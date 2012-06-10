Image 1 of 26 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) celebrates on the podium in the Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 26 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) secured his second consecutive victory in the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 26 Bradley Wiggins completed his overall victory with ease (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 26 Team Sky was the best team in the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 26 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Liquigas-Cannondale) was the mountains classification winner (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 26 Cadel Evans rides the final stage of the Dauphine surrounded by his BMC teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 26 The final podium of the 2012 Critérium du Dauphiné: Michael Rogers and Bradley Wiggins (Sky) and Cadel Evans (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 26 Team Sky on the podium at the 2012 Critérium du Dauphiné (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 26 Cadel Evans congratulates Brad Wiggins on his Critérium du Dauphiné win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 26 Cadel Evans and his son Robel (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 26 Cadel Evans celebrates his podium in the Critérium du Dauphiné with his son Robel (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 26 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 26 Wilco Kelderman (Rabobank) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 26 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 26 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 26 Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank Cycling Team) follow Daniel Moreno (Katusha) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 26 Cadel Evans (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 26 Richie Porte (Team Sky) leads the favourites on the final climb (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 26 Team Sky wrapped up the teams classification (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 26 The final podium: Rogers, Wiggins, Evans (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 26 THe 2012 Dauphine podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 26 Dauphine winner Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 26 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 26 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) wins stage 7 of the Dauphine (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 25 of 26 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) wins stage 7 of the Dauphine (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 26 of 26 Bradley Wiggins celebrates his overall win in the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) won the final stage of the Criterium du Dauphine, whilst Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) easily secured his second consecutive overall title. Moreno slipped by Rabobank's Luis Leon Sanchez just before the finish line to take the win, with Cadel Evans of BMC Racing Team third.



The final stage with its five ranked climbs and category three mountaintop finish did not change the final podium. Wiggins took the overall win, with teammate Michael Rogers second and Evans third. Christopher Froome was fourth, giving Team Sky three of the top four slots.

Wiggins's lead was never in doubt over the stage, with Sky keeping a close eye on both the day's escape group and the competition for yellow. The dominant performance by both the captain and the team now make Wiggins the top favourite for the Tour de France.

Five more climbs and a mountaintop finish

The final stage of the Dauphine was anything but a simple run-in to the finish. Five ranked climbs were along the way, including the category one Col du Corbier only 24km from the finish.

Several small groups got away early on, before merging into a group of eight: Dmitriy Fofonov (Astana), Pierre Rolland (Europcar), Yaroslav Popovych (RadioShack), Christophe Le Mével (Garmin), Sylvain Chavanel and Stijn Vandenbergh (Omega), Jerome Coppel (Saur) and Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM). They never had much of a lead, and with 35km to go, only Chavanel, Rolland, Coppel and Westra were still away, with Chavanel the next to be dropped.

The trio took a 1:44 lead up the Corbier. Behind them, Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) was dropped on the climb, as he continued to struggle with injuries from a crash earlier in the race. Earlier Thomas Voeckler of Europcar had abandoned with knee problems.

Sky worked to protect Wiggins's lead, moving to the front of the field. BMC had the same idea, hoping to not only hold on to Evans's third place but perhaps also with a stage win in mind.

As the field neared the summit, a handful of riders tried to get away. They never really got away and eventually Wiggins himself calmly led the chase and catch.

It was a reduced field which flew down the many switchbacks of the descent. Vincenzo Nibali of Liquigas-Cannondale was at the head of things, and, after having been dropped the previous day, took off in an apparent attempt to salvage what he could.

Westra seemed to be struggling on that climb, and fell back for good on the descent, leaving Coppel and Rolland alone in the lead. Nibali was rapidly approaching, and the field wasn't far away either.

Nibali and Westra joined forces, but the Italian was unable to hold on, soon dropping back to the field. Westra was soon caught by the BMC-led field, as well, and with 13km to go, the gap was down to about 30 seconds to the two leaders.

With the two leaders in sight, Alexandre Geniez of Argos-Shimano took off out of the field. With some 6km to go, he caught them, but the field was only a few second back.

By then Katusha had moved to the head of the field, and with 5km to go, Rolland and Coppel shook hands and resigned themselves to their fate. They still took a minimal lead up the closing climb, but with 2.4km to go, they were all caught.

Katusha roared up the climb, with Evans noticeably close to the front in his green points jersey.

