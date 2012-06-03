Image 1 of 21 Luke Durbridge (GreenEdge) on the podium in France (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 2 of 21 Andy Schleck (Radioshack-Nissan) in the start house (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 21 World champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) gets ready to take off for the prologue (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 21 Luke Durbridge (Orica GreenEdge) heads out for his winning prologue (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 21 Cadel Evans (BMC) awaits his start (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 21 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) focuses before his prologue (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 21 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) rode a solid prologue in the Dauphine (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 21 Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) lost half a minute to Wiggins. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 21 David Millar was Garmin-Barracuda's top finisher in the Dauphine prologue (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 21 Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) rode well in the prologue (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 21 Alexander Vinokourov (Astana) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 21 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 21 Cadel Evans (BMC) was six seconds off the pace of his young compatriot Durbridge (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 21 Luke Durbridge (Orica GreenEdge) was best young rider in the Dauphine (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 21 Luke Durbridge (Orica GreenEdge) took the race lead with his winning prologue in the Dauphine (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 21 Luke Durbridge (Orica GreenEdge) zips up the yellow jersey (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 21 Luke Durbridge (Orica GreenEdge) winner of the prologue in Grenoble at the 2012 Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 21 Luke Durbridge (Orica GreenEdge) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 21 Luke Durbridge (Orica GreenEdge) rides to the win in the Dauphine prologue (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 21 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) was one second shy of the stage win (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 21 Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) did not put in the kind of time trial that indicates he has improved against the clock. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Australian rider Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge) sped to victory in the 5.7km time trial prologue to the 2012 Criterium du Dauphine, holding off a spirited effort from pre-race favourite and defending champion Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky), who was the last man to ride.

Durbridge took the lead from Astana's Andriy Grivko and held onto it for over 90 minutes. Wiggins pushed hard as the wind increased and in the end was only a second down on Durbridge's winning time of 6:38:52.

The prologue has set the race up nicely, with plenty of big names in the top ten. Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Cadel Evans (BMC) and Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) are all in there too.

Conditions definitely favoured the early starters in Grenoble, with the flat course winding through the streets of the city in the foot of the French Alps. Calm and dry conditions deteriorated slightly as the day wore on, with a light shower coming in the middle of the stage and the winding picking up significantly towards the end of the stage. With some tight bends dotted around the course, it wasn’t for the faint-hearted.

It was hardly a surprise, therefore, that half of the eventual top ten set off within the first half an hour of racing. These five included Durbridge, who posted the best time of the three Australians in the top ten.

“I’m speechless,” the 21-year-old said after watching Wiggins narrowly fail to beat his time. “I was lucky with the wind and the rain and it could have gone either way. Sometimes you just need some luck. Wearing the yellow jersey at the Dauphine? I’ll take that. It’s going to take a while for it to sink in.”

Wiggins was happy with the outcome. Despite his narrow defeat he has put himself in an excellent position for the remainder of the race, which begins in earnest tomorrow with a 187km stage featuring six categorised climbs.

"I'm happy enough to finish second but it's about the whole week. I couldn't have asked for better today," Wiggins said.

"It's always the same with prologues. With riders going three hours apart there's always different conditions. The wind changed massively today. Some guys had disadvantages on the course elsewhere at the start and also advantages.

“I'm just pleased it stayed dry really because it's never nice riding a prologue in the rain. It was perfect. I stayed safe and I'm where I want to be at the moment and I'm just trying to enjoy it."



Full Results

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Orica Greenedge 0:20:09 2 Sky Procycling 0:00:01 3 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:03 4 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:05 5 Movistar Team 0:00:14 6 BMC Racing Team 0:00:16 7 Astana Pro Team 0:00:17 8 Vacansoleil-Dcm 0:00:21 9 FDJ-Bigmat 0:00:23 10 Radioshack-Nissan 0:00:25 11 Team Argos-Shimano 12 Saur-Sojasun 0:00:29 13 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:32 14 Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:33 15 Team Saxo Bank 16 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:38 17 Team Europcar 0:00:48 18 Lotto-Belisol Team 0:00:49 19 Katusha Team 0:00:51 20 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:55 21 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:01 22 Lampre - ISD 0:01:03

General classification after prologue # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:06:38 2 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:01 3 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:00:03 4 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:05 6 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 7 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:06 9 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 10 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:00:07 11 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 12 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 13 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:08 14 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:00:09 15 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 16 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 17 Markel Irizar (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 18 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:10 19 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 20 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 21 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 22 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 23 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 24 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 25 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:11 26 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 27 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 28 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 29 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:12 30 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 31 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 32 Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano 33 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 34 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 35 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:13 36 Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 37 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan 38 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 39 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:14 40 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 41 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 42 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 43 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 44 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 45 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:00:15 46 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 47 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:16 48 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 49 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 50 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:17 51 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 52 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 53 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank 54 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 0:00:18 55 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 56 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 57 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 58 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 59 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan 60 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 61 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:19 62 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 63 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:20 64 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 65 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 66 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:21 67 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 68 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 69 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:22 70 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 71 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 72 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan 73 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 74 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:00:23 75 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 76 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 77 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 78 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:24 79 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda 80 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 81 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 82 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 83 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:25 84 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 85 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 86 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 87 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:26 88 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 89 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:00:27 90 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 91 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 92 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 93 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 94 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:28 95 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 96 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 97 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 98 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 99 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 100 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 101 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 102 Andy Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 0:00:29 103 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 104 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 105 Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 106 Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda 107 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 108 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:30 109 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 110 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 111 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 112 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 113 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 114 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 115 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 116 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 117 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 118 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:31 119 David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 120 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 121 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 122 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:32 123 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano 124 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 125 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 126 Stephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:00:33 127 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 128 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 129 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 130 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 131 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda 132 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 133 Kasper Klostergaard-Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:34 134 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 135 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 136 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 137 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 138 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Radioshack-Nissan 0:00:35 139 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 140 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 141 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 142 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 143 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 144 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:36 145 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 146 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:37 147 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 148 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 149 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 150 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:38 151 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 152 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 153 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:39 154 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 155 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 156 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:40 157 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 158 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 159 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:41 160 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:42 161 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 162 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 163 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:44 164 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:45 165 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 166 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 167 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD 0:00:47 168 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 169 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:48 170 David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:49 171 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:52 172 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 173 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:54 174 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano 175 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:14

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 15 pts 2 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 12 3 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 10 4 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 5 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 6 6 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 5 7 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 8 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 9 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 2 10 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:06:38 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:07 3 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:09 4 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:10 5 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:12 6 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 7 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:13 8 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan 9 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:00:14 10 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 11 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:16 12 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 13 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:18 14 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:21 15 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:24 16 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 17 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:27 18 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:28 19 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:29 20 Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 21 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:30 22 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 23 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 24 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:31 25 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:00:32 26 Stephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:00:33 27 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 28 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 29 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 30 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:34 31 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 32 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:35 33 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 34 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:37 35 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:38 36 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:42 37 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 38 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:48