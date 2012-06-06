Trending

Boasson Hagen wins sprint on stage 3 of Dauphine

No change in general classification ahead of time trial

Image 1 of 27

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 27

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 27

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 27

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) still in the race lead of the Dauphine after stage 3

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) still in the race lead of the Dauphine after stage 3
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 27

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) wins stage 3 of the Criterium du Dauphine

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) wins stage 3 of the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 27

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 27

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) wins the sprint on stage 3 of the Dauphine

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) wins the sprint on stage 3 of the Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 27

Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan)

Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 27

The sprint into La Clayette was won by Boasson Hagen

The sprint into La Clayette was won by Boasson Hagen
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 27

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) celebrates a stage win

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) celebrates a stage win
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 27

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) on the podium

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 27

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 27

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 27

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) celebrates his stage win

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) celebrates his stage win
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 27

Stage winner Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky)

Stage winner Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 27

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) on the podium

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 27

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) triumphs in stage 3

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) triumphs in stage 3
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 27

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) wins stage 3

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) wins stage 3
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 27

Race leader Bradley Wiggins (Sky) in yellow

Race leader Bradley Wiggins (Sky) in yellow
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 27

Andrey Kashechkin (Astana Pro Team)

Andrey Kashechkin (Astana Pro Team)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 27

Cadel Evans (BMC) in green in the peloton

Cadel Evans (BMC) in green in the peloton
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 27

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 27

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) on the attack

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) on the attack
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 27

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) sets the pace

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) sets the pace
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 27

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) at the front

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) at the front
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 27

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 27

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) in yellow

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) in yellow
(Image credit: Sirotti)

With the Tour de France on the horizon, sterner tests await Sky’s thin blue line - but if stage 3 of the Critérium du Dauphiné is a marker for July’s main event the team will be thoroughly delighted by a result which saw Edvald Boasson Hagen win the stage and Bradley Wiggins retain his slender one-second lead over Cadel Evans in the overall standings. Even a late crash inside the final kilometre couldn’t derail the Sky express, with Wiggins carefully avoiding the bodies on the ground and crossing the line unscathed.

That Sky were able to match GC aspirations while also propelling their Norwegian sprinter to success should be seen as an indication of how they’ll aim to manage their aspirations of yellow and green come July. However, it should be noted that Boasson Hagen won without a dominant train at his side, picking his wheels perfectly before bursting through the chaos to relegate Gerald Ciolek (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Borut Bozic (Astana) to second and third.

“It was a nice day for the team,” the Norwegian said in his predictive way.

“The team did a good job to keep Bradley in the front and I could sit behind. I won, it’s not easy. I’m really happy. It’s a really strong team with Bradley in yellow and I’m mainly here to help him but I got the chance to sprint today. I’m happy to ride for the team, it’s a great team. We’ll keep our fingers crossed that we can keep yellow for the rest of the race.”

Sky, it seems, had their fingers crossed through the day’s stage. Unlike yesterday’s boisterous opening, the race leaders were somewhat blessed when Luis Angel Maté (Cofidis) and Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel) attacked from the gun. Neither are overall threats and with no further action Sky could set a rather more sedate pace as the stage rolled towards La Clayette.

It was a stage better suited for the sprinters of the peloton and while Mark Cavendish and his closest rivals currently have their feet up after a long Giro d’Italia, there were a number of riders to scout ahead of the Tour. Along with Boasson Hagen – already a Tour stage winner- Ciolek, Michael Matthews, Nacer Bouhanni, John Degenkolb, and Leigh Howard were all present and accounted for.

It was Bouhanni’s FDJ outfit who gave Sky some assistance after the break’s advantage peaked at 6 minutes, with Degenkolb’s Argos also pitching in when the gap narrowed to less than two minutes.

Once nullified, it was clear that a sprint would decide the outcome. Brief resistance arrived when Philippe Gilbert (BMC) attacked with less than 2 kilometres remaining but he was efficiently shut down by Tony Martin and the rest of QuickStep, who had done the majority of pace setting in the final kilometres.

