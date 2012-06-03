Durbridge wins Criterium du Dauphine prologue in Grenoble
Orica-GreenEdge rider edges out Wiggins in 5.7km time trial
Prologue - (ITT): Grenoble - Grenoble
Australian rider Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge) sped to victory in the 5.7km time trial prologue to the 2012 Criterium du Dauphine, holding off a spirited effort from pre-race favourite and defending champion Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky), who was the last man to ride.
Durbridge took the lead from Astana's Andriy Grivko and held onto it for over 90 minutes. Wiggins pushed hard as the wind increased and in the end was only a second down on Durbridge's winning time of 6:38:52.
The prologue has set the race up nicely, with plenty of big names in the top ten. Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Cadel Evans (BMC) and Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) are all in there too.
Conditions definitely favoured the early starters in Grenoble, with the flat course winding through the streets of the city in the foot of the French Alps. Calm and dry conditions deteriorated slightly as the day wore on, with a light shower coming in the middle of the stage and the winding picking up significantly towards the end of the stage. With some tight bends dotted around the course, it wasn’t for the faint-hearted.
It was hardly a surprise, therefore, that half of the eventual top ten set off within the first half an hour of racing. These five included Durbridge, who posted the best time of the three Australians in the top ten.
“I’m speechless,” the 21-year-old said after watching Wiggins narrowly fail to beat his time. “I was lucky with the wind and the rain and it could have gone either way. Sometimes you just need some luck. Wearing the yellow jersey at the Dauphine? I’ll take that. It’s going to take a while for it to sink in.”
Wiggins was happy with the outcome. Despite his narrow defeat he has put himself in an excellent position for the remainder of the race, which begins in earnest tomorrow with a 187km stage featuring six categorised climbs.
"I'm happy enough to finish second but it's about the whole week. I couldn't have asked for better today," Wiggins said.
"It's always the same with prologues. With riders going three hours apart there's always different conditions. The wind changed massively today. Some guys had disadvantages on the course elsewhere at the start and also advantages.
“I'm just pleased it stayed dry really because it's never nice riding a prologue in the rain. It was perfect. I stayed safe and I'm where I want to be at the moment and I'm just trying to enjoy it."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:06:38
|2
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:01
|3
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:03
|4
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:05
|6
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|7
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:06
|9
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:00:07
|11
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|12
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:08
|14
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|15
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|16
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|17
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|18
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:10
|19
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|20
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|21
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|22
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|23
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|24
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|25
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:11
|26
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|27
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|28
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|29
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:12
|30
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|31
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|33
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|34
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|35
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:13
|36
|Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|37
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan
|38
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:14
|40
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|41
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|42
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|43
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|44
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|45
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:15
|46
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:16
|48
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|49
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|50
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:17
|51
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|52
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|54
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:00:18
|55
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|57
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|58
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|59
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|60
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|61
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:19
|62
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|63
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:20
|64
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|66
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:21
|67
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|68
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|69
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:22
|70
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|71
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|72
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
|73
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|74
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:00:23
|75
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|76
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|77
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|78
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:24
|79
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda
|80
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|81
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|82
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|83
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:25
|84
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|85
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|86
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|87
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:26
|88
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|89
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:00:27
|90
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|91
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|92
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|93
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|94
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:28
|95
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|96
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|97
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|98
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|99
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|100
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|101
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|102
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:29
|103
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|104
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|105
|Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|106
|Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda
|107
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|108
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:30
|109
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|110
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|111
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|112
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|113
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|114
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|115
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|116
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|117
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|118
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:31
|119
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|120
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|121
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|122
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:32
|123
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|124
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|125
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|126
|Stephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|127
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|128
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|129
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|130
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|131
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda
|132
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|133
|Kasper Klostergaard-Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:34
|134
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|135
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|136
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|137
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|138
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:35
|139
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|140
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|141
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|142
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|143
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|144
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:36
|145
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|146
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:37
|147
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|148
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|149
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|150
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:38
|151
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|152
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|153
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:39
|154
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|155
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|156
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:40
|157
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|158
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|159
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:41
|160
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:42
|161
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|162
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|163
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:44
|164
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:45
|165
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|166
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|167
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:47
|168
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|169
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:48
|170
|David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:49
|171
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:52
|172
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|173
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:54
|174
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|175
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:14
