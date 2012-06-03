Trending

Durbridge wins Criterium du Dauphine prologue in Grenoble

Orica-GreenEdge rider edges out Wiggins in 5.7km time trial

Image 1 of 21

Luke Durbridge (GreenEdge) on the podium in France

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 2 of 21

Andy Schleck (Radioshack-Nissan) in the start house

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 21

World champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) gets ready to take off for the prologue

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 21

Luke Durbridge (Orica GreenEdge) heads out for his winning prologue

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 21

Cadel Evans (BMC) awaits his start

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 21

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) focuses before his prologue

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 21

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) rode a solid prologue in the Dauphine

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 21

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) lost half a minute to Wiggins.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 21

David Millar was Garmin-Barracuda's top finisher in the Dauphine prologue

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 21

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) rode well in the prologue

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 21

Alexander Vinokourov (Astana)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 21

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 21

Cadel Evans (BMC) was six seconds off the pace of his young compatriot Durbridge

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 21

Luke Durbridge (Orica GreenEdge) was best young rider in the Dauphine

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 21

Luke Durbridge (Orica GreenEdge) took the race lead with his winning prologue in the Dauphine

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 21

Luke Durbridge (Orica GreenEdge) zips up the yellow jersey

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 21

Luke Durbridge (Orica GreenEdge) winner of the prologue in Grenoble at the 2012 Criterium du Dauphine

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 21

Luke Durbridge (Orica GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 21

Luke Durbridge (Orica GreenEdge) rides to the win in the Dauphine prologue

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 21

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) was one second shy of the stage win

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 21

Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) did not put in the kind of time trial that indicates he has improved against the clock.

(Image credit: Sirotti)

Australian rider Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge) sped to victory in the 5.7km time trial prologue to the 2012 Criterium du Dauphine, holding off a spirited effort from pre-race favourite and defending champion Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky), who was the last man to ride.

Durbridge took the lead from Astana's Andriy Grivko and held onto it for over 90 minutes. Wiggins pushed hard as the wind increased and in the end was only a second down on Durbridge's winning time of 6:38:52.

The prologue has set the race up nicely, with plenty of big names in the top ten. Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Cadel Evans (BMC) and Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) are all in there too.

Conditions definitely favoured the early starters in Grenoble, with the flat course winding through the streets of the city in the foot of the French Alps. Calm and dry conditions deteriorated slightly as the day wore on, with a light shower coming in the middle of the stage and the winding picking up significantly towards the end of the stage. With some tight bends dotted around the course, it wasn’t for the faint-hearted.

It was hardly a surprise, therefore, that half of the eventual top ten set off within the first half an hour of racing. These five included Durbridge, who posted the best time of the three Australians in the top ten.

“I’m speechless,” the 21-year-old said after watching Wiggins narrowly fail to beat his time. “I was lucky with the wind and the rain and it could have gone either way. Sometimes you just need some luck. Wearing the yellow jersey at the Dauphine? I’ll take that. It’s going to take a while for it to sink in.”

Wiggins was happy with the outcome. Despite his narrow defeat he has put himself in an excellent position for the remainder of the race, which begins in earnest tomorrow with a 187km stage featuring six categorised climbs.

"I'm happy enough to finish second but it's about the whole week. I couldn't have asked for better today," Wiggins said.

"It's always the same with prologues. With riders going three hours apart there's always different conditions. The wind changed massively today. Some guys had disadvantages on the course elsewhere at the start and also advantages.

“I'm just pleased it stayed dry really because it's never nice riding a prologue in the rain. It was perfect. I stayed safe and I'm where I want to be at the moment and I'm just trying to enjoy it."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:06:38
2Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:01
3Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:00:03
4Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
5Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:05
6Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
7Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
8Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:06
9Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
10Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:00:07
11Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
12Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
13Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:08
14Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:00:09
15Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
16Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
17Markel Irizar (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
18David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:10
19Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
20Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
21Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
22Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
23Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
24Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
25Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:11
26Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
27Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
28Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
29Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:12
30Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
31Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
32Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano
33John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
34Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
35Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge0:00:13
36Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
37Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan
38Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
39Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:14
40Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
41Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
42Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
43Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
44Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
45Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:00:15
46George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
47Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:16
48Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
49Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
50Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:17
51Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
52Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
53Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
54Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling0:00:18
55Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
56Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
57Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
58Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
59Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
60Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
61Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:19
62Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
63Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank0:00:20
64Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
65Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
66Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:21
67Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
68Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
69Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:22
70Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
71Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
72Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
73Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
74Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:00:23
75Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
76Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
77Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
78Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:24
79Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda
80Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
81Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
82Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
83Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:25
84Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
85Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
86Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
87Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:26
88Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
89Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:00:27
90Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
91Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
92Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
93Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
94Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:28
95Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
96Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
97Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
98Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
99Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
100Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
101Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
102Andy Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:29
103Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
104Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
105Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
106Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda
107David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
108Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:30
109Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
110Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
111Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
112Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
113Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
114Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
115Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
116Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
117Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
118Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:31
119David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
120Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
121Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
122Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:32
123Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
124Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
125Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
126Stephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:00:33
127Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
128Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
129Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
130Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
131Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda
132Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
133Kasper Klostergaard-Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:34
134Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
135David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
136Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
137Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
138Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:35
139Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
140Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
141Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
142Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
143Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
144Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:36
145Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
146Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:37
147Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
148Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
149Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
150Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:38
151Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
152Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
153Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:39
154Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
155Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
156Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:40
157Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
158Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
159Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:41
160Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:42
161Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
162Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
163Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:00:44
164Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:45
165Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
166Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
167Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD0:00:47
168Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
169Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:48
170David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:49
171Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:52
172Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
173Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:54
174Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
175Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:14

