Trending

Colombia Oro y Paz: Bernal bags overall victory in explosive finale

Dayer Quintana wins final stage

Image 1 of 46

Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Manzana Postobon)

Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Manzana Postobon)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 46

Seb Henao (Team Sky)

Seb Henao (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 46

Nairo Quintana crosses the line and loses the leader's jersey

Nairo Quintana crosses the line and loses the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 46

Alex Howes (EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale)

Alex Howes (EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 46

Jonathan Castroviejo (Team Sky)

Jonathan Castroviejo (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 46

Fabio Duarte (Manzana Postobon)

Fabio Duarte (Manzana Postobon)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 46

Polish champion Adrian Kurek (CCC Sprandi Polkowice)

Polish champion Adrian Kurek (CCC Sprandi Polkowice)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 46

(Team Sky) rides through a tunnel of noise

(Team Sky) rides through a tunnel of noise
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 46

Darwin Atapuma (Colombia National Team)

Darwin Atapuma (Colombia National Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 46

The Colombian tifosi out in force

The Colombian tifosi out in force
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 46

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 46

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) in the KOM jersey

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) in the KOM jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 46

A podium packed with Colombian stars

A podium packed with Colombian stars
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 46

Winner Anacona (Movistar)

Winner Anacona (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 46

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky)

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 46

The crowds were again out in force

The crowds were again out in force
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 17 of 46

Ivan Sosa (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec)

Ivan Sosa (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 18 of 46

The stage 6 scenery

The stage 6 scenery
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 19 of 46

Jhonatan Narvaez (Quick-Step Floors)

Jhonatan Narvaez (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 20 of 46

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) waves from the sign on

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) waves from the sign on
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 21 of 46

The Quintana brothers, Dayer and Nairo on the start line

The Quintana brothers, Dayer and Nairo on the start line
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 22 of 46

Points leader Fernando Gaviria (QuickStep-Floors)

Points leader Fernando Gaviria (QuickStep-Floors)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 23 of 46

TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko-Citadel)

TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko-Citadel)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 24 of 46

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in the pink leader's jersey

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in the pink leader's jersey
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 25 of 46

Daniel Martinez (EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale)

Daniel Martinez (EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 26 of 46

Giovanni Carboni (Bardiani CSF)

Giovanni Carboni (Bardiani CSF)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 27 of 46

Egan Bernal (Team Sky)

Egan Bernal (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 28 of 46

Former Colombia champion Edwin Avila (Israel Cycling Academy)

Former Colombia champion Edwin Avila (Israel Cycling Academy)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 29 of 46

Race leader Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Race leader Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 30 of 46

Massive crowds for the final podium celebrations

Massive crowds for the final podium celebrations
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 31 of 46

Tao Geoghegan Hart checks who is left

Tao Geoghegan Hart checks who is left
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 32 of 46

Egan Bernal and Dani Martinez attacking late in the stage

Egan Bernal and Dani Martinez attacking late in the stage
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 33 of 46

Egan Bernal goes on the attack

Egan Bernal goes on the attack
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 34 of 46

Nairo Quintana on the wheel of Movistar teammate Richard Carapaz during the stage

Nairo Quintana on the wheel of Movistar teammate Richard Carapaz during the stage
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 35 of 46

Egan Bernal also won the mountain classification

Egan Bernal also won the mountain classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 36 of 46

Egan Bernal was the best young rider

Egan Bernal was the best young rider
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 37 of 46

Final day stage winner Dayer Quintana (Movistar)

Final day stage winner Dayer Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 38 of 46

Oro y Paz winner Egan Bernal (Team Sky)

Oro y Paz winner Egan Bernal (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 39 of 46

Egan Bernal waves from the podium

Egan Bernal waves from the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 40 of 46

Overall Oro y Paz winner Egan Bernal (Team Sky)

Overall Oro y Paz winner Egan Bernal (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 41 of 46

Team Sky on the podium with Egan Bernal in pink

Team Sky on the podium with Egan Bernal in pink
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 42 of 46

Egan Bernal on top step of the final podium with Nairo Quintana second and Rigoberto Uran third

Egan Bernal on top step of the final podium with Nairo Quintana second and Rigoberto Uran third
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 43 of 46

Dayer Quintana (Movistar) celebrates victory

Dayer Quintana (Movistar) celebrates victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 44 of 46

Egan Bernal empties the tank to finish the stage

Egan Bernal empties the tank to finish the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 45 of 46

Egan Bernal pushes to the line to claim second place and seal the overall

Egan Bernal pushes to the line to claim second place and seal the overall
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 46 of 46

Movistar's Nairo Quintana and Dayer Quintana

Movistar's Nairo Quintana and Dayer Quintana
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Nairo Quintana predicted war but in the end there was peace. Of course, there were winners and losers, but once the dust had settled after a spectacular climax to the inaugural edition of the Colombia Oro y Paz, all parties seemed to leave content.

