Vichot victorious in Rumilly
Wiggins remains in leader's jersey
Stage 5: Saint-Trivier-sur-Moignans - Rumilly
Arthur Vichot (FDJ-Big Mat) took the biggest win of his career as he claimed stage 5 of the Criterium du Dauphine with a fine solo move inside the final six kilometres.
The 23-year-old Frenchman was part of an early breakaway move on the 186.5km stage from Saint-Trivier-sur-Moignans to Rumilly and after reeling in an attack from Saxo Bank’s Daniel Navarro, soloed to the line with a 26-second advantage over Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Dmitriy Fofonov (Astana).
Race leader Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) remains in the yellow jersey but was put under pressure when Cadel Evans (BMC Racing) broke clear midway through the stage. Evans’s roll of the dice on the descent of the Grand Colombier at one point threatened to blow the race apart, as armed with three teammates and Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannonale) for company, Sky was forced onto the defensive as the gap rose to over a minute.
The danger was put to bed as Sky and BMC went toe-to-toe, with Wiggins himself shutting down the move. However, with two demanding stages still to come it proved that Sky will have to fight all way to the finish if Wiggins is to retain his Dauphine title.
Wiggins continues to lead Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) by 38 seconds with Sky teammate Michael Rogers holding third overall at 1:20. Evans remains in fourth overall at 1:44, one second ahead of Wilco Kelderman (Rabobank) in fifth place.
After yesterday’s time trial the Dauphine changed focus, switching to the mountains. Any chance of a soft tempo start was put to bed when a number of riders attacked almost from the gun. The pace immediately had an effect with Vuelta winner Juan Jose Cobo (Movistar) dropped and Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil-DCM) abandoning on the Côte de Corlier.
Once over the summit eight riders were finally allowed clear by the policing Sky line, with Dmitriy Fofonov (Astana), Kevin Reza (Europcar), José Sarmiento (Liquigas-Cannondale), Rémi Di Gregorio (Cofidis), Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Arthur Vichot (FDJ-BigMat), Daniel Navarro (Saxo Bank) and Fabrice Jeandesbosz (Saur-Sojasun) forming the day's first escape.
The gap peaked at six minutes at the foot of the Grand Colombier with Sky leading the bunch. Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana), Philippe Gilbert (BMC) and Juan Jose Cobo found the pace too high and were among the riders unable to hang onto Sky’s coattails.
Europcar was intent on making the stage and Christophe Kern attacked from the peloton as Sky's Danny Pate and Christian Knees sat up having done their pace-setting for Wiggins. Brice Feillu (Saur-Sojasun) joined Kern as Reza, the rider who initiated the day’s break, fell back.
With Sarmiento leading the break over the top of the Grand Colombier Sky appeared in control, but on the tricky descent Evans pounced, showcasing the descending skill that helped win him last year’s Tour. Together with Kern, Feillu, BMC teammates George Hincapie, Michael Schär and Tejay Van Garderen, Andrey Kashechkin (Astana), Davide Malacarne (Europcar), AG2R-La Mondiale's Maxime Bouet and Mickael Chérel, plus Liquigas-Cannondale's Vincenzo Nibali, Dominique Nerz and Maciej Paterski, the Australian established a minute's buffer on the yellow jersey.
But Edvald Boasson Hagen, Sky’s sprinter, set pace in the Wiggins group, matching BMC’s efforts until the lead dropped to just 30 seconds. Richie Porte, another of Sky’s excellent all-rounders, took over on the Col de Richemond. With the gap under 15 seconds Wiggins himself took off, cutting through the gap until he was firmly on Evans’s back wheel. As a show of strength it was impressive, as a show of tactical nous it put an end to BMC’s games.
Although the GC battle had concluded, the stage was still wide open and with 25km remaining the Di Gregorio group held a 55-second advantage over the yellow jersey group.
RadioShack and Europcar replaced Sky’s persistent occupation at the head of the field but when Daniel Navarro attacked inside of eight kilometres to go it was clear that the winner would come from the break.
