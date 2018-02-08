Trending

Colombia Oro y Paz: Gaviria wins stage 3 sprint in Buga

Colombian consolidates his overall race lead to chants of ‘Ga-vi-ria, Ga-vi-ria’

Image 1 of 48

Fernando Gaviria meets the local police at Colombia Oro y Paz

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 2 of 48

Fernando Gaviria wins stage 3 at Colombia Oro y Paz

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 48

Michele Scartezzini (Italy) cools off after stage 3 at Colombia Oro y Paz

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 4 of 48

Israel Cycling Academy's Luis Lemus

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 5 of 48

Quick-Step Floors' Julian Alaphilippe

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 6 of 48

The peloton passes a bridge during stage 3 at Colombia Oro y Paz

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 7 of 48

Felix Alejandro Baron (Team Illuminate) was the last survivor from the stage 3 breakaway at Colombia Oro y Paz

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 8 of 48

Richard Carapaz (Movistar)

Richard Carapaz (Movistar)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 9 of 48

Winner Anacona and Richard Carapaz (Movistar)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 10 of 48

Micele Scartezzini (Italy)

Micele Scartezzini (Italy)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 11 of 48

Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First - Drapac) and Egan Bernal (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 12 of 48

Egan Bernal (Team Sky) and Matteo Malucelli (Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 13 of 48

Local fowls say hola to the bunch in Colombia

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 14 of 48

Jarlinson Pantano (Trek - Segafredo) riding for the Colombiaa team

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 15 of 48

Education First Team Colombian cyclist Rigoberto Uran, waves to fans after the third stage of the 'Colombia Oro y Paz

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 16 of 48

Team Sky manager Dave Brailsford is on hand for Colombia oro y Paz

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 48

The Burgos-BH team

The Burgos-BH team
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 18 of 48

The peloton chases during stage 3 of Colombia Oro y Paz

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 19 of 48

Movistar's Team Colombian cyclist Nairo Quintana (R) receives medical attention as he competes during the third stage of the 'Colombia Oro y Paz

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 20 of 48

Spectators cheer as the peloton passes during stage 3 at Colombia Oro y Paz

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 21 of 48

A spectator gets a photo as the peloton passes during stage 3 at Colombia Oro y Paz

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 22 of 48

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 23 of 48

Juan Sebastian Molano (Manzana Postobon)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 24 of 48

Ivan Basso and Alberto Contador greet Nairo Quintana (Movistar) before the start

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 25 of 48

Scenery along the route of stage 3 at Colombia Oro y Paz

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 26 of 48

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) chats with former Grand Tour rival Alberto Contador

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 27 of 48

Israel Cycling Academy

Israel Cycling Academy
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 28 of 48

Israel Cycling Academy's Guillaume Boivin and Aviv Yechezkel

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 29 of 48

Darwin Atapuma (UAE Team Emirates) and Andrea Guardini (Bardiani - CSF)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 30 of 48

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 3 of the 'Colombia Oro y Paz

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 31 of 48

Quick-Step Floors' Fernando Gaviria sprints to victory during stage 3 of the 'Colombia Oro y Paz

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 32 of 48

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 33 of 48

Cyclists compete during the third stage of the 'Colombia Oro y Paz

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 34 of 48

Alberto Contador congratulates Fernando Gaviria at Colombia Oro y Paz.

(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 35 of 48

Alberto Contador was a big hit at Colombia Oro y Paz

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 36 of 48

Quintana fans line the route

Quintana fans line the route
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 37 of 48

Alessandro Bisolti and Matteo Spreafico of Androni-Sidermec-Bottecchia

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 38 of 48

Jonathan Castroviejo (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 39 of 48

Gaviria, Quintana and Rubiano

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 40 of 48

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) checks his rivals during stage 3 at Colombia Oro y Paz

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 41 of 48

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) in the leader's jersey at Colombia Oro y Paz

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 42 of 48

Alberto Contador and Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) at Colombia Oro y Paz

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 43 of 48

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) on the stage 3 podium at Colombia Oro y Paz

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 48

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) on the stage 3 podium at Colombia Oro y Paz

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 48

Alberto Contador shares a podium with Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) after the Colombian won stage 3 at Colombia Oro y Paz

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 48

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 3 at Colombia Oro y Paz

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 47 of 48

Fernando Gaviria wins stage 3 at Colombia Oro y Paz

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 48

Fernando Gaviria wins stage 3 at Colombia Oro y Paz

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) must sometimes stop and wonder how crazy this all is. More than 50 reporters clambered over each other in Buga to hear his reaction to his victory at the Colombia Oro y Paz on Thursday – his third in as many days.

