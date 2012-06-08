Trending

Vichot victorious in Rumilly

Wiggins remains in leader's jersey

Image 1 of 29

FDJ-BigMat's Arthur Vichot is ecstatic after winning stage 5

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 2 of 29

Cadel Evans (BMC) on the wheel of teammate Tejay Van Garderen.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 29

Team Sky set the pace for Bradley Wiggins

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 29

Jose Sarmiento (Liquigas - Cannondale) in the day's main break

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 29

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 29

George Hincapie (BMC) leads a dangerous BMC move

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 29

Arthur Vichot (FDJ-Big Mat) took the biggest win of his career as he claimed stage 5 of the Criterium du Dauphine

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 29

Andy Schleck had a tough day in the mountains

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 29

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) in yellow

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 29

Edvald Boasson Hagen leads Team Sky in the chase of Cadel Evans

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 29

Tony Gallopin is leading the points classification to the delight of the home fans

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 29

White jersey holder and speed merchant Wilco Klederman (Rabobank)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 29

Nicholas Edet (Cofidis)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 29

The leading chase group cross the line behind Vichot

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 29

Mountains leader Cayetano Sarmiento (Liquigas)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 29

Argos Shimano's Yukihero Doi (in white)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 29

Green jersey holder Tony Gallopin (Europcar)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 29

Race leader Bradley Wiggins retained the yellow jersey

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 19 of 29

Vichot milks the applause of his home fans

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 20 of 29

Vichot's solo attack proved decisive in stage five

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 21 of 29

The pack speeds through the final stages of the race

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 22 of 29

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 23 of 29

Michael Rogers (Sky) keeps close to teammate Bradley Wiggins

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 24 of 29

Vichot secured the biggest win of his career at stage 5 of the Dauphine

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 25 of 29

Vichot corners in the closing stages of the race

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 26 of 29

Team Sky's Bradley Wiggins maintained his lead in the GC

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 27 of 29

Red letter day: Vichot wins the stage

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 28 of 29

Cadel Evans and BMC applied some pressure to Bradley Wiggins in stage 5

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 29 of 29

RadioShack-Nissan, Team Sky and Europcar in the thick of it

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Arthur Vichot (FDJ-Big Mat) took the biggest win of his career as he claimed stage 5 of the Criterium du Dauphine with a fine solo move inside the final six kilometres.

The 23-year-old Frenchman was part of an early breakaway move on the 186.5km stage from Saint-Trivier-sur-Moignans to Rumilly and after reeling in an attack from Saxo Bank’s Daniel Navarro, soloed to the line with a 26-second advantage over Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Dmitriy Fofonov (Astana).

Race leader Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) remains in the yellow jersey but was put under pressure when Cadel Evans (BMC Racing) broke clear midway through the stage. Evans’s roll of the dice on the descent of the Grand Colombier at one point threatened to blow the race apart, as armed with three teammates and Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannonale) for company, Sky was forced onto the defensive as the gap rose to over a minute.

The danger was put to bed as Sky and BMC went toe-to-toe, with Wiggins himself shutting down the move. However, with two demanding stages still to come it proved that Sky will have to fight all way to the finish if Wiggins is to retain his Dauphine title.

Wiggins continues to lead Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) by 38 seconds with Sky teammate Michael Rogers holding third overall at 1:20. Evans remains in fourth overall at 1:44, one second ahead of Wilco Kelderman (Rabobank) in fifth place.

After yesterday’s time trial the Dauphine changed focus, switching to the mountains. Any chance of a soft tempo start was put to bed when a number of riders attacked almost from the gun. The pace immediately had an effect with Vuelta winner Juan Jose Cobo (Movistar) dropped and Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil-DCM) abandoning on the Côte de Corlier.