The Spaniard was only able to draw a slender 20 meter gap before Vichot attacked and passed him with 6km to go to claim France’s first Dauphine stage win since Kern in Les Gets last year.
|1
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|4:42:17
|2
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:26
|3
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|7
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|8
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|9
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:46
|10
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|11
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|12
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:59
|13
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|14
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|15
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|16
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|17
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda
|18
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|22
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|23
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|25
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|28
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|29
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|30
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|31
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|32
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|34
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|35
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|37
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|38
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|39
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|40
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|41
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|42
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|43
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|45
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|46
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|48
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|49
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|50
|David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team
|51
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|52
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|53
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|54
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|55
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|56
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:11
|57
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:34
|58
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|59
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|60
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|61
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|62
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|63
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|64
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda
|65
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|66
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|67
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:03
|68
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|69
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|70
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|71
|Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|72
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|73
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|74
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|75
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|76
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|77
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|78
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|79
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|81
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|82
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|83
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|84
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|85
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|86
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|87
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|88
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|89
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:13:59
|91
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|92
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|93
|Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|94
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|95
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|96
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|97
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|98
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|99
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|100
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|101
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge
|102
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|103
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|104
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
|105
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|106
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|107
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|108
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|109
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|110
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|111
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|112
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|113
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:56
|114
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|115
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|116
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|117
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|118
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|119
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|120
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|121
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda
|122
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|123
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|124
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|125
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|126
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|127
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|128
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|129
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|130
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|131
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|132
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|133
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|134
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|135
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|136
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|137
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|138
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|139
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|140
|Stephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|141
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|142
|Kasper Klostergaard-Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|143
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|144
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|145
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|146
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|147
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:20:53
|148
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|149
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|150
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|151
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda
|152
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|153
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|154
|Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|155
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|156
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|157
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|158
|Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda
|159
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|160
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|161
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|DNS
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|DNS
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|DNS
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|DNS
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|DNF
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|DNF
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|DNF
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|15
|pts
|2
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|12
|3
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|10
|4
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|5
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|6
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|5
|7
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|4
|8
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|9
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|10
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|1
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|9
|3
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|4
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|7
|5
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|6
|6
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|5
|1
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|20
|pts
|2
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|18
|3
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|16
|4
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|14
|5
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|12
|6
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|10
|7
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|8
|8
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|7
|9
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|6
|10
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|1
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|pts
|2
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|3
|3
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|4
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|1
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|4:42:17
|2
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:26
|3
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:59
|4
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|6
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|11
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|12
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:04:34
|13
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:09:03
|14
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|15
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|16
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|17
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|18
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|19
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:13:59
|20
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge
|21
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:16:56
|22
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|23
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|24
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|25
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|26
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|27
|Stephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|29
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:20:53
|30
|Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|32
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|33
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|14:09:02
|2
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:13
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|Saur-Sojasun
|5
|Katusha Team
|6
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:33
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:46
|8
|RadioShack-Nissan
|9
|Team Europcar
|10
|Sky Procycling
|11
|Movistar Team
|12
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:03:22
|13
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:48
|14
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:21
|15
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:08:04
|16
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:12:25
|17
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:16:54
|18
|Orica-GreenEdge
|19
|Garmin - Barracuda
|0:20:18
|20
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:20:29
|21
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:29:43
|22
|Lampre - ISD
|0:34:50
|1
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|18:54:23
|2
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:38
|3
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:01:20
|4
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:44
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:45
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:48
|7
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:02
|8
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:02:22
|9
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:47
|10
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:55
|11
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:02:56
|12
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:02:58
|13
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:03
|14
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:17
|15
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:03:24
|16
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:34
|17
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|18
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:39
|19
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:03:52
|20
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:03:53
|21
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:04:05
|22
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:04:44
|23
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:57
|24
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:58
|25
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:05:33
|26
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:35
|27
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:37
|28
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:20
|29
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:31
|30
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:35
|31
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|32
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:06:39
|33
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:07:09
|34
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:07:11
|35
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:07:18
|36
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:07:38
|37
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:07:41
|38
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:07:47
|39
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:07:54
|40
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:01
|41
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:08:14
