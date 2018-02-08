Image 1 of 48 Fernando Gaviria meets the local police at Colombia Oro y Paz (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 48 Fernando Gaviria wins stage 3 at Colombia Oro y Paz (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 48 Michele Scartezzini (Italy) cools off after stage 3 at Colombia Oro y Paz (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 48 Israel Cycling Academy's Luis Lemus (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 48 Quick-Step Floors' Julian Alaphilippe (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 6 of 48 The peloton passes a bridge during stage 3 at Colombia Oro y Paz (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 7 of 48 Felix Alejandro Baron (Team Illuminate) was the last survivor from the stage 3 breakaway at Colombia Oro y Paz (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 8 of 48 Richard Carapaz (Movistar) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 9 of 48 Winner Anacona and Richard Carapaz (Movistar) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 10 of 48 Micele Scartezzini (Italy) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 11 of 48 Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First - Drapac) and Egan Bernal (Team Sky) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 12 of 48 Egan Bernal (Team Sky) and Matteo Malucelli (Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 13 of 48 Local fowls say hola to the bunch in Colombia (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 14 of 48 Jarlinson Pantano (Trek - Segafredo) riding for the Colombiaa team (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 15 of 48 Education First Team Colombian cyclist Rigoberto Uran, waves to fans after the third stage of the 'Colombia Oro y Paz (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 16 of 48 Team Sky manager Dave Brailsford is on hand for Colombia oro y Paz (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 48 The Burgos-BH team (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 18 of 48 The peloton chases during stage 3 of Colombia Oro y Paz (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 19 of 48 Movistar's Team Colombian cyclist Nairo Quintana (R) receives medical attention as he competes during the third stage of the 'Colombia Oro y Paz (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 20 of 48 Spectators cheer as the peloton passes during stage 3 at Colombia Oro y Paz (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 21 of 48 A spectator gets a photo as the peloton passes during stage 3 at Colombia Oro y Paz (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 22 of 48 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 23 of 48 Juan Sebastian Molano (Manzana Postobon) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 24 of 48 Ivan Basso and Alberto Contador greet Nairo Quintana (Movistar) before the start (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 25 of 48 Scenery along the route of stage 3 at Colombia Oro y Paz (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 26 of 48 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) chats with former Grand Tour rival Alberto Contador (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 27 of 48 Israel Cycling Academy (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 28 of 48 Israel Cycling Academy's Guillaume Boivin and Aviv Yechezkel (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 29 of 48 Darwin Atapuma (UAE Team Emirates) and Andrea Guardini (Bardiani - CSF) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 30 of 48 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 3 of the 'Colombia Oro y Paz (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 31 of 48 Quick-Step Floors' Fernando Gaviria sprints to victory during stage 3 of the 'Colombia Oro y Paz (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 32 of 48 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 33 of 48 Cyclists compete during the third stage of the 'Colombia Oro y Paz (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 34 of 48 Alberto Contador congratulates Fernando Gaviria at Colombia Oro y Paz. (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 35 of 48 Alberto Contador was a big hit at Colombia Oro y Paz (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 36 of 48 Quintana fans line the route (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 37 of 48 Alessandro Bisolti and Matteo Spreafico of Androni-Sidermec-Bottecchia (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 38 of 48 Jonathan Castroviejo (Team Sky) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 39 of 48 Gaviria, Quintana and Rubiano (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 40 of 48 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) checks his rivals during stage 3 at Colombia Oro y Paz (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 41 of 48 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) in the leader's jersey at Colombia Oro y Paz (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 42 of 48 Alberto Contador and Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) at Colombia Oro y Paz (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 43 of 48 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) on the stage 3 podium at Colombia Oro y Paz (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 48 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) on the stage 3 podium at Colombia Oro y Paz (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 48 Alberto Contador shares a podium with Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) after the Colombian won stage 3 at Colombia Oro y Paz (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 48 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 3 at Colombia Oro y Paz (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 47 of 48 Fernando Gaviria wins stage 3 at Colombia Oro y Paz (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 48 Fernando Gaviria wins stage 3 at Colombia Oro y Paz (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) must sometimes stop and wonder how crazy this all is. More than 50 reporters clambered over each other in Buga to hear his reaction to his victory at the Colombia Oro y Paz on Thursday – his third in as many days.

More than 15 policemen and security guards were then required to escort him from the mixed zone to the anti-doping truck, through the sea of local fans and their cries of ‘Ga-vi-ria, Ga-vi-ria’. It would be foolish to try and count the attempted selfies.