Evans made his move, but it was Luis Leon Sanchez who looked to have made the decisive move with 250m to go. But Moreno went with him and was able to slip past him at the last second for the win. Evans took third.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 2:59:37 2 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 5 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 7 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 8 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 9 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 10 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:07 11 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 12 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 13 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:00:10 14 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 15 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 16 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 17 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 18 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan 19 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 20 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan 0:00:15 21 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 22 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 23 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:23 24 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 25 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 26 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank 27 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 28 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 29 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 30 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:38 31 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda 32 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 33 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 34 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:00:53 35 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:08 36 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:24 37 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:01:41 38 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:42 39 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:01:46 40 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:55 41 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:17 42 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 43 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 44 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:02:36 45 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 46 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:04:10 47 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 48 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:57 49 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:06:11 50 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 51 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 52 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 53 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 54 Markel Irizar (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 55 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano 56 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 57 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 58 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda 59 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 60 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 61 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 62 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 63 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 64 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 65 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 66 Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 67 David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team 68 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 69 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 70 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 71 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 72 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 73 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 74 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 75 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 76 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 77 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 78 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 79 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 80 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 81 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 82 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 83 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 84 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 85 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 86 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 87 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 88 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 89 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 90 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 91 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 92 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 93 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda 0:07:13 94 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:08:13 95 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:03 96 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 97 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 98 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 99 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 100 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 101 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 102 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 103 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 104 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge 105 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 106 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD 107 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 108 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 109 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 110 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:10:34 111 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 112 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 113 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 114 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 115 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 116 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 117 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Radioshack-Nissan 0:11:05 118 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 119 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:13:20 120 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 121 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:13:45 122 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 123 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 124 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 125 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 126 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 127 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 128 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 129 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan 130 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 131 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 132 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 133 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 134 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 135 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 136 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 137 Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 138 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 139 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 140 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 141 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 142 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 143 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 144 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 145 Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano 146 Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda 147 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 148 David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:18:36 149 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 150 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 151 Kasper Klostergaard-Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:18:40

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 15 pts 2 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 12 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 10 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 8 5 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 6 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 5 7 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 4 8 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 9 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 2 10 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Mijouet # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 pts 2 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 3 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 1

Mountain 2 - Col de Cou # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4 pts 2 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda 3 3 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 4 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Radioshack-Nissan 1

Mountain 3 - Côte de la Vernaz # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 10 pts 2 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 9 3 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 8 4 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 7 5 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda 6 6 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 5

Mountain 4 - Col du Corbier # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 15 pts 2 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 13 3 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 11 4 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 9 5 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan 8 6 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 7 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 8 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 5

Mountain 5 - Chatel # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 4 pts 2 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 2 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 2:59:37 2 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:10 3 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan 4 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:00:23 5 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:00:53 6 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:08 7 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:42 8 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:55 9 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:17

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sky Procycling 8:58:58 2 Radioshack-Nissan 0:00:25 3 Team Saxo Bank 0:00:49 4 Saur - Sojasun 0:01:17 5 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:18 6 BMC Racing Team 0:03:37 7 Katusha Team 0:03:52 8 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:14 9 AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:28 10 Pro Team Astana 0:06:37 11 Team Europcar 0:06:52 12 Movistar Team 0:08:31 13 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:09:31 14 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:10:37 15 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 0:12:15 16 Lotto Belisol Team 17 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:12:38 18 Garmin-Barracuda 0:13:55 19 Argos-Shimano 0:16:00 20 Lampre - ISD 0:16:25 21 Orica-GreenEdge 0:17:59 22 FDJ-Big Mat 0:18:26