Once over the summit eight riders were finally allowed clear by the policing Sky line, with Dmitriy Fofonov (Astana), Kevin Reza (Europcar), José Sarmiento (Liquigas-Cannondale), Rémi Di Gregorio (Cofidis), Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Arthur Vichot (FDJ-BigMat), Daniel Navarro (Saxo Bank) and Fabrice Jeandesbosz (Saur-Sojasun) forming the day's first escape.

The gap peaked at six minutes at the foot of the Grand Colombier with Sky leading the bunch. Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana), Philippe Gilbert (BMC) and Juan Jose Cobo found the pace too high and were among the riders unable to hang onto Sky’s coattails.

Europcar was intent on making the stage and Christophe Kern attacked from the peloton as Sky's Danny Pate and Christian Knees sat up having done their pace-setting for Wiggins. Brice Feillu (Saur-Sojasun) joined Kern as Reza, the rider who initiated the day’s break, fell back.

With Sarmiento leading the break over the top of the Grand Colombier Sky appeared in control, but on the tricky descent Evans pounced, showcasing the descending skill that helped win him last year’s Tour. Together with Kern, Feillu, BMC teammates George Hincapie, Michael Schär and Tejay Van Garderen, Andrey Kashechkin (Astana), Davide Malacarne (Europcar), AG2R-La Mondiale's Maxime Bouet and Mickael Chérel, plus Liquigas-Cannondale's Vincenzo Nibali, Dominique Nerz and Maciej Paterski, the Australian established a minute's buffer on the yellow jersey.

But Edvald Boasson Hagen, Sky’s sprinter, set pace in the Wiggins group, matching BMC’s efforts until the lead dropped to just 30 seconds. Richie Porte, another of Sky’s excellent all-rounders, took over on the Col de Richemond. With the gap under 15 seconds Wiggins himself took off, cutting through the gap until he was firmly on Evans’s back wheel. As a show of strength it was impressive, as a show of tactical nous it put an end to BMC’s games.

Although the GC battle had concluded, the stage was still wide open and with 25km remaining the Di Gregorio group held a 55-second advantage over the yellow jersey group.

RadioShack and Europcar replaced Sky’s persistent occupation at the head of the field but when Daniel Navarro attacked inside of eight kilometres to go it was clear that the winner would come from the break.

The Spaniard was only able to draw a slender 20 meter gap before Vichot attacked and passed him with 6km to go to claim France’s first Dauphine stage win since Kern in Les Gets last year.

Full Results
1Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat4:42:17
2Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:26
3Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
4Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
5Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
6Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
7Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
8Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
9Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:46
10Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
11Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
12Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:59
13Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
14Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
15Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
16Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
17Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda
18Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
19Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
20Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
21Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
22Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
23Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
24Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
25Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
26Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
27Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
28Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
29Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
30Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
31Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
32Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
33Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
34Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
35Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
36Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
37Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
38Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
39Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
40Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
41Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
42Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
43Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
44Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
45Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
46Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
47Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
48Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
49Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
50David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team
51Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
52Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
53Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
54Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
55Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
56Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:11
57George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:04:34
58Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
59Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
60Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
61Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
62Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
63David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
64Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda
65Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
66Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
67Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:09:03
68John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
69Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
70Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
71Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
72Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
73Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
74Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
75Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
76Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
77Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
78Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
79Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
80Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
81Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
82Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
83Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
84Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
85Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
86Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
87Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
88Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
89Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
90Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:13:59
91Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
92Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
93Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
94Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
95Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
96Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
97Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
98Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
99Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
100David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
101Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge
102Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
103Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
104Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
105Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
106Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
107Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
108Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
109Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
110Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
111Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
112Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
113Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:16:56
114Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
115Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
116Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
117Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
118Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
119Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
120Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
121David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda
122Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
123Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
124Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
125Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
126Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
127Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
128Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
129Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
130Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
131Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
132Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
133Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
134Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
135Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
136Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
137Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
138Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
139Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
140Stephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
141Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
142Kasper Klostergaard-Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
143Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
144Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
145Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
146Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
147Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:20:53
148Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
149Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
150Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
151Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda
152David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
153Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
154Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
155Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
156Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
157Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
158Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda
159Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
160Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano
161Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
DNSSimon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
DNSLuke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
DNSSep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
DNSSébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
DNFStijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFMatthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano
DNFJuan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFArnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
DNFNacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
DNFSylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Points
1Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat15pts
2Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi12
3Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team10
4Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne8
5Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale6
6Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team5
7Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank4
8Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3
9Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
10Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Corlier (Cat. 2) 57km
1Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10pts
2Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne9
3David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne8
4Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat7
5Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun6
6Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team5

