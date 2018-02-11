Image 1 of 46 Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Manzana Postobon) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 46 Seb Henao (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 46 Nairo Quintana crosses the line and loses the leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 46 Alex Howes (EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 46 Jonathan Castroviejo (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 46 Fabio Duarte (Manzana Postobon) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 46 Polish champion Adrian Kurek (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 46 (Team Sky) rides through a tunnel of noise (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 46 Darwin Atapuma (Colombia National Team) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 46 The Colombian tifosi out in force (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 46 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 46 Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) in the KOM jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 46 A podium packed with Colombian stars (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 46 Winner Anacona (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 46 Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 46 The crowds were again out in force (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 17 of 46 Ivan Sosa (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 18 of 46 The stage 6 scenery (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 19 of 46 Jhonatan Narvaez (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 20 of 46 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) waves from the sign on (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 21 of 46 The Quintana brothers, Dayer and Nairo on the start line (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 22 of 46 Points leader Fernando Gaviria (QuickStep-Floors) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 23 of 46 TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko-Citadel) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 24 of 46 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in the pink leader's jersey (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 25 of 46 Daniel Martinez (EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 26 of 46 Giovanni Carboni (Bardiani CSF) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 27 of 46 Egan Bernal (Team Sky) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 28 of 46 Former Colombia champion Edwin Avila (Israel Cycling Academy) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 29 of 46 Race leader Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 30 of 46 Massive crowds for the final podium celebrations (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 31 of 46 Tao Geoghegan Hart checks who is left (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 32 of 46 Egan Bernal and Dani Martinez attacking late in the stage (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 33 of 46 Egan Bernal goes on the attack (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 34 of 46 Nairo Quintana on the wheel of Movistar teammate Richard Carapaz during the stage (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 35 of 46 Egan Bernal also won the mountain classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 36 of 46 Egan Bernal was the best young rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 37 of 46 Final day stage winner Dayer Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 38 of 46 Oro y Paz winner Egan Bernal (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 39 of 46 Egan Bernal waves from the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 40 of 46 Overall Oro y Paz winner Egan Bernal (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 41 of 46 Team Sky on the podium with Egan Bernal in pink (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 42 of 46 Egan Bernal on top step of the final podium with Nairo Quintana second and Rigoberto Uran third (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 43 of 46 Dayer Quintana (Movistar) celebrates victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 44 of 46 Egan Bernal empties the tank to finish the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 45 of 46 Egan Bernal pushes to the line to claim second place and seal the overall (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 46 of 46 Movistar's Nairo Quintana and Dayer Quintana (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Nairo Quintana predicted war but in the end there was peace. Of course, there were winners and losers, but once the dust had settled after a spectacular climax to the inaugural edition of the Colombia Oro y Paz, all parties seemed to leave content.

Egan Bernal because he'd pulled off a dramatic heist on the 20km climb to Manizales to snatch the overall title. Nairo Quintana, whom Bernal divested of the pink jersey, because his brother Dayer won the stage from the breakaway. Dayer Quintana, of course, because he won the stage from the breakaway – only the third victory of his career. Rigoberto Urán because he'd already won a stage and was now on the final podium behind Bernal and Quintana. Sergio Henao because of Bernal, even if he was supposed to be Sky's leader.

All of them because of the staggering crowds and the roaring success of the inaugural edition of Colombia's first ever UCI 2.1 race – the 'Gold and Peace'.

"Sometimes the result doesn't matter," said Urán in the media zone in Manizales, to a background of 'Rigo, Rigo' chants. "I really believe that it's more of a victory seeing all these people here, screaming their lungs out, not only for the 'top' riders but for everyone, no matter their race number. This has great significance for Colombian cycling. Cycling is a sport that unites the country, so thank you everyone for this immense show of love."

The crowds weren't just flooding the streets around the finish line, but all the way down the climb as well.

"When I attacked my team were talking to me through the radio and I couldn't even hear what they were saying because of all the people shouting," said a beaming Bernal.

