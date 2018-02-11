Colombia Oro y Paz: Bernal bags overall victory in explosive finale
Dayer Quintana wins final stage
Stage 6: Armenia - Manizales
Nairo Quintana predicted war but in the end there was peace. Of course, there were winners and losers, but once the dust had settled after a spectacular climax to the inaugural edition of the Colombia Oro y Paz, all parties seemed to leave content.
Egan Bernal because he'd pulled off a dramatic heist on the 20km climb to Manizales to snatch the overall title. Nairo Quintana, whom Bernal divested of the pink jersey, because his brother Dayer won the stage from the breakaway. Dayer Quintana, of course, because he won the stage from the breakaway – only the third victory of his career. Rigoberto Urán because he'd already won a stage and was now on the final podium behind Bernal and Quintana. Sergio Henao because of Bernal, even if he was supposed to be Sky's leader.
All of them because of the staggering crowds and the roaring success of the inaugural edition of Colombia's first ever UCI 2.1 race – the 'Gold and Peace'.
"Sometimes the result doesn't matter," said Urán in the media zone in Manizales, to a background of 'Rigo, Rigo' chants. "I really believe that it's more of a victory seeing all these people here, screaming their lungs out, not only for the 'top' riders but for everyone, no matter their race number. This has great significance for Colombian cycling. Cycling is a sport that unites the country, so thank you everyone for this immense show of love."
The crowds weren't just flooding the streets around the finish line, but all the way down the climb as well.
"When I attacked my team were talking to me through the radio and I couldn't even hear what they were saying because of all the people shouting," said a beaming Bernal.
The precocious Colombian, plucked from Androni by Team Sky in the off-season, made his move around three kilometres from the summit. Henao was one spot above him on GC and the nominal team leader, but Sky's intentions were plain to see from Tao Geoghegan Hart and Sebastián Henao's presence in the break.
As Bernal linked up with his teammates and made his way to overall victory, it was heartbreak for Rodrigo Contreras (EPM) for the second day in a row. The 'forgotten' Colombian was out on his own for much of the climb but was overhauled in the final kilometre. Dayer Quintana, who had similarly been placed in the break to act as a bridge for Nairo, couldn't hear his radio, either, and decided to press on for the stage win – "to at least make sure of something for ourselves".
Bernal crossed the line 10 seconds later with Sebastián Henao just behind. At that point, every bonus second seemed crucial but in the end he would still have scraped it without them.
"It was a great day, the team did a great job," said Bernal. "We had the opportunity to try something and in truth, I had very good legs from the bottom of the climb and I felt good. We had the opportunity, with support from Tao and Sebas, so it all worked out perfectly."
For the Colombia Oro y Paz, it all worked out perfectly, too. The race has been billed as a landmark moment not just for Colombian cycling but also the country as a whole as it continues its transition towards peace after decades of internal conflict.
And it has truly been a celebration of Colombia and Colombian cycling. After Fernando Gaviria gave the country three stage victories in as many days, the nation's most adored climbers put on a show that more than lived up to the hype that characterised the build-up to this race.
The level of support was impressive enough in Palmira for the opening stages but it seemed to grow and grow as the race went on, culminating in the 'locura' – the madness – at Manizales. For a category 2.1 race, the crowds were simply ridiculous. Even if it was impossible to move – Nairo Quintana needed 20 police and security officials to get him from the podium to his bus – it was impossible not to be infected by the sheer joy of it all.
There was a visceral wave of noise when Bernal, Quintana, Urán, and points jersey winner Fernando Gaviria were called out onto the podium, followed by hearty chants of their names. As Urán said, even the foreigners from the smaller teams had been roared over the line, most of them unable to stifle their smiles.
"This is what we all wanted, to see this amount of people, all united through sport and, in this case, through cycling," said Urán.
"I think what's happened here at this race is a clear sign of what cycling can do. It has been a convincing advert for the country, it has united a lot of regions here and, really, that's what cycling brings us; it brings us happiness, joy, peace, and unity."
