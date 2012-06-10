Bradley Wiggins retains his Critérium du Dauphiné title
Moreno wins final stage as Sky take first and second overall
Stage 7: Morzine - Châtel
Daniel Moreno (Katusha) won the final stage of the Criterium du Dauphine, whilst Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) easily secured his second consecutive overall title. Moreno slipped by Rabobank's Luis Leon Sanchez just before the finish line to take the win, with Cadel Evans of BMC Racing Team third.
The final stage with its five ranked climbs and category three mountaintop finish did not change the final podium. Wiggins took the overall win, with teammate Michael Rogers second and Evans third. Christopher Froome was fourth, giving Team Sky three of the top four slots.
Wiggins's lead was never in doubt over the stage, with Sky keeping a close eye on both the day's escape group and the competition for yellow. The dominant performance by both the captain and the team now make Wiggins the top favourite for the Tour de France.
Five more climbs and a mountaintop finish
The final stage of the Dauphine was anything but a simple run-in to the finish. Five ranked climbs were along the way, including the category one Col du Corbier only 24km from the finish.
Several small groups got away early on, before merging into a group of eight: Dmitriy Fofonov (Astana), Pierre Rolland (Europcar), Yaroslav Popovych (RadioShack), Christophe Le Mével (Garmin), Sylvain Chavanel and Stijn Vandenbergh (Omega), Jerome Coppel (Saur) and Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM). They never had much of a lead, and with 35km to go, only Chavanel, Rolland, Coppel and Westra were still away, with Chavanel the next to be dropped.
The trio took a 1:44 lead up the Corbier. Behind them, Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) was dropped on the climb, as he continued to struggle with injuries from a crash earlier in the race. Earlier Thomas Voeckler of Europcar had abandoned with knee problems.
Sky worked to protect Wiggins's lead, moving to the front of the field. BMC had the same idea, hoping to not only hold on to Evans's third place but perhaps also with a stage win in mind.
As the field neared the summit, a handful of riders tried to get away. They never really got away and eventually Wiggins himself calmly led the chase and catch.
It was a reduced field which flew down the many switchbacks of the descent. Vincenzo Nibali of Liquigas-Cannondale was at the head of things, and, after having been dropped the previous day, took off in an apparent attempt to salvage what he could.
Westra seemed to be struggling on that climb, and fell back for good on the descent, leaving Coppel and Rolland alone in the lead. Nibali was rapidly approaching, and the field wasn't far away either.
Nibali and Westra joined forces, but the Italian was unable to hold on, soon dropping back to the field. Westra was soon caught by the BMC-led field, as well, and with 13km to go, the gap was down to about 30 seconds to the two leaders.
With the two leaders in sight, Alexandre Geniez of Argos-Shimano took off out of the field. With some 6km to go, he caught them, but the field was only a few second back.
By then Katusha had moved to the head of the field, and with 5km to go, Rolland and Coppel shook hands and resigned themselves to their fate. They still took a minimal lead up the closing climb, but with 2.4km to go, they were all caught.
Katusha roared up the climb, with Evans noticeably close to the front in his green points jersey.
