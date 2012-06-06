Boasson Hagen wins sprint on stage 3 of Dauphine
No change in general classification ahead of time trial
Stage 3: Givors - La Clayette
With the Tour de France on the horizon, sterner tests await Sky’s thin blue line - but if stage 3 of the Critérium du Dauphiné is a marker for July’s main event the team will be thoroughly delighted by a result which saw Edvald Boasson Hagen win the stage and Bradley Wiggins retain his slender one-second lead over Cadel Evans in the overall standings. Even a late crash inside the final kilometre couldn’t derail the Sky express, with Wiggins carefully avoiding the bodies on the ground and crossing the line unscathed.
That Sky were able to match GC aspirations while also propelling their Norwegian sprinter to success should be seen as an indication of how they’ll aim to manage their aspirations of yellow and green come July. However, it should be noted that Boasson Hagen won without a dominant train at his side, picking his wheels perfectly before bursting through the chaos to relegate Gerald Ciolek (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Borut Bozic (Astana) to second and third.
“It was a nice day for the team,” the Norwegian said in his predictive way.
“The team did a good job to keep Bradley in the front and I could sit behind. I won, it’s not easy. I’m really happy. It’s a really strong team with Bradley in yellow and I’m mainly here to help him but I got the chance to sprint today. I’m happy to ride for the team, it’s a great team. We’ll keep our fingers crossed that we can keep yellow for the rest of the race.”
Sky, it seems, had their fingers crossed through the day’s stage. Unlike yesterday’s boisterous opening, the race leaders were somewhat blessed when Luis Angel Maté (Cofidis) and Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel) attacked from the gun. Neither are overall threats and with no further action Sky could set a rather more sedate pace as the stage rolled towards La Clayette.
It was a stage better suited for the sprinters of the peloton and while Mark Cavendish and his closest rivals currently have their feet up after a long Giro d’Italia, there were a number of riders to scout ahead of the Tour. Along with Boasson Hagen – already a Tour stage winner- Ciolek, Michael Matthews, Nacer Bouhanni, John Degenkolb, and Leigh Howard were all present and accounted for.
It was Bouhanni’s FDJ outfit who gave Sky some assistance after the break’s advantage peaked at 6 minutes, with Degenkolb’s Argos also pitching in when the gap narrowed to less than two minutes.
Once nullified, it was clear that a sprint would decide the outcome. Brief resistance arrived when Philippe Gilbert (BMC) attacked with less than 2 kilometres remaining but he was efficiently shut down by Tony Martin and the rest of QuickStep, who had done the majority of pace setting in the final kilometres.
Sky’s crossed fingers struck again when Degenklob punctured, banging his rim on the tarmac in frustration, leaving Boasson Hagen’s path just that little bit easier.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|4:22:13
|2
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|4
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|5
|Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda
|6
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan
|7
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|8
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|11
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|12
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|13
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|14
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|15
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|17
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|18
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|19
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|20
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|21
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|23
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|25
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|26
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|28
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|29
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|30
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|32
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|34
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|35
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda
|36
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|37
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|38
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|39
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|42
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|43
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|45
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|46
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|47
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|48
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|49
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|50
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|51
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|52
|Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|53
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|55
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|56
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|57
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge
|58
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|59
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|60
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|61
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|62
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|63
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|64
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|65
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|66
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|67
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|68
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|69
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|70
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|72
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|73
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|74
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|75
|Kasper Klostergaard-Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|76
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|77
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|78
|Stephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|80
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|81
|Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|83
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|84
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|85
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|86
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|87
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|89
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|90
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|91
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|92
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|93
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|94
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|95
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|96
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|97
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|98
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|99
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
|100
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|101
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|103
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|104
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|105
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|106
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|107
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|108
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda
|109
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|110
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|111
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|112
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|113
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|114
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|115
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|116
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|117
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|118
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|119
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|120
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|121
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|122
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|123
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Radioshack-Nissan
|124
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
|125
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda
|126
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|127
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|128
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|129
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|130
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|131
|David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team
|132
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|133
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|134
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|135
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|136
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|137
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|138
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda
|139
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|140
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|141
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|142
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:41
|143
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|144
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:43
|145
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|146
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|147
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|148
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|149
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|150
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|151
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:58
|152
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|153
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|154
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|155
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|156
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:02:07
|157
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:16
|158