Related Articles

Bernal: Colombia Oro y Paz will be decided by a few seconds

Nairo Quintana predicts 'war' at Manizales on final day of Colombia Oro y Paz

Egan Bernal because he'd pulled off a dramatic heist on the 20km climb to Manizales to snatch the overall title. Nairo Quintana, whom Bernal divested of the pink jersey, because his brother Dayer won the stage from the breakaway. Dayer Quintana, of course, because he won the stage from the breakaway – only the third victory of his career. Rigoberto Urán because he'd already won a stage and was now on the final podium behind Bernal and Quintana. Sergio Henao because of Bernal, even if he was supposed to be Sky's leader.

All of them because of the staggering crowds and the roaring success of the inaugural edition of Colombia's first ever UCI 2.1 race – the 'Gold and Peace'.

"Sometimes the result doesn't matter," said Urán in the media zone in Manizales, to a background of 'Rigo, Rigo' chants. "I really believe that it's more of a victory seeing all these people here, screaming their lungs out, not only for the 'top' riders but for everyone, no matter their race number. This has great significance for Colombian cycling. Cycling is a sport that unites the country, so thank you everyone for this immense show of love."

The crowds weren't just flooding the streets around the finish line, but all the way down the climb as well.

"When I attacked my team were talking to me through the radio and I couldn't even hear what they were saying because of all the people shouting," said a beaming Bernal.

The precocious Colombian, plucked from Androni by Team Sky in the off-season, made his move around three kilometres from the summit. Henao was one spot above him on GC and the nominal team leader, but Sky's intentions were plain to see from Tao Geoghegan Hart and Sebastián Henao's presence in the break.

As Bernal linked up with his teammates and made his way to overall victory, it was heartbreak for Rodrigo Contreras (EPM) for the second day in a row. The 'forgotten' Colombian was out on his own for much of the climb but was overhauled in the final kilometre. Dayer Quintana, who had similarly been placed in the break to act as a bridge for Nairo, couldn't hear his radio, either, and decided to press on for the stage win – "to at least make sure of something for ourselves".

Bernal crossed the line 10 seconds later with Sebastián Henao just behind. At that point, every bonus second seemed crucial but in the end he would still have scraped it without them.

"It was a great day, the team did a great job," said Bernal. "We had the opportunity to try something and in truth, I had very good legs from the bottom of the climb and I felt good. We had the opportunity, with support from Tao and Sebas, so it all worked out perfectly."

For the Colombia Oro y Paz, it all worked out perfectly, too. The race has been billed as a landmark moment not just for Colombian cycling but also the country as a whole as it continues its transition towards peace after decades of internal conflict.

And it has truly been a celebration of Colombia and Colombian cycling. After Fernando Gaviria gave the country three stage victories in as many days, the nation's most adored climbers put on a show that more than lived up to the hype that characterised the build-up to this race.

The level of support was impressive enough in Palmira for the opening stages but it seemed to grow and grow as the race went on, culminating in the 'locura' – the madness – at Manizales. For a category 2.1 race, the crowds were simply ridiculous. Even if it was impossible to move – Nairo Quintana needed 20 police and security officials to get him from the podium to his bus – it was impossible not to be infected by the sheer joy of it all.

There was a visceral wave of noise when Bernal, Quintana, Urán, and points jersey winner Fernando Gaviria were called out onto the podium, followed by hearty chants of their names. As Urán said, even the foreigners from the smaller teams had been roared over the line, most of them unable to stifle their smiles.

"This is what we all wanted, to see this amount of people, all united through sport and, in this case, through cycling," said Urán.

"I think what's happened here at this race is a clear sign of what cycling can do. It has been a convincing advert for the country, it has united a lot of regions here and, really, that's what cycling brings us; it brings us happiness, joy, peace, and unity."