The precocious Colombian, plucked from Androni by Team Sky in the off-season, made his move around three kilometres from the summit. Henao was one spot above him on GC and the nominal team leader, but Sky's intentions were plain to see from Tao Geoghegan Hart and Sebastián Henao's presence in the break.

As Bernal linked up with his teammates and made his way to overall victory, it was heartbreak for Rodrigo Contreras (EPM) for the second day in a row. The 'forgotten' Colombian was out on his own for much of the climb but was overhauled in the final kilometre. Dayer Quintana, who had similarly been placed in the break to act as a bridge for Nairo, couldn't hear his radio, either, and decided to press on for the stage win – "to at least make sure of something for ourselves".

Bernal crossed the line 10 seconds later with Sebastián Henao just behind. At that point, every bonus second seemed crucial but in the end he would still have scraped it without them.

"It was a great day, the team did a great job," said Bernal. "We had the opportunity to try something and in truth, I had very good legs from the bottom of the climb and I felt good. We had the opportunity, with support from Tao and Sebas, so it all worked out perfectly."

For the Colombia Oro y Paz, it all worked out perfectly, too. The race has been billed as a landmark moment not just for Colombian cycling but also the country as a whole as it continues its transition towards peace after decades of internal conflict.

And it has truly been a celebration of Colombia and Colombian cycling. After Fernando Gaviria gave the country three stage victories in as many days, the nation's most adored climbers put on a show that more than lived up to the hype that characterised the build-up to this race.

The level of support was impressive enough in Palmira for the opening stages but it seemed to grow and grow as the race went on, culminating in the 'locura' – the madness – at Manizales. For a category 2.1 race, the crowds were simply ridiculous. Even if it was impossible to move – Nairo Quintana needed 20 police and security officials to get him from the podium to his bus – it was impossible not to be infected by the sheer joy of it all.

There was a visceral wave of noise when Bernal, Quintana, Urán, and points jersey winner Fernando Gaviria were called out onto the podium, followed by hearty chants of their names. As Urán said, even the foreigners from the smaller teams had been roared over the line, most of them unable to stifle their smiles.

"This is what we all wanted, to see this amount of people, all united through sport and, in this case, through cycling," said Urán.

"I think what's happened here at this race is a clear sign of what cycling can do. It has been a convincing advert for the country, it has united a lot of regions here and, really, that's what cycling brings us; it brings us happiness, joy, peace, and unity."