The Oro y Paz truly lived up to its name.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|4:22:11
|2
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:10
|3
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|4
|Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM
|0:00:14
|5
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:18
|6
|Oscar Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
|7
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:21
|8
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|9
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|10
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:24
|11
|Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM
|0:00:28
|12
|Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|13
|Danny Alberto Osorio (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|14
|Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|15
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|16
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:37
|17
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|0:00:45
|18
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Manzana Postobon
|19
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM
|20
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Medellin
|0:00:49
|21
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|22
|Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|0:01:04
|23
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamante (Col) GW Shimano
|24
|Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM
|25
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia
|26
|Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM
|0:01:08
|27
|Edison Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:01:12
|28
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) GW Shimano
|0:01:16
|29
|John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Col) Colombia
|30
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:01:26
|31
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Colombia
|0:01:30
|32
|Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|0:01:35
|33
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:01:45
|34
|Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Medellin
|35
|Felix Alejandro Baron (USA) Team Illuminate
|0:01:48
|36
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:01:55
|37
|Alejandro Serna (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:02:02
|38
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:09
|39
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|40
|Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|0:02:13
|41
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:22
|42
|Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH
|43
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:29
|44
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:02:48
|45
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|0:03:02
|46
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:03:16
|47
|Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|0:03:39
|48
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|0:03:47
|49
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) GW Shimano
|0:03:56
|50
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|51
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Medellin
|52
|Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|0:04:10
|53
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:04:39
|54
|Davilier Ospina Navarro (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|0:06:02
|55
|Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:06:18
|56
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate
|0:06:20
|57
|Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM
|0:06:30
|58
|Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:06:47
|59
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:53
|60
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:07:00
|61
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:07:06
|62
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:08:02
|63
|Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH
|0:08:18
|64
|Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin
|0:09:00
|65
|Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate
|66
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|67
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|68
|Juan Martin Mesa Perez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|69
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|70
|Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|0:09:12
|71
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|72
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|73
|Juan Pablo Rendon Jaimes (Col) GW Shimano
|74
|Cristhian Camilo Talero Reyes (Col) GW Shimano
|75
|Daniel Zamora (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|0:09:18
|76
|Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:10:18
|77
|Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:10:23
|78
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:10:42
|79
|Connor Brown (USA) Team Illuminate
|0:10:45
|80
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:10:51
|81
|Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|0:11:52
|82
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:12:00
|83
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:12:22
|84
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|85
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:12:28
|86
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:12:45
|87
|Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:16:55
|88
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|89
|Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy
|90
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|91
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
|92
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:17:12
|93
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:17:53
|94
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:18:14
|95
|Alonso Miguel Gamero Zúñiga (Per) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|0:18:21
|96
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:20:34
|97
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|98
|Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|99
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|100
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|101
|Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:21:35
|102
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|103
|Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|104
|Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|105
|Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin
|0:21:41
|106
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:21:45
|107
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:21:52
|108
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:22:07
|109
|William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|110
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:22:18
|111
|Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|0:22:39
|112
|Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:23:20
|113
|Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos BH
|0:24:28
|114
|Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
|0:26:02
|115
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|116
|Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:30:31
|117
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:32:30
|118
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|119
|Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Burgos BH
|120
|Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy
|121
|Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|122
|Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|123
|Carlo Albert Giordani (Ita) Italy
|124
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|125
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Russia
|126
|Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Russia
|127
|German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|128
|Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|129
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Russia
|130
|Aleksey Kurbatov (Rus) Russia
|131
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Italy
|132
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|133
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|134
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy
|135
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|136
|Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate
|137
|Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Russia
|0:32:39
|138
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:32:55
|DNF
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Kirill Bochkov (Rus) Russia
|DNF
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|DNF
|Christian Leonardo Tamayo Saavedra (Col) GW Shimano
|DNF
|Nicolas Javier Naranjo Sanchez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|DNF
|Leandro Javier Velardez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|DNF
|Adrian Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|DNS
|Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
|3
|pts
|2
|Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin
|2
|3
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|3
|pts
|2
|Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM
|2
|3
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Team Illuminate
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|8
|3
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|6
|4
|Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM
|4
|5
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2
|6
|Oscar Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|3
|pts
|2
|Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|2
|3
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|3
|pts
|2
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|3
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|3
|pts
|2
|Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|2
|3
|Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|12
|3
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|10
|4
|Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM
|8
|5
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|7
|6
|Oscar Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
|6
|7
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|6
|8
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|5
|9
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|5
|10
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|11
|Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM
|3
|12
|Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|2
|13
|Danny Alberto Osorio (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|2
|14
|Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|2
|15
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1
|16
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1
|17
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|4:22:21
|2
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|3
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:08
|4
|Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM
|0:00:18
|5
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|6
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:27
|7
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Medellin
|0:00:39
|8
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|9
|Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|0:00:54
|10
|Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM
|11
|Edison Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:01:02
|12
|John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Col) Colombia
|0:01:06
|13
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:01:16
|14
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Colombia
|0:01:20
|15
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:01:35
|16
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:01:45
|17
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:59
|18
|Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|0:02:03
|19
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:12
|20
|Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|0:03:29
|21
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:04:29
|22
|Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:06:08
|23
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:06:56
|24
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:07:52
|25
|Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH
|0:08:08
|26
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:08:50
|27
|Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|0:09:02
|28
|Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:10:13
|29
|Connor Brown (USA) Team Illuminate
|0:10:35
|30
|Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|0:11:42
|31
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:12:18
|32
|Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:16:45
|33
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|34
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|35
|Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:20:24
|36
|Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:21:25
|37
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:21:35
|38
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:21:42
|39
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:21:57
|40
|William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|41
|Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|0:22:29
|42
|Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:23:10
|43
|Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos BH
|0:24:18
|44
|Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
|0:25:52
|45
|Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:30:21
|46
|Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy
|0:32:20
|47
|Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|48
|Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|49
|Carlo Albert Giordani (Ita) Italy
|50
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|51
|Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Russia
|52
|German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|53
|Aleksey Kurbatov (Rus) Russia
|54
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|55
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy
|56
|Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate
|57
|Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Russia
|0:32:29
|58
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:32:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|13:07:14
|2
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:35
|3
|EPM
|0:00:46
|4
|Orgullo Paisa
|0:01:27
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:01:35
|6
|Medellin
|0:02:11
|7
|Colombia
|0:02:24
|8
|GW Shimano Chaoyang Envia
|0:05:35
|9
|Manzana Postobon
|0:05:36
|10
|Bicicletas Strongman
|0:05:39
|11
|Coldeporte Zenu Sello Roj
|0:08:06
|12
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:13:00
|13
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:13:21
|14
|Team Illuminate
|0:16:27
|15
|Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:17:54
|16
|Bardiani CSF
|0:18:29
|17
|Trevigiani Phonix Hemus
|0:26:30
|18
|Burgos-BH
|0:26:54
|19
|United Healthcare
|0:29:02
|20
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:29:31
|21
|Holowesko-Citadel
|0:43:55
|22
|Euskadi-Murias
|0:51:01
|23
|Italy
|1:14:46
|24
|Russian National Team
|1:36:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|20:49:03
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:08
|3
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:11
|4
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:12
|5
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:43
|6
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:00:45
|7
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:50
|8
|Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|0:01:10
|9
|Danny Alberto Osorio (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:01:12
|10
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:18
|11
|Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:01:26
|12
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|0:01:46
|13
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM
|14
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamante (Col) GW Shimano
|0:01:51
|15
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:01:52
|16
|Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM
|0:01:53
|17
|Oscar Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
|0:01:54
|18
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:55
|19
|Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM
|0:01:58
|20
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:02:02
|21
|Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM
|0:02:18
|22
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:02:39
|23
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:02:40
|24
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:03:14
|25
|Felix Alejandro Baron (USA) Team Illuminate
|0:03:49
|26
|John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Col) Colombia
|0:03:51
|27
|Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|0:03:52
|28
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Colombia
|0:03:53
|29
|Edison Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:03:56
|30
|Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM
|0:04:13
|31
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:04:14
|32
|Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|0:04:17
|33
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia
|34
|Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|0:04:58
|35
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Medellin
|0:05:46
|36
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:05:53
|37
|Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:06:07
|38
|Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|0:06:08
|39
|Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Medellin
|40
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) GW Shimano
|0:06:40
|41
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:06:42
|42
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|0:07:04
|43
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:07:12
|44
|Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|0:07:45
|45
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|0:07:54
|46
|Alejandro Serna (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:07:55
|47
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) GW Shimano
|0:08:35
|48
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:10:27
|49
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|0:10:59
|50
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:11:26
|51
|Davilier Ospina Navarro (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|0:12:07
|52
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:12:19
|53
|Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:12:38
|54
|Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH
|0:12:55
|55
|Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM
|0:12:59
|56
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|0:13:55
|57
|Daniel Zamora (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|0:14:31
|58
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate
|0:15:12
|59
|Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:16:43
|60
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:16:44
|61
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:16:48
|62
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:16:49
|63
|Cristhian Camilo Talero Reyes (Col) GW Shimano
|0:17:05
|64
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|65
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:17:10
|66
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:17:21
|67
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Medellin
|0:17:38
|68
|Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|0:18:40
|69
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:18:42
|70
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:19:02
|71
|Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin
|0:19:06
|72
|Juan Pablo Rendon Jaimes (Col) GW Shimano
|0:19:24
|73
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:19:55
|74
|Connor Brown (USA) Team Illuminate
|0:20:34
|75
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:21:18
|76
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:21:47
|77
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:21:51
|78
|Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:23:25
|79
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:24:07
|80
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|0:24:38
|81
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:25:18
|82
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:25:24
|83
|Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate
|0:25:45
|84
|Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:25:46
|85
|Alonso Miguel Gamero Zúñiga (Per) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|0:26:38
|86
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:27:08
|87
|Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy
|0:27:26
|88
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:27:31
|89
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:28:05
|90
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:30:09
|91
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:30:35
|92
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:30:36
|93
|Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:31:05
|94
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:33:02
|95
|Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|0:34:23
|96
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:36:30
|97
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:36:45
|98
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:37:16
|99
|Juan Martin Mesa Perez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|0:37:37
|100
|Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|0:37:50
|101
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:38:28
|102
|Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos BH
|0:38:40
|103
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:38:42
|104
|Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|0:39:00
|105
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy
|0:39:30
|106
|Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:40:00
|107
|Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin
|0:40:19
|108
|William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|0:40:31
|109
|Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:40:32
|110
|Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|0:40:40
|111
|Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:41:16
|112
|Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:41:44
|113
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:43:45
|114
|Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
|0:44:35
|115
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:44:40
|116
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
|0:45:25
|117
|German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|0:46:05
|118
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:46:39
|119
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:48:31
|120
|Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:48:38
|121
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:50:18
|122
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Italy
|0:50:28
|123
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|124
|Aleksey Kurbatov (Rus) Russia
|0:50:51
|125
|Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Russia
|0:52:05
|126
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:52:21
|127
|Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate
|0:53:17
|128
|Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:53:47
|129
|Carlo Albert Giordani (Ita) Italy
|0:54:03
|130
|Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy
|0:54:13
|131
|Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:54:24
|132
|Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:57:35
|133
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Russia
|0:58:50
|134
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:04:44
|135
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:07:53
|136
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Russia
|1:09:22
|137
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1:12:11
|138
|Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Russia
|1:29:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|59
|pts
|2
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon
|34
|3
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|32
|4
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|28
|5
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|28
|6
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|26
|7
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|23
|8
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Italy
|20
|9
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|18
|10
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|17
|11
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|17
|12
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|15
|13
|Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|14
|14
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|13
|15
|Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|13
|16
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|12
|17
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|12
|18
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|12
|19
|Oscar Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
|10
|20
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|10
|21
