Arthur Vichot (FDJ-Big Mat) took the biggest win of his career as he claimed stage 5 of the Criterium du Dauphine with a fine solo move inside the final six kilometres.

The 23-year-old Frenchman was part of an early breakaway move on the 186.5km stage from Saint-Trivier-sur-Moignans to Rumilly and after reeling in an attack from Saxo Bank’s Daniel Navarro, soloed to the line with a 26-second advantage over Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Dmitriy Fofonov (Astana).

Race leader Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) remains in the yellow jersey but was put under pressure when Cadel Evans (BMC Racing) broke clear midway through the stage. Evans’s roll of the dice on the descent of the Grand Colombier at one point threatened to blow the race apart, as armed with three teammates and Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannonale) for company, Sky was forced onto the defensive as the gap rose to over a minute.

The danger was put to bed as Sky and BMC went toe-to-toe, with Wiggins himself shutting down the move. However, with two demanding stages still to come it proved that Sky will have to fight all way to the finish if Wiggins is to retain his Dauphine title.

Wiggins continues to lead Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) by 38 seconds with Sky teammate Michael Rogers holding third overall at 1:20. Evans remains in fourth overall at 1:44, one second ahead of Wilco Kelderman (Rabobank) in fifth place.

After yesterday’s time trial the Dauphine changed focus, switching to the mountains. Any chance of a soft tempo start was put to bed when a number of riders attacked almost from the gun. The pace immediately had an effect with Vuelta winner Juan Jose Cobo (Movistar) dropped and Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil-DCM) abandoning on the Côte de Corlier.

Once over the summit eight riders were finally allowed clear by the policing Sky line, with Dmitriy Fofonov (Astana), Kevin Reza (Europcar), José Sarmiento (Liquigas-Cannondale), Rémi Di Gregorio (Cofidis), Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Arthur Vichot (FDJ-BigMat), Daniel Navarro (Saxo Bank) and Fabrice Jeandesbosz (Saur-Sojasun) forming the day's first escape.

The gap peaked at six minutes at the foot of the Grand Colombier with Sky leading the bunch. Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana), Philippe Gilbert (BMC) and Juan Jose Cobo found the pace too high and were among the riders unable to hang onto Sky’s coattails.

Europcar was intent on making the stage and Christophe Kern attacked from the peloton as Sky's Danny Pate and Christian Knees sat up having done their pace-setting for Wiggins. Brice Feillu (Saur-Sojasun) joined Kern as Reza, the rider who initiated the day’s break, fell back.

With Sarmiento leading the break over the top of the Grand Colombier Sky appeared in control, but on the tricky descent Evans pounced, showcasing the descending skill that helped win him last year’s Tour. Together with Kern, Feillu, BMC teammates George Hincapie, Michael Schär and Tejay Van Garderen, Andrey Kashechkin (Astana), Davide Malacarne (Europcar), AG2R-La Mondiale's Maxime Bouet and Mickael Chérel, plus Liquigas-Cannondale's Vincenzo Nibali, Dominique Nerz and Maciej Paterski, the Australian established a minute's buffer on the yellow jersey.

But Edvald Boasson Hagen, Sky’s sprinter, set pace in the Wiggins group, matching BMC’s efforts until the lead dropped to just 30 seconds. Richie Porte, another of Sky’s excellent all-rounders, took over on the Col de Richemond. With the gap under 15 seconds Wiggins himself took off, cutting through the gap until he was firmly on Evans’s back wheel. As a show of strength it was impressive, as a show of tactical nous it put an end to BMC’s games.

Although the GC battle had concluded, the stage was still wide open and with 25km remaining the Di Gregorio group held a 55-second advantage over the yellow jersey group.

RadioShack and Europcar replaced Sky’s persistent occupation at the head of the field but when Daniel Navarro attacked inside of eight kilometres to go it was clear that the winner would come from the break.

The Spaniard was only able to draw a slender 20 meter gap before Vichot attacked and passed him with 6km to go to claim France’s first Dauphine stage win since Kern in Les Gets last year.