It was a similar scene to the previous two days in Palmira, Colombia’s so-called ‘city of cycling’. In fact, these opening three days have been almost identical: flat stages, Quick-Step domination, Gaviria triumph, Colombian adulation. Some details have changed – after two second-places Juan Molano (Manzana Postobon) was third on stage three behind Matteo Malucelli (Androni) – but it has very much been the Gaviria show.

It feels like a significant step in the 22-year-old's irresistible rise to the top of the sport. Colombians are a fiercely proud people and they’ll go crazy for any of their own, but a special level of reverence is reserved for Nairo Quintana and Rigoberto Urán – as anyone who’s been at the buses at the Tour de France could attest. All others seem to exist at various degrees below that plane, but Gaviria is the one closing the gap.

And he’s had to come from quite far back.

“Fernando has always had, let’s say, a winning mentality, and every time he had a problem and wasn’t able to win it bothered him a lot. That meant he had a very temperamental character. He was a bit detached, and he wasn’t very open,” says the Colombian Cycling Federation's Éder Garcés, who has known Gaviria since his junior days.

“The 2014 Tour de l’Avenir was when he really started to become a star, and then in 2015 he won his first Omnium world title. That’s when people knew he was a star, but he wasn’t so open. He wasn’t used to people taking photos, journalists asking for interviews all the time. He would say very little. He was very laconic in his replies because he wasn’t used to opening up.

“But with the passing of time things have changed. When he beat Cavendish twice at the 2015 Tour de San Luis, we started to see a different Fernando. He had more of a network around him, people invested more in him, and he realised he needed to open up for this new phase of his life, which is being one of the stars of world cycling.”

In that regard, while the Oro y Paz might be one of the smaller races on his 2018 programme, it’s also one of the most important. If he starts winning stages at the Tour de France in July he will indeed be immortalised, but this week allows for direct engagement with his people and for that relationship to develop on a human level.

And Gaviria has been making the most of it. He took his phone onto the podium on the first day and played the cheerleader, filming himself as he waved his arm and whipped up the crowd in the background.

“Fernando is never going to be like Rigo, who’s very warm and joking around all the time, but he is becoming more and more charismatic and I think that will only continue,” says Garcés.

“When you look at Nairo and Rigoberto, Fernando is a little bit below in terms of popularity, but he’s redressing the balance. We were known for climbing, but now we’re known for sprinting, too. He’s changing the history of Colombian cycling.”