More than 15 policemen and security guards were then required to escort him from the mixed zone to the anti-doping truck, through the sea of local fans and their cries of ‘Ga-vi-ria, Ga-vi-ria’. It would be foolish to try and count the attempted selfies.

It was a similar scene to the previous two days in Palmira, Colombia’s so-called ‘city of cycling’. In fact, these opening three days have been almost identical: flat stages, Quick-Step domination, Gaviria triumph, Colombian adulation. Some details have changed – after two second-places Juan Molano (Manzana Postobon) was third on stage three behind Matteo Malucelli (Androni) – but it has very much been the Gaviria show.

It feels like a significant step in the 22-year-old's irresistible rise to the top of the sport. Colombians are a fiercely proud people and they’ll go crazy for any of their own, but a special level of reverence is reserved for Nairo Quintana and Rigoberto Urán – as anyone who’s been at the buses at the Tour de France could attest. All others seem to exist at various degrees below that plane, but Gaviria is the one closing the gap.

And he’s had to come from quite far back.

“Fernando has always had, let’s say, a winning mentality, and every time he had a problem and wasn’t able to win it bothered him a lot. That meant he had a very temperamental character. He was a bit detached, and he wasn’t very open,” says the Colombian Cycling Federation's Éder Garcés, who has known Gaviria since his junior days.

“The 2014 Tour de l’Avenir was when he really started to become a star, and then in 2015 he won his first Omnium world title. That’s when people knew he was a star, but he wasn’t so open. He wasn’t used to people taking photos, journalists asking for interviews all the time. He would say very little. He was very laconic in his replies because he wasn’t used to opening up.

“But with the passing of time things have changed. When he beat Cavendish twice at the 2015 Tour de San Luis, we started to see a different Fernando. He had more of a network around him, people invested more in him, and he realised he needed to open up for this new phase of his life, which is being one of the stars of world cycling.”

In that regard, while the Oro y Paz might be one of the smaller races on his 2018 programme, it’s also one of the most important. If he starts winning stages at the Tour de France in July he will indeed be immortalised, but this week allows for direct engagement with his people and for that relationship to develop on a human level.

And Gaviria has been making the most of it. He took his phone onto the podium on the first day and played the cheerleader, filming himself as he waved his arm and whipped up the crowd in the background.

“Fernando is never going to be like Rigo, who’s very warm and joking around all the time, but he is becoming more and more charismatic and I think that will only continue,” says Garcés.

