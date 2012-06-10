Trending

Bradley Wiggins retains his Critérium du Dauphiné title

Moreno wins final stage as Sky take first and second overall

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) celebrates on the podium in the Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) secured his second consecutive victory in the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Bradley Wiggins completed his overall victory with ease
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Team Sky was the best team in the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Liquigas-Cannondale) was the mountains classification winner
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Cadel Evans rides the final stage of the Dauphine surrounded by his BMC teammates
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The final podium of the 2012 Critérium du Dauphiné: Michael Rogers and Bradley Wiggins (Sky) and Cadel Evans (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Team Sky on the podium at the 2012 Critérium du Dauphiné
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Cadel Evans congratulates Brad Wiggins on his Critérium du Dauphiné win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Cadel Evans and his son Robel
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Cadel Evans celebrates his podium in the Critérium du Dauphiné with his son Robel
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Wilco Kelderman (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank Cycling Team) follow Daniel Moreno (Katusha)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Cadel Evans (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Richie Porte (Team Sky) leads the favourites on the final climb
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Team Sky wrapped up the teams classification
(Image credit: Sirotti)
The final podium: Rogers, Wiggins, Evans
(Image credit: Sirotti)
THe 2012 Dauphine podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Dauphine winner Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Daniel Moreno (Katusha)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Daniel Moreno (Katusha) wins stage 7 of the Dauphine
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Daniel Moreno (Katusha) wins stage 7 of the Dauphine
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Bradley Wiggins celebrates his overall win in the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) won the final stage of the Criterium du Dauphine, whilst Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) easily secured his second consecutive overall title. Moreno slipped by Rabobank's Luis Leon Sanchez just before the finish line to take the win, with Cadel Evans of BMC Racing Team third.

The final stage with its five ranked climbs and category three mountaintop finish did not change the final podium. Wiggins took the overall win, with teammate Michael Rogers second and Evans third. Christopher Froome was fourth, giving Team Sky three of the top four slots.

Wiggins's lead was never in doubt over the stage, with Sky keeping a close eye on both the day's escape group and the competition for yellow. The dominant performance by both the captain and the team now make Wiggins the top favourite for the Tour de France.

Five more climbs and a mountaintop finish

The final stage of the Dauphine was anything but a simple run-in to the finish. Five ranked climbs were along the way, including the category one Col du Corbier only 24km from the finish.

Several small groups got away early on, before merging into a group of eight: Dmitriy Fofonov (Astana), Pierre Rolland (Europcar), Yaroslav Popovych (RadioShack), Christophe Le Mével (Garmin), Sylvain Chavanel and Stijn Vandenbergh (Omega), Jerome Coppel (Saur) and Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM). They never had much of a lead, and with 35km to go, only Chavanel, Rolland, Coppel and Westra were still away, with Chavanel the next to be dropped.

The trio took a 1:44 lead up the Corbier. Behind them, Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) was dropped on the climb, as he continued to struggle with injuries from a crash earlier in the race. Earlier Thomas Voeckler of Europcar had abandoned with knee problems.

Sky worked to protect Wiggins's lead, moving to the front of the field. BMC had the same idea, hoping to not only hold on to Evans's third place but perhaps also with a stage win in mind.

As the field neared the summit, a handful of riders tried to get away. They never really got away and eventually Wiggins himself calmly led the chase and catch.

It was a reduced field which flew down the many switchbacks of the descent. Vincenzo Nibali of Liquigas-Cannondale was at the head of things, and, after having been dropped the previous day, took off in an apparent attempt to salvage what he could.

Westra seemed to be struggling on that climb, and fell back for good on the descent, leaving Coppel and Rolland alone in the lead. Nibali was rapidly approaching, and the field wasn't far away either.

Nibali and Westra joined forces, but the Italian was unable to hold on, soon dropping back to the field. Westra was soon caught by the BMC-led field, as well, and with 13km to go, the gap was down to about 30 seconds to the two leaders.

With the two leaders in sight, Alexandre Geniez of Argos-Shimano took off out of the field. With some 6km to go, he caught them, but the field was only a few second back.

By then Katusha had moved to the head of the field, and with 5km to go, Rolland and Coppel shook hands and resigned themselves to their fate. They still took a minimal lead up the closing climb, but with 2.4km to go, they were all caught.

Katusha roared up the climb, with Evans noticeably close to the front in his green points jersey.