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge15pts
2Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling12
3Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team10
4Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team8
5Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep6
6Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge5
7Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team4
8Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
9Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team2
10Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:06:38
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:07
3Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:09
4Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:10
5Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:12
6John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
7Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge0:00:13
8Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan
9Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:00:14
10Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
11Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:16
12Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
13Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:00:18
14Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:21
15Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:24
16Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
17Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:27
18Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:28
19Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:29
20Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
21Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:30
22Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
23Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
24Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:31
25Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:00:32
26Stephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:00:33
27Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
28Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
29Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
30Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:34
31Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
32Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:35
33Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
34Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:37
35Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:38
36Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:42
37Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
38Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:48

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica Greenedge0:20:09
2Sky Procycling0:00:01
3Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:03
4Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:05
5Movistar Team0:00:14
6BMC Racing Team0:00:16
7Astana Pro Team0:00:17
8Vacansoleil-Dcm0:00:21
9FDJ-Bigmat0:00:23
10Radioshack-Nissan0:00:25
11Team Argos-Shimano
12Saur-Sojasun0:00:29
13Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:32
14Garmin - Barracuda0:00:33
15Team Saxo Bank
16Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:38
17Team Europcar0:00:48
18Lotto-Belisol Team0:00:49
19Katusha Team0:00:51
20Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:00:55
21Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:01
22Lampre - ISD0:01:03

General classification after prologue
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:06:38
2Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:01
3Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:00:03
4Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
5Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:05
6Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
7Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
8Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:06
9Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
10Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:00:07
11Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
12Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
13Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:08
14Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:00:09
15Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
16Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
17Markel Irizar (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
18David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:10
19Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
20Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
21Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
22Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
23Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
24Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
25Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:11
26Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
27Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
28Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
29Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:12
30Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
31Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
32Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano
33John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
34Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
35Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge0:00:13
36Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
37Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan
38Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
39Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:14
40Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
41Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
42Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
43Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
44Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
45Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:00:15
46George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
47Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:16
48Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
49Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
50Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:17
51Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
52Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
53Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
54Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling0:00:18
55Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
56Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
57Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
58Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
59Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
60Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
61Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:19
62Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
63Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank0:00:20
64Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
65Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
66Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:21
67Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
68Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
69Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:22
70Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
71Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
72Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
73Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
74Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:00:23
75Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
76Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
77Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
78Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:24
79Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda
80Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
81Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
82Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
83Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:25
84Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
85Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
86Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
87Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:26
88Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
89Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:00:27
90Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
91Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
92Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
93Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
94Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:28
95Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
96Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
97Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
98Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
99Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
100Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
101Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
102Andy Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:29
103Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
104Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
105Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
106Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda
107David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
108Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:30
109Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
110Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
111Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
112Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
113Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
114Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
115Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
116Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
117Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
118Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:31
119David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
120Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
121Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
122Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:32
123Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
124Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
125Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
126Stephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:00:33
127Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
128Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
129Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
130Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
131Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda
132Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
133Kasper Klostergaard-Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:34
134Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
135David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
136Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
137Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
138Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:35
139Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
140Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
141Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
142Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
143Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
144Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:36
145Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
146Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:37
147Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
148Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
149Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
150Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:38
151Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
152Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
153Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:39
154Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
155Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
156Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:40
157Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
158Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
159Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:41
160Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:42
161Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
162Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
163Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:00:44
164Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:45
165Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
166Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
167Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD0:00:47
168Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
169Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:48
170David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:49
171Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:52
172Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
173Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:54
174Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
175Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:14

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge15pts
2Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling12
3Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team10
4Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team8
5Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep6
6Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge5
7Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team4
8Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
9Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team2
10Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:06:38
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:07
3Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:09
4Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:10
5Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:12
6John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
7Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge0:00:13
8Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan
9Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:00:14
10Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
11Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:16
12Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
13Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:00:18
14Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:21
15Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:24
16Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
17Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:27
18Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:28
19Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:29
20Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
21Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:30
22Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
23Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
24Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:31
25Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:00:32
26Stephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:00:33
27Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
28Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
29Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
30Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:34
31Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
32Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:35
33Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
34Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:37
35Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:38
36Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:42
37Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
38Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:48

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica Greenedge0:20:09
2Sky Procycling0:00:01
3Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:03
4Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:05
5Movistar Team0:00:14
6BMC Racing Team0:00:16
7Astana Pro Team0:00:17
8Vacansoleil-Dcm0:00:21
9FDJ-Bigmat0:00:23
10Radioshack-Nissan0:00:25
11Team Argos-Shimano
12Saur-Sojasun0:00:29
13Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:32
14Garmin - Barracuda0:00:33
15Team Saxo Bank
16Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:38
17Team Europcar0:00:48
18Lotto-Belisol Team0:00:49
19Katusha Team0:00:51
20Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:00:55
21Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:01
22Lampre - ISD0:01:03