“When you look at Nairo and Rigoberto, Fernando is a little bit below in terms of popularity, but he’s redressing the balance. We were known for climbing, but now we’re known for sprinting, too. He’s changing the history of Colombian cycling.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors3:30:05
2Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
3Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon
4Davide Vigano (Ita) Italy
5Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
6Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
7Christian Leonardo Tamayo Saavedra (Col) GW Shimano
8Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
9Nicolas Javier Naranjo Sanchez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
10Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Burgos BH
11Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin
12Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH
13Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM
14Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
15German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
16Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
17Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
18Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
19Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
20Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
21Oscar Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
22Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
23Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
24Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
25Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
26Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
27Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
28Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
29Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos BH
30Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
31Aleksey Kurbatov (Rus) Russia
32Alonso Miguel Gamero Zúñiga (Per) ACA Virgen de Fatima
33TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
34Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
35Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
36Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
37Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM
38David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
39John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
40Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) GW Shimano
41Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
42Leandro Javier Velardez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
43Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
44Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
45Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
46Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
47Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
48Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
49Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
50Juan Martin Mesa Perez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
51Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Colombia
52Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
53Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
54Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
55Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
56Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
57Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
58Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
59Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
60Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
61Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
62Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
63Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
64Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa
65Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
66Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
67Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia
68Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
69Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy
70Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Medellin
71Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
72Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH
73Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
74Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
75Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
76Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate
77Connor Brown (USA) Team Illuminate
78Carlo Albert Giordani (Ita) Italy
79Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) GW Shimano
80Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH
81Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
82Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
83Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM
84Edison Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa
85Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
86Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos BH
87Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Russia
88Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
89Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
90Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM
91Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
92William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
93Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
94Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin
95Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
96Fabio Duarte (Col) Manzana Postobon
97Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate
98Alejandro Serna (Col) Orgullo Paisa
99Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamante (Col) GW Shimano
100Cristhian Camilo Talero Reyes (Col) GW Shimano
101Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
102Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Team Illuminate
103Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Medellin
104Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
105Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM
106Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM
107Juan Pablo Rendon Jaimes (Col) GW Shimano
108Daniel Zamora (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
109Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
110Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
111John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Col) Colombia
112Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
113Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
114Felix Alejandro Baron (USA) Team Illuminate
115Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Russia
116Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Russia
117Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
118Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate
119Kirill Bochkov (Rus) Russia0:00:37
120Danny Alberto Osorio (Col) Orgullo Paisa
121Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Orgullo Paisa
122Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Medellin
123Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:39
124Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
125Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18960:00:55
126Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy
127Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
128Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
129Davilier Ospina Navarro (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
130Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Russia
131Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
132Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
133Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
134Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
135Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
136Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:36
137Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
138Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia
139Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
140Adrian Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
141Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy
142Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima0:02:36
143Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
144Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
145Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
146Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
147Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:04:30
148Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
149Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa3pts
2Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia2
3Davilier Ospina Navarro (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima3pts
2Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia2
3Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia3pts
2Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa2
3Felix Alejandro Baron (USA) Team Illuminate1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors15pts
2Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec12
3Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon10
4Davide Vigano (Ita) Italy8
5Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7
6Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia7
7Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors6
8Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa6
9Christian Leonardo Tamayo Saavedra (Col) GW Shimano5
10Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18964
11Nicolas Javier Naranjo Sanchez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima3
12Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima3
13Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Burgos BH2
14Felix Alejandro Baron (USA) Team Illuminate1
15Davilier Ospina Navarro (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors3:30:05
2Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
3Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon
4Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
5Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH
6German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
7Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
8Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
9Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
10Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
11Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
12Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos BH
13Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
14Aleksey Kurbatov (Rus) Russia
15TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
16Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
17Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
18Leandro Javier Velardez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
19Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
20Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
21Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
22Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
23Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Colombia
24Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
25Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
26Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
27Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy
28Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH
29Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
30Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
31Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
32Connor Brown (USA) Team Illuminate
33Carlo Albert Giordani (Ita) Italy
34Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
35Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
36Edison Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa
37Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
38Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos BH
39Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
40William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
41Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
42Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
43Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
44Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM
45Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM
46John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Col) Colombia
47Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
48Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
49Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Russia
50Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate
51Kirill Bochkov (Rus) Russia0:00:37
52Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Medellin
53Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
54Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18960:00:55
55Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy
56Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
57Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Russia
58Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
59Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:36
60Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
61Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:04:40
62Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quick-Step Floors10:30:15
2Trevigiani Phonix Hemus
3Burgos-BH
4United Healthcare
5Manzana Postobon
6EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
7Team Sky
8ASO Civil Ag Virge Fatima
9Medellin
10Holowesko-Citadel
11Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
12GW Shimano Chaoyang Envia
13EPM
14CCC Sprandi Polkowice
15Seleccion Colombia
16Movistar Team
17Seleccion Italia
18Coldeporte Zenu Sello Roj
19Bicicletas Strongman
20Bardiani CSF
21Orgullo Paisa
22Russian National Team
23Team Illuminate
24Euskadi-Murias
25Israel-Cycling Academy