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 26:40:46 2 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:01:17 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:01:26 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:45 5 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:02:12 6 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 0:02:58 7 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:03:07 8 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:26 9 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:03:34 10 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 0:03:50 11 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:55 12 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:57 13 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:04:34 14 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:04:49 15 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank 0:05:21 16 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 0:05:39 17 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:05:53 18 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan 0:06:44 19 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:06 20 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:09:17 21 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:59 22 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:10:15 23 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:10:16 24 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:11:13 25 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:12:02 26 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:12:31 27 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:14:04 28 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:14:36 29 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:14:52 30 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:15:40 31 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:16:03 32 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan 0:16:34 33 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:16:40 34 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:16:57 35 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:17:06 36 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:17:22 37 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:17:28 38 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:17:34 39 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:39 40 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:18:14 41 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:19:05 42 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:19:09 43 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:19:13 44 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda 0:19:27 45 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:19:43 46 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 0:22:05 47 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:22:29 48 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:22:32 49 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:22:38 50 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:23:37 51 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:24:08 52 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:24:57 53 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:25:08 54 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:25:42 55 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:25:49 56 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:26:21 57 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:26:49 58 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:55 59 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:27:07 60 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:27:24 61 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:27:46 62 David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:28:19 63 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:28:25 64 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:28:43 65 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda 0:29:50 66 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:30:02 67 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:31:05 68 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:31:44 69 Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:31:48 70 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:32:21 71 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:32:43 72 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:33:02 73 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 74 Markel Irizar (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 0:33:06 75 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:33:17 76 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 77 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:34:39 78 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:34:59 79 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:35:01 80 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:35:15 81 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:36:00 82 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:36:40 83 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:36:46 84 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:37:07 85 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:38:43 86 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:39:52 87 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:40:14 88 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:40:16 89 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:41:01 90 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:41:05 91 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:41:21 92 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge 0:41:46 93 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:41:49 94 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:42:39 95 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:44:13 96 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:44:25 97 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:44:53 98 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:45:13 99 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:45:25 100 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:45:27 101 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:45:48 102 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:46:35 103 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:46:36 104 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:46:42 105 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:47:14 106 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda 0:47:31 107 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:47:33 108 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:47:38 109 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:47:58 110 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan 0:48:57 111 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:49:41 112 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:49:42 113 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD 0:49:45 114 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Radioshack-Nissan 0:51:45 115 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:52:26 116 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:52:30 117 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:52:42 118 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:53:25 119 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:53:32 120 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:54:15 121 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 0:55:05 122 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:55:08 123 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:55:25 124 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:55:46 125 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:56:22 126 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:56:56 127 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:57:41 128 Kasper Klostergaard-Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:58:14 129 Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda 0:58:24 130 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:58:39 131 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 1:00:55 132 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 1:01:04 133 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:01:51 134 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 1:02:45 135 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:02:50 136 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 1:04:35 137 David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 1:06:41 138 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:06:49 139 Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 1:09:29 140 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:10:12 141 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:12:17 142 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 1:12:28 143 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1:15:44 144 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 1:15:52 145 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1:17:29 146 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:20:13 147 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1:23:00 148 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:23:18 149 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:25:34 150 Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano 1:27:02 151 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:31:10

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 66 pts 2 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 58 3 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan 51 4 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 47 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 44 6 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 36 7 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 35 8 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 35 9 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 32 10 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 29 11 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 29 12 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 28 13 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 23 14 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 22 15 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 21 16 Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano 18 17 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 17 18 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 17 19 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 16 20 Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda 16 21 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 15 22 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 15 23 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 14 24 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 13 25 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda 13 26 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 13 27 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 12 28 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 29 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 11 30 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 11 31 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 11 32 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 10 33 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 34 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 10 35 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 9 36 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 9 37 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 38 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 39 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 40 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 41 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 7 42 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 43 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 6 44 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 5 45 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 5 46 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 5 47 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 4 48 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 4 49 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 50 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 51 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 2 52 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 53 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 54 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 55 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 1 56 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank 1 57 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1 58 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 59 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi -10

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 91 pts 2 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 61 3 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 61 4 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 38 5 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 38 6 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 31 7 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 29 8 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 29 9 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 25 10 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 23 11 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 23 12 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 23 13 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 20 14 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 20 15 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 19 16 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 19 17 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 19 18 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 17 19 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 16 20 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 15 21 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 14 22 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 14 23 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 14 24 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 14 25 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 12 26 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 12 27 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 28 Markel Irizar (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 10 29 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 10 30 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 10 31 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 9 32 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 9 33 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda 9 34 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 8 35 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan 8 36 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 7 37 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 7 38 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 39 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 6 40 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 6 41 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 6 42 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 43 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 5 44 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 5 45 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 5 46 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 47 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 48 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 49 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 50 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan 1 51 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 1 52 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Radioshack-Nissan 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 26:44:12 2 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:23 3 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:05:51 4 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:10:38 5 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan 0:13:08 6 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:13:40 7 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:13:56 8 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:14:08 9 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:20:42 10 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:22:16 11 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:22:23 12 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:22:55 13 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:24:20 14 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:28:55 15 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:31:35 16 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:33:20 17 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge 0:38:20 18 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:40:59 19 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:42:01 20 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:42:22 21 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:49:00 22 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:49:59 23 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 0:51:39 24 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:54:15 25 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:59:24 26 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:03:23 27 Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 1:06:03 28 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:06:46 29 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1:14:03 30 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:16:47 31 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:22:08