Full Results 1 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 4:42:17 2 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:26 3 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 7 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 8 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 9 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:46 10 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank 11 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 12 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:59 13 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 14 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 15 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 16 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 17 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda 18 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 19 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 20 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 21 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 22 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 23 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 24 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 25 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 26 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 27 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 28 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 29 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 30 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 31 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 32 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 34 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 35 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 36 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 37 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 38 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 39 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 40 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 41 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 42 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 43 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 44 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 45 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 46 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 47 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 48 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 49 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 50 David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team 51 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 52 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 53 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 54 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 55 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 56 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:11 57 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:04:34 58 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 59 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 60 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 61 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 62 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 63 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 64 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda 65 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 66 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 67 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:09:03 68 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 69 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 70 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano 71 Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 72 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 73 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 74 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 75 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 76 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 77 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 78 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 79 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 80 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 81 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 82 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 83 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 84 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 85 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 86 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 87 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 88 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 89 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 90 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:13:59 91 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 92 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 93 Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 94 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 95 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 96 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 97 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 98 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 99 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 100 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 101 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge 102 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 103 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 104 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD 105 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 106 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 107 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 108 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 109 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 110 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 111 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 112 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 113 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:16:56 114 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 115 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 116 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 117 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 118 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 119 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 120 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 121 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda 122 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 123 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 124 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 125 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 126 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 127 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 128 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 129 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 130 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 131 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 132 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 133 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 134 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 135 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 136 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 137 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 138 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 139 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 140 Stephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 141 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 142 Kasper Klostergaard-Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 143 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 144 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 145 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 146 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 147 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:20:53 148 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 149 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 150 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 151 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda 152 David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 153 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 154 Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 155 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 156 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 157 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 158 Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda 159 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 160 Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano 161 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge DNS Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano DNS Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge DNS Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda DNS Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda DNF Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano DNF Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat DNF Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat DNF Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Points 1 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 15 pts 2 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 12 3 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 10 4 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 5 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 6 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 5 7 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 4 8 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 9 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 10 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank 1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Corlier (Cat. 2) 57km 1 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 pts 2 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 9 3 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 4 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 7 5 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 6 6 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 5

Mountain 2 - Le Grand Colombier (HC) 118km 1 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 20 pts 2 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 18 3 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 16 4 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 14 5 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 12 6 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 10 7 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 8 8 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 7 9 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 6 10 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 5

Mountain 3 - Col de Richemond (Cat. 3) 141km 1 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 pts 2 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 3 3 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 4 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1

Young riders 1 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 4:42:17 2 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:26 3 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:59 4 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 6 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 8 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 10 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 11 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 12 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:04:34 13 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:09:03 14 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 15 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 16 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 17 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 18 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 19 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:13:59 20 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge 21 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:16:56 22 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 23 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 24 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 25 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 26 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 27 Stephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 28 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 29 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:20:53 30 Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 31 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 32 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 33 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge

Teams 1 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 14:09:02 2 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:13 3 Astana Pro Team 4 Saur-Sojasun 5 Katusha Team 6 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:33 7 BMC Racing Team 0:00:46 8 RadioShack-Nissan 9 Team Europcar 10 Sky Procycling 11 Movistar Team 12 FDJ-Big Mat 0:03:22 13 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:48 14 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:21 15 Team Saxo Bank 0:08:04 16 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:12:25 17 Vacansoleil-DCM 0:16:54 18 Orica-GreenEdge 19 Garmin - Barracuda 0:20:18 20 Team Argos-Shimano 0:20:29 21 Lotto-Belisol Team 0:29:43 22 Lampre - ISD 0:34:50

