With the Tour de France on the horizon, sterner tests await Sky’s thin blue line - but if stage 3 of the Critérium du Dauphiné is a marker for July’s main event the team will be thoroughly delighted by a result which saw Edvald Boasson Hagen win the stage and Bradley Wiggins retain his slender one-second lead over Cadel Evans in the overall standings. Even a late crash inside the final kilometre couldn’t derail the Sky express, with Wiggins carefully avoiding the bodies on the ground and crossing the line unscathed.

That Sky were able to match GC aspirations while also propelling their Norwegian sprinter to success should be seen as an indication of how they’ll aim to manage their aspirations of yellow and green come July. However, it should be noted that Boasson Hagen won without a dominant train at his side, picking his wheels perfectly before bursting through the chaos to relegate Gerald Ciolek (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Borut Bozic (Astana) to second and third.

“It was a nice day for the team,” the Norwegian said in his predictive way.

“The team did a good job to keep Bradley in the front and I could sit behind. I won, it’s not easy. I’m really happy. It’s a really strong team with Bradley in yellow and I’m mainly here to help him but I got the chance to sprint today. I’m happy to ride for the team, it’s a great team. We’ll keep our fingers crossed that we can keep yellow for the rest of the race.”

Sky, it seems, had their fingers crossed through the day’s stage. Unlike yesterday’s boisterous opening, the race leaders were somewhat blessed when Luis Angel Maté (Cofidis) and Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel) attacked from the gun. Neither are overall threats and with no further action Sky could set a rather more sedate pace as the stage rolled towards La Clayette.

It was a stage better suited for the sprinters of the peloton and while Mark Cavendish and his closest rivals currently have their feet up after a long Giro d’Italia, there were a number of riders to scout ahead of the Tour. Along with Boasson Hagen – already a Tour stage winner- Ciolek, Michael Matthews, Nacer Bouhanni, John Degenkolb, and Leigh Howard were all present and accounted for.

It was Bouhanni’s FDJ outfit who gave Sky some assistance after the break’s advantage peaked at 6 minutes, with Degenkolb’s Argos also pitching in when the gap narrowed to less than two minutes.

Once nullified, it was clear that a sprint would decide the outcome. Brief resistance arrived when Philippe Gilbert (BMC) attacked with less than 2 kilometres remaining but he was efficiently shut down by Tony Martin and the rest of QuickStep, who had done the majority of pace setting in the final kilometres.

Sky’s crossed fingers struck again when Degenklob punctured, banging his rim on the tarmac in frustration, leaving Boasson Hagen’s path just that little bit easier.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 4:22:13 2 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 4 Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano 5 Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda 6 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan 7 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 8 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 11 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 12 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 13 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 14 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 15 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 16 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 17 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 18 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 19 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 20 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 21 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 22 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 23 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 24 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 25 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 26 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 28 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 29 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 30 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 31 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 32 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 33 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 34 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 35 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda 36 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 37 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano 38 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 39 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 40 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 42 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 43 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 44 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 45 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 46 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 47 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 48 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 49 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 50 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank 51 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 52 Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 53 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 54 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 55 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 56 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 57 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge 58 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 59 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 60 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 61 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 62 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 63 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 64 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 65 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 66 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 67 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 68 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 69 David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 70 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 71 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 72 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 73 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 74 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 75 Kasper Klostergaard-Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 76 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 77 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 78 Stephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 79 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan 80 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 81 Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 82 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 83 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 84 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 85 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 86 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 87 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 88 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 89 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 90 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 91 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 92 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 93 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 94 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 95 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 96 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 97 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 98 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 99 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan 100 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 101 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 102 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano 103 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 104 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 105 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 106 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 107 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 108 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda 109 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 110 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 111 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 112 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 113 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 114 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 115 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 116 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 117 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 118 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 119 Andy Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 120 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 121 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 122 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 123 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Radioshack-Nissan 124 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD 125 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda 126 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 127 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 128 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 129 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 130 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 131 David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team 132 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 133 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 134 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 135 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 136 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 137 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 138 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda 139 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 140 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 141 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 142 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:41 143 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 144 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:43 145 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 146 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 147 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 148 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 149 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 150 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 151 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:58 152 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 153 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 154 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 155 Markel Irizar (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 156 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:02:07 157 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:02:16 158 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 159 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 160 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:27 161 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 162 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 163 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 0:03:12 164 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano 165 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 166 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:03:21 167 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:34 168 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:04:28 169 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 170 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:09 171 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 172 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 25 pts 2 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 22 3 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 20 4 Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano 18 5 Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda 16 6 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan 15 7 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 14 8 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 13 9 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 10 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 11 11 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 10 12 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 9 13 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 14 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 7 15 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 6 16 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 17 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 4 18 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 3 19 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 2 20 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Climb 1 - Cote de Saint-Andre # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 pts 2 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 3 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 2 4 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1

Climb 2 - Côte des Crêtes # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 pts 2 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 3 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1