Mountain 2 - Le Grand Colombier (HC) 118km
1Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale20pts
2Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun18
3Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team16
4Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi14
5Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne12
6Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat10
7Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank8
8Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team7
9Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun6
10Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar5

Mountain 3 - Col de Richemond (Cat. 3) 141km
1Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale4pts
2Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team3
3Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
4Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1

Young riders
1Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat4:42:17
2Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:26
3Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:59
4Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
5Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
6Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
7Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
8Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
9Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
10Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
11Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
12Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:04:34
13John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:09:03
14Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
15Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
16Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
17Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
18Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
19Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:13:59
20Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge
21Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:16:56
22Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
23Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
24Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
25Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
26Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
27Stephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
28Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
29Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:20:53
30Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
31Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
32Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
33Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge

Teams
1Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne14:09:02
2Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:13
3Astana Pro Team
4Saur-Sojasun
5Katusha Team
6Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:33
7BMC Racing Team0:00:46
8RadioShack-Nissan
9Team Europcar
10Sky Procycling
11Movistar Team
12FDJ-Big Mat0:03:22
13Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:48
14Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:21
15Team Saxo Bank0:08:04
16Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:12:25
17Vacansoleil-DCM0:16:54
18Orica-GreenEdge
19Garmin - Barracuda0:20:18
20Team Argos-Shimano0:20:29
21Lotto-Belisol Team0:29:43
22Lampre - ISD0:34:50

General classification after stage 5
1Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling18:54:23
2Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:38
3Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling0:01:20
4Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:44
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:45
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:48
7Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:02
8Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:02:22
9Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:02:47
10Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:55
11Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:02:56
12Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:02:58
13Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:03
14Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank0:03:17
15Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan0:03:24
16Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank0:03:34
17Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
18Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:39
19Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team0:03:52
20Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan0:03:53
21Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:04:05
22Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:04:44
23Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:57
24Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:58
25Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan0:05:33
26Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:35
27Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:37
28Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:20
29Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:31
30Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:06:35
31Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
32Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:06:39
33Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:07:09
34Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:11
35Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:07:18
36Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:07:38
37Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:07:41
38Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:07:47
39Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:07:54
40Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:08:01
41Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:08:14
42Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:08:39
43Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:08:51
44George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:09:14
45Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:09:18
46Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:09:25
47Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:29
48Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:09:36
49Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:09:41
50Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:09:42
51Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda0:09:53
52Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:10:05
53Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:10:22
54Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:49
55Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:10:54
56Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:11
57Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:11:16
58Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling0:11:17
59Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale0:11:33
60Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:11:40
61Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:12:01
62Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:12:31
63Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:12:37
64Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:12:53
65Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:13:19
66Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:13:51
67Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:14:06
68David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:29
69Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:15:00
70Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:15:28
71Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:15:51
72Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:16:12
73Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan0:16:53
74Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:17:15
75Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:17:29
76Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:17:39
77Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:43
78David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda0:17:57
79Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
80Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank0:18:13
81Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:18:20
82Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:18:27
83Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:18:56
84Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:18:58
85David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:19:12
86Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:19:13
87Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:19:35
88Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:19:46
89Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:19:47
90Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:20:00
91Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team0:20:02
92Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan0:20:30
93Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:20:31
94Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:21:03
95Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:21:13
96Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:21:40
97Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:21:54
98Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:22:27
99Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:22:30
100Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:22:39
101Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge0:22:41
102John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:22:44
103Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:24:07
104Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:24:13
105Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:24:41
106Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD0:24:54
107Stephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:24:55
108Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:25:02
109Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:25:06
110Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:25:10
111Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:25:41
112David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:25:42
113Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:25:43
114Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:26:14
115Kasper Klostergaard-Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:26:34
116Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:26:37
117Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:26:40
118Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:26:45
119Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:27:12
120Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:27:25
121Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
122Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:27:59
123Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:28:23
124Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:28:27
125Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda0:28:42
126Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:28:43
127Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:28:56
128Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:29:01
129Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:29:08
130Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:29:29
131Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:29:53
132Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:12
133Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:30:39
134David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:32:08
135Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:32:12
136Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:32:15
137Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda0:32:42
138Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:32:54
139Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda0:33:59
140Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:35:06
141Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:36:17
142Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:37:10
143Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:37:25
144Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda0:38:13
145Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:38:22
146Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling0:38:33
147Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano0:38:51
148Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:40:27
149Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:41:19
150Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:41:24
151Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:41:32
152Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:42:44
153Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:43:20
154Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:43:34
155Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:45:30
156Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:46:02
157Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:47:15
158Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:47:54
159Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:49:05
160Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:50:31
161Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:51:39