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|9
|22
|Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM
|8
|23
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|8
|24
|Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate
|8
|25
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
|7
|26
|Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|5
|27
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|5
|28
|Danny Alberto Osorio (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|4
|29
|Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM
|4
|30
|Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin
|4
|31
|Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM
|3
|32
|Felix Alejandro Baron (USA) Team Illuminate
|3
|33
|Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Medellin
|3
|34
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate
|3
|35
|Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|3
|36
|German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|3
|37
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|3
|38
|Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Burgos BH
|3
|39
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|2
|40
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|2
|41
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) GW Shimano
|2
|42
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|43
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|2
|44
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|45
|Davilier Ospina Navarro (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|1
|46
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|1
|47
|Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin
|1
|48
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|11
|pts
|2
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|3
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|6
|4
|Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin
|5
|5
|Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
|4
|6
|Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM
|4
|7
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|8
|Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|3
|9
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2
|10
|Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM
|2
|11
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2
|12
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|2
|13
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|2
|14
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|15
|Oscar Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
|1
|16
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|18
|pts
|2
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|14
|3
|Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|14
|4
|Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|13
|5
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
|7
|6
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|7
|Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|3
|8
|Felix Alejandro Baron (USA) Team Illuminate
|3
|9
|Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Medellin
|3
|10
|German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|3
|11
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate
|3
|12
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) GW Shimano
|2
|13
|Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate
|2
|14
|Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin
|2
|15
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|16
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|2
|17
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|18
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|2
|19
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|20
|Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin
|1
|21
|Davilier Ospina Navarro (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|1
|22
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|1
|23
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|20:49:03
|2
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:43
|3
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:00:45
|4
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:18
|5
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:55
|6
|Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM
|0:01:58
|7
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:02:02
|8
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:02:39
|9
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:02:40
|10
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:03:14
|11
|John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Col) Colombia
|0:03:51
|12
|Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|0:03:52
|13
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Colombia
|0:03:53
|14
|Edison Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:03:56
|15
|Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM
|0:04:13
|16
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:04:14
|17
|Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|0:04:58
|18
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Medellin
|0:05:46
|19
|Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|0:07:45
|20
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:12:19
|21
|Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH
|0:12:55
|22
|Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:16:43
|23
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:16:49
|24
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:17:05
|25
|Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|0:18:40
|26
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:19:55
|27
|Connor Brown (USA) Team Illuminate
|0:20:34
|28
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:21:18
|29
|Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:23:25
|30
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|0:24:38
|31
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:25:18
|32
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:30:36
|33
|Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:31:05
|34
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:33:02
|35
|Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|0:34:23
|36
|Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|0:37:50
|37
|Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos BH
|0:38:40
|38
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy
|0:39:30
|39
|Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:40:00
|40
|William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|0:40:31
|41
|Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:40:32
|42
|Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|0:40:40
|43
|Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:41:16
|44
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:43:45
|45
|Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
|0:44:35
|46
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:44:40
|47
|German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|0:46:05
|48
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:48:31
|49
|Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:48:38
|50
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:50:18
|51
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:50:28
|52
|Aleksey Kurbatov (Rus) Russia
|0:50:51
|53
|Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Russia
|0:52:05
|54
|Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate
|0:53:17
|55
|Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:53:47
|56
|Carlo Albert Giordani (Ita) Italy
|0:54:03
|57
|Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy
|0:54:13
|58
|Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Russia
|1:29:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|62:29:43
|2
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:25
|3
|EPM
|0:01:35
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:02:38
|5
|Orgullo Paisa
|0:04:14
|6
|Colombia
|0:05:45
|7
|Bicicletas Strongman
|0:09:21
|8
|Medellin
|0:09:24
|9
|Manzana Postobon
|0:09:38
|10
|GW Shimano Chaoyang Envia
|0:12:30
|11
|Coldeporte Zenu Sello Roj
|0:13:10
|12
|Team Illuminate
|0:28:03
|13
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:30:10
|14
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:31:09
|15
|Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:31:35
|16
|Trevigiani Phonix Hemus
|0:36:51
|17
|United Healthcare
|0:45:50
|18
|Bardiani CSF
|0:47:06
|19
|Burgos-BH
|0:47:35
|20
|Holowesko-Citadel
|0:53:06
|21
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:55:04
|22
|Euskadi-Murias
|1:31:49
|23
|Italy
|1:46:05
|24
|Russian National Team
|2:38:18