The Oro y Paz truly lived up to its name.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 4:22:11 2 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:00:10 3 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 4 Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM 0:00:14 5 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:18 6 Oscar Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin 7 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:21 8 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 9 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 10 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:24 11 Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM 0:00:28 12 Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa 13 Danny Alberto Osorio (Col) Orgullo Paisa 14 Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 15 Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 16 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:37 17 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 0:00:45 18 Fabio Duarte (Col) Manzana Postobon 19 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM 20 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Medellin 0:00:49 21 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 22 Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 0:01:04 23 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamante (Col) GW Shimano 24 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM 25 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia 26 Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM 0:01:08 27 Edison Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:01:12 28 Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) GW Shimano 0:01:16 29 John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Col) Colombia 30 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:01:26 31 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Colombia 0:01:30 32 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 0:01:35 33 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:01:45 34 Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Medellin 35 Felix Alejandro Baron (USA) Team Illuminate 0:01:48 36 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:01:55 37 Alejandro Serna (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:02:02 38 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:09 39 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 40 Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 0:02:13 41 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:22 42 Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH 43 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:29 44 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:02:48 45 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 0:03:02 46 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:03:16 47 Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 0:03:39 48 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 0:03:47 49 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) GW Shimano 0:03:56 50 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 51 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Medellin 52 Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 0:04:10 53 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:04:39 54 Davilier Ospina Navarro (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 0:06:02 55 Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:06:18 56 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate 0:06:20 57 Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM 0:06:30 58 Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:06:47 59 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:53 60 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:07:00 61 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:07:06 62 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:08:02 63 Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH 0:08:18 64 Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin 0:09:00 65 Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate 66 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 67 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 68 Juan Martin Mesa Perez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 69 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 70 Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 0:09:12 71 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 72 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 73 Juan Pablo Rendon Jaimes (Col) GW Shimano 74 Cristhian Camilo Talero Reyes (Col) GW Shimano 75 Daniel Zamora (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima 0:09:18 76 Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:10:18 77 Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:10:23 78 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:10:42 79 Connor Brown (USA) Team Illuminate 0:10:45 80 Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy 0:10:51 81 Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 0:11:52 82 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:12:00 83 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:12:22 84 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 85 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:12:28 86 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:12:45 87 Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos BH 0:16:55 88 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 89 Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy 90 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 91 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia 92 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:17:12 93 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:17:53 94 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:14 95 Alonso Miguel Gamero Zúñiga (Per) ACA Virgen de Fatima 0:18:21 96 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:20:34 97 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 98 Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 99 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 100 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 101 Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:21:35 102 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 103 Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 104 Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia 105 Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin 0:21:41 106 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:21:45 107 Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH 0:21:52 108 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:22:07 109 William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 110 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:22:18 111 Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 0:22:39 112 Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:23:20 113 Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos BH 0:24:28 114 Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy 0:26:02 115 Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 116 Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:30:31 117 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:32:30 118 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 119 Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Burgos BH 120 Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy 121 Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 122 Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 123 Carlo Albert Giordani (Ita) Italy 124 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 125 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Russia 126 Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Russia 127 German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 128 Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 129 Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Russia 130 Aleksey Kurbatov (Rus) Russia 131 Davide Vigano (Ita) Italy 132 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 133 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 134 Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy 135 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 136 Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate 137 Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Russia 0:32:39 138 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:32:55 DNF Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF DNF Kirill Bochkov (Rus) Russia DNF Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 DNF Christian Leonardo Tamayo Saavedra (Col) GW Shimano DNF Nicolas Javier Naranjo Sanchez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima DNF Leandro Javier Velardez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima DNF Adrian Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima DNS Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon 3 pts 2 Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin 2 3 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 3 pts 2 Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM 2 3 Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Team Illuminate 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 10 pts 2 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 8 3 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 6 4 Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM 4 5 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2 6 Oscar Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin 1

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 3 pts 2 Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa 2 3 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 3 pts 2 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 2 3 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa 3 pts 2 Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 2 3 Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 15 pts 2 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 12 3 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 10 4 Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM 8 5 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 7 6 Oscar Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin 6 7 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 6 8 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 5 9 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 5 10 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 4 11 Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM 3 12 Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa 2 13 Danny Alberto Osorio (Col) Orgullo Paisa 2 14 Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 2 15 Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1 16 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1 17 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 4:22:21 2 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 3 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:08 4 Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM 0:00:18 5 Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:27 7 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Medellin 0:00:39 8 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 9 Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 0:00:54 10 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM 11 Edison Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:01:02 12 John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Col) Colombia 0:01:06 13 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:01:16 14 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Colombia 0:01:20 15 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:01:35 16 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:01:45 17 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:59 18 Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 0:02:03 19 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:12 20 Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 0:03:29 21 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:04:29 22 Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:06:08 23 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:06:56 24 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:07:52 25 Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH 0:08:08 26 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:08:50 27 Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 0:09:02 28 Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:10:13 29 Connor Brown (USA) Team Illuminate 0:10:35 30 Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 0:11:42 31 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:12:18 32 Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos BH 0:16:45 33 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 34 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 35 Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:20:24 36 Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:21:25 37 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:21:35 38 Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH 0:21:42 39 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:21:57 40 William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 41 Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 0:22:29 42 Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:23:10 43 Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos BH 0:24:18 44 Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy 0:25:52 45 Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:30:21 46 Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy 0:32:20 47 Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 48 Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 49 Carlo Albert Giordani (Ita) Italy 50 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 51 Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Russia 52 German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 53 Aleksey Kurbatov (Rus) Russia 54 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 55 Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy 56 Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate 57 Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Russia 0:32:29 58 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:32:45