The Oro y Paz truly lived up to its name.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team4:22:11
2Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:00:10
3Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
4Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM0:00:14
5Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:18
6Oscar Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
7Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:21
8Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
9Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
10Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:00:24
11Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM0:00:28
12Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa
13Danny Alberto Osorio (Col) Orgullo Paisa
14Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
15Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
16Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:37
17Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia0:00:45
18Fabio Duarte (Col) Manzana Postobon
19Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM
20Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Medellin0:00:49
21Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
22Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18960:01:04
23Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamante (Col) GW Shimano
24Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM
25Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia
26Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM0:01:08
27Edison Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa0:01:12
28Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) GW Shimano0:01:16
29John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Col) Colombia
30TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:01:26
31Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Colombia0:01:30
32Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo0:01:35
33Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon0:01:45
34Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Medellin
35Felix Alejandro Baron (USA) Team Illuminate0:01:48
36Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:01:55
37Alejandro Serna (Col) Orgullo Paisa0:02:02
38Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:09
39Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
40Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes0:02:13
41Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:02:22
42Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH
43Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:29
44Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Orgullo Paisa0:02:48
45Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo0:03:02
46Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:03:16
47Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes0:03:39
48Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon0:03:47
49Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) GW Shimano0:03:56
50Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
51Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Medellin
52Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo0:04:10
53Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:04:39
54Davilier Ospina Navarro (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo0:06:02
55Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:06:18
56Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate0:06:20
57Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM0:06:30
58Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:06:47
59Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:53
60Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:07:00
61Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:07:06
62Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon0:08:02
63Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH0:08:18
64Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin0:09:00
65Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate
66Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
67Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
68Juan Martin Mesa Perez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
69Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
70Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18960:09:12
71Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
72Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
73Juan Pablo Rendon Jaimes (Col) GW Shimano
74Cristhian Camilo Talero Reyes (Col) GW Shimano
75Daniel Zamora (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima0:09:18
76Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:10:18
77Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon0:10:23
78David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:10:42
79Connor Brown (USA) Team Illuminate0:10:45
80Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy0:10:51
81Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes0:11:52
82Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:12:00
83Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:12:22
84Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
85Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:12:28
86Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:12:45
87Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos BH0:16:55
88Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
89Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy
90Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
91Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
92Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:17:12
93Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:17:53
94Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:18:14
95Alonso Miguel Gamero Zúñiga (Per) ACA Virgen de Fatima0:18:21
96Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:20:34
97Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
98Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
99Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
100Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
101Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:21:35
102Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
103Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
104Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia
105Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin0:21:41
106Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:21:45
107Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH0:21:52
108Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:22:07
109William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
110John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:22:18
111Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes0:22:39
112Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:23:20
113Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos BH0:24:28
114Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy0:26:02
115Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
116Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:30:31
117Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:32:30
118Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
119Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Burgos BH
120Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy
121Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
122Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
123Carlo Albert Giordani (Ita) Italy
124Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
125Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Russia
126Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Russia
127German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
128Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
129Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Russia
130Aleksey Kurbatov (Rus) Russia
131Davide Vigano (Ita) Italy
132Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
133Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
134Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy
135Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
136Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate
137Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Russia0:32:39
138Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon0:32:55
DNFPaolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFKirill Bochkov (Rus) Russia
DNFManuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
DNFChristian Leonardo Tamayo Saavedra (Col) GW Shimano
DNFNicolas Javier Naranjo Sanchez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
DNFLeandro Javier Velardez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
DNFAdrian Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
DNSMauro Abel Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon3pts
2Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin2
3Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes3pts
2Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM2
3Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Team Illuminate1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team10pts
2Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky8
3Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky6
4Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM4
5Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2
6Oscar Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo3pts
2Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa2
3Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo3pts
2Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors2
3Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa3pts
2Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa2
3Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team15pts
2Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky12
3Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky10
4Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM8
5Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale7
6Oscar Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin6
7Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale6
8Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team5
9Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky5
10Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors4
11Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM3
12Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa2
13Danny Alberto Osorio (Col) Orgullo Paisa2
14Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes2
15Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1
16Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1
17Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky4:22:21
2Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
3Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:08
4Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM0:00:18
5Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
6Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:27
7Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Medellin0:00:39
8Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
9Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18960:00:54
10Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM
11Edison Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa0:01:02
12John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Col) Colombia0:01:06
13TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:01:16
14Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Colombia0:01:20
15Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon0:01:35
16Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:01:45
17Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:59
18Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes0:02:03
19Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:02:12
20Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes0:03:29
21Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:04:29
22Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:06:08
23Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:06:56
24Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon0:07:52
25Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH0:08:08
26Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:08:50
27Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18960:09:02
28Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon0:10:13
29Connor Brown (USA) Team Illuminate0:10:35
30Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes0:11:42
31Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:12:18
32Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos BH0:16:45
33Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
34Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
35Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa0:20:24
36Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:21:25
37Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:21:35
38Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH0:21:42
39Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:21:57
40William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
41Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes0:22:29
42Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:23:10
43Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos BH0:24:18
44Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy0:25:52
45Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:30:21
46Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy0:32:20
47Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
48Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
49Carlo Albert Giordani (Ita) Italy
50Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
51Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Russia
52German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
53Aleksey Kurbatov (Rus) Russia
54Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
55Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy
56Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate
57Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Russia0:32:29
58Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon0:32:45