|42
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:08:39
|43
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:08:51
|44
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:14
|45
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:09:18
|46
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:09:25
|47
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:29
|48
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:09:36
|49
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:09:41
|50
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:09:42
|51
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:09:53
|52
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:10:05
|53
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:22
|54
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:49
|55
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:54
|56
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:11
|57
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:16
|58
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:11:17
|59
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:11:33
|60
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:11:40
|61
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:01
|62
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:12:31
|63
|Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:12:37
|64
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:12:53
|65
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:13:19
|66
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:13:51
|67
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:14:06
|68
|David Arroyo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:29
|69
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:15:00
|70
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:15:28
|71
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:15:51
|72
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:16:12
|73
|Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:16:53
|74
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:17:15
|75
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:29
|76
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:17:39
|77
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:43
|78
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:17:57
|79
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|0:18:13
|81
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:18:20
|82
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:18:27
|83
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:18:56
|84
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:18:58
|85
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:19:12
|86
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:19:13
|87
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:19:35
|88
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:19:46
|89
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:47
|90
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:20:00
|91
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:20:02
|92
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:20:30
|93
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:20:31
|94
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:21:03
|95
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:13
|96
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:21:40
|97
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:21:54
|98
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:22:27
|99
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:22:30
|100
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:22:39
|101
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge
|0:22:41
|102
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:22:44
|103
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:24:07
|104
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:24:13
|105
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:24:41
|106
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
|0:24:54
|107
|Stephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:55
|108
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:25:02
|109
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:25:06
|110
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:25:10
|111
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:25:41
|112
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:25:42
|113
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:25:43
|114
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:14
|115
|Kasper Klostergaard-Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:26:34
|116
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:26:37
|117
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:26:40
|118
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:45
|119
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:12
|120
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:27:25
|121
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|122
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:27:59
|123
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:28:23
|124
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:28:27
|125
|Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:28:42
|126
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:28:43
|127
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:28:56
|128
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:01
|129
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:29:08
|130
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:29:29
|131
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:29:53
|132
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:12
|133
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:30:39
|134
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:32:08
|135
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:32:12
|136
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:32:15
|137
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:32:42
|138
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:32:54
|139
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:33:59
|140
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:35:06
|141
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:36:17
|142
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:37:10
|143
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:37:25
|144
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:38:13
|145
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:38:22
|146
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:38:33
|147
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|0:38:51
|148
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:40:27
|149
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:41:19
|150
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:41:24
|151
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:41:32
|152
|Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:42:44
|153
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:43:20
|154
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:43:34
|155
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:45:30
|156
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:46:02
|157
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:47:15
|158
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:47:54
|159
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:49:05
|160
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:50:31
|161
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:51:39
|1
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|51
|pts
|2
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|44
|3
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|39
|4
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|36
|5
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|36
|6
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|35
|7
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|35
|8
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|33
|9
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|28
|10
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|23
|11
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|12
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|22
|13
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|22
|14
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|21
|15
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|20
|16
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|18
|17
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|17
|18
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|17
|19
|Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda
|16
|20
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|15
|21
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|14
|22
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|14
|23
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|13
|24
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda
|13
|25
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|13
|26
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|27
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|11
|28
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|29
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|11
|30
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|11
|31
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|32
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|10
|33
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|9
|34
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|9
|35
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|36
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|8
|37
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|38
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|39
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|40
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|7
|41
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|42
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|43
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|5
|44
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|45
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|5
|46
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|4
|47
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|48
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|49
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|50
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|51
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|52
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|53
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|54
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|55
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|-10
|1
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|47
|pts
|2
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|3
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|38
|4
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|38
|5
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|37
|6
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|31
|7
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|23
|8
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|19
|9
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|19
|10
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|12
|11
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|12
|12
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|12
|13
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|14
|Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|10
|15
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|10
|16
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|8
|17
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|7
|18
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|7
|19
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|20
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|6
|21
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|22
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|5
|23
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|24
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|3
|25
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|26
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|27
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|1
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|18:56:08
|2
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:18
|3
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:39
|4
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:46
|5
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:50
|6
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:06:29
|8
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:07:51
|9
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:07:56
|10
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:09:48
|11
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:09:55
|12
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:10:46
|13
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:11:08
|14
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:14:06
|15
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:17:11
|16
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:18:46
|17
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge
|0:20:56
|18
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:20:59
|19
|Stephan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:10
|20
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:23:17
|21
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:23:56
|22
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:24:52
|23
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:24:55
|24
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:26:14
|25
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:26:58
|26
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:30:57
|27
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:31:09
|28
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:34:32
|29
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:38:42
|30
|Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:40:59
|31
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:41:49
|32
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:48:46
|33
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:49:54
|1
|Sky Procycling
|56:46:06
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:05:40
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:05:46
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:06:23
|5
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:07:08
|6
|RadioShack-Nissan
|0:08:09
|7
|Katusha Team
|0:09:58
|8
|Saur-Sojasun
|0:10:48
|9
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:11:49
|10
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:11:55
|11
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:14:15
|12
|Team Europcar
|0:15:31
|13
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:16:29
|14
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:17:39
|15
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:20:10
|16
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:21:42
|17
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:28:08
|18
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:29:22
|19
|Garmin - Barracuda
|0:30:53
|20
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:42:13
|21
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:43:25
|22
|Lampre - ISD
|0:54:18