General classification after stage 5 1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 18:54:23 2 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:38 3 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:01:20 4 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:01:44 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:45 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:48 7 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:02 8 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:02:22 9 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:02:47 10 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:55 11 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:02:56 12 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 0:02:58 13 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:03 14 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:17 15 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 0:03:24 16 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:34 17 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 18 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:39 19 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:03:52 20 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 0:03:53 21 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:04:05 22 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:04:44 23 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:57 24 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:58 25 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 0:05:33 26 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:35 27 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:37 28 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:20 29 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:31 30 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:06:35 31 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 32 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:06:39 33 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:07:09 34 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:07:11 35 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:07:18 36 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:07:38 37 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:07:41 38 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:07:47 39 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:07:54 40 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:08:01 41 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:08:14 42 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:08:39 43 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:08:51 44 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:09:14 45 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:09:18 46 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:09:25 47 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:29 48 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:09:36 49 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:09:41 50 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:09:42 51 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda 0:09:53 52 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:10:05 53 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:10:22 54 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:49 55 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:10:54 56 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:11 57 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:11:16 58 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:11:17 59 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:11:33 60 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:11:40 61 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:12:01 62 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:12:31 63 Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:12:37 64 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:12:53 65 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:13:19 66 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:13:51 67 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:14:06 68 David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:29 69 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:15:00 70 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:15:28 71 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:15:51 72 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:16:12 73 Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 0:16:53 74 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:17:15 75 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:17:29 76 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:17:39 77 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:43 78 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda 0:17:57 79 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 80 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 0:18:13 81 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:18:20 82 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:18:27 83 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:18:56 84 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:18:58 85 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:19:12 86 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:19:13 87 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:19:35 88 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:19:46 89 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:19:47 90 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:20:00 91 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:20:02 92 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 0:20:30 93 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:20:31 94 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:21:03 95 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:21:13 96 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:21:40 97 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:54 98 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:22:27 99 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:22:30 100 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:22:39 101 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge 0:22:41 102 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:22:44 103 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:24:07 104 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:24:13 105 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:24:41 106 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD 0:24:54 107 Stephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:24:55 108 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:25:02 109 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:25:06 110 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:25:10 111 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:25:41 112 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:25:42 113 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:25:43 114 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:26:14 115 Kasper Klostergaard-Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:26:34 116 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:26:37 117 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:26:40 118 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:26:45 119 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:27:12 120 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:27:25 121 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 122 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:27:59 123 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:28:23 124 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:28:27 125 Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda 0:28:42 126 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:28:43 127 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:28:56 128 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:29:01 129 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:29:08 130 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:29:29 131 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:29:53 132 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:12 133 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:30:39 134 David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:32:08 135 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:32:12 136 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:32:15 137 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 0:32:42 138 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:32:54 139 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda 0:33:59 140 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:35:06 141 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:36:17 142 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:37:10 143 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:37:25 144 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda 0:38:13 145 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:38:22 146 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 0:38:33 147 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 0:38:51 148 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:40:27 149 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:41:19 150 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:41:24 151 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:41:32 152 Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:42:44 153 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:43:20 154 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:43:34 155 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:45:30 156 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:46:02 157 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:47:15 158 Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:47:54 159 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:49:05 160 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:50:31 161 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:51:39

Points classification 1 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 51 pts 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 44 3 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 39 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 36 5 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 36 6 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 35 7 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 35 8 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 33 9 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 28 10 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 23 11 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 23 12 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 22 13 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 22 14 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 21 15 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 20 16 Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano 18 17 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 17 18 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 17 19 Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda 16 20 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 15 21 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 14 22 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 14 23 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 13 24 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda 13 25 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 13 26 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 27 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 11 28 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 11 29 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 11 30 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 11 31 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 32 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 10 33 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 9 34 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 9 35 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 36 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 8 37 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 38 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 39 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 40 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 7 41 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 6 42 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 43 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 5 44 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 5 45 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 5 46 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 4 47 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 48 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 49 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 50 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 51 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 52 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1 53 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank 1 54 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 55 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi -10

Mountains classification 1 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 47 pts 2 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 46 3 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 38 4 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 38 5 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 37 6 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 31 7 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 23 8 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 19 9 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 19 10 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 12 11 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 12 12 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 12 13 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 14 Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 10 15 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 10 16 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 8 17 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 7 18 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 7 19 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 20 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 6 21 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 5 22 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 5 23 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 5 24 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 3 25 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 26 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 1 27 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Young riders classification 1 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 18:56:08 2 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:18 3 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:39 4 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:46 5 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:04:50 6 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 7 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:06:29 8 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:07:51 9 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:07:56 10 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:09:48 11 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:09:55 12 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:10:46 13 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:11:08 14 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:14:06 15 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:17:11 16 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:18:46 17 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge 0:20:56 18 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:20:59 19 Stephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:23:10 20 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:23:17 21 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:23:56 22 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:24:52 23 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:24:55 24 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:26:14 25 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:26:58 26 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 0:30:57 27 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:31:09 28 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:34:32 29 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:38:42 30 Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:40:59 31 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:41:49 32 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:48:46 33 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:49:54