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky13:07:14
2EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:35
3EPM0:00:46
4Orgullo Paisa0:01:27
5Movistar Team0:01:35
6Medellin0:02:11
7Colombia0:02:24
8GW Shimano Chaoyang Envia0:05:35
9Manzana Postobon0:05:36
10Bicicletas Strongman0:05:39
11Coldeporte Zenu Sello Roj0:08:06
12Quick-Step Floors0:13:00
13Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:13:21
14Team Illuminate0:16:27
15Israel-Cycling Academy0:17:54
16Bardiani CSF0:18:29
17Trevigiani Phonix Hemus0:26:30
18Burgos-BH0:26:54
19United Healthcare0:29:02
20CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:29:31
21Holowesko-Citadel0:43:55
22Euskadi-Murias0:51:01
23Italy1:14:46
24Russian National Team1:36:49

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky20:49:03
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:08
3Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:11
4Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:00:12
5Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:43
6Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:00:45
7Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:00:50
8Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes0:01:10
9Danny Alberto Osorio (Col) Orgullo Paisa0:01:12
10Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors0:01:18
11Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa0:01:26
12Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia0:01:46
13Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM
14Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamante (Col) GW Shimano0:01:51
15Fabio Duarte (Col) Manzana Postobon0:01:52
16Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM0:01:53
17Oscar Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin0:01:54
18Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:55
19Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM0:01:58
20Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:02:02
21Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM0:02:18
22TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:02:39
23Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:02:40
24Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon0:03:14
25Felix Alejandro Baron (USA) Team Illuminate0:03:49
26John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Col) Colombia0:03:51
27Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18960:03:52
28Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Colombia0:03:53
29Edison Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa0:03:56
30Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM0:04:13
31Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:04:14
32Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo0:04:17
33Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia
34Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes0:04:58
35Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Medellin0:05:46
36Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:05:53
37Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH0:06:07
38Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo0:06:08
39Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Medellin
40Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) GW Shimano0:06:40
41Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy0:06:42
42Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon0:07:04
43Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:07:12
44Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes0:07:45
45Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo0:07:54
46Alejandro Serna (Col) Orgullo Paisa0:07:55
47Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) GW Shimano0:08:35
48Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:10:27
49Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo0:10:59
50Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:11:26
51Davilier Ospina Navarro (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo0:12:07
52Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:12:19
53Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:12:38
54Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH0:12:55
55Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM0:12:59
56Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky0:13:55
57Daniel Zamora (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima0:14:31
58Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate0:15:12
59Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:16:43
60Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy0:16:44
61Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:16:48
62Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:16:49
63Cristhian Camilo Talero Reyes (Col) GW Shimano0:17:05
64Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
65Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:17:10
66Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:17:21
67Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Medellin0:17:38
68Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes0:18:40
69Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Orgullo Paisa0:18:42
70Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:19:02
71Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin0:19:06
72Juan Pablo Rendon Jaimes (Col) GW Shimano0:19:24
73Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon0:19:55
74Connor Brown (USA) Team Illuminate0:20:34
75Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:21:18
76Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:21:47
77David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:21:51
78Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon0:23:25
79Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:24:07
80Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18960:24:38
81Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:25:18
82Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:25:24
83Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate0:25:45
84Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:25:46
85Alonso Miguel Gamero Zúñiga (Per) ACA Virgen de Fatima0:26:38
86Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:27:08
87Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy0:27:26
88Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:27:31
89Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:28:05
90Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:30:09
91John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:30:35
92Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:30:36
93Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa0:31:05
94Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:33:02
95Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18960:34:23
96Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:36:30
97Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:36:45
98Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:37:16
99Juan Martin Mesa Perez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo0:37:37
100Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18960:37:50
101Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:38:28
102Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos BH0:38:40
103Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:38:42
104Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia0:39:00
105Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy0:39:30
106Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos BH0:40:00
107Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin0:40:19
108William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes0:40:31
109Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:40:32
110Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes0:40:40
111Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:41:16
112Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:41:44
113Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon0:43:45
114Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy0:44:35
115Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:44:40
116Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia0:45:25
117German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18960:46:05
118Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:46:39
119Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH0:48:31
120Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:48:38
121Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:50:18
122Davide Vigano (Ita) Italy0:50:28
123Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
124Aleksey Kurbatov (Rus) Russia0:50:51
125Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Russia0:52:05
126Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:52:21
127Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate0:53:17
128Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:53:47
129Carlo Albert Giordani (Ita) Italy0:54:03
130Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy0:54:13
131Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Burgos BH0:54:24
132Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:57:35
133Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Russia0:58:50
134Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:04:44
135Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:07:53
136Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Russia1:09:22
137Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1:12:11
138Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Russia1:29:26