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 3:30:05 2 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon 4 Davide Vigano (Ita) Italy 5 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 7 Christian Leonardo Tamayo Saavedra (Col) GW Shimano 8 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 9 Nicolas Javier Naranjo Sanchez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima 10 Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Burgos BH 11 Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin 12 Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH 13 Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM 14 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 15 German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 16 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 17 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 18 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 19 Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 20 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 21 Oscar Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin 22 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 23 Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon 24 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 25 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 26 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 27 Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 28 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 29 Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos BH 30 Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 31 Aleksey Kurbatov (Rus) Russia 32 Alonso Miguel Gamero Zúñiga (Per) ACA Virgen de Fatima 33 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 34 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 35 Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 36 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 37 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM 38 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 39 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 40 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) GW Shimano 41 Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 42 Leandro Javier Velardez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima 43 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 44 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 45 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 46 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 47 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 48 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 49 Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 50 Juan Martin Mesa Perez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 51 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Colombia 52 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 53 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 54 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 55 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 56 Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 57 Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 58 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 59 Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 60 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 61 Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 62 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 63 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 64 Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa 65 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 66 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 67 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia 68 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 69 Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy 70 Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Medellin 71 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 72 Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH 73 Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 74 Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 75 Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy 76 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate 77 Connor Brown (USA) Team Illuminate 78 Carlo Albert Giordani (Ita) Italy 79 Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) GW Shimano 80 Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH 81 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 82 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 83 Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM 84 Edison Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa 85 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 86 Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos BH 87 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Russia 88 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 89 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 90 Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM 91 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 92 William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 93 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 94 Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin 95 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 96 Fabio Duarte (Col) Manzana Postobon 97 Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate 98 Alejandro Serna (Col) Orgullo Paisa 99 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamante (Col) GW Shimano 100 Cristhian Camilo Talero Reyes (Col) GW Shimano 101 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 102 Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Team Illuminate 103 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Medellin 104 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 105 Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM 106 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM 107 Juan Pablo Rendon Jaimes (Col) GW Shimano 108 Daniel Zamora (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima 109 Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 110 Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 111 John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Col) Colombia 112 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 113 Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 114 Felix Alejandro Baron (USA) Team Illuminate 115 Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Russia 116 Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Russia 117 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 118 Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate 119 Kirill Bochkov (Rus) Russia 0:00:37 120 Danny Alberto Osorio (Col) Orgullo Paisa 121 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Orgullo Paisa 122 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Medellin 123 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:39 124 Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 125 Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 0:00:55 126 Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy 127 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 128 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 129 Davilier Ospina Navarro (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 130 Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Russia 131 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 132 Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy 133 Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 134 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 135 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia 136 Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:36 137 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 138 Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia 139 Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 140 Adrian Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima 141 Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy 142 Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima 0:02:36 143 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 144 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 145 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 146 Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 147 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:04:30 148 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 149 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa 3 pts 2 Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia 2 3 Davilier Ospina Navarro (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima 3 pts 2 Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia 2 3 Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia 3 pts 2 Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa 2 3 Felix Alejandro Baron (USA) Team Illuminate 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 15 pts 2 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 12 3 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon 10 4 Davide Vigano (Ita) Italy 8 5 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 6 Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia 7 7 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 6 8 Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa 6 9 Christian Leonardo Tamayo Saavedra (Col) GW Shimano 5 10 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 4 11 Nicolas Javier Naranjo Sanchez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima 3 12 Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima 3 13 Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Burgos BH 2 14 Felix Alejandro Baron (USA) Team Illuminate 1 15 Davilier Ospina Navarro (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 3:30:05 2 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon 4 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 5 Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH 6 German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 7 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 8 Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon 9 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 10 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 11 Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 12 Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos BH 13 Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 14 Aleksey Kurbatov (Rus) Russia 15 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 16 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 17 Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 18 Leandro Javier Velardez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima 19 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 20 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 21 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 22 Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 23 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Colombia 24 Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 25 Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 26 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 27 Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy 28 Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH 29 Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 30 Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 31 Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy 32 Connor Brown (USA) Team Illuminate 33 Carlo Albert Giordani (Ita) Italy 34 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 35 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 36 Edison Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa 37 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 38 Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos BH 39 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 40 William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 41 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 42 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 43 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 44 Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM 45 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM 46 John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Col) Colombia 47 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 48 Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 49 Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Russia 50 Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate 51 Kirill Bochkov (Rus) Russia 0:00:37 52 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Medellin 53 Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 54 Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 0:00:55 55 Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy 56 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 57 Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Russia 58 Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 59 Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:36 60 Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 61 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:04:40 62 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Quick-Step Floors 10:30:15 2 Trevigiani Phonix Hemus 3 Burgos-BH 4 United Healthcare 5 Manzana Postobon 6 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 7 Team Sky 8 ASO Civil Ag Virge Fatima 9 Medellin 10 Holowesko-Citadel 11 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 12 GW Shimano Chaoyang Envia 13 EPM 14 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 15 Seleccion Colombia 16 Movistar Team 17 Seleccion Italia 18 Coldeporte Zenu Sello Roj 19 Bicicletas Strongman 20 Bardiani CSF 21 Orgullo Paisa 22 Russian National Team 23 Team Illuminate 24 Euskadi-Murias 25 Israel-Cycling Academy

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 9:26:07 2 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:00:17 3 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:00:23 4 Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:00:24 5 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 6 Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia 0:00:26 7 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia 0:00:27 8 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:29 9 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate 0:00:30 10 German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 11 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:31 12 Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin 13 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 14 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:32 15 Felix Alejandro Baron (USA) Team Illuminate 16 Davilier Ospina Navarro (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 17 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 18 Davide Vigano (Ita) Italy 0:00:33 19 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 20 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 21 Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 22 Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM 23 Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Burgos BH 24 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 25 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 26 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 27 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 28 Oscar Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin 29 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 30 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 31 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 32 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 33 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 34 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 35 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 36 Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 37 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 38 Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 39 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM 40 Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH 41 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 42 Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate 43 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 44 Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 45 Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos BH 46 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) GW Shimano 47 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 48 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 49 Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Medellin 50 Juan Martin Mesa Perez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 51 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 52 Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 53 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 54 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 55 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 56 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Colombia 57 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 58 Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy 59 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 60 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 61 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 62 Edison Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa 63 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 64 Cesar Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin 65 Alejandro Serna (Col) Orgullo Paisa 66 Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 67 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 68 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Medellin 69 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 70 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia 71 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 72 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 73 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 74 Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 75 Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 76 Connor Brown (USA) Team Illuminate 77 Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 78 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 79 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 80 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 81 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 82 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 83 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 84 William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 85 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 86 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 87 Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM 88 Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 89 Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 90 Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH 91 Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM 92 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Medellin 93 Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM 94 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Russia 95 Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH 96 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamante (Col) GW Shimano 97 Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) GW Shimano 98 Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 99 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 100 Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 101 John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Col) Colombia 102 Danny Alberto Osorio (Col) Orgullo Paisa 103 Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Team Illuminate 104 Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 105 Fabio Duarte (Col) Manzana Postobon 106 Leandro Javier Velardez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima 107 Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos BH 108 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 109 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 110 Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 111 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM 112 Juan Pablo Rendon Jaimes (Col) GW Shimano 113 Daniel Zamora (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima 114 Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy 115 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 116 Nicolas Javier Naranjo Sanchez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima 0:01:07 117 Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 118 Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy 0:01:08 119 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:11 120 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:12 121 Aleksey Kurbatov (Rus) Russia 0:01:16 122 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 123 Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Russia 124 Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy 125 Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy 126 Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 0:01:28 127 Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:01:32 128 Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon 129 Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate 130 Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:01:48 131 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:02:06 132 Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:09 133 Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Russia 0:02:10 134 Alonso Miguel Gamero Zúñiga (Per) ACA Virgen de Fatima 0:02:21 135 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 136 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 137 Cristhian Camilo Talero Reyes (Col) GW Shimano 138 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 139 Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Russia 140 Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 0:02:31 141 Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima 0:03:06 142 Kirill Bochkov (Rus) Russia 0:03:45 143 Adrian Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima 0:04:10 144 Christian Leonardo Tamayo Saavedra (Col) GW Shimano 0:04:44 145 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:04:48 146 Carlo Albert Giordani (Ita) Italy 0:04:59 147 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:05:14 148 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:05:23 149 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:07:05

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 48 pts 2 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon 34 3 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 30 4 Davide Vigano (Ita) Italy 18 5 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 16 6 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 16 7 Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa 9 8 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 9 9 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 9 10 Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia 7 11 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 12 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 7 13 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 7 14 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia 6 15 Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 5 16 Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate 5 17 Christian Leonardo Tamayo Saavedra (Col) GW Shimano 5 18 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 4 19 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate 3 20 German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 3 21 Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM 3 22 Nicolas Javier Naranjo Sanchez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima 3 23 Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima 3 24 Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin 2 25 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 2 26 Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Burgos BH 2 27 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 2 28 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 1 29 Felix Alejandro Baron (USA) Team Illuminate 1 30 Davilier Ospina Navarro (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 1 31 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1 32 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Orgullo Paisa 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 9 pts 2 Rafael Aniba Montiel (Col) Orgullo Paisa 9 3 Brayan Stive Ramirez (Col) Colombia 7 4 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia 6 5 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 3 6 Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima 3 7 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate 3 8 German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 3 9 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 10 Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin 2 11 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 2 12 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 1 13 Felix Alejandro Baron (USA) Team Illuminate 1 14 Davilier Ospina Navarro (Col) Coldeportes Zenu Sello Rojo 1 15 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1 16 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Orgullo Paisa 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 9:26:07 2 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:00:17 3 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:00:23 4 German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 0:00:30 5 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:32 6 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 0:00:33 7 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 8 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 9 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 10 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 11 Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 12 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 13 Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH 14 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 15 Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate 16 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 17 Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos BH 18 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 19 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 20 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Colombia 21 Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy 22 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 23 Edison Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa 24 Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 25 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Medellin 26 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 27 Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 28 Jose Tito Hernandez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 29 Connor Brown (USA) Team Illuminate 30 Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 31 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 32 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 33 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 34 William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 35 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 36 Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 37 Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 38 Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) EPM 39 Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH 40 Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 41 John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Col) Colombia 42 Leandro Javier Velardez (Arg) ACA Virgen de Fatima 43 Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos BH 44 Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 45 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM 46 Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:07 47 Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy 0:01:08 48 Aleksey Kurbatov (Rus) Russia 0:01:16 49 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 50 Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy 51 Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 0:01:28 52 Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources 0:01:32 53 Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon 54 Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:09 55 Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Russia 0:02:10 56 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:02:21 57 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 58 Andrei Sazanov (Rus) Russia 59 Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bicicletas Strongman Colombia Coldeportes 0:02:31 60 Kirill Bochkov (Rus) Russia 0:03:45 61 Carlo Albert Giordani (Ita) Italy 0:04:59 62 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:07:05