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|159
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|160
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:27
|161
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|162
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|163
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|0:03:12
|164
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|165
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|166
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:03:21
|167
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:34
|168
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:04:28
|169
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|170
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:09
|171
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|172
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|25
|pts
|2
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|22
|3
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|20
|4
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|18
|5
|Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda
|16
|6
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan
|15
|7
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|14
|8
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|13
|9
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|10
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|11
|11
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|10
|12
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|9
|13
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|14
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|7
|15
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|16
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|17
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|4
|18
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|19
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|2
|20
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|pts
|2
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|3
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|4
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|pts
|2
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|3
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|pts
|2
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|3
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|4:22:13
|2
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan
|3
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|6
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|10
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|11
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|12
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|13
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|14
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge
|15
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|16
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|17
|Stephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|20
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|21
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|22
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|23
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|25
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|26
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|27
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|28
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|29
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|30
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|31
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:43
|32
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|33
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|34
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:03:21
|35
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:34
|36
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:04:28
|37
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|13:06:39
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|3
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|Sky Procycling
|5
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|7
|Saur-Sojasun
|8
|Team Argos-Shimano
|9
|Lampre-ISD
|10
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|12
|Team Saxo Bank
|13
|Team Europcar
|14
|Movistar Team
|15
|Radioshack-Nissan
|16
|Garmin-Barracuda
|17
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|18
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|19
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|20
|Orica Greenedge
|21
|Katusha Team
|22
|FDJ-Bigmat
|0:00:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|13:07:55
|2
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:02
|4
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:04
|6
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:05
|8
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:06
|9
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|10
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:07
|11
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|12
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:09
|13
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|14
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|16
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|17
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:10
|18
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:11
|19
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:12
|20
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:14
|22
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:15
|23
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|24
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:16
|25
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|26
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:17
|27
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:19
|28
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|30
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:21
|31
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:22
|32
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|33
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:25
|34
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:26
|35
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|36
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|37
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:27
|38
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:00:28
|39
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|40
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:29
|41
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:30
|42
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:32
|43
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|44
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:34
|45
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:35
|46
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|47
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|48
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:39
|49
|Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|50
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:40
|51
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|52
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|53
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:44
|54
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|55
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:45
|56
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:47
|58
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:48
|59
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:50
|60
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:51
|61
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:54
|62
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:05
|63
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:07
|64
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|65
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:08
|66
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:09
|67
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:11
|68
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:13
|69
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|70
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:18
|71
|Stephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:21
|72
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:24
|73
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|74
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:25
|75
|Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:01:28
|76
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|77
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:31
|78
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:34
|79
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:37
|80
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:01:59
|81
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:01
|82
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:02:04
|83
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:06
|84
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:02:11
|85
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:13
|86
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:14
|87
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:16
|88
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:19
|89
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:26
|90
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:32
|91
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:34
|92
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:37
|93
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:02:39
|94
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|95
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:41
|96
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:47
|97
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:49
|98
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:02:50
|99
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:51
|100
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:55
|101
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:56
|102
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:02:57
|103
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:58
|104
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:00
|105
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:03
|106
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:12
|107
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:16
|108
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:03:42
|109
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:47
|110
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:52
|111
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:08
|112
|Kasper Klostergaard-Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:04:15
|113
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:20
|114
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:32
|115
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:04:35