Climb 3 - Côte de Vindry # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 pts 2 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 3 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 4:22:13 2 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan 3 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 6 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 7 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 10 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 11 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 12 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 13 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 14 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge 15 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 16 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 17 Stephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 18 Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 19 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 20 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 21 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 22 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 23 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 24 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 25 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 26 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 27 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 28 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 29 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 30 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 31 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:43 32 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 33 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 34 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:03:21 35 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:34 36 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:04:28 37 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lotto-Belisol Team 13:06:39 2 Astana Pro Team 3 Rabobank Cycling Team 4 Sky Procycling 5 Liquigas-Cannondale 6 Ag2R La Mondiale 7 Saur-Sojasun 8 Team Argos-Shimano 9 Lampre-ISD 10 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 11 BMC Racing Team 12 Team Saxo Bank 13 Team Europcar 14 Movistar Team 15 Radioshack-Nissan 16 Garmin-Barracuda 17 Vacansoleil-DCM 18 Euskaltel-Euskadi 19 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 20 Orica Greenedge 21 Katusha Team 22 FDJ-Bigmat 0:00:43

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 13:07:55 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:01 3 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:00:02 4 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:04 6 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:05 8 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:06 9 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 10 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:07 11 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:00:08 12 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:09 13 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 14 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 16 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 17 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:10 18 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:11 19 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan 0:00:12 20 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 21 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:00:14 22 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:15 23 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 24 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:16 25 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank 26 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:17 27 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:19 28 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 29 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:20 30 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 0:00:21 31 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:22 32 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 33 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:25 34 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:26 35 Markel Irizar (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 36 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 37 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:27 38 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 0:00:28 39 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 40 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:29 41 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:30 42 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:32 43 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 44 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:34 45 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:35 46 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 47 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan 48 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:39 49 Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 50 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:40 51 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 52 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 53 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:44 54 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 55 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:00:45 56 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:47 58 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:48 59 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:50 60 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:51 61 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:54 62 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:05 63 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:07 64 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 65 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:08 66 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:09 67 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:11 68 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:13 69 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 70 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:18 71 Stephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:01:21 72 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:24 73 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 74 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:25 75 Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda 0:01:28 76 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 77 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:31 78 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:34 79 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:37 80 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:01:59 81 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:01 82 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:02:04 83 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:06 84 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:02:11 85 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:02:13 86 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:14 87 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:16 88 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:19 89 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:02:26 90 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:32 91 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:34 92 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:37 93 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Radioshack-Nissan 0:02:39 94 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 95 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:02:41 96 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:47 97 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:02:49 98 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:02:50 99 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:02:51 100 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:55 101 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:56 102 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:02:57 103 David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:58 104 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:00 105 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:03 106 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:03:12 107 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:16 108 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:03:42 109 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:47 110 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:52 111 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:04:08 112 Kasper Klostergaard-Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:04:15 113 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:20 114 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD 0:04:32 115 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:04:35 116 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda 0:04:46 117 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:04:49 118 Andy Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 0:05:21 119 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:05:22 120 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge 0:05:23 121 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:24 122 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:05:29 123 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan 0:05:32 124 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 0:05:37 125 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 126 David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:59 127 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:06:13 128 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:06:27 129 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:06:30 130 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:06:31 131 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:06:33 132 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:06:37 133 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:07:28 134 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:07:51 135 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:08:22 136 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:08:52 137 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:09:17 138 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:34 139 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:09:55 140 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:10:43 141 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:11:44 142 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:11:55 143 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:12:19 144 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 0:12:35 145 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:12:37 146 Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:14:28 147 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:15:13 148 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:15:15 149 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:15:30 150 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:15:31 151 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:15:32 152 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 153 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:15:39 154 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:16:23 155 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:16:54 156 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 157 Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:18:04 158 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 0:18:06 159 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 0:18:10 160 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:18:22 161 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:18:24 162 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 0:18:54 163 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:19:42 164 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:20:52 165 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:22:30 166 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:18 167 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:26:24 168 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:26:51 169 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:27:41 170 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:27:46 171 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda 0:28:01 172 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:30:49

Points classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan 51 pts 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 41 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 36 4 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 36 5 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 35 6 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 35 7 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 33 8 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 28 9 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 24 10 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 23 11 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 23 12 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 22 13 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 22 14 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 21 15 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 19 16 Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano 18 17 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 17 18 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 17 19 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 16 20 Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda 16 21 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 15 22 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 14 23 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 13 24 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 13 25 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 26 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 11 27 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda 11 28 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 11 29 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 11 30 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 31 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 9 32 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 8 33 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 34 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 35 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 7 36 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 37 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 6 38 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 5 39 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 5 40 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 4 41 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 42 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 43 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 2 44 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1 45 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1

Mountains classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 38 pts 2 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 3 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 31 4 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 29 5 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 29 6 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 23 7 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 12 8 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 12 9 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 10 Markel Irizar (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 10 11 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 7 12 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 13 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 6 14 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 5 15 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 3 16 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 17 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan 1 18 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Young riders classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan 13:08:07 2 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:03 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:08 4 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:20 5 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:23 7 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:00:28 8 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:32 9 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:35 10 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:57 11 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:01 12 Stephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:01:09 13 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:12 14 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:01:16 15 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:01:47 16 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:54 17 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:01:59 18 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:02:01 19 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:04 20 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:22 21 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:35 22 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:02:45 23 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:05:10 24 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge 0:05:11 25 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 0:05:25 26 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:07:16 27 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:11:43 28 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:12:07 29 Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:14:16 30 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:15:18 31 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:15:27 32 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 0:18:42 33 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:20:40 34 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:22:18 35 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:26:39 36 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:27:29 37 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:27:34