Sky’s crossed fingers struck again when Degenklob punctured, banging his rim on the tarmac in frustration, leaving Boasson Hagen’s path just that little bit easier.

 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling4:22:13
2Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
3Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
4Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano
5Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda
6Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan
7Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
8Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
9Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
11Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
12Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
13Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
14Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
15Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
16Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
17Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
18Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
19Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
20Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
21Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
22Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
23Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
24Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
25Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
26Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
27Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
28Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
29Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
30George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
31Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
32Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
33Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
34Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
35Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda
36Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
37Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
38Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
39Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
40Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
41Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
42Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
43Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
44Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
45Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
46Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
47Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
48Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
49Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
50Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
51Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
52Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
53Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
54Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
55Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
56Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
57Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge
58Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
59Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
60Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
61Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
62Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
63Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
64Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
65Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
66Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
67Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
68Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
69David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
70Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
71Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
72Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
73Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
74Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
75Kasper Klostergaard-Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
76Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
77Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
78Stephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
79Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
80Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
81Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
82Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
83Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
84Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
85Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
86Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
87Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
88Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
89Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
90Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
91Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
92Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
93Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
94Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
95Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
96Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
97Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
98Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
99Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
100Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
101Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
102Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano
103Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
104Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
105Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
106Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
107Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
108David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda
109Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
110Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
111Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
112Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
113Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
114Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
115Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
116Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
117Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
118Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
119Andy Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
120Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
121Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
122Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
123Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Radioshack-Nissan
124Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
125Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda
126Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
127Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
128David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
129Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
130Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
131David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team
132Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
133Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
134Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
135Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
136Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
137Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
138Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda
139Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
140Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
141Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
142Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:41
143Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
144Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:43
145Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
146Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
147David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
148Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
149Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
150Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
151Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:58
152Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
153Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
154Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
155Markel Irizar (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
156Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:02:07
157Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:16
158Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
159Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
160Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:02:27
161Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
162Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
163Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano0:03:12
164Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
165John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
166Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:03:21
167Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:03:34
168Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:04:28
169Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
170Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:09
171Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
172Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling25pts
2Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep22
3Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team20
4Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano18
5Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda16
6Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan15
7Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD14
8Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team13
9Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
10Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank11
11Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat10
12Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun9
13Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne8
14Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team7
15Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar6
16Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5
17Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team4
18Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team3
19Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team2
20Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Climb 1 - Cote de Saint-Andre
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4pts
2Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
3Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar2
4Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1

Climb 2 - Côte des Crêtes
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3pts
2Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
3David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1

Climb 3 - Côte de Vindry
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3pts
2Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
3Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling4:22:13
2Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan
3Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
5Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
6Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
7Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
8Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
9Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
10Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
11Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
12Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
13Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
14Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge
15Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
16Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
17Stephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
18Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
19Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
20Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
21Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
22Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
23Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
24Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
25Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
26Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
27Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
28Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
29Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
30Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
31Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:43
32Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
33John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
34Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:03:21
35Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:03:34
36Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:04:28
37Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto-Belisol Team13:06:39
2Astana Pro Team
3Rabobank Cycling Team
4Sky Procycling
5Liquigas-Cannondale
6Ag2R La Mondiale
7Saur-Sojasun
8Team Argos-Shimano
9Lampre-ISD
10Omega Pharma-Quick Step
11BMC Racing Team
12Team Saxo Bank
13Team Europcar
14Movistar Team
15Radioshack-Nissan
16Garmin-Barracuda
17Vacansoleil-DCM
18Euskaltel-Euskadi
19Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
20Orica Greenedge
21Katusha Team
22FDJ-Bigmat0:00:43