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 13:07:14 2 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:35 3 EPM 0:00:46 4 Orgullo Paisa 0:01:27 5 Movistar Team 0:01:35 6 Medellin 0:02:11 7 Colombia 0:02:24 8 GW Shimano Chaoyang Envia 0:05:35 9 Manzana Postobon 0:05:36 10 Bicicletas Strongman 0:05:39 11 Coldeporte Zenu Sello Roj 0:08:06 12 Quick-Step Floors 0:13:00 13 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:13:21 14 Team Illuminate 0:16:27 15 Israel-Cycling Academy 0:17:54 16 Bardiani CSF 0:18:29 17 Trevigiani Phonix Hemus 0:26:30 18 Burgos-BH 0:26:54 19 United Healthcare 0:29:02 20 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:29:31 21 Holowesko-Citadel 0:43:55 22 Euskadi-Murias 0:51:01 23 Italy 1:14:46 24 Russian National Team 1:36:49

Final General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 20:49:03 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:08 3 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:11 4 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:00:12 5 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:43 6 Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:00:45 7 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:50 8 Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 0:01:10 9 Danny Alberto Osorio (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:01:12 10 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:18 11 Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:01:26 12 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 0:01:46 13 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM 14 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamante (Col) GW Shimano 0:01:51 15 Fabio Duarte (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:01:52 16 Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM 0:01:53 17 Oscar Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin 0:01:54 18 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:55 19 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM 0:01:58 20 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:02:02 21 Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM 0:02:18 22 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:02:39 23 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:02:40 24 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:03:14 25 Felix Alejandro Baron (USA) Team Illuminate 0:03:49 26 John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Col) Colombia 0:03:51 27 Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 0:03:52 28 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Colombia 0:03:53 29 Edison Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:03:56 30 Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM 0:04:13 31 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:04:14 32 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 0:04:17 33 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia 34 Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 0:04:58 35 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Medellin 0:05:46 36 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:05:53 37 Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH 0:06:07 38 Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 0:06:08 39 Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Medellin 40 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) GW Shimano 0:06:40 41 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 0:06:42 42 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 0:07:04 43 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:07:12 44 Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 0:07:45 45 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 0:07:54 46 Alejandro Serna (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:07:55 47 Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) GW Shimano 0:08:35 48 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:10:27 49 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 0:10:59 50 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:11:26 51 Davilier Ospina Navarro (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 0:12:07 52 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:12:19 53 Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:12:38 54 Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH 0:12:55 55 Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM 0:12:59 56 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 0:13:55 57 Daniel Zamora (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima 0:14:31 58 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate 0:15:12 59 Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:16:43 60 Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy 0:16:44 61 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:16:48 62 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:16:49 63 Cristhian Camilo Talero Reyes (Col) GW Shimano 0:17:05 64 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 65 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:17:10 66 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:17:21 67 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Medellin 0:17:38 68 Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 0:18:40 69 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:18:42 70 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:19:02 71 Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin 0:19:06 72 Juan Pablo Rendon Jaimes (Col) GW Shimano 0:19:24 73 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:19:55 74 Connor Brown (USA) Team Illuminate 0:20:34 75 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:21:18 76 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:21:47 77 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:21:51 78 Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:23:25 79 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:24:07 80 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 0:24:38 81 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:25:18 82 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:25:24 83 Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate 0:25:45 84 Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:25:46 85 Alonso Miguel Gamero Zúñiga (Per) ACA Virgen de Fatima 0:26:38 86 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:27:08 87 Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy 0:27:26 88 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:27:31 89 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:28:05 90 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:30:09 91 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:30:35 92 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:30:36 93 Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:31:05 94 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:33:02 95 Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 0:34:23 96 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:36:30 97 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:36:45 98 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:37:16 99 Juan Martin Mesa Perez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 0:37:37 100 Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 0:37:50 101 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:38:28 102 Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos BH 0:38:40 103 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:38:42 104 Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia 0:39:00 105 Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy 0:39:30 106 Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos BH 0:40:00 107 Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin 0:40:19 108 William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 0:40:31 109 Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:40:32 110 Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 0:40:40 111 Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:41:16 112 Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:41:44 113 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:43:45 114 Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy 0:44:35 115 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:44:40 116 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia 0:45:25 117 German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 0:46:05 118 Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:46:39 119 Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH 0:48:31 120 Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:48:38 121 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:50:18 122 Davide Vigano (Ita) Italy 0:50:28 123 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 124 Aleksey Kurbatov (Rus) Russia 0:50:51 125 Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Russia 0:52:05 126 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:52:21 127 Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate 0:53:17 128 Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:53:47 129 Carlo Albert Giordani (Ita) Italy 0:54:03 130 Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy 0:54:13 131 Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Burgos BH 0:54:24 132 Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:57:35 133 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Russia 0:58:50 134 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:04:44 135 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:07:53 136 Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Russia 1:09:22 137 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1:12:11 138 Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Russia 1:29:26