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors59pts
2Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon34
3Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec32
4Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale28
5Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky28
6Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team26
7Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky23
8Davide Vigano (Ita) Italy20
9Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo18
10Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors17
11Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF17
12Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team15
13Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa14
14Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale13
15Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia13
16Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec12
17Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors12
18Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors12
19Oscar Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin10
20Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky10
21Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling9
22Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM8
23Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice8
24Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate8
25Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia7
26Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes5
27John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources5
28Danny Alberto Osorio (Col) Orgullo Paisa4
29Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM4
30Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin4
31Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM3
32Felix Alejandro Baron (USA) Team Illuminate3
33Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Medellin3
34Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate3
35Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa3
36German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18963
37Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources3
38Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Burgos BH3
39Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team2
40Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon2
41Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) GW Shimano2
42Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky2
43Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon2
44Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2
45Davilier Ospina Navarro (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo1
46Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Orgullo Paisa1
47Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin1
48Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky11pts
2Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team10
3Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky6
4Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin5
5Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon4
6Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM4
7Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors3
8Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes3
9Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2
10Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM2
11Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2
12Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team2
13Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky2
14Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors2
15Oscar Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin1
16Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo18pts
2Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors14
3Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa14
4Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia13
5Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia7
6Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors4
7Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa3
8Felix Alejandro Baron (USA) Team Illuminate3
9Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Medellin3
10German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18963
11Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate3
12Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) GW Shimano2
13Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate2
14Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin2
15Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
16Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon2
17Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky2
18Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon2
19Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2
20Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin1
21Davilier Ospina Navarro (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo1
22Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Orgullo Paisa1
23Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky20:49:03
2Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:43
3Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:00:45
4Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors0:01:18
5Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:55
6Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM0:01:58
7Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:02:02
8TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:02:39
9Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:02:40
10Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon0:03:14
11John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Col) Colombia0:03:51
12Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18960:03:52
13Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Colombia0:03:53
14Edison Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa0:03:56
15Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM0:04:13
16Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:04:14
17Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes0:04:58
18Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Medellin0:05:46
19Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes0:07:45
20Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:12:19
21Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH0:12:55
22Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:16:43
23Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:16:49
24Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:17:05
25Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes0:18:40
26Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon0:19:55
27Connor Brown (USA) Team Illuminate0:20:34
28Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:21:18
29Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon0:23:25
30Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18960:24:38
31Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:25:18
32Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:30:36
33Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa0:31:05
34Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:33:02
35Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18960:34:23
36Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18960:37:50
37Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos BH0:38:40
38Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy0:39:30
39Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos BH0:40:00
40William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes0:40:31
41Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:40:32
42Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes0:40:40
43Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:41:16
44Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon0:43:45
45Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy0:44:35
46Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:44:40
47German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18960:46:05
48Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH0:48:31
49Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:48:38
50Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:50:18
51Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:50:28
52Aleksey Kurbatov (Rus) Russia0:50:51
53Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Russia0:52:05
54Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate0:53:17
55Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:53:47
56Carlo Albert Giordani (Ita) Italy0:54:03
57Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy0:54:13
58Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Russia1:29:26

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky62:29:43
2EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:25
3EPM0:01:35
4Movistar Team0:02:38
5Orgullo Paisa0:04:14
6Colombia0:05:45
7Bicicletas Strongman0:09:21
8Medellin0:09:24
9Manzana Postobon0:09:38
10GW Shimano Chaoyang Envia0:12:30
11Coldeporte Zenu Sello Roj0:13:10
12Team Illuminate0:28:03
13Quick-Step Floors0:30:10
14Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:31:09
15Israel-Cycling Academy0:31:35
16Trevigiani Phonix Hemus0:36:51
17United Healthcare0:45:50
18Bardiani CSF0:47:06
19Burgos-BH0:47:35
20Holowesko-Citadel0:53:06
21CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:55:04
22Euskadi-Murias1:31:49
23Italy1:46:05
24Russian National Team2:38:18

 

Latest on Cyclingnews