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors9:26:07
2Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon0:00:17
3Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:00:23
4Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa0:00:24
5Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
6Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia0:00:26
7Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia0:00:27
8Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:00:29
9Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate0:00:30
10German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
11Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:31
12Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin
13Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
14Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:00:32
15Felix Alejandro Baron (USA) Team Illuminate
16Davilier Ospina Navarro (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
17Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
18Davide Vigano (Ita) Italy0:00:33
19Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
20Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
21Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
22Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM
23Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Burgos BH
24Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
25Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
26Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
27John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
28Oscar Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
29Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
30TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
31Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
32Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
33Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
34Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
35Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
36Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
37Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
38Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
39Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM
40Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH
41Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
42Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate
43Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
44Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
45Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos BH
46Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) GW Shimano
47Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
48Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
49Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Medellin
50Juan Martin Mesa Perez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
51Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
52Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
53Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
54Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
55Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
56Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Colombia
57Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
58Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy
59Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
60Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
61Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
62Edison Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa
63Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
64Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin
65Alejandro Serna (Col) Orgullo Paisa
66Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
67David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
68Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Medellin
69Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
70Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia
71Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
72Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
73Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
74Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
75Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
76Connor Brown (USA) Team Illuminate
77Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
78Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
79Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
80Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
81Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
82Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
83Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
84William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
85Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
86Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
87Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM
88Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
89Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
90Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH
91Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM
92Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Medellin
93Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM
94Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Russia
95Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH
96Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamante (Col) GW Shimano
97Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) GW Shimano
98Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
99Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
100Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
101John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Col) Colombia
102Danny Alberto Osorio (Col) Orgullo Paisa
103Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Team Illuminate
104Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
105Fabio Duarte (Col) Manzana Postobon
106Leandro Javier Velardez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
107Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos BH
108Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
109Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
110Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
111Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM
112Juan Pablo Rendon Jaimes (Col) GW Shimano
113Daniel Zamora (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
114Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
115Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
116Nicolas Javier Naranjo Sanchez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima0:01:07
117Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
118Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy0:01:08
119Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:01:11
120Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:12
121Aleksey Kurbatov (Rus) Russia0:01:16
122Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
123Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Russia
124Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy
125Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy
126Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18960:01:28
127Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:01:32
128Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
129Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate
130Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:01:48
131Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:02:06
132Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:09
133Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Russia0:02:10
134Alonso Miguel Gamero Zúñiga (Per) ACA Virgen de Fatima0:02:21
135Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
136Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
137Cristhian Camilo Talero Reyes (Col) GW Shimano
138Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
139Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Russia
140Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes0:02:31
141Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima0:03:06
142Kirill Bochkov (Rus) Russia0:03:45
143Adrian Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima0:04:10
144Christian Leonardo Tamayo Saavedra (Col) GW Shimano0:04:44
145Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:04:48
146Carlo Albert Giordani (Ita) Italy0:04:59
147Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:14
148Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Orgullo Paisa0:05:23
149Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:07:05

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors48pts
2Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon34
3Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec30
4Davide Vigano (Ita) Italy18
5Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors16
6Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF16
7Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa9
8Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo9
9Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18969
10Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia7
11Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7
12Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors7
13Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy7
14Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia6
15Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice5
16Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate5
17Christian Leonardo Tamayo Saavedra (Col) GW Shimano5
18John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources4
19Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate3
20German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18963
21Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM3
22Nicolas Javier Naranjo Sanchez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima3
23Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima3
24Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin2
25Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon2
26Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Burgos BH2
27Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources2
28Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky1
29Felix Alejandro Baron (USA) Team Illuminate1
30Davilier Ospina Navarro (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo1
31Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1
32Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Orgullo Paisa1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo9pts
2Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa9
3Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia7
4Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia6
5Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors3
6Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima3
7Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate3
8German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18963
9Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
10Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin2
11Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon2
12Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky1
13Felix Alejandro Baron (USA) Team Illuminate1
14Davilier Ospina Navarro (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo1
15Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1
16Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Orgullo Paisa1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors9:26:07
2Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon0:00:17
3Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:00:23
4German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18960:00:30
5Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:00:32
6Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18960:00:33
7Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
8TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
9Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
10Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
11Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
12Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
13Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH
14Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
15Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate
16Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
17Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos BH
18Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
19Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
20Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Colombia
21Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy
22Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
23Edison Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa
24Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
25Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Medellin
26Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
27Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
28Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
29Connor Brown (USA) Team Illuminate
30Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
31Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
32Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
33Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
34William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
35Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
36Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
37Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
38Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM
39Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH
40Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
41John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Col) Colombia
42Leandro Javier Velardez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
43Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos BH
44Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
45Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM
46Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:07
47Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy0:01:08
48Aleksey Kurbatov (Rus) Russia0:01:16
49Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
50Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy
51Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18960:01:28
52Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:01:32
53Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
54Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:09
55Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Russia0:02:10
56Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon0:02:21
57Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
58Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Russia
59Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes0:02:31
60Kirill Bochkov (Rus) Russia0:03:45
61Carlo Albert Giordani (Ita) Italy0:04:59
62Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:07:05

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quick-Step Floors28:20:00
2Trevigiani Phonix Hemus
3Team Sky
4CCC Sprandi Polkowice
5Holowesko-Citadel
6Team Illuminate
7Burgos-BH
8EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
9United Healthcare
10Manzana Postobon
11Bardiani CSF
12Italy
13Medellin
14ASO Civil Ag Virge Fatima
15Colombia
16Movistar Team
17Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
18Bicicletas Strongman
19Coldeporte Zenu Sello Roj
20GW Shimano Chaoyang Envia
21EPM
22Orgullo Paisa
23Israel-Cycling Academy
24Euskadi-Murias
25Russian National Team0:01:26

 