|116
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:04:46
|117
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:04:49
|118
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:05:21
|119
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:05:22
|120
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge
|0:05:23
|121
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:24
|122
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:05:29
|123
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:05:32
|124
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:05:37
|125
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|126
|David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:59
|127
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:13
|128
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:27
|129
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:06:30
|130
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:31
|131
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:06:33
|132
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:06:37
|133
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:07:28
|134
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:07:51
|135
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:08:22
|136
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:08:52
|137
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:09:17
|138
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:34
|139
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:09:55
|140
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:10:43
|141
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:44
|142
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:11:55
|143
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:12:19
|144
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|0:12:35
|145
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:12:37
|146
|Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:28
|147
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:15:13
|148
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:15:15
|149
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:15:30
|150
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:15:31
|151
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:15:32
|152
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|153
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:15:39
|154
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:16:23
|155
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:16:54
|156
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|157
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:18:04
|158
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:18:06
|159
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:18:10
|160
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:18:22
|161
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:18:24
|162
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:18:54
|163
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:19:42
|164
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:20:52
|165
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:22:30
|166
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:18
|167
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:26:24
|168
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:26:51
|169
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:27:41
|170
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:27:46
|171
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:28:01
|172
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:30:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan
|51
|pts
|2
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|41
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|36
|4
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|36
|5
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|35
|6
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|35
|7
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|33
|8
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|28
|9
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|24
|10
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|11
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|23
|12
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|22
|13
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|22
|14
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|21
|15
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|16
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|18
|17
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|17
|18
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|17
|19
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|16
|20
|Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda
|16
|21
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|15
|22
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|14
|23
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|13
|24
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|13
|25
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|26
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|11
|27
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda
|11
|28
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|29
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|11
|30
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|31
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|9
|32
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|8
|33
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|34
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|35
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|7
|36
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6
|37
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|38
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|5
|39
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|40
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|4
|41
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|42
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|43
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|2
|44
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|45
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|38
|pts
|2
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|3
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|31
|4
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|29
|5
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|29
|6
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|23
|7
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|12
|8
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|12
|9
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|10
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|10
|11
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|7
|12
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|13
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|6
|14
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|15
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|3
|16
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|17
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan
|1
|18
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan
|13:08:07
|2
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:03
|3
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|4
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:20
|5
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:23
|7
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:28
|8
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:32
|9
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:35
|10
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:57
|11
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:01
|12
|Stephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|13
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:12
|14
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:01:16
|15
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:01:47
|16
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:54
|17
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:01:59
|18
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:01
|19
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:04
|20
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:22
|21
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:35
|22
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:02:45
|23
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:05:10
|24
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge
|0:05:11
|25
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:05:25
|26
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:07:16
|27
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:11:43
|28
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:12:07
|29
|Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:16
|30
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:15:18
|31
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:15:27
|32
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:18:42
|33
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:20:40
|34
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:22:18
|35
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:26:39
|36
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:27:29
|37
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:27:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Procycling
|39:23:58
|2
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:04
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:12
|5
|Saur-Sojasun
|0:00:24
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:00:31
|7
|Bmc Racing Team
|0:00:35
|8
|Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:42
|9
|Team Europcar
|0:00:47
|10
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:49
|11
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:59
|12
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:04
|13
|Garmin-Barracuda
|0:01:32
|14
|Katusha Team
|0:01:35
|15
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:36
|16
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:39
|17
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:02:56
|18
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:03:16
|19
|FDJ-Bigmat
|0:03:19
|20
|Lampre-ISD
|0:03:27
|21
|Orica Greenedge
|0:04:55
|22
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:07:14
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Colnago goes off-road with new G3X gravel bikeG3X is the Italian brand's first foray into the gravel market
-
Harry Tanfield signs for AG2R La MondialeBrit moves to French team after neo-pro season at folding Katusha-Alpecin
-
Cannondale launches 11.3kg SuperSix EVO Neo road e-bikeNew Cannondale e-bike blends SuperSix EVO design cues with a 250w motor to create an all-new performance road e-bike
-
Cyclo-cross focus for Richards ahead of World Cup and World ChampionshipsBritish rider also targeting mountain-bike berth at Tokyo Olympics
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy