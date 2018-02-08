Colombia Oro y Paz: Gaviria wins stage 3 sprint in Buga
Colombian consolidates his overall race lead to chants of ‘Ga-vi-ria, Ga-vi-ria’
Stage 3: Palmira - Buga
Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) must sometimes stop and wonder how crazy this all is. More than 50 reporters clambered over each other in Buga to hear his reaction to his victory at the Colombia Oro y Paz on Thursday – his third in as many days.
More than 15 policemen and security guards were then required to escort him from the mixed zone to the anti-doping truck, through the sea of local fans and their cries of ‘Ga-vi-ria, Ga-vi-ria’. It would be foolish to try and count the attempted selfies.
It was a similar scene to the previous two days in Palmira, Colombia’s so-called ‘city of cycling’. In fact, these opening three days have been almost identical: flat stages, Quick-Step domination, Gaviria triumph, Colombian adulation. Some details have changed – after two second-places Juan Molano (Manzana Postobon) was third on stage three behind Matteo Malucelli (Androni) – but it has very much been the Gaviria show.
It feels like a significant step in the 22-year-old's irresistible rise to the top of the sport. Colombians are a fiercely proud people and they’ll go crazy for any of their own, but a special level of reverence is reserved for Nairo Quintana and Rigoberto Urán – as anyone who’s been at the buses at the Tour de France could attest. All others seem to exist at various degrees below that plane, but Gaviria is the one closing the gap.
And he’s had to come from quite far back.
“Fernando has always had, let’s say, a winning mentality, and every time he had a problem and wasn’t able to win it bothered him a lot. That meant he had a very temperamental character. He was a bit detached, and he wasn’t very open,” says the Colombian Cycling Federation's Éder Garcés, who has known Gaviria since his junior days.
“The 2014 Tour de l’Avenir was when he really started to become a star, and then in 2015 he won his first Omnium world title. That’s when people knew he was a star, but he wasn’t so open. He wasn’t used to people taking photos, journalists asking for interviews all the time. He would say very little. He was very laconic in his replies because he wasn’t used to opening up.
“But with the passing of time things have changed. When he beat Cavendish twice at the 2015 Tour de San Luis, we started to see a different Fernando. He had more of a network around him, people invested more in him, and he realised he needed to open up for this new phase of his life, which is being one of the stars of world cycling.”
In that regard, while the Oro y Paz might be one of the smaller races on his 2018 programme, it’s also one of the most important. If he starts winning stages at the Tour de France in July he will indeed be immortalised, but this week allows for direct engagement with his people and for that relationship to develop on a human level.
And Gaviria has been making the most of it. He took his phone onto the podium on the first day and played the cheerleader, filming himself as he waved his arm and whipped up the crowd in the background.
“Fernando is never going to be like Rigo, who’s very warm and joking around all the time, but he is becoming more and more charismatic and I think that will only continue,” says Garcés.
“When you look at Nairo and Rigoberto, Fernando is a little bit below in terms of popularity, but he’s redressing the balance. We were known for climbing, but now we’re known for sprinting, too. He’s changing the history of Colombian cycling.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|3:30:05
|2
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|3
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon
|4
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Italy
|5
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|6
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|Christian Leonardo Tamayo Saavedra (Col) GW Shimano
|8
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|9
|Nicolas Javier Naranjo Sanchez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|10
|Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Burgos BH
|11
|Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin
|12
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH
|13
|Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM
|14
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|15
|German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|16
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|17
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|18
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|19
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|20
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|21
|Oscar Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
|22
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|23
|Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
|24
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|25
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|26
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|27
|Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|28
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|29
|Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos BH
|30
|Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|31
|Aleksey Kurbatov (Rus) Russia
|32
|Alonso Miguel Gamero Zúñiga (Per) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|33
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|34
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|35
|Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|36
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|37
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM
|38
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|39
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|40
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) GW Shimano
|41
|Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|42
|Leandro Javier Velardez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|43
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|44
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|45
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|46
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|47
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|48
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|49
|Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|50
|Juan Martin Mesa Perez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|51
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Colombia
|52
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|53
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|54
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|55
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|56
|Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|57
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|58
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|59
|Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|60
|Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|61
|Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|62
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|63
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|64
|Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|65
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|66
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|67
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia
|68
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|69
|Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy
|70
|Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Medellin
|71
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|72
|Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH
|73
|Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|74
|Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|75
|Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
|76
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate
|77
|Connor Brown (USA) Team Illuminate
|78
|Carlo Albert Giordani (Ita) Italy
|79
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) GW Shimano
|80
|Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH
|81
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|82
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|83
|Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM
|84
|Edison Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|85
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|86
|Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos BH
|87
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Russia
|88
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|89
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|90
|Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM
|91
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|92
|William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|93
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|94
|Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin
|95
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|96
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Manzana Postobon
|97
|Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate
|98
|Alejandro Serna (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|99
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamante (Col) GW Shimano
|100
|Cristhian Camilo Talero Reyes (Col) GW Shimano
|101
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|102
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Team Illuminate
|103
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Medellin
|104
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|105
|Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM
|106
|Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM
|107
|Juan Pablo Rendon Jaimes (Col) GW Shimano
|108
|Daniel Zamora (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|109
|Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|110
|Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|111
|John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Col) Colombia
|112
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|113
|Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|114
|Felix Alejandro Baron (USA) Team Illuminate
|115
|Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Russia
|116
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Russia
|117
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|118
|Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate
|119
|Kirill Bochkov (Rus) Russia
|0:00:37
|120
|Danny Alberto Osorio (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|121
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|122
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Medellin
|123
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:39
|124
|Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|125
|Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|0:00:55
|126
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy
|127
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|128
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|129
|Davilier Ospina Navarro (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|130
|Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Russia
|131
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|132
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
|133
|Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|134
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|135
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
|136
|Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:36
|137
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|138
|Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|139
|Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|140
|Adrian Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|141
|Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy
|142
|Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|0:02:36
|143
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|144
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|145
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|146
|Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|147
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:04:30
|148
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|149
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|3
|pts
|2
|Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|2
|3
|Davilier Ospina Navarro (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|3
|pts
|2
|Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|2
|3
|Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|3
|pts
|2
|Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|2
|3
|Felix Alejandro Baron (USA) Team Illuminate
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|pts
|2
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|12
|3
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon
|10
|4
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Italy
|8
|5
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|7
|6
|Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|7
|7
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|8
|Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|6
|9
|Christian Leonardo Tamayo Saavedra (Col) GW Shimano
|5
|10
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|4
|11
|Nicolas Javier Naranjo Sanchez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|3
|12
|Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|3
|13
|Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Burgos BH
|2
|14
|Felix Alejandro Baron (USA) Team Illuminate
|1
|15
|Davilier Ospina Navarro (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|3:30:05
|2
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|3
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon
|4
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|5
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH
|6
|German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|7
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
|9
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|10
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|11
|Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|12
|Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos BH
|13
|Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|14
|Aleksey Kurbatov (Rus) Russia
|15
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|16
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|17
|Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|18
|Leandro Javier Velardez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|19
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|20
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|21
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|22
|Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|23
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Colombia
|24
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|25
|Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|26
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|27
|Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy
|28
|Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH
|29
|Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|30
|Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|31
|Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
|32
|Connor Brown (USA) Team Illuminate
|33
|Carlo Albert Giordani (Ita) Italy
|34
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|35
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|36
|Edison Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|37
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|38
|Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos BH
|39
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|40
|William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|41
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|42
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|43
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|44
|Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM
|45
|Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM
|46
|John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Col) Colombia
|47
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|48
|Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|49
|Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Russia
|50
|Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate
|51
|Kirill Bochkov (Rus) Russia
|0:00:37
|52
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Medellin
|53
|Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|54
|Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|0:00:55
|55
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy
|56
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|57
|Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Russia
|58
|Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|59
|Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:36
|60
|Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|61
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:04:40
|62
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quick-Step Floors
|10:30:15
|2
|Trevigiani Phonix Hemus
|3
|Burgos-BH
|4
|United Healthcare
|5
|Manzana Postobon
|6
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|7
|Team Sky
|8
|ASO Civil Ag Virge Fatima
|9
|Medellin
|10
|Holowesko-Citadel
|11
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|12
|GW Shimano Chaoyang Envia
|13
|EPM
|14
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|15
|Seleccion Colombia
|16
|Movistar Team
|17
|Seleccion Italia
|18
|Coldeporte Zenu Sello Roj
|19
|Bicicletas Strongman
|20
|Bardiani CSF
|21
|Orgullo Paisa
|22
|Russian National Team
|23
|Team Illuminate
|24
|Euskadi-Murias
|25
|Israel-Cycling Academy
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|9:26:07
|2
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:00:17
|3
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:00:23
|4
|Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:00:24
|5
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|6
|Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|0:00:26
|7
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
|0:00:27
|8
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:29
|9
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate
|0:00:30
|10
|German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|11
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:31
|12
|Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin
|13
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|14
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:32
|15
|Felix Alejandro Baron (USA) Team Illuminate
|16
|Davilier Ospina Navarro (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|17
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|18
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Italy
|0:00:33
|19
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|20
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|21
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|22
|Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM
|23
|Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Burgos BH
|24
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|25
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|26
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|27
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|28
|Oscar Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
|29
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|30
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|31
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|32
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|33
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|34
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|35
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|36
|Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|37
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|38
|Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|39
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM
|40
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH
|41
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|42
|Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate
|43
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|44
|Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|45
|Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos BH
|46
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) GW Shimano
|47
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|48
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|49
|Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Medellin
|50
|Juan Martin Mesa Perez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|51
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|52
|Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|53
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|54
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|55
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|56
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Colombia
|57
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|58
|Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy
|59
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|60
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|61
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|62
|Edison Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|63
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|64
|Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin
|65
|Alejandro Serna (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|66
|Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|67
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|68
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Medellin
|69
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|70
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia
|71
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|72
|Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|73
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|74
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|75
|Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|76
|Connor Brown (USA) Team Illuminate
|77
|Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|78
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|79
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|80
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|81
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|82
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|83
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|84
|William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|85
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|86
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|87
|Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM
|88
|Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|89
|Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|90
|Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH
|91
|Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM
|92
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Medellin
|93
|Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM
|94
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Russia
|95
|Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH
|96
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamante (Col) GW Shimano
|97
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) GW Shimano
|98
|Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|99
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|100
|Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|101
|John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Col) Colombia
|102
|Danny Alberto Osorio (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|103
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Team Illuminate
|104
|Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|105
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Manzana Postobon
|106
|Leandro Javier Velardez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|107
|Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos BH
|108
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|109
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|110
|Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|111
|Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM
|112
|Juan Pablo Rendon Jaimes (Col) GW Shimano
|113
|Daniel Zamora (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|114
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
|115
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|116
|Nicolas Javier Naranjo Sanchez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|0:01:07
|117
|Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|118
|Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
|0:01:08
|119
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:11
|120
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:12
|121
|Aleksey Kurbatov (Rus) Russia
|0:01:16
|122
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|123
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Russia
|124
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy
|125
|Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy
|126
|Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|0:01:28
|127
|Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:01:32
|128
|Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
|129
|Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate
|130
|Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:01:48
|131
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:02:06
|132
|Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:09
|133
|Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Russia
|0:02:10
|134
|Alonso Miguel Gamero Zúñiga (Per) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|0:02:21
|135
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|136
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|137
|Cristhian Camilo Talero Reyes (Col) GW Shimano
|138
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|139
|Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Russia
|140
|Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|0:02:31
|141
|Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|0:03:06
|142
|Kirill Bochkov (Rus) Russia
|0:03:45
|143
|Adrian Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|0:04:10
|144
|Christian Leonardo Tamayo Saavedra (Col) GW Shimano
|0:04:44
|145
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:04:48
|146
|Carlo Albert Giordani (Ita) Italy
|0:04:59
|147
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:05:14
|148
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:05:23
|149
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:07:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|48
|pts
|2
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon
|34
|3
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|30
|4
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Italy
|18
|5
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|16
|6
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|16
|7
|Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|9
|8
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|9
|9
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|9
|10
|Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|7
|11
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|7
|12
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|13
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|7
|14
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
|6
|15
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5
|16
|Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate
|5
|17
|Christian Leonardo Tamayo Saavedra (Col) GW Shimano
|5
|18
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|4
|19
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate
|3
|20
|German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|3
|21
|Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM
|3
|22
|Nicolas Javier Naranjo Sanchez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|3
|23
|Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|3
|24
|Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin
|2
|25
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|2
|26
|Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Burgos BH
|2
|27
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|2
|28
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|29
|Felix Alejandro Baron (USA) Team Illuminate
|1
|30
|Davilier Ospina Navarro (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|1
|31
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|32
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|9
|pts
|2
|Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|9
|3
|Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|7
|4
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia
|6
|5
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|6
|Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|3
|7
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate
|3
|8
|German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|3
|9
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|10
|Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin
|2
|11
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|2
|12
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|13
|Felix Alejandro Baron (USA) Team Illuminate
|1
|14
|Davilier Ospina Navarro (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo
|1
|15
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|16
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|9:26:07
|2
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:00:17
|3
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:00:23
|4
|German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|0:00:30
|5
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:32
|6
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|0:00:33
|7
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|8
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|9
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|10
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|11
|Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|12
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|13
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH
|14
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|15
|Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate
|16
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|17
|Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos BH
|18
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|19
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|20
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Colombia
|21
|Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy
|22
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|23
|Edison Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|24
|Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|25
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Medellin
|26
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|27
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|28
|Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|29
|Connor Brown (USA) Team Illuminate
|30
|Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|31
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|32
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|33
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|34
|William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|35
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|36
|Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|37
|Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|38
|Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM
|39
|Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH
|40
|Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|41
|John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Col) Colombia
|42
|Leandro Javier Velardez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima
|43
|Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos BH
|44
|Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|45
|Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM
|46
|Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:07
|47
|Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
|0:01:08
|48
|Aleksey Kurbatov (Rus) Russia
|0:01:16
|49
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|50
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy
|51
|Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|0:01:28
|52
|Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:01:32
|53
|Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
|54
|Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:09
|55
|Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Russia
|0:02:10
|56
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:02:21
|57
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|58
|Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Russia
|59
|Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes
|0:02:31
|60
|Kirill Bochkov (Rus) Russia
|0:03:45
|61
|Carlo Albert Giordani (Ita) Italy
|0:04:59
|62
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:07:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quick-Step Floors
|28:20:00
|2
|Trevigiani Phonix Hemus
|3
|Team Sky
|4
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5
|Holowesko-Citadel
|6
|Team Illuminate
|7
|Burgos-BH
|8
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|9
|United Healthcare
|10
|Manzana Postobon
|11
|Bardiani CSF
|12
|Italy
|13
|Medellin
|14
|ASO Civil Ag Virge Fatima
|15
|Colombia
|16
|Movistar Team
|17
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|18
|Bicicletas Strongman
|19
|Coldeporte Zenu Sello Roj
|20
|GW Shimano Chaoyang Envia
|21
|EPM
|22
|Orgullo Paisa
|23
|Israel-Cycling Academy
|24
|Euskadi-Murias
|25
|Russian National Team
|0:01:26