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling13:07:55
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:01
3Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:00:02
4Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
5Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:04
6Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
7Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:05
8Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:06
9Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
10Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:07
11Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:00:08
12David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:09
13Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
14Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
15Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
16Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
17Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:10
18Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:00:11
19Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:12
20Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
21Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:00:14
22Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:15
23Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
24Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:16
25Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
26Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:17
27Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank0:00:19
28Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
29Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:20
30Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:21
31Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:22
32Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
33Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:25
34Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:26
35Markel Irizar (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
36Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
37Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:27
38Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:00:28
39Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
40Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:29
41Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:30
42Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:32
43Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
44Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:34
45Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:35
46Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
47Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
48Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:39
49Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
50Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:40
51Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
52Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
53Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:00:44
54Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
55Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling0:00:45
56Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
57Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:47
58Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:48
59Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:50
60Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:51
61Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:54
62Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:05
63Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:07
64Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
65Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:08
66Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:09
67Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:11
68Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:13
69Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
70Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:18
71Stephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:01:21
72Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:24
73Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
74Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:25
75Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda0:01:28
76Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
77Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:31
78Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:34
79Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:37
80Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:01:59
81George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:01
82Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:02:04
83Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:06
84Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:02:11
85Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:13
86Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:14
87Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:16
88Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank0:02:19
89Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:02:26
90Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:02:32
91Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:34
92Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:37
93Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Radioshack-Nissan0:02:39
94Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
95Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:02:41
96Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:47
97Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:02:49
98Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:02:50
99Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:51
100Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:55
101Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:56
102Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:02:57
103David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:02:58
104Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:00
105Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:03
106Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:03:12
107Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:16
108Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:03:42
109Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:47
110Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:52
111Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:04:08
112Kasper Klostergaard-Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:04:15
113David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:20
114Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD0:04:32
115Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:04:35
116Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda0:04:46
117Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:04:49
118Andy Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan0:05:21
119John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:05:22
120Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge0:05:23
121Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:24
122Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:05:29
123Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan0:05:32
124Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda0:05:37
125Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
126David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:59
127Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:06:13
128Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:27
129Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:06:30
130Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:06:31
131David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:06:33
132Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:06:37
133Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:07:28
134Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:07:51
135Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:08:22
136Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:08:52
137Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:09:17
138Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:34
139Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:09:55
140Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:10:43
141Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:11:44
142Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:11:55
143Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:12:19
144Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano0:12:35
145Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:12:37
146Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:14:28
147Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:15:13
148Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:15:15
149Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:15:30
150Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:15:31
151Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:15:32
152Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
153Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:15:39
154Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:16:23
155Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:16:54
156Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
157Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:18:04
158Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda0:18:06
159Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling0:18:10
160Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:18:22
161Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:18:24
162Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda0:18:54
163Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:19:42
164Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:20:52
165Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:22:30
166Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:18
167Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:26:24
168Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:26:51
169Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:27:41
170Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:27:46
171Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda0:28:01
172Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:30:49

Points classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan51pts
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team41
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling36
4Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep36
5Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun35
6Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team35
7Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team33
8Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat28
9Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling24
10Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale23
11Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team23
12Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun22
13Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team22
14Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team21
15Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team19
16Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano18
17Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team17
18Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale17
19Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep16
20Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda16
21Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge15
22Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD14
23Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team13
24Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team13
25Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
26Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team11
27David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda11
28Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar11
29Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank11
30Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale10
31Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun9
32Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling8
33Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale8
34Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne8
35Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team7
36Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling6
37Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar6
38Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team5
39Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge5
40Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling4
41Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
42Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
43Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team2
44Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1
45Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1

Mountains classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar38pts
2Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale36
3Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar31
4Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne29
5David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne29
6Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale23
7Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano12
8Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda12
9Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne10
10Markel Irizar (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan10
11Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi7
12Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team7
13Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun6
14Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar5
15Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team3
16Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
17Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan1
18Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar1

Young riders classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan13:08:07
2Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:03
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:08
4Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:20
5Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
6Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:23
7Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:00:28
8Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:00:32
9Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:35
10Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:57
11Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:01
12Stephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:01:09
13Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:12
14Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:01:16
15Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:01:47
16Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:54
17Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:01:59
18Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:01
19Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:04
20Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:22
21Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:35
22Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:02:45
23John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:05:10
24Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge0:05:11
25Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda0:05:25
26Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:07:16
27Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:11:43
28Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:12:07
29Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:14:16
30Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:15:18
31Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:15:27
32Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda0:18:42
33Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:20:40
34Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:22:18
35Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:26:39
36Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:27:29
37Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:27:34

Teams classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling39:23:58
2Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:02
3Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:04
4Astana Pro Team0:00:12
5Saur-Sojasun0:00:24
6Movistar Team0:00:31
7Bmc Racing Team0:00:35
8Radioshack-Nissan0:00:42
9Team Europcar0:00:47
10Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:49
11Team Saxo Bank0:00:59
12Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:04
13Garmin-Barracuda0:01:32
14Katusha Team0:01:35
15Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:36
16Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:01:39
17Vacansoleil-DCM0:02:56
18Lotto-Belisol Team0:03:16
19FDJ-Bigmat0:03:19
20Lampre-ISD0:03:27
21Orica Greenedge0:04:55
22Team Argos-Shimano0:07:14

 

Latest on Cyclingnews