Evans made his move, but it was Luis Leon Sanchez who looked to have made the decisive move with 250m to go. But Moreno went with him and was able to slip past him at the last second for the win. Evans took third.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|2:59:37
|2
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|5
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|7
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|8
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|9
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|10
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:07
|11
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|12
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|13
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:10
|14
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|17
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|18
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan
|19
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|20
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:15
|21
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|22
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|23
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:23
|24
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|25
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|26
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|27
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|28
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|29
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|30
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:38
|31
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda
|32
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|33
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|34
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:00:53
|35
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:08
|36
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:24
|37
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|38
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:42
|39
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:46
|40
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:55
|41
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:17
|42
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|43
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|44
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:36
|45
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:10
|47
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|48
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:57
|49
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:06:11
|50
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|51
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|52
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|53
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|54
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|55
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|56
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|57
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|58
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda
|59
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|60
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|61
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|62
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|63
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|64
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|65
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|66
|Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|67
|David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team
|68
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|69
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|70
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|71
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|72
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|73
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|74
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|75
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|76
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|77
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|78
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|80
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|81
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|82
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|83
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|84
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|85
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|86
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|87
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|89
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|90
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|91
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|92
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|93
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:07:13
|94
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:08:13
|95
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:03
|96
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|97
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|98
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|99
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|100
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|101
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|102
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|103
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|104
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge
|105
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|106
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
|107
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|108
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|109
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|110
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:10:34
|111
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|112
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|113
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|114
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|115
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|116
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|117
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:11:05
|118
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|119
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:20
|120
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|121
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:45
|122
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|123
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|124
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|125
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|126
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|127
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|128
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|129
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
|130
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|131
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|132
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|133
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|134
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|135
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|136
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|137
|Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|138
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|139
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|140
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|141
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|142
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|143
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|144
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|145
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|146
|Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda
|147
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|148
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:18:36
|149
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|150
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|151
|Kasper Klostergaard-Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:18:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|12
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|10
|4
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|8
|5
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|6
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|7
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|4
|8
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|9
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|2
|10
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|pts
|2
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|3
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4
|pts
|2
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda
|3
|3
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|4
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Radioshack-Nissan
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|10
|pts
|2
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|3
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|8
|4
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|7
|5
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda
|6
|6
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|15
|pts
|2
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|3
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|11
|4
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|9
|5
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|8
|6
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|7
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|8
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2
|4
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|2:59:37
|2
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|3
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan
|4
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:23
|5
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:00:53
|6
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:08
|7
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:42
|8
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:55
|9
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Procycling
|8:58:58
|2
|Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:25
|3
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:49
|4
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:17
|5
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:18
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:37
|7
|Katusha Team
|0:03:52
|8
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:14
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:28
|10
|Pro Team Astana
|0:06:37
|11
|Team Europcar
|0:06:52
|12
|Movistar Team
|0:08:31
|13
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:31
|14
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:10:37
|15
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|0:12:15
|16
|Lotto Belisol Team
|17
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:12:38
|18
|Garmin-Barracuda
|0:13:55
|19
|Argos-Shimano
|0:16:00
|20
|Lampre - ISD
|0:16:25
|21
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:17:59
|22
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:18:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|26:40:46
|2
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:01:17
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:26
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:45
|5
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:02:12
|6
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:02:58
|7
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:07
|8
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:26
|9
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:03:34
|10
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:03:50
|11
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:55
|12
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:57
|13
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:04:34
|14
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:49
|15
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|0:05:21
|16
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|0:05:39
|17
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:05:53
|18
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:06:44
|19
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:06
|20
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:17
|21
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:59
|22
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:10:15
|23
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:10:16
|24
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:11:13
|25
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:12:02
|26
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:12:31
|27
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:14:04
|28
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:14:36
|29
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:52
|30
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:15:40
|31
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:03
|32
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:16:34
|33
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:16:40
|34
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:57
|35
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:17:06
|36
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:17:22
|37
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:17:28
|38
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:17:34
|39
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:39
|40
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:18:14
|41
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:19:05
|42
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:19:09
|43
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:19:13
|44
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:19:27
|45
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:19:43
|46
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|0:22:05
|47
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:22:29
|48
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:22:32
|49
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:22:38
|50
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:37
|51
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:24:08
|52
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:57
|53
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:25:08
|54
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:25:42
|55
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:25:49
|56
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:26:21
|57
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:26:49
|58
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:55
|59
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:27:07
|60
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:27:24
|61
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:27:46