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 59 pts 2 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon 34 3 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 32 4 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 28 5 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 28 6 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 26 7 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 23 8 Davide Vigano (Ita) Italy 20 9 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 18 10 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 17 11 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 17 12 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 15 13 Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa 14 14 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 13 15 Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia 13 16 Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 12 17 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 12 18 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 12 19 Oscar Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin 10 20 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 10 21 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 9 22 Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM 8 23 Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 8 24 Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate 8 25 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia 7 26 Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 5 27 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 5 28 Danny Alberto Osorio (Col) Orgullo Paisa 4 29 Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM 4 30 Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin 4 31 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM 3 32 Felix Alejandro Baron (USA) Team Illuminate 3 33 Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Medellin 3 34 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate 3 35 Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 3 36 German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 3 37 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 3 38 Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Burgos BH 3 39 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 2 40 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 2 41 Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) GW Shimano 2 42 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 2 43 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 2 44 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2 45 Davilier Ospina Navarro (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 1 46 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Orgullo Paisa 1 47 Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin 1 48 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 11 pts 2 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 10 3 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 6 4 Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin 5 5 Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon 4 6 Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM 4 7 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 3 8 Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 3 9 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2 10 Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM 2 11 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2 12 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 2 13 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 2 14 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 2 15 Oscar Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin 1 16 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 18 pts 2 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 14 3 Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa 14 4 Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia 13 5 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia 7 6 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 4 7 Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 3 8 Felix Alejandro Baron (USA) Team Illuminate 3 9 Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Medellin 3 10 German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 3 11 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate 3 12 Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) GW Shimano 2 13 Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate 2 14 Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin 2 15 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 16 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 2 17 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 2 18 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 2 19 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2 20 Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin 1 21 Davilier Ospina Navarro (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 1 22 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Orgullo Paisa 1 23 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 20:49:03 2 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:43 3 Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:00:45 4 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:18 5 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:55 6 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM 0:01:58 7 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:02:02 8 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:02:39 9 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:02:40 10 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:03:14 11 John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Col) Colombia 0:03:51 12 Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 0:03:52 13 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Colombia 0:03:53 14 Edison Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:03:56 15 Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM 0:04:13 16 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:04:14 17 Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 0:04:58 18 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Medellin 0:05:46 19 Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 0:07:45 20 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:12:19 21 Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH 0:12:55 22 Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:16:43 23 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:16:49 24 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:17:05 25 Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 0:18:40 26 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:19:55 27 Connor Brown (USA) Team Illuminate 0:20:34 28 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:21:18 29 Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:23:25 30 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 0:24:38 31 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:25:18 32 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:30:36 33 Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:31:05 34 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:33:02 35 Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 0:34:23 36 Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 0:37:50 37 Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos BH 0:38:40 38 Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy 0:39:30 39 Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos BH 0:40:00 40 William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 0:40:31 41 Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:40:32 42 Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 0:40:40 43 Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:41:16 44 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:43:45 45 Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy 0:44:35 46 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:44:40 47 German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 0:46:05 48 Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH 0:48:31 49 Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:48:38 50 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:50:18 51 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:50:28 52 Aleksey Kurbatov (Rus) Russia 0:50:51 53 Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Russia 0:52:05 54 Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate 0:53:17 55 Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:53:47 56 Carlo Albert Giordani (Ita) Italy 0:54:03 57 Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy 0:54:13 58 Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Russia 1:29:26