Evans made his move, but it was Luis Leon Sanchez who looked to have made the decisive move with 250m to go. But Moreno went with him and was able to slip past him at the last second for the win. Evans took third.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team2:59:37
2Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
5Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
6Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
7Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
8Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
9Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
10Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:07
11Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
12Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
13Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:00:10
14Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
15Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
16Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
17Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
18Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan
19Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
20Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:15
21Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
22Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
23Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:23
24Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
25Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
26Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
27Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
28Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
29Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
30Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:38
31Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda
32Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
33Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
34Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:00:53
35Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:08
36Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:24
37Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:01:41
38Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:42
39Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:01:46
40Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:55
41Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:02:17
42Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
43Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
44Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:02:36
45Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
46Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:04:10
47Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
48Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:57
49Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:06:11
50Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
51Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
52Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
53Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
54Markel Irizar (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
55Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
56Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
57Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
58Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda
59Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
60David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
61Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
62Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
63Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
64Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
65Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
66Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
67David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team
68Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
69Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
70Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
71George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
72Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
73Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
74Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
75Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
76Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
77Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
78Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
79Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
80Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
81David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
82Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
83Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
84Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
85Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
86Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
87Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
88Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
89Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
90Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
91Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
92Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
93David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda0:07:13
94Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:08:13
95Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:03
96Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
97Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
98Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
99Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
100Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
101Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
102Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
103Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
104Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge
105Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
106Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
107Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
108Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
109Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
110Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:10:34
111Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
112Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
113Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
114Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
115Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
116Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
117Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Radioshack-Nissan0:11:05
118Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
119Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:13:20
120Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
121Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:13:45
122Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
123Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
124Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
125Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
126Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
127Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
128Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
129Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
130Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
131Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
132Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
133Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
134Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
135Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
136Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
137Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
138Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
139Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
140Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
141Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
142Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
143Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
144Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
145Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano
146Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda
147John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
148David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:18:36
149Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
150Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
151Kasper Klostergaard-Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:18:40

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team15pts
2Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team12
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team10
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling8
5Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
6Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge5
7Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team4
8Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
9Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling2
10Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Mijouet
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale3pts
2Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
3Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank1

Mountain 2 - Col de Cou
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep4pts
2Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda3
3Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
4Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Radioshack-Nissan1

Mountain 3 - Côte de la Vernaz
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun10pts
2Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar9
3Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team8
4Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team7
5Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda6
6Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep5

Mountain 4 - Col du Corbier
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun15pts
2Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar13
3Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team11
4Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team9
5Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan8
6Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge7
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale6
8Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling5

Mountain 5 - Chatel
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team4pts
2Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team3
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team2
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling2:59:37
2Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:10
3Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan
4Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:00:23
5Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:00:53
6Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:08
7Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:42
8Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:55
9Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:02:17

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling8:58:58
2Radioshack-Nissan0:00:25
3Team Saxo Bank0:00:49
4Saur - Sojasun0:01:17
5Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:18
6BMC Racing Team0:03:37
7Katusha Team0:03:52
8Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:14
9AG2R La Mondiale0:06:28
10Pro Team Astana0:06:37
11Team Europcar0:06:52
12Movistar Team0:08:31
13Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:09:31
14Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:10:37
15Omega Pharma - Quickstep0:12:15
16Lotto Belisol Team
17Euskaltel-Euskadi0:12:38
18Garmin-Barracuda0:13:55
19Argos-Shimano0:16:00
20Lampre - ISD0:16:25
21Orica-GreenEdge0:17:59
22FDJ-Big Mat0:18:26