|62
|David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:28:19
|63
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:25
|64
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:28:43
|65
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:29:50
|66
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:30:02
|67
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:31:05
|68
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:31:44
|69
|Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:31:48
|70
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:32:21
|71
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:32:43
|72
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:33:02
|73
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|74
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:33:06
|75
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:33:17
|76
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|77
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:34:39
|78
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:34:59
|79
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:35:01
|80
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:35:15
|81
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:36:00
|82
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:36:40
|83
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:36:46
|84
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:37:07
|85
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:38:43
|86
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:39:52
|87
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:40:14
|88
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:40:16
|89
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:41:01
|90
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:41:05
|91
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:41:21
|92
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge
|0:41:46
|93
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:41:49
|94
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:42:39
|95
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:44:13
|96
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:44:25
|97
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:44:53
|98
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:45:13
|99
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:45:25
|100
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:45:27
|101
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:45:48
|102
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:46:35
|103
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:46:36
|104
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:46:42
|105
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:47:14
|106
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:47:31
|107
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:47:33
|108
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:47:38
|109
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:47:58
|110
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:48:57
|111
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:49:41
|112
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:49:42
|113
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
|0:49:45
|114
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:51:45
|115
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:52:26
|116
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:52:30
|117
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:52:42
|118
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:53:25
|119
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:53:32
|120
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:54:15
|121
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:55:05
|122
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:55:08
|123
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:55:25
|124
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:55:46
|125
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:56:22
|126
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:56:56
|127
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:57:41
|128
|Kasper Klostergaard-Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:58:14
|129
|Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:58:24
|130
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:58:39
|131
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|1:00:55
|132
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|1:01:04
|133
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:01:51
|134
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|1:02:45
|135
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:02:50
|136
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:04:35
|137
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|1:06:41
|138
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:06:49
|139
|Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|1:09:29
|140
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:10:12
|141
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:12:17
|142
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|1:12:28
|143
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:15:44
|144
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|1:15:52
|145
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:17:29
|146
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:20:13
|147
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:23:00
|148
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:23:18
|149
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:25:34
|150
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|1:27:02
|151
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:31:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|66
|pts
|2
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|58
|3
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan
|51
|4
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|47
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|44
|6
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|36
|7
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|35
|8
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|35
|9
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|32
|10
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|29
|11
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|12
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|28
|13
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|23
|14
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|22
|15
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|21
|16
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|18
|17
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|17
|18
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|17
|19
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|16
|20
|Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda
|16
|21
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|15
|22
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|15
|23
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|14
|24
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|13
|25
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda
|13
|26
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|13
|27
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|12
|28
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|29
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|11
|30
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|11
|31
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|11
|32
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|10
|33
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|34
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|10
|35
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|9
|36
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|9
|37
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|38
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|39
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|40
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|41
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|7
|42
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|43
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|44
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|5
|45
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|46
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|5
|47
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|4
|48
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|4
|49
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|50
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|51
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|2
|52
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|53
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|54
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|55
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|1
|56
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|57
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|58
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|59
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|-10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|91
|pts
|2
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|3
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|61
|4
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|38
|5
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|38
|6
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|31
|7
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|29
|8
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|29
|9
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|25
|10
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|23
|11
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|23
|12
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|23
|13
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|20
|14
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|20
|15
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|19
|16
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|19
|17
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|19
|18
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|17
|19
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|16
|20
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|15
|21
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|14
|22
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|14
|23
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|14
|24
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14
|25
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|12
|26
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|12
|27
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|28
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|10
|29
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|10
|30
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|10
|31
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|9
|32
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|9
|33
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda
|9
|34
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|8
|35
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|8
|36
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|7
|37
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|7
|38
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|39
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|6
|40
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|6
|41
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|6
|42
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|43
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|5
|44
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|5
|45
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|46
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|47
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|48
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|49
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|50
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan
|1
|51
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|1
|52
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Radioshack-Nissan
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|26:44:12
|2
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:23
|3
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:51
|4
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:10:38
|5
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:13:08
|6
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:13:40
|7
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:13:56
|8
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:14:08
|9
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:20:42
|10
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:22:16
|11
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:22:23
|12
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:22:55
|13
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:24:20
|14
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:28:55
|15
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:31:35
|16
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:33:20
|17
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge
|0:38:20
|18
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:40:59
|19
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:42:01
|20
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:42:22
|21
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:49:00
|22
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:49:59
|23
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:51:39
|24
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:54:15
|25
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:59:24
|26
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:03:23
|27
|Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|1:06:03
|28
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:06:46
|29
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:14:03
|30
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:16:47
|31
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:22:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Procycling
|80:04:52
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:13:34
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:17:27
|4
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:18:02
|5
|RadioShack-Nissan
|0:19:52
|6
|Pro Team Astana
|0:20:53
|7
|Katusha Team
|0:21:50
|8
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:24:53
|9
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:24:57
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:18
|11
|Team Europcar
|0:34:52
|12
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:36:51
|13
|Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:45:12
|14
|Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:45:41
|15
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:01:03
|16
|Garmin-Barracuda
|1:02:01
|17
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:05:51
|18
|Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:09:49
|19
|FDJ-Big Mat
|1:10:00
|20
|Lotto Belisol Team
|1:19:02
|21
|Argos-Shimano
|1:20:53
|22
|Lampre - ISD
|1:42:07