Points classification
1Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan51pts
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team44
3Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling39
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling36
5Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep36
6Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun35
7Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team35
8Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team33
9Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep28
10Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team23
11Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale23
12Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team22
13Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun22
14Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team21
15Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team20
16Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano18
17Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team17
18Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale17
19Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda16
20Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat15
21Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling14
22Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD14
23Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team13
24David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda13
25Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team13
26Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
27Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling11
28Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar11
29Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team11
30Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank11
31Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale10
32Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team10
33Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep9
34Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun9
35Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team8
36Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling8
37Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale8
38Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne8
39Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne8
40Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team7
41Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar6
42Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale6
43Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team5
44Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge5
45Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team5
46Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank4
47Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3
48Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
49Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
50Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
51Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
52Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1
53Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank1
54Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
55Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi-10

Mountains classification
1Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale47pts
2Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale46
3Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar38
4Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne38
5David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne37
6Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar31
7Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi23
8Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun19
9Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team19
10Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne12
11Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun12
12Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano12
13Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne10
14Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan10
15Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat10
16Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank8
17Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat7
18Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team7
19Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team7
20Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun6
21Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar5
22Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team5
23Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar5
24Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team3
25Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
26Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan1
27Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar1

Young riders classification
1Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team18:56:08
2Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:18
3Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:39
4Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:46
5Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:04:50
6Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
7Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:06:29
8Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:07:51
9Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:07:56
10Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale0:09:48
11Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:09:55
12Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:10:46
13Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:11:08
14Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:14:06
15Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:17:11
16Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:18:46
17Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge0:20:56
18John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:20:59
19Stephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:23:10
20Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:23:17
21Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:23:56
22Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:24:52
23Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:24:55
24Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:26:14
25Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:26:58
26Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda0:30:57
27Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:31:09
28Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:34:32
29Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:38:42
30Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:40:59
31Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:41:49
32Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:48:46
33Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:49:54

Teams classification
1Sky Procycling56:46:06
2BMC Racing Team0:05:40
3Movistar Team0:05:46
4Astana Pro Team0:06:23
5Rabobank Cycling Team0:07:08
6RadioShack-Nissan0:08:09
7Katusha Team0:09:58
8Saur-Sojasun0:10:48
9Liquigas-Cannondale0:11:49
10Ag2R La Mondiale0:11:55
11Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:14:15
12Team Europcar0:15:31
13Team Saxo Bank0:16:29
14Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:17:39
15FDJ-Big Mat0:20:10
16Euskaltel - Euskadi0:21:42
17Orica-GreenEdge0:28:08
18Vacansoleil-DCM0:29:22
19Garmin - Barracuda0:30:53
20Team Argos-Shimano0:42:13
21Lotto-Belisol Team0:43:25
22Lampre - ISD0:54:18