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling26:40:46
2Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling0:01:17
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:26
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:45
5Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:02:12
6Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:02:58
7Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:03:07
8Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:26
9Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:03:34
10Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan0:03:50
11Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:03:55
12Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:57
13Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:04:34
14Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:04:49
15Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank0:05:21
16Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank0:05:39
17Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:05:53
18Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan0:06:44
19Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:06
20Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:09:17
21Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:59
22Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:10:15
23Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:10:16
24Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:11:13
25Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:12:02
26Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:12:31
27Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:14:04
28Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:14:36
29Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:14:52
30Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:15:40
31Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:16:03
32Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan0:16:34
33Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:16:40
34Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:16:57
35Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:17:06
36Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:17:22
37Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:17:28
38Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:17:34
39Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:39
40Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:18:14
41Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:19:05
42Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team0:19:09
43Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:19:13
44Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda0:19:27
45Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:19:43
46Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank0:22:05
47Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:22:29
48Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:22:32
49Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:22:38
50Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:23:37
51Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:24:08
52Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:24:57
53Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:25:08
54Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:25:42
55Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:25:49
56Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:26:21
57Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:26:49
58Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:55
59Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:27:07
60Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:27:24
61Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale0:27:46
62David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team0:28:19
63George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:28:25
64Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling0:28:43
65David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda0:29:50
66Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:30:02
67Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:31:05
68Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:31:44
69Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:31:48
70Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:32:21
71Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:32:43
72Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:33:02
73David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
74Markel Irizar (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan0:33:06
75Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:33:17
76Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
77Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:34:39
78Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:34:59
79Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:35:01
80Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:35:15
81Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:36:00
82Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:36:40
83Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:36:46
84Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:37:07
85Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:38:43
86Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:39:52
87Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:40:14
88Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:40:16
89Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:41:01
90Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:41:05
91Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:41:21
92Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge0:41:46
93Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:41:49
94Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:42:39
95Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:44:13
96Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:44:25
97Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:44:53
98David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:45:13
99Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:45:25
100Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:45:27
101Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:45:48
102Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:46:35
103Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:46:36
104Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team0:46:42
105Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:47:14
106Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda0:47:31
107Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:47:33
108Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:47:38
109Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:47:58
110Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan0:48:57
111Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:49:41
112Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:49:42
113Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD0:49:45
114Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Radioshack-Nissan0:51:45
115John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:52:26
116Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:52:30
117Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:52:42
118Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:53:25
119Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:53:32
120Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:54:15
121Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda0:55:05
122Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:55:08
123Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:55:25
124Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:55:46
125Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:56:22
126Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:56:56
127Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:57:41
128Kasper Klostergaard-Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:58:14
129Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda0:58:24
130Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:58:39
131Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD1:00:55
132Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD1:01:04
133Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:01:51
134Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano1:02:45
135Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:02:50
136Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar1:04:35
137David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank1:06:41
138Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team1:06:49
139Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team1:09:29
140Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:10:12
141Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:12:17
142Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling1:12:28
143Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:15:44
144Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank1:15:52
145Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:17:29
146Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:20:13
147Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:23:00
148Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:23:18
149Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:25:34
150Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano1:27:02
151Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:31:10

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team66pts
2Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team58
3Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan51
4Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling47
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling44
6Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep36
7Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun35
8Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team35
9Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team32
10Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team29
11Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale29
12Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep28
13Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team23
14Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun22
15Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team21
16Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano18
17Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling17
18Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale17
19Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling16
20Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda16
21Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team15
22Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat15
23Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD14
24Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team13
25David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda13
26Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team13
27Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team12
28Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
29Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge11
30Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank11
31Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team11
32Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling10
33Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale10
34Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team10
35Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep9
36Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun9
37Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team8
38Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale8
39Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne8
40Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne8
41Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team7
42Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale6
43Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar6
44Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team5
45Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge5
46Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team5
47Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team4
48Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank4
49Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3
50Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
51Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team2
52Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
53Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
54Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
55Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan1
56Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank1
57Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1
58Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
59Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi-10

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale91pts
2Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale61
3David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne61
4Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar38
5Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne38
6Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar31
7Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team29
8Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun29
9Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun25
10Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar23
11Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi23
12Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team23
13Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep20
14Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team20
15Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun19
16Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale19
17Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team19
18Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling17
19Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling16
20Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge15
21Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling14
22Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge14
23Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank14
24Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team14
25Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne12
26Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano12
27Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne10
28Markel Irizar (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan10
29Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling10
30Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat10
31Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank9
32Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD9
33Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda9
34Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team8
35Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan8
36Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team7
37Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat7
38Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team7
39Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team6
40Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun6
41Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano6
42Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale6
43Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan5
44Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team5
45Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar5
46Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
47Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team3
48Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
49Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
50Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan1
51Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling1
52Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Radioshack-Nissan1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team26:44:12
2Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:23
3Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:05:51
4Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:10:38
5Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan0:13:08
6Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:13:40
7Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:13:56
8Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:14:08
9Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:20:42
10Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:22:16
11Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:22:23
12Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:22:55
13Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale0:24:20
14Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:28:55
15Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:31:35
16Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:33:20
17Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge0:38:20
18Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:40:59
19Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:42:01
20Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:42:22
21John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:49:00
22Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:49:59
23Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda0:51:39
24Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:54:15
25Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:59:24
26Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team1:03:23
27Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team1:06:03
28Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:06:46
29Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:14:03
30Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:16:47
31Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:22:08

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling80:04:52
2BMC Racing Team0:13:34
3Movistar Team0:17:27
4Saur - Sojasun0:18:02
5RadioShack-Nissan0:19:52
6Pro Team Astana0:20:53
7Katusha Team0:21:50
8Team Saxo Bank0:24:53
9Rabobank Cycling Team0:24:57
10AG2R La Mondiale0:29:18
11Team Europcar0:34:52
12Liquigas-Cannondale0:36:51
13Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:45:12
14Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:45:41
15Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:01:03
16Garmin-Barracuda1:02:01
17Euskaltel-Euskadi1:05:51
18Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team1:09:49
19FDJ-Big Mat1:10:00
20Lotto Belisol Team1:19:02
21Argos-Shimano1:20:53
22Lampre - ISD1:42:07

