:20
|116
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:32
|117
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:04:35
|118
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:04:46
|119
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:04:49
|120
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:05:21
|121
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:05:22
|122
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge
|0:05:23
|123
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:24
|124
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:29
|125
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|126
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:30
|127
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:05:32
|128
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:05:37
|129
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|130
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:05:49
|131
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:05:50
|132
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:05:55
|133
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:05:56
|134
|David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:59
|135
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:31
|136
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:07:51
|137
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:08:34
|138
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:08:36
|139
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:08:52
|140
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|0:09:23
|141
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:33
|142
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:34
|143
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:09:55
|144
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:44
|145
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:11:55
|146
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:12:03
|147
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:12:05
|148
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:12:19
|149
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:14:06
|150
|Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:28
|151
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:14:38
|152
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:14:49
|153
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:15:13
|154
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:15:25
|155
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:15:30
|156
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:15:31
|157
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:15:32
|158
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:16:54
|159
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:18:02
|160
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:18:04
|161
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:18:06
|162
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:18:10
|163
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:18:22
|164
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:18:24
|165
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:20:40
|166
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:20:52
|167
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:51
|168
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:26:24
|169
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:26:51
|170
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:27:41
|171
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:27:46
|172
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:28:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|41
|pts
|2
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan
|36
|3
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|35
|4
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|33
|5
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|24
|6
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|7
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|23
|8
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|22
|9
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|19
|10
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|11
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|19
|12
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|18
|13
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|17
|14
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|16
|15
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|15
|16
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|15
|17
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|14
|18
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|13
|19
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|12
|20
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|11
|21
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda
|11
|22
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|23
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|11
|24
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|25
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|8
|26
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|27
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6
|28
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|29
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|4
|30
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|31
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|32
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|2
|33
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|34
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1
|35
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|36
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|-10
|37
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|-10
|38
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|-10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|pts
|2
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|35
|3
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|31
|4
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|28
|5
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|28
|6
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|23
|7
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|12
|8
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|12
|9
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|10
|10
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|11
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|6
|12
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|13
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|3
|14
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|15
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan
|1
|16
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan
|8:45:54
|2
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:03
|3
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|4
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:20
|5
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:23
|7
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:28
|8
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:29
|9
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:32
|10
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:35
|11
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:57
|12
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:01
|13
|Stephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|14
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:01:16
|15
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:01:47
|16
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:54
|17
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:01:59
|18
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:01
|19
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:04
|20
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:22
|21
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:35
|22
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:02:45
|23
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:03:55
|24
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:05:10
|25
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge
|0:05:11
|26
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:05:25
|27
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:11:43
|28
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:11:53
|29
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:12:07
|30
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:13:54
|31
|Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:16
|32
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:15:18
|33
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:17:50
|34
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:20:40
|35
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:26:39
|36
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:27:29
|37
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:27:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Procycling
|26:17:19
|2
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:04
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:12
|5
|Saur-Sojasun
|0:00:24
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:00:31
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:35
|8
|Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:42
|9
|Team Europcar
|0:00:47
|10
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:49
|11
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:59
|12
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:04
|13
|Garmin - Barracuda
|0:01:32
|14
|Katusha Team
|0:01:35
|15
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:36
|16
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:39
|17
|FDJ-Bigmat
|0:02:36
|18
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:02:56
|19
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:03:16
|20
|Lampre - ISD
|0:03:27
|21
|Orica Greenedge
|0:04:55
|22
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:07:14
